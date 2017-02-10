Redirecting cardiac growth mechanisms for therapeutic regeneration

Ravi Karra1 and Kenneth D. Poss2

1Department of Medicine and

2Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ravi Karra, Box 3126, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 617.997.8326; E-mail: ravi.karra@duke.edu. Or to: Kenneth D. Poss, Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.8457; E-mail: kenneth.poss@duke.edu.

Find articles by Karra, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine and

2Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ravi Karra, Box 3126, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 617.997.8326; E-mail: ravi.karra@duke.edu. Or to: Kenneth D. Poss, Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.8457; E-mail: kenneth.poss@duke.edu.

Find articles by Poss, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published February 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 2 (February 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(2):427–436. doi:10.1172/JCI89786.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published February 1, 2017

Review

Heart failure is a major source of morbidity and mortality. Replacing lost myocardium with new tissue is a major goal of regenerative medicine. Unlike adult mammals, zebrafish and neonatal mice are capable of heart regeneration following cardiac injury. In both contexts, the regenerative program echoes molecular and cellular events that occur during cardiac development and morphogenesis, notably muscle creation through division of cardiomyocytes. Based on studies over the past decade, it is now accepted that the adult mammalian heart undergoes a low grade of cardiomyocyte turnover. Recent data suggest that this cardiomyocyte turnover can be augmented in the adult mammalian heart by redeployment of developmental factors. These findings and others suggest that stimulating endogenous regenerative responses can emerge as a therapeutic strategy for human cardiovascular disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
428 Page 427 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement