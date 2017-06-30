Cell-penetrating peptides selectively targeting SMAD3 inhibit profibrotic TGF-β signaling

A TAT-SNX9 peptide specifically blocks pSMAD3 nuclear import and profibrotic TGF-β signaling. We previously determined that SNX9 has an obligate role in mediating profibrotic TGF-β signaling dependent upon SMAD3 (24). In order to investigate whether pSMAD3 bound to a defined region or regions in SNX9, glutathione S-transferases (GST) fusion constructs encoding either the amino (e.g., SH3 and low-complexity [LC] domains) or carboxyl (e.g., Phox and BAR domains) half of SNX9 were generated and pull-down assays for pSMAD3 performed. While elements within the Phox and BAR domains were unable to bind pSMAD3, equivalent pSMAD3 binding was observed with GST–full-length (GST-FL) SNX9 and the amino terminal fragment (data not shown). To define this interaction further, we generated 2 overlapping amino terminal fragments. As shown in Figure 1A, while equivalent pSMAD3 binding was observed with constructs expressing FL SNX9 or the first 74 amino acids encoding the SH3 domain, the LC domain showed only minimal binding. Of note, no pSMAD2 association was observed for any of the constructs, nor did FL SNX9 bind BMP4-stimulated pSMAD1/5/8 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88696DS1).

SNX9 was previously shown to be required for the nuclear import of pSMAD3, but not pSMAD2 (24). Since the SNX9 SH3 domain was capable of binding pSMAD3 similarly to the FL protein (Figure 1A), we next determined whether expression of this fragment could act in trans as a dominant inhibitor of pSMAD3 nuclear uptake. To address this issue, constructs were prepared expressing either the SNX9 SH3 or LC domains fused to the cell-penetrating TAT peptide from HIV (39). Subsequent to TAT peptide transduction, cultures were treated with TGF-β and nuclear accumulation of pSMAD2 or pSMAD3 determined. As shown in Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, while the TAT-SH3 peptide inhibited nuclear import of pSMAD3 in a dose-dependent manner and increased cytoplasmic pSMAD3, it had no effect on pSMAD2. Furthermore, consistent with the inability of the LC domain to bind receptor-regulated SMADs (R-SMADs) (Figure 1A), it was similarly ineffective in modulating nuclear translocation (Figure 1B). These biochemical findings were independently confirmed using immunofluorescence (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3).

While the results of Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2 show that TAT-SH3 peptides are capable of inhibiting the nuclear accumulation of pSMAD3 following TGF-β addition, they do not address the functional impact of this response. To investigate whether this loss was sufficient to inhibit SMAD3-mediated responses, the studies shown in Figure 2 were performed. AKR-2B cells were transfected with luciferase constructs responsive to either SMAD3, SMAD2, or BMPs and the impact of inhibiting pSMAD3 nuclear import by TAT-SH3 determined. While SMAD3-dependent luciferase activity was inhibited by approximately 70%, no discernible effect on either SMAD2 or SMAD1/5/8 (e.g., BMP) signaling was observed (Figure 2A). These luciferase results were extended both transcriptionally and biologically, as shown in Figure 2, B and C, respectively. While SMAD3 targets and TGF-β–stimulated anchorage-independent growth in soft agar (anchorage-independent cell growth [AIG]) were inhibited by transduction with TAT-SH3, induction of the SMAD2-regulated matrix metalloproteinase 2 (Mmp2) gene was unaffected and, as expected, the negative control TAT-LC peptide was inert for all responses.

Figure 2 TAT-SH3 inhibits SMAD3-dependent responses. (A) AKR-2B cells were transiently transfected with a SMAD3 (3TP), SMAD2 (ARE), or SMAD1/5/8 (BRE) reporter construct and luciferase activity determined following 12-hour incubation in the absence (–) or presence (+) of the indicated ligand (5 ng/ml TGF-β; 10 ng/ml BMP4) or TAT peptide (1.5 μM). Data represent the mean ± SEM of duplicate samples from 3 separate experiments. (B) RT-PCR analysis of SMAD3-responsive (PAI-1 and Ctgf) and SMAD2-responsive (Mmp2) genes following 24-hour treatment of AKR-2B cells with the indicated concentration of TAT peptide with or without 5 ng/ml TGF-β. Data are representative of 3 separate experiments. (C) Soft agar colony formation was performed as described in Methods following 7 days growth in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TGF-β (20 ng/ml) or the indicated TAT peptide (1.5 μM). Data reflect the mean ± SEM of triplicate wells from 3 experiments. ***P < 0.0005, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

The preceding figures show that expression of the SH3 domain from SNX9 can function in trans as a specific inhibitor of SMAD3-regulated responses. We extended these findings by, first, further defining the functional motif or motifs in the SH3 peptide regulating SMAD3 signaling and, second, generating and testing, both in vitro and in vivo, a mutant SH3 peptide unable to bind pSMAD3. To address the first of these issues, 3 overlapping 25–31 mer TAT-SH3 peptides were constructed and tested for their ability to bind pSMAD3 in cell lysates prepared from TGF-β–treated cultures. As shown in Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4, TAT–SH3-2 (encoding SNX9 amino acids 21–51) specifically bound pSMAD3 to a degree similar to that of the FL SH3 peptide, prevented pSMAD3 nuclear import, and increased cytoplasmic pSMAD3. Moreover, TAT–SH3-2 not only decreased SMAD3-dependent transcriptional and biological responses, but the inhibition was shown to be dose dependent (Supplemental Figure 5) and analogous to that observed with the TβRI kinase inhibitor SB431542 (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Inhibition of SMAD3 signaling by a defined region of the SH3 domain in SNX9. (A) Schematic depicting constructs used for His pull-down assays (left). AKR-2B lysates were prepared as in Figure 1, incubated with the indicated TAT peptide immobilized on TALON Metal Affinity Resin, and immunoblotted for bound pSMAD3 or total TAT peptide (His) (right, representative of 3 separate experiments). (B) Nuclear fractions were prepared and assessed as in Figure 1B following transduction with the indicated TAT peptides (left, representative of 3 separate experiments). Quantitation (mean ± SEM) of nuclear pSMAD2 or pSMAD3 from 3 experiments (right). (C) Immunofluorescence of nuclear SMAD3 was determined as in Figure 1C from 30 cells in each of 3 experiments in the absence (–) or presence (+) of 5 ng/ml TGF-β and the indicated TAT peptide (1.5 μM). (D) qPCR of SMAD3-responsive (PAI-1 and Ctgf) and SMAD2-responsive (goosecoid and furin) genes following 24 hours in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TGF-β (5 ng/ml), SB431542 (10 μM; TβRI inhibitor), or the indicated TAT peptide. Data reflect mean ± SEM from 3 experiments. (E) TGF-β–stimulated (20 ng/ml) soft agar colony formation as in Figure 2C in the absence or presence of the indicated TAT peptide (1.5 μM) or SB431542 (10 μM). Data reflect the mean ± SEM of triplicate wells from 3 experiments. ***P < 0.0005, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

To define the element further, 3 additional overlapping 15- or 16-mer TAT–SH3-2 peptides were generated and were assessed for whether they could inhibit pSMAD3 nuclear translocation. While activity similar to that obtained with SB431542 was observed with the TAT peptide encoding amino acids 27–42 (data not shown), additional studies revealed that the 16 mer did not provide as consistent responses as the 31 mer encoded by TAT–SH3-2. These studies did, however, suggest that point mutations in a highly conserved glycine-rich region previously shown to mediate protein/protein interactions (40–42) might similarly be effective in blocking the inhibitory actions of TAT–SH3-2. This was directly tested, as shown in Figure 4. While TAT–SH3-2, as expected (Figure 3), bound pSMAD3 and prevented TGF-β induction of SMAD3 targets, such as connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf), plasminogen activator inhibitor 1 (PAI-1), and Smad7, to a degree similar to that of SB431542 inhibition of TβRI, point mutations in amino acids 36–38 (TAT–SH3-2M) abolished both pSMAD3 binding and inhibition of target genes (Figure 4, A and B). Identical results were observed when SMAD3-regulated biological responses were examined in the presence of TAT–SH3-2 (inhibits) or TAT–SH3-2M (no effect, not inhibitory) (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 A point mutant of TAT–SH3-2 abolishes the inhibitory action on SMAD3 responses. (A) Schematic depicting TAT peptide constructs (left). Asterisks in SH3-2M (mutant) reflect G to V mutation at amino acids 36–38. His pull-down of pSMAD3 bound to TAT peptides was performed as in Figure 3A (middle, representative of 3 separate experiments). AKR-2B cells were transduced for 90 minutes with 1.5 μM TAT–SH3-2, TAT–SH3-2M, or TAT-LC. Western blot analysis was performed for the indicated proteins following 24-hour treatment in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TGF-β (5 ng/ml) or SB431542 (10 μM) (right, representative of 3 separate experiments). (B) qPCR of SMAD3-responsive (Ctgf and Smad7) and SMAD2-responsive (goosecoid and Mixl1) genes as in Figure 3D. Data reflect mean ± SEM from 3 experiments. (C) Scratch assays were performed on AKR-2B cells as described in Methods following transduction with the indicated TAT peptides (1.5 μM) or addition of SB431542 (10 μM). Red bands indicate the leading edge following 24 hours in the absence (control) or presence of 5 ng/ml TGF-β and are representative of 3 separate experiments. Original magnification: ×100. (D) Soft agar colony formation as in Figure 3E. Data reflect the mean ± SEM of triplicate wells from 3 experiments. (E) AKR-2B cells were transiently transfected with a BMP-responsive (BRE), EGF-responsive (SRE), or PDGF-responsive (MMP-1) reporter construct and luciferase activity determined following 12-hour incubation in the absence (–) or presence (+) of the indicated ligand (10 ng/ml BMP4, EGF, or PDGF), inhibitor (10 μM dorsomorphin; 3 μM lapatinib; 2 μM CP868), or TAT peptide (1.5 μM). Data represent the mean ± SEM of duplicate samples from 3 separate experiments.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

To further document the specific action of TAT–SH3-2 on SMAD3 action, we next addressed the impact of the TAT-SNX9 peptides on (a) luciferase activity stimulated by BMP4-, EGF-, or PDGF-responsive reporters (Figure 4E); (b) the kinetics and extent of R-SMAD phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6); (c) the response of normal human lung fibroblasts (NHLF) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) fibroblasts to TGF-β stimulation (Figure 5); and (d) serum-dependent proliferation of murine and human lung fibroblast lines (Figure 6). Consistent with the data shown in Figure 3, Figure 4, A–D, and ref. 24, there was no detectable impact of either TAT peptide on TGF-β–independent signaling (Figure 4E) or SMAD2/SMAD3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6) and profibrotic TGF-β signaling in primary human lung fibroblasts (normal and IPF) was similarly inhibited by TAT–SH3-2, but not TAT–SH3-2M (Figure 5). Finally, to further document that the aforementioned in vitro actions of the TAT peptides were specific and did not reflect a toxic response, MTT and cell proliferation assays were performed on AKR-2B cells and MRC5 human lung fibroblasts under optimal (e.g., 10% FBS) as well as stressful (e.g., 0.1% FBS) growth conditions. As shown in Figure 6, there was no effect of either the SH3-2 or SH3-2M peptide on any of these responses.

Figure 5 TAT–SH3-2 inhibits profibrotic responses in human lung fibroblasts. (A) NHLF or lung fibroblasts from IPF patients were transduced with the indicated TAT peptide (1.5 μM) as in Figure 1. TGF-β (5 ng/ml) or SB431542 (10 μM) was then added for an additional 24 hours. Images were obtained on an LSM510 confocal microscope following F-actin labeling with phalloidin-TRITC and DAPI nuclei staining. Photographs are representative of 3 separate experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Western blot analysis (representative of 3 separate experiments) for the indicated proteins subsequent to TAT peptide transduction (1.5 μM) and 24-hour treatment in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TGF-β (5 ng/ml) or SB431542 (10 μM). (C) NHLF or IPF fibroblasts were treated as in A and qPCR performed as described in Methods and Figure 3D. Results represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.0005, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Figure 6 TAT peptides do not inhibit in vitro cell proliferation. (A) AKR-2B (10% DMEM/FBS) and MRC5 (10% EMEM/FBS) cells were seeded at 2.5 × 103 or 1 × 104 cells/96-well plate, respectively. Twenty-four hours after seeding, the medium was removed and replaced with DMEM or EMEM containing vehicle (0.1% DMSO), TAT–SH3-2 (1.5 μM), or TAT–SH3-2M (1.5 μM) either in 10% or 0.1% FBS for 24 hours prior to MTT assay. Absorbance was measured at 570 nm. (B) AKR-2B (1.25 × 104/well) or MRC5 (5 × 104/well) cells were seeded in 24-well plates for 24 hours. Cultures were treated as in A and cell counts determined following an additional 24-hour and 48-hour incubation. Results represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments.

CPPs that block pSMAD3 action are effective in treatment models of pulmonary fibrosis. The preceding data (Figures 1–6) document that a CPP encoding a defined region of SNX9 inhibits TGF-β–stimulated biochemical, transcriptional, and biological actions dependent upon pSMAD3. Furthermore, (a) the degree of inhibition is analogous to that obtained with a small molecule inhibitor of the TβRI kinase; (b) SMAD2-, SMAD1/5/8- (e.g., BMP), EGF-, and/or PDGF-stimulated responses are unaffected; and (c) this occurs independently of any general inhibition of cell growth. In that the profibrotic actions of TGF-β are primarily mediated via SMAD3 (29, 35, 43), we extended these findings in vivo using treatment models of lung fibrosis initiated by intratracheal administration of BLM or adenovirus expressing active TGF-β1 where intervention was started following the resolution of inflammation and initiation of fibrotic changes (44–46).

Initial studies were done using BLM, as it is the most common and robust method to induce fibrotic changes. As shown in Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, while intraperitoneal administration of TAT–SH3-2 improved lung histology, reduced interstitial fibronectin to essentially basal levels, and showed a dose-dependent diminution in total collagen production induced by BLM, the mutant TAT peptide (TAT–SH3-2M) unable to bind and inactivate pSMAD3 actions had no significant effect and neither peptide showed any demonstrable toxicity when administered to control (e.g., intratracheal saline) lungs. Analogous findings on lung fibrosis were observed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) when the expression of 6 profibrotic gene targets (e.g., collagen Iα1 [Col1a1], Ctgf, fibronectin [Fn], collagen IVα1 [Col4a1], collagen Vα1 [Col5a1], and α-smooth muscle actin [Acta2]) was examined (Figure 7C). While the preceding data provide evidence that by inhibiting pSMAD3 action, various targets mediating the fibroproliferative actions of TGF-β can be inhibited, a critical question is whether these biochemical and molecular changes reflect similar improvements in lung function. To address this issue, peripheral blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 , on room air) was determined (Figure 7D). While vehicle- or SH3-2M–treated (e.g., the inactive TAT-SNX9 peptide) animals showed an approximate 25% decrease in SpO 2 during the treatment regime, a dose-dependent improvement in gas exchange was observed with TAT–SH3-2 such that animals receiving the highest concentration displayed no additional loss of lung function. Thus, by inhibiting a critical signaling component of TGF-β action, a substantial aspect of normal lung physiology is maintained.

Figure 7 BLM-induced lung remodeling is attenuated by TAT–SH3-2. (A) C57BL/6 mice were intratracheally treated with an equal volume of saline (control) or BLM (0.075 U). Beginning on day 14, mice were daily administered vehicle (METHOCEL/saline; control and BLM) or 1.0 mg/kg of the indicated TAT peptide (SH3-2 or SH3-2M) intraperitoneally. Lung tissue was harvested at day 28 and subjected to H&E staining for histology, Masson’s trichrome (MT) for collagen, or with anti-fibronectin and hematoxylin. Representative images from 5 animals are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Mice were treated with saline or BLM as in A and beginning on day 14 administered daily vehicle (–) or the indicated concentration of TAT peptide. Animals were sacrificed on day 28 and hydroxyproline content determined as described in Methods. Data reflect mean ± SEM of n = 5. (C) Mice were treated as in B, and qPCR of the indicated genes assessed in lung tissue harvested on day 28. Data reflect mean ± SEM of n = 5. (D) Time-dependent fluctuation of oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) levels (determined on room air) in mice challenged with BLM (or saline) for 28 days and treated 1×/d with vehicle (METHOCEL/saline) or the indicated concentration of TAT–SH3-2 or TAT–SH3-2M beginning 14 days after initial BLM insult. Error bars reflect mean ± SEM from n = 5. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

The previous data show that inhibition of SMAD3 action using CPP technology markedly affects profibrotic TGF-β signaling both in vitro and in vivo independently of any effect on cell proliferation. To further characterize the generality of these findings, we examined the systemic in vivo toxicity of the effective TAT-SNX9 peptide and extended our BLM results in another model of murine lung fibrosis. As shown in Figure 8, TAT–SH3-2 treatment had no toxic effect on either inflammatory cell recruitment or liver function in the BLM model. In fact, the TAT peptide restored inflammatory cell and alanine aminotransferase levels to control values when given to BLM-treated mice. Finally, to further confirm our in vivo findings, we employed intratracheal adenoviral delivery of active TGF-β1 as developed by Sime et. al. (46). In that this model is not as robust as using BLM, the only difference (e.g., besides the initiating agent) is that we waited 3 weeks (instead of 2 weeks) prior to beginning treatment with the TAT peptides. This simply reflected the aforementioned robustness, as additional time was needed to see a significant impairment in lung function (e.g., as assessed by the decrease in peripheral blood oxygenation). Data are provided (Figure 9) documenting similar physiologic and molecular effectiveness of TAT–SH3-2 (but not the control TAT–SH3-2M) in treating pulmonary fibrosis in the adeno model as seen with BLM.

Figure 8 TAT–SH3-2 has no demonstrable effect on murine liver enzymes or inflammatory cell recruitment. C57BL/6 mice were treated as described in Methods and Figure 7. On day 14, all animals began daily treatment with either vehicle (METHOCEL/saline) or 1.0 mg/kg of TAT–SH3-2. Blood samples were obtained at days 0, 14, and 28 from the facial vein of unanesthetized animals and assessed for effect on the indicated liver enzymes and inflammatory cells. Serum levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and albumin were determined using a Piccolo Xpress Chemistry Analyzer. Quantification of lymphocytes, monocytes, and neutrophils was measured using a VetScan HM5 Analyzer. The Toxicology and Pharmacology Laboratory in the Department of Molecular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic performed all analyses. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of n = 5.