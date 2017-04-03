Angiotensin AT1A receptors on leptin receptor–expressing cells control resting metabolism

Brain ANG II stimulates RMR via AT 1 receptors. To establish a primary role for AT 1 receptors in the RMR-stimulating effects of central ANG II, RMR was determined by respirometry in animals after i.c.v. infusion of either artificial cerebral spinal fluid (aCSF) or ANG II. Mice receiving i.c.v. ANG II exhibited a significant increase in RMR compared with aCSF-treated animals after 10 days of treatment (Figure 1, A and B), with no significant alterations in the respiratory exchange ratio (RER) (Figure 1C). Mice were also subsequently treated with losartan in their drinking water for 7 days (0.8 mg/ml). While mice that received i.c.v. aCSF did not show any change in RMR with losartan, mice treated with i.c.v. ANG II showed a significant reduction in RMR (Figure 1D). Taken together, these data support the idea that central ANG II signaling stimulates RMR via the ANG II AT 1 receptor; however, it remains unclear which AT 1 receptors in the brain are important for this control.

Figure 1 Intracerebroventricular ANG II stimulates the RMR via AT 1A receptors. (A–C) RMR versus body mass (A), ANCOVA-adjusted RMR (B), and RER (C) of C57BL/6J mice after 10 days of i.c.v. aCSF or ANG II treatment (n = 16 aCSF-treated mice; n = 13 ANG II–treated mice). (D) Change in ANCOVA-adjusted RMR in mice given i.c.v. aCSF or ANG II after 7 days of losartan treatment (n = 6 aCSF-treated mice; n =11 ANG II–treated mice). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

LEPR and AT 1A colocalize within the ARC. We examined expression patterns of both LEPR and AT 1A by using the NZ44-transgenic mouse, which expresses GFP inserted into the AT1a locus in a recombineered BAC transgene (11), and mice that conditionally express a red fluorescent reporter after Cre-mediated recombination in LEPR-expressing cells (Lepr-Cre ROSA-stopflox-tdTomato) (12–14). We identified LEPR- and AT 1A -coexpressing cells by the colocalization of red and green fluorescence in the brain. Cells expressing both receptors were abundant in the ARC of the hypothalamus, with minimal colocalization in the lateral hypothalamus, dorsomedial hypothalamus, and nucleus tractus solitarii (Figure 2A). Cells expressing either, but not both, receptors were detected in other regions. These findings support the notion of a primary colocalization of LEPR and AT 1A within the ARC.

Figure 2 AT 1A and LEPR colocalize within cells in the ARC. (A) Representative photomicrographs of AT 1A and LEPR expression in various brain regions including the ARC, lateral hypothalamus (LH), dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH), ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS), PVN, SFO, hippocampus, and cortex. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Primers for the detection of genetic recombination of the AT1a gene span the floxed region. Intact and recombined AT1afl/fl gene expression in the SFO, cortex, PVN, SON, and ARC of control and AT 1A LepR-KO animals. (C) AT 1A expression in peripheral tissues, including heart, kidney, liver, lung, BAT, perigonadal white adipose tissue (pgWAT), s.c. WAT (scWAT) and skeletal muscle of control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice (n = 6/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons procedure. (D) ARC p-STAT3 expression following i.p. PBS or leptin (1 μg/g) in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice after 2 weeks of HFD treatment (PBS-treated control mice; n = 3 leptin-treated control mice; PBS-treated AT 1A LepR-KO mouse; n = 6 leptin-treated AT 1A LepR-KO mice). Scale bars: 75 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. 3V, third ventricle.

AT 1A in leptin-sensitive cells is necessary for energy homeostasis. To determine whether ANG II signaling specifically in leptin-sensitive cells is involved in the control of energy balance, we created a transgenic mouse model that lacks the AT 1A receptor in any cell expressing the long (b) signaling form of LEPR (AT1afl/fl Lepr-Cre mice, referred to hereafter as AT 1A LepR-KO mice). Cre-recombinase activity was confirmed by PCR amplification of the AT1a gene using primers that generate different-sized products, depending on Cre-mediated recombination. Cre-recombinase–mediated recombination of the AT1a gene was detected in the supraoptic nucleus (SON) and the ARC, but not in the subfornical organ (SFO), paraventricular nucleus (PVN), or cortex, probably because of the low abundance of Lepr-Cre–expressing cells in these regions (Figure 2B). Critically, with the exception of lung tissue in which AT1a expression was already very low at baseline, we observed no changes in AT1a mRNA expression in peripheral tissues (Figure 2C). Thus, the physiological phenotypes observed in AT 1A LepR-KO mice were likely due to the loss of ANG II receptor signaling on LEPR-containing cells within the ventromedial ARC. Importantly, the loss of AT 1A receptors on LEPR-containing cells does not block leptin signaling, as phosphorylation of STAT3 (p-STAT3) was preserved in the ARC of AT 1A LepR-KO mice in response to leptin (Figure 2D).

Next, we assessed whether AT 1A LepR-KO mice have altered energy homeostasis. Under ad libitum chow-fed conditions (Teklad Diet 7013; 18% kcal from fat), AT 1A LepR-KO mice exhibited normal body mass and fat mass (Figure 3, A and B). When maintained on a chow diet, these mice had normal food intake, digestive efficiency, physical activity, RMR, and brown adipose tissue (BAT) uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp1) mRNA levels (Figure 3, C–G). While both control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice responded to 5 weeks of 45% high-fat diet (HFD) (OpenSource D12451) treatment, with elevations in body weight and fat mass, AT 1A LepR-KO mice gained significantly more weight and fat mass than did their control littermates (Figure 3, A and B). There were no significant differences in food intake (Figure 3C) or digestive efficiency (Figure 3D) between AT 1A LepR-KO and littermate control mice during HFD treatment, indicating a normal total daily energy input. Whereas control littermates responded to HFD treatment with a significant increase in RMR after just 2 weeks of treatment (Figure 3F), AT 1A LepR-KO mice failed to show RMR stimulation, and the induction of BAT Ucp1 expression was severely compromised (Figure 3G). Of critical importance, the lack of RMR stimulation in response to an HFD occurred prior to significant alterations in body weight and composition, consistent with the concept that the reduced increase in RMR is causal for the increased body adiposity observed in AT 1A LepR-KO mice.

Figure 3 AT 1A LepR-KO mice exhibit impaired responses to an HFD and leptin. (A–D) Body mass (A) (n = 28 chow-fed control mice; n = 35 HFD-fed control mice; n = 26 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 31 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice); fat mass (B) (n = 28 chow-fed control mice; n = 35 HFD-fed control mice; n = 26 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 31 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice); home cage food intake (C) (n = 12 chow-fed control mice; n = 29 HFD-fed control mice; n = 15 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 14 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice); and digestive efficiency (D) (n = 5/group) of control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice on a chow diet or after 5 weeks of 45% HFD treatment. (E) Physical activity of control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice on a chow diet (n = 10 control mice; n = 9 AT 1A LepR-KO mice). (F and G) ANCOVA-adjusted RMR (F) (n = 13 chow-fed control mice; n = 22 HFD-fed control mice; n = 15 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 12 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice) and BAT Ucp1 expression (G) (n = 4 chow-fed control mice; n = 4 HFD-fed control mice; n = 5 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 8 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice) in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice on a chow diet or after 2 weeks of HFD treatment. (H) Changes in BAT SNA following i.v. administration of leptin (60 μg) in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice (n = 6 control mice; n = 5 AT 1A LepR-KO mice). RVI, rectified/integrated voltage. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons procedure.

Sympathetic nerve activity (SNA) responses to leptin are attenuated in mice with global AT 1A disruption and in rats administered i.c.v. losartan (15), suggesting that central ANG II signaling through AT 1A receptors is required for leptin action. Consistent with this hypothesis, the BAT SNA response to leptin was significantly attenuated in AT 1A LepR-KO mice (Figure 3H). The reduction in leptin-stimulated BAT SNA in AT 1A LepR-KO mice probably explains the loss of RMR and UCP1 responses to HFD in these animals and the subsequent elevation in fat mass, as it has been previously shown that enhanced SNA is necessary to counteract weight gain following high caloric intake (13). Thus, we conclude that AT 1A receptors expressed in leptin-sensitive cells are required to mediate the RMR response to HFD and leptin via activation of thermogenic SNA.

AT 1A receptors in LEPR-expressing cells selectively mediate RMR but not BP. The DOCA-salt model (deoxycorticosterone acetate plus a high dietary sodium load) of hypertension is a well-established model of low-renin hypertension mechanistically involving brain ANG II and AT 1A receptors (16–18). It is notable that DOCA-salt also robustly stimulates RMR, an effect that also requires brain AT 1A receptors (19). However, it is not known whether RMR and BP responses are mediated by AT 1A receptors on the same population of cells in the brain. Given the HFD results obtained above, we asked whether the RMR responses to DOCA-salt required AT 1A receptors expressed in LEPR-expressing cells and whether these cells also mediate the BP response. Control littermates responded to DOCA-salt treatment with a significant elevation in RMR, but this increase was markedly blunted in AT 1A LepR-KO mice (Figure 4A; genotype-DOCA interaction P = 0.02). This suggests that the RMR response to both leptin (HFD) and ANG II (DOCA-salt) is impaired in AT 1A LepR-KO mice. In contrast, there was a normal increase in BP (Figure 4B) and reduction in heart rate (Figure 4C) in AT 1A LepR-KO mice in response to DOCA-salt. Taken together, these results are consistent with a selective role for AT 1A receptors in leptin-sensitive cells for metabolic, but not cardiovascular, control physiology.

Figure 4 Divergent and directional control of RMR by leptin-AT 1A interaction. (A–C) ANCOVA-adjusted RMR (A) (n = 12 control baseline mice; n = 10 DOCA-salt–treated control mice; n = 13 AT 1A LepR-KO baseline mice; n = 6 DOCA-salt–treated AT 1A LepR-KO mice); mean arterial pressure (MAP) (B); and heart rate (HR) (C) at baseline and following treatment with DOCA-salt in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice (n = 10 control baseline mice; n = 8 DOCA-salt–treated control mice; n = 9 AT 1A LepR-KO baseline mice; n = 7 DOCA-salt–treated AT 1A LepR-KO mice). (D–F) Body mass (D), fat mass (E), and ANCOVA-adjusted RMR (F) of C57BL/6 and db/db mice treated with DOCA-salt (n = 7 control sham; n = 9 control DOCA-salt; n = 6 db/db sham; n = 12 db/db DOCA-salt). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons procedure.

A unidirectional interaction between AT 1A and LEPR in RMR control. To elucidate the directionality of the central interaction between leptin and ANG II in RMR control, we next examined the effects of stimulating the brain RAS in LEPR-deficient animals (db/db mice). At baseline, db/db mice had significant elevations in body and fat mass as previously reported (Figure 4, D and E). Following DOCA-salt RMR stimulation, both control and db/db mice responded with significant elevations in RMR (Figure 4F). Consistent with an increase in RMR, DOCA-salt–treated db/db mice exhibited a significant reduction in fat mass (Figure 4E). This, in combination with the findings above, leads to the conclusion that the metabolic effects of leptin require functional AT 1A receptors on LEPR-containing cells, while the RMR effects of brain ANG II do not require functional leptin signaling. We conclude that there is a specific directionality to the central interaction between leptin and ANG II in RMR control. Moreover, BP responses to DOCA-salt are preserved in db/db mice (20), further supporting a model of divergent BP and RMR control by the brain RAS, involving AT 1A receptors in distinct neural pathways.

Reduced AgRP and normal POMC responses to HFD in the ARC in AT 1A LepR-KO mice. To determine whether AT 1A is localized to a specific subset of LEPR-expressing cells of the ARC, we first examined the expression of Pomc and Agrp genes within this brain region in AT 1A LepR-KO and littermate control mice under chow- and HFD-fed conditions. Five weeks of HFD feeding caused a significant increase in POMC expression in the hypothalamus of both AT 1A LepR-KO and control littermate mice (Figure 5A). In contrast, HFD feeding caused a significant suppression of hypothalamic Agrp mRNA expression in control mice, but no significant suppression was observed in AT 1A LepR-KO mice (Figure 5B). These data support the concept that loss of AT 1A in LEPR-expressing cells has the specific effect of modulating the function of AgRP, but possibly not POMC, neurons of the hypothalamus.

Figure 5 AT 1A in AgRP neurons. (A and B) Hypothalamic Pomc (A) and Agrp (B) mRNA expression in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice on a chow diet or after 5 weeks of a 45% HFD (n = 12 chow-fed control mice; n = 4 HFD-fed control mice; n = 4 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 6 HFD-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice). (C) Representative photomicrographs of AT 1A receptor and ACTH (POMC) or AgRP in the ARC of chow-fed Lepr-Cre ROSA-stopflox-tdTomato NZ44 animals (scale bars: 75 μm). (D) FISH for AT1a, Pomc, and Agrp mRNA transcripts in the ARC of WT C57BL/6J mice (scale bars: 25 μm). (E) ANCOVA-adjusted RMR at baseline and in response to i.p. administration of [Nle4 D– Phe7]-αMSH (4.5 μg/g) in control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice (n = 3 control baseline; n = 3 control αMSH-treated mice; n = 7 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 7 αMSH-treated AT 1A LepR-KO mice). *P < 0.05, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons procedure.

AT 1A disruption in AgRP-expressing cells specifically interrupts RMR control. We next investigated the colocalization of AT 1A receptors with POMC and AgRP neurons. To determine whether POMC neurons express the AT 1A receptor, we immunostained brain tissue from NZ44 mice for adrenocorticotropin (ACTH), a cleavage product of the Pomc gene and a marker for POMC neurons. To determine whether AgRP neurons express the AT 1A receptor, mice expressing tdTomato under control of the Agrp promoter (Agrp-Cre ROSA-stopflox-tdTomato mice) were bred with NZ44 mice. While POMC neurons do not appear to express the AT 1A receptor, we observed a significant localization of the AT 1A receptor on AgRP neurons (Figure 5C). These data are consistent with RNA-sequencing data demonstrating expression of AT 1A receptors on AgRP, but not POMC, neurons isolated by laser-capture microdissection (21). To complement this reporter-based method, we also used FISH (RNAscope) to examine the colocalization of endogenous AT1a, Pomc, and Agrp mRNA transcripts in the ARC of WT C57BL/6J mice. As expected, we detected AT1a transcripts in cells also expressing AgRP, but not in cells expressing POMC (Figure 5D and Supplemental Data; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88641DS1)

α-Melanocyte–stimulating hormone action on second-order neurons is suppressed in AT 1A LepR-KO mice. We next hypothesized that the loss of AT 1A in AgRP neurons of AT 1A LepR-KO mice would result in disinhibited inhibitory tone to second-order neurons and thereby attenuated RMR responses to exogenous α-melanocyte–stimulating hormone (αMSH). To test this concept, we administered [Nle4 D -Phe7]-αMSH, an analog of αMSH that has been demonstrated to stimulate RMR after peripheral administration (22), to both control and AT 1A LepR-KO mice and examined acute RMR responses. As expected, while both control littermates and AT 1A LepR-KO mice responded to acute αMSH treatment with significant elevations in RMR, this response was blunted in AT 1A LepR-KO mice as compared with that in control animals (Figure 5E). Importantly, a volume-matched injection of 0.9% saline had no effect on RMR (data not shown). These results indicate that loss of AT 1A receptors in leptin-sensitive cells interferes with the action of αMSH on second-order neurons and thereby leptin-mediated control of SNA and RMR. We speculate that AT 1A in LEPR-expressing cells is required to disinhibit SNA and RMR activation by αMSH signaling.

Specific disruption of AT 1A in AgRP neurons of AT 1A AgRP-KO mice. Given the colocalization of AT 1A and AgRP within the ARC, we explored the functional role of AT 1A within AgRP neurons in RMR control in mice lacking AT 1A receptors specifically in AgRP-expressing cells (AT 1A AgRP-KO mice). Mice expressing Cre-recombinase via the Agrp promoter (Agrp-Cre) (23) were bred with mice harboring the conditional AT1a allele. Like AT 1A LepR-KO mice, AT 1A AgRP-KO mice exhibited a normal RMR when maintained on a standard chow diet (Figure 6A) but had suppressed BAT SNA in response to i.c.v. injection of leptin (Figure 6B) and suppressed RMR responses to acute αMSH injection (Figure 6C). Notably, these effects were similar to those observed in AT 1A LepR-KO mice. Together, we conclude that AT 1A receptors, localized to the subset of AgRP- and LEPR-expressing cells within the ARC, are critically and specifically involved in the control of RMR.

Figure 6 Effect of AT 1A receptors on leptin-sensitive AgRP neurons. (A) Baseline ANCOVA-adjusted RMR in male and female AT 1A AgRP-KO mice (n = 13 control baseline, n = 13 control αMSH-treated mice; n = 9 chow-fed AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 9 αMSH-treated AT 1A LepR-KO mice). (B) BAT SNA responses of control, AT 1A LepR-KO, and AT 1A AgRP-KO mice to acute leptin injection (60 μg i.v. leptin, n = 6 control mice, n = 5 AT 1A LepR-KO mice; 2 μg i.c.v. leptin, n = 4 control mice, n = 5 AT 1A AgRP-KO mice). (C) Changes in ANCOVA-adjusted RMR in response to i.p. administration of αMSH (4.5 μg/g) in control, AT 1A LepR-KO, and AT 1A AgRP-KO mice (n = 16 control mice; n = 7 AT 1A LepR-KO mice; n = 9 AT 1A AgRP-KO mice). (D–F) mRNA for Gad1 (D), Gad2 (E), and Vgat (F) in the ARC of male control and AT 1A AgRP-KO mice after a chow diet (n = 10 control mice, n = 5 AT 1A AgRP-KO mice). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons procedure.