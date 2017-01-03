Therapeutic approaches targeting inflammation for diabetes and associated cardiovascular risk

Allison B. Goldfine and Steven E. Shoelson

Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Allison B. Goldfine, Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.309.2643; E-mail: allison.goldfine@joslin.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Goldfine, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Allison B. Goldfine, Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.309.2643; E-mail: allison.goldfine@joslin.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Shoelson, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):83–93. doi:10.1172/JCI88884.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

Obesity-related sub-acute chronic inflammation has been associated with incident type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Inflammation is increasingly considered to be a pathologic mediator of these commonly co-occurring diseases. A growing number of preclinical and clinical studies support the inflammatory hypothesis, but clinical trials to confirm the therapeutic potential to target inflammation to treat or prevent cardiometabolic conditions are still ongoing. There are multiple inflammatory signaling pathways. Regulation is complex, with substantial crosstalk across these multiple pathways. The activity of select pathways may be differentially regulated in different tissues. Pharmacologic approaches to diabetes management may have direct or indirect antiinflammatory effects, the latter potentially attributable to an improved metabolic state. Conversely, some antiinflammatory approaches may affect glucose metabolism and cardiovascular health. To date, clinical trials suggest that targeting one portion of the inflammatory cascade may differentially affect dysglycemia and atherothrombosis. Understanding the underlying biological processes may contribute to the development of safe and effective therapies, although a single approach may not be sufficient for optimal management of both metabolic and athrothrombotic disease states.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
84 Page 83 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement