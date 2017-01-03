The ominous triad of adipose tissue dysfunction: inflammation, fibrosis, and impaired angiogenesis

Clair Crewe, Yu Aaron An, and Philipp E. Scherer

Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Philipp E. Scherer, Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75390-8549, USA. Phone: 214.648.8715; E-mail: Philipp.Scherer@UTSouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Crewe, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by An, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Scherer, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published January 3, 2017

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):74–82. doi:10.1172/JCI88883.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

There are three dominant contributors to the pathogenesis of dysfunctional adipose tissue (AT) in obesity: unresolved inflammation, inappropriate extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling and insufficient angiogenic potential. The interactions of these processes during AT expansion reflect both a linear progression as well as feed-forward mechanisms. For example, both inflammation and inadequate angiogenic remodeling can drive fibrosis, which can in turn promote migration of immune cells into adipose depots and impede further angiogenesis. Therefore, the relationship between the members of this triad is complex but important for our understanding of the pathogenesis of obesity. Here we untangle some of these intricacies to highlight the contributions of inflammation, angiogenesis, and the ECM to both “healthy” and “unhealthy” AT expansion.

