Role of steroid receptor and coregulator mutations in hormone-dependent cancers

Anna C. Groner1,2,3 and Myles Brown1,2

1Department of Medical Oncology and

2Center for Functional Cancer Epigenetics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering, ETH Zurich, Basel, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Myles Brown, 450 Brookline Ave., Dana 730, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.632.3948; E-mail: Myles_Brown@dfci.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Groner, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medical Oncology and

2Center for Functional Cancer Epigenetics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering, ETH Zurich, Basel, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Myles Brown, 450 Brookline Ave., Dana 730, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.632.3948; E-mail: Myles_Brown@dfci.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Brown, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 4 (April 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(4):1126–1135. doi:10.1172/JCI88885.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published April 3, 2017

Review Series

Steroid hormones mediate critical lineage-specific developmental and physiologic responses. They function by binding their cognate receptors, which are transcription factors that drive specific gene expression programs. The requirement of most prostate cancers for androgen and most breast cancers for estrogen has led to the development of endocrine therapies that block the action of these hormones in these tumors. While initial endocrine interventions are successful, resistance to therapy often arises. We will review how steroid receptor–dependent genomic signaling is affected by genetic alterations in endocrine therapy resistance. The detailed understanding of these interactions will not only provide improved treatment options to overcome resistance, but, in the future, will also be the basis for implementing precision cancer medicine approaches.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1127 Page 1126 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement