Bispecific antibody targets multiple Pseudomonas aeruginosa evasion mechanisms in the lung vasculature

The liver Kupffer cells catch and phagocytize P. aeruginosa optimally. Once P. aeruginosa has entered the bloodstream, 2 of the major organs that are involved in systemic bacterial infections are the liver and lung (18). We hypothesized that P. aeruginosa localization to the liver occurs because this organ has a resident population of intravascular macrophages known as Kupffer cells that reside in the sinusoids and are able to catch bacteria out of the mainstream of blood. Following i.v. infection of mice with P. aeruginosa that stably expresses GFP (P. aeruginosa–GFP), we observed that these Kupffer cells initially catch or capture very fast-moving bacteria (under high shear conditions) out of the mainstream of blood, an unnecessary step in vitro under static conditions but absolutely critical in vivo in rapidly flowing blood (19). After capture, the Kupffer cells then rapidly phagocytize P. aeruginosa–GFP (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89652DS1). P. aeruginosa were selectively captured by Kupffer cells but did not bind to the sinusoidal endothelium or other cells (Supplemental Video 1). Within 3 hours after infection the GFP signal from P. aeruginosa was reduced by more than 50% of values seen at 15 minutes in the liver, and fewer Kupffer cells could be seen with bacteria in them (Figure 1A). The dissipation of the P. aeruginosa–GFP signal as noted by fewer Kupffer cells with bacteria at 3–4 hours (Figure 1A) suggests that the majority, but not all, of the bacteria are effectively killed in the liver. We previously observed that S. aureus–GFP actually replicated inside Kupffer cells and its fluorescent signal became much stronger as the colonies grew for 8–24 hours (20), whereas P. aeruginosa did not form larger colonies.

Figure 1 P. aeruginosa is captured by liver Kupffer cells from the circulation. (A) Quantification of P. aeruginosa phagocytosis by Kupffer cells in the livers of mice. The number of bacteria arrested on or inside a Kupffer cell per field of view (FOV). n = 4; 3 FOV per group were assessed. Error bars represent SEM. (B) Representative spinning-disk intravital microscopy (SD-IVM) image of liver 15 minutes after i.v. infection with P. aeruginosa (GFP) WT, ΔpslA, or ΔpcrV. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of SD-IVM images for number of Kupffer cells associated with P. aeruginosa–GFP was assessed at 15 minutes after i.v. infection with WT, ΔpslA, or ΔpcrV strains. n = 4; 3 FOV per group were assessed. (D) WT mice treated 24 hours before i.v. infection with 15 mg/kg of control IgG, anti-Psl, anti-PcrV, or MEDI3902. Quantification of SD-IVM images for number of Kupffer cells associated with P. aeruginosa–GFP assessed at 15 minutes after i.v. infection with WT P. aeruginosa. Error bars represent SEM. One-way ANOVA was performed to determine statistical differences between groups. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

Both Psl and PcrV systems have been implicated in potential immune evasion by P. aeruginosa (14, 16). We next used isogenic mutant strains lacking Psl expression (ΔpslA) and PcrV mutants lacking a functional T3S injectisome (ΔpcrV) to understand the role of these bacterial components during infection in vivo. Following i.v. infection of mice with WT-, ΔpslA-, or ΔpcrV-GFP strains, we found that all 3 strains were captured out of the mainstream of blood and phagocytized equally well by Kupffer cells in the liver (Figure 1, B and C). However, while the WT and ΔpslA strains were cleared equally well as noted by the dissipation of the GFP signal within Kupffer cells at 3–4 hours, the rate of Kupffer cell clearance for the ΔpcrV strain appeared to be much faster (Supplemental Figure 1A). At the same time point the number of Kupffer cells containing P. aeruginosa–GFP ΔpcrV was reduced by more than half compared with ΔpslA or WT strains (Supplemental Figure 1A). To confirm these results, livers from mice infected with the 3 strains were harvested, and CFU of P. aeruginosa revealed the greatest killing in the ΔpcrV strain, indicated by low CFU (Supplemental Figure 1B). These results are consistent with previous reports indicating that T3S-deficient strains are avirulent in preclinical animal infection models and are rapidly cleared by the host innate immune system (21). Prophylactic immunization with anti-Psl and anti-PcrV mAbs did not improve the initial capture of WT P. aeruginosa by liver Kupffer cells (Figure 1D). Liver bacterial burden of P. aeruginosa at 6 hours reflected what was observed in animals infected with mutant bacteria, where the antibodies against PcrV but not Psl alone expedited eradication (Supplemental Figure 2).

Lung resident neutrophils do not detect P. aeruginosa. In contrast to the liver, rodent and human lungs lack intravascular macrophages but have an abundant population of intravascular neutrophils (22). In fact, these are one of the key phagocytic cells in the lung capillaries (23). We observed by flow cytometry that 5%–15% of CD45-positive cells in the lungs are neutrophils at steady state (data not shown). Using intravital microscopy, we observed a resident population of neutrophils as they moved through the lung vasculature, tethering to the endothelium and then letting go or briefly adhering or crawling in the pulmonary capillaries (Supplemental Video 2). Upon i.v. infection of animals with P. aeruginosa, the bacteria firmly adhered to the lung capillaries often in close proximity to the intravascular neutrophils (Figure 2A). However, this influx of P. aeruginosa failed to be recognized by the neutrophils, and it was extremely rare to see neutrophils interact with and phagocytose the adherent bacteria (Figure 2A and Supplemental Video 3). This was surprising and unexpected, as intravascular infection of animals with other bacteria such as S. aureus, S. pneumoniae, or E. coli resulted in similar adhesion of the bacteria to the pulmonary capillaries and immediate engulfment of bacteria by the neutrophils (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Video 4). These data suggest that unlike other pathogens, P. aeruginosa may be able to escape neutrophil recognition in the lung vasculature.

Figure 2 P.aeruginosa escapes lung vasculature neutrophil recognition via the Psl exopolysaccharide. (A) Still images of lung taken 20 minutes after i.v. infection by the specified pathogens using spinning-disk intravital imaging. Neutrophils, red; P. aeruginosa, S. aureus, S. pneumoniae, and E. coli, green; endothelial cells, blue. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of 10-minute intravital videos: percentage of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each mouse. n = 3; 3 fields were assessed per group. Error bars represent SEM. **P = 0.0006, ***P = 0.0002. (C) SD-IVM was used to assess the ability of pulmonary intravascular neutrophils to recognize the P. aeruginosa mutants ΔpslA and ΔpcrV in the lung capillaries after blood-borne infections. Images represent still captures of live videos 20 minutes after infection. Graphs represent quantification of intravital videos: number of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each mouse. n = 4; 3 fields were assessed per group; 10-minute videos. Error bars represent SEM. ****P < 0.0001. (D) Neutrophil phagocytosis of P. aeruginosa WT and mutants was assessed by flow cytometry. Percentage of Ly6G-positive cells containing P. aeruginosa–GFP. n = 3. **P = 0.0087. (E) SD-IVM was used to assess the ability of pulmonary intravascular neutrophils to recognize P. aeruginosa mutants noted on the figure in the lung capillaries after blood-borne infections of complement component 3–knockout mice (C3–/–). n = 3; 3 fields were assessed per group. Error bars represent SEM. Unless otherwise stated, 1-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed on data points; multiple comparisons were performed between indicated columns. Graphs labeled “IVM” quantify intravital microscopy data, not flow cytometry data. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

Given the known presence of common pathogen-associated molecular patterns on the surface of P. aeruginosa, it was surprising to see a lack of neutrophil recognition after infection. As such, P. aeruginosa must employ a cloaking mechanism. The Psl exopolysaccharide has been previously postulated to restrict complement deposition onto bacterial membranes in vitro (16). Accordingly, we found that the ΔpslA, but not the ΔpcrV, bacteria were readily recognized and phagocytized by lung intravascular neutrophils with increased efficiency compared with WT P. aeruginosa (Figure 2C). These data were confirmed by ex vivo quantification of P. aeruginosa–GFP–positive neutrophils by flow cytometry (Figure 2D). To determine whether complement was responsible for increased uptake of the psl mutant by neutrophils, animals deficient in complement component 3 (C3–/–) were next examined. In these mice, neither WT, ΔpslA, nor ΔpcrV P. aeruginosa strains were recognized by neutrophils (Figure 2E). These data suggest that Psl prevents complement activation or deposition on the surface of WT P. aeruginosa and this is critical for this bacterium to escape recognition by the intravascular lung resident neutrophil population.

Anti-Psl antibodies enable acute recognition of P. aeruginosa by neutrophils, while anti-PcrV anticytotoxic activity allows acidification of endosomal compartments. To determine whether we could overcome the evasion mechanisms of P. aeruginosa in the lung using therapeutic antibodies, mice were pretreated with mAbs targeting the Psl exopolysaccharide (anti-Psl) or the T3S injectisome PcrV component (anti-PcrV). In animals treated with the anti-Psl mAb, neutrophils recognized P. aeruginosa 3- to 5-fold above control IgG as indicated by neutrophils with internalized bacteria (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 5–7). These results are consistent with the increased neutrophil engagement and phagocytosis observed in experiments using Psl-deficient (ΔpslA) P. aeruginosa (Figure 2, C and D). Similar to PcrV-deficient P. aeruginosa, a subtle increase in P. aeruginosa internalization (also not significant) was observed in mice given the anti-PcrV antibody targeting the T3S injectisome (Figure 2, C and D, and Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Anti-Psl antibodies enable acute recognition of P. aeruginosa, while Anti-PcrV anticytotoxic activity allows acidification of endosomal compartments. (A) SD-IVM was used to assess the ability of pulmonary intravascular neutrophils to recognize P. aeruginosa after blood-borne infections in the presence or absence of prophylactic antibody treatment. Neutrophils, red; P. aeruginosa, green. White arrows identify neutrophils containing bacteria. Representative images were captured 30 minutes after infection. (B) Quantification of intravital videos: number of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each mouse (3 FOV per mouse). n = 4 per group; 10-minute videos. Error bars represent SEM. ***P = 0.0008, ****P < 0.0001. (C) P. aeruginosa–GFP stained with pHrodo, a dye that increases in red signal when it is in an acidic environment. Neutrophils, blue; P. aeruginosa–GFP stained with pHrodo, green and red. White arrows identify pHrodo-positive cells. (D) Quantification of pHrodo-positive neutrophils per FOV. Three FOV were assessed in 4 mice. Error bars represent SEM. *P = 0.03. (E) Quantification of pHrodo-positive neutrophils in mice infected with respective P. aeruginosa mutants. Three FOV were assessed in 4 mice. Error bars represent SEM. *P = 0.0458, **P = 0.0083. Unless otherwise stated, 1-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed on data points; multiple comparisons were performed between indicated columns. All graphs quantify intravital microscopy data. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

While no role was noted for T3S in the evasion of neutrophil recognition of P. aeruginosa, this may be due to the fact that T3S expression is largely triggered upon contact with host cells or perhaps after phagocytosis and incorporation into a more acidic environment (11). In fact a recent publication observed that PcrV was important for preventing incorporation of P. aeruginosa into acidic vacuoles in corneal epithelial cells (14). We therefore sought to determine whether blocking PcrV function would result in increased localization of ingested P. aeruginosa into acidified vacuoles in neutrophils. To evaluate this hypothesis, P. aeruginosa–GFP was stained with a pH-sensitive dye (pHrodo Red) that only fluoresces in acidic compartments (pH lower than 6). The very few P. aeruginosa that were internalized in neutrophils receiving isotype control antibodies were not in an acidic environment when assessed by intravital microscopy (Figure 3, B–D). Moreover, neutrophils from anti-Psl mAb–treated mice caught more bacteria but, again, were not generally observed in a low-pH environment (Figure 3, B–D). In contrast, neutrophils from anti-PcrV–treated mice caught few bacteria; however, most of these internalized bacteria were contained within acidic compartments (Figure 3, B–D). These antibody data were similar to the results seen with the mutant strains of P. aeruginosa; more effective neutrophil processing was observed with the ΔpcrV P. aeruginosa than with the WT and ΔpslA P. aeruginosa within neutrophil acidified phagosomes (Figure 3E).

Coordinated targeting of both Psl and PcrV optimizes P. aeruginosa killing. Targeting Psl with therapeutic antibodies led to increased phagocytosis but did not lead to more efficient processing of P. aeruginosa, while targeting PcrV allowed for optimal processing but yielded suboptimal phagocytosis. We therefore tested a recently described bispecific mAb targeting both Psl and PcrV, which was shown to exhibit synergistic protective activity in an acute pneumonia model (24). Dose-response studies clearly revealed more efficacy of this antibody versus anti-Psl and/or anti-PcrV on an equimolar basis in an acute pneumonia model, but how this antibody functioned remained poorly understood (24). We hypothesized that the dual inhibitory capacity would bind the abundant Psl molecule on extracellular P. aeruginosa, but upon host cell contact and/or internalization of the bacteria, which leads to expression of PcrV, the anti-PcrV motif of the antibody would inhibit the T3S injectisome and allow for proper processing of bacteria. After infection of mice, we observed a striking 8- to 10-fold increase in neutrophils with captured bacteria in the lungs of animals that received MEDI3902 versus mice that received the IgG control antibody before infection (Figure 4, A and B). These data were confirmed by ex vivo quantification of P. aeruginosa–GFP–positive neutrophils by flow cytometry from mice treated with anti-PcrV, anti-Psl, and MEDI3902 (Figure 4C). MEDI3902 resulted in the greatest amount of bacterial uptake by neutrophils in the lungs. In addition, we used 3D imaging to confirm that all bacteria were internalized rather than just attached to the surface of neutrophils (Supplemental Video 8). This enhanced recognition of P. aeruginosa was specific to the engineered MEDI3902 antibody, as a combination of parenteral anti-PcrV and anti-Psl mAbs, given to mice at molar equivalent dosages, did not cause such a dramatic increase in P. aeruginosa uptake by neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Bispecific antibody MEDI3902, targeting PcrV and Psl, promotes enhanced neutrophil capture and lysosomal processing of P. aeruginosa. (A) SD-IVM was used to assess the ability of pulmonary intravascular neutrophils (red) to recognize P. aeruginosa (green) after i.v. infection in mice prophylactically treated with MEDI3902. White arrows identify neutrophils with bacteria. Representative images were captured 30 minutes after infection. Scale bars: 17 μm. (B) Quantification of intravital videos: number of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each mouse. n = 4 per group; 10-minute videos (3 FOV per mouse). Error bars represent SEM. ****P < 0.0001. (C) Ex vivo analysis of neutrophils containing P. aeruginosa–GFP by flow cytometry. Lungs were harvested 45 minutes after infection. Neutrophils were gated based on Ly6G (1A8) positive, B220 negative, and CD45 positive. Error bars represent SEM. *P = 0.028, **P = 0.054. (D) P. aeruginosa–GFP stained with pHrodo, a dye that increases in red signal when it is in an acidic environment. Neutrophils, blue; P. aeruginosa–GFP stained with pHrodo, green and red. White arrows identify pHrodo-positive cells. Scale bar: 14 μm. (E) Quantification of intravital videos: number of neutrophils with bacteria in acidified compartments per FOV was assessed in each mouse. n = 4 per group; 10-minute videos (3 FOV per mouse). Error bars represent SEM. **P = 0.004. (F) Neutrophils in mice prophylactically treated with the respective antibodies were assessed for their ability to engulf more than 1 bacteria. A single neutrophil was tracked for 10 minutes. Error bars represent SEM. **P = 0.005. (G) Number of arrested bacteria on endothelium in WT mice. n = 4 per group. Error bars represent SEM. Unless otherwise stated, 1-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed on data points; multiple comparisons were performed between indicated columns. Graphs labeled “IVM” quantify intravital microscopy data. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

We next examined whether MEDI3902 improved P. aeruginosa localization into acidic vacuoles. Indeed, neutrophils from mice pretreated with MEDI3902 contained significantly more P. aeruginosa within acidic compartments than animals receiving control IgG (Figure 4, D and E). There also appeared to be more P. aeruginosa in each of the neutrophils in mice that received MEDI3902 even when compared with the anti-Psl mAb. Indeed, neutrophils with multiple internalized bacteria were largely observed only in the MEDI3902-treated mice (Figure 4F). These results suggest that the anti-Psl mAb alone facilitates neutrophil recognition and phagocytosis, but because of the effective release of T3S effectors once inside the neutrophil, the bacterium avoids acidification, potentially escapes from inside the neutrophil, or prevents further uptake of P. aeruginosa by the infected neutrophil. Although difficult to quantify, it was not unusual to see directed migration of neutrophils toward P. aeruginosa in MEDI3902-treated animals, which was not observed in animals treated with the other mAbs (Supplemental Video 7). This may also explain why enhanced sequestration of P. aeruginosa by neutrophils was observed in animals treated with bispecific mAb MEDI3902, in comparison with anti-Psl mAb used alone. In mice treated with anti-PcrV alone, so few bacteria were captured by neutrophils that the observation of multiple bacteria per cell was rare (Figure 4F).

The enhanced phagocytosis of bacteria with MEDI3902 or anti-Psl antibody could have been due to direct uptake by the neutrophils or as a consequence of enhanced binding of bacteria to endothelium making more bacteria available for phagocytosis. We therefore assessed the ability of P. aeruginosa to bind endothelium in the presence and absence of these antibodies and found no differences in the number of bacteria attached to CD31-positive lung endothelium (endothelial cell–specific marker) (Figure 4G). Consequently, the increased phagocytosis induced by MEDI3902 and the anti-Psl mAb occurred despite no apparent increase in arrest of P. aeruginosa on the endothelium.

C3 and Fcγ receptors are required for optimal anti-Psl– and MEDI3902-mediated neutrophil recognition of P. aeruginosa. We identified that C3 was important in mediating neutrophil recognition of Psl-deficient P. aeruginosa (Figure 2, D and E). To provide further insight into how MEDI3902 was functioning, the antibody was tested in both C3–/– and FcγR-deficient (Fcer1g–/–) mice. Neutrophils of mAb-treated C3-deficient mice no longer showed enhanced phagocytosis of P. aeruginosa in any of the therapeutic mAb treatment groups compared with control IgG (Figure 5A; also compare with Figure 4C). Importantly, the same number of bacteria attached to the endothelium in both C3-deficient and WT mice (Figure 5B). mAb-mediated neutrophil phagocytosis in the lung vasculature of FcγR-deficient mice was also reduced (Figure 5C). These data indicate that both Fc receptors and C3 were essential for uptake of antibody-bound P. aeruginosa by lung neutrophils.

Figure 5 Complement and FcγR play important roles in antibody-mediated recognition of neutrophils. (A) Neutrophils in the lungs of C3-knockout mice (C3–/–) prophylactically treated with anti-Pseudomonas mAbs and infected with P. aeruginosa were imaged. Quantification of intravital videos: number of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each mouse. n = 4 per group; 10-minute videos (3 FOV per mouse). Error bars represent SEM. (B) Number of arrested bacteria on endothelium in WT and C3–/– mice. n = 4 per group; 3 FOV per mouse. Error bars represent SEM. (C) Imaging of neutrophils in the lungs of Fcγ receptor–knockout mice (Fcer1g–/–) prophylactically treated with anti-Pseudomonas mAbs infected with P. aeruginosa. Quantification of intravital videos: percentage of neutrophils with bacteria per FOV was assessed in each knockout mouse in WT mice prophylactically treated with MEDI3902. n = 4 per group; 3 FOV per mouse; 10-minute videos. Error bars represent SEM. ***P = 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001. Unless otherwise stated, 1-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed on data points; multiple comparisons were performed between indicated columns. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

MEDI3902 specifically acts on pulmonary neutrophils to increase recognition of P. aeruginosa, resulting in decreased bacterial burden and increased survival of mice. We next assessed bacterial organ burden in the lungs of intravenously infected mice that were treated with the therapeutic antibodies. We observed a significant reduction in bacterial burden in lungs 6 hours after infection in anti-PcrV–treated animals compared with the anti-Psl– and control mAb–treated mice and a further 5-fold reduction with MEDI3902 versus the PcrV antibody (Figure 6A). This is consistent with our neutrophil data indicating more efficient phagocytosis and processing of internalized bacteria in MEDI3902-treated animals. Although the neutrophil data were compelling, it is possible that other immune cells also contributed to the improved efficacy of MEDI3902 over Psl antibody treatment. We therefore visualized all immune cells in the lung vasculature using CD45 staining during the first 2 hours of infection and identified 2 other cell types associated with P. aeruginosa–GFP that did not stain for Ly6G (Figure 6B). Gating on Ly6G– cells by flow cytometry, we found a very small population of eosinophils (Ly6G–, Siglec-F+, CD11b+) and monocytes (Ly6G–, Siglec-F–, Cd11b+) that were able to phagocytose P. aeruginosa in the presence of either anti-Psl mAb or MEDI3902 (Figure 6C). However, P. aeruginosa uptake by eosinophils and monocytes was minute compared with that by neutrophils and similar in anti-Psl– and MEDI3902-treated animals, making it unlikely that other immune cells contribute to the efficacy of MEDI3902 (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 MEDI3902 increases monocyte/eosinophil recognition of P. aeruginosa and decreases lung bacterial load and inflammation. (A) Bacterial CFU were determined at 6 hours after i.v. infection with P. aeruginosa in lung after prophylactic antibody treatment. n = 6. Error bars represent SEM. One-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed on data points; multiple comparisons were performed between indicated columns. *P = 0.0255, **P = 0.0109. (B) Mice were stained for CD45 (blue) for all hematopoietic cells and Ly6G (red) for neutrophils. The percentage of neutrophil-negative but CD45-positive cells containing P. aeruginosa–GFP was assessed at 1 hour after infection (number of FOV = 3, n = 3). Error bars represent SEM. (C) Flow cytometry was performed to identify Ly6G-negative cells that contained P. aeruginosa–GFP. Eosinophils are intermediate for Siglec-F and high for CD11b, while monocytes are Siglec-F negative and Cd11b high (n = 3, 3 FOV). Error bars represent SEM. One-way ANOVA statistical analysis was performed; P = 0.0667. (D) Whole lung homogenates were used to determine the cytokine/chemokine milieu 6 hours after infection with P. aeruginosa. One-way ANOVA analysis was performed on the indicated columns. P < 0.05 is significant. Error bars represent SEM. *P = 0.0373, **P = 0.0067, ***P = 0.0003. (E) Survival analysis of mice prophylactically treated with therapeutic antibodies and then subsequently infected i.v. with P. aeruginosa strain 6077. Mantel-Cox test was performed. There was a significant difference between MEDI3902-treated mice and IgG control mice (P < 0.0001). There was a significant difference between anti-PcrV–treated mice and IgG control mice (P < 0.0001). There was no significant difference between IgG control mice and anti-Psl–treated mice (P = 0.3722). Finally, there was a significant difference between mice treated with a mixture of the antibodies (anti-Psl + anti-PcrV) and MED3902-treated mice (P = 0.0491). Error bars represent SEM; n = 8 mice per group. All experiments were repeated 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

Uncontrolled inflammation (cytokine storm) can often contribute to the pathology associated with P. aeruginosa infections (25). Mice treated with antibodies against PcrV and Psl had cytokine and chemokine profiles similar to those of control IgG–treated mice. By contrast, MEDI3902-treated mice exhibited a significant reduction in all of the major proinflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6, and the chemokine KC/GRO compared with mice treated with other mAbs (Figure 6D), suggesting uncontrolled infection leading to increased cytokine production is effectively neutralized by MEDI3902 antibody.

We next looked at the efficacy of antibody treatment on disease outcome, in a mouse model of bacteremic infection. In order to do this, we prophylactically treated mice with IgG isotype control or anti-PcrV, anti-Psl, an anti-Psl and anti-PcrV mAb mixture, or MEDI3902 at relative molar concentrations and then infected mice i.v. with P. aeruginosa. We found that mice treated with isotype control or anti-Psl antibody succumbed to infection quickly. Mice treated with anti-PcrV had a 50% increased survival after infection (Figure 6E). This was only slightly increased by administration of both an anti-PcrV and an anti-Psl antibody in tandem (Figure 6E). Importantly, 90% of mice treated with MEDI3902 survived the infection (Figure 6E).