Lipogenic transcription factor ChREBP mediates fructose-induced metabolic adaptations to prevent hepatotoxicity

A short-term high-fructose diet activates ChREBP-dependent hepatic lipogenesis. Given the prevalence of fructose-rich diets in many countries, we investigated the metabolic response to a short-term high-fructose diet (HFrD) (OpenSource Diets; 20% calories provided by protein, 10% by fat, 70% by free fructose) in WT mice. Compared with regular chow (26.8% calories provided by protein, 16.7% by fat, 56.4% by starch), HFrD feeding did not induce obesity, hyperglycemia, or systemic insulin resistance (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89934DS1). However, HFrD-fed mice displayed elevated serum triglycerides, hepatomegaly (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), and increased liver triglyceride content (Supplemental Figure 2A). Oil Red O staining revealed neutral lipid accumulation and the formation of lipid droplets within hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B). Liver histology analysis showed normal liver structure without evident injury (Supplemental Figure 2B), indicating that WT mice develop simple liver steatosis in response to a HFrD.

To investigate the primary cause of liver steatosis upon short-term fructose intake, we analyzed the expression profile of the major lipid metabolic pathways that could contribute to liver steatosis (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) (21). Both mRNA and protein expression levels of the major lipogenic enzymes (fatty acid synthase [FASN], stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase 1 [SCD1], and glucokinase [GCK]) were markedly induced by a HFrD, along with the induction of the lipogenic transcription factor ChREBP (2.7-fold increase in mRNA levels and 2.2-fold increase in protein levels) (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), pointing to ChREBP-dependent lipogenesis as an early metabolic adaptation to acute fructose intake. Of note, we did not observe a similar induction of SREBP1c protein, although the mRNA level of Srebp1c increased (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), indicating that hepatocytes selectively activate the ChREBP-dependent lipogenic pathway upon fructose intake.

Since hepatocytes are the major cell type capable of metabolizing fructose, we investigated whether hepatocytes from HFrD-fed mice have increased levels of lipogenesis when cultured ex vivo. We isolated primary hepatocytes from mice fed regular chow or a HFrD for 1 week and 2 weeks and then measured the mRNA and protein levels of major DNL factors and the rate of DNL. The induction of FASN, SCD1, and ChREBP in hepatocytes was detected as early as 1 week after a HFrD and further increased after 2 weeks of a HFrD (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Acetylation of ChREBP is known to increase ChREBP transcriptional activity (22). Indeed, we detected increased ChREBP acetylation in primary hepatocytes isolated from HFrD-fed mice in comparison with regular chow-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that fructose feeding also enhances the ChREBP function. Furthermore, using 3H-acetate as a substrate for DNL, we detected a 2-fold increase in the rate of DNL in primary hepatocytes from mice after 1 week of HFrD feeding (Supplemental Figure 3D). Thus, these results support a cell-autonomous activation of ChREBP-promoted DNL in mouse hepatocytes following HFrD feeding.

So far, one striking similarity in both liver and primary mouse hepatocytes following fructose intake is the upregulation of ChREBP protein, ChREBP acetylation, and its lipogenic targets, including Fasn, pyruvate kinase liver and red blood cell (Pklr), and Scd1, along with a slight increase in Srebp1c mRNA levels. We therefore hypothesized that ChREBP is required for acute activation of hepatic lipogenesis upon HFrD feeding. To test this hypothesis, Chrebp–/– mice from the Uyeda group (6) and with their WT littermates were fed a HFrD for 2 weeks. Notably, Chrebp–/– mice lost approximately 20% of their BW, whereas the WT mice maintained their BW (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, while WT and Chrebp–/– mice consumed similar amounts of regular chow, Chrebp–/– mice consumed only about 62% of the HFrD compared with WT mice 72 hours after switching to a HFrD (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that Chrebp–/– mice become intolerant to a fructose-rich diet and tend to avoid fructose. The livers of Chrebp–/– mice weighed 39% less (Supplemental Figure 4D) and displayed a higher glycogen content, an observation that was similarly found in chow-fed and starch-fed Chrebp–/– mice (6) (Supplemental Figure 4E). However, Chrebp–/– mice showed lower triglyceride accumulation in the liver (Figure 1, A and B). The protein and mRNA levels of major lipogenic genes including Fasn, Scd1, and acetyl-CoA carboxylase 1 (Acc1) were also significantly reduced in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice following HFrD feeding (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). These data confirmed the essential role of ChREBP in the activation of the lipogenic pathway and lipid accumulation in the liver upon fructose influx.

Figure 1 Loss of Chrebp sensitizes mice to HFrD-induced liver injury. Eight-week-old WT and Chrebp–/– mice were fed a HFrD (70% calories from free fructose) for two weeks (n = 4 for WT, n = 6 for Chrebp–/– mice). (A–C) Loss of Chrebp blocked HFrD-induced hepatic lipogenesis. After 2 weeks of HFrD feeding, (A) a liver triglyceride (TG) assay and (B) Oil Red O staining were performed to assess lipid accumulation in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates. (C) Protein levels of lipogenic enzymes were assessed by Western blotting (protein quantification is shown in Supplemental Figure 4G). (D–F) HFrD feeding induced liver injury in Chrebp–/– mice. (D) After H&E staining of livers from Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates fed either regular chow or a HFrD, (E) liver injury was scored blindly on a scale of 0 to 2. Mallory-Denk bodies are indicated by yellow arrows. (F) Serum ALT levels were measured at the start and end of HFrD feeding. (G and H) HFrD feeding induced apoptosis in Chrebp–/– mouse livers. Apoptosis was determined by (G) TUNEL staining and (H) Western blotting for apoptotic markers. Apoptotic cells are indicated by arrowheads. (I and J) HFrD feeding increased the expression of PUMA at both (I) mRNA and (J) protein levels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test; ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm; original magnification, ×400 (enlarged images in bottom panels of D).

Chrebp–/– mice show severe liver injury following HFrD feeding. As shown in Figure 1D (top panels), the liver histology of regular chow–fed Chrebp–/– mice was indistinguishable from that of WT liver. However, upon fructose diet challenge, the liver histology of Chrebp–/– mice showed characteristics of liver injury including loss of nuclei, hepatocyte ballooning, and the formation of Mallory-Denk bodies (Figure 1D, bottom panels). When blindly scored in terms of NASH grade, the livers of Chrebp–/– mice showed a significantly higher degree of liver injury (Figure 1E). Furthermore, fructose-challenged Chrebp–/– mice showed a 3-fold increase in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (Figure 1F). Fructose feeding also augmented apoptosis in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice, as determined by TUNEL staining (Figure 1G), and increased the levels of cleaved caspase 3 and keratin 18 (Figure 1H), without significantly increasing the levels of serum fibroblast growth factor 21, a biomarker of NAFLD and NASH (23, 24) (Supplemental Figure 5).

To test whether Chrebp–/– mice mount a maladaptive response to intermediate levels of free fructose, we fed Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates a 34% fructose diet (20% calories from protein, 10% from fat, and 34% from free fructose) for 4 weeks. Compared with WT mice on a 34% fructose diet, Chrebp–/– mice consistently developed elevated levels of serum ALT and hepatocyte apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6), a phenotype similar to that of Chrebp–/– mice fed a 70% fructose diet. These results suggest that Chrebp deficiency renders mice intolerant to fructose feeding.

Hepatocyte apoptosis results from an imbalance in the expression of proapoptotic versus antiapoptotic factors. We examined the mRNA expression of proapoptotic factors (BCL-2–interacting mediator of cell death [Bim], NADPH oxidase activator 1 [Noxa], and p53-upregulated modulator of apoptosis [Puma]) and antiapoptotic factors (BCL2-like protein 1 [Bcl2l1] and MCL1, BCL2 family apoptosis regulator [Mcl1]) in both WT and Chrebp–/– livers following HFrD feeding. As a BH3-only protein critical for hepatocyte apoptosis in response to various insults (25, 26), PUMA mRNA and protein levels were elevated by approximately 4-fold and 2-fold, respectively (Figure 1, I and J). We also detected the induction of PUMA mRNA and protein in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice fed a 34% fructose diet (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Meanwhile, FOXO1 and p53 protein levels were comparable between WT and Chrebp–/– livers (Figure 1J), indicating that the induction of PUMA was probably not due to FOXO1 and p53, two known transcription activators of Puma (26, 27).

Given the prominent role of the liver in fructose metabolism, we tested whether restoring Chrebp expression in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice could reduce liver injury following HFrD feeding. To this end, we administered Ad-Flag-Chrebp virus to mice via the tail vein prior to switching them to a 2-week-long HFrD. In Ad-Flag-Chrebp–injected mice, we observed that the severity of liver injury was markedly reduced, as shown by TUNEL staining and an increase in cleaved caspase 3 and keratin 18 (Figure 2). In summary, these findings indicate that Chrebp deficiency sensitizes hepatocytes to apoptosis upon consumption of a fructose-rich diet, possibly via upregulation of the proapoptotic pathway.

Figure 2 Restoring Chrebp expression rescues liver injury in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. Eight-week-old male Chrebp–/– mice were injected with either Chrebp-expressing adenovirus (Ad-Flag-Chrebp, n = 9) or GFP-expressing control adenovirus (Ad-GFP, n = 7). Three mice from each group were dissected three days after adenovirus injection, and Chrebp overexpression was confirmed by (A) Western blotting with anti-Flag and (B) RT-qPCR for Fasn and Pklr. The remaining mice were fed a 70% HFrD for 2 weeks before dissection. (C) Effects of restoring ChREBP on liver triglyceride levels. Liver injury was assessed by (D) H&E staining, (E) TUNEL staining (apoptotic cells are indicated by arrowheads), (F) ALT assay, and (G) Western blotting for apoptotic markers. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm.

A HFrD activates the C/EBP homologous protein–mediated apoptotic UPR and leads to liver injury in Chrebp–/– mice. To determine the mechanisms of hepatocyte death and liver injury in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice, we focused on the UPR-associated cell death pathways, since these pathways have been shown to play a critical role in the pathogenesis of alcohol- and drug-induced liver injury (28). We first evaluated the UPR pathway in WT mice with or without a HFrD. Compared with mice fed regular chow, fructose-fed WT mice showed increased levels of the UPR sensors endoribonuclease/protein kinase IRE1-like protein (IRE1), activating transcription factor 6 (ATF6), and glucose-regulated protein 78 (GRP78) as well as increased mRNA levels of spliced X-box binding protein 1 (Xbp1) in the liver (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, protein kinase R–like endoplasmic reticulum kinase (PERK) and phosphorylated PERK (p-PERK) levels were comparable in both groups. As expected, the protein expression of C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP) in the liver was similar between regular chow–fed mice and HFrD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). These changes in the UPR pathway were also observed in primary mouse hepatocytes following 1 week of a HFrD (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), indicating that WT hepatocytes are fully capable of activating the adaptive UPR pathway in response to a fructose-rich diet.

We hypothesized that an uncontrolled UPR in the Chrebp–/– mouse liver may account for hepatocyte death and subsequent liver injury after HFrD feeding. Notably, we detected comparable expression levels of major UPR factors in regular chow–fed WT and Chrebp–/– mice (Figure 3A). However, the UPR pathway was largely reprogrammed in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. Specifically, we observed a reduction in nuclear ATF6, even though the total levels of IRE1α were similar between WT and Chrebp–/– groups after HFrD feeding (Figure 3B). Furthermore, the UPR chaperone GRP78 was reduced by 50% in Chrebp–/– livers (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 8). The most significant change in the UPR pathway was the activation of the PERK/ATF4/CHOP pathway, including the elevation of p-PERK (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 8). Increased levels of CHOP might be responsible for the induction of PUMA in the fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice (Figure 1, I and J).

Figure 3 HFrD activates the proapoptotic branch of the UPR in Chrebp–/– mouse liver. (A) Comparable levels of ER stress in the livers of regular chow–fed Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates. Livers of 8-week-old male Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates (n = 3) on a regular chow diet were subjected to Western blotting for ER stress markers. (B) HFrD feeding activated the proapoptotic branch of the UPR in Chrebp–/– mouse livers. Male and female Chrebp–/– mice and their WT littermates were fed a 70% HFrD for 2 weeks before dissection (n = 4 for WT, n = 6 for Chrebp–/– mice). Protein levels of components of adaptive and proapoptotic branches of ER stress in the liver were assessed with Western blotting (protein level quantification is shown in Supplemental Figure 8). WCL, whole-cell lysate. (C–G) Administration of the chemical chaperone 4-BPA protected Chrebp–/– mice from HFrD-induced liver injury. (C) Male 8-week-old Chrebp–/– mice were pretreated with 4-PBA (1 g/kg BW/day) or PBS by oral gavage for 2 days (n = 3/group), followed by 8 days of HFrD feeding plus 4-PBA or PBS gavage. Liver injury was determined by (D) H&E staining, (E) TUNEL staining (apoptotic cells are indicated by arrowheads), (F) ALT assay, and (G) Western blotting for apoptotic markers. (H–L) Blocking the proapoptotic branch of the UPR protected Chrebp–/– mice from HFrD-induced liver injury. (H) Male and female 8-week-old Chrebp–/– mice were injected with either Chop-knockdown adenovirus (Ad-shChop, n = 6) or control adenovirus (Ad-shLacZ, n = 3) and then fed a HFrD for 2 weeks. Liver injury was assessed by (I) H&E staining, (J) TUNEL staining (apoptotic cells are indicated by arrowheads; original magnification, ×200), (K) ALT assay, and (L) Western blotting for apoptotic markers. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm.

It is noted that this major shift in the UPR was absent in Chrebp–/– mice on regular chow (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 8). We found that neither Chrebp deficiency nor Chrebp overexpression affected the Chop mRNA levels in the chow-fed condition (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that ChREBP does not participate in the regulation of the UPR under normal conditions.

Activity of calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) has been shown to link calcium release from severe ER stress to participate in CHOP-mediated apoptosis (29, 30). Indeed, we observed increased Camk2d mRNA, total CaMKII abundance, as well as CaMKII phosphorylation at Thr286 in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 10). Taken together, our observations suggest that chronic activation of the proapoptotic UPR branch might be a major cause of the hepatocyte death and liver injury observed in Chrebp–/– mice upon fructose feeding.

When administered in ischemia-reperfusion liver injury, the chemical chaperone 4-phenylbutyric acid (4-BPA) was shown to reduce the severity of liver injury in rodents (31, 32). We hypothesized that alleviation of ER stress using 4-BPA might reverse liver injury in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice. To test this hypothesis, we pretreated Chrebp–/– mice with vehicle control or 4-PBA for 2 days and followed this with 8 days of HFrD feeding in the presence of vehicle or 4-PBA (Figure 3C). Compared with controls, we found that 4-PBA treatment indeed normalized the histological alterations and reduced serum ALT levels, apoptotic hepatocyte numbers, as detected by TUNEL staining, and caspase 3 cleavage (Figure 3, D–G). The improvement in liver injury correlated with reduced levels of CHOP and its target PUMA (Figure 3G).

Upon HFrD feeding, GRP78 expression was upregulated to accommodate the adaptive UPR in WT mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 7, A and C). However, such a response was not observed in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mouse livers (Figure 3B). In a complementary experiment, we tested whether restoring GRP78 expression reduces the degree of liver injury in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice. We generated recombinant adenovirus to restore GRP78 expression in Chrebp–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 11). Consistent with the results from 4-PBA treatment, Chrebp–/– mice injected with Ad-Grp78 showed a marked improvement in liver histology and a reduction in TUNEL-positive hepatocytes and serum ALT levels (P = 0.08) (Supplemental Figure 11, B–D). Taken together, our data suggest that restoring the adaptive UPR via either treatment with 4-PBA or GRP78 overexpression reduces liver injury in HFrD-challenged Chrebp–/– mice.

Chrebp deficiency reprogrammed the UPR in the liver following fructose feeding, suppressing the adaptive UPR, while activating the proapoptotic UPR (Figure 3B). As a critical mediator of ER stress–induced apoptosis, CHOP was significantly elevated in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse livers (Figure 3B). Activation of CHOP triggers hepatocyte apoptosis by altering apoptotic and survival proteins (28). Loss of Chop was shown to protect mice from liver injury induced by acetaminophen, endotoxin, and alcohol (33, 34). We therefore hypothesized that knockdown of hepatic Chop in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice might prevent hepatocyte death and liver injury. To test this hypothesis, we depleted Chop in Chrebp–/– mice with Ad-shChop injection prior to 2 weeks of HFrD feeding (Figure 3H). While Chrebp–/– mice with Ad-shLacZ still exhibited liver injury after a fructose diet challenge, administration of Ad-shChop led to significantly lower levels of serum ALT, fewer apoptotic hepatocytes, improved liver histology, decreased caspase 3 cleavage, and reduced PUMA protein (Figure 3, I–L).

In summary, our findings highlight the critical role of ChREBP in handling an influx of fructose by activating the adaptive UPR pathway in hepatocytes. In the case of Chrebp deficiency, hepatocytes develop persistent ER stress and activate the CHOP-dependent UPR when challenged with HFrD. Suppressing ER stress via 4-PBA gavage, Grp78 overexpression, or Chop knockdown protects Chrebp–/– mice from HFrD-induced liver injury.

Elevated HMGCR and cholesterol biosynthesis drive liver injury in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. To gain insights into the origin of persistent ER stress in fructose-fed Chrebp–/– mice, we performed a genome-wide expression analysis in the livers of WT (regular chow vs. 70% HFrD) and Chrebp–/– (regular chow vs. 70% HFrD) mice. As expected, lipogenic target genes of ChREBP such as Fasn, Acc1, and Me1 were all downregulated in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse livers (Figure 4A). However, the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway was significantly altered in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse livers (Figure 4, A and B). Notably, the levels of 6 genes (3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA reductase [Hmgcr], squalene epoxidase [Sqle], lanosterol synthase [Lss], mevalonate [diphospho] decarboxylase [Mvd], 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A synthase 1 [Hmgcs1], and isopentenyl-diphosphate delta isomerase [Idi1]) directly involved in cholesterol biosynthesis were decreased in HFrD-fed WT mouse livers but increased by more than 2-fold in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– livers (Figure 4A). The induction of cholesterol metabolic genes was further confirmed by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Figure 4C), with a 3-fold increase in Srebp2 mRNA levels and an 8-fold increase in Sqle mRNA levels. HMGCR, the rate-limiting enzyme in cholesterol biosynthesis, was elevated by 7-fold at the mRNA level and by 2-fold at the protein level (Figure 4, C and D). Consistent with the induction of HMGCR, total cholesterol levels in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice on a HFrD were elevated, even though the change was not statistically significant (P = 0.18) (Figure 4G). mRNA expression of Srebp2, Hmgcr, and Sqle was also induced by a 34% fructose diet in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12A). In contrast, restoring ChREBP expression in the livers of Chrebp–/– mice suppressed the induction of all 3 cholesterol biosynthesis genes and HMGCR protein following HFrD feeding (Figure 4, E and F). We noted that Chrebp deficiency did not affect cholesterol biosynthesis in regular chow feeding conditions (Supplemental Figure 13). Taken together, our Chrebp–/– mouse study supports the idea that ChREBP regulates hepatic cholesterol biosynthesis in response to a HFrD.

Figure 4 ChREBP protects mice from HFrD-induced liver injury via suppression of cholesterol biosynthesis. Microarray analysis was performed with RNA samples pooled from the livers of regular chow–fed WT mice (n = 7) versus 70% HFrD–fed WT mice (n = 7) or from the livers of HFrD-fed WT mice (n = 4) versus HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice (n = 6). Both male and female mice were used in all 4 groups. (A) List of ChREBP-regulated genes in mouse livers in response to high-fructose feeding (genes involved in de novo cholesterol biosynthesis are highlighted in red). (B) Enrichment of genes in cholesterol biosynthesis in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse liver by PANTHER pathway analysis. (C and D) Elevation of genes in cholesterol biosynthesis in the livers of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. Increased levels of cholesterol biosynthesis genes in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse livers were confirmed by (C) RT-qPCR and (D) Western blotting. (E and F) Restoring hepatic ChREBP expression suppressed cholesterol biosynthesis genes and HMGCR protein in the livers of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. (G and H) Increased free cholesterol content in Chrebp–/– mouse livers after HFrD feeding. (G) Total cholesterol and (H) free cholesterol levels in the liver were assessed with a cholesterol quantification kit and filipin staining, respectively. (I) Restoration of hepatic ChREBP expression suppressed free cholesterol loading in the livers of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to determine the P values in C–E and G–I. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Free cholesterol accumulation has been linked to liver injury and NASH, in part by disrupting the membrane integrity of mitochondria and ER, triggering mitochondrial oxidative damage and inducing unresolved ER stress (15). We measured hepatic free cholesterol accumulation in HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– and WT mouse livers by filipin staining. Compared with HFrD-fed WT livers, the free cholesterol level of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– livers was elevated 3-fold (Figure 4H). In contrast, restoring ChREBP expression in the liver of Chrebp–/– mice suppressed hepatic free cholesterol loading induced by a HFrD (Figure 4I). To our knowledge, this is the first report linking Chrebp deficiency and the derangement in cholesterol metabolism.

Although we observed a substantial increase in cholesterol biosynthesis and accumulation of free cholesterol in the livers of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice, it is unclear whether cholesterol accumulation contributes to liver injury in these mice. HMGCR, which catalyzes the first reaction of cholesterol biosynthesis, has been successfully targeted using a pharmacological approach (15). We postulated that inhibition of HMGCR and its mediated cholesterol biosynthesis in Chrebp–/– mice during the course of fructose feeding might reduce hepatocyte death and alleviate liver injury. To this end, Chrebp–/– mice were given the HMGCR inhibitor atorvastatin once daily for 2 days prior to HFrD feeding as well as for the entire duration of the HFrD feeding (Figure 5A). At the end of 8 days of HFrD feeding, atorvastatin treatment elevated mRNA levels of Srebp2, Hmgcr, and Sqle, while reducing not only serum cholesterol and ALT levels but also total and free hepatic cholesterol levels and hepatocyte apoptosis in Chrebp–/– mice (Figure 5, B–H and Supplemental Figure 14). Thus, we showed evidence that pharmacological suppression of cholesterol biosynthesis mitigates HFrD-induced liver injury in Chrebp–/– mice.

Figure 5 Blocking cholesterol biosynthesis protects Chrebp–/– mice from fructose-induced liver injury. (A) Male 8-week-old Chrebp–/– mice were pretreated by oral gavage with atorvastatin (20 mg/kg BW/day) or vehicle for 2 days, followed by 8 days of 70% HFrD feeding plus atorvastatin or vehicle gavage (n = 6/group). (B and C) Liver total cholesterol and free cholesterol levels were determined. Liver injury was assessed by (D) ALT assay, (E and F) H&E staining, and (G) TUNEL staining (arrowheads indicate apoptotic cells). (H) HMGCR and apoptotic markers were measured by Western blotting. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

ChREBP suppresses cholesterol biosynthesis by degrading nuclear SREBP2 upon HFrD feeding. It has been well established that SREBP2 acts as the major transcription factor that regulates hepatic cholesterol biosynthesis, uptake, secretion, and transport. SREBP2 drives the expression of major enzyme genes for cholesterol metabolism such as Hmgcr and Sqle (14, 35, 36). Given that 7 cholesterol metabolism genes were elevated in the Chrebp–/–mice following HFrD feeding, we postulate that SREBP2 could play a critical role in this process. The full-length SREBP2 (SREBP-FL) protein is synthesized and retained in the ER and is then processed into the mature form, which translocates into the nucleus as nuclear SREBP (SREBP-N) to activate transcription (35). We observed that in the liver of Chrebp–/– mice, both SREBP-FL and SREBP2-N levels were robustly elevated by HFrD feeding (Figure 6A, Supplemental Figure 12B, and Supplemental Figure 15). On the contrary, restoring ChREBP expression suppressed SREBP2-N accumulation in nuclear fractions of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mouse liver (Figure 6B). To test whether hepatic Srebp2 depletion in Chrebp–/– mice might suppress cholesterol biosynthesis and prevent liver injury upon fructose feeding, we generated Ad-shSrebp2 to deplete mouse Srebp2 expression in vivo. We confirmed the efficiency of Srebp2 knockdown by detecting reduced levels of both SREBP2-FL and SREBP2-N in the liver (Figure 6C). As expected, Srebp2 depletion resulted in a reduction of its targets, Hmgcr, Hmgcs1, and Sqle, and subsequently lowered serum cholesterol levels (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). More important, Srebp2 depletion significantly reduced free cholesterol accumulation in the liver and mitigated HFrD-induced liver injury (Figure 6, C–G and Supplemental Figure 16C). Collectively, our data suggest that SREBP2 overactivation acts as a major driver to promote liver injury via cholesterol biosynthesis in Chrebp–/– mice following HFrD feeding. Thus, our data uncovered what we believe to be a novel link between ChREBP and SERBP2-driven cholesterol biosynthesis in the livers of fructose diet–fed mice.

Figure 6 ChREBP blocks HFrD-induced liver injury in part by degrading SREBP2-N to suppress cholesterol biosynthesis. (A) HFrD feeding induced both SREBP2-FL and SREBP2-N protein expression in the livers of 70% HFrD–fed Chrebp–/– mice. (B) Restoring ChREBP expression lowered SREBP2-N in the nuclear extract from the livers of HFrD-fed Chrebp–/– mice. (C–G) Depletion of Srebp2 by shRNA ameliorated HFrD-induced liver injury in Chrebp–/– mice. Chrebp–/– mice (8 weeks of age) were injected with either Srebp2-knockdown adenovirus (Ad-shSrebp2, n = 3) or control adenovirus (Ad-shLacZ, n = 3) and then fed a HFrD for 2 weeks. (C) Srebp2-knockdown efficiency was confirmed by Western blotting, and (D) its targets expression and filipin staining detected free cholesterol. Liver injury was assessed by (C) Western blotting with antibodies against apoptotic markers, (E) a serum ALT assay, (F) liver H&E staining, and (G) TUNEL staining (arrowheads indicate apoptotic cells). (H) ChREBP promoted SREBP2 protein degradation. U2OS cells were transfected with Flag-Srebp2-N and cotransduced with Ad-GFP or Ad-Flag-Chrebp and then treated with 10 μM MG132 for 3 or 6 hours. ChREBP and SREBP2-N expression levels were assessed by Western blotting with anti-Flag antibody. (I) ChREBP promoted SREBP2 protein ubiquitination. 293A cells were transfected with Myc-Srebp2-N and cotransduced with Ad-GFP or Ad-Flag-Chrebp. Polyubiquitinated SREBP2-N was pulled down by denaturing immunoprecipitation with anti-Myc antibody and detected by Western blotting with antiubiquitin. (J) ChREBP interacted with SREBP2. 293A cells were transfected with Flag-Srebp2-N and cotransfected with pNTAP-CBP-SBP-Chrebp or pNTAP empty vector. The lysate was subjected to immunoprecipitation with streptavidin beads and to Western blotting with CBP or Flag antibodies. (K) Working model: high-fructose–induced ChREBP suppresses free cholesterol loading and protects mice from liver injury via the promotion of SREBP2 degradation. Data shown in H, I, and J are representative results of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm. IB, immunoblot; IP, immunoprecipitation.

So far it remains unclear how ChREBP deficiency leads to the induction of the SREBP2 pathway and especially to elevated SREBP2-N protein levels. We hypothesize that ChREBP could negatively regulate SREBP2 at both transcriptional and posttranscriptional levels. After searching through our microarray data and screening reported cholesterol biosynthesis regulators using RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 17), we were unable to identify any obvious targets shown to inhibit the transcription of Srebp2. However, we obtained evidence that ChREBP could directly regulate SERBP2-N stability. In U20S cells, overexpression of ChREBP reduced Flag-SREBP2-N abundance by approximately 95%, an effect that could be partially reversed by the treatment of the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 6H). Moreover, we showed that ChREBP overexpression led to polyubiquitination of SREBP2-N, indicating that ChREBP may control SREBP2-N protein turnover through ubiquitin-dependent degradation (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 18). Last, we detected a strong protein-protein interaction between tagged ChREBP and SREBP2-N in the presence MG132 in cultured cells (Figure 6J). In summary, our in vitro overexpression data suggest, for the first time to our knowledge, that ChREBP could destabilize SREBP2-N by promoting its ubiquitination. This inhibitory action of ChREBP could play a crucial role in hepatoprotection in response to fructose influx.