The initiation of metabolic inflammation in childhood obesity

Kanakadurga Singer1 and Carey N. Lumeng1,2

1Department of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases and

2Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Carey Lumeng, University of Michigan Medical School, Department of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases, 2057 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.615.6242; E-mail: clumeng@umich.edu.

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):65–73. doi:10.1172/JCI88882.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

An understanding of the events that initiate metabolic inflammation (metainflammation) can support the identification of targets for preventing metabolic disease and its negative effects on health. There is ample evidence demonstrating that the initiating events in obesity-induced inflammation start early in childhood. This has significant implications on our understanding of how early life events in childhood influence adult disease. In this Review we frame the initiating events of metainflammation in the context of child development and discuss what this reveals about the mechanisms by which this unique form of chronic inflammation is initiated and sustained into adulthood.

