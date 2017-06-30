MYC-dependent oxidative metabolism regulates osteoclastogenesis via nuclear receptor ERRα

Myeloid-specific deletion of MYC causes increased bone mass and decreased osteoclastogenesis. MYC was transiently expressed in the early stage of osteoclastogenesis (within 24 hours after RANKL stimulation) in both human and mouse osteoclast precursors (OCPs) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89935DS1). To determine the role of this transient MYC expression in OCPs in physiological bone remodeling, we first investigated the bone phenotype of Myc conditional knockout mice generated by crossing Mycfl/fl mice with LysM-Cre mice (22) to specifically delete Myc in myeloid/osteoclast lineage cells (hereafter referred to as MYCΔM mice). Microcomputed tomography (μCT) analysis of 12-week-old male and female MYCΔM mice clearly indicated increased bone mass compared with that seen in their littermate controls (LysM-Cre, hereafter referred to as MYCWT mice) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The body weight was not affected by Myc deletion in either male or female mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Bone histomorphometric analysis revealed significantly decreased trabecular osteoclast numbers and surface area as well as bone resorption activity (eroded surface area) in MYCΔM mice, whereas the osteoblast surface areas were comparable (Figure 1, C and D). These results suggest that the high-bone-mass phenotype of MYCΔM mice was caused by compromised osteoclast activity and that MYC plays an important role in physiological bone remodeling.

Figure 1 Myeloid-specific MYC-deficient mice have high bone mass. (A and B) μCT analysis of femurs from 12-week-old male MYCΔM and littermate control MYCWT mice (n = 11 per group). (A) Representative images show trabecular architecture by μCT reconstruction in the distal femurs. Scale bars: 1 mm. (B) μCT measurements for the indicated parameters in distal femurs. Bone volume/tissue volume ratio (BV/TV), trabecular numbers (Tb.N), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th ), and trabecular space (Tb.Sp) were determined by μCT analysis. (C and D) Histomorphometric analysis of femurs from 12-week-old male MYCΔM and MYCWT mice (n ≥5). (C) Representative images showing TRAP-positive, multinucleated osteoclasts (red). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Plots show the number of osteoclasts per bone surface (N.Oc/BS), osteoclast surface area per bone surface (Oc.S/BS), eroded surface per bone surface (ES/BS), and osteoblast surface area per bone surface (Ob.S/BS). All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test in B and D.

Next, we isolated OCPs from MYCΔM bone marrow and evaluated in vitro osteoclast differentiation in the presence of macrophage-CSF (M-CSF) and RANKL. MYC was efficiently diminished in MYC-deficient OCPs (Supplemental Figure 3). MYC deficiency resulted in essentially a complete failure of OCPs to differentiate into multinucleated tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP-positive) cells that resorb bone (Figure 2, A and B). Accordingly, RANKL-induced expression of osteoclast marker genes such as Itgb3 (encodes β3 integrin), Ctsk (encodes cathepsin K), and Dcstamp (encodes dendrocyte-expressed seven-transmembrane protein) was strongly suppressed in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2C). Ectopic expression of MYC rescued the defect in osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2D), thus confirming that deletion of Myc is responsible for the loss of osteoclastogenesis. We initially reasoned that the complete loss of osteoclastogenesis could be explained by decreased bone marrow osteoclast progenitor cells in MYCΔM mice or their decreased proliferation in vitro. However, consistent with a previous report showing intact bone marrow and lymphoid compartments in Myc-knockout mice (23), the total number and frequency of the CD11b–/loLy6Chi osteoclast progenitor population (24) residing in the bone marrow were comparable between MYCΔM and MYCWT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In addition, MYC deficiency had modest effects on apoptosis, and MYC-deficient OCPs showed decreased proliferation. These results could not explain the striking effects of MYC deficiency on osteoclastogenesis (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Furthermore, RANK expression and proximal RANKL signaling were not altered in MYC-deficient OCPs (Supplemental Figure 5). Taken together, these results indicate that RANKL-inducible MYC is crucial for osteoclast differentiation in vitro.

Figure 2 MYC is important for osteoclast differentiation and resorption. (A) Representative images show osteoclast differentiation in control (MYCWT) and MYC-deficient (MYCΔM) OCPs stimulated with RANKL (50 ng/ml). Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph depicts the number of TRAP-positive multinucleated cells (MNCs) counted in triplicate from 5 independent experiments. (B) Representative images show bone resorption activity of MYCWT and MYCΔM OCPs stimulated with RANKL. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph depicts the percentage of resorbed pit area per total area from at least 3 experiments. (C) Expression of osteoclast-related genes (relative to the Hprt housekeeping gene) on day 3 after RANKL stimulation (n = 8). (D) Osteoclast differentiation in mock-infected or MYC-transduced MYC-deficient OCPs stimulated with RANKL (50 ng/ml). Representative images of TRAP-stained cells are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph shows the number of TRAP-positive MNCs counted in triplicate from at least 4 experiments. (E) Immunoblot of whole-cell lysates using NFATc1 and α-tubulin antibodies. α-Tubulin served as a loading control. Data are representative of 3 experiments. (F) Osteoclast differentiation in mock-infected or Ca-NFATc1–transduced MYC-deficient OCPs. Representative images of TRAP-stained cells are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph shows the number of TRAP-positive MNCs counted in triplicate from at least 3 experiments. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A and B); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (C); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (D and F). ND, not detected.

MYC is a crucial regulator of oxidative metabolism during osteoclastogenesis. Consistent with our previous results showing MYC as a direct regulator of NFATc1 (8), expression levels of both NFATc1 mRNA and protein were suppressed in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2, C and E). We first reasoned that restoration of NFATc1 activity would compensate for impaired osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs. To test this notion, we transduced MYC-deficient OCPs with a retrovirus encoding the constitutively active form of NFATc1 (Ca-NFATc1). With RANKL stimulation, the expression of NFATc1 and β3 integrin, a downstream target of NFATc1 (12), in Ca-NFATc1–transduced MYC-deficient OCPs was comparable to that in control OCPs (Supplemental Figure 6), but was not sufficient to rescue the defective osteoclastogenesis seen in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2F), suggesting that MYC regulates alternative pathways that are required to cooperate with NFATc1 to promote osteoclastogenesis.

To find new pathways and mechanisms regulated by MYC during osteoclastogenesis, we performed an unbiased transcriptomic analysis using high-throughput RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) with 2 biological replicates after stimulating cells with RANKL for 2 days (Supplemental Figure 7). A total of 1,068 genes were induced (>1.5 fold) and 1,445 genes were suppressed (>1.5 fold) in MYC-deficient OCPs compared with control OCPs (Figure 3A). We used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (25) to broadly test for enrichment of well-defined gene sets from the comprehensive Molecular Signature Data Base (MSigDB), version 5.1 (www.broadinstitute.org) and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) for MYC-dependent genes, which are downregulated in MYCΔM OCPs relative to MYCWT OCPs on day 2 after RANKL stimulation. Genes associated with metabolic pathways, including oxidative phosphorylation and the TCA cycle, were significantly enriched in MYC-dependent genes (Table 1, Figure 3B, and Supplemental Figure 8). Accordingly, metabolic genes involved in oxidative phosphorylation, which are highly induced in MYCWT OCPs upon RANKL stimulation, were suppressed in MYCΔM OCPs (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 MYC deficiency impairs mitochondrial respiration during osteoclast differentiation. Control (MYCWT) and MYC-deficient (MYCΔM) OCPs were stimulated with RANKL (50 ng/ml) for 2 days. (A) Scatterplot of global gene expression profiles of MYCWT and MYCΔM OCPs derived from RNA-seq analysis. (B) GSEA of RANKL-stimulated MYCΔM OCPs, with genes ranked on the basis of expression in MYCΔM OCPs relative to that in MYCWT OCPs, showing the distribution of genes in the oxidative phosphorylation gene set against the ranked list of the genes from the RNA-seq analysis. (C) Heatmap of RNA-seq FPKM values for genes involved in oxidative phosphorylation in MYCWT and MYCΔM OCPs following RANKL stimulation for 2 days. RNA-seq data from 2 biological replicates were used. D0, day 0 without RANKL stimulation; D2, day 2 following RANKL stimulation; Min, minimum; Max, maximum. (D and E) Mitochondrial function was assessed by real-time OCR measurement after sequential treatment of compounds modulating mitochondrial function. The OCR was normalized to the relative amount of DNA. (D) Representative time course data. (E) Assessment of mitochondrial activity as described in Supplemental Figure 9 (n = 3). (F) Measurements of mitochondrial mass using MitoTracker Red with flow cytometry (n = 3). (G) The basal OCR was measured with mock-infected or MYC-transduced MYC-deficient OCPs stimulated with RANKL (50 ng/ml) for 2 days (n = 3). All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

Table 1 Gene ontology analysis of MYCWT and MYCΔM OCPs derived from RNA-seq analysis

Recent studies show that a metabolic shift toward oxidative processes during osteoclast differentiation provides metabolites (15–17), although key upstream modulators that induce oxidative metabolic reprogramming in osteoclastogenesis are not yet clarified. To directly test whether MYC mediates the RANKL-induced shift toward mitochondrial respiration, we performed an extracellular flux analysis 2 days after RANKL stimulation (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9). RANKL stimulation led to a characteristic increase in the basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in control OCPs (Figure 3, D and E). Strikingly, the basal OCR and other mitochondrial activities such as ATP production, respiratory capacity (maximal electron transport chain activity), and respiratory reserve (flexibility with increased energy demand) were severely impaired in MYC-deficient OCPs upon RANKL stimulation (Figure 3, D and E). We confirmed that the RANKL-induced increase in mitochondrial mass was comparable between MYC-deficient and control OCPs (Figure 3F), indicating that the impaired mitochondrial respiration in MYC-deficient OCPs was not caused by a defect in the quantity of mitochondria. Moreover, the basal OCR was greatly increased by the ectopic expression of MYC (Figure 3G). Consistent with previous reports (7, 16), perturbation of metabolic pathways such as glutaminolysis, glycolysis, and oxidative phosphorylation using specific inhibitors severely abrogated osteoclast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 10), implicating the significance of metabolic reprogramming in osteoclastogenesis. Collectively, these results indicate that MYC is a crucial regulator of RANKL-activated mitochondrial respiration that supports an increased energy demand during osteoclast differentiation.

MYC regulates ERRα during osteoclast differentiation. MYC expression is kept at low levels in normal cells via accelerated decay mechanisms, and aberrant expression of MYC causes tumorigenesis (5). In osteoclastogenesis, MYC expression is transient (Supplemental Figure 1), and thus we hypothesized that MYC induces downstream transcription factors to directly activate osteoclast-related genes and sustain osteoclast differentiation. To discover these factors, we used GSEA to identify transcription factor–binding motifs that are enriched in the promoters of MYC-dependent genes, which can be regulated directly by MYC, or indirectly via MYC-induced transcription factors. In addition to recovering the MYC-binding motif, which validated the approach, and the NFAT-binding motif, as expected on the basis of our previous work (8), we found highly significant enrichment of binding motifs for Sp1 transcription factor (SP1), estrogen-related receptor (ERR), MYC-associated zinc finger protein (MAZ), and splicing factor 1 (SF1) (Table 2); of these, only estrogen-related receptor α (Esrra, encoding ERRα) was dynamically regulated during osteoclast differentiation (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 MYC regulates ERRα expression in osteoclastogenesis. (A) RNA-seq FPKM values for Nfatc1, Esrra, Myc, Sf1, Maz, and Sp1 in control (MYCWT) and MYC-deficient (MYCΔM) OCPs during osteoclast differentiation. RNA-seq data from 2 biological replicates are shown, and the level of each gene expression in each sample was normalized by means of FPKM. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (B and C) Expression of ERRα in MYCWT and MYCΔM OCPs during osteoclastogenesis. (B) mRNA expression of Esrra (relative to the Hprt housekeeping gene), as measured by real-time quantitative PCR (n = 6). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (C) Protein expression of ERRα and PGC1β, as determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of 3 experiments. (D) Effect of MYC overexpression on ERRα and PGC1β expression levels. Protein expression of ERRα in mock-infected or MYC-transduced cells was determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of 3 experiments.

Table 2 Motif analysis with GSEA using MYC-dependent genes on day 2 after RANKL stimulation

ERRα is not an estrogen receptor, but instead is a nuclear receptor implicated in increasing cellular energy metabolism in tissues such as liver and skeletal muscle in response to environmental challenges that require high energy levels (26–28). Although ERRα has been implicated in osteoclastogenesis (26, 27), a role for ERRα in mediating the effects of MYC on cell phenotype and metabolism has not been previously appreciated, and mechanisms by which ERRα promotes osteoclastogenesis are mostly unknown. We directly tested the role of MYC in inducing expression of Esrra, which encodes ERRα. Induction of ERRα by RANKL (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) was abrogated in both mouse and human MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11C). Of note, MYC-deficient human OCPs had impaired osteoclastogenesis (Supplemental Figure 11D). Compromised ERRα expression in MYC-deficient OCPs was restored by the reintroduction of MYC using retroviral transduction (Figure 4D), indicating that the expression of ERRα is dependent on MYC. In contrast, the expression of PGC1β, a well-known ERRα coactivator, was not altered by the overexpression of MYC (Figure 4D), and MYC deficiency marginally decreased PGC1β expression (Figure 4C). RANKL-induced expression of ERRα target genes was strongly attenuated in MYC-deficient OCPs (Supplemental Figure 12A). ChIP assays showed that RANKL induced the recruitment of MYC to the Esrra promoter (Supplemental Figure 12B) and that Esrra promoter activity was dependent on MYC (Supplemental Figure 12C). Taken together, these results show that MYC directly regulates ERRα in osteoclasts.

The MYC/ERRα axis regulates mitochondrial respiration in osteoclastogenesis. Consistent with previous reports using genetic approaches (19, 21), ERRα deficiency and treatment with XCT790 (29), an ERRα inhibitor, suppressed RANKL-induced osteoclast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Figure 14A). Importantly, forced MYC expression, which restored osteoclast differentiation in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2D and Figure 5A, left panels), was not able to restore osteoclast differentiation when ERRα was inhibited by XCT790 (Figure 5A). Taken together, these results identify a link between MYC and ERRα in osteoclasts and establish that ERRα is required for the effects of MYC on osteoclastogenesis.

Figure 5 MYC-dependent expression of ERRα is required for osteoclastogenesis. (A) Osteoclast differentiation in mock-infected or MYC-transduced MYCΔM OCPs treated with XCT790 (10 μM). Representative images of TRAP-stained cells are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph indicates the number of TRAP-positive MNCs counted in triplicate from at least 3 experiments. (B and C) Effect of ERRα deficiency on mitochondrial respiration. Control (Esrra+/+) and ERRα-deficient (Esrra–/–) OCPs were stimulated with RANKL (50 ng/ml) for 2 days, and then the mitochondrial respiration rate of those cells was assessed by real-time measurement of the OCR (n = 4). (B) Representative time course data. (C) Assessment of mitochondrial activity as described in Supplemental Figure 9. (D) mRNA expression of oxidative phosphorylation–related genes in Esrra+/+ and Esrra–/– OCPs and XCT790-treated OCPs (10 μM) following RANKL stimulation (n = 3). Idh3a, isocitrate dehydrogenase 3; Sdhd, succinate dehydrogenase complex, subunit D, integral membrane protein; Cyc1, cytochrome c-1; Cox5b, cytochrome c oxidase subunit Vb; Uqcrc2, ubiquinol cytochrome c reductase core protein 2. (E) Osteoclast differentiation in mock-infected or Ca-NFATc1– and ERRα-transduced MYCΔM OCPs. Representative images of TRAP-stained cells are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graph shows the number of TRAP-positive MNCs counted in triplicate from 4 independent experiments. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (A, C, and D) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (E).

ERRα transcriptionally regulates the expression of genes encoding energy metabolism regulators (28, 30, 31). To test whether ERRα could functionally phenocopy the role of MYC in mitochondrial respiration in osteoclasts, we measured mitochondrial respiration following RANKL stimulation using ERRα-deficient OCPs isolated from ERRα-null mice. Indeed, ERRα-deficient OCPs had a diminished RANKL-induced basal OCR and other mitochondrial activities (Figure 5, B and C). Consistently, expression of RANKL-inducible genes involving oxidative phosphorylation was significantly abrogated in ERRα-deficient or XCT790-treated OCPs (Figure 5D). These results strongly support a role for a novel MYC/ERRα pathway in RANKL-activated mitochondrial respiration.

We next investigated whether overexpression of ERRα could restore impaired osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs. MYC-deficient OCPs were transduced with a retrovirus encoding ERRα-turboGFP (ERRα-tGFP), and the expression of ERRα-tGFP was analyzed by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 15B). Ectopic expression of ERRα had a minimal effect on osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs (Supplemental Figure 15), which was similar to the inability of NFATc1 alone to rescue osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 2F). Although ERRα-deficient osteoclasts completely failed to resorb bone (Supplemental Figure 14B), RANKL-induced expression of NFATc1 and β3 integrin in ERRα-deficient osteoclasts was comparable to that in WT osteoclasts (Supplemental Figure 14C), supporting the notion that ERRα is not necessary for NFATc1 expression. Therefore, we tested whether both NFATc1 and ERRα are required for MYC-mediated osteoclastogenesis. Indeed, coexpression of Ca-NFATc1 and ERRα was able to partly rescue the impaired osteoclastogenesis in MYC-deficient OCPs (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 16). Collectively, our results suggest that ERRα and NFATc1 regulate distinct aspects of osteoclast differentiation and need to cooperate for effective osteoclastogenesis.

Targeting of the MYC/ERRα pathway protects mice against pathological bone loss. To test the importance of the MYC/ERRα pathway in pathological bone resorption and the efficacy of therapeutic targeting of this pathway to prevent bone loss for translational implications, we used the ovariectomy (OVX) model of estrogen deficiency–mediated bone loss (Figure 6A). Strikingly, μCT analysis revealed that MYCΔM mice were almost completely protected against OVX-induced bone loss, whereas MYCWT mice showed significant bone loss 6 weeks after OVX (Figure 6, B and C). Bone histomorphometric analysis also revealed a significant decrease in osteoclast numbers in MYCΔM OVX mice compared with numbers in MYCWT OVX mice (Figure 6D). These results suggest that MYC in osteoclasts plays a crucial role in pathological bone resorption and that MYC is a potential therapeutic target for osteoporosis.

Figure 6 Ablation of MYC protects mice from OVX-induced pathological bone loss. (A) Schematic diagram illustrating the experimental design. (B and C) μCT analysis of femurs from 19-week-old sham-operated or OVX myeloid-specific MYC-deficient mice (MYCΔM) and control mice (MYCWT). n = 7 sham-operated or OVX MYCWT; n = 8 sham-operated or OVX MYCΔM mice. (B) Representative images show trabecular architecture by μCT reconstruction in distal femurs. Scale bars: 1 mm. (C) μCT measurements for the indicated parameters in distal femurs. Bone volume, trabecular numbers, trabecular thickness, and trabecular space were determined by μCT analysis. (D) Osteoclast numbers per bone surface were measured by histomorphometric analysis (n ≥ 4). All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

However, given the inherent structure of MYC, it is difficult to design a small-molecule inhibitor that directly binds to MYC (32, 33). Thus, we hypothesized that inhibiting downstream effector molecules such as ERRα would be an alternative method for suppressing MYC function. To test whether inhibition of ERRα shows a similar therapeutic efficacy in the treatment of pathological bone loss, we treated OVX mice with XCT790, a small-molecule inhibitor of ERRα, in the OVX osteoporosis model using a therapeutic experimental design. XCT790 treatment was started 3 weeks after OVX and continued for 6 weeks (Figure 7A). To test the efficacy of XCT790 on osteoporosis, we used two different mouse strains with different basal bone density, one with high basal bone mass (26.12% ± 5.12%; Figure 7, C and D) and the other with low basal bone mass (13.30% ± 2.66%; Figure 7, D and E), to account for strain-to-strain variations. XCT790 treatment significantly protected both strains of mice from OVX-induced bone loss (Figure 7, B–E), although the effect of XCT790 was milder than that seen with MYC deficiency. In addition, XCT790 treatment in sham-operated mice had a marginal effect on in vivo bone phenotype and formation, as measured by bone volume, bone formation rate (BFR), and mineral apposition rate (MAR) (Supplemental Figure 17, A–D). Consistently, we also found that XCT790 did not enhance in vitro osteoblastogenesis or activity at the dosage that suppressed osteoclastogenesis (Supplemental Figure 17, E–H). The expression of Runt-related transcription factor 2 (Runx2) was comparable between XCT790- and vehicle-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 17I). Taken together, these results suggest that inhibition of the MYC/ERRα pathway holds promise for the treatment of bone resorption, especially in conditions associated with increased MYC expression in OCPs.