Targeting the adenosine 2A receptor enhances chimeric antigen receptor T cell efficacy

Activation of the CAR leads to increased expression of the A 2A R. Although A 2A R is known to be upregulated following TCR activation and consequently suppresses T cell responses, the effect of CAR stimulation on the expression of A 2A Rs is not known. Moreover, the ability of adenosine to suppress CAR T cell responses has not been investigated. To examine this we first transduced primary murine splenocytes with a CAR containing the CD28 and CD3ζ signaling domains recognizing the human HER2 antigen (scFv-CD28-ζ). Murine splenocytes were activated and retrovirally transduced with an anti-HER2 CAR. Consistent with our previous results (16), after 7 days of culture in IL-2/IL-7–containing media, the anti-HER2 T cells were predominantly CD8+ T cells (78% ± 4%) with only a smaller percentage of CD4+ T cells present in the culture (15% ± 4%) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89455DS1). To determine whether activation of the CAR induced upregulation of the A 2A R, T cells were activated with either an anti-myc tag antibody that directly stimulates the CAR via a c-myc epitope incorporated within the scFv, or anti-CD3/CD28 monoclonal antibodies as a positive control. These experiments revealed that stimulation of gene-modified T cells through the CAR results in upregulation of the A 2A R at levels equivalent to those achieved following TCR stimulation (Figure 1A). To investigate whether this effect was also observed following recognition of HER2 expressed on tumor target cells, anti-HER2 CAR T cells were cocultured with either 24JK mouse fibrosarcoma cells, or 24JK cells engineered to express human HER2 as previously described (ref. 36 and Supplemental Figure 2A). Coculture with 24JK-HER2 tumor cells significantly increased A 2A R expression on anti-HER2 CAR T cells, confirming that CAR activation resulted in upregulation of the A 2A R (Figure 1B). These data provided a strong rationale to investigate further the effect of A 2A R stimulation on CAR T cell activity.

Figure 1 Stimulation of the CAR results in upregulation of the A 2A R, which limits CAR T cell cytokine production. (A) 2 × 106 murine anti-HER2 CAR T cells were stimulated overnight with either anti-CD3 (0.5 μg/ml)/anti-CD28 (0.5 μg/ml), anti-CMYC tag (1:1,000), or an isotype control. (B) 1 × 106 CAR T cells were cocultured with 1 × 106 24JK or 24JK-HER2 tumor cells for 4 hours. (A and B) Stimulated cells were lysed and RNA isolated. Expression of A2aR and housekeeping gene L32 was determined by qPCR. (A) Data were normalized to unstimulated CAR T cells and are presented as the mean ± SEM of 4 individual experiments. (B) Data are presented as the mean ± SD from a representative experiment of n = 3. (C–F) 2 × 105 CAR T cells were cocultured with 1 × 105 24JK/24JK-HER2 (C and E) or E0771/E0771-HER2 (D and F) tumor cells in the presence or absence of NECA (1 μM) and SCH58261 (1 μM). Supernatants were collected after 16 hours and the cytokine concentration determined. Data are represented as mean ± SD of triplicates from a representative experiment of n = 4. “θ” indicates that the recorded value was above the maximum indicated on the graph. “LXSN T cells” refers to T cells transduced with the empty retroviral vector (LXSN) control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA; NS, not significant.

A 2A R blockade enhances the in vitro activity of CAR T cells. To investigate the functional consequence of A 2A R expression, we determined the cytokine production of CAR T cells following coculture with 24JK-HER2 or E0771-HER2 (a murine breast cancer line engineered to express human HER2; Supplemental Figure 2A) tumor cells in the presence or absence of the adenosine analog 5′-(N-ethylcarboxamido)adenosine (NECA). NECA is an agonist of all known adenosine receptors (A 1 , A 2A , A 2B , and A 3 ) and was used at 1 μM, a dose that mimics the concentration of adenosine found in the tumor microenvironment. In these experiments we observed high levels of IFN-γ produced by anti-HER2 CAR T cells following antigen-specific stimulation with either 24JK-HER2 (Figure 1C) or E0771-HER2 (Figure 1D) tumor cells. The addition of NECA significantly and potently suppressed cytokine production by CAR T cells cocultured with E0771-HER2 or 24JK-HER2 cells, an effect that was almost fully reversed by the addition of the A 2A R antagonist SCH58261 (Figure 1, C and D). Intracellular cytokine staining of anti-HER2 CAR T cells following coculture with 24JK-HER2 tumor cells revealed that NECA significantly suppressed IFN-γ production of both CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). To more broadly investigate the effect of A 2A R activation on CAR T cell function, we investigated the effect of A 2A R stimulation on the production of TNF-α, IL-10, IL-2, and IL-4. These experiments revealed that A 2A R activation similarly suppressed anti-HER2 CAR T cell production of TNF-α and IL-10 (Figure 1E), while IL-2 and IL-4 were not secreted at detectable levels following coculture with HER2-expressing tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Interestingly, A 2A R activation had minimal impact on the cytotoxicity of CAR T cells, reflected in the killing of HER2+ target cells in chromium release assays (Supplemental Figure 4A) or staining for the degranulation marker CD107a (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). This is consistent with our previous observations on the effects of A 2A R stimulation on the in vitro cytotoxic function of OVA-specific OT-I T cells (33). To confirm that the effect of NECA on cytokine production was mediated through the A 2A R, we next measured the levels of IFN-γ and TNF-α produced by WT or A 2A R–/– CAR T cells following antigen stimulation in the presence or absence of NECA. We found that the production of both IFN-γ and TNF-α by anti-HER2 CAR T cells derived from A 2A R–/– mice was not modulated by NECA, confirming the involvement of the A 2A R in this effect (Figure 1F).

A 2A R–/– CAR T cells exhibit superior antitumor function in vivo. Given that our in vitro data indicated that CAR T cell function was negatively modulated by A 2A R stimulation, we next assessed the impact of targeting A 2A R on CAR T cell activity in vivo. CAR T cell function was tested using the 24JK-HER2 and E0771-HER2 lines, both of which expressed CD73 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Using WT or A 2A R–/– donor T cells transduced with the anti-HER2 CAR, we found that adoptive transfer of A 2A R–/– CAR T cells had significantly greater activity against established subcutaneous 24JK-HER2 tumors (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5A) or E0771-HER2 tumors injected orthotopically in the mammary fat pad of HER2 recipient mice (Figure 2B). Importantly, WT and A 2A R–/– T cells showed equivalent expression of the CAR and similar phenotype in terms of CD4+ and CD8+ frequency, indicating that the differences in antitumor efficacy were not due to transduction efficiency (Supplemental Figure 1). Since we have previously shown that A 2A R blockade enhances anti–PD-1 activity (33) and that anti–PD-1 enhances the efficacy of CAR T cells (16), we next investigated the potential of concomitantly targeting both immunosuppressive pathways. Blockade of PD-1 in in vitro cocultures of anti-HER2 CAR T cells with 24JK-HER2 target cells was shown to enhance A2aR expression (Figure 2C), suggesting that enhanced A 2A R expression could limit the efficacy of CAR T cells treated with anti–PD-1. Therefore we investigated the efficacy of CAR T cells derived from WT or A 2A R–/– splenocytes in mice bearing established E0771-HER2 tumors and treated with either anti–PD-1 or isotype control. Strikingly, mice treated with A 2A R–/– CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 showed significantly greater therapeutic responses (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5B), resulting in a significant survival advantage in mice treated with this combination (~40%) compared with mice treated with WT CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 (~15%) (Figure 2E). In a further experiment we compared the level of A 2A R expressed on Ly5.1+ congenically marked CD8+ CAR T cells and endogenous CD45.2+CD8+ T cells derived from the tumor and spleen at day 9 following adoptive transfer. We found that A2aR expression was significantly increased in CAR T cells isolated from E0771-HER2 tumors compared with either CAR T cells taken from the spleen or endogenous CD8+ T cells from the spleen or tumor (Figure 2F). These data suggested that antigen-specific stimulation of CAR T cells in vivo induced upregulation of A 2A R expressed on these cells and that pharmacological blockade of the A 2A R pathway may enhance the activity of gene-modified T cells directed against HER2+ tumors.

Figure 2 A 2A R is upregulated on CAR T cells in vivo and limits their antitumor efficacy. C57BL/6-HER2 mice were injected with 1 × 106 24JK-HER2 (subcutaneous) (A) or 1 × 105 E0771-HER2 tumor cells (B and D–F). (A, B, D, and E) Mice were injected with 1 × 107 CAR T cells derived from WT or A 2A R–/– splenocytes on days 7 and 8 after tumor injection following total-body irradiation (5 Gy) on day 7. Mice were injected with 50,000 IU IL-2 on days 0–4 after T cell transfer and, where indicated, with anti–PD-1 (200 μg/mouse) or 2A3 isotype control on days 0, 4, and 8 after T cell transfer. (C) 1 × 106 24JK-HER2 tumor cells were cocultured with 1 × 106 anti-HER2 CAR T cells for 48 hours in the presence of anti–PD-1 (50 μg/ml) or 2A3 isotype control. A further 1 × 106 24JK-HER2 tumor cells were added after 24 hours to provide chronic stimulation. Cells were lysed after 48 hours. Expression of A 2A R is shown relative to T cells cocultured with 24JK parental tumor cells. (F) E0771-HER2 tumor–bearing mice were treated as above with Ly5.1+ CAR T cells. Nine days after T cell transfer, tumors and spleens of tumor-bearing mice were pooled, and CAR (Ly5.1+) and endogenous (CD45.2+) CD8+ T cells were FACS sorted. Expression of A2aR on these subsets was determined by qPCR in triplicate. (A, B, and D) Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 6–8 mice from a representative experiment of n = 3. (C) Data are represented as the mean ± SD from a representative experiment of n = 2. (E) Survival endpoint was when tumor size reached >100 mm2. Data are shown for pooled experiments with n = 14–24 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA (A, B, and D), 1-way ANOVA (C and F), or Mantel-Cox test (E).

A 2A R blockade combined with anti–PD-1 leads to stronger antitumor effects of CAR T cells. To investigate the potential of A 2A R targeting in a translationally relevant setting, we next tested the ability of the A 2A R antagonist SCH58261 to enhance the therapeutic activity of CAR T cells either alone or in the context of PD-1 blockade. Interestingly, we found that although SCH58261 had little effect on CAR T cell activity against established 24JK-HER2 (Figure 3A) or E0771-HER2 tumors (Figure 3B) when administered alone with CAR T cells, the A 2A R antagonist significantly enhanced the activity of CAR T cells when combined with PD-1 blockade, resulting in greater tumor growth inhibition (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) and significantly increased survival of mice (Figure 3C). This increased efficacy of CAR T cells was significantly greater than that seen with anti–PD-1 alone. This result was confirmed using an alternative A 2A R antagonist, ZM241385, confirming the involvement of the A 2A R (Figure 3D). Coblockade of both A 2A R and PD-1 pathways in combination with anti-HER2 CAR T cells was critical for this enhanced antitumor effect, given that neither SCH58261, anti–PD-1, nor the combination modulated tumor growth in the absence of CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). In summary, our data demonstrate that dual blockade of PD-1 and A 2A R pathways could significantly enhance CAR T cell activity.

Figure 3 A 2A R blockade enhances the efficacy of CAR T cells in combination with anti–PD-1 without inducing autoimmune pathology. C57BL/6-HER2 mice were injected with 1 × 106 24JK-HER2 (subcutaneous) (A) or 1 × 105 E0771-HER2 tumor cells (B–E) and treated with WT CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 or 2A3 per Figure 2. Mice were also treated daily with either 1 mg/kg SCH58261 (A–C), 1 mg/kg ZM241385 (D), or vehicle control (A, B, and D). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 6–14 mice. (C) Data are shown for n = 18–28 per group with tumors greater than 100 mm2 taken as the cutoff for survival. (E) H&E sections were taken from the cerebellum and breast (non–tumor-inoculated) in E0771-HER2 tumor–bearing mice undergoing therapy at day 9 after T cell injection. Representative sections are shown at an original magnification of ×200. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA (A, B, and D) or Mantel-Cox test (C).

Treatment with CAR T cells and dual blockade of A 2A R and PD-1 pathways does not cause autoimmunity in tumor-bearing mice. We have previously reported that the human HER2 antigen is expressed as a self-antigen in the brain (cerebellum) and mammary tissue of HER2 transgenic mice (36). In this model we have previously demonstrated that transfer of CAR T cells directed against the HER2 antigen in combination with anti–PD-1 did not induce pathology to HER2+ tissue (16). This is likely due to the lower level of HER2 expression found on healthy tissues compared with the tumor cells in this model (36). However, given the significant increase in therapeutic responses observed in our model following CAR T cell transfer and A 2A R/PD-1 blockade, it remained possible that the combined therapy may have resulted in some level of pathology against normal antigen-positive tissue. Therefore we performed H&E staining of brain and mammary sections from HER2 transgenic mice that were preconditioned and challenged with HER2+ E0771 tumor before receiving anti-HER2 CAR T cells alone or in combination with anti–PD-1 and the A 2A R antagonist SCH58261. We also assessed mammary and brain tissue from cohorts of mice treated with A 2A R–/– or WT CAR T cells combined with anti–PD-1. All sections were closely assessed for inflammation potentially induced by increased infiltration of T cells. We observed no evidence of pathology in either brain or mammary tissue from mice treated with anti-HER2 CAR T cells in combination with SCH58261 and anti–PD-1 antibody (Figure 3E) or with A 2A R–/– CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 (data not shown). Therefore the data importantly demonstrate that the functional activity of CAR T cells can be significantly increased, leading to improving therapeutic antitumor responses in the absence of toxicity to normal antigen-expressing tissue.

Dual targeting of PD-1 and A 2A R pathways enhances cytokine production by CAR T cells in vivo. We next investigated whether the increased therapeutic effects associated with concomitant blockade of the PD-1 and A 2A R pathways correlated with increased function and/or localization of CAR T cells to the tumor site. In these experiments we transferred either WT or A 2A R–/– anti-HER2 CAR T cells and examined the phenotype and function of tumor-infiltrating CAR T cells, including their cytokine production, frequency, and expression of the proliferative marker Ki-67. Most notably, in the context of PD-1 blockade we observed significantly enhanced IFN-γ produced by CD8+ CAR T cells combined with anti–PD-1 compared with WT CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 as measured by direct ex vivo intracellular staining (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Neither TNF-α nor IL-2 could be detected from CAR T cells stained directly ex vivo (data not shown). Direct ex vivo intracellular cytokine staining (without restimulation of T cells) likely underestimates cytokine production, and so we further analyzed this facet of CAR T cells using the more sensitive technique of quantitative PCR (qPCR) on FACS-isolated CD8+ T cells. Strikingly, using this methodology, the increase in IFN-g mRNA was found to be even more highly significant (P < 0.01), with a more than 25-fold increase in IFN-g mRNA in A 2A R–/– CAR T cells compared with WT controls (Figure 4A). To further assess the cytokine production of CAR T cells within the tumor microenvironment, we also analyzed their ability to produce IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 following a brief restimulation with PMA and ionomycin. Using this methodology, a significant increase in the percentage of CD8+ CAR T cells expressing IFN-γ was observed in cells isolated from mice treated with A 2A R–/– CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 (Figure 4, B and C), thus confirming our results obtained with cells stained directly ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Strikingly, stimulation of the cells with PMA/ionomycin revealed that a significantly greater proportion of A 2A R–/– CAR T cells produced TNF-α compared with WT controls (Figure 4, B and C), and, importantly, the combination of A 2A R–/– CAR T cells and anti–PD-1 treatment resulted in a significantly greater proportion of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ double-positive CD8+ CAR T cells (Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, analysis of the CD4+ CAR T cell population revealed that CD4+ A 2A R–/– CAR T cells also exhibited a significantly greater proportion of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ double-positive cells (Figure 4D). PD-1 blockade showed a trend to further enhance this phenomenon, although this was not statistically significant. Even in the presence of PMA/ionomycin stimulation we could not detect the production of IL-2 by CAR T cells ex vivo, in keeping with our earlier in vitro results (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 A 2A R–/– CD8+ CAR T cells exhibit enhanced cytokine production in vivo when combined with PD-1 blockade. C57BL/6-HER2 mice were injected with 1 × 105 E0771-HER2 tumor cells and treated per Figure 2. On day 6 after T cell injection, TILs and splenocytes were isolated. (A) CD45.2+CD3+CD8+ T cells were FACS sorted 6 days after injection and lysed. IFN-g mRNA was determined by qPCR. Data are expressed relative to IFN-g mRNA content of splenic CD8+ T cells. Samples from 3–5 mice were pooled, and qPCR was run in triplicate. (B) TILs were restimulated with PMA (20 ng/ml) and ionomycin (1 μg/ml) for 3 hours in the presence of GolgiPlug/GolgiStop. (B–D) Proportion of CD3+CD8+ (B and C) or CD3+CD4+ (D) cells that were IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, or IFN-γ+TNF-α+. ICS, intracellular cytokine staining. (C) Representative FACS plots gated on CD3+CD8+ TILs. (E and F) Proportion (E) and absolute number (F) of splenic CD8+ or CD4+ cells expressing CD44. (B, D, E, and F) Data are shown as the mean ± SEM for at least 5 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA.

Interestingly, A 2A R–/– CAR T cells were not found at increased proportion (Supplemental Figure 7C) or absolute cell number (data not shown) compared with WT CAR T cells, and differences in Ki-67 expression were not observed in either CD8+ or CD4+Foxp3– subsets (Supplemental Figure 7D). Therefore the lack of A 2A R expression appeared to act predominantly by enhancing the activation of the CAR T cells, particularly in combination with anti–PD-1.

To further investigate the effect of A 2A R deficiency on CAR T cell responses in vivo, we investigated the frequency and phenotype of splenic CAR T cells in mice treated with WT or A 2A R–/– anti-HER2 CAR T cells.

This revealed a significantly enhanced proportion (Figure 4E) and absolute number (Figure 4F) of CD44+ cells in mice receiving A 2A R–/– CAR T cells. This was shown for both CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations, suggesting that A 2A R activation limited the activation and expansion of both subsets. Notably, this supports our previous observation that A 2A R activation limits the activation of both CD8+ and CD4+ subsets in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3A) and in the tumor microenvironment (Figure 4, B–D).

We next examined CAR T cell phenotype following treatment of E0771-HER2 tumors in mice treated with anti–PD-1 and/or the A 2A R antagonist SCH58261. In these studies we used congenically marked Ly5.1+ CAR T cells to enable isolation and functional characterization of CAR T cells following transfer. Strikingly, we found that the combination of PD-1 and A 2A R blockade significantly enhanced IFN-γ produced from CD8+ anti-HER2 CAR T cells (Figure 5A). This was a tumor-specific effect, given that there was negligible IFN-γ detected from CAR T cells isolated from the spleen of treated mice. Blocking IFN-γ activity using a neutralizing antibody revealed that the enhanced production of IFN-γ by CAR T cells following anti–PD-1 and SCH58261 treatment was critical to the enhanced therapeutic efficacy observed (Figure 5B). Notably, in the context of IFN-γ neutralization, the combination of anti-HER2 CAR T cells, anti–PD-1, and SCH58261 did not result in any greater inhibition of tumor growth compared with anti-HER2 CAR T cells alone (Figure 5, B and C). Therefore, the benefit of dual PD-1/A 2A R blockade was totally abrogated by IFN-γ depletion.

Figure 5 Combined A 2A R and PD-1 blockade enhances the antitumor efficacy of anti-HER2 CAR T cells by increasing CD8+ IFN-γ production. C57BL/6-HER2 mice were injected with E0771-HER2 tumor cells and treated with WT (B and C) or Ly5.1+ (A and D) CAR T cells, anti–PD-1 or 2A3, and SCH58261 or vehicle control per Figures 2 and 3. (B and C) Where indicated, mice were also treated with anti–IFN-γ (250 μg/mouse) on days 0, 1, 4, and 8 after T cell transfer. (C) Mean tumor size at day 14 is shown for each group. (B and C) Data are shown as the mean ± SEM for 5 mice per group from a representative experiment of n = 2. (A and D) Day 9 after T cell transfer, TILs were analyzed by FACS. (A) Proportion of CD3+CD8+ cells that were IFN-γ+. (D) Proportion of CD3+CD8+ or CD3+CD4+ cells expressing Ki-67. (A and D) Data are shown as the mean ± SEM for at least 3 mice from a representative experiment of n = 3. “LXSN T cells” refers to T cells transduced with the empty retroviral vector (LXSN) control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA (A, C, and D) or 2-way ANOVA (B).

Interestingly, we found that although the overall frequency of CAR T cells (both CD8+ CAR and CD4+ CAR T cells) at the tumor site was significantly increased compared with control LXSN T cells following adoptive transfer, combined PD-1/A 2A R blockade had no additional effect on CAR T cell frequency (Supplemental Figure 8). This was also the case for expression of the proliferative marker Ki-67 (Figure 5D). We also analyzed the effect of combination therapy on the tumor-infiltrating host-derived (CD45.2+) T cells. This analysis revealed that although PD-1 blockade enhanced the frequency of endogenous CD8+ T cells, this was not further increased by A 2A R blockade (Supplemental Figure 9A). Interestingly, the combination therapy showed a trend to increase IFN-γ production by CD45.2+CD8+ and CD45.2+CD4+Foxp3– T cells, although this was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 9B). We also did not observe any significant enhancement of the expression of the proliferation marker Ki-67 (Supplemental Figure 9C) in endogenous (CD45.2+) CD8+ or CD4+ T cells. Overall, the data strongly suggest that the increased therapeutic effects observed in the HER2+ tumor models following A 2A R targeting are predominantly due to enhanced CAR T cell activation including increased IFN-γ production following antigen stimulation.

Genetic targeting of A 2A R protects CAR T cells from adenosine-mediated immunosuppression. Given the superior antitumor function of CAR T cells derived from A 2A R–/– mice, we next investigated whether A 2A R knockdown using a retroviral shRNA-driven approach could replicate this phenotype. This is a highly translational approach to reduce the expression of A 2A R in CAR T cells and thus augment their function. Using shRNAs directed against A 2A R in a retroviral vector, we dual-transduced T cells with the anti-HER2 CAR and A 2A R-directed shRNAs or a scrambled shRNA control. At day 4–6 after transduction we selected the transduced cells with 2 μg/ml puromycin, and at day 8 after transduction, anti-HER2 CAR T cells were harvested for mRNA analysis. Significant reduction in the level of A2aR mRNA was observed using 2 distinct A 2A R-targeting shRNAs (Figure 6A). We then investigated the effect of A 2A R knockdown on the function of CAR T cells. Having previously shown that A 2A R activation significantly suppressed CAR T cell IFN-γ production upon coculture with HER2-expressing tumor targets (Figure 1), we assessed the effect of NECA on the ability of CAR T cells to produce IFN-γ following coculture with 24JK-HER2 tumor cells. As expected, NECA significantly inhibited the production of IFN-γ of CAR T cells transduced with a scrambled shRNA (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10). However, NECA no longer suppressed CAR T cells transduced with either of the 2 hairpins directed against A2aR (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10). This result was comparable with that of using CAR T cells derived from A 2A R–/– mice (Figure 1) and indicates that knockdown of A 2A R is a viable therapeutic strategy to replicate the enhanced antitumor function of A 2A R–/– CAR T cells.

Figure 6 Targeting the A 2A R with shRNA retroviral technology enhances CAR T cell function. CAR T cells were transduced with retroviruses encoding A 2A R-directed shRNA or scrambled shRNA control and then selected with 2 μg/ml puromycin from day 4 to day 6. Eight days after activation, CAR T cells were then assessed for function. (A) 1 × 106 CAR T cells were reactivated with plate-bound anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (0.5 μg/ml) for 4 hours and then lysed for RNA analysis. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of triplicates and expressed relative to the production of IFN-γ of control cultures for each shRNA-transduced CAR T cell. (B) 1 × 105 CAR T cells were cocultured with 24JK/24JK-HER2 tumor cells at a 1:1 ratio in the presence or absence of NECA at indicated concentrations. Supernatants were collected after 16 hours and analyzed for concentration of IFN-γ. Data are presented relative to the IFN-γ production of control cultures and as the mean ± SD of quadruplicates from a representative experiment of n = 2. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA.

A 2A R blockade enhances the activity of patient-derived CAR T cells. To confirm that the A 2A R immunosuppressive pathway was relevant to human CAR T cells, we cocultured patient-derived anti-HER2 CAR T cells with autologous melanoma-derived tumor cells. Patient-derived CAR T cells showed high expression of the anti-HER2 CAR (Figure 7A), and melanoma tumor cells were found to express HER2 (Figure 7B). Notably, 3 of 4 primary melanomas tested showed high expression of CD73 (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 11), underlining the importance of the adenosine immunosuppressive pathway in cancer patients. We assessed the importance of A 2A R activation on human CAR T cells by performing cocultures in the presence or absence of NECA or the A 2A R-specific agonist CGS21680. IFN-γ production by CAR T cells was significantly inhibited by both NECA and CGS21680 in this setting (Figure 7, C and D) and was rescued by the A 2A R antagonist SCH58261 (Figure 7D), confirming the importance of this pathway for human CAR T cells. The level of suppression was equivalent to that achieved with TGF-β, a potently immunosuppressive cytokine, highlighting the magnitude of suppression mediated by the A 2A R. These data strongly suggest that A 2A R-mediated immunosuppression limits the efficacy of CAR T cells in patients and is a therapeutic target with high translational potential.