Isolated polycystic liver disease genes define effectors of polycystin-1 function

Description of cohorts. We studied a total cohort of 159 unrelated individuals with clinically defined PCLD in which each proband had at least 10 liver cysts and did not fulfill the diagnostic criteria for ADPKD (4). Twenty-eight of the 159 individuals had previously defined mutations in either of 2 known genes, PRKCSH and SEC63 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90129DS1). The remaining 131 individuals underwent whole exome sequencing, and an additional 25 individuals with loss-of-function mutations in PRKCSH or SEC63 were identified (Supplemental Table 1). Four other probands had non-frameshifting deletions or non-synonymous substitution variants of uncertain pathogenicity in SEC63 or PRKCSH (Supplemental Table 2). After excluding the 53 probands with PCLD due to PRKCSH or SEC63 and the 4 individuals with the indeterminate variants, we arrived at a discovery cohort of 102 unrelated individuals for finding additional PCLD genes. We compared characteristics of this discovery cohort and the PRKCSH/SEC63 group. Affected family members were available for 14 of 57 (25%) of the PRKCSH/SEC63 probands and for 15 of 102 (15%) of the unknown cases. In keeping with the increased clinical severity of PCLD in female patients, which likely leads to enhanced ascertainment, 31 of 41 (76%) of the PRKCSH/SEC63 group and 74 of 102 (73%) of the discovery cohort were female. Principal component analysis (PCA) comparing all cases that had whole exome sequencing (n = 131) with individuals of defined ancestry from HapMap345 was used to define the ethnic background of PCLD probands in both the PRKCSH/SEC63 and discovery cohorts (Supplemental Table 3). Overall, the discovery and PRKCSH/SEC63 PCLD groups were largely comparable.

Analysis of the discovery cohort. We searched for novel PCLD genes in the discovery cohort by whole exome sequence analysis. We confirmed the unrelated status, defined as identity by descent < 0.125, of each proband in this group using pairwise comparison of exome data. We prospectively specified as candidates for PCLD all genes with loss-of-function variants (i.e., nonsense, splice site, or frameshift) that had a minor allele frequency (MAF) less than 1 × 10–3 in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database. The MAF threshold was chosen conservatively because of uncertainty about the actual prevalence of radiographically defined PCLD. Autopsy studies have suggested prevalence ranging from 1:400 to 1:2,000, with the largest study showing 1:1,300 (25–27). We found 1,266 sequence variants meeting these criteria in the 102 probands. None of these variants occurred in homozygous or compound heterozygous states, suggesting that PCLD in this cohort is largely a heterozygous trait.

We conducted 2 analyses to evaluate the significance of the per-gene burden of these rare loss-of-function variants. First, a binomial test was used to compare the expected and observed number of variants in each gene. The expected number of loss-of-function variants meeting our criteria was determined by taking the fractional length of a gene relative to the entire exome (i.e., the coding length of the transcript divided by the number of bases in the total exome) and multiplying this by 1,266 (the total number of variants). This represents the expected occurrence of sporadic mutations of this type in each gene without considering the influences of “hot spots,” pressures of selection, or precedents of ethnic background. A quantile-quantile (Q-Q) plot comparing the distribution of observed and expected probabilities for all genes containing loss-of-function variants in our discovery cohort shows genome-wide significant divergence from the expected for only 2 genes, PKHD1 and ALG8, which encodes a glucosyltransferase (Figure 1A and Table 1). Genome-wide significance threshold was taken as P less than 2.4 × 10–6 after accounting for examination of 18,715 genes. The expected number of loss-of-function variants in PKHD1 among the 1,266 total variants was 0.48, but the observed number was 9 (P = 2.31 × 10–9; 19-fold enrichment; Table 1). The expected number of loss-of-function variants in ALG8 was 0.06, and the observed number was 5 (P = 7.18 × 10–9; 81-fold enrichment; Table 1).

Figure 1 Quantile-quantile plots of observed P values versus an expected distribution of P values. (A) Observed P values calculated using a binomial test by comparison of the observed burden of rare (MAF < 1 × 10–3) loss-of-function variants in PCLD cases with the “expected” burden based on the gene transcript length (n = 102). (B) Observed burden in the European subset of discovery cohort (n = 92) compared with European controls (n = 3,274) using Fisher’s exact test.

Table 1 Enrichment of rare heterozygous loss-of-function variants in PKHD1, ALG8, GANAB, and SEC61B in PCLDA

We next performed a case-versus-control analysis of gene burden for the loss-of-function variants in the European subset of our discovery cohort (n = 92) versus an available cohort of 3,274 European normal controls sequenced and analyzed by the Yale Center for Mendelian Genomics (28–30). PCA analysis confirmed clustering of the 92 cases and 3,274 controls over European standards (Supplemental Figure 1). The exome coverage metrics met accepted standards, and there was no significant difference in these metrics between cases and controls (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). A Q-Q plot comparing the observed distribution of Fisher’s exact statistics for the frequency of loss-of-function variants in cases versus controls shows genome-wide significance for heterozygous loss-of-function variants only in PKHD1 (P = 1.55 × 10–9) (Figure 1B and Table 1). The gene with the next lowest P value, ALG8 (P = 2.65 × 10–6), just missed the threshold for genome-wide significance (Figure 1B and Table 1). Only 4 of 5 ALG8 loss-of-function variants occurred in European cases, yielding 4 of 184 European case alleles compared with 1 of 6,548 European control alleles (Tables 1 and 2). The remaining ALG8 loss-of-function allele occurred in an African American individual. Analysis of a similarly obtained but smaller African American control group (392 individuals, 784 alleles) found no loss-of-function ALG8 alleles. In aggregate, both analyses support PKHD1 and ALG8 as candidate genes for PCLD.

Table 2 Heterozygous mutations in ALG8, GANAB, SEC61B, and PKHD1 that result in PCLD

We noted that the next-highest-scoring gene in the case-versus-control analysis was GANAB (P = 2.01 × 10–5) (Figure 1 and Tables 1 and 2). GANAB encodes the α subunit of GII (GIIα), which is the catalytic subunit that works with the previously defined PCLD gene product GIIβ (encoded by PRKCSH), to form the functional GII holoenzyme in the ER lumen. Two of the three GANAB variants in our cohort are novel, and the third is exceedingly rare, with MAF less than 1 × 10–5 (Table 2). In the analysis based on the binomial distribution, GANAB had P = 2.25 × 10–4 with a predicted burden of 0.11 and an enrichment of 26-fold in the 3 observed cases (Table 1). GANAB is a highly loss-intolerant gene, with a probability of loss-of-function intolerance score (pLI) of 1 in ExAC, whereas PKHD1 and ALG8 are not loss intolerant, consistent with genes associated with a recessive human disease (31). To evaluate GANAB further, we performed a follow-up analysis using the binomial test including only genes with very rare loss-of-function variants (MAF < 5 × 10–5) and pLI greater than 0.9 in our PCLD cohort. The observed distribution for all genes conforms closely to the expected with the exception of GANAB, which diverged significantly. The expected number of loss-of-function alleles for GANAB was 0.02, while the observed number was 3 (P = 1.46 × 10–6; 143-fold enrichment).

Finally, we noted a novel loss-of-function mutation in SEC61B, encoding a component of the SEC61 ER membrane protein-conducting channel that associates with SEC63 (32). There are no loss-of-function mutations for SEC61B in ExAC. We found a second patient with a novel, likely loss-of-function missense variant in SEC61B that mutated the initiation codon, leaving no apparent in-frame alternative start site for translation (Table 2). While it did not reach statistical significance on a genome-wide level, SEC61B showed 87-fold change in the binomial analysis, and, if both variants are considered in the case-versus-control analysis, SEC61B had P = 7.43 × 10–4 (Tables 1 and 2).

Further independent validation of these analyses was done using the European non-Finnish and Finnish combined subset of the population in the ExAC database. Gene-by-gene comparison showed enrichment of mutations for each of our candidate genes in PCLD cases: PKHD1, P = 2.34 × 10–8; ALG8, P = 2.59 × 10–5; GANAB, P = 5.52 × 10–6; SEC61B, P = 6.46 × 10–6. ALG8, GANAB, and SEC61B all function in the common ER biogenesis pathway defined by SEC63 and PRKCSH. The increased occurrence of loss-of-function mutations and convergence on a single pathway known to be causative in PCLD prompted us to investigate these 3 genes as functional candidates for causing PCLD. In addition, the genome-wide significant enrichment for PKHD1 in our PCLD cohort prompted us to further explore the association of PKHD1 with PCLD.

Functional validation of candidates. We had previously shown that somatic homozygous inactivation of Prkcsh and Sec63 in vivo results in polycystic kidney and liver disease due to defective biogenesis and trafficking of PC1 (7, 23, 33). This mechanistic understanding indicated that we can validate new candidate genes for PCLD by determining the effects of inactivation of each gene on alterations in its posttranslational maturation of PC1. Full-length PC1 (PC1-FL) undergoes autoproteolytic cleavage at the GPCR proteolysis site (GPS) into an approximately 3,000–amino acid extracellular N-terminal fragment (PC1-NTF) and an approximately 1,300–amino acid intramembranous C-terminal fragment (PC1-CTF) (34, 35). PC1-NTF migrates as 2 protein species — the cell surface–expressed endoglycosidase H–resistant (EndoH-resistant) PC1-NTR and the intracellular EndoH-sensitive PC1-NTS (36, 37). For the current study, we examined PC1 steady-state protein expression level and trafficking using a kidney epithelial cell line generated from mouse models containing 3 copies of a BAC transgene expressing Pkd1 with N-terminal FLAG and C-terminal HA epitope tags (Pkd1F/H-BAC) (7, 33, 35). We used CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing methods to inactivate each candidate gene in the cells expressing Pkd1F/H-BAC and investigated the impact on the PC1 protein.

ALG8. ALG8 (asparagine-linked glycosylation 8) encodes α-1,3-glucosyltransferase, an ER integral membrane protein that functions to add the second of 3 glucoses to the assembling lipid-linked oligosaccharide precursor for N-linked glycosylation before it is transferred to the nascent peptide (38). ALG8 intersects with the protein biogenesis pathway between the sites of action of SEC63 and GIIβ. Patients with ALG8 mutations showed variation in severity of PCLD and frequent presence of kidney cysts (Figure 2, A–D, and Table 2). Four probands, YU313, T-70, T-55, and W-YU363, are male and have nonsense codon mutations in ALG8. Three of these probands, 2 European and 1 African American, shared the same mutation, p.R364X (Table 2). Identity-by-descent analysis found that the largest possible shared haplotype block among any 2 of these individuals is approximately 87 kb. This is too small to be indicative of a cryptic relationship between any of the probands and instead suggests that the mutation in each arose independently. FINN59 is a Finnish woman with a mild presentation carrying a splice mutation found with a frequency of 1.66 × 10–3 in the Finnish population in ExAC. YU313 has symptomatic PCLD with many cysts larger than 1 cm (Figure 2A), while T-70 (Figure 2B) and T-55 (not shown) have numerous small liver cysts. W-YU363 has innumerable liver cysts of varied sizes (Figure 2C), but his daughter has 8 kidney cysts without any liver cysts (Figure 2D). She shares the ALG8 mutation with her father, and complete clinical testing for PKD1 and PKD2 mutations was negative; her mother has no kidney or liver cysts.

Figure 2 Mutations in ALG8 cause abnormal biogenesis of PC1. (A) YU313 has innumerable liver cysts larger than 1 cm (circle). (B) T-70 has innumerable small liver cysts (arrows). (C) W-YU363 has innumerable liver cysts, many larger than 1 cm (arrows, top panel), and 3–4 kidney cysts (arrows, bottom panel), while his 19-year-old daughter, YU364 (D), has the same ALG8 mutation but 8 kidney cysts (arrows, top and bottom panels) and no liver cysts. (E and F) Immunoblots of cell lysates with anti-HA (E) and anti-LRR PC1 N-terminal antibody (7e12) (F) show decreased PC1-CTF, PC1-FL, PC1-NTR, and PC1-NTS in Alg8–/– cells. Re-expression of Alg8+ in Alg8–/– cells rescues PC1 expression (F). The labels in red mark the migration of the respective PC1 fragments in the Alg8–/– cell lysate. (G and H) Anti-HA immunoprecipitation of PC1-FL and PC1-CTF was treated with PNGase F or EndoH. (G) Altered migration of PC1-FL is due to hypoglycosylation in Alg8–/– cells. PNGase F treatment shows equivalent deglycosylated PC1-FL migration. (H) The relative proportion of EndoH-resistant/EndoH-sensitive PC1-CTF is reduced in Alg8–/– cells. In G and H, the 2 PC1-CTF bands in the PNGase F–treated lanes result from alternatively spliced forms present in rodents (66). (I) Immunofluorescence shows absence of detectable PC1 (anti-HA) in cilia of Alg8–/– cells. (J) Alg8–/– cells activate the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR, demonstrated by presence of XBP1s by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR; top) and immunoblotting (bottom). (K) Anti-HA immunoblot shows that inactivation of both Alg8 and Xbp1 does not change PC1 hypoglycosylation or GPS cleavage compared with Alg8 knockout alone. HSP90 serves as loading control for cell lysates.

We used CRISPR/Cas9 to inactivate both Alg8 alleles in our mouse epithelial cell line expressing Pkd1F/H-BAC. Sanger sequencing confirmed compound heterozygous frameshifting loss-of-function mutations in Alg8-null cells (Alg8–/–; Supplemental Table 6). Alg8–/– cells showed reduced levels of PC1-FL and PC1-CTF detected by the anti-HA C-terminal epitope tag (Figure 2E). PC1-NTR and PC1-NTS detected by the anti–N-terminal native protein antibody were also reduced (Figure 2F). The 2 antibodies are detecting different pools of PC1 in these cells. The anti-HA antibody is detecting PC1 expressed from the Pkd1F/H-BAC transgene, whereas the N-terminal anti-LRR native PC1 antibody (7e12) is primarily detecting Pkd1 expressed from the endogenous gene (Supplemental Figure 2). The presence of the FLAG epitope in the transgenically expressed PC1 appears to impair recognition of the native epitope. There was no difference in Pkd1 transcript expression between WT and Alg8–/– cells (data not shown), indicating that differences in steady-state protein level are a post-transcriptional effect. Examination of integral membrane proteins from other membrane compartments, i.e., PC2 (ER, cilia), Na+/K+-ATPase α 1 subunit (plasma membrane), and calnexin (ER), did not show significant quantitative reductions, indicating that not all membrane proteins are similarly affected by inactivation of Alg8 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Since CRISPR/Cas9 can produce off-target effects, we showed the specific dependence of these findings on ALG8 by rescuing the protein expression level of PC1 with re-expression of Alg8 cDNA in Alg8–/– cells (Figure 2F).

The electrophoretic migration of PC1-FL was notably faster in Alg8–/– cells (Figure 2, E–G and K), suggesting that PC1 may have a defect in glycosylation in addition to reduced protein quantity in the absence of ALG8. Immunoprecipitation of PC1-FL and PC1-CTF followed by treatment with peptide-N-glycosidase F (PNGase F) resulted in the same electrophoretic migration for the protein backbones irrespective of Alg8 genotype, confirming that differences in glycosylation account for the genotype-dependent altered gel mobility of PC1-FL in cell lysates (Figure 2G). The data show that effective reduction in PC1 function in the absence of ALG8 is likely to result from the combined effect of the quantitative decrease in steady-state levels of PC1 and the structural abnormality of PC1 resulting from defective posttranslational modification. N-glycosylated proteins typically acquire resistance to EndoH as they transit past the middle Golgi on the way to the cell surface. The relative proportion of EndoH-resistant PC1-CTF to EndoH-sensitive PC1-CTF is markedly reduced in Alg8–/– cells (Figure 2H), providing biochemical evidence that PC1 trafficking to the cell surface, and by extension to cilia, is markedly impaired following inactivation of Alg8. In keeping with this, immunofluorescent cell staining with anti-ARL13B to mark cilia and anti-HA to detect PC1 shows absent or markedly reduced visualization of PC1 in cilia in Alg8–/– cells compared with cells expressing Alg8 normally (Figure 2I).

We had previously shown that inactivation of Sec63, but not of Prkcsh, results in activation of the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of the unfolded protein response (UPR) (33). Activation of this branch of UPR results in formation of XBP1s, the active spliced form of XBP1, which acts as a transcription factor for an array of chaperone proteins (39). Alg8–/– cells also have activation of the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR as evidenced by reverse transcription PCR and immunoblot assays showing the presence of XBP1s (Figure 2J). In the absence of SEC63, active XBP1s is required to enable autoproteolytic cleavage of PC1 at the GPS (33). To determine whether XBP1s has a similar role in Alg8–/– cells, we inactivated XBP1 in Alg8–/– cells to make double-knockout cells (Alg8–/– Xbp1–/–; Figure 2K). Alg8–/– Xbp1–/– cells showed normal cleavage of PC1 (Figure 2K), indicating that while the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR is activated following loss of ALG8, it is not required for PC1 cleavage. In aggregate, the relative enrichment of rare loss-of-function variants of ALG8 in PCLD patients coupled with functional evidence that inactivation of ALG8 affects PC1 biogenesis and trafficking supports the conclusion that ALG8 mutations are a genetic cause of PCLD.

GANAB. Three PCLD patients, but none in the control population, had loss-of-function mutations in GANAB encoding GIIα (Tables 1 and 2). The severity of the liver phenotype in GANAB patients varied from numerous large liver cysts with hepatomegaly (Figure 3A) to innumerable small cysts (Figure 3B). All 3 patients had at least 1 kidney cyst, but only 1 had more than 10 (Figure 3, A and B, and Table 2). To assess the functional consequences of loss of Ganab, we inactivated the gene in the cells expressing Pkd1F/H-BAC using CRISPR/Cas9. We confirmed inactivation of Ganab by Sanger sequencing that showed homozygous deletion of 281 bp beginning in exon 12 and extending into intron 13 (Supplemental Table 6) and by anti-GANAB immunoblot of cell lysates (Figure 3C). Ganab–/– cells showed markedly reduced or absent PC1-NTR (Figure 3C) and decreased steady-state levels of PC1-FL and PC1-CTF (Figure 3D). The Na+/K+-ATPase α 1 subunit protein was also decreased in the absence of GIIα, suggesting effects on at least some other plasma membrane proteins (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Functional re-expression of GIIα in Ganab–/– cells rescued the expression of PC1-NTR, showing that the observed effects on PC1 protein maturation were solely the result of GIIα deficiency (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Mutations in GANAB cause PCLD. (A) T-116 has innumerable large liver cysts (asterisks) with resultant hepatomegaly. (B) TOR6205 has innumerable small liver cysts (arrows). Kidney cysts are present in both cases (arrows). (C and D) Reduced protein expression and altered migration of PC1 fragments in Ganab–/– cells. Immunoblot of cell lysates with anti–PC1-LRR N-terminal antibody (C, top panel) and anti-GANAB (C, GIIα; middle panel) demonstrates absence of PC1-NTR (asterisk) in Ganab–/– cells. Anti-HA immunoblot (D) shows significant decrease in PC1-CTF. PC1-FL (C and D) and PC1-NTS (C) have slower migration in Ganab–/– cells. The PC1 expression level and altered gel-migration pattern are rescued by re-expression of Ganab (C, Ganab–/–;Ganab+). The re-expressed GIIα is larger than the native protein because of the inclusion of an epitope tag and an alternatively spliced exon 6 that is absent from the native protein in the mouse cell line. (E) PC2 and PC1-FL show higher molecular mass in Ganab–/– cells that resolves to the same gel migration in WT cells following PNGase F treatment. *Nonspecific band. (F) Ganab–/– cells only have EndoH-sensitive (S) and lack EndoH-resistant (R) PC1-CTF. PC1-CTF shows 2 bands due to alternative spice forms in rodents. (G) IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR is activated in Ganab–/– cells as evidenced by increased XBP1s. Tunicamycin (Tun) treatment (2.5 μg/ml for 6 hours) serves as positive control for UPR activation. (H) Functional assay of GANAB missense variants. Fluorescence output from the glucosidase II fluorogenic substrate 4-methylumbelliferyl α-d-glucopyranoside (4-MUG) from HEK 293T cells cotransfected with GIIβ and the respective variants of GIIα. Background fluorescence from untransfected cell lysates is subtracted. HSP90 serves as loading control for cell lysates.

A reproducible (n = 4) feature of Ganab–/– cells was that PC1-FL and PC1-NTS migrated more slowly (Figure 3, C and D). We had previously shown that there is aberrant glucose trimming with GIIβ mutations (40), so the slower electrophoretic migration of PC1 is likely to be the result of a similar defect following loss of GIIα. In keeping with this, removal of all N-glycans by PNGase F resulted in elimination of the differential migration of PC1 (Figure 3E). Although there was no striking difference in PC2 levels in Ganab–/– cells, PC2 also showed an aberrant migration pattern that disappeared after PNGase F treatment (Figure 3E). While PC1 defects are likely to be rate-limiting in the polycystic phenotype (7, 23), aberrant glycosylation of PC2 may contribute to functional deficiency of the polycystin complex. We further examined the genotype-dependent glycosylation and trafficking properties of PC1-CTF by immunoprecipitation using anti-HA, followed by EndoH treatment. PC1-CTF had markedly reduced or absent EndoH-resistant forms in Ganab–/– cells (Figure 3F), further indicating that beyond decreased absolute PC1 protein levels, the residual protein is abnormally processed and has markedly impaired trafficking past the Golgi. While there is no activation of the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR by inactivation of GIIβ (33), we found that loss of GIIα resulted in increased formation of the active XBP1s, suggesting a somewhat more severe cellular stress with inactivation of the catalytic subunit of GII (Figure 3G).

Two patients in our cohort had rare, potentially deleterious GANAB missense variants p.H807N and p.H872Y (Supplemental Table 7). Each occurred in individuals in whom a causative PCLD gene mutation in ALG8 and PKHD1, respectively, had been identified. We expected that these GANAB variants do not result in complete loss of function and are therefore not causative for PCLD. To test this hypothesis, we assayed the catalytic activity of both GIIα variants and compared them with WT GIIα and with a known loss-of-function mutant we had identified, p.R51fs. HEK 293T cells were cotransfected with GIIβ and each of the 4 GIIα variants. Cell lysates were incubated with the GII fluorogenic substrate 4-methylumbelliferyl α-d-glucopyranoside (4-MUG), and fluorescence output above the baseline values obtained using untransfected cell lysates was used to quantify GII enzymatic activity (Figure 3H and ref. 40). The activity of p.H872Y was similar to WT, while p.H807N showed approximately 50% reduction in activity (Figure 3H). The pathogenic variant p.R51fs showed complete loss of activity. While these missense variants in GIIα are not pathogenic in PCLD, it remains possible that heterozygous hypomorphic variants such as p.H807N could have genetic modifier effects on the expressivity of PCLD due to mutations in other causative genes (e.g., PKHD1).

SEC61B. The SEC61 protein translocation pore consists of 3 subunits, α, β, and γ. The β subunit, encoded by SEC61B, is the least conserved component and the one that is not essential for SEC61 complex function (32). Two patients had heterozygous loss-of-function variants in SEC61B (Tables 1 and 2). In both patients, PCLD is characterized by diffuse and numerous small liver cysts (Figure 4A). We inactivated SEC61β in the Pkd1F/H-BAC cells and confirmed complete loss of function by both direct sequencing of cell genomic DNA (Supplemental Table 6) and immunoblotting with native anti-SEC61β antisera (Figure 4B). Inactivation of SEC61β resulted in almost undetectable levels of PC1 when examined by either C-terminal anti-HA epitope antibody or N-terminal native protein antibody (Figure 4B). Very long exposure of the latter immunoblot showed a minute amount of PC1-FL and PC1-NTS, but no PC1-NTR was detectable in Sec61b–/– cells (Figure 4B). In some experiments, a long exposure of a C-terminal anti-HA immunoblot could detect minute amounts of PC1-FL, but PC1-CTF remained completely undetectable (Figure 4C). As with the other PCLD genes, inactivation of SEC61β had variable effects on other integral membrane proteins — Na+/K+-ATPase α 1 subunit was markedly reduced, PC2 was minimally affected, and calnexin was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Re-expression of SEC61β in Sec61b–/– cells reconstituted PC1 levels including PC1-CTF, confirming the specificity of this effect (Figure 4D). As an additional indication that SEC61β inactivation has severe effects on cellular protein biogenesis, Sec61b–/– cells showed the strongest relative activation of XBP1s among all of the PCLD gene cellular knockouts (Figure 4E). In aggregate, the data show that loss of SEC61β results in the most severe quantitative reduction of PC1 among the PCLD genes.

Figure 4 Mutations in Sec61b have profound effects on quantity and maturation of PC1. (A) Liver imaging for YU356 showing numerous small liver cysts (arrows). (B) Immunoblots of cell lysates with C-terminal (anti-HA; left) and N-terminal (anti-LRR, 7e12; right) antibodies show that all PC1 fragments are markedly decreased to almost undetectable levels in Sec61b–/– cells. PC1-NTR is absent even on long exposure. Immunoblot with anti-SEC61β antibody shows absence of SEC61β protein in Sec61b–/– cells. WT, isogenic wild-type control cells. (C) Long-exposure immunoblot of cell lysates with anti-HA showing a minute amount of PC1-FL but complete absence of PC1-CTF. (D) Immunoblots of cell lysates with anti-HA showing complete rescue of PC1 phenotype with stable re-expression of Sec61b (Sec61b–/–;Sec61b+). (E) Activation of the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of UPR as evidenced by increased levels of XBP1s in Sec61b–/– cells. Tunicamycin (Tun) treatment (2.5 μg/ml for 6 hours) serves as positive control for UPR activation. HSP90 serves as loading control for all immunoblots.

PKHD1. Patients were ascertained for this study based solely on imaging criteria defining PCLD. Whole exome analysis of the discovery cohort identified heterozygous carriers for loss-of-function variants in PKHD1, the ARPKD gene, in 9 individuals (Tables 1 and 2). A tenth individual had the p.T36M missense variant in PKHD1 (Table 2), which is a known pathogenic founder mutation in Europeans and the most common mutant allele (17%) in ARPKD (41). Therefore, a minimum of 10 of 102 PCLD probands in our discovery cohort are explained by mutations in PKHD1. This significant enrichment of heterozygous pathogenic PKHD1 variants in the PCLD cohort relative to the observed occurrence of these mutations in the general population achieved genome-wide significance (Figure 1 and Tables 1 and 2). The clinical presentation of most of these patients showed innumerable small liver cysts (Figure 5, A–E, and Table 2). This is in contrast to the more typical cyst architecture of PCLD in patients with SEC63, PRKCSH, ALG8, or GANAB variants, which often includes multiple large cysts greater than 1 cm in size. This may indicate dependence of the clinical phenotype of the PCLD presentation on the genic etiology, although at least 1 case with a PKHD1 mutation (T-74) had macrocysts in the liver and 1 kidney cyst (Figure 5F). The pathogenicity of other uncommon missense variants in PKHD1 is difficult to assess in the absence of robust functional assays. Seven probands not explained by any of the other PCLD gene mutations had somewhat rare (<5 × 10–3 in ExAC) or novel missense variants in PKHD1 with combined annotation dependent depletion (CADD) scores greater than 14 (Supplemental Table 7). Four of the seven missense variants are predicted by MetaSVM (42), another aggregate prediction algorithm, to be deleterious (Supplemental Table 7). No comparably rare PKHD1 missense variants were found in any patient with mutations in the other known causative genes (SEC63, PRKCSH, ALG8, GANAB, or SEC61B). In aggregate, mutations in PKHD1 explain at least approximately 6% (10/159), and may explain up to approximately 11% (17/159), of clinically ascertained PCLD probands. While we did not find loss-of-function mutations nor any of the published pathogenic missense variants in LRP5 in our cohort, we did find 4 missense variants with MAF less than 1 × 10–3 and CADD greater than 15 (Supplemental Table 8). All 4 of these variants occurred in cases that either were explained by loss-of-function mutations in PKHD1 (T-58 and T-59; Table 2) or may be explained by missense variants in PKHD1 (TOR6467 and TOR2400); Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). This does raise the possibility that genetic interactions with genes such as LRP5 may be a factor in determining the penetrance of PCLD in PKHD1 carriers.

Figure 5 Adult carrier parents for ARPKD can develop PCLD. (A–F) Liver and kidney imaging for cases with heterozygous PKHD1 loss-of-function mutations. T-58 (A), TOR6216 (B), T-61 (C), T-59 (D), and TOR6321 (E) have innumerable small liver cysts (arrows). (F) T-74 has more than 10 liver cysts (arrows and asterisks), some greater than 1 cm in diameter (asterisks), and at least 1 kidney cyst larger than 1 cm (asterisk). (G) Immunoblots of cell lysates with the PC1 C-terminal epitope (anti-HA, left) and PC1 N-terminal anti-LRR antibody (7e12, right) using WT cells and 2 independent Pkhd1–/– cell lines showing no significant difference in any PC1 fragment and no change in PC2 quantity. HSP90 serves as loading control. (H) Pkhd1–/– cells show positive PC1 by anti-HA staining in cilia (green) marked by anti-ARL13B (red). Pkhd1–/– (1) is shown, but this was found in Pkhd1–/– (2) as well.

PKHD1 is not known to belong to the ER protein biogenesis pathway defined by the other PCLD genes. We addressed this experimentally by inactivating Pkhd1 in Pkd1F/H-BAC cells. We produced 2 independent cell lines with either homozygous or compound heterozygous frameshift mutations in exon 3 of Pkhd1 (Supplemental Table 6). Neither Pkhd1-null (Pkhd1–/–) cell line showed any changes in PC1-FL, PC1-CTF, PC1-NTR, or PC1-NTS levels when examined by anti-HA epitope or native protein N-terminal antisera (Figure 5G). There was also no change in quantity of PC2 (Figure 5G). In keeping with the biochemical data, PC1 was readily detected in cilia of Pkhd1–/– cells (Figure 5H). The evidence suggests that PKHD1 acts by a different mechanism than the protein biogenetic pathway impacted by the other PCLD genes. In aggregate, this study defines causative PCLD mutations in 4 genes that account for at least 20 probands in our discovery cohort of 102 and suggests that at least 2 different pathways are potential causes of clinically defined PCLD.