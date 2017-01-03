Accelerated resolution of inflammation underlies sex differences in inflammatory responses in humans

It is accepted that premenopausal women have reduced levels of CVD compared with their age-matched counterparts (4). The exact mechanisms involved in mediating this protection are uncertain but have been attributed to an effect of female sex hormones (5). Separately, we know that while women tend to experience increased autoimmune disease, they have lower rates of inflammation in the context of chronic disease such as CVD and infection (29, 30). Since good evidence links innate immune responses with CVD (31) and inflammation is particularly thought to be causative in endothelial dysfunction (a critical pathogenic step in CVD progression), we speculated that reduced acute inflammatory responses in females may contribute to the protection of women against endothelial dysfunction and ultimately CVD development. Using experimental models to test this hypothesis in healthy volunteers, we show that female sex protects against the endothelial dysfunction induced by a mild systemic inflammatory response and that this protection likely relates to an enhanced leukocyte surveillance in the female circulation and an accelerated resolution of inflammation. We speculate that this enhanced capacity to deal with and then recover from an inflammatory stress likely plays a crucial role in the reduced rates of inflammatory CVD in premenopausal females.

Administration of typhoid vaccine to healthy volunteers causes a transient endothelial dysfunction reflected by a reduced response to reactive hyperemia (12). In this study, the FMD response was reduced following typhoid vaccination in males, but in contrast, in females FMD was greater following vaccine administration. Comparison of the change in FMD from baseline between the sexes (the primary outcome) demonstrates a clear protection in females from the damaging effects of systemic inflammation induced here by typhoid vaccination. Since responses to the endothelium-independent vasodilator GTN in both sexes were unchanged, nor were there any changes in arterial stiffness measures of PWV and PWA, these findings suggest that protection against the damaging effects of typhoid vaccination evident in females relates to alterations in endothelial function and not changes in smooth muscle reactivity. This latter observation agrees with previous findings demonstrating no effect of typhoid vaccination upon NO donor-induced brachial artery dilator response to either sublingual GTN (12) or intra-arterial infusions of sodium nitroprusside (32).

Plasma nitrite is thought to reflect endothelial NO generation, and NO is considered to mediate at least in part the shear stress-induced FMD response (33–36). Post hoc correlation analyses show that while FMD responses in females correlated directly with circulating nitrite levels, there was no such relationship in males. The primary pathway implicated in upregulation of beneficial NO levels in health is phosphorylation of eNOS via an AKT-dependent pathway; and this pathway underlies estrogen-induced enhanced NO biovailability (37, 38). It is likely that this pathway is responsible for the enhanced FMD responses in this study. Interestingly, in preclinical studies it has been suggested that in blood vessels of female animals, estrogen-induced upregulation of the AKT/eNOS phosphorylation pathway is resistant to repression by pathological stimuli that cause profound endothelial dysfunction in males (39). Additionally, evidence also demonstrates an increased efficacy of stimuli activating the AKT pathway in females compared with males (40). Of relevance to this study, acute low-grade inflammation, while exerting proinflammatory pathways, also triggers reflex protective effects particularly through upregulating AKT phosphorylation (41, 42). These observations together support the view that the enhanced FMD response in females following typhoid is likely secondary to a phosphorylation of eNOS resulting in greater shear stress–induced NO generation. The lack of a correlation between nitrite levels and FMD in males suggests that the FMD response in this sex is not entirely dependent upon NO (43). Indeed, the latter seems likely, since a recent meta-analysis of studies assessing the contribution of NO in mediating FMD estimated that 47%–67% of the response could be attributed to NO — the number varying according to the methodology used (43) but also possibly to the high inter-individual variability (44) — and now our data suggest that this also depends upon sex.

As expected, a number of demographic variables were distinct between the sexes despite being age-matched and healthy (45). These include BMI and blood pressure but also wbc count. The elevated wbc at baseline in females has been attributed to higher neutrophil numbers (46), and indeed in our study neutrophils accounted for the differences between men and women. Importantly, all women recruited into these studies attended experimental days at the midpoint of their menstrual cycles, when estrogen levels are generally at their highest and so also are the leukocyte and neutrophil counts (47) — the latter thought to be due to an action of estrogen. This raised wbc/neutrophil number in females may be due to estrogen-induced margination of neutrophils from the bone marrow. In healthy women asked to conduct controlled exercise, as a trigger for changes in granulocyte distribution, the response remained unchanged at different stages of the menstrual cycle (47). However, studies in mice suggest that low-dose estrogen inhibits rather than triggers bone marrow margination (48). Exactly why these diametrically opposing results occur is uncertain, but they may simply reflect important species differences. Interestingly, while we saw no significant differences in monocyte numbers at baseline, our data suggest a generalized raised activation state of circulating neutrophils and monocytes in females compared with males. In particular, we saw enhanced expression of both CD162 and CD62L adhesion molecules on these cell types in men at 8 hours, with recovery of baseline expression levels by 32 hours following typhoid vaccine, with no significant changes in expression levels in women. If anything there was some suggestion of a slight but nonsignificant decrease in females in the expression of the adhesion molecules relative to baseline. With respect to CD62L, it is possible that this reflects the shedding of CD62L that occurs during inflammatory responses and is thought to enhance leukocyte transmigration (49); however, further experiments powered against CD62L levels are needed investigate this. In addition, both cellular CD162 and CD62L have been identified as critical mediators of the homing, rolling, and adhesion of both neutrophils and monocytes to sites of inflammation through interaction with the endothelium, and thus the enhanced cell expression in the males is likely to reflect an increased cell activation (21, 22).

Irrespective of which mechanisms might underlie the differences, the outcome of such a response would be to reduce exposure of the vasculature to the potentially long-term detrimental effects of a sustained inflammatory response, and this offers a possible explanation for the absence of vascular dysfunction in the female sex. Interestingly, recent evidence suggests the sex differences in leukocyte count and activation state evident in healthy volunteers are lost in individuals with raised CVD risk, although it is worth noting that the average age of the women in this particular study was 62, an age when the majority of the women are likely to have been postmenopausal (although whether this was the case is unclear) (50). Our observations in this systemic inflammation model suggest that there is an enhanced surveillance and readiness to deal with inflammatory stimuli resulting ultimately in a reduced detrimental impact upon the vasculature. In order to probe the possible mechanisms further, we assessed inflammatory responses using the cantharidin-based model of innate inflammatory response (20).

Cantharidin is a protein phosphatase 1 and 2 alpha inhibitor (51). When applied to the skin, it results in acantholysis and blister formation, which has been attributed to the detachment of tonofilaments from desmosomes (52). This in turn causes leukocyte extravasation, cytokine release, and clinical inflammation. During inflammation, leukocytes and proteins traverse the blood vessel into the extravascular space. Recruitment of cells to inflammatory sites is dependent on the release of vasoactive and chemotactic factors that increase regional blood flow, increase microvascular permeability, and promote the exudation of leukocytes from the circulation into the tissues (53). Cantharidin was used in this study to trigger this response to enable quantification of and therefore comparison between the sexes of this inflammatory response through assessment of the amount of fluid collecting into the blister, as well as characterizing the number and types of inflammatory cell collecting within the exudate. In this study, cantharidin elicited blister responses in both males and females of a magnitude similar to that reported previously, in terms of edema (i.e., volume) and total number of cells (25). Indeed, at the 24-hour time point, the number of neutrophils, the first cell recruited to a site of inflammation, was very similar between the sexes, suggesting that female sex does not suppress the capacity to respond to an inflammatory stimulus per se. Assessment of the proinflammatory cytokine/chemokine profile in the main supports this view. Our analyses suggest no differences between the sexes of some of the key mediators previously implicated in the cantharidin blister response in humans, including IL-6 (25), neutrophil (CXCL1, CCL5), and monocyte chemokines (CCL2) (54). However, at 72 hours there was a pronounced reduction in the blister volume, with a slight trend toward reduced cell numbers in females — a reduction accounted for by a pronounced and significant reduction in inflammatory monocyte numbers. Importantly, in many of the women (~70% vs. 30% in men), the blisters had resolved by 72 hours, resulting in no volume collection at all. Since the immediate (24-hour) response was similar between the sexes, we speculated that the reduced cell number and volume at 72 hours likely reflects an enhanced rate of resolution of inflammation. This is in line with recent evidence demonstrating the key role of resolvins in clearing edema following an inflammatory insult, where edema in the lung induced in mice with hydrochloric acid was reduced by treatment with aspirin-trigged RvD3 (55). To explore this possibility, we assessed the level of IL-10, a pivotal cytokine released during the resolution stage of an inflammatory response that is derived from the antiinflammatory intermediate (M2) monocyte (56). We did observe a trend toward enhanced IL-10 in the blisters of females at 24 hours; however, this did not reach statistical significance, likely due to the fact that the study was not powered for this measurement. However, it is thought that IL-10 represses further cell recruitment in part by downregulating inflammatory cell activation. Indeed, the levels of CD62L, CD11b, and CD162 expression were all substantially reduced, supporting the view that while the response to the inflammatory stimulus was similar between the sexes, in females this inflammatory response was likely cleared and “resolved” at a much faster rate.

It is now accepted that the resolution of acute inflammation is an active process that is initiated when the very first leukocytes arrive at the inflammatory site. This process of resolution is triggered by the recruited cells themselves and is mediated by a switch in the local production of lipid mediators from the proinflammatory eicosanoids, including prostaglandins and leukotrienes, to the pro-resolving and tissue-reparative SPMs, including the lipoxins and resolvins (26). Using targeted lipid mediator profiling, we found a 1.4- to 2-fold-higher level for each class of SPMs in females. In addition, SPM amounts relative to those of the proinflammatory/chemotactic lipid mediator LTB4 exposed a SPMs/LTB4 ratio in the females that was 3 times greater than in males, suggesting that the balance of pro-resolving to proinflammatory lipid mediators was tipped in favor of resolution in females. SPMs share a number of key defining bioactions, including their ability to limit neutrophil recruitment to the site, counterregulate the production and actions of proinflammatory mediators, and promote macrophage phagocytosis of cellular debris and apoptotic cells. In addition, each SPM displays unique biological actions; for example, MAR1 is produced in the later stages of the resolution phase and promotes tissue repair as well as displaying potent antinociceptive actions. RvD1, RvD5, and PD1 are produced during self-limited infections and promote the clearance of bacterial infections, while resolvin D2 potently regulates endothelial NO production. In the present study, we found a significant reduction in both neutrophil and monocyte/macrophage activation state in females compared with males. This is in line with recent findings that demonstrate that RvD1 potently regulates neutrophil recruitment and adhesion molecule expression (54), as well as with the finding that RvD1 regulates LTB4 formation by regulating 5-lipoxygenase phosphorylation and translocation to the nuclear membrane (57). This balance in favor of the resolving SPMs in the blisters of females compared with males was also evident in the plasma of females 8 hours following typhoid vaccine, supporting the view that active resolution is likely to underlie the protection against vascular dysfunction in females. Of note, in these plasma samples, we found an upregulation of molecules from the E-series resolvins that carry potent cardiovascular protective actions (58) The differential regulation of EPA- versus DHA-derived resolvins in plasma and inflammatory exudates may reflect the activation of different biosynthetic pathways by the different stimuli, in line with published findings (59), as well as a differential utilization of precursor fatty acids in plasma versus tissues (28, 60).

Interestingly, this pathway has also been proposed to be a target for sex steroid activity. Studies in vitro using whole blood and isolated neutrophils collected from healthy male and female volunteers demonstrated that following stimulation with a proinflammatory stimulus, the levels of the 5-lipoxygenase products, including LTB4, were reduced in males compared with females and that this effect related to activity of testosterone and the inhibition of nuclear localization of 5-lipoxygenase (61). Indeed, treatment of neutrophils collected from healthy women with 5-α-dihydrotesterone lowered the levels of 5-lipoxygenase products produced following stimulation to those evident in the cells isolated from males (61). Of note, treatment of neutrophils from donors of either sex with female sex hormones, 17β-estradiol or progesterone, did not alter the levels of the proinflammatory lipid mediators. However, it is worth noting that for cells collected from female donors, the addition of female sex hormones in vitro may not have been effective since the cells will have been exposed to physiological levels of these hormone in vivo. Furthermore, because the levels of 5-lipoxygenase were low at baseline in cells of male donors, it is unlikely that with in vitro treatment they would be further inhibited. Treatment with additional 5-α-dihydrotesterone had no further effect in cells isolated from males, suggesting likelihood of this hypothesis. Exactly why in our studies we saw higher SPM/LTB4 ratios in females while in the study mentioned above higher ratios were evident in males is uncertain, but this may reflect the difference between in vivo and in vitro assessment, and further investigation is warranted. Additionally, further studies exploring the regulation of SPM receptors on inflammatory cells themselves and the impact of inhibiting SPM formation on resolution of inflammatory responses, as well as studies assessing the impact of raising SPM levels, are important to confirm the sexual dimorphism described but also to ascertain whether delivery of SPMs, particularly through dietary provision of substrate (27, 62), might offer a therapeutic approach that could be useful in limiting inflammatory responses.

Limitations. There are a number of limitations of our work. First, both models of inflammation provide an approximation of the systemic and local inflammatory scenarios. It is possible that the specific cellular profile induced by typhoid or cantharidin are not the same as those induced in a CVD scenario.

Since a large number of female blisters had resolved at the 72-hour time point, a full profile of the resolution time course was not possible. Future experiments including a time point midway between 24 and 72 hours might provide a more detailed window on the time course of the resolution between the sexes. In addition, recording of the time of resolution in males would also provide an improved comparison of the time scale between the sexes.

Conclusions. We have demonstrated that the damaging effects of systemic inflammatory stimuli on the vasculature are limited in females and that this may be due to a more rapid resolution of the local inflammatory response. Strategies directly targeting resolution may be useful in limiting the damaging effects associated with the raised systemic inflammation that is characteristic of early pathogenesis in CVD.