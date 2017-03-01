Egress of sperm autoantigen from seminiferous tubules maintains systemic tolerance

Tolerogenic MGCA continuously egress from the seminiferous tubules of normal mouse testes. To investigate the sequestration status of LDH3 and ZAN, we localized the tissue distribution of their cognate Abs in WT testes after systemic injection. The Sertoli cell barrier is not an endothelial barrier, and circulating Abs readily enter the testicular interstitial space (19). However, being excluded from the seminiferous tubules by the Sertoli cell barrier, the Abs would react with NS-MGCA, but not with sequestered MGCA (S-MGCA), outside the barrier.

Patches of granular rabbit anti-LDH3 IgG were observed at the boundaries of the seminiferous tubules 19 hours after Ab injection (Figure 2A). The extratubular location of the immune complexes was confirmed by costaining with occludin, a Sertoli cell barrier component. This pattern was reproducible in 83% of 35 mice on different mouse strains, including C57BL/6 (n = 10), BALB/c (n = 10), SJL (n = 4), and C57BL/6 × A/J F1 (B6AF1; n = 11). Because immune complexes were only detected in approximately 18% of seminiferous tubule cross sections (Figure 2B, n = 6), we speculated that the observed LDH3 egress may occur only at some stages of spermatogenesis (20), a possibility that we address later in this study. Importantly, immune complexes were not detected in the testes of Ldh3 null C57BL/6 mice (41) (Figure 2C, n = 7), but were detected in Ldh3+/– mice (n = 5). They were also not detected in mice injected with rabbit IgG or rabbit anti-OVA Abs (n = 13). In contrast with mice injected with LDH3, mice injected with Abs to ZAN at several dilutions did not show testicular immune complexes. This applies to 2 ZAN Abs, one against the D3p18 B cell epitope of mouse ZAN (Figure 2D) and the other against the holoprotein of pig ZAN that crossreacts with mouse ZAN (data not shown). Therefore, although both MGCAs are located behind the Sertoli cell barrier, LDH3 selectively egresses from the seminiferous tubules, whereas ZAN is sequestered.

Figure 2 Tolerogenic MGCA egress from seminiferous tubules of normal mouse testes. (A) After rabbit anti-LDH3 Ab injection, immune complexes appeared as rabbit IgG puncta (green) outside the occludin+ Sertoli cell barrier (red) in adult WT mouse testes (n = 7) surrounding approximately 18% of seminiferous tubules (B arrows, n = 5), but not in (C) testes of adult Ldh3 null mice (n = 7). (D) No immune complexes were detected in the testes of WT mice injected with rabbit anti-ZAN D3p18 Abs. Original magnification, ×800 (A); ×100 (B); ×800 (C); ×800 (D). Tolerance to LDH3 and ZAN were determined by serum IgG Ab responses to rLDH3 (E and F) or ZAN D3p18 (G) at 3 weeks after immunization with testis homogenate in adjuvant. (E) Comparison of rLDH3 responses between WT male mice (n = 5) and WT female mice (n = 5) and (F) between Ldh3 null male mice (n = 6) and WT male mice (n = 6) are shown. (G) Comparison of ZAN D3p18 responses between WT male mice (n = 5) and WT female mice (n = 3) is shown. Ab responses to (H) rLDH3 and (I) ZAN in WT male mice at 3 weeks after immunization with testis homogenate in adjuvants, with (n = 7) and without (n = 13) concomitant CD25 mAb (PC61) injection are shown. Data in E–I are from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U tests.

To define the tolerance status for LDH3 and ZAN, we compared the LDH3- and ZAN-specific responses of male and female mice after immunization with testis homogenate in adjuvant. A stronger Ab response to LDH3 was detected in female mice compared with male mice (Figure 2E). Importantly, the response of Ldh3 null male mice with normal spermatogenesis also surpassed that of WT male mice (Figure 2F). In contrast to LDH3, ZAN Ab responses were comparable between the immunized male and female mice (Figure 2G). These results, together with the findings on cognate Ab localization, suggest that LDH3 is a tolerogenic NS-MGCA, whereas ZAN is a nontolerogenic S-MGCA.

CD4+CD25+FOXP3+ Tregs control peripheral tolerance to the NS-MGCA. We began by treating the testis homogenate–immunized male WT B6AF1 mice with anti-CD25 mAb that depletes approximately 60% of Tregs for 5 weeks (32). This significantly enhanced the LDH3 Ab responses compared with untreated male mice (Figure 2H), but did not affect ZAN Ab responses (Figure 2I). Therefore, Tregs are critical in controlling systemic tolerance of WT mice to LDH3.

To accrue more definitive evidence for Treg involvement in physiological tolerance to MGCA, we conducted experiments independent of testis antigen immunization in BAC-transgenic DEREG mice that express a diphtheria toxin (DT) receptor under the control of the forkhead box P3 (Foxp3) locus (42). Treg depletion by DT injections in B6AF1-DEREG mice resulted in the production of serum autoantibodies against testicular cell antigens. The response began at 3 weeks (Figure 3A) and was detected in 72% of the mice at 8 weeks (Figure 3B). Notably, the autoantibodies reacted only with the tolerogenic and nonsequestered LDH3 (Figure 3C) and not with the sequestered ZAN (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Treg-depleted B6AF1-DEREG mice spontaneously develop autoimmune orchitis and produce Abs to LDH3 but not to ZAN. (A) Kinetics of autoantibody responses to testicular cell antigens (n = 3–43 per time point). (B) Incidence and level of testicular cell autoantibody at 8 weeks between Treg-depleted DEREG mice (n = 106) and WT mice (n = 22) treated with DT. Serum Ab to (C) rLDH3 (n = 5 to n = 10 per group) and (D) ZAN D3p18 (n = 5 to n = 10 per group) in control and Treg-depleted DEREG mice at 8 weeks. (E) Incidences and severity of seminiferous tubules with abnormal spermatogenesis and sperm loss in epididymis at 8 weeks. (F) Representative histopathology of testis and epididymis between DEREG mice treated with DT (bottom) and PBS (top). Arrow points to a cluster of leukocyte-like cells in the tubule lumen (H&E). Original magnification, ×400 (testis); ×200 (epidymis). Data are pooled from 6–12 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U tests (A–D); Kruskal-Wallis tests with Dunn’s post-tests (E).

In addition to autoantibody responses, severe EAO was detected in 40% of the Treg-depleted DEREG mice at 8 weeks (Figure 3E) and could be suppressed by adoptive transfer of WT Tregs. EAO was characterized by disruption of spermatogenesis (Figure 3, E and F), reduction in epididymal sperm (Figure 3, E and F), focal interstitial lymphocytic infiltration (Figure 3F), reduction in testis weight (Figure 4A), and tubular atrophy with abundant interstitial macrophage infiltration (Figure 3F and Figure 4B). A larger fraction and number of the macrophages exhibited a proinflammatory EAO-associated M1-like phenotype as distinct from the M2-like phenotype of normal testis-resident macrophages (43, 44) (Figure 4C). The mice with epididymi devoid of sperm are expected to be infertile.

Figure 4 EAO of Treg-depleted DEREG mice is characterized by M1-like macrophage infiltration, immune complex deposition, and disrupted Sertoli cell barrier. (A) Testis weight at 8 weeks after DT treatment. (B) Increased interstitial F4/80+ macrophages (red) and reduced seminiferous tubule diameter and ZAN+ spermatids (green) in DEREG mice with EAO compared with control mice. Original magnification, ×100. (C) Most macrophages of control mice have the characteristic phenotype of M2 macrophages, including the expression of IL-4Rα, CD206, and F4/80 (left), whereas macrophages of Treg-depleted DEREG mice have an M1-like phenotype of high iNOS and MHC class II expression (right); data are expressed as a ratio of absolute numbers (right), where each symbol represents cells from 2 testes of 1 mouse. (D) Mouse IgG immune complexes (green) in the DEREG mouse testes with EAO are located both outside and inside seminiferous tubules relative to the occludin+ Sertoli cell barrier (red). Original magnification, ×300. (E) Biotin (red) exclusion assay in testes of control mice (top) and Treg-depleted DEREG mice (bottom). Original magnification, ×100. (F) Western blot analysis of extractable tight junction proteins of the Sertoli cell barrier from testes of control and Treg-depleted DEREG mice. This is a composite data set of 8 parallel blots wherein 4 control and Treg-depleted DEREG mouse testis samples were analyzed by using corresponding specific Abs in a single experimental session to avoid interexperimental variations. (G) IF staining of murine IgG (green) and rabbit IgG (red) in the testis of a DEREG mouse with EAO at 19 hours after i.p. injection of rabbit Abs to LDH3. Note rabbit (red) and mouse (green) immune complexes were admixed or colocalized inside the seminiferous tubule (arrow). Dotted line, seminiferous tubule boundary. Original magnification, ×800. Data are from 2–12 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test (A and C).

Although only 40% of the Treg-depleted DEREG mice exhibited testis histopathology, many more (72%; n = 44) developed massive immune complex deposition. Diffusely distributed immune complexes were detected at the seminiferous tubule boundaries adjacent to the defective Sertoli cell barrier (Figure 4D). They were mostly of IgG1 subclass without IgG2a or C3 (data not shown). In addition, defective Sertoli cell barrier integrity was documented by the detection of subcapsularly injected biotin inside the seminiferous tubule lumen (Figure 4E). The global increase in Sertoli cell barrier protein expression (Figure 4F) was indicative of the Sertoli cells’ adaptive responses in restoring tight junction integrity (45). Moreover, i.v.-injected rabbit LDH3 Ab into DEREG mice with EAO formed rabbit IgG–positive immune complexes that comingled with the endogenous mouse IgG1–positive immune complexes inside the seminiferous tubules (Figure 4G). Notably, a reduction of nectin-3, which anchors elongated spermatids to the Sertoli cells, was consistent with elongated spermatid loss (Figure 4F). The results indicate that Tregs maintain physiological tolerance to the NS-MGCA that egress from the seminiferous tubules, but not to the S-MGCA.

OVA expressed as a surrogate MGCA in elongated spermatids also egresses from the seminiferous tubules and depends on the level of expression. We next extended our study to 2 founder lines of OVA transgenic mice on the BALB/cByJ background, in which OVA was expressed as a surrogate MGCA under the mouse protamine 1 (Prm1) promoter to ensure testis-specific OVA expression (46) (Figure 5A). OVA-Hi mice expressed 2200 ± 45 ng of extractable OVA/g of testis, and OVA-Lo mice expressed 41-fold less OVA, at 54 ± 15 ng/g of testis. Both OVA-Hi and OVA-Lo mice expressed OVA confined to the elongated spermatid cytoplasm (Figure 5B). They exhibited normal fertility (data not shown) and normal testis histology (Figure 5B) and epididymides with full sperm content (data not shown). Consistent with elongated spermatid development (20), extractable OVA protein and OVA mRNA levels from OVA-Hi mouse testes were initially detected at postnatal day 25 and markedly increased in the next 4 days (Figure 5C and data not shown). Moreover, the Sertoli cell barrier was intact, as determined by electron microscopy (Figure 5D), and the seminiferous tubules excluded the FITC injected into the interstitial space (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Testis-specific transgenic OVA expressed in elongated spermatids as a surrogate MGCA also egresses from seminiferous tubules in a concentration-dependent manner. Comparison between OVA-Hi and OVA-Lo mice: (A) adult OVA expression (reverse transcriptase PCR [RT-PCR]) and (B) OVA localization in elongated spermatids (top, IP with PAS; bottom, IP with hematoxylin). (C) Ontogeny of testicular OVA expression in OVA-Hi mice (ELISA). (D) Tight junction ultrastructure of a Sertoli cell barrier (arrows) in adult OVA-Hi mouse testis. (E) FITC (green) exclusion by the occludin+ Sertoli cell barrier (red) of seminiferous tubules in an OVA-Hi mouse testis (left) compared with testis of a mouse with EAO (right). In OVA-Hi mice injected i.p. with rabbit Abs to OVA, (F) immune complexes detectable as rabbit IgG puncta (green) are detected outside the occludin+ Sertoli cell barrier (red) and (G) inside interstitial MHC class II+ macrophages (green, arrow). Original magnification, ×400 (B); ×10,000 (D); ×800 (E); ×400 (F–G).

OVA also egressed from the seminiferous tubules in mice expressing high levels of OVA. Deposition of granular rabbit anti-OVA IgG immune complexes was readily detected in approximately 18% of 214 seminiferous tubules in 100% of OVA-Hi mice after i.p. injection of rabbit anti-OVA Abs (n = 13, Figure 5F), but not control rabbit IgG (n = 7, data not shown). These immune complexes were located outside the Sertoli cell barrier. Some immune complexes were also detected inside the testis interstitial MHC class II+ macrophages (Figure 5G). In contrast, only trace immune complexes were detected in less than 5% of seminiferous tubules in 4 of 5 OVA-Lo mice injected with rabbit anti-OVA Abs.

Our results indicate that (a) the testicular structural and functional properties of the OVA-Hi and OVA-Lo mice are indistinguishable from those of WT BALB/c mice, (b) OVA also egresses from the OVA-Hi mouse testes similarly to LDH3 in WT mice, and (c) OVA egress is dependent on the level of OVA expression behind the Sertoli cell barrier. We therefore utilized both the transgenic and WT mice to investigate the mechanism of MGCA egress.

Residual bodies export NS-MGCA, but not S-MGCA. We next investigated how NS-MGCA egress from normal seminiferous tubules and whether this is dependent on spermatogenic stages. Because the cycles in all seminiferous tubules are synchronous in the first wave of spermatogenesis, it is possible to define the age of onset of immune complex deposition and accurately define the stage of the cycle when MGCA egress occurs. LDH3 Ab injection at 5 weeks, but not at 3, 4, or 4.5 weeks, after birth, elicited immune complexes in many tubules (n = 4 for each group) (Figure 2B and data not shown). This timing is consistent with the timing of spermiation when the mature testicular sperm are released into the seminiferous tubule lumen (21), but not with LDH3 expression that begins at postnatal day 12 (18).

Prior to sperm release, the redundant cytoplasm and plasma membrane of elongated spermatids are packaged into a large cytoplast (the residual body) retained in the seminiferous tubule epithelium and a small cytoplast (the cytoplasmic droplet) that remains attached to the sperm (Figure 1C). Although most residual bodies are likely engulfed and degraded by Sertoli cells (47–49), a few putative residual bodies of unknown fate and unknown MGCA content are detected at stage IX (50). To determine whether these stage IX residual bodies participated in NS-MGCA egress, we investigated whether they contain antigenic MGCA and evade degradation by Sertoli cells.

By immunoperoxidase (IP) and immunofluorescence (IF) microscopy, OVA was readily detected in the residual bodies in 20% of seminiferous tubule cross sections (39 of 194 seminiferous tubules in 3 experiments) of adult OVA-Hi mouse testes, consistent with the 18% of immune complexes detected in mice injected with Abs to OVA or LDH3 (Figure 2C). These were round and irregular structures of from less than 1 to 3 microns in diameter (Figure 6, A and C–F). By staging spermatogenesis based on the location and the rhomboid-shaped nuclei of the round spermatid, OVA-positive residual bodies were preferentially detected at stage IX (n = 35, Figure 6B). In sagittal seminiferous tubule sections that span both stage VIII and stage IX (Figure 6A), OVA-positive residual bodies were attached to the apical sperm at stage VIII. After sperm release at stages VIII to IX, numerous OVA-positive residual bodies of variable sizes were randomly distributed throughout the seminiferous epithelium at stage IX of the seminiferous cycle (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Stage-specific OVA localization and detection in residual bodies of OVA-Hi mice. (A) IP staining in a longitudinal seminiferous tubule section of an OVA-Hi mouse testis. Note: OVA+ residual bodies (arrows) are with sperm at stage VIII, but are randomly distributed throughout the seminiferous tubule at stage IX. (B) OVA+ residual bodies with high OVA content are maximally detected at stage IX of the spermatogenic cycle (significance between stage IX and all other stages ranges from significant to highly significant). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Residual bodies (indicated by arrows) in OVA-Hi mouse testis at stage IX: OVA (green) is enclosed by membrane-associated tACE, a residual body marker (red). (D) Most OVA+ residual bodies (red) in OVA-Hi × Scx-GFP F1 testis at stage IX do not costain with Sertoli cell cytoplasm (green), including the very small residual bodies at the base of seminiferous tubules (yellow rectangle). Some OVA is inside the Sertoli cell cytoplasm (yellow) with plexiform distribution (white square). (E) Diffuse OVA IP staining confined to the basal cytoplasm of Sertoli cells in OVA-Hi mouse testis at stage IX (arrow). (F) OVA+ puncta (red) are inside the basal Sertoli cell cytoplasm (yellow, arrows) in OVA-Hi × Scx-GFP F1 mouse testis at stage IX. (G) Small OVA+ speckles detected by IP staining in the interstitial space of OVA-Hi mouse testes (arrows) at stage VIII (left) and stage IX (right). All images are representative of 3–4 experiments. Dotted white lines denote the boundary of seminiferous tubules. Original magnification, ×100 (A); ×400 (C–F); ×800 (G).

The identity of the OVA-positive structures as residual bodies was further confirmed by their colocalization with the testicular isoform of angiotensin-converting enzyme (tACE), a membrane molecule expressed in the elongated spermatids (51). tACE formed a ring around OVA in the residual bodies (Figure 6C), indicating that the MGCA exist in the residual bodies at stage IX and that they are derived from both the cell membrane and the cytoplasm of elongated spermatids. In contrast, the residual bodies of OVA-Lo mice stained positively for tACE without detectable OVA (data not shown). To investigate how these residual bodies avoid degradation by Sertoli cells, we studied OVA-Hi × Scx-GFP F1 mice that express GFP in the Sertoli cell cytoplasm under the Scx promoter (52). At stage IX, residual body internalization into the Sertoli cells was visualized as yellowish plexiform areas where the red OVA staining was colocalized with the Sertoli cell cytoplasmic GFP (Figure 6D). In contrast, numerous round and discrete OVA-positive residual bodies that did not colocalize with GFP were readily detected throughout the seminiferous tubules (Figure 6, D and F). Therefore, many residual bodies at stage IX were excluded from the Sertoli cell cytoplasm as they migrated to the basal seminiferous tubules (Figure 6, A and D).

Importantly, we also detected diffuse OVA staining confined to the basal cytoplasm of Sertoli cells in 12% of the seminiferous tubules at stage IX (n = 286 among 3 experiments), often surrounding the cell nuclei (Figure 6E), but occasionally appearing as a speckled pattern inside the GFP+ Sertoli cell cytoplasm (Figure 6F). Moreover, in the interstitial spaces adjacent to the Sertoli cells that contain basal cytoplasmic OVA, we occasionally detected speckles of immunoreactive OVA (Figure 6G). Therefore, the OVA in the residual bodies appeared to enter the basal Sertoli cell cytoplasm before exiting the seminiferous tubules.

The detection of NS-MGCA in the residual bodies is not unique to the transgenic OVA antigen, as residual bodies contained LDH3 but not ZAN in WT BALB/c mouse testes (Figure 7A). This was confirmed by IF studies (Figure 7, B–E). In OVA-Hi mouse testes, the OVA+ residual bodies at stage IX also contained LDH3 (Figure 7B), but not ZAN (Figure 7C). In WT BALB/c mice, with tACE as marker, LDH3 (Figure 7D) but not ZAN (Figure 7E) was detectable in the residual bodies.

Figure 7 Detection of LDH3 and ZAN in residual bodies of both OVA-Hi and BALB/c mouse testes. (A) LDH3 (left, arrows), but not ZAN (right, arrows), is detected in residual bodies of WT mouse testes at stage IX by IP staining (hematoxylin). In OVA-Hi mouse testes at stage IX, OVA (green) in residual bodies is colocalized with (B) LDH3 (red), but not with (C) ZAN (red). In WT testes, tACE (green) in the residual bodies is colocalized with (D) LDH3 (red), but not with (E) ZAN (red). All images are representative of 3–4 independent experiments. Dotted white lines denote the boundary of seminiferous tubules. Original magnification, ×400.

In summary, our findings indicate that the residual bodies formed at stage IX of the spermatogenic cycle normally carry the tolerogenic NS-MGCA, but not the nontolerogenic S-MGCA. Instead of being totally degraded by the Sertoli cells, some intact residual bodies migrate basally in the seminiferous tubular epithelium and discharge their contents into the interstitial space via the basal cytoplasm of the Sertoli cells. Based on these immunohistochemical observations, along with the detection of NS-MGCA egress and tolerance status established in the above experiments, we conclude that NS-MGCA normally egress from the seminiferous tubules as cargo in the residual bodies at spermiation.