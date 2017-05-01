Dendritic cells expressing immunoreceptor CD300f are critical for controlling chronic gut inflammation

CD300f deficiency accelerates colitis and suppresses resolution of colonic inflammation. To investigate to what extent CD300f functions in regulation of colonic inflammation, CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice were given drinking water containing 2.5% dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) for 7 days, which causes severe damage to the colonic epithelium that triggers colonic inflammation (19), followed by normal drinking water for an additional 13 days to allow DSS-induced intestinal inflammation to subside. The disease activity index (DAI) score reached maximal value in both CD300f +/+ and CD300f –/– mice on day 8, with CD300f –/– mice displaying a significantly higher score (Figure 1A) (20). At the end of DSS treatment (day 7), CD300f–/– mice displayed a shorter colon length (Figure 1B) and higher macroscopic inflammation scores (Figure 1C), and more severe disruption of the colonic architecture compared with CD300f+/+ mice (Figure 1D). It has not, to our knowledge, been previously reported that while the DAI score returned to normal in CD300f +/+ mice, CD300f –/– mice maintained a high DAI score through 13 days following withdrawal of DSS (Figure 1A), indicating that CD300f –/– mice failed to resolve colonic inflammation. In support, by day 14, the colon length of CD300f+/+ mice had returned to normal, whereas the colon lengths of CD300f–/– mice were shortened and similar to those from day 7 (Figure 1B). The macroscopic inflammation score and histological analysis also revealed a failure to resolve inflammation in CD300f–/– mice (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 CD300f deficiency leads to failure in resolution of colonic inflammation. (A–D) CD300f+/+ (CD300f WT) or CD300f–/– (CD300f KO) mice were given drinking water containing 2.5% DSS for 7 days, followed by unadulterated water for another 13 days (20 days total). “No DSS” indicates mice without DSS administration. DAI was scored during DSS administration, as described in Methods (A). On day 7 (Inflammation) and day 14 (Resolution), the colon length (B), macroscopic inflammation score (C), and microscopic inflammation score (D) were determined. The pictures in B–D are representative images from the indicated mice; note that CD300f–/– mice have shortened colons with loose stools (B), evident hyperemia (C), and destruction of colonic architecture with elevated cell infiltration (D). Scale bars in H&E staining images: 500 μm. Graphs show data quantification with means; error bars represent SEM (n = 3 in control, n = 15 in day 7, n = 15 in day 14). Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

To rule out differences in the gut microbiota as a cause of the increased disease severity observed in CD300f-deficient mice, we cohoused CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice. Gut microbiome analysis revealed that the composition of microbes at the phylum level was comparable in these mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89531DS1), indicating that the increased colitis severity in CD300f-deficient mice, still evident in these cohoused mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E), likely was not due to differences in the gut microbiota.

A hallmark of colitis is the infiltration of neutrophils into the colon. In agreement with disease severity, the number of neutrophils was higher in the lamina propria of CD300f–/– than CD300f+/+ mice during the inflammatory phase (Supplemental Figure 2A). The analysis of cell populations during the resolution phase (day 14) demonstrated a decrease in CD45+ cells and neutrophil populations in the lamina propria of CD300f+/+, but not CD300f–/–, mice, relative to the acute phase (day 7) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), indicating a sustained recruitment or persistence of these cells in the inflamed colons of CD300f–/– animals.

Taken together, our results show that the inflammation in CD300f+/+ mice subsided after DSS withdrawal, whereas CD300f–/– mice exhibited a state of elevated and prolonged inflammation, thereby identifying CD300f as a key regulator of chronic inflammation in the gut.

CD300f deficiency leads to sustained and elevated TNF-α production by DCs, and IFN-γ overproduction in the colon tissue. Having observed differences in the severity and resolution of colitis between CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice, we next investigated whether they were related to differences in cytokine secretion. Analysis of cytokine levels in colon tissue lysates revealed that DSS challenge induced the production of TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-6, and IL-10 during the inflammation phase (day 7) in both CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice, with CD300f–/– mice showing an increased production of TNF-α compared with CD300f+/+ mice (Figure 2A). Remarkably, while the levels of TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-6, and IL-10 returned to normal in the colons of CD300f+/+ mice during the resolution phase (day 14), in the CD300f–/– mice the TNF-α levels remained elevated, and the IFN-γ and IL-6 levels noticeably increased (Figure 2A). This indicates that prolonged and excessive production of proinflammatory cytokines is associated with a failure to resolve colonic inflammation. In agreement, immunofluorescence analysis revealed elevated levels of TNF-α in the colonic lamina propria of CD300f–/– mice during both the initial inflammatory stage and the following resolution phase (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, the production of IFN-γ in the colons of CD300f–/– but not CD300f+/+ mice was elevated during the resolution phase of colonic inflammation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 2 CD300f deficiency leads to sustained and elevated TNF-α production, which is responsible for induction of other proinflammatory cytokines and exacerbation of colonic inflammation. (A) Mice were treated as indicated in Figure 1A. Cytokine levels in the colon tissues of CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice were determined on day 7 (Inflammation) and day 14 (Resolution). (B) Colon sections from CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice, collected on day 7 (Inflammation) or day 14 (Resolution), were stained for TNF-α or IFN-γ (left panels); scale bars: 20 μm. The fluorescence signal intensity was determined for each image (middle panels) and plotted as 3D surface plots (right panels). (C–G) Infliximab or PBS (vehicle) was injected i.v. to CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– mice every other day during 2.5% DSS treatment, and every 3 days during the following 5 days. DAI was scored during and after DSS administration; infliximab injection times are indicated (C). On day 12, the colon length (D), macroscopic inflammation score (E), and microscopic inflammation score (F) were determined. The images in F illustrate representative results of H&E staining of the colon tissues from CD300f–/– mice; scale bars: 500 μm. (G) Levels of the indicated cytokines in colon tissue lysates from CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice. All graphs show mean values ± SEM (n = 5, each group). Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

Since TNF-α was upregulated in the inflammatory phase of colitis in CD300f–/– mice, and IFN-γ overproduction was observed in CD300f–/– mice during the time when CD300f+/+ mice resolved colonic inflammation (Figure 2A), we hypothesized that the excessive and prolonged production of TNF-α could promote IFN-γ production by cells in the gut mucosa of CD300f–/– mice, leading to failure to resolve gut inflammation. In agreement, CD300f–/– mice treated with a TNF-α–neutralizing antibody, infliximab (5), showed decreased susceptibility to colitis and better resolution of inflammation, as indicated by lower DAI scores (Figure 2C), longer colon lengths (Figure 2D), and decreased macroscopic (Figure 2E) and microscopic scores (Figure 2F), resembling values observed in CD300f+/+ mice. Following anti–TNF-α antibody treatment, the level of TNF-α in colon tissues was markedly decreased (Figure 2G), in line with previous reports showing reduction of TNF-α in sera or tissues of infliximab-treated animals (21, 22). Furthermore, infliximab treatment ameliorated production of IFN-γ, as well as IL-6, in CD300f–/– mice (Figure 2G), strongly supporting the notion that TNF-α leads to increased production of IFN-γ, and other proinflammatory cytokines. Unlike CD300f–/– mice, anti–TNF-α antibody treatment had a minimal impact on the severity of colitis or cytokine secretion in CD300f+/+ mice (Figure 2, C–G).

Since the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IFN-γ have been shown to exacerbate intestinal inflammation (23), we investigated which populations of lamina propria cells were responsible for the elevated and continued TNF-α and IFN-γ production observed in CD300f–/– mice. We observed an enhanced number of TNF-α–producing DCs at the onset of inflammation (day 4) in CD300f-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 4). At day 7, lamina propria DCs were the most prominent population that showed a significant increase in both the percentage and the number of TNF-α–producing cells in CD300f–/– mice compared with CD300f+/+ mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that CD300f-deficient DCs are involved in enhanced production of TNF-α in the colon of CD300f–/– mice during the inflammatory phase. Other cell populations, including macrophages, mast cells, and T cells, contributed to the sustained TNF-α overproduction in CD300f–/– mice over time (day 14; Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 5); however, DCs had the biggest percentage of TNF-α–producing cells (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that DCs play a key role in this process.

Figure 3 Identification of cells producing TNF-α and IFN-γ in the inflamed colon tissue. Lamina propria cells were isolated from the colons of DSS-treated CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– mice, collected on day 7 (A and C) or day 14 (B and D). The intracellular expression of TNF-α and IFN-γ was determined by flow cytometry in the following cell populations: macrophages (CD45+F4/80+CD11b+CD14+Ly6G–CD11c–), DCs (CD45+CD11c+F4/80–Ly6G–CD64–), neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+CD11c–F4/80–), mast cells (CD45+CD11b+FcεRI+), T cells (CD45+CD3+), B cells (CD45+CD3–CD19+), NK cells (CD45+CD3–NK1.1+), and NKT cells (CD45+CD3+NK1.1+). The graphs show the percentages (left) and total numbers (right) of cells expressing TNF-α (A and B) or IFN-γ (C and D). Data are expressed as means + SEM (n = 3–8, each group). Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Among DC subpopulations, CD8α+ conventional DCs and plasmacytoid DCs showed increased TNF-α production in CD300f–/– mice during the inflammatory phase (day 7), whereas during the resolution phase (day 14) both CD8α+ conventional DCs and CD11b+ conventional DCs displayed elevated TNF-α production in CD300f–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6). There was no difference in the percentages of IFN-γ–producing cells in the colons of CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice during the inflammatory phase (Figure 3C). However, on day 14, there was a significant increase in the numbers and percentages of IFN-γ–producing T cells and NKT cells in the colons of CD300f–/– compared with CD300f+/+ mice, with most of the IFN-γ produced by T cells (Figure 3D). CD8+ T cells appeared to be the main producers of IFN-γ among different T cell populations, and CD8+ T cells isolated from lamina propria of CD300f–/– mice displayed distinctly increased IFN-γ production when compared with CD300f+/+ animals (Supplemental Figure 7). Since T cells do not express CD300f (18), these results suggest that the IFN-γ overproduction is likely an indirect and secondary effect of CD300f deficiency that, nonetheless, contributes to impaired resolution of colitis in CD300f–/– mice.

PS-mediated efferocytosis by CD300f-deficient DCs is responsible for elevated TNF-α production and exacerbation of colonic inflammation. As CD300f functions in recognition and clearance of ACs (16, 17), and prompt efferocytosis is critical for resolution of inflammation and tissue repair (24), we next investigated AC accumulation in inflamed colon tissues. Compared with CD300f+/+ mice, we observed a markedly increased number of TUNEL+ ACs in the lamina propria of CD300f–/– mice during both the inflammation and resolution phases of colitis (Figure 4A). We found that CD300f-deficient macrophages were most likely responsible for impaired clearance of ACs (18) generated during inflammation in CD300f–/– mice. Transfer of CFSE-labeled CD300f+/+ bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMMϕs; Supplemental Figure 8) into CD300f–/– mice during DSS administration resulted in their migration to the inflamed colonic tissue (Supplemental Figure 9A), and a decrease of TUNEL+ ACs in the lamina propria of CD300f–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9B). This correlated with the fact that transferred CD300f+/+ BMMϕ, but not CD300f–/– BMMϕ, attenuated the susceptibility to colitis, as indicated by DAI score, colon length, and macroscopic and microscopic inflammation scores (Supplemental Figure 9, C–F), and showed a more active uptake of apoptotic neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 9, G–I) that commonly appear during colonic inflammation (25). These findings suggest that an elevated accumulation of ACs, resulting from impaired efferocytosis by CD300f-deficient macrophages, contributes to the excessive and prolonged colonic inflammation in CD300f–/– mice.

Figure 4 PS-mediated engulfment of ACs by CD300f-deficient DCs induces their TNF-α production, and stimulates IFN-γ secretion by T cells. (A) The presence of ACs in colons was assessed by TUNEL staining. The images show representative immunofluorescence staining for TUNEL (red) in colon sections from CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice. Nuclei were visualized with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. The graphs show the quantification of TUNEL+ cells per field of view (3 fields per colon section). (B) CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– BMDCs were coincubated with pHrodo-labeled apoptotic thymocytes for 30 minutes, followed by confocal microscopy analysis. The images (top) show representative images of BMDCs with engulfed ACs (white); scale bars: 10 μm. The graph (bottom) shows the quantification of AC engulfment by BMDCs. (C–E) BMDCs or BMMϕ from CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– mice were coincubated with apoptotic thymocytes in the absence (C and E) or the presence of PBS, PS:PC liposomes, or PC:PC liposomes (D) for 30 minutes, followed by incubation in a fresh medium for 48 hours. The cell culture media were collected and used to analyze the levels of the indicated cytokines (C and D) or to culture splenic T cells for 48 hours in the presence or absence of anti–TNF-α antibodies (E). To calculate the concentration of IFN-γ released from T cells, the amount of cytokines present in the conditioned media was subtracted from the final values. The media from T cells cultured for 48 hours in the presence of TNF-α (200 ng/ml) were used as a positive control (E). Data are expressed as means + SEM (n = 15, each group in A; n = 50 cells analyzed in 3 independent experiments in B; n = 3 in C–E). Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Since DCs were the major population displaying altered TNF-α production in the inflamed colon, we next investigated whether DSS or ACs could affect TNF-α production by DCs. We found that exposure to DSS did not induce cytokine production by purified bone marrow-derived DCs (BMDCs) from either CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 10). To determine whether efferocytosis promoted TNF-α production by DCs, purified BMDCs isolated from CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice were incubated with apoptotic thymocytes. While DCs from both strains could engulf ACs, DCs from CD300f-deficient mice were twice as efficient (Figure 4B). Importantly, TNF-α production was significantly elevated in CD300f-deficient BMDCs stimulated with ACs, whereas no induction of TNF-α production was observed for CD300f+/+ BMDCs (Figure 4C). Efferocytosis did not induce IFN-γ production in either CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– BMDCs (Figure 4C). Uptake of ACs by BMMϕ from either CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– mice did not alter the amounts of TNF-α and IFN-γ produced by these cells, but upregulated IL-10 production by CD300f+/+ BMMϕ (Figure 4C), consistent with previous data (26) and the fact that they are more efficient at engulfing ACs than CD300f–/– BMMϕ (17). Efferocytosis did not induce IL-10 production by CD300f+/+ BMDCs, but induced a slight increase in IL-10 production by CD300f–/– BMDCs (Figure 4C). However, efferocytosis-induced IL-10 production is apparently insufficient to balance the inflammatory effects resulting from the elevated TNF-α production by CD300f-deficient DCs engulfing ACs, which agrees with the observation that elevated levels of IL-10 are often present in patients with IBDs (27).

To confirm that the enhanced TNF-α production by CD300f–/– BMDCs was due to PS-mediated engulfment of ACs, CD300f–/– BMDCs were preincubated with PS-containing liposomes before the addition of ACs. PS, but not phosphatidylcholine (PC), liposomes attenuated the effect of AC stimulation on TNF-α production by CD300f–/– BMDCs, but alone did not affect TNF-α production (Figure 4D), indicating that engulfment of ACs, not just PS recognition, is required to stimulate TNF-α production. Finally, to verify that the observed difference in cytokine production was related to AC uptake rather than bacterial phagocytosis, both of which occur in the inflamed colon tissue, we coincubated the BMDCs with E. coli. There was no difference in the amount of the phagocytosed bacteria or TNF-α production between CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– BMDCs (data not shown), indicating that phagocytosis of bacteria is not a factor determining the difference in DC-mediated TNF-α production between CD300f+/+ and CD300f–/– mice. Because IFN-γ production was mainly observed in lamina propria T cells (Figure 3D), and T cells do not express CD300f (18), we next investigated whether T cells produced IFN-γ in response to TNF-α secreted from efferocytic DCs. Incubation of T cells with TNF-α–containing medium from a culture of purified CD300f–/– BMDCs that had engulfed ACs, or medium supplemented with TNF-α, resulted in increased production of IFN-γ (Figure 4E). Furthermore, antibody-mediated neutralization of TNF-α ameliorated IFN-γ production by T cells (Figure 4E), indicating that TNF-α is an inducer of IFN-γ production.

Taken together, our results show that CD300f deficiency enhances efferocytosis by DCs and leads to elevated production of TNF-α, a key cytokine aggravating DSS-induced colitis in CD300f–/– mice.

CD300f-deficient DCs exacerbate colonic inflammation. To verify the importance of CD300f-deficient DCs in colitis pathogenesis, we transferred purified CD300f+/+ or CD300f–/– BMDCs (Supplemental Figure 8) into CD300f+/+ mice on day 4 of DSS administration (Figure 5A). Within 2 days after transfer, CD300f–/– BMDCs, but not CD300f+/+ BMDCs, markedly increased disease severity in the CD300f+/+ recipient mice as indicated by the DAI score (Figure 5B). On day 7, there was no significant difference in colon length (Figure 5C) and macroscopic inflammation scores (Figure 5D) between mice receiving CD300f+/+ and those receiving CD300f–/– BMDCs. However, histological analyses revealed a massive infiltration of inflammatory cells and disruption of colonic structure in the epithelium and lamina propria of mice receiving CD300f–/– BMDCs (Figure 5E). By day 14, the greater severity of the DSS-induced colitis in mice receiving CD300f–/– BMDCs was also associated with shortened colon lengths (Figure 5C) and increased macroscopic (Figure 5D) and microscopic inflammation scores (Figure 5E). To investigate how the transferred CD300f–/– BMDCs exacerbated colitis, we analyzed cytokine profiles in the colon tissue of the recipient mice. Compared with CD300f+/+, CD300f–/– BMDC transfer induced significant upregulation of TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-6 production in the colon during the inflammatory phase (day 7; Figure 5F); the enhanced production of IFN-γ was evident well after DSS withdrawal (day 14; Figure 5F). Collectively, these results demonstrate that CD300f-mediated regulation of DC activity is responsible for the enhanced production of proinflammatory cytokines, and plays a major role in the increased severity of colonic inflammation in CD300f–/– mice.