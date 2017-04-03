Anticancer kinase inhibitors impair intracellular viral trafficking and exert broad-spectrum antiviral effects

APs cotraffic with HCV and orchestrate infection. To determine the differential roles of AP1 and AP2 in HCV infection, we examined the effect of depleting their μ subunits in Huh7.5 human hepatoma cells on distinct steps of the viral life cycle. Successful depletion of each targeted AP was confirmed (Figure 1A), with no alteration in the expression of the nontargeted AP (data not shown). AP2 depletion reduced HCV entry, had no effect on HCV RNA replication, and reduced HCV assembly (i.e., reduced intra- and extracellular infectivity in lysates and culture supernatants derived from HCV-transfected cells, respectively), as we previously reported (Figure 1, B–D, and refs. 22, 23). In contrast, AP1 depletion reduced extracellular infectivity only (Figure 1, B–D), consistent with a defect in viral release, in agreement with prior reports (29, 30). To test whether, in addition to AP2 (22), phosphorylation of AP1 by AAK1 and GAK is important for infectious HCV production, we studied the effect of overexpressing phosphorylation site mutant AP1 (T144A) on HCV infectivity (Figure 1E and ref. 31). Intracellular infectivity was not affected by overexpression of either WT or T144A AP1 (Figure 1F). In contrast, extracellular infectivity increased upon ectopic expression of WT AP1 and decreased with ectopic expression of T144A AP1 (Figure 1F). Thus, viral release emerges as yet another step of the HCV life cycle, beyond entry and assembly, which is regulated by AAK1 and GAK.

Figure 1 AP1 and AP2 cotraffic with HCV and orchestrate infection. (A) Confirmation of gene expression knockdown by Western blot in Huh7.5 cells stably expressing AP shRNA or nontargeting control (NT). (B) Entry of HCV pseudoparticles (HCVpp) was measured by luciferase assays at 48 hours after infection. (C) HCV RNA replication measured via luciferase assays 72 hours after HCV RNA electroporation. (D) HCV infectivity measured via luciferase assays by inoculation of naive cells with lysates (intracellular) and supernatants (extracellular) from electroporated cells. (E) AP1 ectopic expression following transfection of Huh7.5 cells with GLuc-tagged WT, T144A AP1, or an empty control; blotted with anti-GLuc antibody. (F) HCV intra- and extracellular infectivity in AP1-overexpressing cells versus control. Shown are means ± SD (n = 3–10). (G) Representative live cell fluorescence microscopy montages of TC-core HCV (green) cotrafficking with AP1- and AP2-mCherry (red). Distance traveled (μm) and time elapsed (min:s) during video acquisition are indicated. (H) Quantification of motile TC-core puncta cotrafficking with AP1, AP2, and LC3. (I) Quantification of distance traveled per acquisition of WT or Y136A mutant TC-core HCV associated with AP2. (J) Quantification of distance traveled per acquisition of TC-core HCV associated with AP1 or AP2 upon treatment with sunitinib (4 μM) and erlotinib (10 μM). Results in B–D and F represent data pooled from at least 2 independent experiments each with 6–10 biological replicates. H–J are representative experiments out of at least 3 conducted. Shown are means ± SD; ***P < 0.001 relative to corresponding NT (B–D), empty vector control (F), WT TC-core (I), or vehicle control (J) by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s (B, D, and J) or Tukey’s (F) multiple comparisons test or 2-tailed unpaired t test (I).

While APs were postulated to directly mediate intracellular viral trafficking, this has never been addressed experimentally in live cells with any virus. To test the hypothesis that HCV particles shuttle with clathrin APs intracellularly, we used live cell imaging. The cotrafficking of individual, infectious HCV particles harboring a tetracysteine (TC) tag within the core protein (TC-core) with AP1- or AP2-mCherry was monitored (32). We previously have shown that TC-core motility requires HCV virion assembly (32). Analysis of TC-core puncta stained with the biarsenical dye FIAsH revealed that a large fraction of motile TC-core cotrafficked with either AP1 (25%) or AP2 (38%), whereas only 3% cotrafficked with the autophagosomal marker LC3 (Figure 1, G and H, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Videos 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89857DS1). The velocities of the cotrafficking particles were consistent with previous reports on secretory vesicle trafficking as well as TC-core puncta cotrafficking with vesicle-associated membrane protein (VAMP) (refs. 32, 33, and Supplemental Figure 1B). AP2-associated TC-core puncta motility was reduced significantly upon mutation (Y136A) of a YxxΦ motif within core, a motif critical for AP2 binding and HCV assembly (22), as measured by the overall distance traveled (Figure 1I and Supplemental Video 4). These findings provide direct experimental evidence for a role of clathrin-associated APs in mediating intracellular virus trafficking. Specifically, these imaging data combined with our current and previous characterization of the roles of AP1 and AP2 in the life cycle of HCV (22, 23) support the hypothesis that AP1 cotraffics with HCV during viral release, while AP2 cotraffics with HCV during viral entry and subsequently to the sites of assembly.

To understand whether drug modulation of AP phosphorylation by AAK1 and GAK manifests itself in an intracellular trafficking defect, we studied the effect of sunitinib and erlotinib, approved drugs with potent anti-AAK1 and/or anti-GAK activity, on HCV particle trafficking by live cell imaging. Treatment of HCV-infected cells with sunitinib and erlotinib reduced motility of TC-core puncta cotrafficking with AP1 and AP2 (Figure 1J and Supplemental Videos 5–10). These findings support our hypothesis that the antiviral effect of sunitinib and erlotinib is associated with reduced intracellular viral traffic.

The role of AAK1 and GAK in DENV infection in cells. The requirement for AAK1 and GAK in viral infections beyond HCV is unknown. To investigate whether another, distantly related member of the Flaviviridae family relies on these regulatory kinases and their associated AP targets, we examined the effect of the corresponding gene silencing on DENV infection in human hepatoma (Huh7) cells. We observed a requirement for AP2, but not AP1, in DENV entry using cell lines stably expressing shRNA targeting AP1, AP2, or a nontargeting (NT) sequence (Figure 2, A and B). While depletion of AP1 and AP2 had no effect on DENV RNA replication as measured by subgenomic replicon assays (ref. 34 and Figure 2C), it diminished the production of infectious virus in culture supernatants (Figure 2D). Silencing expression of AAK1 and GAK resulted in no apparent cytotoxic effect (Figure 2, E and F) but, analogously to experiments with HCV, inhibited entry and infectious virus production of DENV, with no effect on RNA replication (Figure 2, G–I). These results implicate AAK1 and GAK in the DENV life cycle via regulation of 2 temporally distinct steps that depend on the clathrin-associated APs: entry and infectious virus production.

Figure 2 AP1, AP2, and their regulatory kinases, AAK1 and GAK, are essential for DENV infection in vitro. (A and E) Confirmation of stable shRNA-mediated (A) or transient siRNA-mediated (E) gene expression silencing by Western blot in Huh7 cells. (B and G) DENV entry measured via luciferase assay 6 hours after infection. (C and H) DENV RNA replication monitored by luciferase activity every 24 hours following transfection of Huh7 cells with a Tet-inducible DNA-launched DENV replicon and induction by doxycycline for 6 hours (GND is a replication-incompetent DENV). Data are normalized to signal at 24 hours. (D and I) Infectious DENV production measured via luciferase assays by inoculation of naive cells with supernatants from stable or siRNA-transfected cells 48 hours after electroporation with DENV RNA. (F) Relative cell viability following gene expression knockdown measured by alamarBlue assays. (J and K) Cell viability (blue) and dose response of DENV infection (black) to more selective AAK1 (J) and GAK (K) inhibitors (structures shown) measured by luciferase assays 48 hours after infection. Data are plotted relative to vehicle control. Shown are representative experiments from at least 2 conducted. Individual experiments in B–D and F–K had 8–10 biological replicates; shown are means ± SD; ***P < 0.001 relative to corresponding NT control by 1-way ANOVA (B, D, F, G, and I) or 2-way ANOVA (C and H), followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

To determine whether a comparable effect on DENV infection can be achieved pharmacologically and further validate AAK1 and GAK as antiviral targets, we treated DENV-infected cells with selective AAK1 and GAK inhibitors. The imidazo[1,2-b]pyridazine-based compounds 7737 and 7745 were originally developed to modulate AAK1 activity as a potential treatment of neurological disorders (K D = 1 nM, IC 50 < 10 nM) (Figure 2J, Supplemental Figure 2, and ref. 35). The isothiazolo[5,4-b]pyridines 12g and 12i (Figure 2K) are potent (K D = ~8 nM), selective, ATP-competitive GAK inhibitors capable of restricting HCV infection (28). We measured a dose-dependent inhibition of the DENV serotype 2 (DENV2) infection following a 2-day drug treatment with all 4 compounds, with half-maximal effective concentrations (EC 50 s) of 1.5–5.1 μM (Figure 2, J and K). The concentration range yielding at least 1 log reduction in viral infection showed minimal or no toxicity as measured by alamarBlue assays.

Together, these results validate AAK1 and GAK as regulators of DENV infection and point to their pharmacological inhibition as a potential anti-DENV strategy.

Sunitinib and erlotinib have a synergistic anti-DENV effect and a high genetic barrier to resistance in vitro. To determine whether a similar effect on DENV infection can be achieved with approved drugs with potent anti-AAK1 and/or anti-GAK activity, we treated DENV-infected cells with sunitinib and erlotinib (Figure 3A). Consistent with published HCV data (22, 23), we measured a dose-dependent inhibition of DENV2 infection following a 2-day drug treatment with an EC 50 of 0.51 μM for sunitinib and 6.5 μM for erlotinib by luciferase assays (Figure 3, B and C). The concentration range yielding at least 2 log reduction in viral infection showed minimal or no toxicity as measured by alamarBlue assays with half-maximal cellular cytotoxicities (CC 50 s) of 8.0 μM for sunitinib and >50 μM for erlotinib (Figure 3, B and C, and Table 1). Similar results were demonstrated by standard plaque assays (Supplemental Figure 3A). Notably, treatment with combinations of the 2 drugs revealed synergistic inhibition of DENV2 infection with a synergy volume of 36.7 μM2% at the 95% CI and no synergistic toxicity (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Importantly, sunitinib and erlotinib also dose-dependently inhibited infection of DENV1, DENV3, and DENV4 (Table 1).

Figure 3 Sunitinib and erlotinib have a synergistic anti-DENV effect and a high genetic barrier to resistance in vitro. (A) Chemical structures of the indicated drugs. (B and C) Cellular viability (blue) and dose response of overall DENV infection (black) to sunitinib and erlotinib measured by luciferase assays at 48 hours after infection. Data are plotted relative to vehicle control. (D and E) Synergy/antagonism at the 95% CI of sunitinib/erlotinib combination treatment on antiviral effect (D) and cellular viability (E) computed by MacSynergy II. (F) DENV4 was used to infect Huh7 cells and passaged every 72 hours by inoculation of naive cells with equal volumes of viral supernatants under DMSO treatment or selection with sunitinib and erlotinib (SM + E) or SDM25N (DENV NS4B inhibitor) increasing from 0.5 to 2.5 μM over 8 passages. Viral titers were measured by plaque assays at every other passage. Dashed line represents assay detection limit. Results in B and C represent data pooled from at least 2 independent experiments. Data in D–F are representative of at least 2 experiments. Shown in B, C, and F are means ± SD. Individual experiments in B–E and F had 5–10 and 2 biological replicates, respectively.

Table 1 Antiviral activity of sunitinib and erlotinib

To determine whether DENV can escape treatment with sunitinib and erlotinib, we passaged DENV in the presence of sunitinib/erlotinib combination or the DENV nonstructural (NS) 4B protein inhibitor SDM25N at increasing concentrations (0.5–2.5 μM) corresponding to values between EC 50 and EC 90 . Infectious virus output was quantified over several passages by plaque assays. By passage 8, DENV4 overcame inhibition by SDM25N with the emergence of a previously characterized resistance mutation in NS4B (P101L, analogous to P104L in DENV2) (36). In contrast, DENV4 was cleared from the culture by passage 6 under the sunitinib/erlotinib treatment without any phenotypic resistance (Figure 3F). These results point to sunitinib/erlotinib combination as a potential anti-DENV strategy with a higher relative barrier to resistance than a direct-acting antiviral.

Broad-spectrum activity of sunitinib and erlotinib. Next, we studied the effect of sunitinib and erlotinib on replication of 2 additional flaviviruses, West Nile virus (WNV) and ZIKV. Sunitinib dose-dependently inhibited both WNV and ZIKV by focus-formation and plaque assays with EC 50 of 0.51–0.55 μM, whereas erlotinib demonstrated some efficacy only against ZIKV with EC 50 of 6.28 μM (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and Table 1).

We also investigated whether EBOV, a member of an unrelated viral family (Filoviridae), whose entry depends on AP1 and AP2 activity (18, 37–39), may be similarly dependent on AAK1 and GAK. To test this hypothesis, we silenced AAK1 and GAK expression in Vero cells (Figure 4A) and measured infection of vesicular stomatitis virus encapsidated RNA (encoding a GFP reporter gene) pseudotyped with EBOV glycoproteins (rVSV-GP EBOV). Quantification of GFP-positive cells at the 20-hour time point by flow cytometry revealed that AAK1 and GAK depletion reduced infection relative to NT control (Figure 4C) without impacting cell viability (Figure 4B). A similar level of inhibition was observed upon quantification of viral RNA at 3 hours after infection, highlighting a defect in the entry step (Supplemental Figure 5A). These data further validate AAK1 and GAK as targets for broad-spectrum antiviral therapy. Moreover, treatment of Vero cells with sunitinib and erlotinib resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in rVSV-GP EBOV infection measured by flow cytometry 20 hours after infection and entry measured by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) 3 hours after infection (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Although the effect of erlotinib measured by flow cytometry was modest relative to that of sunitinib, combination treatment displayed measurable synergy in inhibiting entry with a synergy volume of 147.05 μM2% at the 95% CI and zero synergistic toxicity (Figure 4, E and F). Next, we tested the ability of these drugs to inhibit authentic EBOV infection in Huh7 cells. Sunitinib treatment resulted in a dose-dependent reduction in EBOV infection with EC 50 value of 0.47 μM and CC 50 greater than 10 μM, whereas erlotinib showed moderate activity with EC 50 of 12.9 μM and no appreciable cytotoxicity at the concentrations tested (Figure 4G and Table 1).

Figure 4 Inhibition of AAK1 and GAK suppresses EBOV infection. (A) Confirmation of siRNA-mediated gene expression silencing by quantitative PCR in Vero cells. Shown is normalized gene expression relative to GAPDH at 48 hours after transfection. (B and C) Relative cell viability measured by alamarBlue assays (B) and rVSV-GP EBOV infection of Vero cells measured by flow cytometry (C) at 20 hours after infection of AAK1- and GAK-depleted cells. ***P < 0.001 relative to NT (1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test). (D) Dose response of rVSV-GP EBOV infection to 4-hour treatment with inhibitors measured by flow cytometry at 20 hours after infection in Vero cells. (E and F) Synergy/antagonism of sunitinib/erlotinib combination treatment on rVSV-GP EBOV infection (E) and cell viability (F). (G) Dose response to drug treatment in Huh7 cells under biosafety level 4 containment following 48 hours with EBOV infection (black) measured by immunostaining with an anti-GP antibody, and cell viability (blue) measured by Hoechst counterstain and quantified by a high-content imager. Data are plotted relative to vehicle control. All data shown are representative of at least 2 experiments; B–G have 3 biological replicates each. Shown in B–D and G are means ± SD.

To explore more broadly the spectrum of coverage provided by sunitinib and erlotinib, we studied their antiviral effects against additional unrelated viruses. Viral infection was measured in various cell lines following 3-day treatment regimens. We detected antiviral activity of either or both drugs against RNA viruses in 6 families (Table 1), including Togaviridae (e.g., chikungunya virus [CHIKV]), Arenaviridae (e.g., Junin virus [JUNV]), and Paramyxoviridae (e.g., respiratory syncytial virus [RSV]). These data expand the possible indications of sunitinib and/or erlotinib as antiviral agents beyond Flaviviridae infections, to other established and emerging RNA viruses.

Sunitinib/erlotinib combinations are effective in vivo. To address the therapeutic potential of sunitinib and erlotinib as antiviral agents, we tested their application in a murine model of dengue. We measured viral burden and mortality in an IFN-α/β and IFN-γ receptor–deficient murine model of dengue on 129/Sv (AG-129) (40, 41) and C57BL/6 (AG-B6) genetic backgrounds. In a prophylaxis model, we initiated once-daily treatment of AG-B6 mice with 30–60 mg/kg of sunitinib and erlotinib in combination or individually concurrently with DENV inoculation and analyzed viremia at 48 hours. The doses tested for each drug were at or near the equivalent of approved human dose as calculated based on the body surface area per the FDA’s guidelines (42). These doses were below the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in mice and confirmed to be nontoxic in our dengue model (42–44). Treatment with erlotinib did not alter viremia, whereas sunitinib alone marginally reduced it (Figure 5A). Consistent with our in vitro synergy results, daily administration of the combination treatment resulted in 11-fold reduction in viral RNA (Figure 5A). In addition, we measured a significant reduction of the infectious virus load by plaque assays in the serum as well as spleen and liver in mice treated with 30 mg/kg doses of sunitinib and erlotinib relative to vehicle controls (Supplemental Figure 6A). Pharmacokinetic analysis revealed that within the first 6 hours of administration each drug concentration in the serum, as measured by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry, exceeded the corresponding EC 50 concentration deduced from our in vitro data (Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, the synergy between sunitinib and erlotinib predicts even more potency in combination. Although sunitinib and erlotinib were largely cleared from the serum by 18 hours, which is in contrast with the slower clearance rates reported in humans (44, 45), both drugs concentrate severalfold within tissues where DENV replicates, such as liver (46, 47). To maintain higher serum drug concentration, we next administered 30 mg/kg drug combination at 12-hour intervals and measured viremia. The twice-daily drug administration resulted in an even more apparent reduction of viral load relative to vehicle control (Figure 5B). Notably, drug administration reduced viral load from day 2 to 3 postinfection in contrast to an increase in viral load within the control arm during that time.

Figure 5 AAK1 and GAK inhibitors are protective in murine models of dengue and Ebola. (A) DENV viremia in AG-B6 mice measured by qRT-PCR on day 2 postinfection following once-daily administration of vehicle, sunitinib (SM), and/or erlotinib (E). (B) DENV viremia in AG-B6 mice on days 2 and 3 postinfection following twice-daily drug administration. (C and D) Weight loss (C) and mortality (D) of DENV-infected AG-B6 mice treated once daily for 5 days with vehicle or sunitinib/erlotinib combination (n = 8 per treatment group). (E) Mortality of DENV-infected AG-129 mice treated once daily for 5 days with vehicle, sunitinib, and/or erlotinib (data are pooled from 2 independent experiments, n = 8–16 per treatment group). (F) Mortality of DENV-infected AG-B6 mice treated once daily with vehicle or sunitinib/erlotinib combination beginning at the indicated hour after inoculation, T0–T48 (data are pooled from 2 independent experiments, n = 8–16 per treatment group). (G and H) Weight loss (G) and mortality (H) of EBOV-infected C57BL/6 mice treated once daily for 10 days with vehicle, sunitinib, and/or erlotinib (n = 10 per treatment group). Doses are in mg/kg. Administration was i.p., except when denoted p.o. (C and D), at inoculation (A–E, G, and H) or after inoculation (F). A–D, G, and H are representative of 2 or more independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 relative to vehicle control by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons post-test (A) or nonparametric Mann-Whitney test (B). Survival analysis (D–F and H) was done with log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; P values are relative to vehicle control. GE, genomic equivalents.

To assess whether the reduction in viral load would translate into improved disease outcome, we determined the effect of combination treatment with sunitinib and erlotinib on morbidity and mortality in AG-129 and AG-B6 mice. Following infection with a lethal DENV inoculum, we initiated once-daily drug administration at a dose sufficient to significantly reduce viremia (i.e., 30 mg/kg of each drug). The animals were monitored twice daily and were euthanized when moribund (48). The experiment was concluded when all the remaining animals regained full mobility and displayed weight gain for at least 2 consecutive days. Upon a 5-day drug treatment regimen given either i.p. or orally, we observed a significant reduction in morbidity and mortality of infected animals relative to vehicle controls (Figure 5, C and D). Specifically, 100% of vehicle-treated mice succumbed to infection on day 4–8 postinfection, whereas sunitinib/erlotinib treatment protected 75%–100% of the mice. This combination treatment proved efficacious with either i.p. or oral administration, the latter of which is approved for use in humans (Figure 5, C and D). We also compared the effect of daily treatment with the individual drugs with that of the combination. In this trial, 94% of vehicle-treated AG-129 mice succumbed to infection; treatment with erlotinib did not alter survival, whereas sunitinib alone offered partial (37%) protection. Consistent with our in vitro synergy results, we observed the greatest protection (62%) from mortality with combination drug treatment (Figure 5E). Furthermore, even when the combination drug treatment was initiated at various time points after infection, the mice remained protected relative to vehicle control, albeit mice treated at 48 hours after inoculation eventually succumbed to infection (Figure 5F).

Given the observed potency of sunitinib and sunitinib/erlotinib combination against EBOV infection in vitro, we assessed in vivo efficacy of these drugs in a murine model of Ebola. Drugs were administered daily i.p. for 10 days beginning at 6 hours before infection. As with the dengue model, the chosen doses were at or near the equivalent of approved human dose, below the MTD in mice, and confirmed to be nontoxic in our Ebola model. All mice demonstrated signs of morbidity as evident by weight loss during the first 7–10 days after infection (Figure 5G). Ninety percent of vehicle-treated mice succumbed to infection on days 6–13 postinfection; treatment with erlotinib at 45 mg/kg did not alter animal survival, whereas 5 mg/kg sunitinib alone increased survival to 30% (Figure 5H). Consistent with our in vitro synergy results, we observed the greatest weight gain and survival (50%) with a combination drug treatment.

Together, these results demonstrate therapeutic potential of sunitinib/erlotinib combinations against infections with 2 unrelated emerging RNA viruses.

Mechanisms underlying the antiviral effects of sunitinib and erlotinib in vitro and in vivo. To better understand the target(s) and mechanism of action underlying the anti-DENV activity of sunitinib and erlotinib, we first probed the steps of the viral life cycle affected by these compounds. We detected interference precisely with the steps inhibited via siRNAs against AAK1 and GAK (Figure 2, G and I), namely entry and infectious DENV production (Figure 6, A–C). Notably, DENV RNA replication, a step commonly inhibited by direct-acting antivirals (7), was not affected by these drugs. This phenotype supports a hypothesis that inhibition of AAK1 and GAK likely contributes to the anti-DENV effect of these drugs.

Figure 6 Mechanisms underlying the antiviral effect of sunitinib and erlotinib in vitro and in vivo. (A–C) Huh7 cells were treated with the inhibitors and monitored for DENV entry (A) at 6 hours after infection, DENV RNA replication (B) after induction of replication of DNA-launched DENV replicon, and infectious virus production (C) at 48 hours after electroporation with DENV RNA. SDM25N is an inhibitor of DENV RNA replication. (D) Effect of 1-hour treatment with erlotinib (E) and/or sunitinib (SM) on phosphorylation of AP2 in DENV-infected Huh7 cells measured by Western blotting. Arrow indicates approximately 50 kDa. The ratio of phospho-AP2 (pAP2) to total AP2 was quantified. (E) Level of AP2 and actin expression measured by Western blot following lentiviral transduction with control or AP2-expressing constructs. (F) Rescue of DENV infection in the presence of inhibitors upon overexpression of WT or T156A AP2 versus vector control measured by luciferase assays 48 hours after infection. Micromolar concentration of each inhibitor is noted on the x axis. (G) Effect of 3-hour i.p. treatment with erlotinib (E) and/or sunitinib (SM) on phosphorylation of AP2 in liver tissue of AG-B6 mice measured by Western blotting and quantified as the ratio of pAP2 to total AP2. (H) DENV infection relative to NT control following siRNA-mediated knockdown of kinases targeted by sunitinib and erlotinib measured by luciferase assays at 48 hours and normalized to cell viability. Data in A, C, and I are pooled from 2 independent experiments with 4–8 replicates each. Data in the other panels are representative of 2 or more independent experiments. B and F have at least 5 replicates each. ***P < 0.001 relative to DMSO by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (B) or relative to vector control by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (F).

To confirm that the antiviral activity is correlated with functional inhibition of AAK1 and GAK activity, we measured levels of phospho-AP2 upon drug treatment. Dose-dependent reduction in the phospho-AP2 to total AP2 ratio was demonstrated in DENV-infected cells (Figure 6D).

Next, we conducted gain-of-function assays to further validate AP2, a substrate for both AAK1 and GAK, as a key mediator of the anti-DENV effect of these drugs. Ectopic expression of WT but not T156A phosphorylation AP2 mutant or vector control either partially or completely rescued the antiviral effect of sunitinib/erlotinib combination (Figure 6, E and F). These results indicate that AAK1- and GAK-mediated phosphorylation of AP2 is a mechanism underlying the antiviral effect of sunitinib and erlotinib against DENV.

Next, we determined whether these drugs exert their antiviral effect in vivo by similarly inhibiting phosphorylation of the AAK1 and GAK ligand AP2. Liver tissue lysates harvested from AG-B6 mice 3 hours after drug administration revealed dose-dependent inhibition of AP2 phosphorylation upon treatment with sunitinib and erlotinib, and most markedly with the combination (Figure 6G). These results provide evidence that drug exposure in animals is associated with modulation of AP2.

These data, combined with the finding that more selective AAK1 and GAK inhibitors lacking affinity to most of sunitinib’s and erlotinib’s cancer targets (e.g., VEGFR and EGFR) (28, 35) have anti-DENV activity, indicate that AAK1 and GAK are important mediators of the observed antiviral effect. Nevertheless, these data cannot rule out additional potential cellular targets mediating the anti-DENV activity of these compounds. Whereas erlotinib’s target selectivity is quite narrowly focused on EGFR and GAK with significantly less affinity for other kinases, sunitinib is a multitarget kinase inhibitor (49, 50). We thus examined the effects of siRNA-mediated depletion of 27 major kinases targeted by these small molecules (K D < 20 nM) on DENV infection and cellular viability. Using a cutoff of greater than 50% inhibition of viral infection as measured by luciferase assays normalized to cell viability in 2 independent screens, we identified AXL, KIT, and RET as possible antiviral targets of our kinase inhibitors in addition to AAK1 and GAK (Figure 6H). However, silencing of KIT also substantially reduced cellular viability (Supplemental Figure 7).

Taken together, our data indicate that inhibition of AP-mediated intracellular membrane trafficking regulated by AAK1 and GAK represents an important mechanism by which sunitinib and erlotinib inhibit DENV infection in vitro and in vivo and that additional mechanisms, potentially mediated by other kinases, may act in concert.