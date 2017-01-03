Islet inflammation in type 2 diabetes and physiology

Kosei Eguchi1 and Ryozo Nagai2

1Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases and Sabri Ülker Center, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

2Jichi Medical University, Tochigi, Japan.

Address correspondence to: Kosei Eguchi, Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases and Sabri ülker Center, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 677 Huntington Ave., Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.432.1951; E-mail: eguchik-tky@umin.org.

Find articles by Eguchi, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases and Sabri Ülker Center, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

2Jichi Medical University, Tochigi, Japan.

Address correspondence to: Kosei Eguchi, Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases and Sabri ülker Center, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 677 Huntington Ave., Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.432.1951; E-mail: eguchik-tky@umin.org.

Find articles by Nagai, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):14–23. doi:10.1172/JCI88877.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

The finding of islet inflammation in type 2 diabetes (T2D) and its involvement in β cell dysfunction has further highlighted the significance of inflammation in metabolic diseases. The number of intra-islet macrophages is increased in T2D, and these cells are the main source of proinflammatory cytokines within islets. Multiple human studies of T2D have shown that targeting islet inflammation has the potential to be an effective therapeutic strategy. In this Review we provide an overview of the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which islet inflammation develops and causes β cell dysfunction. We also emphasize the regulation and roles of macrophage polarity shift within islets in the context of T2D pathology and β cell health, which may have broad translational implications for therapeutics aimed at improving islet function.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
15 Page 14 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement