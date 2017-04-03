The vitamin D receptor: contemporary genomic approaches reveal new basic and translational insights

Address correspondence to: J. Wesley Pike, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Biochem Addition, Room 543D, 433 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706, USA. Phone: 608.262.8229; E-mail: pike@biochem.wisc.edu .

Review Series

The vitamin D receptor (VDR) is the single known regulatory mediator of hormonal 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D 3 [1,25(OH) 2 D 3 ] in higher vertebrates. It acts in the nucleus of vitamin D target cells to regulate the expression of genes whose products control diverse, cell type–specific biological functions that include mineral homeostasis. In this Review we describe progress that has been made in defining new cellular sites of action of this receptor, the mechanisms through which this mediator controls the expression of genes, the biology that ensues, and the translational impact of this receptor on human health and disease. We conclude with a brief discussion of what comes next in understanding vitamin D biology and the mechanisms that underlie its actions.

