Disruption of lineage specification in adult pulmonary mesenchymal progenitor cells promotes microvascular dysfunction

Phenotypic similarities between conditional ABCG2-restricted depletion of BMPR2 and stabilization of β-catenin: alteration of microvascular homeostasis in the adult lung. Reactivation of the developmental signaling pathways is often associated with abnormal lineage specification and disease pathology in adult tissues. Coordinated Wnt and BMPR2 signaling influence the proliferation and survival of endothelium and smooth muscle during angiogenesis as well as vascular remodeling of the pulmonary circulation (20–22). We therefore sought to determine how their coordinated signaling in resident lung ABCG2+ mesenchymal precursors regulates pulmonary microvascular homeostasis in vivo and in vitro. To test the hypothesis that resident lung ABCG2+ MPCs contribute to microvascular homeostasis and that disruption of Wnt/BMPR2 signaling in MPCs leads to the development of microvascular dysfunction in vivo, we exploited the inducible ABCG2+ lineage–labeling strategy (Figure 1A). Wnt signaling was enhanced in ABCG2+ lung MPCs in vivo by induced expression of a mutant β-catenin. This model was achieved by crossing a lox-stop-lox–mutant β-catenin exon 3 mouse (Ctnnb1LSL-ex3 mouse), which removes glycogen synthase kinase 3 β (GSK3β) phosphorylation sites that target β-catenin for degradation, with bigenic lineage-labeling Abcg2-CreERT2 Rosa26 mTmG mice (23–25). Adult trigenic mice were also engineered to genetically deplete 1 copy of Bmpr2 by crossing Abcg2-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG (23), and Bmpr2fl/fl (26) lines, resulting in Abcg2-CreERT2 Bmpr2fl/fl Rosa26-mTmG mice (referred to herein as Bmpr2fl/+ mice). In these optimized low-dose tamoxifen systems, ABCG2+ lung MPCs expressed enhanced GFP (eGFP) and 1 copy of BMPR2 or stabilized β-catenin (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Abnormal pericyte lineage specification and microvascular dysfunction accompanied by loss of distal lung tissue structure in vivo via deregulation of BMPR2 and Wnt/β-catenin signaling in lung MPCs. (A) Schematic time line of mouse modeling. WT, Bmpr2fl/+, and βOE mice were induced with i.p. tamoxifen (0.5 mg total). (B) Two weeks after induction, eGFP labeling and enumeration of ABCG2+ lung MPCs were confirmed by flow cytometry (n = 3–6). Numbers in parentheses represent SEM. (C) Three weeks after induction, pulmonary vascular leak was quantitated. Representative images of mice obtained with the Pearl analyzer. Bar graph shows the ratio calculated for each animal, comparing the intensity of dye in the lung (red squares) with the baseline fluorescence in the nose (red circles) (n = 7–15). (D–F) Additional mice were sacrificed and the lungs agarose inflated using constant pressure to obtain lung tissue for immunofluorescence analyses. Immunostaining for detection of eGFP (green) MPCs and derivatives as well as α-SMA (red) was performed (n = 4). (G) Eighteen to twenty weeks after tamoxifen induction, RVSP was measured (n = 10–13). Immunostaining was performed on lung tissue sections to detect (H) F8+ microvessels and (I) α-SMA+ muscularized vessels. (J) The ratio of α-SMA/total microvessels was also calculated, and the positive numbers were counted per FOV. Six to eight sections of twenty FOV per section were evaluated (n = 4). (K) MLI was calculated to evaluate the loss of distal lung tissue structure (n = 6). (L–N) Immunofluorescent staining (IFC) to detect α-SMA demonstrated a decrease in α-SMA overall in Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE lungs. (L–T) Immunostaining was performed to detect ABCG2+ MPCs and derived eGFP- and α-SMA–expressing cells. Scale bars: 50 μm (L–T) and 100 μm (D–F). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s honest significant difference (HSD) post-hoc test.

Genetic depletion of BMPR2 or stabilization of β-catenin in ABCG2+ lung MPCs resulted in their expansion (Figure 1, B and D–F). Increased numbers of eGFP-expressing ABCG2+ lung MPCs were present on days 2 and 14 after induction in complementary flow cytometric and immunostaining analyses (Figure 1, B and D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1A). The increased fluorescence staining intensity observed in the tissue sections versus the data shown in the flow cytometric dot plots is likely due to the detection of multiple long cell processes emanating from a single MPC (Figure 1, D–F). Dysfunctional BMPR2 and Wnt signaling in ABCG2+ lung MPCs also increased the microvessel dysfunction documented by vascular leak on day 14 (Figure 1C). The expanded pool of ABCG2+ lung MPCs in both Bmprfl/+ and β-catenin–overexpressing (βOE) mice was retained after 18 to 20 weeks in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2A). Proliferation of ABCG2+ lung MPCs was detected by proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) and eGFP localization on days 2 and 14 in lung tissue sections (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The ABCG2+ lung MPCs did not colocalize with large arterioles or smooth muscle α actin–expressing (α-SMA–expressing) cells (Figure 1, L–T, and Supplemental Figure 1B).

To evaluate the role of Wnt and BMPR2 signaling in ABCG2+ lung MPCs in lung microvascular homeostasis, we analyzed WT, Bmpr2fl/+, and βOE mice at 20 weeks (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Lung microvascular function and structure were assessed by right ventricular systolic pressure (RVSP) as well as morphometric measurements. We found that both Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE mice had a subtle increase in RVSP, suggesting a microvascular defect (Figure 1G). Morphometric analysis identified a corresponding loss of microvessel density in Bmpr2fl/+ mice that was more variable in the βOE strain (Figure 1, H–J) in the absence of increased muscularization of microvessels, collagen deposition, and inflammatory infiltrate (Figure 1K, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Strikingly, both the Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE mice had significantly decreased numbers of α-SMA+ microvessels (Figure 1, D–F, I, and L–N), suggesting a decrease in differentiated pericytes. We also performed analyses to detect colocalization of eGFP-derived MPCs and coagulation factor 8 (F8) or α-SMA. No colocalization of MPC-derived cells or vascular markers was detected. The decreased microvessel density in the Bmpr2fl/+ mice paralleled a loss of distal lung tissue structure or airspace enlargement, as measured by the increased mean linear intercept (MLI) (Figure 1K). Eighteen to twenty weeks after induction, lineage-tracing analyses of ABCG2+ lung MPCs from Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE mice demonstrated that perivascular eGFP-expressing MPCs or derived cells did not colocalize with α-SMA–expressing cells (Figure 1, Q–T), whereas the WT MPCs did colocalize with α-SMA (Figure 1, O and P). The lack of α-SMA expression by microvascular pericytes as a result of BMPR2 inactivation and β-catenin stabilization suggests that defects in function and differentiation of the expanded MPC pool may underlie the observed decrease in microvessel density and loss of tissue structure. Taken together, these data illustrate that microvessel loss adversely affects distal lung tissue structure and that the Bmpr2fl/+-driven phenotype is only partially dependent on increased β-catenin signaling.

Conditional stabilization of β-catenin or depletion of BMPR2 in murine ABCG2 MPCs parallels a loss of clonogenic potential and increased pericyte lineage specification without maturation. To confirm that BMPR2 and Wnt/β-catenin signaling in ABCG2+ lung MPCs regulates their stem cell characteristics, we performed CFU-fibroblast (CFU-F) analyses to enumerate the presence of clonogenic progenitors and flow cytometric analyses to characterize the cell-surface determinants characteristic of murine and human MPCs. We also analyzed the expression of pericyte lineage specification via protein and gene expression. Isolation and characterization of murine ABCG2+ lung MPCs paralleled our findings in the in vivo models and in human MPC lines. Both Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE ABCG2+ murine lung MPCs showed a decreased ability to form CFU-F, which is indicative of a loss of functional clonogenic progenitors (Supplemental Figure 4B) (27). We observed that the loss of clonogenic potential paralleled an increase in pericyte lineage specification compared with WT MPCs, keeping in mind that lineage specification is not equal to terminal differentiation into mature and functional contractile pericytes (28, 29).

Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE ABCG2+ lung MPCs also had significantly increased gene and protein expression of the pericyte markers chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan 4 (Cspg4, encoding neural/glial antigen 2 [NG2]) and regulator of G protein signaling 5 (Rgs5) (Figure 2, A and B), similar to that observed with BMPR2 inhibition in WT ABCG2+ MPCs (30). In the WT MPCs, we detected NG2 as a single band, while multiple bands were present at varying intensities in the βOE and Bmpr2fl/+ MPCs (Figure 2B). These multiple bands are the result of extracellular processing of the NG2 proteoglycan that may then regulate signaling as well as migration (31). We again identified increased gene and protein expression of the Wnt/β-catenin target WNT1-inducible signaling pathway protein 1 (Wisp1) (Figure 2, A and B) in Bmpr2fl/+ MPCs, which may regulate mesenchymal proliferation (32). We also observed altered gene expression of Wnt inhibitors, with a decrease in secreted frizzled-related protein 2 (Sfrp2) expression, while Sfrp1 expression increased in the βOE ABCG2+ MPC line. Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE ABCG2+ MPCs showed increased expression of CD146 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4H), which is associated with pericyte or endothelial lineage specification from MPCs (33, 34). βOE MPCs also had decreased expression of CD105 (also known as endoglin), indicative of an attenuated potential for terminal myogenic or α-SMC differentiation and increased invasiveness (35, 36). To characterize β-catenin and its target, cyclin D1, we performed immunostaining on MPCs. β-Catenin localized to the membrane tight junctions or cytoplasm in WT cells, while cyclin D1 was not detected (Figure 2D). In contrast, we found that Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE ABCG2+ MPCs demonstrated decreased β-catenin localization to the membrane tight junctions. Furthermore, cyclin D1 was highly immune reactive in the cytoplasm of Bmpr2fl/+ MPCs and in the nuclei of βOE MPCs. Cytoplasmic cyclin D1 can regulate invasion as well as survival (37), while nuclear localization is typically associated with proliferation and survival (38).

Figure 2 Isolated murine and human ABCG2+ lung MPCs demonstrate increased pericyte lineage specification in response to decreased BMPR2 or increased Wnt/β-catenin signaling. (A–F) BMPR2 knockdown and canonical Wnt activation in murine ABCG2+ lung MPCs increased pericyte lineage commitment. Sixteen weeks after induction, WT, Bmpr2fl/+, and βOE MPCs from lineage-labeled mice were isolated by flow sorting to detect eGFP fluorescence. (A) Following expansion, qRT-PCR analysis was performed to examine the expression levels of pericyte lineage–specific genes and canonical Wnt targets. (B) Western blot analysis was performed to quantitate the expression of NG2 and WISP1 proteins. A representative blot from two independent blots presented. (C) Isolated MPCs were stained with antibodies to detect cell-surface determinants characteristic of MPCs and pericytes. Gates were set based on fluorescence minus one control (FMO) controls. SSC-A, side scatter, area scaling. (D) Immunostaining was performed to localize β-catenin or cyclin D1 (Ccnd1) (red) in isolated cells (blue = DAPI-stained nuclei). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E and F) BMP signaling was decreased in isolated murine WT lung MPCs using the small-molecule inhibitor DMH1, independently 2 times. (E) Canonical Wnt signaling activity was measured 48 hours after transfection using a TCF/LEF dual-luciferase reporter assay and repeated independently 3 times. (F) Canonical Wnt target and pericyte lineage gene expression levels were evaluated after 48 hours by qRT-PCR. (G and H) Human PAH ABCG2+ lung MPCs. (G) qRT-PCR analyses of control, HPAH, and IPAH human ABCG2+ lung MPCs were performed to quantitate the relative levels of gene expression for the pericyte lineage markers CSPG4, ACTA2, RGS5, the Wnt pathway targets DKK1, SFRP1, and WISP1, as well as the matrix proteins COL1A1 and COL1A3 and the cell-cycle regulator CCND1 (n = 3–4). (H) Protein levels of NG2 and the β-catenin target cyclin D1 were quantified by Western blotting (n = 3–5). Each assay was performed independently 2 times. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and #P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test (for murine qRT-PCR) and a nonparametric Wilcoxon-Kruskal-Wallis test and χ2 approximation (for patients’ samples).

Second, we documented that suppression of the BMPR signaling pathway increased Wnt/β-catenin activity as well as expression of Cspg4 (NG2) and Wnt targets in isolated murine WT ABCG2+ MPCs using the small-molecule BMPR signaling inhibitor 4-[6-[4-(1-methylethoxy)phenyl]pyrazolo[1,5-a]pyrimidin-3-yl]-quinoline (DMH) (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). DMH inhibits SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation in a BMPR1-specific manner, inhibiting signaling of both BMPR1 and BMPR2 (39). Activation of Wnt signaling correlated with increased gene expression of the pericyte marker Cspg4 (NG2) (28), decreased gene expression of Wnt inhibitors (dickkopf Wnt signaling pathway inhibitor 1 [Dkk1] and Sfrp1/2) and collagen 1 (Col1a1), as well as increased expression of β-catenin targets (fibronectin, cydlin D1 [Ccnd1], and Wisp1) (Figure 2F). Increased expression of WISP1 protein was also confirmed by Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 4E). Therefore, in ABCG2+ lung MPCs, suppression of BMPR2 signaling activates Wnt/β-catenin signaling in vitro, which correlates with pericyte lineage specification.

Characterization of the human ABCG2+ lung MPCs paralleled our findings in the murine models, in that the PAH patients’ MPC samples with abnormal BMPR2 signaling (Supplemental Figure 6C) showed decreased CFU-F potential (Supplemental Figure 6E), while expressing characteristic MPC cell-surface determinants (Supplemental Table 2) (27, 40). Human PAH ABCG2+ lung MPCs also showed increased gene expression of the pericyte marker CSPG4 (28) and the Wnt target and regulator of proliferation CCND1 (Figure 2G). We found that collagen expression was not significantly changed, reminiscent of the murine in vivo model. We detected decreased gene expression for the Wnt inhibitor DKK1 and the regulator of G protein signaling RGS5. RGS5 is expressed by pericytes and correlates with maturation, contraction, and vasoreactivity (41, 42) as well as activation, an angiogenic switch favoring neovascularization and vessel remodeling in development, repair, and pathology (43). Gene expression was paralleled by increased protein expression of the pericyte marker NG2 and the Wnt targets WISP1 and cyclin D1 (Figure 2H). WISP1 positively regulates BMP signaling by enhancing BMP2 ligand activity and is also upregulated in pulmonary fibrosis (32, 44). These changes in gene expression were MPC specific, as they were not identifiable in lung fibroblasts from patients with PH (Supplemental Figure 6F). Increased expression of the regulators of mesenchymal proliferation WISP1 and CCND1 and deregulated pericyte differentiation highlight ABCG2+ MPCs as candidates for the proliferative and undifferentiated cells that comprise vascular lesions and that are characteristic of human pathology and rodent models of disease (45, 46). ACTA2 (encoding α-SMA) levels were variable among patients’ samples, and overall, the levels were not significantly different from those detected in WT samples, suggesting that the underlying mechanisms of decreased contraction may vary by cell-specific defect and involve deregulated nucleation of actin filaments, stress fiber formation, as well as defective terminal differentiation (47).

Abnormal ABCG2+ MPC pericyte lineage maturation decreases microvascular contractility both in vivo and in vitro. A unifying feature of our ABCG2-driven murine models of microvascular dysfunction is the identification of decreased α-SMA–invested microvasculature, complemented in vitro by pericyte specification in the absence of full maturation. Together, our findings highlight a defect in the maturation of pericytes from immature to mature contractile pericytes. These finding are reminiscent of the plasticity described for vascular smooth muscle cells (vSMCs), which are characterized by 2 major phenotypes: differentiated and contractile and dedifferentiated and synthetic (48–50). Therefore, to evaluate whether the loss of α-SMA expression translates into a functional vascular defect, we quantified vascular contractility in vivo and in isolated MPCs in vitro. We measured the contractility of pulmonary vessels indirectly via RVSP measurement in ABCG2+ lung MPCs in Bmpr2-KO and βOE models in response to acute epinephrine challenge. Both mouse models showed decreased contraction relative to that seen in WT mice, as indicated by the significantly decreased RVSP (Figure 3, A and B). We then analyzed isolated murine and human ABCG2+ MPCs in complementary in vitro contraction assays. ABCG2+ lung MPCs derived from Bmpr2fl/+ and βOE mouse lungs as well as from patients with heritable PAH (HPAH) and patients with idiopathic PAH (IPAH) demonstrated significantly less contractility than did WT control MPCs (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 ABCG2+ lung MPCs regulate the contractility and function of microvessels. (A and B) The murine strains indicated were induced with i.p. tamoxifen (0.5 mg total). Eighteen to twenty weeks after tamoxifen induction, a pressure transducer was placed into the jugular vein to the right heart to measure RVSP. Baseline pressures were measured, and epinephrine was injected i.v. into the femoral vessel (n = 5). P values in A were determined by by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. (C) In vitro contractility of isolated primary murine lung MPCs and human control and PAH ABCG2+ MPCs was measured by plating cells onto collagen discs at time zero. The discs were photographed and the area calculated using ImageJ. Shown are representative collagen gel images from 2 independent replicates. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. P values in C were determined by by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test (for murine qRT-PCR) and a nonparametric Wilcoxon-Kruskal-Wallis test and χ2 approximation (for patients’ samples).

Increased β-catenin signaling is associated with abnormal differentiation of ABCG2+ lung MPCs and exacerbation of bleomycin-induced fibrosis in vivo. Mesenchymal cell differentiation into pericytes and myofibroblasts was proposed, beginning in 1970, as being associated with both wound healing and scar formation (2), as well as with fibrotic remodeling in the lung, kidney and retina (2, 9, 12, 14, 28, 51–54). Our previous studies demonstrated that ABCG2+ MPCs localize to remodeling parenchyma and microvessels following bleomycin injury and during peak fibrosis (12). Here, we expand these findings and evaluate the functional significance of abnormal lineage specification of ABCG2+ MPCs in response to injury. We performed comparative bleomycin-induced fibrosis experiments using βOE and WT lineage-labeled mice (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 7). Following bleomycin injury, the WT MPC populations significantly increased in number on days 2–14, while the βOE BMC population doubled between days 7 and 14, which was quantitatively 3-fold greater than the WT MPC population on day 14 (Supplemental Figure 7). In response to bleomycin, relative to WT mice, the βOE mice had increased mortality, increased fibrosis as measured by Ashcroft scoring and collagen content, as well as increased Fulton indices, indicative of PVD (Figure 4, A–D, F and G). Further analyses of the pulmonary microvasculature identified both decreased F8- and α-SMA–expressing microvessels, suggesting decreased microvascular density (Figure 4, E, H–K). Taken together, our data demonstrate that activation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling in ABCG2+ MPCs exacerbates the development of fibrosis, with an underlying defect in the pulmonary microvasculature.

Figure 4 Disruption of lineage specification by canonical Wnt activation in ABCG2+ MPCs exacerbates bleomycin injury. Adult WT and βOE mice were induced with i.p. tamoxifen (0.5 mg total). Two weeks after induction, 0.15 U bleomycin or PBS vehicle was administered intratracheally (i.t.), and mice were analyzed on day 14 during peak fibrosis. (A) The mean mortality was recorded. (B) Blinded Ashcroft scoring was used to quantitate fibrosis using trichrome-stained sections (n = 9). (C) Collagen was quantitated using custom Fiji software and imaging of 15 FOV on 3 slides per mouse. (D) The Fulton index was calculated as an indirect measure of PVD. RV/LV+S, right ventricle/left ventricle + septum. (E) Immunostaining was performed on lung tissue sections to detect F8+ microvessels and α-SMA+ muscularized vessels. Positive vessels of less than 50 μm were counted per FOV. Four sections of twenty FOV per section per mouse were evaluated (n = 4). Shown are representative images of trichrome- (F and G) and F8- and α-SMA–immunostained (H–K) lung tissues. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (B–E) Murine data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Wnt/β-catenin–activated ABCG2+ lung MPCs participate in abnormal angiogenesis during fibrosis. In order to ascertain an underlying cell-based mechanism for the exacerbated fibrosis observed, we performed lineage-tracing analysis in this murine model of bleomycin-induced fibrosis as well as analyses of isolated human idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), MPC global gene expression profiles, and microvascular histology. In bleomycin-injured lung tissue, eGFP labeled the βOE MPC lineage that formed α-SMA– structures resembling microvessels in the distal lung (Figure 5, A, C, E). Further analysis of endothelial investment of the structures via F8 localization demonstrated that the vascular structures did not have an endothelium-lined lumen (Figure 5, B, D, F).

Figure 5 Wnt activation of lung MPCs promotes the formation of abnormal vascular structures during fibrosis. (A–F) Adult WT and βOE mice were induced with i.p. tamoxifen (0.5 mg total) and treated i.t. with 0.15 U bleomycin or PBS vehicle 2 weeks later. Immunostaining was performed on sections of lineage-labeled mouse lungs on day 14 to localize eGFP-labeled (green) MPCs and their derivatives as well as α-SMA (red) and F8 (white). Representative images from βOE mouse lungs are shown (n = 5–6). (G) Human IPF ABCG2+ lung MPCs showed an increased pericyte lineage commitment and alterations in Wnt target gene expression as detected by qRT-PCR. The pericyte lineage markers CSPG4, ACTA2, and RGS5, the Wnt pathway targets DKK1, SFRP1, and WISP1, as well as the matrix proteins COL1A1 and COL1A3 and the cell-cycle regulator CCND1 were analyzed (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, by nonparametric Wilcoxon-Kruskal-Wallis test. (H) Human control, IPF, and HPAH tissue sections were immunostained to detect NG2 (red) and α-SMA (green) (n = 3). Overlapping expression of α-SMA and NG2 (yellow) was localized to microvascular regions of remodeling. (I) NG2-lined microvessels were also present in human IPF lung tissue. Arrows indicate luminal NG2+ cells. Scale bars (C–F, H, and I): 50 μm. Original magnification (A and B): ×4. Images in C and D are enlargements of the highlighted boxes in A, and images in D and F are enlargements of highlighted boxes in B.

We next analyzed isolated human lung ABCG2+ MPCs to determine whether these findings could translate to the microvasculature in the chronic lung disease IPF. We performed global gene expression analysis to characterize the molecular signatures of IPF patient–derived ABCG2+ MPCs. Functional association protein networks were synthesized for genes that were differentially expressed in IPF ABCG2+ MPCs compared with control MPCs on the basis of a significant absolute increased or decreased fold change of more than 1.7 (P < 0.05, by moderated t test). Interestingly, both Wnt and BMPR signaling pathways were highlighted along with smooth muscle contraction, matrix, angiogenesis, and cell-cycle regulation (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 3). We found that IPF ABCG2+ MPCs expressed increased levels of the pericyte markers CSPG4, ACTA2, collagens (COL1A1 and COL1A3), and CCND1 (encoding cyclin D1), with decreased expression of the Wnt inhibitors DKK1 and SFRP1 (Figure 5G), similar to what was observed in PAH ABCG2+ MPCs (Figure 2A). Molecular profiling of IPF patient–derived lung MPCs therefore defined a link between Wnt and BMP signaling in the maintenance of the MPC phenotype.

We next examined human lung tissue samples from control, IPF, and HPAH patients for the existence of NG2-, α-SMA–, and NG2-lined microvessels. NG2 and α-SMA expression was colocalized in both remodeled IPF and PAH microvessels (Figure 5H). NG2-lined microvessels were also detected in IPF lung tissue in areas of fibrosis (Figure 5I). On the basis of these data, we predict that ABCG2+ MPC dysfunction, due to increased canonical Wnt signaling activity, causes abnormal microvascular function and defective angiogenesis during repair, resulting in exacerbated tissue remodeling. While it may seem counterintuitive to study a small population of MPCs as a contributor to PVD disease pathology, the innate characteristics that define them as progenitor cells make them an ideal candidate. The capacity of these MPCs to differentiate, specifically into pericytes, highlights them as an ideal cell type to influence normal and abnormal vascular function. These MPCs may contribute to the PVD associated with adult lung diseases by abnormal lineage differentiation as well as by influencing surrounding endothelial cell (EC) structures (Figure 6) (55).