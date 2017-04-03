Autocrine lysophosphatidic acid signaling activates β-catenin and promotes lung allograft fibrosis

β-Catenin stabilization in BOS MCs and its profibrotic functions. We have previously demonstrated that MCs derived from fibrotic human lung allografts have an altered profibrotic phenotype, with increased expression of matrix proteins such as collagen I (4). To investigate whether β-catenin signaling is activated in MCs during allograft fibrogenesis, we first compared β-catenin protein expression in MCs isolated from lung allografts of patients with evidence of BOS (BOS MCs) and those isolated from BOS-free controls matched by time after lung transplant (non-BOS MCs). BOS MCs demonstrated significantly higher collagen I and β-catenin protein expression in the whole cell lysates as compared with non-BOS MCs (P < 0.0001 and P < 0.001, respectively) (Figure 1, A and B). A significant positive correlation was noted between the total β-catenin expression and collagen I expression of MCs (Figure 1C, P < 0.0001; r2 = 0.7310). β-Catenin expression was also higher in the nuclear fraction of BOS MCs compared with non-BOS cells (Figure 1D). Immunocytochemistry of β-catenin confirmed upregulation and increased nuclear localization of β-catenin in BOS MCs compared with non-BOS MCs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88896DS1). Next, β-catenin expression in situ in BO lesions in human lung allografts was examined by immunohistochemical staining. β-Catenin expression was noted in the nuclei of MCs in fibrotic airways (Figure 1E). To determine whether β-catenin contributes to the maintenance of a fibrotic phenotype in BOS MCs, we utilized β-catenin siRNA, and a decrease in collagen I protein expression was noted, suggesting that β-catenin is critical for the maintenance of fibrotic functions of BOS MCs (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Increased MC β-catenin expression in fibrotic human lung allografts. (A and B) Collagen I and β-catenin protein levels in MCs derived from lung allografts with and without BOS were analyzed by immunoblotting. Mean ± SEM (n = 8/group). P values were obtained by unpaired t test. The collagen I antibody recognizes both chains of α1 and α2. (C) Correlation of total β-catenin and collagen I protein expression in individual patient-derived MCs is shown (P < 0.0001 determined by 2-tailed test; r2 = 0.7310 obtained by correlation). Non-BOS MCs (gray dots, n = 8), BOS MCs (black dots, n = 8). (D) Nuclear fraction of β-catenin in BOS and non-BOS MCs was measured by immunoblotting. Mean ± SEM (n = 5/group) with unpaired t test. (E) Representative images of β-catenin and α-SMA immunohistochemical staining of histological sections demonstrating BO. H&E and trichrome staining demonstrate a tangentially cut, completely obliterated bronchus. Myofibroblasts in the fibrous plug in the lumen of the bronchus are recognized by positive α-SMA immunohistochemical staining (brown DAB). Overlapping of β-catenin staining with hematoxylin blue nuclear stains was noted in these MCs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Expression of β-catenin contributes to fibrotic functions of BOS MCs. BOS MCs were transfected with β-catenin siRNA or scrambled siRNA, and protein expression was measured by immunoblotting (n = 5/group). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Autocrine ATX/LPA/LPA1 signaling axis contributes to β-catenin stabilization and collagen expression in BOS MCs. The free pool of β-catenin that is active in transcription is tightly regulated by its phosphorylation, ubiquitination, and proteasomal degradation (20). Glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK-3β) interacts with adenomatous polyposis coli and axin proteins to form a destruction complex that phosphorylates β-catenin and makes it a target for proteasome-mediated degradation. We have previously shown that in human lung MCs, exogenous LPA via LPA1 ligation leads to GSK-3β phosphorylation, which inhibits β-catenin degradation and leads to β-catenin pathway activation (15). Comparison of BOS and non-BOS MCs demonstrated increased pGSK-3β expression in BOS cells; pGSK-3β phosphorylation was decreased when cells were transfected with LPA1 siRNA (Figure 2, A and B). More significantly, LPA1 silencing was found to robustly inhibit collagen I and β-catenin protein expression in BOS MCs (Figure 2C), suggesting a role for endogenous LPA in regulating β-catenin stabilization and fibrotic differentiation. As LPA is predominantly synthesized by actions of ATX (21, 22), LPA generation in MCs was targeted next by inhibiting expression of ATX. A substantial decrease in both β-catenin and collagen I protein expression was noted in BOS MCs transfected with ATX siRNA (Figure 2D). This ATX/LPA/LPA1/β-catenin signaling axis of MC activation was confirmed by studying the effect of exogenous recombinant ATX on non-BOS MCs. Recombinant ATX increased β-catenin protein expression in MCs from non-BOS lung allografts, and this response was blocked by LPA1 siRNA (Figure 2E). Additionally, induction of collagen I by recombinant ATX was noted to be dependent on LPA1 and β-catenin signaling, as demonstrated by the failure of ATX to induce an increase in collagen I in non-BOS MCs in the presence of LPA1 and β-catenin siRNA (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 Function of the ATX/LPA/LPA1 signaling axis in β-catenin stabilization and collagen I induction in MCs. (A) Phospho–GSK-3β (Ser9) protein expression in BOS and non-BOS MCs as measured by immunoblotting. Mean ± SEM (n = 5 for non-BOS MCs and 6 for BOS MCs with unpaired t test). (B and C) BOS MCs were transfected with LPA1 siRNA or scrambled siRNA and analyzed by immunoblotting. Representative immunoblots shown are from the same biological sample. Blots of collagen I and β-catenin from one membrane and hence the same loading control (GAPDH) blot are shown. Quantitative analysis demonstrates the effect of LPA1 silencing on collagen I (n = 9) and β-catenin (n = 10) protein expression in MCs derived from individual patients with BOS (mean ± SEM, paired t test). (D) BOS MCs were transfected with siATX or scrambled siRNA, and protein expression was analyzed by immunoblotting (n = 4). (E–G) Non-BOS MCs were treated with recombinant ATX (100 ng/ml, 24 hours). In the indicated conditions, cells were transfected with LPA1 or β-catenin siRNA before ATX treatment. Mean ± SEM (n = 5/group for E and F, and n = 4/group for G with ANOVA). Data were similar in 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we compared ATX expression and activity in BOS versus non-BOS MCs. ATX protein expression in whole cell lysates was noted to be significantly higher in BOS MCs (Figure 3A). ATX was also quantitated by ELISA in MC supernatants. BOS MCs were found to secrete approximately 4-fold-higher levels of ATX than non-BOS MCs (Figure 3B). ATX activity was measured in the cell supernatant by utilizing a fluorogenic phospholipid ATX substrate, and increased ATX activity was confirmed in the supernatant from BOS as compared with non-BOS MCs (Figure 3C). ATX expression in MCs in situ was studied by immunohistochemical staining of human BO lesions, where intense staining with ATX antibody was noted in MCs expressing α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Increased ATX expression and activity in BOS MCs. (A) Basal ATX expression in BOS and non-BOS MCs was measured by immunoblotting in whole cell lysates. Mean ± SEM (n = 7/group) with unpaired t test. (B) ATX expression in cell supernatant (24-hour collection) was quantitated by ELISA. Mean ± SEM (n = 12/group) with unpaired t test. (C) Cell supernatant collected after 72 hours of incubation from BOS and non-BOS MCs was concentrated, and ATX activity was assayed using the fluorogenic phospholipid ATX substrate FS-3 (n = 4 for BOS MCs and 5 for non-BOS MCs with ANOVA). Data were repeated in 3 independent experiments. Mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (D). Serial sections from lung allografts of patients with BOS collected at autopsy were analyzed by immunohistochemistry for ATX or α-SMA and counterstained with hematoxylin. Two separate areas with completely obliterated airways are shown in the top and bottom panels. Arrows indicated the obliterated bronchi. Scale bars: 80 μm for ×100 images and 200 μm for ×40 images.

Autocrine LPA synthesis and signaling are requisite for establishing fibrotic lesions of BOS MCs after adoptive transfer. Adaptive transfer experiments were performed to confirm the role of the ATX/LPA/LPA1 axis in regulating fibrotic functions of human BOS MCs in vivo. DsRed lentivirus–labeled non-BOS and BOS MCs (0.5 × 106) were injected intratracheally into the lungs of Beige/Nude/XID triple-immunodeficient mice. Lungs were examined on day 45 by immunofluorescence imaging and immunohistochemistry. As shown in Figure 4A, non-BOS MCs demonstrated engraftment as single cells in alveolar corners, as previously described (23). However, BOS MCs demonstrated formation of cellular clusters and caused architectural distortion (Figure 4A), as has been demonstrated before with MCs derived from other fibrotic lung diseases (24). The interstitial localization of the cellular clusters was established by confocal microscopy (Figure 4B). These fibrotic foci caused architectural distortion and were marked by collagen and α-SMA expression (Figure 4, C and D). To determine whether the ATX/LPA/LPA1 signaling pathway is important for BOS MCs to establish fibrotic lesions in an vivo environment, we infected DsRed-labeled human BOS MCs with lentiviruses expressing shRNA targeting LPA1 or ATX, or a control scrambled vector, pLKO.1, before intratracheal administration into murine lungs. Both LPA1 silencing and ATX silencing via shRNA approaches in BOS MCs prevented establishment of fibroproliferative human MC lesions in the recipient lung (Figure 4E). Quantitative analysis, performed by counting cellular clusters (≥3 cells) of human MCs per high-power field in murine lung sections, confirmed these findings (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 In vivo fibrotic behavior of human BOS MCs after adoptive transfer demonstrates dependence on intact ATX/LPA1 signaling. (A) BOS MCs establish fibrotic lesions in vivo after adaptive transfer. MCs obtained from normal and fibrotic human lung allograft (non-BOS MCs and BOS MCs) were infected with DsRed lentivirus and adoptively transferred via intratracheal administration into lungs of immunodeficient (Beige/Nude/XID) mice. Lungs were harvested on day 45 after administration of cells and stained with DAPI. Lower panel shows quantitative analysis of single cells or cell clusters (>3 adjacent cells) of human MCs in murine lung sections. Nucleated red fluorescent cells were quantitated under ×200 magnification in 12 fields per slide. Mean ± SEM with ANOVA (n = 4 for non-BOS MCs and 10 for BOS MCs). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Confocal microscopy demonstrating interstitial localization of human BOS MCs engrafted in immunodeficient mouse lungs. Epithelia were stained green by cytokeratin immunofluorescence staining (MAB3412, Millipore). Images of z-projections from two different rotation angles are shown. (C) Trichrome staining images of immunodeficient mouse lungs intratracheally transferred with non-BOS or BOS MCs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Characterization of fibrotic lesions induced by adoptive transfer of BOS MCs into immunodeficient mouse lungs. Positive immunofluorescence staining with α-SMA antibody (M0851, Dako) was noted in DsRed fluorescent human BOS MC clusters. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Endogenous LPA synthesis and signaling are requisite for establishing fibrotic lesions of BO MCs after adoptive transfer. DsRed-labeled BOS MCs were infected with lentivirus containing the silencing control vector, LPA1 shRNA, or ATX shRNA and then were adoptively transferred into immunodeficient mice. BOS MCs infected with LPA1 or ATX shRNA–expressing lentivirus failed to form fibrotic lesions. Right panel shows quantitative analysis. Mean ± SEM (n = 3/group with ANOVA). Scale bars: 50 μm. ***P < 0.001.

Regulation of ATX by NFAT1 in lung MCs. Higher expression of ATX in BOS MCs led us to investigate the mechanisms regulating ATX expression in these cells. Transcription of the ATX-encoding gene ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase 2 (ENPP2) has been shown to be under the control of transcription factor NFAT1 (25, 26). BOS MCs were noted to demonstrate increased NFAT1 expression in whole cell and nuclear lysates (Figure 5, A and B). NFAT1 siRNA significantly inhibited ATX activity in cell supernatant from BOS MCs (Figure 5C). BOS MCs transfected with NFAT1 siRNA also demonstrated significantly decreased ATX protein expression as well as β-catenin and collagen I protein expression (Figure 5D). To further confirm the ability of NFAT1 to regulate ATX expression and its activity in MCs, we overexpressed constitutively active NFAT1 in non-BOS MCs. NFAT1 overexpression in non-BOS MCs was associated with a marked increase in ATX expression (Figure 5E). Total and active β-catenin and collagen I were also induced by NFAT1 overexpression. ATX activity in non-BOS MCs, which was very low at baseline, was significantly increased in the presence of constitutively active NFAT1 (Figure 5F). At the transcriptional level, a roughly 5-fold increase in ATX and collagen type I alpha 1 chain (COL1A1) mRNA was noted in non-BOS MCs with NFAT1 overexpression (Figure 5G). Expression of AXIN2, a β-catenin target gene, increased roughly 16-fold in NFAT1-overexpressing cells, demonstrating NFAT1 regulation of β-catenin transcription activity (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 NFAT1 regulates ATX, β-catenin, and collagen I expression in lung MCs. (A and B) Expression of NFAT1 protein in whole cell lysate (n = 4/group) and nuclear extract (n = 5–6/group) in BOS and non-BOS MCs measured by immunoblotting with unpaired t test. (C) ATX activity was measured in concentrated cell supernatant from BOS MCs transfected with NFAT1-specific or scrambled siRNA (n = 4/group with 2-way ANOVA). (D) BOS MCs were transfected with siRNAs for NFAT1 or scrambled control, and protein expression of ATX, β-catenin, active β-catenin, and collagen I was analyzed by immunoblotting (n = 7/group). (E) Non-BOS MCs were infected with lentivirus expressing pLentilox-NFAT1-CA-IRES-Puro plasmid or DsRed-expressing vector control, and the indicated protein levels were examined in parallel gels (n = 6/group). NFAT1-CA, constitutively active NFAT1. (F) ATX activity in the cell supernatant from non-BOS MCs infected with lentivirus expressing NFAT1-CA was assayed (n = 3/group with 2-way ANOVA). (G) NFAT1, ATX, AXIN2, and COL1A1 mRNA levels were assayed by real-time PCR in non-BOS MCs infected with lentivirus expressing NFAT1-CA. Mean ± SEM (n = 7–8/group) with paired t test. Experiments were repeated 3 times; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Autocrine loop of NFAT1 and ATX regulation by LPA. LPA is known to increase intracellular free Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] i ), which has been linked to NFAT activation and nuclear translocation (27–29). To investigate the possible involvement of LPA in mediating NFAT1 nuclear translocalization in lung MCs, we transfected non-BOS MCs with a plasmid encoding a GFP-NFAT1 fusion protein and treated them with LPA. Immunofluorescence imaging demonstrated increased nuclear localization of GFP in the presence of LPA (Figure 6A). Immunoblot studies showed a roughly 6-fold increase in NFAT1 nuclear protein expression at 15 minutes after LPA treatment (Figure 6B). LPA treatment of non-BOS MCs was also noted to induce an increase in ATX protein expression at 24 and 48 hours (Figure 6C). Higher ATX activity was noted in the supernatant of MCs treated with LPA (Figure 6D). To determine whether LPA-induced ATX expression occurs via an NFAT1-dependent mechanism, we measured ATX activity in the presence of LPA in cells transfected with scrambled or NFAT1 siRNA. ATX activity in LPA-treated cells was significant dampened by NFAT1 silencing (Figure 6E), suggesting that LPA regulates ATX via its induction of NFAT1 activity. Next, to investigate whether endogenous LPA positively regulates ATX expression in an apparent feed-forward and autocrine manner in fibrotic MCs, the effect of interruption of LPA1 signaling on ATX expression was examined in BOS MCs. LPA1 silencing decreased ATX expression at both the protein and mRNA (P < 0.01) level in BOS MCs (Figure 6, F and G). NFAT1 protein expression and NFAT1 mRNA levels were also decreased with LPA1 silencing (Figure 6, F and G). As expected, silencing of ATX did not affect LPA1 expression (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Autocrine loop of NFAT1 and ATX regulation by LPA. (A) Representative live cell imaging of non-BOS MCs expressing GFP-NFAT1 in the presence or absence of LPA (10 μM, 1 hour) (n = 5/group). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Non-BOS MCs were treated with LPA, and NFAT1 expression in nuclear extract was analyzed by immunoblotting. Lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous, as indicated by the black lines. Mean ± SEM (n = 4/group with paired t test). (C) ATX expression in whole cell lysates of non-BOS MCs treated with LPA (10 μM) for varying time intervals. Mean ± SEM (n = 4/group with 1-way ANOVA). (D) ATX activity as measured in concentrated conditioned medium from non-BOS MCs cultured in the presence or absence (Ctrl) of LPA (n = 3/group with 2-way ANOVA). (E) Non-BOS MCs were transfected with NFAT1 siRNA or scrambled siRNA and treated with LPA for 48 hours (10 μM). The ATX activity in concentrated cell supernatant is shown (n = 9/group with 2-way ANOVA). The results represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. (F) NFAT1 and ATX protein expression was analyzed by immunoblotting in BOS MCs transfected with siRNAs for LPA1 or scrambled control (n = 5/group). (G) LPA1, NFAT1, and ATX mRNA expression was assayed by real-time PCR in BOS MCs transfected with LPA1 siRNA or scrambled control siRNA. Mean ± SEM (n = 3–6/group with paired t test). Experiments were performed twice. (H) ATX and LPA1 expression in MCs transfected with siATX was assayed by immunoblotting with scrambled siRNA transfected MCs as control. Mean ± SEM (n = 8/group with paired t test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (I) Schematic model of the proposed pathway by which autocrine LPA production regulates MC activation. G, G proteins; AM095, LPA1 inhibitor; PF-8380, ATX inhibitor.

Together these investigations of human lung allograft–derived MCs suggest an autocrine loop of MC activation, where ATX secretion and downstream LPA1 signaling act as an intermediary in tying NFAT1 to β-catenin activation. A schematic of the autocrine loop of NFAT1/ATX/LPA/LPA1/β-catenin signaling axis of MC activation suggested by these data and its proposed in vivo targeting is presented in Figure 6I.

LPA1 antagonism inhibits fibrogenesis in a murine orthotopic lung transplant model of BO. To further investigate the in vivo relevance of this proposed pathway in allograft fibrogenesis, we investigated the effect of LPA1 antagonism in an orthotopic murine lung transplant model of BO. We have recently characterized a robust whole lung transplant model of BO where transplantation of lung from an F 1 to a parent mouse (B6D2F1/J→DBA/2J) exhibits progressive peribronchial fibrosis with high penetrance and reproducibility (30). To investigate the role of LPA1 signaling in allograft fibrogenesis, we treated lung allograft recipients with the LPA1 antagonist AM095 or vehicle administered twice daily by oral gavage starting on day 14. A dose of 30 mg/kg was utilized, as it has been shown to attain mouse plasma AM095 concentrations that were consistently greater than the IC 50 for LPA1 (16). Two treatment durations, from days 14 to 28 and days 14 to 40 after transplantation, were used, and all graft lungs were harvested on day 40 (Figure 7A). Attenuated allograft fibrosis was noted in AM095-treated allografts, with decreased peribronchial and perivascular collagen expression noted on trichrome staining (Figure 7B). The effect was found to be more pronounced in animals treated with AM095 from days 14 to 40 as compared with those treated from days 14 to 28 only. Airway wall thickness (VV sub ), a morphometric quantitative measure of airway remodeling, was noted to be significantly decreased in AM095-treated allografts with both durations (Figure 7C). Total collagen expression in the lungs was quantitated by hydroxyproline assay and demonstrated significantly lower levels in allografts treated with AM095 as compared with placebo-treated allografts (Figure 7D). Collagen content of the allografts treated with AM095 from days 14 to 40 was significantly lower than that of allografts treated from days 14 to 28 only. Next, to investigate the in vivo relevance of our proposed LPA/LPA1/β-catenin and LPA/LPA1/NFAT1/ATX signaling axis to allograft fibrogenesis, we compared protein expression in whole lung allografts in the presence and absence of AM095 by immunoblot analysis. Lower expression of total and active β-catenin protein pools, as well as decreased dephosphorylated NFAT1 and ATX protein expression, was noted in allografts treated with AM095 both for days 14–28 and days 14–40, compared with placebo controls (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 LPA1 antagonist AM095 treatment decreases lung allograft fibrosis in murine orthotopic lung transplant model. (A) Time line of two durations of AM095 treatment. (B) Decreased airway remodeling and fibrosis in allografts treated with AM095 by trichrome and H&E staining. Lung allografts were treated with AM095 during days 14–28 or days 14–40, both harvested on day 40 after transplantation (n = 5 for placebo, 4 for AM095 treatment during days 14–28, and 5 for AM095-treated allografts during days 14–40). An Olympus BX41 microscope with an Olympus DP20 camera was used to take images. Scale bars: 200 μm for ×40 images and 40 μm for ×200 images. (C) Morphometric analysis of airway wall thickness in transplanted placebo allografts, AM095-treated allografts for days 14–28, and AM095-treated allografts for days 14–40 (n = 4/group with ANOVA). Data are represented by floating bars ranging from minimum to maximum, with a line showing the mean value of each graft. (D) Hydroxyproline assay in lung grafts was conducted for collagen content quantitation. Both durations of AM095 treatment significantly reduced hydroxyproline content in allografts (n = 7 for isograft and 6 for the rest of the groups, with ANOVA). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Dephosphorylated (dephospho) NFAT1, ATX, and total and active β-catenin proteins was decreased in allografts treated with AM095 (n = 4/group) by immunoblot.

ATX inhibition abates fibrogenesis in the orthotopic lung transplant model. Next, we investigated whether an additional approach with pharmacological inhibition of ATX can also interrupt the proposed ATX/LPA/LPA1/β-catenin signaling axis and ameliorate lung allograft fibrogenesis. 4-[3-(2, 3-dihydro-2-oxo-6-benzoxazolyl)-3-oxopropyl]-(3, 5-dichlorophenyl)methyl ester-1-piperazinecarboxylic acid (PF-8380), a specific small molecule inhibitor of ATX with subnanomolar potency (31), was utilized. The pharmacokinetics of PF-8380 have been extensively studied in vivo, and it has been found to exhibit good oral availability (31); its long-term use had been demonstrated to have no toxic effects on mice (32). When administered orally at the dose of 30 mg/kg, PF-8380 has been shown to cause a greater than 95% reduction in LPA levels in both plasma and inflammatory tissue sites (31). Lung allografts (B6D2F1/J→DBA/2J) were treated with 30 mg/kg PF-8380, administered twice daily by oral gavage, from days 14 to 40 after transplantation (Figure 8A). Allografts were harvested, and plasma was collected on day 40 after transplantation. The efficacy of this dose was confirmed by measuring plasma LPA levels by ELISA and studying ATX activity in lung homogenates. An approximately 50% reduction in plasma LPA levels and significantly reduced ATX activity in allografts were noted in mice treated with PF-8380 (Supplemental Figure 2). Histologic evaluation of the allografts treated with PF-8380 demonstrated decreased airway remodeling, with lower peribronchial and perivascular collagen expression noted on trichrome staining (Figure 8B) and significantly decreased VV sub by morphometric analysis (Figure 8C). Hydroxyproline assay demonstrated significantly lower collagen levels in the allografts treated with PF-8380 (Figure 8D). Consistent with our proposed signaling axis, lower expression of dephosphorylated NFAT1 and of total and active β-catenin protein was noted in allografts treated with PF-8380, compared with placebo-treated controls (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 PF-8380 attenuates lung allograft fibrosis and BO development in murine orthotopic lung transplant model. (A) Time line of murine orthotopic lung transplantation and administration of the ATX inhibitor PF-8380. (B) Trichrome and H&E staining of lung grafts harvested on day 40 after transplantation demonstrated decreased airway remodeling and fibrosis in allografts treated with PF-8380 (n = 3 for isograft, 5 for placebo- and PF-8380–treated allograft). Images were taken by an Olympus BX41 microscope with an Olympus DP20 camera. Scale bars: 200 μm for ×40 images and 40 μm for ×200 images. (C) Morphometric analysis of airway wall thickness in transplanted lung isografts, placebo allografts, and PF-8380–treated allografts (n = 4/group with ANOVA). Data for each graft are represented as a floating bar ranging from minimum to maximum, with a line showing the mean value. Data for isografts and allograft placebos were obtained by measuring from different slides of the same animal groups as in Figure 7C. (D) Collagen content quantitation by hydroxyproline assay in lung grafts. PF-8380 treatment significantly reduced hydroxyproline content in allografts (n = 7 for isograft and 6 for the rest of the groups, with ANOVA). Samples for isograft and allograft placebo were from the same corresponding groups as in Figure 7D and were measured again together with PF-8380–treated allografts. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Western blot analysis demonstrated decreased expression of dephosphorylated NFAT1 and total and active β-catenin proteins in allografts treated with PF-8380 (n = 4/group). All representative blots shown were from the same biological samples. Total and active β-catenin were blotted simultaneously on 2 parallel gels.

Role of LPA signaling in β-catenin transcriptional activation in MC in vivo during murine allograft fibrogenesis. To study the in vivo role of LPA in transcriptional activation of β-catenin during allograft fibrogenesis, we utilized Axin2lacZ reporter mice, which carry a lacZ gene inserted into the Axin2 locus, as donors in the murine orthotopic lung transplant model (33, 34). The expression of lacZ through the endogenous Axin2 promoter faithfully reflects sites of β-catenin signaling, and the Axin2lacZ mouse has been previously validated as robust and specific to detect β-catenin signaling in the lungs (35). LacZ staining of allografts on day 40 after transplantation demonstrated peribronchial lacZ expression consistent with fibrosis areas, as seen on consecutive trichrome staining slides (Figure 9). To investigate the in vivo role of LPA1 signaling in driving β-catenin transcriptional activation in MCs during allograft fibrogenesis, we treated mice that had received Axin2lacZ donor allografts with LPA1 antagonist AM095 (30 mg/kg by oral gavage). Reduced expression of LacZ in peribronchial fibrotic areas was noted in AM095-treated mice, suggesting that LPA1 signaling plays a significant role in vivo in β-catenin activation in MCs during allograft fibrosis (Figure 9).