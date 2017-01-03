TGF-β1 modulates microglial phenotype and promotes recovery after intracerebral hemorrhage

The perihematomal region transitions from proinflammatory to antiinflammatory within the first 2 weeks after ICH. We first sought to determine the cytokines and chemokines present in the perihematomal region over the first 2 weeks after ICH in order to identify both the factors that could influence microglial polarization and the changes in the brain milieu that could be attributed to microglial activation. According to multiplexed ELISA analysis on brain tissue homogenate, concentrations of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-6 were elevated 1 and 3 days after ICH and subsequently rapidly decreased (Figure 1A). CCL2 and IL-17 were elevated in the perihematomal region at 3 days and then decreased. There were no changes in IFN-γ or IL-10. IL-4 was undetectable in the perihematomal region at all time points measured, while IL-13 increased from baseline to day 3. In contrast, TGF-β1 and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), factors associated with resolution of inflammation and neurogenesis, increased from day 1 to day 10 and remained elevated at 14 days. Our data indicate that the proinflammatory perihematomal brain environment is characterized by IL-6, CCL2, and IL-17 during the first 3 days. This milieu changes dramatically toward recovery within the first 2 weeks after ICH.

Figure 1 Microglia downregulate proinflammatory genes by 7 days after ICH. (A) Multiplex assays (IL-6, CCL2, IL-17, IFN-γ, IL-10, IL-4, IL-13) and ELISA assays (TGF-β1 and BDNF) were performed on brain tissue homogenates of the perihematomal regions of WT mice at baseline and 1, 3, 7, 10, and 14 days after ICH. Individual mice represented as one dot with the line at the median value. n = 4–7 mice/time point. (B) Gating strategy to isolate microglia for cell sorting experiments. Samples were gated on live singlets prior to leukocytes being found by forward and side scatter. Samples were then gated on side scatter, CD45int to separate microglia from peripheral leukocytes and then on CD45int, CD11b+ to obtain microglia. (C) qRT-PCR for Il6 and Ccl2 was performed on cell-sorted microglia from CX3CR1-heterozygous mice at baseline, 12 hours, and 1, 3, 7, and 14 days after ICH. Means graphed with SEM; n = 7–16. Results in A and C were analyzed by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Microglial phenotypes transition from a proinflammatory phenotype to an antiinflammatory phenotype a week after ICH. We hypothesized that the changes to the cytokine milieu of the perihematomal region after ICH reflected changes to the activation statuses of microglia in this region. Thus, we investigated the phenotypic changes specifically in microglia over time after ICH. We sorted microglia from perihematomal regions in order to study changes in microglial gene expression (Figure 1B). At 12 hours, microglial Il6 gene expression was markedly elevated; however, this was transient, and expression decreased dramatically by 24 hours and then remained low through day 14. Microglia also had elevated Ccl2 gene expression early in the first week that decreased by 14 days (Figure 1C).

In order to obtain a more complete understanding of changes in microglial gene expression after ICH, we performed a transcriptional analysis of 780 genes from microglia sorted from mouse brains over the course of 28 days. Overall, the largest changes in gene expression occurred between days 3 and 7 (Supplemental Figure 1A, clusters enlarged in Supplemental Figure 1, B–F; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88647DS1). Principal components analysis (PCA) identified 78 genes that accounted for the greatest variability in microglial gene expression over the time course. Replicate samples separated consistently according to time point, indicating that PCA revealed distinct temporal patterns in gene expression by identifying genes that contribute to the variance across time (Figure 2A, annotated in Supplemental Figure 1G). Hierarchical clustering of these 78 genes across samples is shown in the heat map and shows clear patterns of transcription and groupings of samples by time point (Figure 2B). The top cluster identifies a set of genes that has low expression in naive microglia but high expression at day 1 after ICH. These genes include Ly86, Cxcl10, Tnf, Tlr7, Lcp1, and Itga6, indicating an activated, proinflammatory phenotype. Microglia then downregulate these genes by day 3. At day 3, the peak of peripheral leukocyte recruitment, microglia express high levels of several chemokines and cytokines, including Ccl4, Ccl3, Cd14, Cd83, Il1a, and Tnfaip3. Several lower clusters identify genes with low expression days 1–3 after ICH, with increased expression beginning on day 7 and continuing throughout the recovery phase. These genes provided evidence of ongoing inflammation, such as Il6ra, Fcgr1, and Irf5. However, beginning in this period we observed upregulation of Tgfbr1, Tgfbr2, and Tgfb1, as well as genes associated with cell adhesion and phagocytosis (Cd164 and Lamp1) and the inhibition of T cell activation (Lag3). We used genes that contributed most to this recovery phase phenotype in our PCA to perform GO functional enrichment analysis. We found that TGF-β receptor binding and signaling pathways were significantly enriched, as well as wound healing functions (Figure 2C). Displaying these genes as a network, we also found that these genes were highly coexpressed and had many physical interactions (Figure 2D). Taken together, our results have identified a set of gene modules driven by TGF-β signaling that characterize microglia in repair and recovery.

Figure 2 Temporal transcriptional analysis of microglia after ICH. (A) Scatter plots show each sample projected on the first two principal components and are color coded according to time point. Biological replicates cluster closely at each time point. (B) Heatmap of the Z score of genes identified by PCA for each sample. Data were clustered hierarchically in GENE-E using one minus Pearson correlation and complete linkage. Data are colored according to row minimum and maximum. Time points are color coded as in A, and days 10–28 cluster most closely. Each replicate includes microglia from 3 brains, and there are 3 biological replicates per time point. (C) GO biological process enrichment analysis was performed using genes appearing in the resolution phase quadrant of the PCA. TGF-β1 pathways account for the majority of the top 15 GO functions. (D) The network diagram shows each gene identified in the resolution phase, including TGF-β1, as a node, and connections are indicated by function.

Through the canonical signaling pathway, TGF-β1 signals via phosphorylation of SMAD2 and SMAD3 proteins (26). Brain sections from WT mice at 14 days showed CD11b+pSMAD2+ cells in the perihematomal region (Supplemental Figure 2A). At this time point, the majority of the blood-derived monocytes had left the perihematomal region, suggesting that the CD11b+pSMAD2+ cells were likely microglia. In contrast, we did not find evidence that astrocytes were responding to TGF-β1 at this time point (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Alternative microglial activation has historically been associated with IL-4 and IL-13 signaling (15). We did find evidence of increased IL-13 in the brain (Figure 1A). Nonetheless, microglial gene expression of Il4Ra, the receptor for both cytokines, was not upregulated over time. Furthermore, we found no evidence for phosphorylation of STAT6 in microglia (Supplemental Figure 2C). Our data suggest that IL-4 and IL-13 do not mediate a traditionally defined alternatively activated phenotype in microglia after ICH. Instead, these data show that microglia are both producing and signaling through TGF-β1 during the second week after ICH, suggesting that TGF-β1 may have a role in microglia-mediated recovery.

Mice with dysregulated microglia fail to upregulate Tgfb1 gene expression and have worse functional outcomes after ICH. Microglia express the chemokine receptor CX3CR1 under homeostatic conditions (27). Its ligand, CX3CL1, is constitutively expressed by neurons and can either be membrane bound or secreted as a chemokine (28). Binding of microglial CX3CR1 to neuronal CX3CL1 maintains microglial quiescence (29, 30), and in animal models of LPS-induced neuroinflammation, ALS, and Parkinson’s disease, CX3CR1-null mice have worse functional outcomes and elevated levels of IL-1β after LPS-mediated neuroinflammation (30, 31). We therefore utilized the CX3CR1 regulation of microglial phenotype as a model system for studying the microglial responses in recovery after ICH.

Monocytes and several other leukocyte populations also express CX3CR1. In order to study CX3CR1 on microglia specifically, we made bone marrow (BM) chimeras using WT and CX3CR1-null mice as hosts and congenically marked WT BM as the donor (Supplemental Figure 3A). As microglia are radioresistant and should remain of host origin after irradiation (32), this experimental design allows for comparison of WT and CX3CR1-null microglia after ICH in mice with an otherwise WT immune compartment. CX3CR1-null microglia had a significant reduction in TGF-β1 gene expression at 14 days compared with WT microglia. Differences between the genotypes were not observed in microglial gene expression of alternatively activated markers Bdnf, Socs3, Cd206 (Mrc1), or Tgfbr1 (Figure 3A). We examined the perihematomal region by immunofluorescence and found that the WT BM chimeras had a very contracted region of amoeboid CD11b+ cells around the minimal residual hemorrhage with obvious costaining of pSMAD2 at 14 days. In contrast, the CX3CR1-null BM chimeras had a more widespread region of activated CD11b+ cells and many fewer CD11b+pSMAD2+ cells in the perihematomal region (Figure 3B). These findings indicate that in the absence of CX3CR1 signaling, the microglia do not modulate the phenotype to either produce or signal through TGF-β1 in the recovery phase of ICH.

Figure 3 Microglial alternative activation is required for functional recovery after ICH. (A) Microglia were cell sorted from WT and CX3CR1-null BM chimeras 14 days after ICH and then processed for qRT-PCR. CX3CR1-null microglia have a significant reduction in TGF-β1 gene expression compared with WT microglia. Means graphed with SEM; Student’s t test; n = 7–9. (B) Brain sections from WT and CX3CR1-null BM chimeras were stained for CD11b (red) and pSMAD2 (green) 14 days after ICH. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. ×40 images, with inset at ×64. Scale bars: 25 μm. Quantification of percent of pSMAD2+, amoeboid CD11b+ graphed as mean with SD; Student’s t test; n = 4. (C) BM chimeras were cylinder tested 1, 3, 7, and 14 days after ICH. CX3CR1-null chimeras maintain a right forelimb preference 14 days after ICH. Means graphed with SEM. Repeated measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 10–12. (D) Beam walking test shows that CX3CR1-null BM chimeras do not walk as well on the beam 14 days after ICH. Percentage of mice able versus unable to walk is graphed. Wilcoxon rank sum test; n = 11–13. (E) Forced run test shows that CX3CR1-null BM chimeras do not run as quickly as WT BM chimeras 14 days after ICH. Individual dots represent individual mice, with line at the median; Mann-Whitney U test, n = 10–15. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

We next performed behavioral tests on WT and CX3CR1-null BM chimeras to determine whether there is a functional consequence to failing to modulate microglial phenotype. There were no behavioral differences between naive WT and CX3CR1-null BM chimeras on cylinder and beam walking tests (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), indicating no baseline functional effect of lacking microglial expression of CX3CR1. After ICH, the two genotypes had similar weight loss at 24 hours and displayed equal neurological deficits at 24 and 72 hours (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting microglial CX3CR1 does not impact acute inflammation. Consistent with the reduction in TGF-β1 signaling during the recovery phase, the CX3CR1-null BM chimeras exhibited a right forelimb preference, showing a left hemiparesis, impaired beam walking, and slower top running speeds at 14 days after ICH (Figure 3, C–E). Our data suggest that microglial CX3CR1 signaling on microglia is required for phenotype modulation and functional recovery after ICH and support the hypothesis that TGF-β1 mediates microglial alternative activation.

TGF-β1 modulates microglia-mediated neuroinflammation in vitro. In order to directly measure the effects of TGF-β1 on microglia, we next determined whether TGF-β1 modulates microglia-mediated neuroinflammation in vitro. Activated primary microglia respond to TGF-β1 in vitro, as indicated by an increase in pSMAD2/3 (Figure 4A). Thrombin is a serine protease activated during coagulation, present at high levels in ICH, and is frequently used as the stimulus to mimic ICH in vitro (33, 34). Consistent with our in vivo results, stimulation of microglia with thrombin resulted in an upregulation of the genes Il6, Tnf, and Ccl2. These inflammatory responses were reduced by TGF-β1 (Figure 4B). Thrombin treatment also resulted in a reduction in Tgfb1 and Tgfbr1 gene expression; TGF-β1 treatment restored Tgfbr1 gene expression. The effects of thrombin and TGF-β1 were then confirmed at the protein level. After 8 hours of stimulation, intracellular cytokine staining showed that primary microglia activated with thrombin and TGF-β1 produced less TNF than those activated with thrombin alone (Figure 4C); ELISA of the cell culture supernatant likewise revealed decreased levels of IL-6 and TNF after treatment with TGF-β1 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 TGF-β1 modulates microglia-mediated neuroinflammation in vitro. (A) Primary microglia respond to TGF-β1 treatment and signal through pSMAD2/3 after 15 minutes of stimulation in vitro. Representative histogram shown with fluorescence minus one (FMO) (gray), thrombin treated (red), and thrombin + TGF-β1 (blue); n = 3. (B) Thrombin + TGF-β1–treated microglia have a reduction in Il6, Ccl2, and Tnf gene expression and an increase in Tgfbr1 gene expression compared with microglia treated with thrombin alone after 8 hours of stimulation. Means graphed with SEM. n = 5 individual experiments with 3 technical replicates per group, per experiment. unstim, unstimulated. (C) Microglia treated with thrombin + TGF-β1 have reduced TNF production after 8 hours of stimulation. Means graphed with SEM. Representative histograms show FMO (gray), unstimulated (purple), TGF-β1 alone (blue), thrombin (red), and thrombin + TGF-β1 (black). n = 8. (D) TNF and IL-6 ELISA on cell supernatants taken after 24 hours of stimulation. Individual wells are represented by dots, with line at the median; n = 5. All statistical analysis performed by ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

TGF-β1 treatment reduced microglial inflammation and improves functional outcomes 24 hours after ICH. We next examined whether TGF-β1 induces a microglia phenotype that improves functional recovery after ICH. To specifically target the microglia in the perihematomal region, mice were initially pretreated with 10 ng TGF-β1 or vehicle intracerebrally immediately prior to subjecting the mice to ICH. Mice given TGF-β1 treatment had improved functional outcomes on cylinder test and the beam walking test at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 4).

In order to test whether TGF-β1 can improve functional recovery after ICH in a more translationally relevant time frame, we treated mice with either TGF-β1 or PBS intracerebroventricularly 4 hours after ICH. Confirming the feasibility of this approach, CD11b+pSMAD2+ cells were found in the perihematomal region of the TGF-β1–treated mice at 24 hours, a time point prior to the induction of the TGF-β1 pathway in untreated mice (Figure 5A). Mice treated with a single dose of TGF-β1 4 hours after ICH had completely recovered motor function at 24 hours (Figure 5B). This recovery persisted for at least 1 week. TGF-β1 treatment also significantly reduced ICH-induced microglial Il6 gene expression (Figure 5C). We then confirmed this beneficial effect of TGF-β1 treatment in the collagenase model of ICH, which produces a more severe hemorrhage with prolonged functional recovery (35). Mice treated with a single dose of TGF-β1 had better functional outcomes by cylinder test (Figure 5D) and corner test (Figure 5E) at 3 and 7 days after ICH. We did not observe a difference between the treatment groups in microglial numbers at 24 hours, in iron-positive cells at day 7, or in leukocyte recruitment (Supplemental Figure 5). Overall, these data suggest that TGF-β1 targets microglia and improves behavioral outcomes independent of TNF, CCL2, leukocyte infiltration, and hematoma clearance.

Figure 5 TGF-β1 treatment promotes better functional outcomes and modulates microglial IL-6 after ICH. (A) TGF-β1 treatment led to phosphorylation of SMAD2 in myeloid cells in the brain. Brain sections from PBS- or TGF-β1–treated mice were stained at 24 hours for CD11b (red) and pSMAD2 (green). Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Arrow indicates cluster of pSMAD2+CD11b+ cells. Dotted line depicts edge of hematoma. 40×, with inset at 64×. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 4–5. (B) Cylinder test shows that TGF-β1–treated mice have better functional outcomes 24 hours after ICH. Repeated measures ANOVA, followed by a Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 11–12. (C) TGF-β1–treated microglia have reduced Il6 gene expression 24 hours after ICH. Means graphed with SEM; Student’s t test; n = 7–9. (D and E) TGF-β1–mediated improvements in behavioral outcomes were confirmed using the collagenase model of ICH. Cylinder test (D) and corner test (E) show TGF-β1–treated mice have better functional outcomes at 3 and 7 days after ICH. Repeated measures ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 9–10. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

TGF-β1 response is associated with improved outcomes at 90 days in patients with ICH. In the murine model, TGF-β1 levels were high in the naive state in both perihematomal brain tissue and in microglia, decreased acutely after ICH, and began to increase again around day 7. A similar trend was observed in circulating (peripheral) TGF-β1 levels over time in the mouse model (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, administration of TGF-β1 at a time point earlier than TGF-β1 was normally induced led to improved outcomes in mice. Although there is no way to measure TGF-β1 levels in patients prior to their experiencing ICH, we hypothesized that patients would also have an acute reduction in TGF-β1 after ICH that would then recover. Furthermore, we hypothesized that earlier TGF-β1 recovery in the acute phase after ICH would be associated with better long-term outcomes in patients. We measured plasma TGF-β1 concentrations in patients at 6 and 72 hours after ICH in a prospective cohort study and in a cohort of control patients with similar ages and rates of hypertension, the primary risk factor for ICH. The clinical characteristics of the patients are shown in Supplemental Table 1. As expected, at 6 hours after ICH, the levels of TGF-β1 were lower than in the control cohort (ICH 315.9 pg/ml vs. control 841 pg/ml, P < 0.001) (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 An increase in TGF-β1 plasma levels from 6 to 72 hours after ICH is independently associated with better patient outcomes at 90 days. Plasma TGF-β1 concentrations were measured from controls and ICH patients at 6 ± 6 and 72 ± 6 hours after onset of ICH. (A) Each control patient’s TGF-β1 plasma level is depicted as a gray dot, with the line indicating the median. Each individual patient’s TGF-β1 plasma level is depicted as a dot, with a line connecting each patient’s 6- and 72-hour data. Those who had a decrease in TGF-β1 plasma are depicted in red. (B) Distribution of patient outcomes on the modified Rankin scale by TGF-β1 response. n = 22 controls and 22 ICH patients.

Functional outcomes of patients were measured using the modified Rankin scale, the most commonly used scale to quantify disability after stroke (35, 36). Interestingly, about half of our patients had increased TGF-β1 levels from 6 to 72 hours (assumed to be early recovery of TGF-β1), while half had decreased TGF-β1 (prolonged suppression of TGF-β1) (Figure 6A). The two cohorts were balanced in age, sex, and stroke severity measures (Table 1). Using this dichotomy in TGF-β1 response, we explored the functional outcomes of patients at 90 days and found a marked shift toward improved outcomes in the patients who increased their circulating TGF-β1 levels by 72 hours after ICH (Figure 6B). In univariate analysis, an increase in TGF-β1 was associated with improved functional outcome, while other clinical variables were not associated with TGF-β1 response (Table 1). However, several of these variables have strong associations with functional outcome and had trends toward greater severity among the patients who had decreased TGF-β1. Clinically these have been combined into the ICH score (37), a prognostic scoring system that includes Glasgow coma scale score, age, infratentorial location, intraventricular hemorrhage, and volume of the hemorrhage. Therefore, a multivariable model was created adjusting for the impact of ICH score on functional outcomes. Patients who had an increase in plasma TGF-β1 concentrations from 6 to 72 hours had better outcomes by 90 days, independent of known predictors of clinical outcome (n = 22, Table 2). Thus, our data show that TGF-β1 is highly associated with functional recovery after ICH in patients.

Table 1 Univariate analyses of the clinical cohort by TGF-β1 response