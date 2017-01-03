Immunologic impact of the intestine in metabolic disease

Daniel A. Winer,1,2,3,4 Shawn Winer,3,5 Helen J. Dranse,6,7 and Tony K.T. Lam4,6,7

1Department of Pathology and Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, UHN, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

2Department of Immunology,

3Department Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, and

4Banting and Best Diabetes Centre, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

5Department of Laboratory Medicine, St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

6Toronto General Hospital Research Institute & Department of Medicine, UHN, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

7Departments of Physiology and Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Address correspondence to: Daniel Winer or Tony Lam, MaRS Centre, 101 College Street, Toronto Medical Discovery Tower, 10th floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1L7. Phone: 416.340.3190; Fax: 416.340.5517; E-mail: dan.winer@uhn.ca (D. Winer). Phone: 416.581.7880; Fax: 416.581.7880; E-mail: tony.lam@uhnres.utoronto.ca (T. Lam).

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):33–42. doi:10.1172/JCI88879.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

Obesity and diabetes are associated with increased chronic low-grade inflammation and elevated plasma glucose levels. Although inflammation in the fat and liver are established features of obesity-associated insulin resistance, the intestine is emerging as a new site for immunologic changes that affect whole-body metabolism. Specifically, microbial and dietary factors incurred by diet-induced obesity influence underlying innate and adaptive responses of the intestinal immune system. These responses affect the maintenance of the intestinal barrier, systemic inflammation, and glucose metabolism. In this Review we propose that an understanding of the changes to the intestinal immune system, and how these changes influence systemic immunity and glucose metabolism in a whole-body integrative and a neuronal-dependent network, will unveil novel intestinal pathologic and therapeutic targets for diabetes and obesity.

