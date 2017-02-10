Redirecting cardiac growth mechanisms for therapeutic regeneration

Address correspondence to: Ravi Karra, Box 3126, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 617.997.8326; E-mail: ravi.karra@duke.edu . Or to: Kenneth D. Poss, Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.8457; E-mail: kenneth.poss@duke.edu .

Address correspondence to: Ravi Karra, Box 3126, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 617.997.8326; E-mail: ravi.karra@duke.edu . Or to: Kenneth D. Poss, Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.8457; E-mail: kenneth.poss@duke.edu .

Review

Heart failure is a major source of morbidity and mortality. Replacing lost myocardium with new tissue is a major goal of regenerative medicine. Unlike adult mammals, zebrafish and neonatal mice are capable of heart regeneration following cardiac injury. In both contexts, the regenerative program echoes molecular and cellular events that occur during cardiac development and morphogenesis, notably muscle creation through division of cardiomyocytes. Based on studies over the past decade, it is now accepted that the adult mammalian heart undergoes a low grade of cardiomyocyte turnover. Recent data suggest that this cardiomyocyte turnover can be augmented in the adult mammalian heart by redeployment of developmental factors. These findings and others suggest that stimulating endogenous regenerative responses can emerge as a therapeutic strategy for human cardiovascular disease.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.