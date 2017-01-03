Liver inflammation and fibrosis

Yukinori Koyama and David A. Brenner

School of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: David A. Brenner, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0063, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.5339; E-mail: dbrenner@ucsd.edu.

Find articles by Koyama, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

School of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: David A. Brenner, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0063, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.822.5339; E-mail: dbrenner@ucsd.edu.

Find articles by Brenner, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):55–64. doi:10.1172/JCI88881.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

Chronic liver inflammation leads to fibrosis and cirrhosis, which is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. Hepatocyte steatosis is a component of metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance. Hepatic steatosis may be benign or progress to hepatocyte injury and the initiation of inflammation, which activates immune cells. While Kupffer cells are the resident macrophage in the liver, inflammatory cells such as infiltrating macrophages, T lymphocytes, neutrophils, and DCs all contribute to liver inflammation. The inflammatory cells activate hepatic stellate cells, which are the major source of myofibroblasts in the liver. Here we review the initiation of inflammation in the liver, the liver inflammatory cells, and their crosstalk with myofibroblasts.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
56 Page 55 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement