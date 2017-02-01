Nasal neuron PET imaging quantifies neuron generation and degeneration

General synthetic methods. Chemical reagents were American Chemical Society–grade purity or higher, and were used as received without further purification. Reactions were performed under inert atmosphere of nitrogen with standard Schlenk technique in oven-dried glassware. Analytical TLC was performed on TLC silica Gel 60-F254 plates (SiliCycle Inc.) with visualization by UV irradiation at 254 nm. Manual flash column chromatography was performed with SiliaFlash P60 silica gel (SiliCycle Inc.) and analytical-grade solvents, used without further distillation. NMR spectra were recorded at 22°C on a Varian 500-MHz spectrometer (1H, 500.16 MHz, and 13C, 125.784 MHz). 1H and 13C NMR chemical shifts are reported as δ in units of parts per million using residual solvent signals for referencing. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) analysis of organic synthetic reactions was conducted on an Agilent 1100 series high-performance liquid chromatograph with an attached Agilent 6310 ion trap mass spectrometer with an electrospray ionization source.

Compound 2. Compound 2 was synthesized according to conditions modified from the literature (55). Briefly, 6-chloro-2-fluoro-9H-purine (750 mg, 4.35 mmol, 1 Eq) was dissolved in n-butanol (50 ml) before addition of diisopropylethylamine (DIEA; 0.575 ml, 5.22 mmol, 1.21 Eq). The resulting solution was cooled to 0°C, and benzylamine (2 ml, 11.5 mmol, 2.64 Eq) was added dropwise over 25 minutes. The reaction mixture was stirred in the ice-water bath until it melted, at room temperature (RT) overnight, and then at 60°C for 6 hours. The reaction was allowed to cool to RT before being added to a mixture of ethyl acetate (EtOAc, 150 ml) and deionized (DI) water (100 ml). After shaking, the water layer was collected and the organic phase was washed once with DI water (100 ml), followed by brine (75 ml). The organic phase was dried over sodium sulfate and concentrated to give the pure product, N-benzyl-2-fluoro-9H-purin-6-amine (970 mg, 92%), as a pale yellow solid. LCMS (electrospray ionization): calculated for [C 12 H 10 FN 5 +H]+: 244, found 244 [M+H]+. 1H NMR (500 MHz, DMSO-d6): 4.64 (m, 2H), 7.23 (t, 5H, J = 7.1), 7.37–7.29 (m, 4H), 8.11 (s, 1H), 8.72 (s, 1H, NH), 12.93 (s, 1H, NH). 13C NMR (126 MHz, DMSO-d6): 43.2, 126.8, 127.3, 128.3, 139.3, 139.5, 155.3, 157.8, 159.5.

Compound 3, nonradiolabeled GV1-57. Compound 2 (300 mg, 1.23 mmol, 1 Eq), potassium carbonate (852.4 mg, 6.17 mmol, 5 Eq), and methyl iodide (374 μl, 6.01 mmol, 4.89 Eq) were added to dimethylacetamide (DMA, 3.5 ml), and the reaction was stirred at RT for 7 hours. Excess methyl iodide was removed by first passing N 2 (gas) through the solution for 15 minutes and then placing the reaction under vacuum. The reaction was then added to EtOAc (50 ml), which was washed with DI water (100 ml). The aqueous phase was collected and washed with EtOAc (3 × 50 ml). The combined organic phases were then washed with brine (50 ml), dried over sodium sulfate, and concentrated. After manual flash column chromatography (dichloromethane/EtOAc/methanol, 49:49:2), 215.5 mg (68%) of pure nonradiolabeled GV1-57 was obtained as a pale yellow solid. LCMS (electrospray ionization): calculated for [C 13 H 12 FN 5 +H]+: 258, found 258 [M+H]+. 1H NMR (500 MHz, DMSO-d6): 3.67 (s, 3H), 4.63 (d, 2H, J = 6), 7.20–7.33 (m, 5H), 8.10 (s, 1H), 8.84 (s, 1H, NH). 13C NMR (100 MHz, DMSO-d6): 29.5, 43.2, 117.3, 126.8, 127.2, 128.2, 139.3, 141.8, 150.4, 150.6, 155.7, 155.9, 157.7, 159.7.

Compound 3, [11C]GV1-57. DMSO (300 μl) was added to a vial containing compound 2 (1–1.5 mg) and potassium hydroxide (4–6 mg, powdered). The solution was transferred to a reaction vessel with a stir bar, and the reaction vessel was placed in a TRACERlabFX-M synthesizer reactor. The automated system was used to add [11C]methyl iodide (100–400 mCi), and the solution was stirred at 80°C for 5 minutes. Quenching solution was then added (1.7 ml 35% acetonitrile [ACN] and 65% H 2 O with 0.065% formic acid), and the solution (2 ml) was injected onto a Phenomenex Luna C18 semipreparative column. The product was purified via HPLC at a flow rate of 5 ml/min using isocratic conditions (35% ACN and 65% H 2 O with 0.065% formic acid). The desired radioactive fraction was collected, and the product was reformulated in 10% ethanol in saline (10 ml). The identity of the product was confirmed using liquid chromatography under standard gradient conditions with a coinjection of the radioactive product and a standard solution containing nonradiolabeled GV1-57.

Animals. Male Sprague-Dawley rats (Charles River Laboratories) were pair-housed until they reached a weight of 500 g, and female mice (Jackson Laboratory or Taconic) were singly or group-housed, as received. All animals were kept on a 12 hours/12 hours light-dark cycle, switching at 7 am and pm. All treatments and imaging were performed according to procedures approved by the IACUC.

General rodent imaging procedure. Before imaging, animals were anesthetized with inhalational isoflurane, and a catheter was placed in a lateral tail vein. An extension line was used to attach the catheter to a syringe with heparinized saline. Animals were then placed in 1 of 2 instruments (a GammaMedica Triumph PET/CT/SPECT scanner or a Siemens R4 PET scanner) and maintained under inhalational isoflurane anesthesia for [11C]GV1-57 injection, a 60-minute dynamic PET scan, and a 5-minute attenuation or CT scan. Following imaging, animals were placed in their cages and monitored until they recovered from the anesthesia.

General rodent image processing procedure. All PET data were histogrammed using the following time slices: 8 × 15 seconds, 8 × 60 seconds, 10 × 120 seconds, and 6 × 300 seconds. For scans completed in the Triumph scanner, CT images of the animals were taken for PET image attenuation. For animals imaged in the R4, a Cobalt (Co) 57 line source was used to create an attenuation correction map. Reconstructed PET data were analyzed in Amide. Rat PET data were first aligned with CT data from an age-matched rat with all animals from a single experiment and/or age-group overlaid. A single VOI was then placed over the OE, centered on the region of highest uptake. A second VOI was placed over the brain for use as the reference region for Logan analysis. Mouse PET data were aligned with the corresponding individual mouse CT, or an experimentally matched CT. VOIs with consistent dimensions were then placed over the OE and brain of individual mice for Logan analysis. DVRs and binding potentials were calculated using a t* of 45 minutes. Voxel-wise SUV (mean radioactivity/injected dose/weight) maps were calculated, and images were generated for 3–45 minutes after [11C]GV1-57 administration.

[11C]GV1-57 saturable binding and in vivo IC 50 . To analyze saturable binding, 2-month-old Sprague-Dawley rats were injected with nonradiolabeled GV1-57 (16 mg/kg at 4 mg/ml in 1:1:8 DMSO/Tween-20/saline, n = 3) or vehicle (1:1:8 DMSO/Tween-20/saline, n = 3) 5 minutes before injection of [11C]GV1-57 (0.93 ± 0.08 mCi, in 1:9 ethanol/saline). To determine the in vivo IC 50 , nonradiolabeled GV1-57 (0, 0.25, 0.5, 1, 2, and 4 mg/kg, n = 1 per dose) and [11C]GV1-57 (0.51 ± 0.02 mCi) were coadministered to animals in 1 ml of 1:1:1:7 DMSO/Tween-20/ethanol/saline.

[11C]GV1-57 imaging following anterior bulbectomy. Three-month-old female C57BL/6 mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane anesthesia for either a bilateral (n = 3) or a unilateral (n = 3) olfactory bulbectomy. The mice were placed in a stereotaxic head stage and given an s.c. injection of 0.1 ml of lidocaine (2%) before the incision was made. A midline incision was made between the orbits to expose the region of the skull above the olfactory bulbs. One or two cranial windows, each approximately 1 mm in diameter, were cut with a drill over the anterior portion of the olfactory bulbs. The anterior portion of the olfactory bulb (~10% of the total bulb) was removed by slicing the neural tissue with a needle blade and extracting it through the cranial window before suturing the wounds. Animals were allowed to recover on a heating pad for 15–30 minutes and given an injection of buprenorphine (0.05–0.1 mg/kg) for pain management. Once fully conscious, mice were housed individually and allowed to recover for 3 days and given buprenorphine injections every 12 hours. After recovery, mice were injected i.v. with [11C]GV1-57 (0.55 ± 0.053 mCi in 1:9 ethanol/saline) and imaged. Animals were imaged 3 days after bulbectomy, except for the bilateral animal with the highest DVR, which was imaged 2 days after bulbectomy. Following imaging, animals were euthanized, and their OE tissue was collected for immunoblotting (n = 2 per group).

ZnSO 4 treatment and longitudinal imaging. Three-month-old male Sprague-Dawley rats were anesthetized with inhalational isoflurane for intranasal administration, while in a supine position, of either ZnSO 4 (10% in saline, 100 μl per nostril, n = 7) or vehicle (saline, 100 μl per nostril, n = 4). ZnSO 4 and vehicle were administered bilaterally, with injection in the right nostril occurring 15 minutes before injection of the left nostril. For the injection, anesthetized animals were placed in a supine position, with a slight tilt toward the side opposite the nostril being injected. PE 10 tubing attached to a syringe with the ZnSO 4 or vehicle dose was then inserted 14 mm into the nostril, and the solution was quickly expunged into the nasal cavity. The head was then held at a 45° angle with the body supine for 1 to 2 seconds before the rat’s nose was held down to allow excess solution to drain from the nostril. Animals were allowed to wake between right and left nasal injections to assist with clearing of the nasal passages. Using this procedure, there was no animal mortality. From 1 to 74 days after ZnSO 4 treatment, animals were imaged with [11C]GV1-57 (1.02 ± 0.14 mCi in 1:9 ethanol/saline). After the final imaging session, animals were euthanized, and their OE tissue was collected for immunoblotting.

[11C]GV1-57 imaging of rat neurodevelopment. At the specified ages, male Sprague-Dawley rats were injected i.v. with [11C]GV1-57 (0.93 ± 0.14 mCi, in 1:9 ethanol/saline) (1.3 months, n = 5; 2 months, n = 3; 3 months, n = 4; 5.5 months, n = 8; 9 months, n = 8; 12 months, n = 7; 15 months, n = 3). Some animals were additionally injected with vehicle (4 ml/kg; in 1:1:8 DMSO/Tween-20/saline) 5 minutes before radiotracer injection. Animals were imaged for 60 minutes.

[11C]GV1-57 imaging during mouse neurodevelopment and aging. At the specified ages, B6C3F1 or C57BL/6 female mice were injected i.v. with [11C]GV1-57 (0.54 ± 0.11 mCi, in 1:9 ethanol/saline) and imaged for 60 minutes (3 months, n = 6; 4.2 months, n = 2; 7 months, n = 3; 12 months, n = 5; 23 months, n = 3).

[11C]GV1-57 imaging of rTg4510 mice. Female rTg4510 and WT control mice were obtained from Taconic (provided by Eli Lilly and Co., Indianapolis, Indiana, USA). Groups of 4 animals of the specified ages and genotypes were injected i.v. with [11C]GV1-57 (0.51 ± 0.091 mCi, in 1:9 ethanol/saline) and imaged for 60 minutes.

Rhesus macaque imaging and image processing procedure. A paired baseline/blocking PET/MR study was performed on a male macaque (~11 kg) on 2 separate days. The study was approved by the IACUC at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The animal was deprived of food for 12 hours prior to the study. Anesthesia was induced with i.m. ketamine (10 mg/kg) and xylazine (0.5 mg/kg). For maintenance of anesthesia throughout the study, the animal was provided with 1%–1.2% isoflurane in oxygen while a dose of yobine (0.11 mg/kg, i.m.) was given to reverse the effects of ketamine/xylazine before the start of the scan. Vital signs including end-tidal CO 2 , O 2 saturation, heart rate, and respiration rate were monitored continuously (recorded every 15 minutes) and were maintained within normal physiological ranges.

PET and MR images were acquired on a 3T Siemens TIM-Trio with a BrainPET insert (Siemens). A custom PET/MRI-compatible 8-channel array coil for NHP brain imaging was used to improve image signal and quality compared with using a clinical human head coil. Dynamic PET image acquisition was initiated, followed by i.v. administration of [18F]GV1-57 (4.89–5.07 mCi) as a manual bolus over approximately 30 seconds. A baseline [18F]GV1-57 PET scan was first carried out. A second PET scan (i.e., the blocking scan) was performed, on a separate day, with coinjection of [18F]GV1-57 and nonradiolabeled GV1-57 (0.5 mg/kg) to determine saturable binding. No physiological response to 0.5 mg/kg GV1-57 was observed. Dynamic PET data were collected and stored in list mode for 80–90 minutes. The PET images were reconstructed using the 3D ordinary Poisson expectation maximization algorithm (32 iterations) with detector efficiency, decay, dead time, attenuation, and scatter corrections applied. PET data were reconstructed with gradually increasing intervals (8 × 15 seconds, 8 × 60 seconds, 10 × 120 seconds, 10–12 × 5 minutes). The highest image resolution was on the order of 2–3 mm for BrainPET. The final image volumes were reconstructed into 76 slices with 128 × 128 pixels and a 2.5-mm isotropic voxel size. A high-resolution, T1-weighted, anatomical MRI scan using a multi-echo MPRAGE sequence (TR = 2,530 ms, TE1/TE2/TE3/TE4 = 1.64/3.5/5.36/7.22 ms, TI = 1,200 ms, flip angle = 7°, and 1 mm isotropic) was obtained before the injection of the radiotracer. The anatomical MRI images between the baseline and blocking scans were coregistered using a linear transformation. The transformation parameters were then applied to the simultaneously collected dynamic PET data. Voxel-wise SUV (mean radioactivity/injected dose/weight) maps were calculated for the baseline and blocking scan, and images were generated for 16–40 minutes after [18F]GV1-57 administration.

OE dissection, rodent. Animals were decapitated, and the skin and tissue around the skull were removed using a combination of dissection scissors and bone rongeurs. Forceps were used to clean the eye socket, and rongeurs used to cut both maxilla where they branch away from the nasal cavity. Rongeurs were then used to cut away the upper incisors and the very front of the nasal cavity. Rongeurs (rats) or scissors (mice) were used to cut away the occipital and interparietal bones, then used to cut along the lateral edges of the parietal and then frontal bones to reach the nasal cavity. Superior nasal bones were removed, then the side of the nasal cavity to expose the OE. Non-OE tissue was removed with forceps. For IHC, scissors were used to cut the intact, whole OE away from the palate. For immunoblotting of rat OE, small forceps were used to pull out the turbinate bones and associated OE. The OE located on the septum was then carefully removed and placed in an Eppendorf tube and snap-frozen on dry ice. For immunoblotting of mouse OE, whole OE was collected and snap-frozen over dry ice. For IHC, mice were perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA; P6148, Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS.

Tissue lysate preparation. Rodent OE tissue, septum only (rat) or whole OE (mouse), was lysed at 100 mg/ml in lysis buffer containing PBS, 0.15% NP-40, and a protease inhibitor cocktail (04693159001; Roche). The tissue was homogenized for 1 minute with an electric mortar, and the homogenized tissue, on ice, was sonicated (model CL-18, Fisher Scientific) at 50% power for 30 one-second pulses. Lysate was incubated with rotation at 4°C for 15 minutes and centrifuged at 18,000 g at 4°C for 20 minutes. The supernatant was collected, and total protein concentration was determined using a BCA protein assay (23227, Pierce).

Immunoblotting. Samples were each diluted to a concentration of 1.5 μg/μl, mixed with one-third volume of 3× SDS loading buffer (B7703S; NEB), and heated to 95°C for 10 minutes. Ten micrograms of total protein was loaded in each lane and separated on Criterion Stain-Free 4%–20% gels (567-8095; Bio-Rad) at 150 V for 70 minutes. Proteins were transferred to Low Fluorescence PVDF membrane (162-0264; Bio-Rad) at 0.36 A for 60 minutes. Gels and membranes were imaged with a Chemidoc XRS system (170-8265; Bio-Rad) to ensure equal lane loading and transfer. Membranes were blocked in TBST (pH 7.4, 0.2% Tween-20) containing 5% skim milk (170-6404; Bio-Rad) at 4°C overnight followed by washing in TBST at RT (rest of protocol performed at RT). Primary and secondary antibody incubation was as follows: OMP (1:80,000; 544-10001; Wako) followed by donkey anti-goat–HRP (1:10,000 in 3.5% BSA in TBST; sc2020; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); GAP43 (1:2,000; NBP1-41123; Novus Biologicals) followed by donkey anti-sheep–HRP (1:10,000 in 3.5% BSA in TBST; ab97125; Abcam); REEP6 (1:1,000; 12088-1-AP, Proteintech) followed by donkey anti-rabbit–HRP (1:5,000; 7074S; Cell Signaling Technology). Membranes were incubated and washed in TBST, followed by incubation with ECL prime detection substrate (RPN2232; GE Healthcare), and imaging with a Chemidoc XRS system. Band intensity and background measurements were obtained in Image Lab 5.1 (Bio-Rad) using the volume tool. Relative band intensity per microgram of protein was normalized to control group or the youngest age group. To calculate total cellular marker protein in each tissue sample, the relative band intensity was multiplied by the total protein extracted from the tissue sample.

Autoradiography: rat. Freshly dissected, whole rat OE was removed and submerged in OCT mounting medium (25608-930; VWR) followed by snap freezing on dry ice. Frozen, embedded tissue was sliced in 10-μm coronal sections onto slides (4 sections per slide) using a cryostat (HM550; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Slides were immersed in 4% PFA in phosphate buffer (BM-698, Boston Bioproducts) containing 2% EtOH for 30 minutes followed by 10 mM Tris, pH 7.5, at 4°C for 10 minutes. Sections were then submerged for 20 minutes in 10 mM Tris buffer containing nonradiolabeled GV1-57 (10, 5, 0.5, 0.1, 0 μM) and 5% DMSO. To these solutions was added [11C]GV1-57 (~200 nCi), before incubation at RT for 12 minutes. Slides were then washed in 10 mM Tris buffer for 10 minutes at RT and dried under vacuum for 30 minutes at 25°C. All slides were exposed to multisensitive phosphor screens (PerkinElmer) for 1 hour and imaged with a Cyclone Plus Storage Phosphor system (PerkinElmer). Images were colored using the Rainbow lookup table in ImageJ (NIH) with equivalent thresholds for brightness. Intensity values for each OE slice were measured using ImageJ, background subtracted, and averaged across replicate sections. All values were normalized to those of the DMSO-treated OE sections and displayed using GraphPad Prism software.

Autoradiography: Papio anubis. A freshly dissected Papio anubis nasal cavity was placed in freshly made 4% PFA in PBS and stored at 4°C. Tissue from either side of the nasal septum was carefully detached from the septum using forceps and placed in 10 mM Tris, pH 7.5, at 4°C. The tissue was then submerged for 20 minutes in 10 mM Tris buffer containing nonradiolabeled GV1-57 (10 or 0 μM) and 5% DMSO. To these solutions was added [11C]GV1-57 (~200 nCi), before incubation at RT for 15 minutes. The septal tissue was washed quickly by submerging 5 times in 10 mM Tris buffer and then transferred to a conical vial containing fresh 10 mM Tris buffer for 10 minutes at RT. The tissue was removed, air-dried, and exposed to a multisensitive phosphor screen (PerkinElmer) for 1 hour and imaged with a Cyclone Plus Storage Phosphor system (PerkinElmer). Images were colored using the color scale option in OptiQuant software (PerkinElmer).

OE thickness measurements. Whole OE collected from mice for IHC purposes was fixed in 4% PFA (P6148; Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 24 hours, cryoprotected in 30% sucrose in PBS for 48–72 hours, snap-frozen in M-1 embedding matrix (1310; Thermo Fisher Scientific), and stored at –80°C. Embedded OE was sliced coronally (20 μm; HM550; Thermo Fisher Scientific), with sections thaw-mounted onto microscope slides (12-550-18; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Before DAPI staining, slides were thawed, dried at RT for 15 minutes, postfixed in 4% PFA in PBS for 10 minutes, washed in PBS (2 × 10 minutes), permeabilized in PTS (PBS plus 0.5% Triton X-100) for 10 minutes at RT, and washed in PBS (3 × 10 minutes). Excess PBS was removed from slides using a Kimwipe (Kimtech Science) before addition of DAPI-containing mounting medium (150 μl per slide; P-36931, Life Technologies) and placement of coverglass. Slides were air-dried overnight at RT and sealed with clear nail polish. Using an inverted epifluorescence microscope (Axio Observer.Z1; Zeiss) and camera (Exi-Aqua; Q-Imaging), images of the OE were taken with a ×10 Plan-Apochromat lens, centered on the top or middle portion of the septal OE. Images were acquired using MetaMorph software, version 7.7.4.0. Sections from WT and rTg4510 animals were paired by OE depth and region within the septum (top or middle). OE thickness measurements were made in ImageJ, wherein paired regions (WT and rTg4510, within age) were bounded by lines and measurements were made approximately every 10 μm within the boundaries. All measurements within the boundaries were averaged to provide final thickness measurement. Thickness measurements were then compared based on pairings of OE depth and septal region.

Tau pathology. Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded brains from female rTg4510 mice at 2, 4, 6, and 8 months of age were sectioned (6 μm thickness) in the sagittal plane. IHC was performed using a phosphospecific tau antibody (PG-5, pSer409; gift from Peter Davies, Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Manhasset, New York, USA) as previously described (56). Stained sections were digitized using the Scanscope AT slide scanner (Aperio) at ×20 magnification. Imagescope software (v11.1.2.780; Aperio) was used to view the digitized tissue sections.

Assessment of [11C]GV1-57 images from individual WT and rTg4510 mice. A contingency table was developed for analysis of the WT and rTg4510 animals using animal genotype as the reference standard. Sixty-minute scans from individual animals were converted into SUV and averaged from 3–45 minutes. A training slide was developed for each age group (3.7 and 7 months), showing an example WT and rTg4510 image, including details of the SUV thresholds (0–2.15 for 3.7 and 7 months). Reviewers were asked to view individual animal scans in Amide, with the ability to assess scans in 3D space and adjust the SUV thresholds. Two radiologists were asked to come to a consensus agreement of each animal’s genotype. Given the small sample size (6 animals per age), the percentage of correct classifications was calculated instead of a χ2 statistical analysis being completed. Scans used for this analysis were taken from a single instrument, the Triumph scanner, which represented a majority of the scans acquired. The trained radiologists who read the scans have a combined 37 years of experience with small-animal imaging and/or clinical image assessment.

IC 50 and correlation analyses. IC 50 values were determined using GraphPad Prism software with the log(inhibitor) versus response (3 parameters) nonlinear fit option. Spearman correlations were performed using GraphPad Prism.

Statistics. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were compared using a paired or unpaired, 1- or 2-tailed Student’s t test with a Bonferroni correction to account for multiple comparisons when necessary. For Figure 2B, a 1-way ANOVA was followed by a post hoc 1-tailed Student’s t test between control and bilateral bulbectomy groups. For Figure 3C, the software package R was used to complete a regression analysis, which was assessed by a type III ANOVA with Satterthwaite approximation. For single intergroup comparisons, a P value less than 0.05 was considered significant; for 2 intergroup comparisons, a P value less than 0.025 was considered significant (Bonferroni correction).

Study approval. All rodent and nonhuman primate studies were approved by the IACUC at the Massachusetts General Hospital.