Estrogens enhance myoblast differentiation in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy by antagonizing DUX4 activity

Estrogens enhance in vitro differentiation of FSHD-derived myoblasts. To study the activity of estrogens in FSHD, we used myoblasts isolated from affected patients compared with myoblasts from healthy individuals. Four myoblast cell cultures were obtained from patients affected by FSHD1, 2 females (hereafter FSHD#1 and FSHD#2) and 2 males (FSHD#3 and FSHD#4). Control myoblast cell cultures were derived from 1 healthy male (CTL#1) and 2 females (CTL#2 and CTL#3). Features related to these individuals are reported in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI89401DS1). Given the short in vitro life span of FSHD primary cells, control and FSHD myoblasts were immortalized by retroviral infection with the CDK4-R24C variant and hTERT expression vectors (23). Analysis of cell positivity to the myoblast lineage marker desmin revealed that all immortalized cell cultures maintained 90% or more cells positive for desmin, similar to primary cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), indicating that the immortalization procedure did not alter myoblast phenotype. As a control, primary human fibroblasts were entirely negative to this marker (Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, the immortalization did not prevent the differentiation of myoblasts, as indicated by the positivity to the marker of terminal differentiation, myosin heavy chain (MHC) (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Isolated FSHD myoblasts are characterized by altered differentiation and fusion in vitro (24–27). To ascertain whether estrogens play a protective role in FSHD, we analyzed their ability to improve FSHD muscle differentiation. To this aim, immortalized myoblasts were differentiated in the presence or absence of 17β-estradiol (E 2 ), the predominant hormone in terms of estrogenic activity. Cells were plated at high confluence (>90%, 300 cells/mm2) and grown for 16 hours in medium deprived of estrogens and estrogen-like substances. Afterward, cultures were switched to differentiation medium deprived of estrogen and estrogen-like substances (hereafter Diff) in the presence or absence of E 2 . The medium was replaced every other day, and after 1 week, cells were immunostained for MHC (Figure 1, A–L). The overall differentiation of the immortalized FSHD myoblasts was decreased compared with that of healthy controls (compare Figure 1, A–H to I–L, and Figure 1, M and N). Interestingly, E 2 increased the number of differentiated cells in comparison with cells treated with vehicle (etOH) independently of the sex of patients providing FSHD myoblasts and the fragment length (Figure 1M and Supplemental Table 1). Particularly, a significant increase in the number of multinucleated myotubes was evident in all FSHD cell cultures (Figure 1N). Importantly, in control myoblasts, no significant change was evident, indicating that the observed effects are specific for FSHD myoblasts (Figure 1, I–N). The average density of nuclei/mm2 in the FSHD samples (243 ± 48) was reduced compared with that of controls (316 ± 8), but was not significantly different between etOH and E 2 (FSHD, 228 ± 36 vs. 258 ± 60; CTL, 319 ± 10 vs. 314 ± 8).

Figure 1 E 2 enhances differentiation of immortalized FSHD myoblasts. (A–L) Representative photographs of MHC immunostaining (red) of myoblasts from indicated FSHD patients and healthy individuals after 7 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence or presence of 10−8 M E 2 . Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 75 μm. (M) Percentage of MHC+ cells treated as in A–L. Percentage MHC+ cells = MHC+ nuclei/total number of nuclei. Pink bars represent female, blue bars male myoblasts. (N) Fusion index in the same fields analyzed in M. Fusion index = percentage of nuclei in MHC + myotube/number of total nuclei, where a myotube is a MHC+ cell with 3 nuclei. Data in M and N represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments, except 2 experiments are represented for FSHD#2 and CTLs. For each experiment, 4 fields/condition were counted (n = 12 for FSHD#1, FSHD#3, and FSHD#4; n = 8 for FSHD#2, CTL#1, and CTL#2). ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. The complete set of fields evaluated in this experiment is reported in Supplemental Figure 6.

To ascertain that these effects are not related to the immortalization procedure and to confirm these data in additional cell lines, previous differentiation conditions were applied to primary FSHD and control myoblasts isolated from 2 different centers. Compared with the previous immortalized cell lines, primary FSHD myoblasts showed a distribution of differentiation and fusion index closer to that of healthy individuals (Figure 2, A and B). Particularly, primary FSHD#2, FSHD#3, and FSHD#4 myoblasts showed increased differentiation properties compared with their immortalized counterparts (see Figure 1, M and N), suggesting that the immortalization procedure reduces FSHD differentiation potential. Importantly, E 2 treatment significantly improved differentiation capabilities of all primary FSHD myoblasts while not affecting those of controls (Figure 2, A and B), thus confirming previous results and highlighting a particular sensitivity of FSHD myoblasts to estrogens. No significant difference was observed in the average density of nuclei/mm2 between etOH and E 2 treatment of each control or FSHD cell line (Supplemental Figure 2A). To conservatively analyze these results and avoid the influence of the FSHD-reduced differentiation in the evaluation of the fusion index, we also analyzed the percentage of nuclei in myotubes related to the number of MHC+ nuclei (corrected fusion index [FI corr ]) rather than to the total number. This parameter was still significantly enhanced by estrogens in FSHD myoblasts while not in control cells (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 E 2 enhances differentiation of primary FSHD-isolated myoblasts. (A) Percentage of MHC+ myoblasts from indicated healthy individuals and FSHD patients after 7 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence or presence of 10–8 M E 2 . Percentage of MHC+ cells = MHC+ nuclei/total number of nuclei. Pink bars represent female, blue bars male myoblasts. (B) Fusion index in the same fields evaluated in A. Fusion index = percentage of nuclei in MHC + myotube/number of total nuclei, where a myotube is an MHC+ cell with 3 or more nuclei. Data in A and B represent the mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments, but 1 experiment is represented for CTL#1, FSHD#2, and FSHD#3. For each experiment, 8 fields/condition were counted. (n = 8 for CTL#1, FSHD#2, and FSHD#3; n = 16 for all other myoblast cell lines). ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. A subset of 8 fields/condition for all FSHD and CTL#14 and 03U myoblasts evaluated in this experiment is reported in Supplemental Figure 6.

One of the well-established activities of estrogens is their proproliferative/prosurvival action, mainly attributed to ERα (28, 29). We therefore wondered whether the E 2 -enhanced differentiation was related to an increased number of differentiating cells. Previous data do not indicate a significant difference in the final number of etOH- and E 2 -treated differentiated cells. Further time-course analysis of cell growth in different primary and immortalized cell lines showed that E 2 treatment did not increase the number of FSHD and control myoblasts during differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E) or in proliferative conditions (Supplemental Figure 2F). These data exclude that the E 2 -mediated enhanced differentiation of FSHD myoblasts is due to increased proliferation, thus supporting a specific activity of these hormones toward FSHD myoblasts.

Estrogens antagonize DUX4-mediated impairment of myoblast differentiation. The expression of full-length DUX4 is considered the main pathogenic factor of muscular dystrophy in FSHD patients (25, 30). We, therefore, tested whether estrogens specifically counteract DUX4-mediated activity. Control myoblasts were transfected with DUX4 coding sequence in frame with the V5 tag at the C-terminal (hereafter DUX4-V5) (31), and after 5 days of growth in the Diff medium with or without E 2 , myotube formation was verified by analysis of MHC immunofluorescence. In the absence of E 2 , DUX4-V5 overexpression led to a strong decrease in the number of MHC-positive cells, supporting its activity in impairing muscle differentiation (Figure 3, A and B, and refs. 24, 32). Of note, the presence of E 2 antagonized this effect and was able to efficiently recover the differentiation impairment caused by DUX4 whereas it did not affect the differentiation of cells transfected with control vector (Figure 3, A and B). Western blot of myotubes after 1 and 3 days of differentiation confirmed the continued expression of DUX4-V5, substantially not altered by E 2 (Figure 3C), suggesting that estrogens do not function by altering the protein levels of DUX4. Since it has been reported that DUX4 is degraded through the proteasome system (25), to confirm further that estrogens do not affect DUX4 protein stability, we analyzed DUX4 in the presence or absence of proteasome inhibitor MG132. Under the conditions used in our experiments, MG132 did not stabilize and rather decreased the levels of DUX4-V5. Importantly, E 2 did not further alter these levels (Figure 3D), confirming that E 2 does not modify DUX4-V5 levels. As a control, the levels of MDM2 and p21, 2 well-known targets of proteasome activity, were highly increased by MG132. To get more insights into the activity of E 2 toward DUX4 and exclude any interference of the epitope tag, the myoblast differentiation experiments were repeated by expressing DUX4 in frame with the mCherry protein at the N terminus (hereafter Cherry-DUX4). In the absence of E 2 , the double fluorescence of the mCherry and the MHC signals confirmed the substantial reduction of MHC-positive cells in DUX4-expressing cells (Figure 3E), confirming the impairment of myoblast differentiation by DUX4. Once again, E 2 significantly improved the differentiation properties of myoblasts (Figure 3, E and F). Overall, these data indicate the ability of estrogens to antagonize DUX4-mediated impaired muscle differentiation.

Figure 3 E 2 antagonizes DUX4-mediated impairment of myoblast differentiation. (A) Representative photographs of MHC immunostaining (red) in control myoblasts transfected with empty vector (mock, upper panels) or DUX4-V5 (lower panels) after 4 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence or presence of E 2 . Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 75 μm. (B) Percentage of MHC+ cells treated as in A. Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments is shown. Three different fields for each condition were counted (n = 6). (C) Western blot of the indicated proteins in the lysates from myoblasts treated as in A. DUX4-V5 was detected by aV5 antibody. (D) Western blot of the indicated proteins in control myoblasts transfected as in A and collected after 72 hours of culture in differentiation medium with or without E 2 and with 60 μM MG132 for the last 4 hours. See complete unedited blots for C and D in the supplemental material. (E) Representative photographs of MHC immunostaining (green) in control myoblasts transfected with Cherry-DUX4 (red) after 3 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence or presence of E 2 . Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 75 μm (upper panels); 25 μm (lower panels). (F) Quantification of double MHC+ Cherry-Dux+ cells. Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments is shown. Four different fields for each condition were counted (n = 8). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Overexpression of DUX4 has been associated with cell death in murine and human muscle cells (31, 33, 34). To exclude that E 2 is acting as a prosurvival factor, the Cherry-DUX4 transfected cells were analyzed for the expression of the apoptosis marker annexin V. The number of the double–annexin V/mCherry–positive cells was indeed increased in Cherry-DUX4 compared with mCherry-transfected cells, independently of cell growth conditions, confirming the toxicity of overexpressed DUX4. However, this fraction was not significantly altered by E 2 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3), thus excluding a prosurvival effect of E 2 and confirming its ability to counteract specifically the differentiation impairment caused by DUX4.

ERβ mediates estrogen-enhanced differentiation. E 2 is the natural ligand of ERα and ERβ. To understand which receptor underlies the E 2 activity in FSHD myoblasts, ERα and ERβ expression were analyzed in control and FSHD myoblasts. Quantification of mRNA for ESR1 and ESR2 genes showed that the levels of ESR1 were very low in all myoblast populations as compared with the levels of ERα-positive breast cell line MCF7, set to 1 (fold of reduction ≥ 80) and were comparable to the levels of ERα-negative MDA-MB-231 cells (ref. 35 and Figure 4A). Accordingly, no detectable levels of ERα protein by Western blot were observed in primary cells (Supplemental Figure 4A), in agreement with previous data (20). Since ERα mainly mediates proliferation, these data well conform with the lack of E 2 proliferative activity in these cells. Conversely, the levels of ESR2 were comparable to those of the ERβ-positive ovarian cancer cell line A2780 (36), independently of the sex (Figure 4B), suggesting that ERβ is expressed in all human myoblasts. In fact, Western blot confirmed the presence of the protein in primary FSHD and control myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 4A). To ascertain that ERβ is transcriptionally active in these cells, control myoblasts were transfected with a luciferase vector whose expression was driven by estrogen responsive elements (ERE). Treatment with E 2 led to a sharp increase in luciferase activity, which was counteracted by the addition of tamoxifen, an antagonist of estrogen receptor activity (Figure 4C). The overexpression of FLAG-tagged ERβ (ERβFLAG) as positive control confirmed these data (Figure 4, C and D). Of note, E 2 decreased the protein levels of ERβ both endogenously and exogenously expressed, whereas tamoxifen antagonized this reduction (Figure 4D). This decrease occurred as a negative feedback when estrogen receptors were stimulated by their ligand in estrogen-responsive tissues, whereas this phenomenon does not occur in the absence of estrogen-mediated transcriptional activity (37). These data, therefore, further support the presence of active ERβ in these cells. Overall, these data demonstrate that ERβ is E 2 sensitive and functioning in these cells and suggest its involvement in E 2 activity on FSHD myoblast differentiation. To verify this hypothesis, 2 specific ERβ agonists were used: diarylpropionitrile (DPN), which has a 70-fold selectivity over ERα (38), and a natural endogenous ligand of ERβ, 5α-androstane-3β,17β-diol (3β-diol). Of note, both ligands were able to recapitulate and even increase the positive effect of E 2 on differentiation of immortalized FSHD#1 myoblasts (Figure 4E), both as a percentage of MHC-positive cells (Figure 4F) and as a fusion index (Figure 4G), whereas cotreatment with tamoxifen antagonized the E 2 beneficial effect (Figure 4, E–G). Analysis of average nuclei numbers in each treatment by Kruskal-Wallis with Bonferroni’s correction did not show any significant difference, thus excluding an evident proliferative activity of these hormones. Further time course analysis of cell proliferation of cells treated with the most effective ERβ agonist, DPN, did not evidence any alteration of this parameter (Supplemental Figure 4B). These data establish the ERβ-mediated beneficial activity of estrogens on FSHD myoblast differentiation. Retrospective analysis of a limited number of female patients who underwent a rapid decline in estrogen levels and/or activity due to early menopause or as a consequence of antiestrogenic treatment for breast cancer evidenced a rapid and sharp worsening of clinical symptoms during and/or at the end of the treatment (Supplemental Clinical Data, Supplemental Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 5), supporting the existence of a link between estrogen and FSHD. In comparison, relatives carrying the same pathologic D4Z4 contraction as well as patients diagnosed with other types of cancer and undergoing surgery/chemotherapy did not show a similar worsening of clinical parameters (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3).

Figure 4 ERl3 mediates estrogen-enhanced differentiation. (A and B) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of ESR1 (encoding ERα) (A) and ESR2 (encoding ERβ) (B) in immortalized cell lines. ESR1 levels in MCF7 (A) and ESR2 levels in A2780 (B) were set to 1 and the levels in myoblast cell lines relatively calculated. (C) Relative luciferase activity in CTL#1 myoblasts transfected with estrogen-responsive element-luciferase vector (ERE-Luc) and/or ERβFLAG as indicated, treated with or without E 2 ± tamoxifen. Luminescence signal was normalized to total protein content. Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate is shown (n = 6). (D) Western blot analysis of endogenous ER and exogenous ERβFLAG (whose position relative to ER is indicated by the arrows) in CTL#1 myoblasts treated as indicated. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (E) Representative photographs of MHC immunostaining (red) of myoblasts from FSHD#1 patient after 7 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence or presence of indicated treatments. Scale bar: 75 μm. (F and G) Percentages of MHC+ (F) or fusion index (G) of cells treated as in E. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. Four different fields for each condition were counted (n = 12). ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Estrogen antagonizes transcriptional induction of DUX4 target genes. Previous data show that E 2 does not affect the protein levels of exogenous DUX4. To understand the molecular mechanism of E 2 activity, we analyzed whether E 2 interferes with DUX4 transcription. Analysis of endogenous DUX4 in all FSHD myoblasts showed a progressive increase of its mRNA during differentiation, with a peak of expression around the third day and a decline at 7 days (Figure 5, A–D). As a control, DUX4 was undetectable in all control myoblasts (Figure 5E). These data are in agreement with previous data obtained in fetal FSHD myoblasts and confirm a regulated expression of DUX4 during FSHD muscle differentiation (39). The relative increase of DUX4 was independent of sex and not correlated with basal levels of DUX4 mRNA or differentiation properties of FSHD cell cultures (see Figure 1, M and N). Importantly, E 2 treatment did not reduce levels of DUX4 (Figure 5F), suggesting that E 2 may interfere with DUX4 activity rather than with its expression. Since DUX4 is a transcription factor, we considered the expression levels of TRIM43 and ZSCAN4, 2 canonical DUX4 target genes (17, 40, 41). The expression of these genes was highly increased along the differentiation time course (Figure 6, A and B) and approximately paralleled the increase of DUX4, supporting their activation by DUX4 during FSHD myoblast differentiation. Consistently, TRIM43 and ZSCAN4 were not similarly induced in control samples (Figure 6C). It is noteworthy that analysis of these transcripts near their maximum point of expression (5 days) showed a significant reduction by E 2 in FSHD myoblasts, but not in control cells (Figure 6, D and E), indicating that E 2 is able to interfere with DUX4 transcriptional activity. To further support these data, TRIM43 and ZSCAN4 mRNAs were analyzed in myoblasts overexpressing Cherry-DUX4. In fact, E 2 was able to strongly reduce the expression of these genes induced by DUX4, whereas it was ineffective in control cells transfected with mCherry vector (Figure 7, A and B). Overall, these data demonstrate that E 2 impairs DUX4 transcriptional activity. To obtain further insight into the molecular mechanism that underlies this phenomenon, we analyzed the occupancy of DUX4 on the promoter of its target, ZSCAN4. Immunoprecipitation of Cherry-DUX4 efficiently and specifically coimmunoprecipitated the DNA at the levels of the ZSCAN4 promoter (Figure 7C). Of note, E 2 strongly reduced the levels of coimmunoprecipitated ZSCAN4 promoter, suggesting that estrogen indeed antagonizes DUX4 binding to the chromatin, thus reinforcing previous data (Figure 7C). As a further indication, trimethylated lysine 4 of histone 3 (H3[Lys4]), a marker of transcriptional activation, showed a striking reduction of chromatin occupancy on the ZSCAN4 promoter in the presence of E 2 treatment. Conversely, the levels of an unrelated gene, the protooncogene MDM2, were not affected by E 2 , indicating the specific activity of the hormone toward DUX4 targets. To confirm these data in FSHD myoblasts, endogenous DUX4 or H3(Lys4) was immunoprecipitated using FSHD#4 cells. In this case too, E 2 strongly reduced the levels of the coimmunoprecipitated ZSCAN4 promoter, but did not reduce coimmunoprecipitation of a control gene, MDM2 (Figure 7D), confirming the ability of the hormone to reduce the transcriptional function of endogenous DUX4.

Figure 5 DUX4 levels increase during differentiation and are not affected by estrogens. (A–D) DUX4 mRNA levels by qRT-PCR in immortalized myoblasts derived from indicated patients, cultured in differentiation medium without estrogens at the indicated time points. The mRNA levels at the starting point of differentiation were set to 1. Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments is shown. All samples were normalized to GAPDH. (E) DUX4 mRNA levels by qRT-PCR in proliferating immortalized myoblasts derived from indicated FSHD patients and healthy individuals. The mRNA levels of FSHD#1 were arbitrarily set to 1. Data derive from 2 independent experiments. (F) Fold change of DUX4 mRNA levels upon E 2 treatment at the indicated time points of differentiation. The mRNA levels upon etOH treatment at each time point were set to 1. Mean ± SD of data from 4 FSHD patients is shown.

Figure 6 Estrogens antagonize induction of DUX4 targets. (A and B) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of TRIM43 (A) and ZSCAN4 (B) in immortalized myoblasts from indicated patients, cultured in differentiation medium without estrogens at the indicated time points. The mRNA levels of each gene in proliferating myoblasts from CTL#1 (time point 0 [T0]) were arbitrarily set to 1. All samples were normalized to GAPDH. (C) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of TRIM43 and ZSCAN4 in immortalized myoblasts derived from healthy individuals grown as in A and B. The mRNA levels at the time point 0 were set to 1. (A–C) Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments is shown. (D and E) Fold reduction of TRIM43 (D) and ZSCAN4 (E) levels in FSHD and CTL myoblasts collected after 5 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence (etOH) or presence of E 2 . The mRNA levels upon etOH treatment in FSHD cells were set to 1. ***P < 0.001, 1-sample t test.

Figure 7 Estrogens antagonize DUX4 transcriptional activity. (A and B) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of TRIM43 (A) and ZSCAN4 (B) in control myoblasts overexpressing mCherry or Cherry-DUX4 and grown in proliferation medium without estrogen (T0) or in differentiation medium without (etOH) or with E 2 for the indicated time points. All samples were normalized to GAPDH. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments is shown (n = 3). ***P < 0.001; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) ChIP qPCR analysis of ZSCAN4 and MDM2 promoters following immunoprecipitation of Cherry-DUX4 (with aDUX4/aCherry antibodies mix) or H3K4me3 in control cells overexpressing mock or Cherry-DUX4 and cultured in differentiation medium for 24 hours in the absence or presence of E 2 . Mean ± SD of 2 technical replicates for ZSCAN4 is reported. (D) ChIP qPCR analysis of ZSCAN4 and MDM2 promoters following immunoprecipitation of DUX4 (with aDUX4) or H3K4me3 in immortalized FSHD#4 myoblasts after 5 days of differentiation. The results are represented as percentage of input.

Pathophysiology of FSHD myoblasts has been associated with the expression of PITX1 and of atrogin-1 (also known as FBX032), 2 genes involved in muscle impairment and atrophy and whose transcription has been reported to be increased by DUX4 (33, 42, 43). To confirm the function of E 2 in FSHD muscle impairment and DUX4 activity, the expression levels of these 2 genes were analyzed as well. Indeed, PITX1 and atrogin-1 showed the same behavior as TRIM43 and ZSCAN4 in FSHD cells (Figure 8, A and B), but not in control myoblasts (Figure 8C). Importantly, E 2 significantly decreased levels of PITX1 and atrogin-1, but it was ineffective in control cells (Figure 8, D and E).

Figure 8 Estrogens antagonize induction of genes involved in FSHD. (A and B) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of PITX1 (A) and atrogin-1 (B) in immortalized myoblasts derived from indicated patients cultured in differentiation medium without estrogens at the indicated time points. The mRNA levels of each gene in proliferating myoblasts from CTL#1 (T0) were arbitrarily set to 1. All samples were normalized to GAPDH. (C) mRNA levels by qRT-PCR of PITX1 and atrogin-1 in myoblasts from healthy individuals grown as in A and B. The mRNA levels at the time point 0 were set to 1. (A–C) Mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments is shown. (D and E) Fold of reduction of PITX1 (D) and atrogin-1 (E) levels in FSHD and control myoblasts collected after 5 days of culture in differentiation medium in the absence (etOH) or presence of E 2 . The mRNA levels upon etOH treatment in FSHD were set to 1. ***P < 0.001, 1-sample t test.

Overall, these data demonstrate that estrogens antagonize DUX4 transcriptional activity and its differentiation inhibitory function and support the protective role of these hormones toward FSHD myoblast in in vitro differentiation.

E 2 treatment changes DUX4 intracellular localization. Previous data indicate that E 2 reduces DUX4 residency on the promoter of its target. To understand the molecular mechanism, we analyzed DUX4 levels in subcellular fractions. Strikingly, DUX4-V5 levels were strongly decreased by E 2 treatment in the chromatin-enriched fraction coincident with its appearance in the cytoplasmic fraction (Figure 9, A and B). Interestingly, this occurred only in the differentiating cells, whereas E 2 was ineffective in relocalizing DUX4 in proliferating myoblasts (Figure 9A). Immunofluorescence experiments confirmed that E 2 increased cytoplasmic localization of DUX4 upon differentiation, whereas it was ineffective in proliferating myoblasts independently of the DUX4 expression vector used (Figure 9, C and D). Immunofluorescence also confirmed the cytoplasmic localization of DUX4 in proliferating myoblasts and its progressively increased nuclear localization upon differentiation stimulus (Figure 9, C and D). Of importance, analysis of endogenous DUX4 in primary FSHD3 and FSHD4 myoblasts confirmed its nuclear localization after 4 days of growth in differentiation medium lacking estrogens, whereas the signal appeared diffused in the cell or even missing in the nucleus in E 2 -treated cells (Figure 9E). Overall, these data indicate that estrogens antagonize DUX4 pathogenicity by relocalizing it in the cytoplasm, thereby providing a molecular mechanism for the ability of these hormones to improve FSHD myoblast differentiation.