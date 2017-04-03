FOXP1 controls mesenchymal stem cell commitment and senescence during skeletal aging

Foxp1 expression in BM MSCs declines with age. Nestin+ MSCs in BM represent a population that constitutes an essential hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) niche (5). Immunohistochemical (IHC) examination revealed colocalization of nestin and FOXP1 in a subset of stromal cells within neonatal BM in vivo (Figure 1A). Colocalization was validated in vitro in a subpopulation of MSC in cultures (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89511DS1). Of the 4 alternatively spliced FOXP1 isoforms in mouse tissues (42), we detected 3 in BM MSCs: FOXP1A, FOXP1D, and FOXP1C (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Foxp1 expression declined progressively in mice during their progression from adolescence (1 month) to aged (8 to 30 months; Figure 1B). To avoid the heterogeneity of MSCs in cultures, we validated decreased expression of FOXP1 in 1- and 18-month-old mouse BM sorted by flow cytometry as CD29+Sca1+CD31–CD45–Ter119– (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). The expression decline was observed for all 3 FOXP1 isoforms (Figure 1C). Of note, FOXP1 expression in MSCs from human donors in ages ranging from 26 to 82 years was consistent with Foxp1 expression levels in mice (Figure 1, D and E). Curiously, Foxp1 levels in MSCs of different ages inversely correlated with those of the cellular senescence marker p16INK4A (Figure 1F). This inverse correlation was recapitulated in cultures of MSCs expanded in vitro for 6 passages (P1 to P6; Figure 1G). Meanwhile, the frequency of DNA methylation of CpG islands (43) within the proximal Foxp1 promoter (nucleotides –196 to +1) nearly doubled (~29% to 58%) as MSCs aged from 1 to 12 months (Figure 1H). These observations indicated that FOXP1 expression inversely correlates with the progression of MSC aging.

Figure 1 Foxp1 expression declines with age in BM MSCs. (A) Representative image of IHC analysis. IHC showed overlapping of FOXP1 (green) and nestin (red) in fibroblast-like cells adjacent to endosteal (white arrows) in neonatal BM. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Western blotting for the FOXP1 protein levels in BM MSCs. Western blotting for BM MSCs at 1, 8, and 30 months detected 3 major isoforms: FOXP1A (95 kD), FOXP1D (70 kD), and FOXP1C (50 kD). n = 3. (C) qPCR for the relative expression of Foxp1 isoforms AB, ABD, ACD, and ABCD in MPCs from BM of 1 and 8 months old. n = 3. (D) Relative expression levels of FOXP1 in young and aged hMPC as detected by qPCR. (E) Western blotting for FOXP1 protein levels in human BM MSCs from donors ages 26, 27, 33, 41, 74, 75 and 82 years. (F) Inverse expressions of Foxp1 and p16INK4A (p16) were assessed by qPCR in primitive MSCs obtained from BM of 1-, 8-, and 30-month-old mice. (G) Inverse correlation of Foxp1 and p16INK4A expression levels during in vitro expansion and passaging (P1–P6) of murine MSCs. n = 3. (H) Methylation of CpG islands within the Foxp1 promoter variant 3 (–196 to 1) as detected by bisulfite sequencing in 1- and 12-month-old MSCs. Black circles represent methylated CpG islands and white circles unmethylated CpG islands. n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Ablation of Foxp1 in MSCs results in age-dependent bone loss. To test the role of FOXP1 in MSC differentiation and senescence, we inactivated it specifically in early BM MSCs by crossing a floxed (fl) allele Foxp1fl/fl (31) with Prx1-Cre (44). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Western blotting confirmed efficient depletion of Foxp1 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Prx1-Cre Foxp1fl/fl conditional KO mice (hereafter designated as Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ) showed no changes in size, weight, or growth as compared with Foxp1fl/fl controls (Figure 2A and data not shown). Notably, H&E staining revealed relative enrichment of adipose tissues within the BM of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutants (Figure 2, B and C). In addition, the relative volume of BM adipose tissue was increased in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutants, as revealed by microcomputer tomography (μCT) analyses following osmium staining (Figure 2, B and D). μCT analyses further showed that Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mice displayed age-related bone loss as compared with Foxp1fl/fl controls at 6, 12, and 16 months (Figure 2, E and F), as evidenced by a gradual decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) and in trabecular bone numbers (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). This impaired bone mass accrual also was detected in 6-month-old female Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutants (Supplemental Figure 2E). Histomorphometric analysis showed that osteoblasts per mm trabecular bone surface were decreased in mutants (Figure 2, G and H). The decline in BMD did not arise from enhanced osteoclast activity, as evidenced by tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) (n = 3) staining of osteoclasts in trabecular bones and FACS analysis of osteoclast progenitor cells in BM at 3 months (Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, these perturbations in bone and adipose tissue indicated that Foxp1-deficient bones displayed premature aging-related characteristics.

Figure 2 Foxp1 in MSCs regulates bone mass accrual in an age-dependent manner. (A) Representative images of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutant and Foxp1fl/fl mice at 3 months. (B) Left panel, representative H&E staining for adipose tissue (yellow arrowheads) in trabecular bones of tibia at 8 months of age. Right panel, representative images of osmium tetraoxide staining followed by μCT analyses in tibia BM at 6 months. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C and D) Quantification of adipose droplet (C) and adipose tissue volume (D) in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ BM as compared with WT controls. TV, total tissue volume. n = 5. (E and F) Representative images of trabecular (E) and cortical bones (F) of tibia by μCT analyses of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutant and Foxp1fl/fl controls at 6, 12, and 16 months. (G) Representative H&E staining for primary ossification center of tibia bones at 6 months old. (H) Quantification of osteoblasts per trabecular bone surface in G. n = 4. Scale bar: 100 μm*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Foxp1 regulates the potential of MSCs to differentiate into adipocytes and osteoblasts. To investigate the role of Foxp1 in cell-fate choice, MSCs were flushed from BM and induced to differentiate in vitro (detailed in Methods). Within 14 days following adipogenic or osteogenic CFU fibroblast (CFU-F) induction, the number of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ adipocyte CFUs (Ad-CFUs) significantly increased, whereas the number of mutant osteoblast CFUs (Ob-CFUs) decreased relative to controls (Figure 3, A–C). This fate switch in MSC differentiation potential was validated by parallel downregulation of osteoblast-specific transcripts (Alp, Col1a1) and upregulation of adipocyte-related markers (Pparg, Cebpa, and Fabp4) (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 FOXP1 modulates cell-fate choice of MSCs between adipocytes and osteoblasts. (A) The osteogenic and adipogenic potential of MSCs from FOXP1 mutant BM was assessed 14 days after induction of differentiation by ALP and oil red O staining. n = 5. (B and C) Quantification of the frequencies of osteoblast clones (CFU-Ob) and adipocyte clones (CFU-Ad) following induction in A. n = 3. (D and E) Expression of bone (Alp, Col1a1) and fat (Pparg, Cebpa, and Fabp4) markers as assessed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) of uninduced MSCs in BM. n = 3. (F) Foxp1 was overexpressed in C3H10T1/2 cells by retrovirus (pMSCV-FOXP1) and cultured in differentiation medium. Cell differentiation was assessed 6 days after adipogenic induction by oil red O staining or 14 days after osteogenic induction by ALP staining. n = 3. Scale bar: 100μm (G) The expression of adipogenic markers (Cebpa, Pparg, and Fabp4) was analyzed 6 days after adipogenic induction of FOXP1-expressing C3H10T1/2 cells. n = 3. (H) The expression of bone markers (Runx2, Alp, Col1a1, and Osterix) was assessed by qPCR 14 days after osteogenic culture of FOXP1-overexpressing C3H10T1/2 cells. n = 3. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Next, we stably overexpressed Foxp1 in C3H10T1/2 mesenchymal cells by retroviral transduction. We then assessed cell differentiation either by oil red O staining 6 days after adipogenic induction or by alkaline phosphatase (ALP) staining 14 days after osteogenic induction (Figure 3F). As predicted by our KO results, enforced expression of Foxp1 significantly enhanced osteogenic differentiation at the expense of adipogenic differentiation, as evidenced by increased or decreased levels, respectively, of the aforementioned osteoblast and adipocyte marker transcripts (Figure 3, G and H). Next, we transfected primary MSCs with a phosphorylated murine stem cell virus–driven (pMSCV-driven) FOXP1 retrovirus and examined differentiation by staining and expression of the same molecular markers employed for Figure 3, G and H (Supplemental Figure 4). Again, we observed that FOXP1 potentiated the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs.

To further validate the action of Foxp1 in MSC differentiation, we generated Nestin-Cre Foxp1fl/fl conditional KO mice (designated as Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ). Nestin-Cre targets a distinct population of MSCs within BM that constitute niches for HSC (5). Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ mutant mice displayed far more severe defects in bone growth than did Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ mutants died within 6 weeks and displayed obvious growth arrest relative to controls, perhaps as a result of defects in neuronal activity (38, 39). In Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ mutants, the osteogenic and adipogenic potential of MSCs was similarly altered, as evidenced by impaired bone formation (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), enrichment of adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), and altered numbers of Ad-CFU and Ob-CFU following MSC differentiation (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F) as well as by increased expression levels of PPARγ and its downstream target gene, Fabp4 (45) (Supplemental Figure 6G).

Given that Prx1-Cre and nestin-Cre target both osteoblast and osteocytes, the defects in bone mass accrual in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ and Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ mutants may result from loss of function of either. Thus, we crossed Foxp1fl/fl mice with Col2a1-Cre (46), which targets osteoprogenitors and osteoblasts. We detected no changes in bone mass accrual as measured by μCT analyses in Foxp1 Col2a1 Δ/Δ mutants as compared with WT controls at 3 months of age (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In addition, the loss of FOXP1 did not influence growth plate organization or chondrogenic differentiation during MSC induction (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). These observations indicate that FOXP1 primarily exerts its influence on MSCs rather than chondrocytes or osteoblasts. Taken together, the defects in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ and Foxp1 Nes Δ/Δ mutant mice indicate that Foxp1 deficiency in MSCs favors adipogenesis over osteogenesis. Consequentially, FOXP1 is essential in establishing fate choice between bone and adipose tissue in vivo.

Foxp1 controls adipocyte and osteoblast differentiation by interacting with CEBPβ/δ and RBPjκ. Adipogenic differentiation of MSCs is initiated by a program of sequential activation of the transcriptional factors CEBPβ/δ, CEBPα, and PPARγ (10). We observed via coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assays that FOXP1 interacts with CEBPβ and CEBPδ in 3T3-L1 cells (Figure 4, A and B) and in BM MSCs (Figure 4C). FOXP1 and CEBPβ/δ colocalize within nuclei following transfection of C3H10T1/2 cells with vectors encoding either FOXP1-His/CEBPβ/δ or FOXP1/CEBPβ/δ-Flag (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 4 FOXP1 controls adipocyte and osteoblast differentiation by interacting with CEBPβ/δ and RBPjκ. (A and B) In vitro co-IP of FOXP1-His with CEBPβ-Flag (A) or CEBPδ-Flag (B) following transfection into 3T3-L1 cells. (C) Western blotting detection of CEBPβ and CEBPδ in FOXP1 immunoprecipitates from primary BM MSCs. (D) Colocalization of FOXP1 and CEBPβ, CEBPδ or RBPjκ in the nuclei of C3H10T1/2 cells transfected with FOXP1-His and CEBPβ/δ- or RBPjκ-expressing vectors. Green, anti-His antibody; red, antibodies for CEBPβ, CEBPδ, or RBPjκ; blue, DAPI staining for nucleus. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) FOXP1 represses the transactivation ability of CEBPβ and CEBPδ in inducing Pparg-Luc luciferase activity in C3H10T1/2 cells. n = 3. (F) Western blot detection of PPARγ and FABP4 levels in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutant BM at 8 months. (G) qRT-PCR of Pparg mRNA levels in MSCs. n = 3. (H and I) Promoter occupancy of Pparg gene as assessed by anti-FOXP1 ChIP-PCR in MSCs. (J and K) Co-IP of FOXP1 with RBPjκ in C3H10T1/2 cells (J) and BM MSCs (K). (L) FOXP1 repression of luciferase activity as judged by Rbpjk-Luc reporter activity following the induction by NICD in C3H10T1/2 cells. n = 3. (M and N) qPCR confirms relatively higher expression levels of Hey1 and Heyl in MSCs from Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutant BM (M) or C3H10T1/2 cells transfected with pMSCV-FOXP1 (N). n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

CEBPα and CEBPβ/δ act upstream to induce Pparg transcription during terminal adipocyte differentiation (47). Luciferase reporter assays in C3H10T1/2 cells revealed that transactivation of Pparg-Luc by either CEBPα or CEBPβ/δ was repressed by FOXP1 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 8A). In contrast, expression of PPARγ and FABP4 was relatively elevated in Foxp1-deficient MSCs compared with controls (Figure 4, F and G). We identified a consensus FOXP1-binding site –1112 bp upstream of the Pparg transcriptional start site (data not shown). ChIP-PCR indicated strong FOXP1 binding to that site (Figure 4, H and I), indicative of direct FOXP1 repression of Pparg transcription. Consistent with this interpretation, overexpression of FOXP1 repressed Pparg and Fabp4 transcription following adipogenic differentiation of C3H10T1/2 cells (Figure 3G). Collectively, our observations suggest that a FOXP1-CEBPβ/δ complex attenuates Pparg transcription to restrain adipogenic differentiation of MSCs.

Notch/recombination signal binding protein for immunoglobulin κ J region (RBPjκ) signaling maintains MSC identity by suppressing osteoblast differentiation (48, 49). Via co-IP, we detected interaction of FOXP1 with RBPjκ in both C3H10T1/2 mesenchymal cells and BM MSCs (Figure 4, J and K). Colocalization of FOXP1 and RBPjκ protein within C3H10T1/2 nuclei was also detected (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 8B). Next, we observed that, through this interaction, FOXP1 repressed the activation of RBPJk-Luc via the intracellular domain of Notch (NICD) (Figure 4L). Additionally, Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ BM MSCs exhibited elevated expression of Hey1 and Heyl — 2 quintessential downstream targets of Notch signaling (Figure 4M). Accordingly, enforced expression of FOXP1 in C3H10T1/2 cells repressed expression of Hey1 and Heyl (Figure 4N). These findings suggest that FOXP1 promotes osteogenic differentiation of MSCs through repression of Notch signaling during postnatal skeletal aging. However, further studies are needed to more robustly confirm this hypothesis.

Foxp1 attenuates MSC senescence through repression of p16 INK4A transcription. In terms of stem cell replication capacity, explants of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ MSCs displayed marked arrest in population doubling measured in vitro at 1 and 6 months (Figure 5A). Following 48-hour BrdU pulse-chase, FACS analyses revealed a smaller proportion of BrdU+ MSCs (CD31–CD45–CD29+Sca1+) in the BM of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mice (Figure 5, B and C). We further observed that expression levels of cell cycle inhibitors p16INK4A, p21, and p27 were relatively increased in MSCs following isolation from Foxp1-deficient BM (Figure 5D). However, the number of CFU-F colonies began to progressively decrease at 6 months (Figure 5, E and F), consistent with a reduction in self-renewal ability upon loss of Foxp1. Expression levels of p16INK4A, a marker for cellular senescence (18), were also significantly increased (Figure 5G). Yet expression of another 2 aging-associated markers, H3K9me3 and LAP2β (50), was decreased in Foxp1-deficient MSCs (Figure 5G). Whereas second-passage MSC cultures of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ BM had relatively fewer Ki67+ cells than Foxp1fl/fl controls (Figure 5, H and I), a greater number of γH2AX+ and senescence-associated β-galactosidase activity (SA–β-gal+) cells as well as increased ROS levels were detected in mutant MSC cultures (Figure 5, H–K, and Supplemental Figure 8D). This decreased distribution of nuclear LAP2β in Foxp1-deficient MSCs was confirmed by high-resolution IHC (Figure 5H) and was consistent with the Western blot data (Figure 5G). These in vivo and in vitro experiments indicated that Foxp1-deficient MSCs undergo a decline in self-renewal capacity. This, in turn, leads to swift accumulation of DNA damage and premature senescence during expansion.

Figure 5 Ablation of Foxp1 results in premature senescence of MSCs. (A) In vitro population doublings of MSCs from Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ BM at 1 and 6 months. n = 4. (B) FACS analysis dot plot of BrdU+ labeled MSCs (defined as CD31–CD45–CD29+Sca1+) following 48-hour pulse-chase in BM of 3-month-old mice. n = 3. (C) Quantification of the percentages of BrdU+ MSCs in 3-month-old mice. n = 4. (D) qPCR assessment of cell-cycle inhibitor (p16INK4A, p21, and p27) expression in BM MSCs. n = 3. (E) Giemsa staining for the CFU-F colonies of BM MSCs from Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutant mice at 3, 6, and 12 months. n = 3. (F) Quantification of the number of CFU-F colonies in E. n = 3. (G) Western blot detection of FOXP1, p16INK4A, H3K9me3, and LAP2β protein levels in BM MSCs. (H) SA–β-gal staining, Ki67, γH2AX, and LAP2β immunostaining of the second passage of MSCs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I and J) Quantification of Ki67+ and γH2AX+ frequencies in MSCs from H. n = 3. (K) Quantification of the DCFDA fluorescence intensities reveals increased ROS levels in MSCs (CD31–CD45–CD29+Sca1+) from Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ BM at 3 months old. n = 4. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Tight transcriptional control of the p16INK4A locus is important in regulating senescence of a number of adult stem cell lineages during aging (13, 14, 51, 52). Promoter occupancy analysis identified FOXP1-binding sites within the p16INK4A promoter (–1701 to-1695, Figure 6A). Luciferase reporter assays employing p16-Luc (driven by its essential 2.8 kb promoter) revealed that FOXP1 repressed activity of the p16INK4A WT, but not the FOXP1-binding site–mutated p16INK4A reporter (Figure 6, B and C). These findings suggested that FOXP1 restrains MSC senescence through repression of p16INK4A transcription during skeletal aging.

Figure 6 Foxp1 attenuates MSC senescence through repression of p16INK4A transcription. (A) Promoter occupancy of p16INK4A as assessed by anti-FOXP1 ChIP-PCR in MSCs. Sequence analysis identified a consensus FOXP1-binding site within the p16INK4A promoter (1701-1695). (B) FOXP1 repression of p16INK4A transcription as revealed by p16-Luc reporter assays in C3H10T1/2 cells transfected with the indicated levels of cotransfected FOXP1. (C) FOXP1 repressed transcription of p16-Luc reporter, but not the mutant reporter p16-Luc (mut). (D) Doubling times of BM MSCs expanded in vitro. The replication capacity of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ p16–/– double mutants is significantly higher than that of Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ single mutants, but lower than that of control mice. n = 4. (E) Representative images of μCT analyses of trabecular bones of tibia in 3-month single (Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ) and double (Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ p16–/–) mutants. (F) Bone volume, BMD, and number of trabecular bones are significantly rescued in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ p16–/– double-mutant compared with Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ single-mutant mice. n = 4. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Tb. BV/TV, trabecular bone volume/total volume; Tb. N, trabecular number; Tb. Sp, trabecular spacing; Tb. Th, trabecular thickness.

To further test this hypothesis, we investigated the phenotypes of doubly deleted Foxp1 and p16INK4A conditional KO mice (Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ p16–/–). Even though singular loss of p16INK4A had shown no effect on MSC expansion or bone growth at 3 months of age as described previously (52), we observed a partial rescue of the replicative capacity in Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ p16–/– double-mutant mice (Figure 6D). μCT analyses of bone parameters showed that, as compared with single Foxp1 Prx1 Δ/Δ mutants, double-mutant mice displayed significantly increased volume, number, and BMD of trabecular bones (Figure 6, E and F). We also observed decreased anatomical separation of trabecular, but not of cortical, bones (data not shown). These results suggest that deletion of p16INK4A partially compensates for defects in the replicative function of Foxp1-deficient MSCs.

Overexpression of FOXP1 in humanmesenchymal progenitors augments their replication capacity. Given that Foxp1 expression correlated with the aging progress of murine MSCs, we tested whether overexpression of FOXP1 could compromise senescence in human mesenchymal progenitor cells (hMPCs). Overexpression of lentiviral FOXP1 (Supplemental Figure 8E) within hMPCs collected from donors of both sexes at ages ranging from 27 to 82 years significantly augmented their replicative capacity, as assessed by measurement of population doubling (Figure 7, A–D). Of note, overexpression of FOXP1 hMPCs from a 74-year-old donor increased their expansion capacity to levels comparable to that of hMPCs from a 27-year-old donor (Figure 7D). This was coupled with a dramatic repression of p16INK4A transcription within the fifth passage of FOXP1-overexpressing hMPCs (Figure 7E). We also observed that hMPCs transduced with Foxp1 had greater osteogenic potential and reduced adipogenic potential, as evidenced by ALP and oil red O staining, by qPCR for osteogenic markers (ALP, COL1A1, HEY1 and HEYL), and by Western blotting for adipogenic markers (PPARγ and FABP4) (Figure 7, F–H). Collectively, our results indicate that FOXP1 is capable of augmenting the replication capacity of hMPCs irrespective of their age.