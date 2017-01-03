Deficiency in prohormone convertase PC1 impairs prohormone processing in Prader-Willi syndrome

Human subjects. All studies and consenting procedures were approved by the Institutional Review Boards of the participating institutions including Columbia University Medical Center, University of Florida, and University of Kansas.

iPSC and PSC culture methods. Human iPSC cultures were generated and maintained as previously described (14).

Neuronal differentiation. Neuronal differentiation was performed as previously described (14).

FACS for CD56. Cells were enzymatically dissociated with Accutase and filtered through a 35-mm cell strainer (BD Biosciences) to obtain a single-cell suspension prior to resuspension in 100 μl of a sterile iPSC staining buffer (DPBS containing 0.5% BSA fraction V [Invitrogen], 100 U/ml penicillin/streptomycin [Invitrogen], 2 mM EDTA [Invitrogen], and 20 mM glucose [Sigma-Aldrich]). CD56-V450 (1 μl; BD Biosciences, 560360) or Stem Cell Technologies Anti-Human CD56 (NCAM) antibody (60021AZ) was added to the cells and incubated at room temperature for 15 minutes shielded from light. The stained cells were washed once with iPSC staining buffer and sorted immediately on a 5 laser BD Biosciences ARIA-IIu SOU Cell Sorter configured with a 100-μm ceramic nozzle and operating at 20-psi sheath fluid pressure. Cells were sorted into a 15-ml tube containing growth media as described above.

RNA sequencing. CD56+ iPSC-derived neurons were immediately pelleted following FACS. Total RNA was isolated from CD56+ iPSC–derived neurons using the Norgen Biotek Total RNA Purification Micro Kit with DNAse treatment. RNA sequencing was performed at the Columbia Genome Center, 1 × 100–bp read length, 30-M read count. RNA sequencing was performed on CD56+ iPSC–derived neurons from 7 unaffected control iPSC/ESC lines, 2 PWS LD iPSC lines, and 1 (2 clones were used) PWS microdeletion iPSC line. Reads were mapped to a reference genome (human: NCBI/build37.2; mouse: University of California Santa Cruz [UCSC]/mm9) using Tophat software with 4 mismatches (--read-mismatches = 4) and 10 maximum multiple hits (--max-multihits = 10). The relative abundance (FPKM value) of transcripts was estimated using default settings in Cufflinks software (version 2.0.2; http://cole-trapnell-lab.github.io/cufflinks/). Transcripts were then sorted in Microsoft Excel by FPKM status; genes with “low data” or “fail” FPKM status (189 genes) were not considered for analysis. Only FPKM values of “OK” were kept. FPKM OK status was determined by Cufflinks software to have adequate coverage. The average FPKM values were then calculated for each genotype: unaffected control (CON), PWS microdeletion (MD), and PWS LD (LD). The ratios of differential gene expression (DE) between PWS LD and unaffected control and PWS microdeletion and unaffected control were then calculated. DE ratios >2 and <0.5 were considered as upregulated or downregulated, respectively. A 2-tailed, type 3 t test was performed for all genes; P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

qRT-PCR on iPSC-derived neurons. RNA was isolated from PSCs using the QIAGEN RNeasy kit with DNAse treatment. RNA was isolated from iPSC-derived neurons using the Norgen Biotek Total RNA Purification Micro Kit with DNAse treatment. Total RNA was converted to cDNA using the Roche Transcriptor First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit. qRT-PCR was performed using Roche LightCycler 480 SYBR Green I Master mix. Primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4. All primers used for a qRT-PCR assays were validated using a 5-point standard curve. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene, and fold change was calculated using the 2–ΔΔCt method (Figure 1, B–F, H, and K; n = 7 unaffected control PSCs, n = 1 PWS microdeletion [2 clones used], n = 3 PWS LD lines used).

Western blot in iPSC-derived neurons for NHLH2 and PC1. Protein levels of NHLH2 (WH0004808M1, Sigma-Aldrich), PC1 (11914 Cell Signaling Technology), and α-tubulin (2144 or 3873 [clone DM1A], Cell Signaling Technology) were examined by Western blot analysis. Whole cell lysates from D34 PSC-derived neurons were obtained by reconstituting and lysing frozen cell pellets (–80°C) in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher, 89900) with protease inhibitors (Halt protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail, Thermo Scientific, 78442). Samples were sonicated for 15 seconds. Total protein content was quantified using the Pierce BCA Protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher, 23227). Total protein (15 μg) was mixed with sample reducing agent (NuPAGE, NP0009) and LDS sample buffer (NuPAGE, NP0008); samples were incubated at 90°C for 5 minutes. Total protein (15 μg) was run on 4%–12% Bis-Tris mini gels (NuPAGE, NP0321) with MOPS SDS running buffer (Novex Life Technologies, B0001); 1× antioxidant (NuPAGE, NP0005) was added to the inner chamber. Electrophoresis was run at 70 V for 15 minutes and then 200 V until desired molecular weight separation was achieved. Protein was transferred to nitrocellulose blots using the Invitrogen iBlot system run at P1. Primary antibody was incubated overnight at 4°C with gentle rocking. Blots were washed 3 times for 5 minutes in TBST. LI-COR secondary antibodies (IRDye 800 CW goat anti-rabbit, 926-32211; IRDye 680 LT donkey anti-mouse, 926-68022; IRDye 800 CW goat anti-mouse, 926-32210; IRDye 680LT donkey anti-rabbit, 926-68023) were used at 1:5,000 dilution and incubated at room temperature with gentle rocking for 1 hour. Blots were washed twice in TBST for 5 minutes, then twice in TBS for 5 minutes. Blots were then imaged using the Odyssey Classic imaging system (LI-COR Biotechnology). Data were analyzed using Image Studio Lite version 5.0 and GraphPad Prism 6.

Mouse breeding, genotyping, and anthropometric measurements. All animal work was carried out with approval of the IACUC of Columbia University Medical Center under protocol AC-AAAH1203. Snord116p–/m+ mice on a C57BL/6J background were ordered from the Jackson Laboratory (stock number 008149). A male Snord116p–/m+ mouse was mated to WT C57BL/6J females. Ovulation cycles of WT C57BL/6J females were synced by exposure to male mouse urine. Offspring were genotyped using methods published by Ding et al. (11). Only male mice were kept for study. Mice were weighed weekly (Figure 3G, n = 4–20 mice/time point) and body composition was measured by NMR monthly using a Bruker Minispec TD NMR. Mice were fed 21.56% fat breeder chow for the entirety of the study (Purina Irradiated 5058 Picomouse Diet 20). Mouse nasal to anal length was measured at 1 and 6 months of age immediately following sacrifice (Figure 3H, n = 6 WT, n = 7 Snord116p–/m+ mice/time point).

Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in Snord116 deletion mice; ELISA for proinsulin, insulin, and C-peptide; islet isolation procedures; expression levels of PC1 and PC2. Mice were fasted overnight (16 hours). In the morning, mice were intraperitoneally injected with 50% dextrose at a dose of 3 mg glucose per kg body weight (Hospira Inc., NDC 0409-6648702). Blood glucose was assayed at time 0 (fasting, prior to injection) and 30 minutes following injection using a FreeStyle Lite blood glucose meter and strips (accurate range 30–372 mg/dl) (n = 9 WT, n = 7 Snord116p–/m+ mice). Whole blood was also collected into heparin tubes on ice at time 0 and 30 minutes after injection. Heparin-treated blood was centrifuged at 2,000 RCF for 15 minutes at 4°C; plasma was collected and frozen at –80°C for analysis of insulin and proinsulin content. Proinsulin, insulin, and C-peptide content was measured by ELISA (Crystal Chem Ultra Sensitive Mouse Insulin ELISA Kit, 90080; Mercodia Rat/Mouse Proinsulin ELISA, 10-1232-01; ALPCO Mouse C-peptide ELISA, 80-CPTMS-E01). Prior to islet isolation, mice were fasted overnight (16 hours). Mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation. A 30-gauge needed connected to a 5-ml syringe filled with 50% wt/vol collagenase P (dissolved in M199 media with 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Pen Strep) (Roche, 11249002001; Gibco, 31150022) was inserted into the common bile duct, and the pancreas was perfused with collagenase P. Islet isolation was carried out as described previously (69). After picking, islets recovered overnight (~16 hours) in RMPI media (Thermo Fisher, 11875) with 15% FBS, 1% Pen Strep, 1% GlutaMAX at 37°C, 5% CO 2 . The following day, islets were placed into 1.7-ml microcentrifuge tubes (40 islets/tube for RNA analysis; n = 6 WT, n = 5 Snord116p–/m+ mice; islets were pooled according to genotype, 20 islets/tube for protein analysis; n = 15 WT mice, n = 15 Snord116p–/m+ mice ranged in age from 6 to 8 months) containing 200 μl of basal media, RMPI media (Thermo Fisher, 11879) with 1% Pen Strep, 1% GlutaMAX, 2 mM glucose. Islets were allowed to recover for 1 hour. Islets were then incubated in basal media for 1 hour, high glucose (20 mM glucose) for 30 minutes (for RNA collection) or 90 minutes (for protein analysis). Total RNA was isolated as described for PSC-derived neurons. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 4. Protein levels of PC1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 11914 or Sigma-Aldrich, WH0005122M2 clone 3D2), PC2 (Cell Signaling Technology, 14013, clone D1E1S), and β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, 3700) were probed as described for PSC-derived neurons.

qRT-PCR of liver Igf1. Livers from p30 ad libitum fed animals were homogenized in QIAzol, followed by phenol chloroform separation and precipitation with 70% ethanol of the aqueous fraction, which was subsequently applied to QIAGEN RNeasy columns. DNase treatment was performed. qRT-PCR was performed as described for PSC-derived neurons (n = 6 WT, n = 7 Snord116p–/m+ P30 male mice). Bact was used as a housekeeping gene control for all mouse qRT-PCR assays, and fold change was calculated using the 2–ΔΔCt method.

qRT-PCR in hypothalamus of 5-hour-fasted/refed mice. Mice were fasted overnight (16 hours) and refed for 5 hours. Mice were individually housed in order to obtain food intake measurements on a per-mouse basis. One cohort of animals was sacrificed following an overnight (16 hours) fast. Another cohort was sacrificed following an overnight (16 hours) fast with 5-hour refeeding. Mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation. The hypothalamus was dissected out of the brain using a brain block and clean razor blades. Hypothalami were immediately homogenized in QIAzol, and subsequent isolation of RNA was carried out as described for liver. RT and qPCR were performed as described for PSC-derived neurons; primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4 (n = 11 WT, n = 13 DEL [Snord116p–/m+] adult males, overnight fasted; n = 15 WT, n = 14 DEL adult males, 5-hour refeed).

IGF1 ELISA. Circulating IGF1 levels were measured from ad libitum fed 1-month-old mice; the Mouse/Rat IGF-I Quantikine ELISA Kit MG100 from R&D Systems was used (n = 6 WT, n = 7 Snord116p–/m+ P30 male mice).

ProGHRH/GHRH measurements. Hypothalami were dissected out of 6-week-old overnight-fasted (16 hours) male mice using a brain block and clean razor blades (changed between each mouse). Preparation of hypothalamic extract was done according to Miki et al.; hypothalamus was immediately placed into 500 μl of 1N acetic acid, 0.02 N HCl, 10 mM EDTA, 1 μg/ml pepstatin (70). These extracts were then lyophilized and resuspended in 100 μl of 3N acetic acid. Further sample preparation and protein gel electrophoresis conditions were the same as for the stomach lysate Western blot probing for ghrelin. Electrophoresis was stopped once the desired molecular weight separation between mature GHRH, 5.2 kDa, and proGHRH, 12.3 kDa, was achieved, as visualized by the SeeBlue Plus2 Pre-Stained molecular weight standard (Life Technologies, LC5925). Clean razor blades were then used to excise gel slices from the proGHRH and mature GHRH fractions for each sample lane at 12.3 kDa and 5.2 kDa, respectively. Gel slices were placed into 1.0 ml of elution buffer (50 mM Tris-Hcl, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1 mM EDTA; pH 7.5) in clean 1.7-ml microcentrifuge tubes. Gel pieces were then chopped into much smaller pieces approximately of uniform size, to increase the surface area from which protein could passively diffuse into elution buffer with clean surgical scissors. The chopped gel slice and elution buffer mixture was then incubated on a shaking heat block overnight at 50°C. The following day, samples were centrifuged at 10,000 g for 15 minutes, and supernatant was collected. Immunoreactive GHRH content was then measured using a GHRH ELISA kit (Clone-Cloud Corp. ELISA Kit for Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone, CEA438Mu). Six-week-old male mice were used (n = 14 WT, n = 11 DEL, error bars are SEM in Figure 3L).

Pituitary GH Western blotting. Pituitaries were removed from overnight-fasted (16 hours) 4-week-old male mice. De-brained skulls were placed in Petri dishes with PBS. While viewing pituitary in de-brained skull via dissecting microscope, fine-tip tweezers were used to excise pituitary out of skull. Use of the PBS-filled Petri dish prevented pituitaries from folding in on itself. Excised pituitaries were then flash frozen in LN 2 . Pituitaries were homogenized in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher, 89900) supplemented with protease inhibitors (Halt protease & phosphatase inhibitor cocktail, Thermo Scientific, 78442). Five micrograms of total protein was loaded onto 4%–12% bis-tris gels, transferred to nitrocellulose membranes using iBlot program 0. Primary GH antibody (National Hormone and Peptide Program) in LI-COR blocking buffer and 1% Tween 20 was incubated for 2 hours at room temperature; blots were then washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in PBST. Blots were incubated with secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour with gentle shaking. Blots were again washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in PBST. Two final washes were performed in PBS. Blots were imaged using the Odyssey Classic imaging system (LI-COR Biotechnology). Data were analyzed using Image Studio Lite version 5.0 and GraphPad Prism 6 (n = 5 WT, n = 4 Snord116p–/m+ P30 male mice).

Total ghrelin ELISA. Total circulating ghrelin was measured from adult male mice that were fasted overnight (16 hours). Whole blood was collected in the morning into heparinized tubes on ice, which was spun at 2,000 RCF at 4°C for 15 minutes. Total ghrelin content of plasma was measured using the Millipore Rat/Mouse Total Ghrelin ELISA kit EZRGRT-91K (n = 21 WT, n = 17 DEL adult males, fasted).

qRT-PCR for Snord116 and Ghrl, and Western blot for PC1 in P30 stomachs. Whole stomachs were excised from overnight (16 hours) fasted 1-month-old (P30) male mice. Stomachs were cut open sagitally, and residual food content was removed from stomachs. Stomach tissue was rinsed twice in room-temperature PBS before flash freezing in liquid nitrogen. Frozen stomachs were then cryohomogenized (Cryo-Cup Grinders, Research Products International, catalog 206), and 25% of the homogenate was used for RNA analysis, while 75% was used for protein analysis. RNA was isolated as described for liver. For protein analysis the homogenate was further homogenized briefly in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher, 89900) supplemented with protease inhibitors (Halt protease & phosphatase inhibitor cocktail, Thermo Scientific, 78442) using a handheld homogenizer. Lysates were centrifuged at for 20 minutes at 20,000 RCF at 4°C; clear supernatant was collected for analysis. Western blot for PC1 was performed as described for iPSC-derived neurons (n = 6 WT, n = 6 DEL P30 male mice).

Western blot for proghrelin/ghrelin in stomachs. Stomach lysates from adult mice fasted overnight (16 hours) were probed for ghrelin content by Western blot following the methods based on that of Zhu et al. and Yang et al. (40, 71). Stomachs were dissected out from the mouse and rinsed twice in deionized (DI) H 2 O. Stomachs were placed into 200 μl DI H 2 O and boiled for 10 minutes using a water bath. Boiled stomachs were then cooled on ice. Next, stomachs were minced, and 200 μl 2 M acetic acid, 0.04N HCl were added such that the final concentration was 1 M acetic acid and 0.02N HCl. This mixture was then homogenized. Stomach homogenate was centrifuged at 20,000 g for 1.5 hours at 4°C in order to obtain a clear supernatant. Supernatant was collected and reduced to 300 μl in a vacuum centrifuge. Acetone precipitation was then performed. Acetone was cooled to –20°C. 600 μl (2× volume of sample) acetone was added to the protein sample. Samples were incubated overnight at –20 °C. Samples were then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 15,000 RCF at 4°C. Supernatant was collected because ghrelin is dissolved in the hydrophobic fraction. The supernatant was then dried in vacuo overnight. Dried protein was then resuspended in 30 μl DI H 2 O. Total protein content for each sample was determined by BCA assay. Ten micrograms total protein was mixed with loading buffer such that final concentrations were 0.1 M Tris-chloride at pH 6.8, 5% wt/vol SDS, 0.1 M DTT, 5% glycerol. Sample loading buffer mixture was then incubated at 100°C for 5 minutes. Ten micrograms total protein was loaded onto a 16% tricine gel which was run in Tricine-SDS running buffer. 500 μl antioxidant was added to the center chamber. The gel was run at 70 V for 15 minutes, then 126 V until optimal migration was achieved. Proteins were transferred from the electrophoresis gel to a PVDF membrane using the iBlot system. Transfer conditions were 20 V for 5 minutes (program 3 run for 5 minutes). PVDF blots were immediately placed in PBST. To prevent diffusion of the 3.4-kDa mature ghrelin, blots were fixed at room temperature for 15 minutes (on a shaker) in 50 mM HEPES-NaOH, pH 7.4, and containing 2.5% wt/vol glutaraldehyde. The membrane was then washed 3 times, 5 minutes each, in PBST. The membrane was blocked for 30 minutes at room temperature in LI-COR blocking buffer with 1% Tween 20. The blot was exposed to anti-ghrelin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-10368) and anti-preproghrelin (Pheonix Pharmaceuticals, H-031-34) primary antibodies during an overnight incubation at 4°C and gentle shaking. Blots were then washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in PBST. Blots were incubated with secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour with gentle shaking. Blots were again washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in PBST. Two final washes were performed in PBS. Blots were imaged using the Odyssey Classic imaging system (LI-COR Biotechnology). Data were analyzed using Image Studio Lite Version 5.0 and GraphPad Prism 6 (n = 9 WT; n = 7 Snord116 deletion; n = 2 PC1-null adult mice fasted overnight).

Measurement of proinsulin, insulin, and glucose in human plasma. Plasma glucose levels were measured using the Wako Diagnostics AUTOKIT GLUCOSE C2. Proinsulin was measured using a Human Total Proinsulin ELISA kit (Millipore, EZHPI-15K). Insulin was measured using an Ultrasensitive Human Insulin ELISA kit (Mercodia, 10-1132-01) (n = 25 age/BMI-matched controls, n = 16 PWS patients, n = 1 PCSK1 mutation patient). All patient plasma collected at fasting. Unaffected control/patient genotype, sex, age, BMI Z score, and weight are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Neuron IHC. iPSC-derived neurons were stained with the neural makers: TUJ1 (Sigma-Aldrich, T2200), NCAM (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-106) and Ki-67 (Abcam, ab15580). The staining procedure was the same as for iPSCs.

Calorimetry of Snord116 deletion mice and WT littermates. Food intake and energy expenditure were monitored using a LabMaster CaloSys calorimetry system (TSE Systems). The first 24 hours was an acclimation period; data from this period were not used in analyses. Mice were weighed, and body composition was measured using the Bruker Minispec TD NMR prior to and following housing in the calorimetry system. Mice were maintained on breeder chow while in the calorimetry system (n = 10 WT, n = 9 deletion, 6-month-old males).

Leptin ELISA. The R&D Systems Mouse/Rat Leptin Quantikine ELISA Kit (SMOB00) was used to measure leptin from ad libitum fed male mice at 1 month of age and 6 months of age (n = 13 WT, n = 13 deletion).

Accession numbers. The genomic data reported here were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE89991).

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons between 2 groups were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t tests. Comparisons among more than 2 groups were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA with the post hoc Tukey test, except for data in Figure 1, B–F, which were analyzed with Kruskal-Wallis and the post hoc Dunn’s test. P α values less than 0.05 were considered significant. Asterisks throughout indicate *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval. The studies using human plasma or human iPSC-derived neurons in this work were approved by the Columbia University Medical Center Institutional Review Board, Human Research Protection Office, New York, New York, USA. All subjects provided written informed consent prior to their participation in the study. The studies using mice in this work were approved by the IACUC of Columbia University Animal Care Facility.