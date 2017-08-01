ILC2-modulated T cell–to-MDSC balance is associated with bladder cancer recurrence

Characterization of immune cells present in the urine during BCG therapy. An easy means for monitoring immune events in the bladder is to examine immune cells present in urine collected shortly after immunotherapeutic interventions. Thus, we performed a comprehensive phenotypic analysis of immune cells in urine samples from 28 patients with NMIBC during a standard 6-week intravesical BCG therapy. The patients’ characteristics are described in Table 1. Urine samples were obtained before and 4 hours after each instillation. As expected, most of the recruited cells were neutrophils (Figure 1, A and B), but we also detected T cells (Figure 1, A and C) (with variable CD4/CD8 ratios between samples and patients; data not shown), as well as monocytic cells (Figure 1D). Interestingly, a substantial number of urine CD14+ cells showed an M-MDSC phenotype (i.e., CD15–CD14+CD11b+CD33+HLA-DRlo) (10, 11). These cells were sorted (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89717DS1), and mRNA was extracted for quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses. As shown in Figure 1E, CD14+CD33+HLA-DRlo urine–sorted cells were found to express higher levels of CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein β (C/EBPβ), an MDSC-associated transcription factor governing their suppressive function (14), compared with their CD33+HLA-DRhi counterparts. Accordingly, Cebpb mRNA levels correlated with those of both arginase 1 (ARG1) and inducible NOS (iNOS), 2 enzymes that are classically involved in MDSC-suppressive activity (Figure 1F), thus confirming the M-MDSC phenotype.

Figure 1 Identification of immune cells infiltrating the urine during BCG therapy. Flow cytometric analysis of urine-infiltrating cells in urine samples obtained from 28 patients with NMIBC during the 6-week intravesical BCG therapy. Urine samples were obtained before and 4 hours after each BCG instillation. Pre-BCG1 data are not shown due to low urine cell content, which is typical at that time point and does not allow for measurement of immune cell subsets in most patients. (A) Samples were gated on live leukocytes and neutrophils (CD15+), and CD3+ T cells (comprising both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) were assessed. (B and C) The frequencies (mean ± SEM) of both cell subsets in urine are depicted during the follow-up period. (D) When gating on lineage-negative (i.e., CD3–CD56–CD19–) cells, M-MDSCs were identified as CD15–CD14+CD11b+CD33+HLA-DRlo. (E and F) Urine Lin–CD14+CD33+HLA-DRlo and their HLA-DRhi counterpart cells were sorted from 7 urine samples, and mRNA levels of CEBPB, ARG1, and INOS were measured relative to the levels detected in circulating LPS-activated monocytes from HDs (n = 3). Levels (mean ± SEM) of CEBPB are shown for the indicated cell subsets (E) and correlated with ARG1 and INOS mRNA levels (F). A 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test was performed to compare both cell populations, and Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients (R) and the corresponding P values are indicated on each panel in F. Lines indicate linear regression. (G) Frequencies (mean ± SEM) of urine M-MDSCs during the follow-up period. (H) Graphs show the mean (± SEM) of total cell numbers in pre- and post-BCG urine samples and absolute numbers of the indicated cells subsets in post-BCG samples. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA, followed by a post test for linear trend to assess longitudinal changes.

Table 1 Characteristics of NMIBC patients

While the mean frequency of each cell subset did not significantly change during the 6-week follow-up (Figure 1, B, C, and G), the absolute numbers of these cells increased in parallel with the numbers of cells in the urine (Figure 1H). Of note, the latter were higher in post- versus pre-BCG samples, confirming that BCG induces a strong local inflammation involving a variety of immune cells (Figure 1H).

To address the possible involvement of bladder tumors or BCG in M-MDSC induction, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy donors (HDs) were cocultured with Bu68.8 (non-muscle–invasive) or T24 (muscle-invasive) BCa cell lines, or infected with different MOI of BCG. Both cell lines, as well as BCG in a dose-dependent manner, induced a downregulation of HLA–antigen D–related (HLA-DR) on monocytes, leading to an increase in the frequency of cells with an M-MDSC phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Of note, heat-killed BCG had a similar effect, albeit to a lesser extent, suggesting that infection may not be required (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, to investigate whether the skewing toward M-MDSCs is specific to BCG, we tested the only other FDA-approved live attenuated bacterial vaccine, i.e., the Salmonella typhi strain Ty21a (which we recently showed to be more efficient than BCG for bladder tumor treatment in a mouse model [ref. 15]). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2C, Ty21a bacteria had a limited effect on the induction of M-MDSCs.

In order to assess the function of induced M-MDSCs, CD14+ cells were sorted from the coculture with tumor cell lines and used in a classical T cell suppression assay. In contrast to untreated monocytes, CD14+ cells previously cocultured with T24 or Bu68.8 cell lines exerted a strong suppressive function toward CD8 and CD4 T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2D).

The local T cell/MDSC balance is strongly associated with bladder tumor recurrence. To evaluate whether and what immune profiles may be involved in BCG treatment failure, we prospectively followed the time to tumor recurrence or progression, if any, for each of the 28 patients. The median follow-up after the start of BCG treatment was 33.6 months, and the 2-year recurrence-free survival rate was 56.0% (95% CI, 34.2%–73.1%) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Patients show similar recurrence-free survival as previously described in larger cohorts of patients treated with the same BCG strain (TICE) (6, 16). When we segregated patients into groups on the basis of urine frequency of neutrophils (Figure 2A), T cells (Figure 2B), and M-MDSCs (Figure 2C) (i.e., mean percentage in post-BCG urine samples greater than versus less than the median), we found no significant difference in recurrence-free survival rates, although we observed trends for T cells and M-MDSCs. As the balance between effector and regulatory cells may be more relevant (17, 18), we then assessed for each patient the mean T cell/MDSC ratio in post-BCG urine samples. We segregated the patients into 2 groups: (a) patients with higher frequencies of M-MDSCs than T cells (i.e., log ratio <0, n = 14) and (b) patients with higher frequencies of T cells than M-MDSCs (i.e., log ratio >0, n = 14) (Figure 2D). Of note, the ratio measured at the earliest time point available (i.e., pre-BCG 1 or 2) correlated with ratios obtained at later time points (the mean of all post-BCG samples) from the same patients (Figure 2E), suggesting that the patient dichotomy based on the post-BCG T cell/MDSC ratios already existed before BCG treatment initiation and arguing in favor of a prognostic role of the T cell/MDSC ratio. Notably, we found that the 2 groups strongly differed in terms of recurrence rates (log rank: P < 0.0001), as the median recurrence-free survival time following the start of BCG treatment was only 12.7 months in patients with a low T cell/MDSC ratio (T/Mlo), while it was not reached in patients with a high T cell/MDSC ratio (T/Mhi) (median follow-up of 32.7 months in this group) (Figure 2F). We also assessed the time to progression (Supplemental Figure 3B). Five patients from the T/Mlo group showed tumor progression versus one patient in the other group (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Recurrence-free and progression-free survival in patient groups following BCG therapy for NMIBC. Recurrence-free survival was assessed using the Kaplan-Meier approach in a cohort of 28 patients receiving BCG therapy (with the first instillation at month 0 and the last at month 1.5). Censored patients are represented by symbols. Patients were segregated into 2 groups (n = 14 patients in each group) on the basis of urine levels of neutrophils (A), T cells (B), or M-MDSCs (C), i.e., the mean percentage of CD15+, the mean percentage of CD3+, or the mean percentage of Lin–CD14+CD11b+CD33+HLA-DRlo cells above the median (High) versus below the median (Low) in post-BCG samples (2–6 time points per patient). (D) The mean T cell/MDSC ratio in post-BCG urine samples identified 2 groups: patients with higher frequencies of M-MDSCs than of T cells (i.e., log ratio <0) and conversely (i.e., log ratio >0). (E) The T cell/MDSC ratio was measurable at early time points before BCG (1 or 2) for 10 patients and correlated with the mean T cell/MDSC ratios in post-BCG samples from corresponding patients. The line indicates linear regression, and Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients (R) and the corresponding P value are indicated. Recurrence-free survival (F) and progression-free survival (G) according to the T cell/MDSC ratio. P values from log-rank tests are indicated on each panel. T, T cell.

Type 2 immunity skewing in patients with low T cell/MDSC ratios. To better define the immunological profiles of these 2 patient groups with very distinct recurrence-free survival rates, we analyzed Th cells (Th1 versus Th2 polarization), as well as their innate counterparts (i.e., including the ILCs ILC1, ILC2, and ILC3). Freshly isolated urine T cells were expanded in vitro, and CD4 T cells were analyzed for expression of Th1 and Th2 markers as well as for cytokine secretion profiles. While the proportions of CRTH2+ CD4 T cells were low in urine samples, they were found at higher levels in patients from the T/Mlo group (Supplemental Figure 4A). As expected, we detected high levels of the Th1 cytokines IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α and low levels of the Th2 cytokines IL-4 and IL-5 in the supernatants of urine CD4+ T cells following 24-hour anti-CD3/CD28 stimulation (data not shown). Notably, patients in the T/Mlo group showed a higher Th2 to Th1 cytokine score (Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, since the Th1/Th2 balance may be regulated by tryptophan (Trp) metabolism (19, 20), we assessed local indoleamine 2,3 dioxygenase (IDO) activity by measuring the kynurenine/Trp ratio in pre- and post-BCG urine samples (at the fifth instillation). Accordingly, we found that the level of IDO activity was higher in samples from patients in the T/Mlo group (Supplemental Figure 4C).

We next analyzed the presence and repartition of ILCs in urine samples from patients during their BCG therapy. While the levels of type 1 and type 3 ILCs were low, we found measurable levels of ILC2 (Lin–CD127+CRTH2+ cells) in the urine (Figure 3, A–C). In consonance with this observation, in vitro experiments using PBMCs from HDs (Figure 3D) showed that BCa cells and BCG were able to significantly augment ILC2 proportions among total ILCs, at the expense of ILC3 and ILC1, respectively. Moreover, only BCG tended to induce an increase in total ILC frequencies (Figure 3D). Of note, in contrast to Ty21a, heat-killed BCG also significantly increased the percentage of ILC2, albeit to a lesser extent compared with the percentage of ILC2 with live BCG (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Skewing toward ILC2 is associated with low T cell/MDSC ratios during BCG therapy for NMIBC. (A) Representative example of ILC labeling. Cells were gated on live lineage-negative CD127+ leukocytes (with lineage including CD3, CD14, CD56, CD19, CD11c, CD303a, CD15, CD203c, and FcεR1α). (B) Quantification of ILC1 (Lin–CD127+CRTH2–c-Kit–), ILC2 (Lin–CD127+CRTH2+), and ILC3 (Lin–CD127+CRTH2–c-Kit+) among urine cells (n = 23 samples). (C) Absolute number of ILC2 in post-BCG samples. (D) Cocultures of PBMCs from HDs (n = 6) with the NMIBC cell line Bu68.8, BCG (MOI = 1), or medium alone for 4 days. Repartition of ILC1, ILC2 and ILC3 subsets as well as frequencies of total ILC are shown for each indicated conditions. (E) ILC2 frequencies in post-BCG urine samples from patients with high (T/Mhi, n = 10) or low (T/Mlo, n = 13) T cell/MDSC ratios, as identified in Figure 2, were compared (2-tailed Student’s t test). ILC2 frequencies were correlated with the T cell/MDSC ratios (F) as well as T cell (G) and M-MDSC (H) frequencies in corresponding urine samples. Lines indicate linear regression. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients (R) and the corresponding P values are indicated in F–H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (B), a post test for linear trend (C), or Dunnett’s test (D) for comparison of subsets, longitudinal changes, or conditions versus medium, respectively.

We also sought evidence to explain how ILC2 could infiltrate the bladder in this context. It was recently reported that ILC2 expressed the chemokine receptor CCR4 and did so at higher proportions than was observed with ILC1 or ILC3 (21). We confirmed that CCR4 was expressed on peripheral ILC2 from patients with NMIBC, and at a significantly higher frequency than was observed on ILC1 or ILC3 (Supplemental Figure 6A). Notably, ligands for CCR4 (macrophage inflammatory protein 1α [MIP-1α], monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 [MCP-1], regulated on activation, normal T cell expressed and secreted [RANTES, also known as CCL5], and CCL22 [also known as MDC]) have been reported to be induced locally during BCG therapy (9, 22–25). Of note, we were able to measure CCR4 expression in ILCs from 3 urine samples during BCG therapy (Supplemental Figure 6B) and found that most ILC2 but also, in contrast to the periphery, most ILC1 and ILC3 expressed CCR4 in the urine. Altogether, these data suggest that CCR4 may be involved in the recruitment of ILCs in the bladder during BCG therapy, with a preferential enrichment in ILC2, since ILC2, compared with ILC1 and ILC3, express a higher proportion of CCR4 in the periphery. Besides, bladder tumor cells are able to produce low levels of prostaglandin D 2 (PGD2) (Supplemental Figure 6C), a chemoattractant for ILC2 (26), which could also contribute to the recruitment of ILC2 in the bladder, as shown in the inflamed lung (27).

Notably, patients in the T/Mlo group showed higher levels of ILC2 in the urine (Figure 3E). The negative correlation between the T cell/MDSC ratio and ILC2 levels (Figure 3F) is probably explained by a putative link between ILC2 and M-MDSCs, as ILC2 levels positively correlated with M-MDSCs but not with T cells (Figure 3, G and H). Altogether, these results suggest that local type 2 immunity skewing is linked to the immune profile associated with BCG treatment failure.

We next evaluated ILC2 and M-MDSCs in blood from the same patients (i.e., BCG-treated NMIBCs) but also from patients with more advanced (i.e., muscle-invasive BCa [MIBC]) at the time of cystectomy (Supplemental Table 1). As compared with HDs, patients with NMIBC had normal levels of circulating M-MDSCs and ILC2 (Figure 4, A and B), with no difference between the T/Mlo and T/Mhi groups (data not shown). In contrast, patients with MIBC showed increased peripheral blood levels of both cell subsets (Figure 4, A and B). Of note, the proportion of ILC2, but not ILC1 or ILC3, was positively correlated with M-MDSC levels in the blood of MIBC patients (Figure 4C), which substantiates the observations in urine.

Figure 4 Peripheral M-MDSCs and ILC2 in blood from NMIBC and MIBC patients. (A and B) Ex vivo frequencies of (A) M-MDSCs (Lin–CD14+CD33+CD11b+HLA-DRlo cells) and (B) ILC2 (Lin–CD127+CRTH2+) measured in PBMCs from HDs (n = 14), patients with NMIBC (n = 18), and patients with MIBC at the time of cystectomy (n = 22 and n = 21 for M-MDSCs and ILC2, respectively). **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test. (C) Peripheral M-MDSC levels were correlated with those of the indicated ILC subsets (n = 20). Lines indicate linear regression. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients (R) and the corresponding P values are indicated.

Potential involvement of an ILC2/IL-13/MDSC axis in BCG failure. We tested the presence of ILC2-associated cytokines in urine samples. While IL-4 and IL-5 were undetectable (data not shown), IL-13 was detected in 6 of 13 post-BCG samples corresponding to patients with higher frequencies of ILC2 in the urine as compared with those with IL-13 levels below the detection limit (Figure 5A). We then performed an in vitro evaluation of the propensity of ILC2 to produce IL-13 in the context of BCG stimulation. PBMCs from both HDs and patients with MIBC, who showed elevated ILC2 levels (Figure 4B), were stimulated with BCG for 48 hours, and we then measured IL-13 production in ILC2 (Figure 5B). Interestingly, ILC2 were strongly able to express IL-13 in response to BCG, with higher proportions found in ILC2 from MIBC patients compared with ILC2 from HDs (Figure 5C). Besides, in contrast to nonmalignant urothelium (HCV-29 cell line) and to the Bu68.8 cell line, the MIBC cell line (TCC-Sup) significantly upregulated IL-13 expression in ILC2 from patients with MIBC (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 IL-13 is produced by ILC2 upon BCG stimulation and is able to recruit and induce suppressive function in monocytic cells. (A) Frequencies of ILC2 in urine samples with undetectable (n = 7) versus detectable (n = 6) urinary IL-13 (detection limit: 5 pg/ml). (B) Representative FACS histograms of IL-13–producing ILC2 upon stimulation with BCG (MOI = 1) or medium alone in PBMCs from HDs (n = 6) and MIBC patients (n = 5) and (C) their quantification. (D) IL-13 production in ILC2 from patients with MIBC following coculture with nonmalignant urothelium (HCV-29), Bu68.8, or TCC-Sup tumor cell lines. (C and D) Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test to compare stimulated versus medium-only conditions and a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test to compare patients with HDs (C) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test to compare cell lines with the control condition (D). (E) Representative example of IL-13Rα1 labeling. (F) Levels of ex vivo IL-13Rα1 expression on the indicated monocytic cells from PBMCs obtained from HDs (n = 9), NMIBC patients (n = 18), and MIBC patients (n = 10) and from post-BCG urine samples (n = 8), expressed as the ratio of mean fluorescence intensity (RFI) of specific staining versus the isotype Ig control. A 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test was performed to compare M-MDSCs with CD14+HLA-DR+/hi cells and an unpaired Student’s t test to compare urine with circulating counterparts. (G) Chemotactic response of CD14+ cells and CD3+/CD19+ lymphocytes from HD PBMCs (n = 6; upper chamber) to medium alone or IL-13 (100 ng/ml; lower chamber) using Transwell plates. (H) Representative FACS histograms of CFSE-labeled activated T cells cultured alone or with purified CD14+ cells pretreated with IL-13 (IL-13–treated CD14+ cells) or not (CD14+ cells). (I and J) Quantification of the proliferation index in CD8+ (I) and CD4+ (J) T cells. (K) IL-13 concentration in supernatants of PBMCs (n = 8) subjected to 3 days of stimulation with BCG or no stimulation. (L) Representative example of CFSE-labeled activated CD8+ T cells cocultured with CD14+ cells previously conditioned with filtered supernatants of unstimulated or BCG-stimulated PBMCs in the presence of either anti–IL-13–blocking antibody or isotype IgG1 control (10 μg/ml each). (M) Comparison of the proliferation index in each indicated condition (n = 3, representative of 2 independent sets of experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (G–K) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (M). Div, percentage of cells with at least 1 division; Ig, isotype IgG1 control; PI, proliferation index; SN, supernatant.

Hence, we next investigated the potential contribution of an ILC2/IL-13–mediated mechanism in M-MDSC recruitment and/or induction. While IL-13 is known to alternatively activate macrophages (M2) (28), the role of IL-13 in MDSC biology in humans remains elusive. To consider a potential effect of IL-13 on human M-MDSCs, we first examined whether these cells express the IL-13 receptor α1 (IL-13Rα1) (Figure 5E), as was recently suggested in a mouse study (29). As shown in Figure 5F, monocytic cells from both HDs and patients expressed IL-13Rα1. We observed a higher receptor density (a) on M-MDSCs compared with monocytes and (b) in urine compared with circulating M-MDSCs. We then investigated the role of IL-13 on monocytic cells. First, we found in a Transwell experiment using PBMCs from HDs that IL-13 was able to preferentially attract monocytes in contrast to lymphocytes (Figure 5G), as suggested in a previous study (30). We next functionally assessed whether IL-13 may confer suppressive activity to monocytic cells. Therefore, blood monocytes isolated from HDs were cultured in the presence of granulocyte macrophage–CSF (GM-CSF) (as a survival factor) for 4 days, with or without recombinant IL-13. Cells were subsequently used in autologous T cell proliferation assays. Analysis of CFSE dilution in cocultured T cells stimulated by anti-CD3/CD28 showed that IL-13–treated CD14+ cells were able to significantly inhibit the proliferation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, in contrast to untreated CD14+ cells (Figure 5, H–J). Phenotypic analysis of the IL-13–treated monocytic cells is shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Notably, IL-13 downregulated HLA-DR expression, thereby increasing the frequencies of HLA-DRlo cells in sorted CD14+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Of note, while CD115 (CSF1-R) was upregulated following IL-13 treatment in both HLA-DRhi and HLA-DRlo cells, all other monocyte and macrophage surface markers tested showed lower expression, including that of the M2 marker CD163 (Supplemental Figure 7C). Therefore, it seems that the ability of IL-13 to induce suppressive function in monocytic cells is attributable to an induction of M-MDSCs rather than of M2 macrophages, although the differences between these subsets remain unclear (11). Furthermore, IL-13 transcriptionally upregulated ARG1, iNOS, and C/EBPβ (Supplemental Figure 7D), which were also found to be expressed in urine M-MDSCs from patients (Figure 1, D and E). Moreover, IL-13 treatment of CD14+ cells increased the secretion of IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1RA), an antiinflammatory molecule blocking IL-1 signaling, while it decreased the secretion of MCP-1 and IL-8, a neutrophil-recruiting cytokine known to be associated with successful BCG therapy in patients with BCa (31) (Supplemental Figure 7E).

To substantiate an IL-13–mediated mechanism in M-MDSC induction upon BCG treatment, we tested the effect of BCG-stimulated PBMC supernatant on monocytic cells in the absence or presence of an anti–IL-13–blocking antibody. HD PBMCs were stimulated with BCG for 3 days, and supernatants were harvested. As shown in Figure 5K, IL-13 was induced upon BCG stimulation. Filtered supernatants were then added onto sorted CD14+ cells in the presence of either an anti–IL-13–blocking antibody or an IgG1 isotype control. After 4 days, cells were used in a T cell proliferation assay as above. Interestingly, we found that T cell proliferation, which was lower in the presence of monocytic cells conditioned by BCG-treated versus untreated supernatants, was partially recovered when IL-13 was blocked (Figure 5, L and M).

Analyses of overall survival data from TCGA. We performed a large-scale analysis of bladder urothelial cancer data from TCGA (32). In the absence of TCGA data from patients with NMIBC, this analysis confirmed our findings and extended them to patients with MIBC. These data included tumor mRNA expression and survival data from 300 patients with advanced-stage tumors (T2–T4 for >98% of samples). We observed a counterbalancing effect of monocytic cells on T cells (appraised on the basis of CD14 and CD3E gene expression, respectively) (Figure 6A). Accordingly, short survival was associated with “low CD3, high CD14” expression and long survival with “high CD3, low CD14” expression, while intermediate survival was observed in the scenarios of “low CD3, low CD14” and “high CD3, high CD14” expression (Figure 6B). Moreover, the association analysis of CD14 and IL-13 expression corroborated a link between the presence of IL-13 in the tumor and a recruitment of CD14-expressing cells (Figure 6C). Finally, a counterbalancing effect holds between T cells and the presence or absence of IL-13 in the tumor, as the shortest survival was found in patients with low T cell infiltration, together with detectable IL-13 (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 TCGA data analysis for MIBC. Tumor mRNA expression levels were obtained from TCGA for 300 patients with BCa. (A) Survival analysis based on the CD3E/CD14 expression ratio (the median value was used to split samples). (B) Patients were first segregated on the basis of their CD3 levels (below and above the median value), and both groups were subsequently divided into 2 subgroups on the basis of CD14 levels (below and above the respective median values in the subgroups). (C) Comparison of CD14 levels (normalized as described in the Methods section) between samples with detectable and undetectable IL13 expression levels. (D) Survival analysis based on CD3E (the median value was used to split samples) and IL13 expression (detectable versus undetectable expression). P values were determined by log-rank test (A, B, and D) and the Wilcoxon test (C).

While CD3 expression accurately defines T cells, 1 single marker (CD14) is not sufficient to identify M-MDSCs, so that the influence of M-MDSCs cannot be fully deconvoluted in TCGA data. Also, one cannot exclude the possibility that IL-13 expression also captures other subtypes of immune cells that may play a role in patient survival. Nevertheless, these in silico analyses are consistent with our experimental results and suggest that the mechanisms uncovered in this study may broadly apply to both NMIBC and MIBC.