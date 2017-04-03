Glucocorticoid receptors: finding the middle ground

Sofie J. Desmet and Karolien De Bosscher

Receptor Research Laboratories, Nuclear Receptor Lab, Medical Biotechnology Center, VIB, Ghent, Belgium. Department of Biochemistry, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium.

Address correspondence to: Karolien De Bosscher, Department of Biochemistry, Ghent University, Albert Baertsoenkaai 3, B-9000 Ghent, Belgium. Phone: 32.92649363; E-mail: karolien.debosscher@vib-ugent.be.

Find articles by Desmet, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Receptor Research Laboratories, Nuclear Receptor Lab, Medical Biotechnology Center, VIB, Ghent, Belgium. Department of Biochemistry, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium.

Address correspondence to: Karolien De Bosscher, Department of Biochemistry, Ghent University, Albert Baertsoenkaai 3, B-9000 Ghent, Belgium. Phone: 32.92649363; E-mail: karolien.debosscher@vib-ugent.be.

Find articles by De Bosscher, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 20, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 4 (April 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(4):1136–1145. doi:10.1172/JCI88886.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 20, 2017

Review Series

Glucocorticoids (GCs; referred to clinically as corticosteroids) are steroid hormones with potent anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory profiles. Depending on the context, these hormones can also mediate pro-inflammatory activities, thereby serving as primers of the immune system. Their target receptor, the GC receptor (GR), is a multi-tasking transcription factor, changing its role and function depending on cellular and organismal needs. To get a clearer idea of how to improve the safety profile of GCs, recent studies have investigated the complex mechanisms underlying GR functions. One of the key findings includes both pro- and anti-inflammatory roles of GR, and a future challenge will be to understand how such paradoxical findings can be reconciled and how GR ultimately shifts the balance to a net anti-inflammatory profile. As such, there is consensus that GR deserves a second life as a drug target, with either refined classic GCs or a novel generation of nonsteroidal GR-targeting molecules, to meet the increasing clinical needs of today to treat inflammation and cancer.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1137 Page 1136 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement