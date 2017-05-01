A TLR9-dependent checkpoint governs B cell responses to DNA-containing antigens

DNA immune complexes induce self-limiting B cell responses that are rescued by BLyS. Prior studies showed that rheumatoid factor–transgenic (RF-transgenic) B cells from AM14 mice proliferate in a TLR9-dependent manner when stimulated with chromatin immune complexes (ICs) formed by the monoclonal antibody PL2-3 (38). To reconcile these findings with exacerbated autoimmune disease in Tlr9–/– mice, we performed analyses of cell division and survival under varying conditions. In these experiments, we used CD23+ splenic B cells, which are 95% or more quiescent follicular (FO) B cells. Either BCR cross-linking with F(ab′) 2 fragments of rabbit anti-mouse IgM (anti-μ) or TLR9 stimulation with the oligodeoxynucleotide 1826 (ODN 1826) induced several rounds of division, with the majority of cells remaining alive (Figure 1A). We observed similar results in cells stimulated with a combination of ODN 1826 and anti-μ. In contrast, proliferation induced by PL2-3 ICs was followed by overwhelming cell death (Figure 1A). This did not reflect nutrient exhaustion, since replenishing chromatin-IC–stimulated cultures with fresh medium had no ameliorating effect. Strikingly, BLyS rescued the chromatin-IC–stimulated B cells, restoring viability at all time points (Figure 1, A and C).

Figure 1 Addition of BLyS prevents AM14 and WT B cells from undergoing proliferation-associated cell death following stimulation with BCR-delivered TLR9 ligands. Representative FACS analysis at 60 hours (A) and percentage of live divided cells at 48, 60, and 72 hours (C) in AM14 CD23+ splenocytes cultured with the indicated stimuli in the presence or absence of BLyS. Dead cells were stained with TO-PRO-3, while CFSE dilution indicates proliferation. (B and D) Representative FACS analysis at 60 hours (B) and percentage of live divided cells at 48, 60, and 72 hours (D) in C57BL/6 CD23+ splenocytes cultured with the indicated stimuli in the presence or absence of BLyS. Diagram in B (inset) depicts the structure of STIC9. (E and F) Representative FACS analysis at 60 hours (E) and percentage of live divided cells 60 hours after STIC9 stimulation (F) in C57BL/6 and Tlr9–/– CD23+ B cells. (G) Immunoblot analysis of p-SYK in protein extracts isolated from CD23+ C57BL/6 splenocytes cultured with the indicated stimuli. Fold-change differences in expression are shown compared with unstimulated cells. Values in parentheses indicate the molecular weight. (H) FACS analysis of B cells from Nur77-GFP reporter mice at 5 hours, cultured with the indicated stimuli, with or without TLR9 inhibitor (Inh18) as described previously (84). Gray-filled area represents no stimulation; black line represents F(ab′) 2 fragments of anti-IgM; gray line represents ODN 1826; blue line represents F(ab′) 2 fragments of anti-IgM plus ODN 1826; and red line represents STIC9. Max, maximum. (I) Representative FACS plots show the proliferation and survival of C57BL/6 CD23+ splenocytes cultured for 60 hours with SA-linked biotinylated (Bio) ODN 1826 and biotinylated F(ab) 2 , in the presence or absence of BLyS. Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice each. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. “–” signifies unstimulated cells.

To establish whether this response is characteristic of all B cells, regardless of BCR specificity, we synthesized a stimulatory TLR9 immune complex (STIC9) consisting of a biotinylated CpG-rich dsDNA fragment of approximately 600 bp derived from a murine genomic CpG island sequence, termed clone 11 (39), linked to biotinylated Fab fragments of rabbit anti-mouse IgM via streptavidin (SA) (Figure 1B, inset). In contrast to smaller, thioester-linked CpG oligonucleotides like ODN 1826, clone 11 cannot freely enter B cells but is transported to a TLR9 compartment by BCR-mediated internalization. Thus, STIC9 mirrors PL2-3 IC stimulation, but is independent of BCR specificity, involves only TLR9, and eliminates potential Fc-γ receptor engagement.

Splenic CD23+ B cells stimulated with STIC9 recapitulated the post-proliferative death and BLyS-mediated rescue seen with PL2-3–stimulated RF B cells (Figure 1B). A CpG-negative dsDNA IC (CGNEG) synthesized in a manner identical to our synthesis of STIC9 mimicked anti-μ alone, reflecting BCR cross-linking without concomitant TLR9 engagement (Figure 1B). We investigated the timing of post-proliferative death to allow the appropriate design of sampling points in subsequent mechanistic studies. The kinetics of post-proliferative death were similar in both PL2-3–stimulated RF-transgenic AM14 or STIC9-stimulated C57BL/6 B cells, commencing by 48 hours after stimulation and being virtually completed by 60 hours (Figure 1, C and D). Importantly, STIC9 and PL2-3 induced similar degrees of post-proliferative death in B cells from AM14 mice, indicating that STIC9 engages the key elements triggered by the natural autoantigen (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89931DS1). Moreover, B cells from several lupus-prone strains — NZB/W F1, Sle1, Sle2, and Sle3 — showed similar post-proliferative death responses (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Thus, the breakthrough of autoantibody production in these models probably reflects inappropriate rescue and differentiation rather than an intrinsic defect in this mechanism per se.

The post-proliferative death response depends on TLR9 signals, since the proliferation and survival of Tlr9–/– B cells treated with STIC9 resembled anti-μ–stimulated cells, reflecting BCR cross-linking in the absence of a TLR9 signal, despite internalization of the DNA CpG motif (Figure 1, E and F). Importantly, the death response induced by STIC9 does not reflect substantial differences in BCR or TLR9 signal strengths, as the degrees of spleen-associated tyrosine kinase (SYK) phosphorylation and downstream nerve growth factor IB (Nur77) induction were similar in cultures stimulated with either STIC9 or anti-μ plus ODN 1826 (Figure 1, G and H). Moreover, ODN 1826 directly coupled to anti-μ mimicked STIC9, ruling out the possibility that differences in TLR9 binding valency or receptor avidity were responsible (Figure 1I). Thus, both natural and defined BCR ligands containing TLR9 agonists drive a unique program that abruptly terminates B cell activation and expansion. Further, this self-limiting response is extended by survival-promoting signals like BLyS.

Post-proliferative death involves intrinsic mitochondrial cell death following p38-dependent cell-cycle arrest. We next interrogated the mechanisms of STIC9-induced B cell death. Post-proliferative death did not reflect trans effects, since PL2-3 had no effect on the survival of B6.SJL B cells cocultured with PL2-3–stimulated AM14 B cells (data not shown). Instead, we found that STIC9 directly induced apoptotic cell death, as revealed by caspase 9 and caspase 3 cleavage, which was blocked by BLyS (Figure 2A). Since apoptosis involves either a caspase 8–dependent extrinsic pathway or a caspase 8–independent intrinsic pathway, we asked which is initiated by STIC9. Because caspase 8–KO mice are embryonically lethal unless receptor-interacting protein kinase 3 (RIP3) is also absent (40), we compared STIC9-activated B cells from C57BL/6, RIP3–/–, and caspase 8–/– RIP3–/– mice. STIC9 induced equivalent cell death in the double-KO and control cell populations (Figure 2B), implicating the intrinsic apoptotic death pathway and attendant mitochondrial depolarization. BLyS-mediated rescue, as evidenced by blocked caspase 9 and 3 cleavage (Figure 2A), is consistent with death via this pathway, since BLyS sustains mitochondrial stability (41–43). Two BLyS receptors, BLyS receptor 3 (BR3, also known as BAFFR) and transmembrane activator and CAML interactor (TACI), are expressed on mature naive B cells, and either could account for the BLyS-mediated rescue (44, 45). STIC9 stimulation upregulated both BR3 and TACI (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), but while rescue was intact in Taci–/– B cells, BLyS failed to rescue STIC9-stimulated BR3-deficient B cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Thus, BLyS-mediated rescue of post-proliferative death requires BR3, whereas TACI is dispensable. Consistent with the well-established ability of BR3 to induce BCL-XL and other antiapoptotic BCL-2 family members (43), B cells from BCL-XL–transgenic mice, which overexpress BCL-XL in the B cell lineage, resisted STIC9-mediated cell death, even in the absence of BLyS (Figure 2C). Finally, mitochondrial depolarization following STIC9 stimulation was confirmed by flow cytometric analyses and was prevented by BCL-XL overexpression (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Cell death in response to STIC9 stimulation follows p38 MAPK–mediated cell-cycle arrest and mitochondrial apoptosis. (A) Immunoblot analysis of caspase 9 and caspase 3 cleavage in protein extracts from CD23+ C57BL/6 splenocytes cultured for 60 hours with the indicated stimuli. Values in parentheses indicate the molecular weight. (B) Percentage of live divided CD23+ splenocytes from C57BL/6, RIP3–/–, and RIP3–/– caspase 8–/– mice following culture with the indicated stimuli. (C) Representative FACS plots of C57BL/6 and BCL-XL CD23+ splenocytes cultured for 60 hours with no stimulation or with STIC9 either loaded with CFSE and stained with TO-PRO-3 or stained with the mitochondrial stability–assessing dye JC-1. (D) Percentage of live divided C57BL/6 CD23+ splenocytes following stimulation with either anti-μ or STIC9 in the presence of various concentrations of the JNK inhibitor SP600125, the MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126, or the p38 inhibitor SB203580. Since vehicle and non-vehicle control groups showed no differences, the latter was used for controls in subsequent experiments. (E) Immunoblot analysis of caspase 9 cleavage as described in A. (F) Representative FACS plots assessing the mitochondrial stability of C57BL/6 CD23+ cells cultured for 60 hours with the indicated stimuli. (G) Percentage of live divided C57BL/6 CD23+ splenocytes following culture as in D with various p38 inhibitors. (H and I) FACS analysis measuring the cell-cycle status of C57BL/6 CD23+ splenocytes cultured for 48 hours with the indicated stimuli. (I) G 0 and G 1 phases were distinguished through Ki-67 staining. The gray area represents STIC9 alone; the dashed line represents STIC9 plus BLyS; and the solid black line represents STIC9 plus the p38 inhibitor SB203580. (J) Percentage of cells in the S/G 2 /M phase treated as in H. (J and K) FACS analysis measuring the cell-cycle status of BCL-XL–transgenic CD23+ splenocytes cultured for 48 hours. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM; n ≥ 3 replicate analyses, and results are representative of 2 (B and E) or a minimum of 3 (A, C, D, and F–K) independent experiments. **P < 0.005 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. NS, not significant.

While these observations showed that intrinsic mitochondrial death is the ultimate route to TLR9-dependent post-proliferative death, the upstream initiating events remained unclear. Three MAPK mediators, the JNK, ERK, and p38 kinases, are integral to both BCR and TLR9 signaling (46, 47). MAPK signaling differs in AM14 B cells stimulated by PL2-3 versus those stimulated by anti-μ or ODN 1826 (48). Moreover, DNA-containing antigens have been shown to affect B cell responses by modulating subcellular compartmentalization of TLR9 and MAPK signaling (49). Accordingly, we reasoned that STIC9 signals probably involve the MAPK pathways and asked whether inhibition of JNK, ERK, or p38 could block STIC9-induced apoptosis. Neither JNK nor ERK inhibition altered the patterns of response to ODN 1826 plus anti-μ or STIC9, despite both inducing the expected decrease in viability and proliferation with anti-μ (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2E). In contrast, p38 inhibition abrogated STIC9-induced cell death, and at 10 μM, the inhibitor rescued cells to the same extent as did BLyS (Figure 2D). Further, p38 inhibition prevented the caspase 9 cleavage and mitochondrial depolarization that otherwise follow STIC9 stimulation (Figure 2, E and F). To exclude off-target effects, we used 2 additional p38 inhibitors — SB202190 and VX702 — and both rescued STIC9-driven death (Figure 2G). Thus, BCR-delivered TLR9 ligands, unlike independent BCR or TLR9 stimulation, trigger a p38-dependent mechanism that leads to intrinsic mitochondrial apoptosis.

Following activation, B cell survival requires successful cell-cycle transit, and p38 has been implicated in stress-induced cell-cycle arrest (50). To determine the effect of STIC9 on cell-cycle status, B cells were stimulated and harvested after 48 hours, a time point at which viability in all cultures is comparable (Figure 1D). As expected, 44% of B cells stimulated with ODN 1826 plus anti-μ were in the S/G 2 /M phase. In contrast, the majority of cells stimulated by STIC9 were in G 1 , with only 22% of the cells in S/G 2 /M (Figure 2, H–J), in spite of the fact that most underwent several rounds of division (Figure 1B). Together, these findings suggest that STIC9–stimulated cells experience cell-cycle arrest at the G 1 -S transition.

The addition of a p38 inhibitor reduced the proportion of cells in G 1 , with a corresponding elevation of the proportion of cells in S/G 2 /M (Figure 2, H–J), suggesting that STIC9 stimulation induces G 1 /S cell-cycle arrest prior to mitochondrial apoptosis. However, it remained possible that cells undergoing mitochondrial apoptosis simply accumulate in the G 1 phase of the cell cycle. To address this possibility, we cultured B cells from BCL-XL mice with STIC9. Like C57BL/6 B cells, the majority of STIC9-stimulated BCL-XL transgene–positive cells were in G 0 /G 1 , despite their resistance to apoptosis (Figure 2K), consistent with the view that cell-cycle arrest precedes initiation of the intrinsic mitochondrial death pathway. Overall, these findings show that BCR-delivered TLR9 agonists terminate B cell activation through a p38-dependent cell-cycle arrest mechanism that subsequently drives mitochondrial cell death.

All preimmune B cell subsets undergo TLR9-dependent post-proliferative death that can be rescued by BLyS. Both transitional (TR) and marginal zone (MZ) B cells express TLR9, include autoreactive or polyreactive clonotypes, and have been implicated in humoral autoimmune disease (51–53). Therefore, to examine how BCR-delivered TLR9 ligands affect these B cell subsets, we FACS sorted FO, MZ, TR type 2/3 (TR2/3), and TR type 1 (TR1) B cells as previously defined (54, 55). In accord with prior studies, anti-μ induced death among TR and MZ B cells (Figure 3A). In contrast, all subsets divided following stimulation with ODN 1826 plus anti-μ and were alive after 60 hours in culture. Mirroring our results with magnetic cell-sorting–enriched (MACS-enriched) CD23+ B cells, all subsets examined had proliferated following STIC9 stimulation and then died by 60 hours in culture (Figure 3A). Cell death in all subsets was most likely via mitochondrial intrinsic apoptosis, as cleavage of caspase 9 was observed in sorted FO, MZ, TR2/3, and TR1 B cells following STIC9 stimulation (Figure 3B). These data provide a previously unappreciated intrinsic role for TLR9 in limiting the responses of all preimmune B cell subsets to DNA-containing antigens.

Figure 3 FO, MZ, and TR B cells behave similarly following STIC9 stimulation. (A) FACS analysis of proliferation and survival in sorted B220+AA4.1–CD23+CD21/35– FO, B220+AA4.1–CD23–CD21/35+ MZ, B220+AA4.1+CD23+ TR2/3, and B220+AA4.1+CD23– TR1 splenic B cells cultured for 60 hours with no stimulation, with F(ab′) 2 fragments of anti-IgM, with ODN 1826 plus F(ab′) 2 fragments of anti-IgM, STIC9, or with STIC9 plus BLyS. Dead cells were stained by TO-PRO-3, while CFSE dilution indicates proliferation. (B) Immunoblot analysis of caspase 9 cleavage in protein extracts isolated from FO, MZ, TR2/3, and TR1 B cells cultured for 60 hours with ODN 1826 plus F(ab′) 2 fragments of anti-IgM, STIC9, or STIC9 plus BLyS. Protein (10 μg) was loaded into each well, and β-actin was used as a loading control. Values in parentheses indicate the molecular weight. All data are representative of 3 (A) or 2 (B) independent experiments.

BLyS allows STIC9-stimulated B cells to become antibody-secreting cells. Since B cells can be rescued from post-proliferative death by BLyS, we asked whether this or other signals enable progression to either antibody secretion or other differentiative fates. Accordingly, we first asked whether B cells stimulated with STIC9 and kept alive by BLyS could become antibody-secreting cells. As expected, CD23+ B cells cultured with BLyS alone secreted minimal antibody, however, both TR and FO subsets secreted 10-fold more antibody following stimulation with either ODN 1826 plus anti-μ or STIC9 plus BLyS (Table 1 and Figure 4A, upper panel). Supernatants from MZ B cells revealed a similar pattern of Ig secretion, albeit at a greater magnitude, consistent with their vigorous response to TLR stimuli and propensity to undergo rapid plasma cell differentiation (56). Moreover, enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISPOT) analyses confirmed that ODN 1826 plus anti-μ or STIC9 plus BLyS induced antibody-secreting cell (ASC) formation (Figure 4A, lower panel). Importantly, lambda+ B cells from 3H9 BCR–transgenic mice, which are dsDNA specific and normally eliminated at the TR stage (17, 57–60), were able to differentiate into ASCs following stimulation with STIC9 plus BLyS (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data reveal that TLR9 ligands delivered via the BCR yield a similar, self-limiting response by all major peripheral B cell subsets and that concomitant survival signals permit continued differentiation into ASCs.

Figure 4 CD40 and Tfh cytokines promote survival, T-bet expression, and IgG 2c class-switching in STIC9-stimulated cells, and DNA conjugation modulates T cell-dependent B cell responses in vivo. (A) Sort-purified FO, MZ, TR2/3, and TR1 B cells cultured for 60 hours with the indicated stimuli. Total Ig was measured in the supernatants by ELISA, and total ASCs were measured by ELISPOT. Each stimulation group (CpG plus anti-IgM, STIC9 plus BLyS, and STIC9 plus anti-CD40) induced significantly more (P < 0.05) total Ig or ASCs compared with BLyS stimulation alone when compared with the respective B cell subsets. (B) FACS analysis of the proliferation and survival of FO B cells cultured for 60 hours with the indicated cytokines and anti-CD40 added simultaneously with STIC9 stimulation (upper panels), or with anti-CD40 added at different time points after STIC9 stimulation (lower panels). (C–E) FO B cells were cultured with STIC9 plus anti-CD40, with or without (C) IFN-γ, (D) IL-21, or (E) IL-4 for 60 hours, following which (C and D) IgG 2c and (E) IgG1 were measured by ELISA. (F and G) FO B cells were cultured with STIC9 plus anti-CD40, with or without (F) IFN-γ or (G) IL-21 for 60 hours, and cells were probed for T-bet by intracellular flow staining. Plots show T-bet expression in live cells. Numbers inside the plots indicate the Δ mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (experimental minus isotype control). (H) Total number of splenic GC B cells [DUMP(CD4, CD8, GR-1, F4/80)–IgDlo/–CD19+CD138–CD38–GL7+FAS+] and Tfh cells (CD19–CD4+CD62Llo/–CXCR5hiPD-1hi) present in the indicated immunized C57BL/6 mice on day 14 after immunization. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction was used for multiple comparisons. (I) HSA-specific serum titer in the indicated immunized mice on day 14 after immunization. All data are representative of 2 (A) or 3 (B–I) independent experiments. (C–E) Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. *P <0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Table 1 Antibody production by cells cultured with STIC9 and BLyS

CD40 costimulation and FO helper T cell cytokines rescue TLR9-dependent post-proliferative death and foster a T-bet+ fate. Although BLyS allows STIC9-stimulated B cells to survive and differentiate into ASCs, we reasoned that alternative second signals — such as CD40 costimulation and instructive cytokines characteristic of T cell-dependent immune responses — might foster alternative differentiative fates. Moreover, because T-bet expression and IgG 2a/c isotype switching are regulated by IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-4 in the context of TLR9 signals (35), we speculated that these features might extend to STIC9-stimulated cells. Accordingly, we assessed the effects of CD40 costimulation in the context of IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-4 on the survival and differentiative outcomes of STIC9-stimulated B cells.

CD40 signaling alone mirrored the findings with BLyS, rescuing the cells and enabling antibody secretion (Figure 4, A and B). The added presence of IFN-γ, IL-21, or IL-4 did not affect CD40-mediated rescue (Figure 4B, upper panel). We reasoned that during B cell responses in vivo, CD40 signals would be delayed with respect to BCR-mediated activation, reflecting the need for B cell antigen processing and presentation to receive cognate T cell help. We therefore assessed rescue by CD40 signals delivered 24 or 48 hours after STIC9 stimulation. The results indicated that CD40 signals received within 24 hours of STIC9 stimulation yield equivalent rescue when these signals are received simultaneously and that even 48 hours after STIC9 stimulation, CD40 ligation affords partial rescue (Figure 4B, lower panel).

In accord with previous reports, both T-bet expression and IgG 2c class switching increased markedly when either IFN-γ or IL-21 (Figure 4, C–G) was added in conjunction with CD40 ligation; whereas, IL-4 fostered neither T-bet expression nor IgG 2c switching but instead yielded IgG 1 production. As shown previously in the context of TLR9 signaling (35), the induction of T-bet expression by IFN-γ and IL-21 occurs within the first 24 hours of activation and is independent of the extent to which B cells have divided after STIC9 plus anti-CD40 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Antigen-complexed DNA yields blunted humoral responses with T-bet+ B cell–associated characteristics. Considered together, these in vitro analyses predicted that TLR9 agonists delivered by the BCR should limit B cell responses. We reasoned that in the absence of additional signals, incipient responses to DNA-containing antigens should prematurely terminate, whereas the presence of additional signals such as cognate CD4 help and cytokines should modulate the response and determine its quality. We used immunization with amyloid proteins to test this hypothesis in vivo. These misfolded proteins form fibrous structures termed amyloid aggregates, sometimes including cofactors such as DNA (61), and we have previously reported a method to produce amyloid proteins with or without DNA (61, 62). Using this approach, we immunized mice with amyloid precursor HSA (AP-HSA), AP-HSA linked to DNA, or native HSA mixed with, but not cross-linked to, DNA. Alum was used as an adjuvant in all conditions, and we also included an adjuvant-only control. On day 14 after immunization, mice receiving HSA plus DNA or AP-HSA had mounted an immune response with germinal center (GC) B cells, FO helper T cells (Tfh) (Figure 4H), and IgG 1 antibody (Figure 4I). In contrast, immunization with AP-HSA plus DNA yielded reduced GC B cell numbers that were equivalent to those detected with adjuvant only, as well as reduced titers of class-switched HSA-specific antibodies that were skewed toward IgG 2c (Figure 4, H and I). Interestingly, Tfh numbers were normal with this immunization (Figure 4H). Immunization with AP-HSA plus DNA ICs yielded a reduction in GC B cell numbers, but not complete ablation of the response. This finding is in agreement with our in vitro observations (Figure 4, A and B) suggesting that CD40 ligation affords rescue even several days after B cell activation by BCR ligands that contain a TLR9 agonist. Together, these findings are consistent with the overall relationships established by our in vitro analyses, since complexed DNA modulates the humoral response and, in the presence of cognate help, engenders the IgG 2c isotype–switching characteristic of T-bet induction.

BCR-delivered TLR9 ligands limit human CD27– B cell responses. Finally, we questioned whether human B cells are similarly regulated by DNA-containing antigens. Human TLR9 signals optimally to a different CpG motif than does murine TLR9, but this motif appears in the clone 11 sequence that we used in STIC9. Therefore, we designed a human stimulatory TLR9 complex (hSTIC9) by linking biotinylated clone 11 to biotinylated Fab anti-human IgM with SA. Naive (CD27–CD19+) human B cells were isolated and cultured for 108 hours, when proliferative responses most closely resembled those seen after 60 hours with murine CD23+ B cells (Figure 5A). As expected, the majority of human B cells cultured with ODN 2006 plus F(ab′) 2 anti-human IgM were alive and had proliferated (Figure 5, A and B). Mirroring the response of murine B cells, human B cells stimulated with hSTIC9 underwent a proliferative burst followed by apoptosis, and either BLyS addition or p38 inhibition rescued this death (Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, when human B cells were rescued from death, they expressed T-bet, which was further enhanced in the presence of IFN-γ (Figure 5C). These findings strongly suggest that human and murine preimmune B cells undergo similar responses to BCR-delivered TLR9 ligands and that these probably reflect similar molecular mechanisms.