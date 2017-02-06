Nuclear receptors: emerging drug targets for parasitic diseases

Zhu Wang,1 Nathaniel E. Schaffer,1 Steven A. Kliewer,1,2 and David J. Mangelsdorf1,3

1Department of Pharmacology,

2Department of Molecular Biology, and

3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven A. Kliewer or David J. Mangelsdorf, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 6001 Forest Park Rd., Dallas, Texas 75390, USA. Phone: 214.645.6304; E-mail: steven.kliewer@utsouthwestern.edu (S.A. Kliewer). Phone: 214.645.5957; E-mail: davo.mango@utsouthwestern.edu (D.J. Mangelsdorf).

Authorship note: Z. Wang and N.E. Schaffer are co–first authors.

First published February 6, 2017 - More info

J Clin Invest. doi:10.1172/JCI88890.
Copyright © 2017, The American Society for Clinical Investigation.
Published February 6, 2017

Review Series

Parasitic worms infect billions of people worldwide. Current treatments rely on a small group of drugs that have been used for decades. A shortcoming of these drugs is their inability to target the intractable infectious stage of the parasite. As well-known therapeutic targets in mammals, nuclear receptors have begun to be studied in parasitic worms, where they are widely distributed and play key roles in governing metabolic and developmental transcriptional networks. One such nuclear receptor is DAF-12, which is required for normal nematode development, including the all-important infectious stage. Here we review the emerging literature that implicates DAF-12 and potentially other nuclear receptors as novel anthelmintic targets.

