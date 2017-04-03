Distinct but complementary contributions of PPAR isotypes to energy homeostasis

Vanessa Dubois, Jérôme Eeckhoute, Philippe Lefebvre, and Bart Staels

University of Lille, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1011-EGID, Lille, France.

Address correspondence to: Bart Staels, Institut Pasteur de Lille, 1 rue du Professeur Calmette, 59019 Lille, France. Phone: 33.3.20.87.78.25; E-mail: bart.staels@pasteur-lille.fr.

Find articles by Dubois, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

University of Lille, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1011-EGID, Lille, France.

Address correspondence to: Bart Staels, Institut Pasteur de Lille, 1 rue du Professeur Calmette, 59019 Lille, France. Phone: 33.3.20.87.78.25; E-mail: bart.staels@pasteur-lille.fr.

Find articles by Eeckhoute, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

University of Lille, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1011-EGID, Lille, France.

Address correspondence to: Bart Staels, Institut Pasteur de Lille, 1 rue du Professeur Calmette, 59019 Lille, France. Phone: 33.3.20.87.78.25; E-mail: bart.staels@pasteur-lille.fr.

Find articles by Lefebvre, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

University of Lille, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1011-EGID, Lille, France.

Address correspondence to: Bart Staels, Institut Pasteur de Lille, 1 rue du Professeur Calmette, 59019 Lille, France. Phone: 33.3.20.87.78.25; E-mail: bart.staels@pasteur-lille.fr.

Find articles by Staels, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 4 (April 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(4):1202–1214. doi:10.1172/JCI88894.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published April 3, 2017

Review Series

Peroxisome proliferator–activated receptors (PPARs) regulate energy metabolism and hence are therapeutic targets in metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. While they share anti-inflammatory activities, the PPAR isotypes distinguish themselves by differential actions on lipid and glucose homeostasis. In this Review we discuss the complementary and distinct metabolic effects of the PPAR isotypes together with the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms, as well as the synthetic PPAR ligands that are used in the clinic or under development. We highlight the potential of new PPAR ligands with improved efficacy and safety profiles in the treatment of complex metabolic disorders.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1203 Page 1202 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement