Intravascular hemolysis and the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease

Gregory J. Kato,1,2 Martin H. Steinberg,3 and Mark T. Gladwin1,4

1Pittsburgh Heart, Lung and Blood Vascular Medicine Institute and

2Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

3Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

4Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark T. Gladwin, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 1218 Scaife Hall, 3550 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.648.3181; E-mail: gladwinmt@upmc.edu.

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):750–760. doi:10.1172/JCI89741.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Review

Hemolysis is a fundamental feature of sickle cell anemia that contributes to its pathophysiology and phenotypic variability. Decompartmentalized hemoglobin, arginase 1, asymmetric dimethylarginine, and adenine nucleotides are all products of hemolysis that promote vasomotor dysfunction, proliferative vasculopathy, and a multitude of clinical complications of pulmonary and systemic vasculopathy, including pulmonary hypertension, leg ulcers, priapism, chronic kidney disease, and large-artery ischemic stroke. Nitric oxide (NO) is inactivated by cell-free hemoglobin in a dioxygenation reaction that also oxidizes hemoglobin to methemoglobin, a non–oxygen-binding form of hemoglobin that readily loses heme. Circulating hemoglobin and heme represent erythrocytic danger-associated molecular pattern (eDAMP) molecules, which activate the innate immune system and endothelium to an inflammatory, proadhesive state that promotes sickle vaso-occlusion and acute lung injury in murine models of sickle cell disease. Intravascular hemolysis can impair NO bioavailability and cause oxidative stress, altering redox balance and amplifying physiological processes that govern blood flow, hemostasis, inflammation, and angiogenesis. These pathological responses promote regional vasoconstriction and subsequent blood vessel remodeling. Thus, intravascular hemolysis represents an intrinsic mechanism for human vascular disease that manifests clinical complications in sickle cell disease and other chronic hereditary or acquired hemolytic anemias.

