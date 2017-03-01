RNA-binding protein PSPC1 promotes the differentiation-dependent nuclear export of adipocyte RNAs

PSPC1 is a direct target of PPARγ and is induced during adipogenesis. We previously performed a high-throughput screen for cDNAs affecting adipocyte differentiation (28). This screen identified TLE3 as a transcriptional modulator of adipogenic gene expression (14, 29). Another “hit” in this screen was the cDNA encoding the paraspeckle component PSPC1, which had not been previously linked with adipogenesis. To begin to address a potential function for PSPC1 in adipocytes, we first examined PSPC1 expression during the differentiation time course of 10T1/2 and 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. Pspc1 mRNA expression rose during differentiation in both cell lines (Figure 1A), and PSPC1 protein expression was even more prominently increased (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 PSPC1 expression promotes adipogenesis. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of Pspc1 mRNA during the differentiation of 10T1/2 and 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with dexamethasone (1 μM), IBMX (0.5 mM), insulin (5 μg/ml), and GW1929 (20 nM) for 2 days followed by insulin and GW1929 for 5 days. Comparison was made against D0 by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 4 independent experiments. Unless mentioned otherwise, mRNA expression in this and all subsequent figures was normalized to 36B4 control. (B) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 protein during differentiation of 10T1/2 and 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. Cells were treated as in A. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of Pspc1, Pparg, and adiponectin mRNA in epididymal white adipose tissue from control ob/ob mice and WT C57BL/6 mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks. n = 8–10 per group. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 protein expression in retrovirally derived 10T1/2 stable cell lines expressing vector or PSPC1. (E) Oil Red O staining of 10T1/2 stable cells described in D. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW for 8 days. (F) Real-time PCR analysis of adipogenic gene expression in 10T1/2 stable cells described in D on different days during differentiation. Cells were stimulated to differentiate as in E. Comparison was made against vector control by Student’s t test. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (G) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 protein expression in retrovirally derived 10T1/2 stable cell lines expressing PSPC1 shRNAs (shPspc1, sh#1, and sh#2) or lacZ shRNA (shLacZ) control. (H) Oil Red O staining of the 10T1/2 stable cells described in G. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW for 7 days. (I) Real-time PCR analysis of adipogenic gene expression in 10T1/2 stable cells described in G on different days during differentiation. Cells were stimulated to differentiate as in H. Comparison was made against shLacZ control by 1-way ANOVA. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next examined whether the Pspc1 gene was a direct target of PPARγ. To address whether PPARγ bound directly to the Pspc1 promoter, we analyzed genome-wide ChIP sequencing data from 3T3-L1 cells (30). We identified peaks for PPARγ and its heterodimeric partner RXRα –0.2 kb from the transcription start site in the Pspc1 promoter (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI89484DS1), and sequence analysis identified a DR-1 sequence associated with this region (AGGTCAAGGGTTA). Directed ChIP–quantitative PCR assays confirmed that this –0.2-kb region was bound by PPARγ in a differentiation-dependent manner in 3T3-L1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B).

PSPC1 has previously been reported to form a complex with other paraspeckle components (31). We therefore tested whether the expression of other paraspeckle components was altered during differentiation. Sfpq and Nono were modestly induced during differentiation in at least 1 cell line, and expression of Neat1 was markedly increased in both (Supplemental Figure 1C), in agreement with a recent report (32). We also investigated whether PSPC1 level was altered in obesity. We found that ob/ob mice expressed less Pspc1 mRNA in white adipose tissue (WAT) compared with WT controls (Figure 1C). We also observed reduced expression of Pspc1 in WAT from mice fed a high-fat diet (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1D). Interestingly, the expression pattern of PSPC1 in these models resembled that of PPARγ and adiponectin (Figure 1C). Examination of Pspc1 mRNA tissue distribution revealed prominent expression in metabolically active tissues including WAT and brown adipose tissue (BAT) (Supplemental Figure 1E).

PSPC1 promotes adipogenesis in vitro. To elucidate the role of PSPC1 in adipogenesis, we overexpressed PSPC1 in 10T1/2 preadipocytes via retroviral transduction (Figure 1D and ref. 3). We obtained stable cell lines derived from large populations of clones. These lines were then induced to differentiate for 7–8 days with the with the 1 μM d examethasone, 0.5 mM IB M X, and 5 μg/ml i nsulin (DMI) plus 20 nM GW 1929 (GW) cocktail. Expression of PSPC1 increased the capacity of 10T1/2 cells to differentiate, as judged by Oil Red O staining (Figure 1E). Real-time PCR analysis during the differentiation time course confirmed increased expression of adipocyte-selective genes in cells overexpressing PSPC1 (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1F). Comparable results were obtained in 3T3-L1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

As a complement to these gain-of-function studies, we expressed PSPC1 and PPARγ in combination (Supplemental Figure 2C). NIH-3T3 fibroblasts lack endogenous PPARγ expression and are therefore unable to differentiate into adipocytes. Consistent with earlier work, introduction of PPARγ conferred the ability to differentiate, as shown by the induction of adipocyte genes (3). Expression of PSPC1 alone had little, if any, effect, whereas coexpression of PSPC1 and PPARγ resulted in a synergistic effect.

In order to assess the requirement for endogenous PSPC1 expression during adipocyte differentiation, we generated retroviruses encoding shRNA sequences against Pspc1. Knockdown of Pspc1 expression in 10T1/2 stable cell lines was confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 1G). Morphological differentiation, as assessed by Oil Red O staining, was impaired in cells with reduced PSPC1 expression (Figure 1H). Reduced expression of PSPC1 was also associated with reduced expression of adipocyte genes (Figure 1I). Importantly, 2 different shRNA sequences targeting PSPC1 impaired adipogenesis, and the degree of knockdown correlated with the effect on adipocyte gene expression. We observed similar effects in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes engineered to stably express these shRNA sequences (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E).

We also evaluated whether NONO and SFPQ were capable of promoting adipogenesis. While ectopic expression of PSPC1 markedly increased differentiation, expression of either NONO or SFPQ alone had no effect (Supplemental Figure 2F). This finding suggests that either the adipogenic activity of PSPC1 is paraspeckle-independent or only PSPC1 levels are limiting during preadipocyte differentiation.

The adipogenic capacity of Pspc1 depends on RNA binding. Next, we addressed the mechanism of PSPC1 action in adipogenesis. All three DBHS members, PSPC1, NONO, and SFPQ, contain 2 tandem RNA recognition motifs (RRMs) that exhibit more than 50% sequence identity (33). RRMs typically engage in sequence-specific recognition of short RNA motifs (34). We investigated whether the 2 RRMs were required for PSPC1 to drive adipogenesis. We generated stable cell lines that expressed a PSPC1 protein with point mutations within the 8–amino acid RNP consensus sequence in each of its RRM domains (RNP mutant, Figure 2A), or with deletions of either RRM1 or RRM2 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Remarkably, while PSPC1 promoted adipocyte differentiation, none of the RRM mutants promoted differentiation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Although the RRM1 and RRM2 deletion mutants were expressed at slightly reduced levels compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 3A), they completely lacked adipogenic activity. Immunoblotting for PPARγ in these differentiated stable cells further confirmed an almost complete loss of PSPC1 adipogenic function when the RRMs were mutated (Figure 2A). Together these data suggest that the 2 RRMs of PSPC1 are required for its adipogenic capacity.

Figure 2 iCLIP-Seq identifies PSPC1 binding sites in adipocyte transcripts. (A) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 and PPARγ in retrovirally derived 10T1/2 stable cell lines expressing WT PSPC1 or an RRM point mutant (RNP Mut). Quantification of PSPC1 bands normalized to HMG1 bands is indicated. (B) Real-time PCR analysis of gene expression in 10T1/2 stable cells described in A. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW for 7 days. Comparison was made against vector control by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (C) Autoradiograph of cross-linked PSPC1-RNA complexes using denaturing gel electrophoresis. PSPC1-RNA complexes were immunopurified from 10T1/2 cells expressing vector or Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1) using Flag antibody. RNA was partially or fully digested using different concentrations of MNase. Complexes extending 20–40 kDa upward from the size of PSPC1 (59 kDa) were excised for further analysis (area indicated in squares). (D and E) PSPC1 iCLIP-Seq clusters mapped to the mouse EBF1 and ACSL1 gene (University of California, Santa Cruz, Genome Browser track). Four tracks in green, blue, yellow, and red represent day 0 vector, day 0 Fl-Pspc1, day 6 vector, and day 6 Fl-Pspc1, respectively. Peaks are piles of 30-nt significant clusters (cross-linking site ± 15 nt). Height of the peaks indicates the number of clusters identified within the region. Results are representative of 2 independent iCLIP-Seq experiments. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

RRM domains bind RNA with sequence-specificity. Interestingly, prior studies have shown that the presence of a second RRM in a protein confers additional affinity and specificity for RNA recognition (34, 35). We therefore postulated that PSPC1 might drive adipogenesis through interacting with mRNA transcripts of differentiation-relevant genes. To test this idea, we used individual-nucleotide resolution cross-linking and immunoprecipitation (iCLIP) coupled with high-throughput sequencing to explore whether PSPC1 binds RNA, and if so, which species (36, 37). We used 10T1/2 stable cells expressing vector or Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1). Cells before (day 0) and after (day 6) differentiation were subjected to UV cross-linking and lysed, and then protein-RNA complexes were immunoprecipitated with Flag antibody. Purified PSPC1-bound RNAs were enzymatically fragmented and radioactively labeled. When this purified PSPC1-RNA complex was resolved by SDS-PAGE, we detected a radioactive signal at the exact molecular weight of Fl-Pspc1 with full RNA digestion, and shifted above the size of Fl-Pspc1 as a smear with partial RNA digestion (Figure 2C). Radioactive signal was undetectable in the vector control pull-down samples. These data strongly suggest that PSPC1 binds to RNA directly.

To identify genome-wide RNA targets of PSPC1, we performed high-throughput sequencing on the PSPC1-bound RNA samples recovered from the gel. We obtained 3.6 million and 3.0 million nonredundant reads from PSPC1-bound RNA on differentiation day 0 and day 6, respectively (Supplemental Table 1). We confirmed the quality of the reads (Supplemental Figure 4A) and analyzed their length distribution (Supplemental Figure 4B). Using the TopHat mapping tool, 1,024,730 (day 0) and 894,301 (day 6) reads were uniquely aligned to the mouse (NCBI37/mm9) genome (Supplemental Table 1) (38). We next used the CLIP-Seq cluster-finding algorithm CLIPper to identify 25,743 (day 0) and 38,084 (day 6) significant clusters (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Table 1) (39). We further analyzed the genomic distribution of PSPC1 binding sites. The majority of the binding sites (97% on day 0 and 93% on day 6) were located within intronic regions, indicating that PSPC1 preferentially interacts with pre-mRNA in the nucleus. A minority of clusters was identified within 3′-UTRs (Supplemental Figure 4C). Interestingly, we observed a 2.5-fold increase in 3′-UTR binding on day 6, suggesting a possible shift in preference or subcellular localization of the PSPC1-RNA interaction upon differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, de novo motif search with the HOMER algorithm identified AU-rich elements, UAAUU and UAUAU, within PSPC1-bound RNA sequences (Supplemental Figure 4D) (40). These analyses (library 1) were validated by a second library set (library 2) from an independently performed iCLIP-Seq experiment, reflected by approximately 70% overlap in their target transcripts (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Pspc1 binds and regulates mRNA transcripts of adipocyte-selective genes. Next, we analyzed the target mRNAs of PSPC1 based on the CLIP-defined binding sites (Supplemental Table 2). We identified several candidate PSPC1-interacting transcripts that were previously known to play important roles in adipogenesis, including Ebf1, Pparg, Acsl1, and Scd1 (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5). Neat1, a known binding partner of PSPC1, was one of the RNAs with the highest read number, confirming the validity of the assay (Supplemental Table 2). Scanning through a 15-Mb region flanking Ebf1 on the chromosome revealed very few PSPC1 binding peaks, suggesting that our iCLIP approach had identified sequence-specific interactions (Supplemental Figure 5A).

To further validate the PSPC1-RNA interactions revealed by the iCLIP analysis, we immunoprecipitated either Fl-Pspc1 (Figure 3, A and B) or endogenous PSPC1 (Figure 3, C and D) from 10T1/2 cells and measured transcript levels by real-time PCR. Immunoprecipitated transcript levels were normalized to levels of corresponding input RNA to control for differences in transcript abundance. These studies confirmed that both native and tagged PSPC1 interacts selectively with a panel of adipocyte RNAs identified in the iCLIP analysis. Importantly, we failed to detect robust interaction of PSPC1 with several abundantly expressed differentiation-dependent adipocyte transcripts that did not appear in our iCLIP results, including Lxra, Cebpa, Fasn, and adiponectin (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 PSPC1 selectively interacts with certain adipocyte RNAs. (A) Immunoblot analysis of Flag-tagged PSPC1 protein (Fl-Pspc1) in the whole cell lysate and immunopurified products. Differentiated 10T1/2 adipocytes stably expressing Fl-Pspc1 or vector were used. Following UV cross-linking, 3X Flag antibody was used for IP. (B) Real-time PCR analysis of target transcript levels in Flag-immunoprecipitated samples. RNA was isolated from input and IP samples described in A. Values represent the amount of each transcript in the IP sample normalized to its amount in the input sample. Neat1 serves as a positive control; cyclophilin and 36B4 serve as negative controls. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Immunoblot analysis of endogenous PSPC1 protein in the whole cell lysate and immunopurified products. 10T1/2 adipocytes on differentiation day 6 were used. Following UV cross-linking, endogenous PSPC1 antibody and IgG isotype control antibody were used for IP. (D) Real-time PCR analysis of target transcript levels in the PSPC1-immunoprecipitated sample. RNA was isolated from input and IP samples described in C. Values represent the amount of each transcript in the IP sample normalized to its amount in the input sample. Neat1 serves as a positive control; cyclophilin and 36B4 serve as negative controls. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. Error bars represent mean + SEM.

We next addressed whether binding of adipogenic transcripts by PSPC1 had functional consequences. We hypothesized that modulating the amount of PSPC1 in the cell might affect target mRNA or protein expression. To verify whether PSPC1 promotes expression of its binding targets during differentiation, we examined RNA and protein levels of these targets in differentiated 10T1/2 adipocytes on day 7. Stable expression of untagged PSPC1 (Psp), N-terminal Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1), or C-terminal Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Pspc1-Fl) all conferred increased levels of target mRNAs and proteins (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6A). By contrast, point mutations in the 2 RRM domains abolished the effects. Furthermore, stable expression of native PSPC1 but not the RRM deletion mutants resulted in elevated expression levels of both target proteins and mRNAs on day 6 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 4 PSPC1 influences the expression of iCLIP-identified target RNAs. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of target gene mRNA expression in differentiated 10T1/2 cells stably expressing vector (Vect), N-terminal Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1), C-terminal Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Pspc1-Fl), untagged PSPC1 (Psp), or PSPC1 RNP mutant (RNP). Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW for 7 days. Comparison was made against vector control by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (B) Immunoblot analysis of target gene protein expression in differentiated 10T1/2 stable cell lines described in A. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of target gene mRNA expression in undifferentiated 10T1/2 cells expressing vector (Vect), V5-tagged WT PSPC1 (Psp-V5), V5-tagged RRM1 deletion mutant (RRM1), or V5-tagged RRM2 deletion mutant (RRM2). Comparison was made against vector control by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (D) Immunoblot analysis of target gene protein expression in undifferentiated 10T1/2 cells described in C. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. The immunoblots presented in D include replicate samples run on a parallel gel. (E) Real-time PCR analysis of target gene mRNA expression in undifferentiated 10T1/2 cells expressing PSPC1 shRNAs (shPspc1#1 and shPspc1#3) or lacZ shRNA control (shLacZ). Comparison was made against shlacZ control by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (F) Immunoblot analysis of target gene protein expression in undifferentiated 10T1/2 cells described in E. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To discriminate between direct and indirect — or between transcriptional and posttranscriptional — effects, we assessed the effects of PSPC1 in undifferentiated 10T1/2 preadipocytes to eliminate secondary effects due to differentiation. Remarkably, while native PSPC1 expression did not affect target mRNA levels (Figure 4C), target protein levels were increased (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6D), suggesting a posttranscriptional mechanism. This effect was not observed with the RRM deletion mutants. Although the RRM deletion mutants were expressed at slightly reduced levels compared with WT, they completely lacked activity, suggesting that the RRM domains are likely to contribute to these effects. Conversely, loss of endogenous PSPC1 strongly reduced protein levels of PSPC1 targets, with only minimal or no effect on mRNA expression (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6E). Since these effects of PSPC1 expression and knockdown were observed in the absence of differentiation, they were likely to be primary effects of PSPC1 modulation.

Pspc1 interacts with DDX3X in a differentiation- and RNA-dependent manner. RNA-binding proteins tend to form complexes that work cooperatively on the target RNA molecule. Paraspeckle complexes have not heretofore been studied in adipocytes, and therefore their composition in this cell type is unknown. We hypothesized that determining the PSPC1 protein interactome in adipocytes might provide insight into the mechanism by which PSPC1-RNA binding regulates gene expression. We used coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) coupled with mass spectrometry to investigate the constituents of PSPC1 complexes in preadipocytes and adipocytes. We analyzed 10T1/2 stable cell lines that expressed Fl-Pspc1 at 2 differentiation time points (days 0 and 7). Silver staining of the immunoprecipitated proteins revealed a number of bands that were enriched in the Fl-Pspc1 sample on day 7 (Figure 5A, arrows). Mass spectrometry analysis of the immunoprecipitated proteins generated a list of putative PSPC1 binding partners. To eliminate nonspecific binding, the list of candidates was compared with the sample from cells lacking Fl-Pspc1. Importantly, the 2 known PSPC1 interaction partners, NONO and SFPQ, had the highest confidence scores, confirming the validity of our approach. Among the other top interaction candidates, the majority were known RNA-binding proteins, reinforcing the idea that PSPC1 is involved in RNA biology. Notably, the 2 categories with the highest number of interaction candidates were “RNA transport” and “protein synthesis” (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 5 PSPC1 interacts with DDX3X and translocates from nucleus to cytoplasm during differentiation. (A) Silver staining of Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1) coimmunoprecipitated proteins on a gradient Bis-Tris gel. Co-IP with Flag antibody was performed in 10T1/2 cells stably expressing Fl-Pspc1 or vector. Arrows indicate bands present exclusively in the Fl-Pspc1 lane. (B) Immunoblot analysis of proteins coimmunoprecipitated with Fl-Pspc1 in 10T1/2 cells on differentiation day 0 and day 6. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW. The known interaction partner NONO served as a positive control. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Immunoblot analysis of DDX3X coimmunoprecipitated with Fl-Pspc1 in 10T1/2 cells on differentiation day 6 (middle panel). Cell lysates were treated with control or RNase prior to IP (right panel). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Immunoblot analysis of DDX3X and NONO co-IP with PSPC1 and RRM mutants (ΔRRM1 and ΔRRM2). 10T1/2 stable cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 and NONO in the nuclear (Nuc) and cytoplasmic (Cyto) fractions of 10T1/2 cells on differentiation days 0 and 7. Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW. HMG1 and α-tubulin served as nuclear and cytoplasmic markers, respectively. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) PSPC1 subcellular localization visualized by fluorescent confocal microscopy in undifferentiated (Pre) and differentiated (Ad) 10T1/2 adipocytes stably expressing V5-tagged PSPC1 (Psp-V5). Cells were stimulated to differentiate with DMI + 20 nM GW for 7 days. Scale bars: 20 μm. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) PSPC1 subcellular localization visualized by fluorescent confocal microscopy in undifferentiated (Pre) and differentiated (Ad) 10T1/2 adipocytes stably expressing untagged PSPC1. Antibody against PSPC1 (red) was used for detecting endogenous PSPC1. Scale bars: 5 μm. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments.

We verified the interaction of candidates from our list using co-IP studies (Figure 5B and data not shown). One interacting protein, DEAD-box RNA helicase 3 (DDX3X), was of particular interest. First, it ranked alongside the known direct interactors, NONO and SFPQ; second, it was associated with PSPC1 in a differentiation-dependent manner (Figure 5B). The finding that PSPC1-DDX3X association was induced by differentiation suggested it could have functional relevance to adipogenesis. Since both PSPC1 and DDX3X are RNA-binding proteins (41), we examined whether their interaction was RNA-dependent. Treatment with RNase prior to IP of PSPC1 abolished the PSPC1-DDX3X interaction, indicating that it was indeed RNA-dependent (Figure 5C). To determine whether the RNA-interacting RRMs were required for interaction with various PSPC1 complex components in adipocytes, we performed IPs with WT and RRM mutant PSPC1 proteins. We found that RRM2 was selectively required for interaction of PSPC1 with NONO, while both RRMs were required for interaction with DDX3X (Figure 5D).

Pspc1 translocates from nucleus to cytoplasm upon adipocyte differentiation. DDX3X is an ATP-dependent RNA helicase that participates in various aspects of mRNA metabolism, including mRNA nuclear export (42–44). Prior studies have shown that DDX3X interacts with mRNA ribonucleoprotein complexes in the nucleus and is exported along with the ribonucleoproteins to the cytoplasm (45–47). We therefore speculated that PSPC1, in a complex with DDX3X, might be exported out of the nucleus (together with its target mRNA) during adipogenesis. To test this hypothesis, we performed nuclear-cytoplasmic fractionation on undifferentiated and differentiated adipocytes. Before differentiation (day 0), PSPC1 was present solely in the nuclear fraction. Surprisingly, despite previous reports that PSPC1 was a constitutively nuclear protein, we detected a substantial fraction of PSPC1 protein in the cytoplasmic fraction on day 7 (Figure 5E). This finding suggested that PSPC1 might accompany its target mRNA transcripts from the nucleus into the cytoplasm during differentiation.

To provide additional evidence for PSPC1 translocation, we used confocal immunofluorescence microscopy to visualize PSPC1 localization in preadipocytes and adipocytes. In preadipocytes, PSPC1 expression entirely colocalized with DAPI staining, consistent with nuclear localization. However, in mature adipocytes, there was a remarkable shift of PSPC1 staining into the cytoplasm, consistent with results of our cell fractionation studies (Figure 5, F and G). In particular, the lipid-laden cells displayed prominent cytoplasmic PSPC1 localization. Parallel studies were carried out with both epitope-tagged and endogenous PSPC1 protein. These data indicate that PSPC1 shuttles from the nucleus to the cytoplasm during adipocyte differentiation.

Pspc1 promotes nuclear export of adipogenic mRNAs. The discovery of PSPC1 translocation suggested that PSPC1 might facilitate adipocyte differentiation through a mechanism(s) affecting mRNA processing, transport, or stability. We initially tested whether PSPC1 enhanced target mRNA stability in the cytoplasm. We treated 10T1/2 adipocytes with actinomycin D to inhibit transcription and analyzed target transcript levels. We were unable to detect any alteration in rates of target mRNA degradation in cells with either increased or decreased PSPC1 (Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that PSPC1 does not stabilize these transcripts.

Figure 6 PSPC1 facilitates nucleocytoplasmic export of target mRNAs. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of PSPC1 target transcripts at multiple time points following actinomycin D treatment in differentiated 10T1/2 cells stably expressing vector (Vect), Flag-tagged PSPC1 (Fl-Pspc1), or untagged PSPC1 (Psp). Results represent 3 independent experiments. (B) Real-time PCR analysis of PSPC1 target transcripts at multiple time points following actinomycin D treatment in differentiated 10T1/2 cells stably expressing PSPC1 shRNA (shPspc1) or lacZ shRNA (shLacZ). Results represent 2 independent experiments. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of PSPC1 target transcripts in the nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of 10T1/2 cells expressing vector (Vect), Fl-Pspc1, or Psp. Values represent the cytoplasmic-to-nuclear ratio of each transcript. Lxrb served as a negative control. Comparison was made against vector control by 1-way ANOVA. Results represent 3 independent experiments. (D) Real-time PCR analysis of gene expression in control or PSPC1-transduced 10T1/2 cells transfected with nontargeting siRNA control (siNC) or siRNA directed against Ddx3x (siDdx3x). Comparison was made against siNC control by Student’s t test. Results represent 2 independent experiments. (E) Immunoblot analysis of protein extracts from control or PSPC1-transduced 10T1/2 cells transfected with nontargeting siRNA control (siNC) or siRNA directed against Ddx3x (siDdx3x). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next addressed whether PSPC1 was able to facilitate mRNA export from the nucleus. We performed nuclear-cytoplasmic fractionation (Supplemental Figure 7A) and analyzed PSPC1-interacting RNAs in each fraction. Adipocytes stably expressing native or Flag-tagged PSPC1 exhibited an elevated cytoplasmic-to-nuclear ratio of a number of mRNA targets compared with control cells, including Ebf1, Pparg, Acsl1, Scd1, and Cd36 (Figure 6C). Importantly, this finding did not appear to reflect a general effect on all mRNAs, as those not found to interact with PSPC1, such as Lxrb, were not different between control and PSPC1-expressing cells. These observations suggest that PSPC1 facilitates adipocyte differentiation by promoting the nuclear export of a subset of mRNAs, resulting in augmented protein expression. In support of this idea, we found that expression of the putative mRNA export factor DDX3X, with which PSPC1 interacts (Figure 5), was important for PSPC1 effects on its target protein expression. We knocked down DDX3X expression with siRNA in preadipocytes expressing retroviral vector alone or PSPC1. Even partial loss of DDX3X protein led to a reduction in protein levels of EBF1, SCD-1, ASCL1, and PPARγ, without affecting levels of their corresponding mRNAs and without affecting levels of PSPC1 protein (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). This effect was most evident in cells overexpressing PSPC1 (Figure 6E, right), consistent with the hypothesis that DDX3X facilitates the action of PSPC1.

Pspc1 is required for adipogenesis in vivo. Finally, we tested the importance of PSPC1 for adipocyte differentiation and maintenance in vivo. To address whether PSPC1 activity contributes to adipocyte development, we assessed the capacity of PSPC1 knockdown preadipocytes to form fat pads when transplanted into immunocompromised mice. We used 3T3-F442A cells for these studies, as they efficiently form fat pads (48). Four weeks after subcutaneous transplantation, preadipocytes transduced with PSPC1 shRNA (shPspc1) gave rise to markedly smaller fat pads compared with controls. The average fat pad weight was lower, suggesting that fewer adipocytes were derived from PSPC1 knockdown preadipocytes compared with controls (Figure 7A). Histological analysis of the control fat pads revealed primarily mature adipocytes with large unilocular lipid droplets, resembling WAT. By contrast, fat pads from the shPspc1 group contained more stromal tissue and relatively few adipocytes, suggesting that cells with decreased PSPC1 expression had impaired differentiation capacity in vivo (Figure 7B). Gene expression analysis also revealed lower levels of adipocyte mRNAs in the shPspc1 fat pads (Figure 7C). Comparable results were obtained for multiple shRNA constructs in multiple independent experiments (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 7 PSPC1 is important for adipocyte differentiation and maintenance in vivo. (A) Weight of the fat pad formed from subcutaneous transplantation of 3T3-F442A preadipocytes expressing lacZ shRNA (shLacZ) or PSPC1 shRNA (shPspc1). Mice were sacrificed 4 weeks after transplantation. Six-week old male NCr nude mice were used, n = 4 per group. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (B) Histological analysis of the fat pad formed from subcutaneous preadipocyte transplantation described in A. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of Pspc1 and adipose-specific genes in the fat pads formed from the subcutaneous preadipocyte transplantations described in A. Comparison was made against shCtrl by Student’s t test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of PSPC1 and PPARγ protein expression in the inguinal WAT of each Pspc1fl/fl mouse injected with GFP adenovirus in 1 inguinal fat pad and Cre adenovirus in the contralateral pad. Mice were sacrificed 7 days after adenovirus injection. Eight-week-old male Pspc1fl/fl mice were used, n = 5. Results from 3 representative mice are shown. (E) Quantification of band intensity in D. Values represent intensity of PSPC1 or PPARγ2 bands normalized to intensity of corresponding HMG1 bands. Means of 3 representative mice are presented. (F) Real-time PCR analysis of adipose-specific genes in the inguinal WAT injected with adenovirus as described in D. Results from 3 representative mice are shown. Results are representative of 2 independent cohorts of mice. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

As a complementary approach to address PSPC1 function in vivo, we generated Pspc1-floxed mice (Pspc1fl/fl) (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C) and used Cre-expressing adenovirus to delete Pspc1 in inguinal WAT. We injected inguinal fat pads of Pspc1fl/fl mice with Ad-Cre virus on 1 side and Ad-GFP control virus on the other. All comparisons were made between the 2 fat pads within the same animal. The efficacy of adenoviral transduction was confirmed by diminished PSPC1 protein expression in the Ad-Cre–injected fat pads (Figure 7, D and E). PSPC1 expression was not altered in the nearby quadriceps muscle or in the liver (Supplemental Figure 8D). Adipocyte-specific gene expression was lower in Ad-Cre–injected fat pads compared with their Ad-GFP–injected counterparts, including a number of the CLIP-identified PSPC1 target genes (Figure 7F). The results of Figure 7 indicate that endogenous PSPC1 is indispensable for adipose tissue development and maintenance in vivo.

Resistance to diet-induced obesity in adipose-specific Pspc1 knockout mice. To address the consequence of chronic loss of PSPC1 in mature adipose tissue, we generated adipose tissue–specific Pspc1-null mice by crossing the floxed mice with adiponectin-Cre transgenics. Comparisons were made between littermate homozygous Pspc1-floxed mice in the presence or absence of the Cre transgene. As expected, mice expressing adiponectin-Cre showed markedly reduced Pspc1 mRNA expression in WAT and BAT (Supplemental Figure 9A). Adipose PSPC1–deficient mice had body weight comparable to that of controls when maintained on chow diet (Figure 8A). However, when the mice were switched to a high-fat diet (60% calories from fat), they gained much less weight (Figure 8A) and were visibly leaner (Figure 8B). MRI analysis of body composition after 10 weeks on a high-fat diet confirmed reduced body fat in adipose PSPC1–deficient mice with no change in body lean mass (Figure 8C). On visual inspection after laparotomy, adipose PSPC1–deficient mice had much less adipose tissue, and the size and weight of individual fat pads were correspondingly reduced (Figure 8, D–F). The size of white adipocytes in both the inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT) and the epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) depots was smaller in adipose PSPC1–deficient mice (Figure 8G). Both the BAT and the liver of adipose PSPC1–deficient mice showed histological evidence of rescued lipid accumulation compared with controls (Figure 8G). Spleen and liver size was not different between groups (Figure 8F). Plasma triglyceride and cholesterol levels were also not different (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 8 Adipose-specific PSPC1-deficient mice are resistant to diet-induced obesity. (A) Body weight of Pspc1fl/fl (F/F) and Pspc1fl/fl Cre+ (KO) mice fed chow diet for 10 weeks and then switched to 60% HFD. n = 8 per group, female mice. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (B) External appearance of representative F/F and KO mice shown in A at 20 weeks of age after 10 weeks on HFD. (C) Body fat and lean mass in F/F and KO mice at 8 weeks old on chow diet and at 20 weeks old after 10 weeks on HFD determined by EchoMRI. n = 8 per group, female mice. Comparison was made against F/F control mice by Student’s t test. (D) Average weight of individual white and brown adipose fat pads from F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD. n = 8 per group, 20-week-old female mice. Comparison was made against F/F control mice by Student’s t test. (E) Representative F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD showing grossly reduced adipose tissue content in the absence of PSPC1. (F) Gross appearance of tissues from F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD. (G) Histology of tissues from F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD. Results are representative of 2 independent cohorts of mice. Scale bars: iWAT and epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), 100 μm; BAT and liver, 50 μm. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next asked whether adipose-specific Pspc1 deletion might result in altered systemic energy balance. Surprisingly, metabolic cage analysis revealed a dramatic elevation in VO 2 , VCO 2 , and energy expenditure rate (EE) in mice lacking adipose PSPC1 compared with floxed controls (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9C). Further analysis of the EE data using analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) with body mass or lean mass as covariant confirmed an increase in EE in adipose PSPC1–deficient mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 9D). Food intake was not different between genotypes (Figure 9D). Activity was slightly increased in adipose PSPC1–deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 9E).

Figure 9 Adipose-specific PSPC1-deficient mice exhibit increased energy expenditure and glucose tolerance. (A–C) Energy expenditure rate (EE; kcal/kg/h), VO 2 (ml/kg/h), and VCO 2 (ml/kg/h) of Pspc1fl/fl (F/F) and Pspc1fl/fl Cre+ (KO) mice were analyzed by Columbus Oxymax metabolic chambers after 4 weeks on HFD. Twelve-hour light/dark cycles, 72-hour total duration; each light/dark bar represents 12-hour duration. n = 8 per group, female mice. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA. (D) Daily food intake normalized to body weight. n = 8 per group, female mice. Comparison was made against F/F control mice by Student’s t test. (E) IP glucose tolerance test (GTT) performed on F/F and KO mice after 4 weeks of HFD feeding. n = 5 per group, 14-week-old female mice. Comparison at each time point was made against F/F control mice by repeated-measures ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Insulin tolerance test (ITT) performed on F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks of HFD feeding. n = 5 per group, 20-week-old female mice. Comparison at each time point was made against F/F control mice by repeated-measures ANOVA. (G) Relative gene expression in iWAT from F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD determined by real-time PCR. n = 8 per group, 20-week-old female mice. Comparison was made against F/F control mice by Student’s t test. (H) Relative gene expression in iWAT, BAT, and skeletal muscle from F/F and KO mice after 10 weeks on HFD determined by real-time PCR. n = 8 per group, 20-week-old female mice. Comparison was made against F/F control mice by Student’s t test. Results are representative of 2 independent cohorts of mice. Error bars represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We went on to explore whether loss of adipose PSPC1 expression affected systemic metabolism in the setting of a high-fat diet challenge. Mice lacking PSPC1 in adipose tissue fed with a high-fat diet had improved glucose tolerance compared with controls (Figure 9E). Furthermore, insulin tolerance tests revealed an improved response to exogenous insulin in PSPC1-deficient mice, suggesting that loss of PSPC1 expression ameliorates the development of high-fat diet–induced insulin resistance (Figure 9F).

Consistent with the finding that PSPC1 expression affects adipocyte gene expression, we found reduced expression of multiple adipocyte genes in iWAT from adipose PSPC1–deficient mice (Figure 9G). Interestingly, there was increased expression of genes linked to beiging in iWAT and increased expression of thermogenic genes in BAT in PSPC1-deficient mice compared with controls (Figure 9H). This finding is unlikely to reflect direct antagonistic actions of PSPC1 on thermogenic genes, as overexpression of PSPC1 promoted brown adipocyte differentiation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 9F). Furthermore, despite the fact that Pspc1 deletion was specific for adipose tissue, we also found elevated expression of genes involved in fatty acid utilization, including that encoding acyl-CoA oxidase, in the skeletal muscle of adipose PSPC1–deficient mice (Figure 9H). These data suggest that loss of PSPC1 expression in adipose tissue provokes compensatory changes in systemic energy balance that offset the impairment in adipose tissue lipid storage. In addition, GLUT4 expression levels were elevated in the skeletal muscle of adipose PSPC1–deficient mice, potentially contributing to their improved glucose tolerance (Figure 9H). Collectively, our results indicate that the ability of PSPC1 to regulate adipocyte mRNA maturation is important for both adipocyte development and the function of mature adipose tissue in vivo.