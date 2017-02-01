Blood pressure–associated polymorphism controls ARHGAP42 expression via serum response factor DNA binding

Allele-specific differences of ARHGAP42 expression in SMCs. To begin to test our hypothesis that BP-associated variations in the ARHGAP42 gene have allele-specific effects on ARHGAP42 expression in SMCs, we developed PCR primers that can distinguish between the major C and minor T alleles at the rs604723 SNP and used quantitative PCR to measure ARHGAP42 mRNA levels in human aortic SMC (HuAoSMC) cultures that are heterozygous at the ARHGAP42 BP-associated locus. One caveat to this approach is that it can only measure unprocessed transcripts that contain the first intron. As shown in Figure 1A, ARHGAP42 transcripts containing the minor allele were significantly higher than those containing the major allele, and control experiments with and without DNase and with and without reverse transcriptase confirmed that these results were not influenced by contaminating genomic DNA (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88899DS1). In strong support of these findings, the NIH-sponsored Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) Consortium identified an expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) at rs604723 by correlating ARHGAP42 mRNA levels in human tibial artery samples with ARHGAP42 genotype (13). As shown in Figure 1B, our more recent analysis of GTEx data revealed that ARHGAP42 mRNA levels in aorta and coronary artery samples were approximately 3-fold higher in samples taken from individuals homozygous for the minor allele at rs604723 than from individuals homozygous for the major allele. Aside from a relatively small difference in ARHGAP42 expression in subcutaneous adipose (a highly vascularized tissue), ARHGAP42 eQTLs were not detected in other organs, strongly supporting the idea that the BP effects of this locus are mediated by changes in ARHGAP42 expression in SMCs.

Figure 1 ARHGAP42 expression in SMCs is regulated by allele-specific mechanisms and controls BP. (A) Total RNA isolated from HuAoSMCs heterozygous at the rs604723 SNP (C/T) was subjected to first-strand cDNA synthesis using reverse transcriptase. Reaction products were then subjected to a TaqMan-based PCR assay using allele-specific primers to the ARHGAP42 rs604723 variation. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 4 experiments; *P < 0.01 vs. the major C allele (Student’s t test). (B) ARHGAP42 mRNA levels were measured by the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) Consortium. The minor T ARHGAP42 allele at the rs604723 polymorphism was significantly associated with increased ARHGAP42 expression in aortic and coronary artery samples. (C) Schematic of the Arhgap42 gene-trap and SM-MHCCreERT2 mice used for SMC-specific ARHGAP42 rescue experiments. (D) WT and Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 mice were injected i.p. with vehicle (corn oil) or tamoxifen (100 mg/kg) for 5 consecutive days as indicated. Two weeks after the last injection, BP was measured by tail cuff method, and Arhgap42 mRNA levels in the aorta were measured by semiquantitative RT-PCR analysis using primers to exons 1 and 4. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 6 for WT and Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 mice with vehicle treatment, n = 5 for Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 mice with tamoxifen treatment. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; **P < 0.05 vs. corn oil–treated (ANOVA). Note that tamoxifen treatment restored Arhgap42 expression and reduced BP to WT levels (representative of 3 separate experiments).

ARHGAP42 expression in SMCs controls BP. To provide additional direct evidence that expression of ARHGAP42 in SMCs is critical for BP regulation, we rescued its expression in our hypertensive global Arhgap42-deficient gene-trap mice (Arhgap42gt/gt) by crossing them to an SM-MHCCreERT2 line that expresses a tamoxifen-inducible Cre under the control of the smooth muscle myosin heavy chain promoter (14). As shown in Figure 1C, the inhibitory Arhgap42gt/gt gene-trap cassette is flanked by loxP sites, and treatment of Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 mice with tamoxifen permanently restored ARHGAP42 expression in aortic SMCs, and completely reversed the hypertensive phenotype in this model by 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). These data provide conclusive evidence that ARHGAP42 levels in SMCs control BP homeostasis and that the hypertensive phenotype in Arhgap42gt/gt mice was reversible and most likely due to an increase in SMC contractility.

ARHGAP42 genotype and human hypertension. To better assess ARHGAP42’s role in the development of human hypertension, we genotyped a group of 346 borderline hypertensive patients who were part of a clinical study comparing the effectiveness of BP monitoring protocols at the University of North Carolina (refs. 15, 16, and Supplemental Table 1). Importantly, BPs in this group were extremely well characterized by repeated office measurements, and none of these individuals were being treated with antihypertensive therapies. Several findings illustrated in Table 1 are worth noting. First, we observed an age-independent decrease in BP in subjects homozygous for the minor allele compared with subjects homozygous for the major allele (76.9 mmHg vs. 81.8 mmHg; P = 0.028). The relative magnitude of this decrease (5 mmHg vs. 1 mmHg measured in GWAS) suggested that ARHGAP42’s effects on BP may be greater than originally estimated. Second, the MAF (as defined by rs604723) trended lower in the group of patients who were categorized as hypertensive as defined by American Heart Association guidelines (systolic BP > 140 mmHg), and the percentage of subjects that exhibited hypertension trended lower in subjects who had copies of the minor allele (69%, 64%, and 60% for the C/C, C/T, and T/T genotypes, respectively). Finally, the MAF of the protective T allele in this cohort was dramatically lower in African Americans than in subjects of mixed European descent (6.5% vs. 26.6%; P < 0.001), and sequencing of over 1,000 individuals from this and additional University of North Carolina cardiovascular cohorts (17–20) confirmed this result (Supplemental Table 2).

Table 1 Analysis of ARHGAP42 genotype and BP in human populations

Identification of regulatory elements within the ARHGAP42 gene. It is clear that gene regulatory regions exhibit distinct chromatin signatures, and we and others have shown that SMC-specific gene expression is regulated by alterations in chromatin structure (21–24). Thus, to prioritize our search for regulatory regions that drive ARHGAP42 expression, we performed DNase hypersensitivity measurements in HuAoSMCs to identify regions of open chromatin. As shown in the ARHGAP42 gene schematic in Figure 2A, we identified 2 approximately 600-bp DNase hypersensitivity sites (DHS1 and DHS2) within the first intron and a larger DHS that covered about 2 kb of the transcription start site (TSS). Additional analyses of Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) data sets revealed that all 3 regions were marked by histone modifications known to be associated with transcriptionally active regions (i.e., H3K4 methylation and H3K27 acetylation) and contained stretches of highly conserved sequence. Of particular interest, the rs604723 SNP was in the middle of a highly conserved 100-bp region at the center of the DHS2. All 3 regions were PCR-amplified from human genomic DNA and cloned into the pGL3 luciferase vector. It is important to note that the DHS1 region was extended to include the nearby SNP rs633185, so that the functional effects of this variation could be tested. Also, because the other 2 SNPs within the BP-associated LD block (rs607562 and rs667575) were not near open chromatin regions or conserved DNA sequences, we did not further examine their contributions to ARHGAP42 expression.

Figure 2 An enhancer within the ARHGAP42 first intron displays strong SMC-specific and allele-specific activity and is required for endogenous ARHGAP42 expression. (A) Map of the chromatin determinations used to characterize potential regulatory elements near the ARHGAP42 BP-associated locus. The SNPs that define the BP-associated allele (r2 > 0.8) are shown at the top. (B) The indicated DNase-hypersensitive (DHS) regions were cloned into the pGL3 luciferase vector and transfected into primary human bronchial SMCs and mouse ECs. Luciferase activity in cell lysates was measured 2 days later and is expressed as fold over the promoterless pGL3 vector. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 6 experiments; *P < 0.001 vs. in ECs (Student’s t test). (C) Site-directed mutagenesis was used to test the effects of the major/minor alleles on DHS1 and DHS2 enhancer activity. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 6 experiments; *P < 0.01 vs. the major allele (Student’s t test). (D) Schematic of the 102-bp deletion (in red) generated by our CRISPR/Cas9–mediated gene editing protocol. (E) ARHGAP42 message was measured by semiquantitative RT-PCR in human bronchial SMC cultures transfected with expression plasmids encoding Cas9 and the guide RNAs shown in D (n = 5). The reduction in ARHGAP42 expression was normalized to the efficiency of DHS2 deletion, which ranged from 45% to 95%. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 5 separate experiments; *P < 0.05 vs. cells transfected with empty guide RNA expression plasmid (Student’s t test).

As shown in Figure 2B, the DHS2 exhibited very strong transcriptional activity (38-fold over the promoterless pGL3 vector) that was significantly higher in SMCs than in endothelial cells (ECs), suggesting that this element is an important driver of SMC-selective ARHGAP42 expression. The TSS exhibited moderate activity in SMCs and in ECs, consistent with the idea that it functions as more of a basal promoter. We next used site-directed mutagenesis to generate allelic series for the rs633185 and rs604723 SNPs within the context of the DHS1 and DHS2 regulatory elements, respectively. As shown in Figure 2C, the DHS2 containing the minor T allele exhibited significantly higher activity than the DHS2 containing the major C allele, while the variation at rs633185 had no effect on the relatively low SMC-selective activity of the DHS1 region. Interestingly, the rs604723 variation did not affect DHS2 activity in ECs.

To test whether the DHS2 element was required for expression of the endogenous ARHGAP42 gene, we used CRISPR/Cas9–mediated gene editing to delete the 100-bp conserved element within the DHS2 in human bronchial SMC (HuBrSMC) cultures (Figure 2D). Although we observed somewhat variable deletion efficacy (from 45% to 95% in 5 separate experiments), our deletion protocol resulted in a significant decrease in ARHGAP42 mRNA expression (Figure 2E). These results strongly support our conclusion that the DHS2 region regulates ARHGAP42 expression and that rs604723 is the functional SNP in this BP-associated LD block.

The minor allele sequence at rs604723 binds serum response factor. To begin to identify the mechanisms that mediate the transcriptional activity of the DHS2 fragment and the effects of the minor T allele variation, we used gel shift assays to compare protein binding to 100-bp probes that encompassed the highly conserved region at the center of the DHS2. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3, we observed 2 relatively weak T allele–specific binding complexes, 1 of which had a mobility similar to that of serum response factor (SRF), a transcription factor known to be critical for SMC-specific gene expression (see ref. 25 for a review). Interestingly, the presence of the minor T allele at rs604723 results in a DHS2 sequence that conforms to a consensus SRF-binding CArG element at 8 out of 10 residues, while the presence of the major C allele within the A/T-rich region would be predicted to inhibit SRF binding to this sequence (Figure 3A). To test the involvement of SRF, we performed additional gel shift assays using recombinant SRF protein. Our results clearly show that the minor T allele sequence interacted with SRF while the major C allele sequence did not (Figure 3B). Similar results were obtained when biotin-labeled T and C allele oligonucleotide probes were conjugated to avidin-coated beads and used to precipitate SRF from SMC lysates (Figure 3C). We next used ChIP assays to test whether SRF bound to the DHS2 in the context of the endogenous ARHGAP42 gene. As shown in Figure 3D, we observed significant SRF binding in our HuAoSMCs that are heterozygous (C/T) at rs604723 but no binding when ChIP assays were performed in human coronary SMCs that are homozygous major (C/C) at this sequence. Moreover, the increased presence of T allele–containing DNA in SRF immunoprecipitates (Figure 3E) strongly suggested that SRF interacts more readily with this sequence in the context of the endogenous gene, and targeted allele-specific DNase hypersensitivity assays revealed that the DHS2 region containing the T allele sequence was in a more active chromatin conformation (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 The minor T allele at rs604723 promotes SRF binding. (A) Schematic of sequence conservation at the center of the DHS2 region and of CArG homology at the rs604723 SNP. (B) Gel shift assays were performed by combining recombinant SRF (rSRF) with radiolabeled 100-bp oligonucleotide probes containing the major or minor alleles at rs633185 and rs604723. Representative image shown from n = 2. (C) Biotin-labeled 20-bp oligonucleotides containing the major C or minor T allele at rs604723 or a consensus CArG element were conjugated to streptavidin beads and incubated with HuAoSMC nuclear extracts. Washed immunoprecipitates were analyzed for the presence of SRF by Western blotting. Data are representative of 2 separate experiments. (D) ChIP assays were used to measure SRF binding to the DHS2 region in cultured HuAoSMCs and HuCoSMCs that are heterozygous (CT) and homozygous major (CC) at the rs604723 SNP, respectively. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 4 experiments; *P < 0.05 vs. IgG in HuAoSMCs (Student’s t test). (E) SRF-ChIP immunoprecipitates from HuAoSMCs were subjected to a TaqMan-based assay that discriminates between the major and minor alleles at the rs604723 SNP. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 4 experiments; *P < 0.01 vs. major allele (Student’s t test). (F) Increasing amounts of DNase I (0–1 μg) were added to permeabilized nuclei isolated from HuAoSMCs. Following genomic DNA isolation, allele-specific primers were used to amplify a 300-bp region containing the rs604723 SNP. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 3 experiments; *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

SRF is required for ARHGAP42 expression and for the effects of the rs604723 variation. To test whether ARHGAP42, like most other SMC-specific markers, is regulated by SRF, we used several gain/loss-of-function approaches. As shown in Figure 4A, overexpression of the SRF cofactor myocardin in HuBrSMCs transactivated the DHS2-luciferase fragment containing the minor T allele 12-fold, but had significantly less of an effect on the DHS2 fragment containing the major C allele. Moreover, knockdown of SRF in these cells by siRNA decreased the transcriptional activity of the DHS2 minor allele to a level that was similar to that of the major allele (Figure 4B). Importantly, SRF knockdown in our HuAoSMC line also decreased the level of endogenous ARHGAP42 message containing the minor allele as measured by our allele-specific reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) methods (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 The allele-specific activity of the DHS2 enhancer is SRF-dependent. (A) Major and minor DHS2 luciferase constructs were transfected into HuBrSMCs along with myocardin or empty expression vector. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 5 experiments; *P < 0.05 vs. major allele plus myocardin (Student’s t test). (B) DHS2-luciferase activity was measured in HuBrSMCs treated with control (NTC) or SRF siRNA. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 6 experiments; *P < 0.01 vs. the minor allele (Student’s t test). (C) Allele-specific GRAF3 mRNA levels were measured by semiquantitative RT-PCR in control and SRF knockdown HuAoSMCs. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 3 experiments; *P < 0.05 vs. the major C allele in control cells; **P < 0.05 vs. minor T allele in control cells (Student’s t test). (D) Confirmation of SRF knockdown in SMCs treated with control or SRF siRNAs. Data are representative of 3 separate experiments.

ARHGAP42 expression is upregulated by RhoA signaling. We and others have shown that RhoA signaling enhances SMC-specific gene expression by promoting the nuclear localization of the myocardin-related transcription factors (MRTFs) (26–28). In support of this mechanism, Arhgap42 expression in primary rat aortic SMCs was upregulated by sphingosine 1-phosphate, a strong activator of RhoA signaling in many cell types, including SMCs (29), and this effect was abolished by pretreatment with the ROCK inhibitor Y-27632 (Figure 5A). Physical forces such as cell stretch and tension are also well-known activators of RhoA signaling and are known to be increased in the vessel wall under hypertensive conditions (30). As shown in Figure 5B, Arhgap42 mRNA levels were significantly upregulated in SMC cultures subjected to cyclic stretch using the FX-4000T Flexcell system, and this effect was also ROCK-dependent. Arhgap42 mRNA levels were also upregulated in isolated portal vein segments subjected to static stretch (Figure 5C). The fact that LacZ expression was upregulated by stretch in portal veins isolated from Arhgap42 LacZ gene-trap mice strongly indicated that this effect was mediated transcriptionally (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 ARHGAP42 expression is activated by RhoA signaling and cell stretch. (A) Primary rat aortic SMCs were treated with 10 μM sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) with or without the ROCK inhibitor Y-27632. Arhgap42 expression was measured after 72 hours by semiquantitative PCR. Data represent mean ± SEM of 4 experiments; *P < 0.001 vs. control; **P < 0.001 vs. S1P-treated (ANOVA). n = 4. (B) Using the FX-4000T Flexcell system, primary rat aortic SMCs were subjected to 0 (Ctrl) or 20% equibiaxial elongation at 1 Hz (cyclic strain). Arhgap42 message was measured at 18 hours by quantitative PCR. Data represent mean ± SEM; n = 3 from 2 independent experiments; *P < 0.001 vs. no cyclic strain; **P < 0.05 vs. minus Y-27632 (ANOVA). (C) Rat portal veins placed in ex vivo culture were subjected to 0 or 600 mg of static stretching force. At 72 hours Arhgap42 message was measured by semiquantitative RT-PCR. Graph shows ImageJ-based quantification of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (D) Portal veins isolated from Arhgap42+/gt mice were cultured ex vivo and subjected to 0 or 300 mg of static stretching force for 5 days. After LacZ staining, tissues were processed for standard microscopy including H&E staining. Scale bar: 200 μm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Activation of ARHGAP42 expression attenuates the development of hypertension. Since RhoA/MRTF/SRF-dependent upregulation of ARHGAP42 would serve as a transcriptionally mediated negative-feedback loop for RhoA signaling in SMCs, we postulated that this mechanism prevents excessive SMC constriction by hypertensive signals. In support of this idea, and in accordance with the results of our cell stretch experiments, arterial Arhgap42 mRNA levels were significantly increased in mice made hypertensive by l-NAME or deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)–salt regimens (Figure 6, A and B). To test whether upregulation of Arhgap42 expression under these conditions counteracted the development of hypertension, we subjected WT and Arhgap42-deficient mice (Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2) to a DOCA-salt regimen and monitored BP by telemetry. Although the initial DOCA-salt–mediated increase in BP was similar in both groups (Figure 6C), BP in Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 continued to increase over the next week at a rate of 1.5 mmHg/d compared with 0.9 mmHg/d in WT mice (P < 0.05). As previously observed, the BP pressure difference between these 2 groups was completely reversed by treatment of Arhgap42gt/gt SM-MHCCreERT2 with tamoxifen, which also restored Arhgap42 expression (Supplemental Figure 4).