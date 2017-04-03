Membrane-organizing protein moesin controls Treg differentiation and antitumor immunity via TGF-β signaling

TGF-β translationally upregulates moesin expression in iTregs. In nontransformed epithelial cells, many TGF-β–mediated EMT genes, including disabled-2 homolog (Dab2) and interleukin-like inducer (Ilei, also known as Fam3c), are translationally repressed by hnRNP E1 via direct binding to a 33-nucleotide TGF-β–activated translation (BAT) element in the 3′-UTR (12). TGF-β activation leads to hnRNP E1 phosphorylation at Ser43 by protein kinase Bβ/Akt2, causing its release from the target transcript and subsequent translation of the mRNA (13). Although TGF-β plays important roles during iTreg generation, little is known about the post-transcriptional mechanisms by which it exerts some of its effects on T cells. Previous results from a combined polyribosome profiling and Affymetrix array identified selective EMT genes that are translationally upregulated by TGF-β (14). Since TGF-β is important for the generation of iTregs, we hypothesized that in naive CD4+ T cells, hnRNP E1 selectively binds to and stalls the translation of EMT genes, which are also involved in iTreg differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89281DS1). Indeed, a number of TGF-β–induced EMT genes, such as aryl hydrocarbon receptor (Ahr), disabled-2 homolog (Dab2), and Ets-1, promote cancer metastasis and also regulate various aspects of Treg cell biology (15–17).

To determine the roles of the TGF-β–hnRNP E1 molecular circuit in iTreg biology, we profiled the expression level of selective target genes including moesin (Msn), Dab2, and Ilei at the mRNA and protein levels in anti-CD3/anti-CD28–activated splenic CD4+CD25– T cells (Th0 cells), Th17 cells, and iTregs. These genes were demonstrated previously to be translationally regulated by the TGF-β–hnRNP E1 molecular circuit in transforming epithelial cells (12, 18). Although the protein expression of moesin, DAB2, and ILEI was strongly upregulated in both Th17 cells and iTregs (Figure 1A), we found little or no change in the expression of Msn, Dab2, and Ilei mRNAs comparing with Th0 cells (Figure 1, B–D). These data suggested post-transcriptional regulation of Msn, Dab2, and Ilei by TGF-β in Th17 cells and iTregs as in transforming epithelial cells. We focused on iTregs because of their preferential requirement for TGF-β and detected similar FOXP3 induction with TGF-β1 and TGF-β2 (Figure 1, E and F). We next confirmed post-transcriptional control of Msn and Dab2 transcripts in T cells by polyribosome profiling as reported previously (ref. 14 and Figure 1G) and found a shift of the Msn transcript from the monosomal to polysomal fractions in iTregs, indicative of active translation (Figure 1, H and I). Additionally, Dab2, reported as a FOXP3 target in Tregs, was also enriched in polysome fractions of iTregs (Figure 1J and ref. 17). We focused on moesin as its role in iTreg speciation in completely unknown. To ascertain whether the TGF-β–hnRNP E1 circuit regulates Msn transcript in iTregs, we assessed total hnRNP E1 expression in Th0 cells and iTregs by immunoblotting and found no difference (Figure 1K). RNA immunoprecipitation analysis using anti–hnRNP E1 antibody in both Th0 cells and iTregs showed no association between hnRNP E1 and either Foxp3 or p21 mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). However, Msn and Ilei transcripts associated with hnRNP E1 in Th0 subsets and thus were repressed; but this interaction was lost in iTregs (Figure 1, L and M). Taking these results together, we conclude that TGF-β orchestrates a translational mechanism during the differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells to iTregs.

Figure 1 TGF-β translationally upregulates moesin mRNA expression within iTregs. Primary CD4+CD25– T cells were isolated from C57BL/6 mice and stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 and soluble anti-CD28, IL-2, anti–IFN-γ, and anti–IL-4 without TGF-β for Th0 cells; or with IL-6 (50 ng/ml) and TGF-β (5 ng/ml) for Th17; and TGF-β1 (10 ng/ml) for iTregs for 3 days. (A) Immunoblotting of moesin, DAB2, and ILEI in T cells. (B–D) Fold mRNA of Msn (B), Dab2 (C), and Ilei (D) in Th0 and Th17 cells and iTregs. (E and F) Flow cytometry analysis (E) and immunoblot of FOXP3 expression (F) in iTregs using TGF-β1 or TGF-β2. (G and H) Polyribosome profiling (G) and RT-PCR (H) of Msn mRNA from monosomal fractions (40S, 60S, and 80S) in Th0 cells to the translating polysomal fractions in iTregs. (I and J) Quantitative RT-PCR of Msn (I) and Dab2 (J) mRNAs from the monosomal to polysomal fractions in iTregs. (K) Immunoblot of hnRNP E1, FOXP3, and β-actin in Th0 cells and iTregs. (L and M) RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) of Msn and Ilei transcripts in Th0 cells and iTregs. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate (B–D, I, and J), or 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate (L and M). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test.

Moesin is required for efficient generation of TGF-β–induced in vitro Tregs. The strong induction of moesin by TGF-β prompted us to determine its roles during iTreg generation. To this end, we knocked down (KD) Msn in splenic murine CD4+ T cells using a lentiviral shRNA system (Figure 2A). Interestingly, Msn KD CD4+CD25– T cells expressed less FOXP3 under Treg-inducing conditions (Figure 2, B–D) and resulted in increased cell numbers (Figure 2E). We next differentiated primary CD4+CD25– T cells to iTregs for 3 days in culture, and then transduced these iTregs with lentiviral shRNA to knock down Msn expression. Compared with nontransduced iTregs or scrambled control, Msn KD in iTregs resulted in a considerable reduction in FOXP3 expression (Figure 2F). This suggests that moesin is involved in maintaining the FOXP3+ iTreg lineage. Consistently, overexpression of moesin in CD4+CD25– T cells considerably augmented FOXP3 levels under Treg-inducing conditions (Figure 2G). All together, these data suggest that moesin promotes efficient differentiation to FOXP3+ iTregs and is also involved in maintenance of the lineage.

Figure 2 Moesin promotes FOXP3 induction in TGF-β–mediated iTregs. (A) Lentiviral shRNA transduction steps to generate moesin knockdown (Msn KD) T cells. (B and C) Quantitative RT-PCR of total Msn (B) and Foxp3 (C) mRNA expression in Th0 cells and iTregs not transduced (NT) or transduced with control vector (Ctrl) or Msn shRNA. (D) Representative flow cytometry analysis of percentage FOXP3 expression in the transduced cells shown in B and C. (E) Assessment of cell numbers by trypan blue exclusion in iTreg differentiation culture. Data represent the mean ± SD of at least 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate (B, C, and E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test. (F) Immunoblot of moesin and FOXP3 in WT CD4+CD25– T cells first differentiated into iTregs in vitro, and then transduced with lentivirus shRNA or control. Representative data are shown. (G) Moesin overexpression (Msn OE) in primary CD4+CD25– T cells and FOXP3 expression in iTregs. EV, empty vector. Data shown are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Cell-intrinsic moesin preferentially controls generation of FOXP3+Helioslo pTregs, and knockout mice exhibit inflammation. To ascertain our in vitro findings, we generated moesin knockout (Msn KO) mice (Supplemental Figure 2A) using the conventional gene-trapping system (Texas A&M Institute for Genomic Medicine) and confirmed the near-total absence of moesin by immunoblotting (Figure 3A). Initial characterization of Msn KO mice maintained on a 129/B6 genetic background or backcrossed up to 3 generations did not reveal any apparent disease phenotypes. However, when backcrossed 6–8 generations to the C57BL/6 background, Msn KO mice were found to have splenomegaly and increased cellularity (Figure 3B). Phenotypic analysis of Msn KO mice revealed no apparent differences in the total number of cells in the thymus in comparison with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In contrast, the number of total CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was higher in the spleen and mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) of Msn KO mice compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Interestingly, CD4+ T cells isolated from the spleen of Msn KO mice presented an activated phenotype with more CD4+CD62LloCD44hi T cells compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2F), but no difference was detected in the percentage of tTregs (Supplemental Figure 2G). Consistent with the increased activation of T cells in Msn KO mice, splenic-isolated Msn KO CD4+ T cells produced higher amounts of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) upon polyclonal stimulation.

Figure 3 Cell-intrinsic moesin controls pTregs but is dispensable for tTreg generation. (A) Immunoblot of moesin knockout (KO or Msn KO) in multiple organs of mice. (B) Representative enlarged spleen size and increased cell number as observed in Msn KO mice. (C–E) Reconstituted 1:1 mix of WT (CD45.1, black) and Msn KO (CD45.2, red) bone marrow chimeric mice. Flow cytometry analysis of pTregs (FOXP3+Helioslo) in the large intestine (C), spleen (D), and thymus (E) of mice reconstituted for 8–10 weeks. Data are reported as the mean ± SEM (B–E). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. n = 6 per group (B–E).

The small intestine lamina propria (sLP) and colon lamina propria (cLP) are major sites for generation of pTregs (19); thus we focused our analysis on intestinal pTregs between Msn KO and WT littermate mice. The transcription factor Helios was used to distinguish FOXP3+Helioslo pTregs (TGF-β signaling is required to generate pTregs) from FOXP3+Helioshi thymic-derived Tregs (20). We observed a preferential loss in the frequency and number of FOXP3+Helioslo Tregs in Msn KO mice in the sLP (Supplemental Figure 3E) and cLP (Supplemental Figure 3F), but not FOXP3+Helioshi Treg populations, in comparison with WT littermates. The frequency and number of FOXP3+Helioslo Tregs were also reduced in the spleen and blood of Msn KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). These data suggested that moesin contributes to the generation and homeostasis of FOXP3+Helioslo pTregs. To further isolate the cell-intrinsic effects of moesin on pTregs, we generated mixed bone marrow chimeras (mBMCs) by transferring equal parts of Msn KO (CD45.2) and WT (CD24.1) bone marrow cells into lethally irradiated CD45.1 recipient mice. Eight to ten weeks after reconstitution, mice were euthanized and the frequency of pTregs (FOXP3+Helioslo) and tTregs (FOXP3+Helioshi) in the large intestine, spleen, and thymus was assessed. CD45.2 (Msn KO) cells exhibited reduced percentage of FOXP3+Helioslo Tregs compared with CD45.1 (WT) cells (Figure 3, C and D). Consistent with results in straight-knockout mice, we observed an increase in FOXP3+Helioshi Tregs in both the large intestine and spleen (Figure 3, C and D) of the mBMC mice. Further analysis of the thymus showed no significant cell-intrinsic differences between WT and moesin-deficient tTregs (Figure 3E). Together these data support an essential cell-intrinsic function of moesin for pTreg but not for tTreg generation.

Moesin-deficient primary CD4+CD25– T cells are defective in converting to iTregs. Since our study uses total-Msn-KO mice and moesin-deficient T cells were reported to exhibit defects in egress from the secondary lymphoid organs (7), we used a system where the aforementioned property of moesin should not be a requisite for generation of iTregs. We differentiated splenic CD4+CD25– T cells isolated from WT and Msn KO mice with varying doses of TGF-β and then assessed FOXP3 expression after 5 days. Compared with FOXP3 expression in WT iTregs, moesin-deficient CD4+CD25– T cells were considerably defective at converting to iTregs even at higher doses of TGF-β (Figure 4, A and B). To further examine the cell-intrinsic function of moesin for the generation of pTregs, we purified CD4+CD25–FOXP3– T cells from the spleen of 10-weeks-reconstituted 1:1 mBMC mice and adoptively transferred them into Rag2–/– mice. Consistent with our earlier observations, Msn KO CD4+CD25– T cells converted less efficiently to FOXP3+ iTregs, even while coexisting with WT CD4+CD25– T cells, which displayed higher FOXP3 expression in the same moesin-sufficient microenvironment (Figure 4C). Together, these data strongly indicate a requirement of moesin for the efficient conversion of CD4+CD25– T cells to FOXP3+ iTregs.

Figure 4 Cell-intrinsic moesin promotes efficient conversion of naive CD4+ T cells into induced Tregs. (A and B) Representative flow cytometry analysis (A) and quantification (B) of FOXP3 expression in primary CD4+CD25– T cells from the spleen of WT or Msn KO mice cultured in vitro for 5 days with IL-2, anti-CD3/CD28, anti–IL-4, and anti–IFN-γ, plus varying concentrations of TGF-β. (C) Eight to ten weeks after bone marrow reconstitution with 1:1 mix of WT (CD45.1, black) and Msn KO (CD45.2, red) bone marrow, mice were euthanized, and splenic CD4+CD25– T cells (2 × 106 per mouse) were isolated and adoptively transferred into Rag2–/– mice. After 3 weeks, spleen was isolated from the recipient Rag2–/– mice and analyzed for induced FOXP3+Helioslo pTregs. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments in triplicate (B) or the mean ± SEM of 2 experiments (C). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. n = 5 mice (C).

Moesin is important for efficient TGF-β signaling. Next, we sought to determine the molecular link between moesin expression and the generation of FOXP3+ iTregs. Notably, Msn KO CD4+ T cells exhibited no defects in their response to TCR ligation (data not shown), evidenced by the intact development of tTregs in these mice. Consistent with our data in Figure 2E, KO CD4+ T cells proliferated more based on cell number after in vitro culture with anti-CD3e and anti-CD28 antibodies compared with WT CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). We then examined the mRNA expression of several transcription factors, including NFAT, c-Rel, STAT5, AP-1, and CREB, reported to assemble directly at the Foxp3 locus during iTreg differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4B and ref. 21). We observed upregulation of Nfatc1, Creb, and Ap-1 mRNAs in moesin-overexpressing iTregs but downregulation in Msn KD iTregs (Supplemental Figure 4, C–G). There were no such changes in C-rel, Stat5a, or Stat5b mRNAs, although Stat5b mRNA was reduced in Msn KD iTregs (Supplemental Figure 4, H–J). Nevertheless, these data suggested a possible defect upstream of these transcription factors. Moreover, the increased number of Msn KO or KD cells under Treg-inducing conditions (Supplemental Figure 4A and Figure 2E) is suggestive of diminished responsiveness to TGF-β signaling because of its well-known growth inhibition property (11).

To address this possibility, we first used EL4 LAF (EL4) T lymphoma cells, which express FOXP3 upon TCR and TGF-β stimulation (22). By intracellular staining, we found that there was a peak increase in SMAD2/3 phosphorylation (pSMAD2/3) at 30 minutes and 1 hour after TGF-β stimulation, and this declined after 3–6 hours in scrambled cells (Figure 5, A and B), assessed by flow cytometry. In contrast, pSMAD2/3 was reduced in Msn KD cells (Figure 5, A and B). Similar differences were observed at 24 and 48 hours after stimulation (Figure 5C). Similarly, lower pSMAD2/3 level was detected in Msn KO iTregs compared with WT iTregs after in vitro conversion of primary CD4+CD25– T cells isolated from the spleen (Figure 5, D and E). These data strongly indicate that moesin is required for efficient TGF-β signaling and that its loss causes reduced responsiveness to TGF-β stimulation.

Figure 5 Loss of moesin leads to inefficient TGF-β signaling. (A–C) EL4 LAF (EL4) cells transduced with lentiviral scrambled vector (Scram) or Msn shRNA (Msn KD), stimulated with TGF-β (5 ng/ml) and analyzed for intracellular pSMAD2/3 by flow cytometry at the times indicated. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (D and E) Analyses of phospho-SMAD2/3 (pSMAD2/3) by flow cytometry after 3-day cultures (D) and pSMAD3 and total SMAD3 by immunoblotting (E) stimulated at the indicated times in WT and Msn KO iTregs. Data represent the mean ± SD of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test (B and C).

Cell-intrinsic moesin promotes optimal expression and surface abundance of TβRII. Since the long-term signaling behavior of the TGF-β pathway is determined by receptor dynamics (23), we reasoned that perhaps moesin regulates signaling by directly controlling the TGF-β receptors. Moesin indeed fine-tunes the signaling of several cell surface receptors (24). To gain insight into the cause of reduced responsiveness to TGF-β in Msn KO cells, we analyzed the surface abundance of TβRII on primary CD4+, CD8+, and B220+ lymphocytes from the spleen and MLNs of WT and Msn KO mice. Intriguingly, surface TβRII expression on all lymphocytes isolated from Msn KO mice was reduced in comparison with WT age-matched counterparts (Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, moesin-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated from the spleen of mBMC mice reconstituted at 1:1 for 8–10 weeks expressed significantly lower levels of surface TβRII (Figure 6C). We next examined TβRII levels on iTregs and detected considerably less expression of surface TβRII on Msn KO iTregs compared with WT (Figure 6D). Notably, our data have produced consistent conclusions whether using primary T cells or EL4 cells. Indeed, further examination using EL4 cells showed a dramatic reduction of surface TβRII on Msn KD EL4 cells compared with scrambled cells by flow cytometry (Figure 6E). Intriguingly, we also detected reduced TβRII levels in total cell lysates of Msn KD EL4 cells by immunoblotting with concomitant diminution of pSMAD3 and pAkt2 upon TGF-β stimulation (Figure 6F). Analysis of unstimulated cells by confocal microscopy was consistent with the reduced surface distribution of TβRII in Msn KD cells. By contrast, scrambled cells displayed TβRII mainly on the cell membrane (Figure 6, G and H; red arrowheads indicate TβRII). We wondered whether the reduced surface TβRII observed in Msn KO or Msn KD cells was simply due to the lack of trafficking to post-ER compartments. We treated splenic-isolated CD4+CD25– T cells either with endoglycosidase H (Endo H) to remove only mannose-rich and hybrid types of N-linked glycosylation or with PNGase to remove almost all N-linked glycosylation. If moesin-deficient cells are defective in post-ER TβRII trafficking, then we should detect a stronger lower band in the Endo H condition compared with WT. However, we observed no differences in both Endo H–treated and PNGase-treated conditions, suggestive of intact trafficking in both WT and Msn KO T cells (Figure 6I). Thus, the reduced surface TβRII expression in Msn KO cells is not due to ER retention. It is also noteworthy that total TβRII level was reduced in the knockout CD4+ T cell lysate, consistent with data using EL4 cells (Figure 6, F and I). Together, these data suggest an important role for moesin in facilitating efficient TGF-β signaling by controlling the surface abundance of TβRII.

Figure 6 Cell-intrinsic moesin controls efficient surface abundance of TβRII. (A and B) Flow cytometry analysis of surface TβRII on CD4+, CD8+, and B220+ cells from the spleen (A) and mesenteric lymph node (MLN) (B) of 6- to 8-week-old straight-WT and Msn KO littermate mice. (C) Reconstituted 1:1 mix of WT (CD45.1, black) and Msn KO (CD45.2, red) bone marrow chimeric mice were euthanized after 10 weeks, and surface TβRII expression on CD4+, CD8+ T cells in the spleen was analyzed. Spleen: WT n = 7, Msn KO n = 8; MLN: WT n = 8, Msn KO n = 10; mBMCs: n = 5. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of surface TβRII expression on differentiated iTregs from WT and Msn KO mice. ΔMFI represents differences between WT and Msn KO cells. (E) Flow cytometry of intracellular moesin and surface TβRII levels on scrambled or Msn KD EL4 cells without TGF-β stimulation. (F) Immunoblot of TβRII, pSMAD3, total SMAD3, phospho-Akt2 (pAkt2), and total Akt2 in EL4 cells untreated (UT) or stimulated for 30 minutes with TGF-β (5 ng/ml). Data are representative of several independent experiments (E and F). (G and H) Confocal microscopy images of unstimulated EL4 thymoma cells fixed/permeabilized and stained intracellularly with anti-TβRII antibodies. Data represent at least 3 experiments. Blue dashed lines (right panel) indicate magnified region of interest; red arrowheads indicate surface TβRII. Relative fluorescence intensity was calculated using ImageJ software (NIH). Scale bar: 3 μm. (I) Immunoblot following Endo H and PNGase F treatment of whole cell lysate of CD4+ T cells from WT and Msn KO mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM (A–C) or mean ± SD (H). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

Moesin interacts with TβRII. ERM proteins augment signaling by binding to cell surface receptors via their N-terminal FERM domain, while at the same time interacting with the F-actin via the C-terminus. Our data so far raise an intriguing possibility that moesin enhances TGF-β signaling by interacting directly with TβRII. To examine this possibility, we performed IP with TβRII antibody on untreated EL4 cells, or cells stimulated with TGF-β for 1 hour, and then immunoblotted for endogenous moesin. We found that moesin associated with TβRII independent of TGF-β stimulation (Figure 7A). Moesin also colocalized with TβRII by confocal microscopy (Figure 7B). Similarly, transient transfection of HEK293FT cells with cyan fluorescent protein–tagged (CFP-tagged) moesin (moesin-CFP) and HA-tagged TβRII (TβRII-HA) confirmed interaction between moesin and TβRII (Figure 7, C and D). These data suggest that moesin controls TβRII dynamics and TGF-β signaling by associating with the receptor.

Figure 7 Moesin associates with TβRII. (A) Immunoprecipitation (IP), with anti-TβRII and control antibodies of EL4 cell lysates, followed by immunoblotting. Mean band intensity of moesin is below. (B) Confocal microscopy images of EL4 cells and CD4+ T cells stimulated with TGF-β and stained with anti-TβRII and anti-moesin antibodies. Scale bars: 3 μm. Arrowheads indicate TβRII (red), moesin (green), or both (yellow). (C and D) HEK293FT cells cotransfected with plasmids encoding WT moesin tagged with CFP at the carboxy terminus (moesin-CFP) and TβRII tagged with HA at the carboxy terminus (TβRII-HA) and IP with anti-GFP and anti-HA antibodies. Input: whole cell lysate immunoblotting (throughout). (E–G) IP and immunoblot (as in C) of HEK293FT cells cotransfected with CFP-tagged WT or phosphomimetic moesin mutants and TβRII-HA constructs. Data are representative of at least 3 (A–C) or 4 (D–G) independent experiments. Mean band intensity of TβRII-HA (C and F) and Msn-CFP (G) based on ratio of CFP and HA.

ERM proteins regulate cell surface proteins by adopting an active/open conformation upon phosphorylation. To address the role of phosphorylated moesin in associating with TβRII, we generated phosphomimetic moesin mutants. Phosphorylation of moesin at the threonine 558 residue induces conformational changes leading to its activation (25). We cotransfected HEK293FT cells for 36 hours with WT moesin-CFP (moesin-WT-CFP, or WT), constitutively active/open moesin (moesin-T558D-CFP, or TD), or inactive/closed moesin (moesin-T558A-CFP, or TA) mutants, together with a TβRII-HA plasmid. Transfected cells were then stimulated with or without TGF-β (5 ng/ml) at 37°C for 1 hour. Lysates were prepared and co-IP was performed using anti-GFP and anti-HA antibodies. We found that TβRII interacts with WT moesin as well as the 2 moesin mutants (TD and TA). Co-IP with the TD mutant (active) showed a stronger interaction with TβRII than that with the TA mutant (Figure 7, E–G). There is a precedent for ligand-independent binding between moesin and receptors on the plasma membrane (26).

Moesin stabilizes surface expression of TβRII. Next, we determined the significance of moesin-TβRII interaction by asking whether moesin helps stabilize surface TβRII expression. We first determined the half-life of cell surface TβRII with and without moesin after cyclohexamide treatment for up to 6 hours using EL4 cells. The half-life of cell surface TβRII on Msn KD and scrambled cells was approximately 3 and 6 hours, respectively. In contrast, the half-life of MHC class I (MHCI) molecules was similar between scrambled and Msn KD cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Consistently, the half-life of TβRII in primary splenic CD4+ and B220+ cells was significantly lower in Msn KO cells compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 8, A and B). To determine whether moesin is important for stabilizing presynthesized surface TβRII, we treated cells with brefeldin A (BFA) to block newly synthesized protein transport to post-ER compartments. CD4+ T cells were treated with BFA for 2 and 5 hours, and then washed. As expected, surface TβRII and MHCI expression on WT CD4+ T cells declined upon BFA treatment and recovered when BFA was removed. Moesin-deficient CD4+ T cells displayed a similar pattern, but exhibited more dramatic loss and slower recovery of TβRII expression than WT lymphocytes (Figure 8C, left). In comparison, the disappearance and reappearance of surface MHCI molecules followed a similar kinetics between WT and moesin-null CD4+ T cells (Figure 8C, right). Consistently, moesin deficiency in CD4+ T cells isolated from the spleen of 1:1 mBMC mice at 10 weeks resulted in delayed recovery of surface TβRII expression after washing out of BFA (Figure 8D). Together, our data strongly indicate that moesin interacts with TβRII and this interaction is involved in intrinsically regulating the stability and surface abundance of TβRII to promote efficient TGF-β signaling.

Figure 8 Moesin stabilizes surface abundance of TβRII. (A and B) Primary CD4+ T cells (A) and B220+ B cells (B) from the spleen of WT and Msn KO mice were treated with cyclohexamide at the indicated times and surface TβRII analyzed by flow cytometry. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of primary CD4+ T cells isolated from the spleen of WT and Msn KO mice, and treated with brefeldin A (BFA), 20 μg/ml, for up to 5 hours and then washed. Cell surface TβRII was left to recover for up to 12 hours prior to analysis. (D) Reconstituted 1:1 mix of WT (CD45.1, black) and Msn KO (CD45.2, red) bone marrow chimeric mice treated as in C. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments in triplicate. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA.

Loss of moesin confers reduced Treg suppressive capacity. Knowing that moesin is required for optimal generation of TGF-β–induced Tregs, but dispensable for tTreg development, we next sought to investigate the function of Tregs in Msn KO mice. We used the T cell transfer–induced colitis model to address this question (19, 27). Briefly, FACS-sorted WT CD4+CD25–CD45RBhi T cells (5 × 105 per mouse) from the spleen of 5- to 6-week-old mice were adoptively transferred either alone (effector T cells, Teff) or together with WT Tregs or Msn KO CD4+CD25+ Tregs (1 × 105 per mouse) into Rag2–/– mice (n = 4 Teff and n = 5 WT/Msn KO) at a 5:1 ratio. WT CD4+CD25+ Tregs efficiently suppressed development of intestinal inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as measured by body weight changes. Although modest, Msn KO CD4+CD25+ Tregs were less efficient in protecting mice against development of colitis (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 6D). Intriguingly, we also observed a reduced population of the FOXP3+Helioslo pTregs in the spleen and MLNs of IBD mice, but not the FOXP3+Helioshi tTregs in this model (Supplemental Figure 6E). These data hinted that although moesin is dispensable for tTreg generation, it contributes to their optimal suppressive function. To further assess the function of Tregs in Msn KO mice, we next purified CD4+CD25+ Tregs from the spleen of WT and Msn KO littermates, cocultured them with CFSE-labeled effector T cells and γ-irradiated splenocytes for 3 days, and examined their suppressive activity in vitro. Cells were analyzed by flow cytometry after 3 days for CFSE dilution at various ratios of Tregs and effector T cells. Whereas WT Tregs suppressed proliferation of effector T cells, Msn KO Tregs did so less efficiently (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Further analysis of Tregs showed reduced expression of key Treg suppressive molecules, including CTLA-4, CD39, and PD-1, in moesin-deficient mice compared with WT. However, no differences were observed in GARP, GITR, or NRP1 expression between WT and Msn KO Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7C). Thus, consistent with our IBD data, the suppressive capacity of Tregs is defective in Msn KO mice. These data suggest a requirement of moesin for optimal Treg suppression and are also consistent with the requirement of moesin for the efficient generation of induced Tregs.

Loss of moesin augments adoptive T cell therapy of B16 melanoma. This study has revealed that moesin promotes a cell-intrinsic optimal TGF-β signaling, which is also important for efficient generation of TGF-β–induced Tregs. We have also observed that though the development of tTregs in Msn KO mice is unabated, their optimal suppressive capacity is impaired. Thus, based on documented functions of Tregs in cancer, including limiting effective antitumor immune responses to promote tumor progression (28), we wondered whether the breakdown in optimal Treg function and the cell-intrinsic loss of efficient TGF-β signaling in Msn KO mice would support a potent antitumor immune response against B16 melanoma after adoptive T cell transfer. To this end, WT and Msn KO mice were injected s.c. with B16-F1 melanoma tumor cells (Figure 9A). After palpable tumors were established, irradiated mice were infused with fully activated CD8+ T cells (Tc1) from Pmel-1 TCR transgenic (Pmel-1) mice, which recognize an endogenous B16 tumor antigen (H-2Db–restricted gp10025–33 peptide) (29). We found that adoptive T cell therapy in the WT mice slowed tumor growth, but 100% of the WT mice relapsed and succumbed to the progressive diseases (Figure 9B). By comparison, a majority of Msn KO mice were cured of melanoma. The delay in tumor recurrence observed in Msn KO cells correlated with enhanced persistence of donor Tc1 cells in recipient mice (Figure 9C) and increased survival (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Moesin loss potentiates adoptive T cell therapy of melanoma. (A) Treatment scheme for B6 mice injected s.c. with B16-F1 melanoma tumor cells (2.5 × 105) 7 days before lymphodepletion with 6 Gy total-body irradiation and adoptive cell transfer (ACT) of 2 × 106 Pmel-1 T cells (i.v.) at day 8. (B) Tumor growth kinetics in individual mice treated as indicated in A; WT, n = 6; Msn KO, n = 4. (C) Frequency of donor Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells in the blood of WT and Msn KO mice from B at 8 weeks. (D) Survival analysis of WT and Msn KO mice upon tumor injection and adoptive T cell transfer. (E) B6.Rag2–/– mice treated as in A and ACT (i.v.) on day 8 with 2 × 106 Pmel-1 T cells coinfused with CD4+CD25– T cells isolated from WT (CD45.1, black) or Msn KO (CD45.2, red) bone marrow chimeric mice. WT CD45.1 are from WT>WT bone marrow chimeric mice and CD45.2 are from Msn KO>WT chimeric mice reconstituted for 8 weeks. (F) Tumor growth kinetics in mice treated as indicated in E. (G and H) Tumor weight and percentage of tumor-infiltrating Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells at endpoint. (I and J) Endpoint analysis of the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) for FOXP3+ iTregs in the tumor (I) and expression of TβRII on CD4+ TILs (J). (K and L) The spleen of tumor-bearing mice analyzed for FOXP3+ iTregs (K) and TβRII expression on splenic CD4+ T cells (L). n = 5 per group. Data are reported as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P = 0.01, ***P = 0.001 by Student’s t test (C and G–L), by Mann-Whitney test (B and F), or by log-rank test (D).

Next, we reasoned that in a TGF-β–rich environment such as the tumor microenvironment (TME), moesin is important for augmenting optimal TGF-β signaling to allow efficient conversion of naive CD4+ T cells into Tregs. These Tregs then promote tumor immune-escape and progression by suppressing antitumor immune responses. To test, we injected B16-F1 cells s.c. into B6.Rag2–/– mice. Palpable tumors were allowed to establish, and irradiated mice were coinfused with fully activated CD8+ T cells from Pmel-1 mice together with splenic-purified CD45.1 (WT>WT) or CD45.2 (Msn KO>WT) CD4+CD25– T cells isolated from bone marrow chimera mice (Figure 9E). In agreement with our hypothesis, we found that mice infused with Msn KO T cells harbored smaller tumors weighing less compared with mice receiving WT CD4+ T cells (Figure 9, F and G). The reduced tumor growth in Msn KO–infused mice correlated with better CD8+ T cell engraftment and persistence in the TME (Figure 9H). More importantly, we detected impaired conversion to FOXP3+ iTregs in the TME of mice infused with Msn KO CD4+CD25– T cells (Figure 9I), which also had lower surface TβRII expression (Figure 9J). Interestingly, a similar observation was also detected in the spleen of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 9, K and L).

Altogether, we have uncovered a previously unknown function for moesin in promoting optimal TGF-β signaling via direct control of TβRII. In the absence of TGF-β, moesin and TβRII may still associate together. However, in the presence of ligand, moesin associates more with TβRII and triggers its internalization, possibly via clathrin-endocytic vesicles (30) to promote a more potent TGF-β signaling. Moesin is also involved in maintaining the abundance of TβRII on the cell surface. In T cells moesin promotes efficient TGF-β signaling, which leads to the assembling of transcription factors on the Foxp3 locus and consequent expression of FOXP3 to promote efficient generation of FOXP3+ iTregs that constrains effector T cell functions (Figure 10).