Disruption of spatiotemporal hypoxic signaling causes congenital heart disease in mice

Experimental induction of hypoxia responses leads to multiple cardiac defects. Physiological hypoxia (oxygen concentration <2%) and activation of HIF1α play critical roles for cardiac morphogenesis and function, but it is not clear whether hypoxia signaling is equally important for all parts of the developing heart (25). We therefore monitored the spatial distribution of pimonidazole, a nitroimidazole derivative that incorporates into hypoxic cells when oxygen concentration is below 10 mmHg (<2%) in embryonic mouse hearts between E8.0 and E9.5. Hypoxic cells were mainly localized in the myocardium of the looping heart tube as described previously (25). Surprisingly, however, CPCs in the cardiac mesoderm and the outflow tract, which we defined by expression of Isl1, showed negligible incorporation of pimonidazole, indicating that ISL1+ CPCs are maintained in a nonhypoxic (normoxic) environment (Figure 1A). The spatially distinct distribution of hypoxic cells in the developing heart should invoke hypoxic signaling indicated by HIF1α stabilization in the heart tube, but not in ISL1+ CPCs located in the cardiac mesoderm and the outflow tract. Hence, we separated the cardiac mesoderm and the outflow tract from the heart tube. Western blot analysis revealed lower levels of HIF1α in cardiac mesoderm, including the adjacent outflow/inflow tracts compared with the heart tube, confirming our hypothesis (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Experimental induction of hypoxia during early pregnancy leads to cardiac defects. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of cryosections from E8.0, E8.5, and E9.5 embryos stained for ISL1 and the hypoxia marker pimonidazole. For each time point, 2 embryos from 2 different litters were randomly selected for analysis (n = 4). ISL1+ cells in the cardiac mesoderm (indicated by arrowheads) are nonhypoxic (O 2 ≤2%), whereas the myocardium (indicated by arrows) is hypoxic. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of protein levels in the cardiac mesoderm containing adjacent outflow/inflow tract (CM) and the heart tube (HT) microdissected from E9–E9.5 embryos. A schematic depicting the isolation procedure is shown in the left panel. α-Tubulin was used as protein-loading control. Two separate experiments (3 individual litters per experiments) were analyzed, yielding similar results. Sarc, sarcomeric. (C) Schematic of the strategy for chemical induction of hypoxia responses at early embryonic stages. (D) Western blot analysis of HIF1α levels in cardiac mesoderm containing adjacent outflow tract isolated from E9.5 embryos with or without CoCl 2 treatment. α-Tubulin was used as protein-loading control. Two separate experiments (3 individual litters per experiments) were analyzed, yielding similar results. (E) H&E staining of E15.5 hearts after experimental induction of hypoxia at E7.5. Fifteen embryos with PBS treatment from 3 litters (upper panels) and 22 embryos with 15 mg/kg (middle panels) or 30 mg/kg CoCl 2 (lower panels) treatment from 4 different litters were analyzed. Arrows point to individual cardiac defects named in the figure. AO, aorta; PT, pulmonary trunk; LA, left atrium; RA, right atrium; DORV, double outlet right ventricle; PTA, persistent truncus arteriosus. Scale bars: 200 μm.

To analyze whether induction of hypoxia responses in physiologically normoxic ISL1+ cells affects cardiac morphogenesis, we treated pregnant mice carrying E7.5 embryos with cobalt chloride (CoCl 2 ), which elicits hypoxia-like responses (Figure 1, C and D). Morphological analysis of E15.5 embryos treated with CoCl 2 (n = 22) at 15 mg/kg i.p. revealed multiple cardiac defects, such as thinner compact myocardium, ventricle septum defects (VSD), overriding aorta (OA), and RV dilation. Increased concentration of CoCl 2 (30 mg/kg i.p.) resulted in more severe defects, such as double-outlet RV, persistent truncus arteriosus, and RV hypoplasia (Figure 1E), although such malformations were not seen in all embryos (n = 22) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88725DS1). We concluded that ISL1+ cells require a normoxic niche to contribute normally to cardiogenesis.

Hypoxia responses alter ISL1+ cell homeostatic control and lead to cardiac malformation. To investigate whether hypoxia responses have a direct impact on the expression of critical CPC regulators, we first performed a quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of E9.0 hearts (including the adjacent mesoderm) after CoCl 2 treatment. Interestingly, we observed a decrease of Isl1 expression, the master regulator of the SHF. In contrast, expression of several factors characteristic for the FHF increased as, e.g., Hand1 and Nkx2.5, which are expressed in the FHF and at lower levels in the SHF (Figure 2A). To validate these findings and to identify local changes in expression levels, we performed RNA in situ hybridization as well as Western blot analysis of dissected cardiac mesoderm after induction of hypoxia responses. Expression of Isl1 was reduced in the foregut endoderm and cardiac mesoderm of E9.5 embryos after CoCl 2 treatment (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1A). In contrast, expression of Nkx2.5 was upregulated in the cardiac mesoderm (Figure 2, B and C), indicating that experimental induction of hypoxia responses inhibits Isl1 but increases Nkx2.5 expression in the cardiac mesoderm. Additional antibody staining of whole-mount preparations followed by cryosections further confirmed the downregulation of ISL1, but upregulation of NKX2.5, in the cardiac mesoderm after induction of hypoxia responses (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 2 Experimental induction of hypoxia alters the expression of Isl1 and Nkx2.5. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of Isl1 (n = 8), Nkx2.5 (n = 8), Flk1 (n = 7), Hand1 (n = 6), Hand2 (n = 6), and Tbx5 (n = 6) expression in E9.5 embryonic hearts and the adjacent mesoderm (20–21 somites) after chemical induction of hypoxia responses. PBS-injected mice were used as control. The m34b4 gene was used as a reference for normalization. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test. (B) In situ hybridization of C57BL/6 E9.25 embryos (18 somites) for either Isl1 mRNA (upper panel) or Nkx2.5 mRNA (lower panel) after chemical induction of hypoxia responses (30 mg CoCl 2 /kg body weight). Arrows indicate the NKX2.5+ or ISL1+ cardiogenic region. Representative images from 2 independent experiments are shown. (C) Western blot analysis of ISL1, NKX2.5, and sarcomeric α-actinin levels in cardiac mesoderm containing adjacent outflow tract isolated from E9.5 embryos with or without CoCl 2 treatment. α-Tubulin was used as protein-loading control. Two separate experiments (3 individual litters per experiments) were analyzed, yielding similar results. (D) Analysis of ISL1+ cell proliferation in mock (n = 4) or CoCl 2 -treated (n = 4) E9.5 embryos by immunostaining for ISL1 and phospho-histone H3 (Ser10) (pH3). The percentages of pH3/ISL1 double-positive cells in cardiac mesoderm are shown. At least 6 sections from each embryo were counted. **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction. (E) TUNEL assay of ISL1+ cells after CoCl 2 treatment. The percentages of TUNEL-positive ISL1+ CPCs are shown. At least 12 sections from each embryo were counted. ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test was used to calculate significance (n = 3). (F) Immunofluorescence-based quantification of ISL1+NKX2.5–, ISL1+NKX2.5+, and ISL1–NKX2.5+ cells after FACS-based cell sorting of ISL1+ cells from E8.0 ISL1nGFP/+ embryos and 2-day cultivation of isolated cells under either normoxic or hypoxic conditions. Quantification of different cell populations was achieved by counting all immunostained cells in a multiwell dish. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, t test (n = 3). (G) Number of Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 embryos after breeding of heterozygous Isl1-Cre+ mice with Rosa26Nkx2.5 mice at different developmental stages. (H) Whole-mount views of E9.5 (left panels) and E10.5 embryos (right panels). Boxed areas are enlarged. Representative images are shown. Arrows indicate shortened outflow tract in Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) H&E staining of E15.5 hearts isolated from either Isl1-Cre– Rosa26WT (upper panel) or Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 (lower panel) mice. Thirty embryos from 5 litters including 2 Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 embryos were analyzed. Arrows point to individual cardiac defects named in the figure. Scale bars: 200 μm.

To exclude any potential artifacts due to chemical induction of hypoxia responses, we repeated the experiments with E7.5 embryos from pregnant mice housed in a hypoxia chamber at 10% oxygen and with isolated CPCs kept at 1% O 2 (Supplemental Figure 1, C and F). Analysis of Isl1 and Nkx2.5 mRNA levels by whole-mount in situ hybridization or RT-qPCR yielded results similar to those after CoCl 2 treatment, confirming that hypoxia responses repress Isl1, but promote Nkx2.5, transcription (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G).

Since O 2 levels have a profound effect on stem/progenitor cell niches and modulate cell-fate decisions, we analyzed proliferation and apoptosis of ISL1+ cells in CoCl 2 -treated embryos at E9.5. Induction of hypoxia responses significantly reduced the numbers of ISL1/pH3 double-positive CPCs, but not of NKX2.5/pH3 double-positive cells, relative to mock-treated embryos (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1H), whereas no differences in apoptotic cells were observed (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1I). Similarly, ex vivo culture of FACS-isolated ISL1+ CPCs from E8.0 ISL1nGFP/+ embryos under 1% O 2 (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E) reduced the number of ISL1/Ki67 double-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 2F).

The observation that hypoxia attenuates Isl1 but enhances Nkx2.5 expression in cardiac mesoderm raised the intriguing possibility that induction of hypoxia inhibits proliferation of ISL1+ cells at the expense of enhanced cardiomyocyte specification. Indeed, ex vivo culture of freshly isolated ISL1+ cells revealed a striking increase of ISL1–NKX2.5+ cells under hypoxia (63% of the cell population) compared with normoxia conditions (19% of the cell population). In contrast, the relative amounts of ISL1+NKX2.5– and ISL1+NKX2.5+ cells declined from 62% under normoxia to 35% under hypoxia and from 19% under normoxia to 2% under hypoxia, respectively, indicating increased commitment of ISL1+ CPCs to the cardiomyocyte lineage (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2G). We could rule out that the higher numbers of NKX2.5+ cells were caused by augmented proliferation of already committed CPCs, since Nkx2.5 expression was nearly absent in freshly isolated ISL1+ CPCs (Supplemental Figure 2E). Instead, high expression of Nkx2.5 was detected in CPCs that had turned off Isl1 expression, suggesting that Nkx2.5 expression increases after inhibition of Isl1 (Supplemental Figure 2E).

So far, our experiments essentially suggested that hypoxia results in a “switch” of ISL1+ cells to NKX2.5+ cells, eventually resulting in cardiac malformations. To directly address this possibility and to investigate whether untimely expression of Nkx2.5 in ISL1+ cells recapitulates hypoxia-induced cardiac defects, we inserted the Nkx2.5 cDNA into the Rosa26 locus behind a loxP-stop cassette (Supplemental Figure 3A). Activation of Nkx2.5 expression in ISL1+ cells using Isl1-Cre mice (Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 mice) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) caused obvious heart malformations (i.e., shortened outflow tract, cardiac looping defects) in all double-heterozygous animals at E9.5 and E10.5 (Figure 2H). The majority of Isl1-Cre+ Rosa26Nkx2.5 embryos died around E11, although a few survived until E15.5 (Figure 2G), showing cardiac malformations similar to those seen after induction of hypoxia responses, including thinner compact myocardium, VSD, OA, and RV dilation (Figure 2I). Taken together, our results indicate that temporal and spatial oxygen availability critically regulates ISLl1+ cell proliferation and Nkx2.5 expression in the developing heart, while reduced oxygen availability at the wrong place and time leads to CHDs.

The SIRT1-HES1 complex silences Isl1 gene expression in a hypoxia-dependent manner. Due to the strong effects of hypoxia on Isl1 and Nkx2.5 expression, we wondered whether both genes are direct targets of hypoxia signaling. Bioinformatics analysis uncovered the presence of hypoxia regulatory elements (HREs) in the regulatory regions of Isl1 and Nkx2.5 genes. ChIP analysis detected binding of HIF1α to these regulatory elements, which was further enhanced in response to hypoxia (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 3 A SIRT1-HES1–containing complex represses Isl1 expression in a hypoxia-dependent manner. (A) ChIP analysis of HIF1α at Isl1 (positions –468 to –285) (n = 4) and Nkx2.5 (positions –9040 to –8859) (n = 3) promoters after hypoxia treatment of day-6 EBs (1% O 2 , 16 hours). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. Enrichment of HIF1α was normalized to input DNA. (B) Co-IP assay of SIRT1 with HIF1α or HES1 under hypoxia. 5% input was used as loading control. 2 independent experiments were performed, generating similar results. (C) ChIP analyses of SIRT1 and HES1 binding to the Isl1 promoter (positions –468 to –285) under hypoxia (1% O 2 , 12 hours) and normoxia (21% O 2 ) in E8.5 embryos. Enrichment of SIRT1 or HES1 was normalized to input DNA. ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction (n = 3). (D) ChIP analyses of SIRT1 (n = 8) and HES1 (n = 6) binding to the Isl1 promoter (positions –468 to –285) after lentivirus-mediated Hif1a knockdown in CoCl 2 –treated differentiating ESCs. Enrichment of SIRT1 or HES1 was normalized to input DNA. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. (E) ChIP analysis of SIRT1 binding to the promoter of Isl1 (positions –468 to –285) in CPCs after Hes1 knockdown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction (n = 3). (F) RT-qPCR analysis of Isl1, Nkx2.5, Flk1 (EB at E6), a-SMA, and Myh7 (EB at E8) expression in differentiating ES cells after treatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor (1 μM EX527, 24 hours; Isl1, Nkx2.5, a-SMA, Myh7: n = 3; Flk1: n = 5). The m34b4 gene was used as a reference for normalization. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, t test. SIRT1 inhibitor treatment increases Isl1, but decreases Nkx2.5 and Flk1 expression. (G) FACS analyses of ISL1+ cells in EBs 6 days after Sirt1 knockdown. Left panels, histograms of ISL1+ cells. Right panel, quantification of ISL1+ cells. *P < 0.05, t test (n = 3). (H) ChIP analysis of SIRT1 binding to Isl1 (positions –468 to –285) and Nkx2.5 promoters (positions –9040 to –8859) in embryonic hearts after induction of hypoxia responses. *P < 0.05, t test (n = 3). (I) Luciferase reporter assays of the proximal Isl1 promoter with WT and H633Y mutant SIRT1. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction (n = 3). (J) ChIP analysis of H3K9ac and H4K16ac at the Isl1 promoter in NKX2.5–EmGFP+ cells under hypoxia conditions. Enrichment of H3K9ac and histone H4K16ac was normalized to histone H3. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test (n = 3).

HIF1α often induces transcription by recruiting coactivators such as histone acetyltransferase (HAT) p300 (26, 27), but sometimes also functions as a transcriptional repressor (28). We noticed that the HRE in the regulatory region of Isl1 was localized next to an HES1-binding site (N-box motif). HES1 is a Notch target and forms a repressor complex with the class III histone deacetylase SIRT1 (29). Importantly, inactivation of Hes1 leads to defects in SHF development (30). Therefore, we reasoned that HES1 and SIRT1 might form a ternary complex with HIF1α to represses the Isl1 promoter in CPCs during hypoxia. Western blot and co-IP experiments revealed that hypoxia increased protein levels and promoted formation of a complex containing SIRT1, HES1, and HIF1α, as indicated by IP with either SIRT1 or HIF1α antibodies (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4C). In addition, ChIP experiments indicated strongly increased binding of SIRT1 and HES1 to the Isl1 proximal promoter harboring the N-box motif in CPCs under hypoxia conditions (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4, D–G), which was significantly decreased under hypoxia when HIF1α was depleted by shRNAs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4H). Similarly, depletion of HES1 by shRNAs prevented binding of SIRT1 to the Isl1 promoter, suggesting that HES1 recruits SIRT1 to the Isl1 promoter to repress transcription during hypoxia (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5A).

To gain further evidence for the role of HES1 and SIRT1 in mediating hypoxia-dependent gene repression, we mutated the N-box within the Isl1 promoter, which increased activity of an Isl1-luciferase construct and prevented Isl1-promoter repression by hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, inactivation of SIRT1 in proliferating CPCs either by shRNA knockdown or by treatment with the SIRT1-specific inhibitor Ex527 increased Isl1 gene expression (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) as well as the number of ISL1+ cells (Figure 3G), but suppressed other cardiac-specific genes, including Nkx2.5 and Myh7 (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Accordingly, we found that SIRT1 binds specifically to the Isl1 but not to the Nkx2.5 promoter (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4F) and that Sirt1 knockdown abrogates hypoxia-mediated silencing of the Isl1 promoter (Supplemental Figure 5E). Enzymatically inactive SIRT1 (SIRT1H633Y) did not repress Isl1 promoter activity (Figure 3I), and induction of hypoxia responses decreased H3K9 and H4K16 acetylation at the Isl1 promoter in CPCs, indicating that SIRT1-mediated hypoacetylation leads to Isl1 gene silencing (Figure 3J).

Interestingly, hypoxia responses did not change Sirt1 mRNA and NAD+ concentrations (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), but caused accumulation of ROS and activation of JNK, which results in enhanced activity of SIRT1 (31) reflected by deacetylation of histone H3K9 (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). We concluded that hypoxia-induced Isl1 gene silencing is mediated by HIF1α/HES1-dependent recruitment of SIRT1 specifically to the Isl1 promoter. Increased SIRT1 activity induced by activation of JNK might also contribute to Isl1 gene silencing after hypoxia, although we cannot exclude a mere association. This mechanism allows inverse transcriptional regulation of Isl1 and Nkx2.5 by HIF1α following differential recruitment of cofactors such as HES1 and SIRT1.

Inactivation of Sirt1 in ISL1+ cells enhances Isl1 expression and rescues hypoxia-induced CHDs. To elucidate the physiological role of SIRT1 for silencing Isl1 expression in ISL1+ cells during hypoxia, we deleted exon 4, which encodes the conserved SIRT1 catalytic domain in mice. Consistent with a previous study (32), germline Sirt1–/– mutants showed multiple CHDs (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). In addition, we found a strong upregulation of Isl1 mRNA in E8.0 Sirt1–/– embryos (5-somite stage) (Supplemental Figure 7D). We next specifically inactivated Sirt1 in ISL1+ cells using Isl1-Cre+ mice and tagged the ISL1+ lineage with a Rosa26YFP+ reporter (thereafter referred to as Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ RosaYFP+) (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ RosaYFP+ mice were viable and fertile, but exhibited slightly impaired RV function and reduced body weight (data not shown). In contrast with germline Sirt1 mutants, we did not detect major cardiac malformations, although we noted a thinner myocardial compact layer (Supplemental Table 2). The rather minor phenotype of Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ compared with germline Sirt1 mutants might indicate that the loss of Sirt1 can be mostly compensated in the SHF, thereby preventing CHDs, but not in other parts of the developing heart, such as FHF or the cardiac neural crest. Importantly, inactivation of Sirt1 in ISL1+ cells increased Isl1 expression, reduced Nkx2.5 expression, and generated more ISL1+ cells (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8C), validating the results of our in vitro analysis.

Figure 4 Inactivation of Sirt1 in ISL1+ cells increases the number of ISL1+ cells and rescues hypoxia-induced CHDs. (A) FACS analysis of ISL1+ cells and their derivatives in E9.5 embryonic hearts (20–24 somites) after Sirt1 inactivation. *P < 0.05, t test (n = 3). (B) Quantification of ISL1+NKX2.5+ cells in the cardiac mesoderm by immunostaining of E9.5 embryos (20–24 somites). ***P < 0.001, t test (n = 3). (C) H&E staining of E15.5 hearts of control (Sirt1 WT), Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre+ (Sirt1 hypomorphic), and Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ (Sirt1 mutant) embryos after chemical induction of hypoxia responses (15 mg CoCl 2 /kg body weight) at E7.5. Note the rescue of CHDs in Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre–, Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre+, and Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ embryos compared with controls. Twenty-seven embryos from 4 litters, including 8 Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ embryos, were analyzed. Numbers of specific CHDs are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Whole-mount views of E9.5 embryos (upper panels) and E15.5 embryonic hearts (lower panels) without and with chemical induction of hypoxia responses (30 mg CoCl 2 /kg body weight). For each time point, 1 litter was analyzed. Numbers of analyzed embryos for each condition are indicated in the figure. Representative images are shown. Inactivation of Sirt1 in the SHF ameliorates CHDs. OFT, outflow tract. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) H&E staining of severe cardiac malformations in control, but not in Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+, embryos at E15.5 after chemical induction of hypoxia responses (30 mg CoCl 2 /kg body weight). Arrows point to individual cardiac defects named in the figure. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Since experimental hypoxia causes CHDs and SIRT1 mediates repression of Isl1 transcription in response to hypoxia, we hypothesized that reduced expression of Sirt1 might rescue the adverse effects of acute hypoxia episodes during pregnancy. Induction of hypoxia responses by injection of 15 mg/kg body weight CoCl 2 at E7.5 caused CHDs (e.g., VSD, OA) in approximately 75% of Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre– and C57BL/6 control hearts, which increased to nearly 100% the incidence of CHD when a CoCl 2 dosage of 30 mg/kg body weight was used (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 1). In stark contrast, mutant mice receiving the same treatment, but lacking one (Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre–, Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre+) or both alleles of Sirt1 (Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+) showed no signs of CHD, such as thinner myocardium, VSD, smaller RV with shortened outflow tract, or malrotation of the outflow tract (Figure 4, C–E), suggesting that reduction of Sirt1 expression is sufficient to rescue the cardiac defects. To investigate whether the prevention of cardiac malformations caused by induction of hypoxia responses in Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre–, Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre+, and Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ embryos correlated with increased expression of Isl1, we compared ISL1 levels in WT and mutant embryos after CoCl 2 treatment. Immunofluorescence staining revealed a strong attenuation of ISL1, but not NKX2.5, expression in WT embryos after induction of hypoxia responses (Figure 5, A and B). Importantly, however, inactivation of Sirt1 in the SHF normalized expression of Isl1 (Figure 5, A and B) and restored proliferation of ISL1+ cells (Figure 5C), emphasizing the critical role of SIRT1 in mediating Isl1 suppression during hypoxia responses.

Figure 5 Inactivation of Sirt1 in ISL1+ cells enhances Isl1 expression and promotes proliferation of ISL1+ cells after induction of hypoxia responses. (A) Whole-mount immunostaining of E9.5 control and Sirt1 mutant embryos for NKX2.5 and ISL1 with and without chemical induction of hypoxia responses (30 mg/kg body weight CoCl 2 treatment). The pale green staining in the head and tail is due to unspecific autofluorescence. Neural tube (arrows with small arrowheads), cardiac mesoderm (arrows with big arrowheads), and heart tubes (arrowheads) are indicated. Embryos with or without chemical induction of hypoxia responses were obtained from 3 different litters. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Representative images of sections from control and Sirt1 mutant E9.5 embryos following whole-mount immunostaining for ISL1 and NKX2.5 with and without chemical induction of hypoxia responses (15 mg/kg body weight CoCl 2 treatment). Embryos with (Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre–: n = 2 Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+: n = 3) or without (Sirt1fl/+ Isl1-Cre–: n = 5; Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+: n = 2) chemical induction of hypoxia responses were obtained from 2 different litters. Note reduced ISL1 levels in the cardiac mesoderm (white arrows) in control, but not in Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+, littermates after chemical induction of hypoxia responses. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Quantification of ISL1+ cell proliferation by pH3 immunostaining in control (–CoCl 2 : n = 4; +CoCl 2 : n = 5) and Sirt1fl/– Isl1-Cre+ E9.0 embryos (n = 3) after chemical induction of hypoxia responses. Note that inactivation of Sirt1 in the SHF rescues reduced proliferation of ISL1+ cells. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction.

ISL1 forms a complex with HDAC1/HDAC5 and silences Nkx2.5 gene expression. Prompted by the inverse transcriptional regulation of Isl1 and Nkx2.5 in CPCs, we searched for a putative ISL1-binding site in the Nkx2.5 gene. ChIP disclosed binding of ISL1 to a site located in close proximity to the HRE motif at position –9040/–8859 (Figure 6A), which might be used by ISL1 to recruit a corepressor. To identify such a potential corepressor, we treated ISL1+ cells with inhibitors specific for class I and IIa HDACs, which dramatically increased the number of NKX2.5+ cells during differentiation, whereas treatment of CPCs with Ex527, a class III inhibitor that increases Isl1 expression, had the opposite effect (Figure 6B). Protein co-IP assays revealed that ISL1 interacts with HDAC1 and HDAC5, but not with HDAC4 or HDAC9 (Figure 6C). Furthermore, sequential co-IPs revealed that ISL1, HDAC1, and HDAC5 form a tripartite complex (Figure 6D), which was corroborated by ChIP experiments in ISL1+ cells, indicating concomitant binding of HDAC1 and HDAC5 to the ISL1-binding site in the Nkx2.5 gene (Figure 6E). These findings, which are in line with previous studies in P19 cells suggesting an involvement of class I and class II HDACs in Nkx2.5 gene silencing (33), indicate that ISL1 forms a complex with HDAC1 and HDAC5 and thereby represses Nkx2.5 expression when Isl1 expression is high. To exclude the possibility that HDACs repress Nkx2.5 independently of ISL1, we analyzed the binding of HDAC1 and HDAC5 to the Nkx2.5 promoter in the absence of ISL1. ChIP experiments in Isl1 knockdown cells revealed that depletion of ISL1 impairs binding of HDAC1 and HDAC5 to the Nkx2.5 promoter (Figure 6F). The close vicinity of the ISL1-binding sites to the HRE motif (Figure 6A) further indicates that ISL1 and HIF1α might regulate Nkx2.5 transcription in a mutually exclusive manner, depending on their activities. In fact, inhibition of SIRT1 enhanced binding of ISL1 in ChIP experiments, but prevented binding of HIF1α (Figure 6G), strongly arguing for a decisive role of the ISL1/HDAC1/HDAC5 complex in Nkx2.5 gene repression.