Activation of tumor suppressor protein PP2A inhibits KRAS-driven tumor growth

Cell lines and reagents. Human lung cancer cell lines were purchased from ATCC. All cells were cultured in RPMI supplemented with 5% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. The cells were treated with the SMAPs (dissolved in DMSO) and screened for cell viability through the MTT assay using a 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide kit (Sigma-Aldrich). The CyQUANT Cell Proliferation Kit was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. MK2206 (AKT inhibitor) and AZD6244 (MEK inhibitor) were purchased from Selleck. These compounds were diluted in DMSO and stored at –20°C. All SMAP compounds were diluted with DMSO and stored at room temperature. Cells were treated with 20 μM of SMAPs in all assays unless otherwise stated. PPP2R1A (Homo sapiens) in pLX304 (Gateway V5–tagged lentiviral expression vector) was purchased from the DNASU Plasmid Repository (no. HsCD00444402). Pbabe-small T retroviral plasmid was purchased from Addgene (Addgene plasmid 10673). H358–small T cell line was generated following the Gryphon retroviral expression protocol.

Antibodies. For immunoblotting, antibodies specific for p-ERK (no. 9272), ERK (no. 4695), PP2A A (no. 2041S), PP2A C (no. 2038), V5-tag (no. 13202S), and vinculin (no. 13901S) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. PARP p85 fragment (no. G7341) was purchased from Promega. GAPDH antibody (no. sc-32233) was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. SV40 small T antigen antibodies (pab280) were purchased from EMD Millipore. For immunohistochemistry, p-ERK antibody (Thr202/Tyr204) XP (no. 4370) was obtained from Cell Signaling Technology.

Western blotting. Protein was isolated from cells with RIPA Lysis and Extraction Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and from animal tissues with T-PER Tissue Protein Extraction Reagent (no. 78510, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with complete ULTRA Tablets (no. 05892791001, Roche). Isolated protein was quantified and normalized via Bio-Rad assay. Protein was run on 12% SDS–polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis gels (Invitrogen, Life Technologies) and transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes. Membrane was blocked with 5% nonfat milk (LabScientific Inc.) in Tris-buffered saline–Tween buffer. The membranes were probed with the antibodies mentioned above.

Site-directed mutagenesis, RT-PCR, and sequencing. Site-directed mutagenesis was performed using the QuikChange Lightning Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (no. 210519, Agilent Technologies). Primers for mutagenesis, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), and sequencing were purchased from Life Technologies (Invitrogen). Mutations were validated using sanger sequencing.

Annexin staining. Annexin V staining was performed using annexin V–conjugate Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, Life Technologies) and annexin-binding buffer (no. V13246, Invitrogen, Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. For cell-cycle analysis, cells were stained with propidium iodide (Roche) to ascertain the DNA content and determine cell-cycle distribution within the cell population (39). Each experiment was performed in triplicate.

Clonogenic assay. For clonogenicity (colony formation) assay, cells were plated at a low density in 6-well plates. After 24 hours, cells were treated with SMAPs and incubated for 3 weeks. Cells were then fixed and stained with 1% crystal violet (Sigma-Aldrich) solution. Quantification was performed through the cell counter function on ImageJ (NIH). Each experiment was plated and repeated in triplicate.

Mouse models and treatment studies. KrasLA2 mice were purchased from the National Cancer Institute Mouse Repository. For xenograft studies, H358 (1 × 107), A549 (5 × 106), and H441 (5 × 106) cells were injected into the right flanks of 6- to 8-week-old male BALB/c nu/nu mice (Charles River Laboratories). For PDX studies, KRAS mutant PDX tumor models were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory (model TM00231). Tumor fragments were surgically reimplanted in the right flanks of NSG mice. When tumor volumes reached an average of 200 mm3, mice were randomized to treatment groups and tumor volume was assessed by caliper measurement every other day throughout the study. Mice were treated by gavage with vehicle control, MK2206 (6 mg/kg), AZD6244 (24 mg/kg), SMAP (5 mg/kg or 15 mg/kg), and SMAP2 (100 mg/kg). Mouse body weights were recorded weekly, and percentages of mouse body weights during treatment were calculated as follows: weight at each time point/initial weight × 100. Animals were observed for signs of toxicity (mucous diarrhea, abdominal stiffness, and weight loss). Blood and tumor tissue were harvested 2 hours after the final dose of the treatment study. Animals were submitted for toxicology testing at IDEXX Laboratories. Tumors were both formalin fixed, for IHC, and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, for immunoblotting.

TUNEL assay and immunohistochemistry. Tissue was fixed in 10% buffered formalin phosphate (Fisher Scientific, no. SF100-4), transferred to 70% ethanol, and blocked in paraffin. Serial tissue sections (5-μm thick) were cut from the paraffin-embedded blocks and placed on charged glass slides. Tumor sections were stained with H&E and p-ERK (no. 4370, Cell Signaling Technology). Briefly, sections were deparaffinized with xylene and rehydrated through graded alcohol washes, followed by antigen retrieval in a pressure cooker (Dako) in citrate buffer (10 mM, pH 6.0, Vector Laboratories). Slides were then incubated in hydrogen peroxide–methanol, followed by incubation in normal goat serum in PBS. Antibody was applied overnight at 4°C. DAB substrate was applied, followed by counterstaining in hematoxylin. The ApopTag Fluorescein In Situ Apoptosis Detection Kit (Millipore) was used according to the manufacturer’s protocol to perform the TUNEL assay. Prior to the addition of TdT enzyme, sections were deparaffinized with xylene and rehydrated through graded alcohol washes. VECTASHIELD Mounting Medium with Propidium Iodide (Vector Laboratories) was used for counterstaining. Bright-field and fluorescent images were captured using an Olympus MVX10 or Zeiss Axioplan 2 IE microscope. Quantification was completed using the cell counter function of ImageJ (NIH). Imaging was performed at the Microscopy CORE at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

PP2A-binding assay. For the equilibrium dialysis binding studies, the RED system (ThermoFisher) was used. Purified protein and radiolabeled compound were incubated using the RED device for 6 to 8 hours or overnight, and drug binding was determined by measuring radioactivity by liquid scintillation counting. The percentage of bound drug was calculated by the following equation: % free = (concentration buffer chamber/concentration protein chamber) × 100 % bound = 100% – % free.

Phosphatase activity assay using DiFMU. Assay buffer was 50 mM MOPS, pH 7.5, 100 mM NaCl, 0.1% 2-ME, 10 mM MgSO 4 , and 1 mM MnCl 2 . 6,8-Difluoro-4-methylumbelliferyl phosphate (DiFMUP, Invitrogen D6567) was added to a final concentration at 100 μM to 1 nM PP2A AC dimer (WT and mutants). Samples were incubated at 25°C, and activity was measured from fluorescence measured at 358/455 nm with plate reader.

Assays of PP2A with ProFluor Ser/Thr peptide substrate. PP2A AC dimer and recombinant AB56C trimer assembled from purified recombinant subunits were assayed for phosphatase activity using the ProFluor Ser/Thr R110 Substrate System (Promega) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The PP2A were assayed over a range of 0 to 100 ng to demonstrate a linear response range, and 15 ng of AC and 10 ng AB56C were used to test for effects of compounds that were included at the indicated final concentrations (0.1 to 20 μM). Activities are plotted as the percentage relative to control with no added compound, set as 100%. TRC-766 is an inactive compound. Assays were completed in triplicate with calculation of the mean and SEM, shown by the error bars.

Modeling of interactions between SMAP and PP2A. Crystal structure for PP2A was retrieved from PDB (PDB ID: 2IAE), and the coordinates for SMAP were sketched using PubChem (https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/). Structures of PP2A and SMAP were prepared for docking using the Protein Preparation Wizard and LigPrep module from the Schrödinger package (Schrödinger, LLC). Glide XP (extra precision) was used to dock SMAP into the region spanning HEAT domains 5–10 within the A subunit of PP2A. Docking results were visually analyzed using PyMol (https://www.pymol.org/).

PP2A AC protein preparation. The AC form of the PP2A was purified as described by Xu et al. (40). For PAL experiments, PP2A AC was buffer exchanged 2 times with 20 volumes excess 25 mM Tris, 50 mM sodium chloride, and 5 mM dithiothreitol (DTT), pH 7.8. The final PP2A AC protein concentration was adjusted to 1 μg/μl. For HRF experiments, the purified material was buffer exchanged 2 times with 20 volumes excess of 1× PBS, pH 7.4 (1.1 mM potassium phosphate monobasic, 155.2 mM sodium chloride, 3.0 mM sodium phosphate dibasic, Invitrogen) using a 0.5 ml 10K MWCO filter (Millipore). The PP2A AC-DT complexes for HRF were made by adding various SMAP compounds to PP2A AC at a protein/drug molar ratio of 1:10. For all experiments with and without SMAP compounds, the final PP2A AC protein concentration was adjusted to 3 μM.

PAL and PP2A proteolysis. PP2A AC protein (1 μg/ μl; 20 μl volume) was exposed to a 350 nm (e.g., long wavelength) UV light source for 15 minutes in the presence of SMAP DT-453 drug at a protein/drug molar ratio of 1:20 and in the absence of DT-453 (positive control). In addition, 20 μl of PP2A AC protein without DT-453 was prepared without any UV light exposure (negative control). Subsequently, the DT-453–PP2A complex and the positive and negative controls were reduced with 20 mM DTT at 37°C for 1 hour and alkylated with 50 mM iodoacetamide at room temperature in the dark for 30 minutes. PAL samples were digested using modified trypsin (Promega) at an enzyme/protein molar ratio of 1:10 at 37°C overnight. PAL experiments were attempted 3× with the same protein preparation.

Synchrotron radiolysis and protein proteolysis. Radiolysis experiments were performed at beamline X28X of the National Synchrotron Light Source (Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, USA) and at beamline 5.3.1 of the Advanced Light Source (Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, California, USA). The x-ray beam parameters were optimized by using Alexa Fluor 488 fluorophore assay (41). All samples were exposed for 0 to 20 milliseconds (X28X) and for 0 to 800 μs (5.3.1) at ambient temperature and immediately quenched with methionine amide at a 10 mM final concentration to prevent secondary oxidation (42). Prior to the PP2A AC proteolysis, all protein samples were reduced with 10 mM DTT at 56°C for 45 minutes and alkylated with 25 mM at room temperature in the dark for 45 minutes. For pepsin digestion, formic acid (FA) was added to the radiolyzed samples at a final concentration of 0.5% to adjust the pH of the samples to around 2. For trypsin digestion, the pH of radiolyzed samples was adjusted to 8.0 using 1 M Tris, pH 8.5. Samples then were digested with pepsin and trypsin (Promega) at 37°C for 3 hours and overnight, respectively, at an enzyme/protein molar ratio of 1:10. The digestion reactions were terminated by freezing the samples.

LC-MS analysis. LC-MS experiments were carried out on an Orbitrap Elite Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Electron) interfaced with a Waters nanoAcquity UPLC System. Peptic peptides were desalted on a trap column (180 μm × 20 mm packed with C18 symmetry, 5 μm, 100 Å; Waters) and subsequently resolved on a reversed phase column (75 μm × 250 mm nano column, packed with C18 BEH130, 1.7 μm, 130 Å, Waters) using a gradient of 2% to 45% mobile phase B (0.1% FA and acetonitrile [ACN]) and mobile phase A (100% water/0.1 % FA) over a period of 60 minutes at 37 °C and a flow rate of 300 nl/min. A total of 2 pmol of digested peptides was loaded on the column. Peptides eluting from the column were introduced into the nanoelectrospray source with a capillary voltage of 2.5 kV. For MS analysis, a full scan was recorded for eluted peptides (m/z range of 360–1600) in the FT mass analyzer at resolution R of 120,000, followed by MS2 of the 20 most intense peptide ion scans in the ion trap (IT) mass analyzer. All MS data were acquired in the positive ion mode. Detected ion currents for peptides in MS1 experiments were used to determine the extent of oxidation for each modified site by separate quantification of the unmodified proteolytic peptides and their radiolytic products. The resulting MS2 data were initially searched against a PP2A AC protein database using Mass Matrix software to identify all specific sites of modification (43). In particular, MS2 spectra were searched for nonspecific peptides of PP2A using mass accuracy values of 8 ppm and 0.7 daltons for MS1 and MS2 scans, respectively, with the allowed variable modifications, including carbamidomethylation for cysteines and all known oxidative modifications for amino acid side chains (44, 45). In addition, all detected MS2 spectra for each site of modification were manually verified.

Modification rate calculation. The integrated peak areas of the unmodified peptide (A u ), and of a peptide in which a residue is modified (A m ) derived from selected ion chromatograms, were used to calculate the fraction unmodified (F u ) for each specific modified species according to the following formula: F u = 1 – (A m /(A u + SA m )), where ΣA m is the sum of all modified products for a particular peptide. Dose-response curves were generated using unmodified fractions for each specific site of modification plotted versus x-ray exposure time. The fraction unmodified for each site of modification was fit to the following first-order equation: F u = (F u ) 0 e-kt, where F u and (F u ) 0 are the fractions of unmodified values at each site of modification at time t and time 0 (seconds), respectively, and k is a first order rate constant as previously described (46, 47). Dose-response curves were presented as unmodified fractions for each specific site of modification plotted versus x-ray exposure time. The modification rates were obtained from the slope of the dose-response curves. The protection factors (PFs) were calculated by dividing the modification rates for each modified site derived from the drug-free PP2A AC protein by the modification rates for the same sites of modification derived from the PP2A AC protein bound to the various SMAP compounds. The peptide segments and the amino acid side chains in each segment for which PFs were determined are provided as supplementary information (Supplemental Table 4).

Statistics. Enhanced chemiluminescent images of immunoblots were analyzed by scanning densitometry and quantified with ImageJ (NIH) software. All values were normalized to GAPDH expression and expressed as fold change relative to control. Analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism. Statistical significance was assumed for a 2-tailed P value of less than 0.05 using Student’s t test or ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (presented as means; error bars indicate SD). Except where otherwise noted, box boundaries of all box-and-whisker plots represent the range of values obtained in the experiment and whiskers represent mean ± SD.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUCs at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Case Western Reserve University. Animal use and care were in strict compliance with institutional guidelines, and all experiments conformed to the relevant regulatory standards established by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Case Western Reserve University.