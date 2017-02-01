Gsα deficiency in the dorsomedial hypothalamus underlies obesity associated with Gsα mutations

G s α is imprinted in DMH. We examined G s α gene expression in the DMH of mice with either maternal (referred to hereafter as E1m–) or paternal (referred to hereafter as E1p–) heterozygous germline Gnas deletions by in situ hybridization. DMH G s α mRNA levels in E1p– mice were approximately 70% of those in controls, while DMH G s α mRNA levels in E1m– mice were only approximately 30% of those in controls (Figure 1, A and B), indicating that G s α is imprinted in the DMH with preferential expression from the maternal allele. The residual DMH G s α expression observed in E1m– mice may indicate that imprinting in DMH neurons is not complete or that G s α is not imprinted in other cell types (e.g., vascular, stroma) within the region that would be included in the samples analyzed.

Figure 1 Gsα is imprinted in the DMH. (A and B) G s α mRNA levels in the DMH (indicated with dashed outline) of WT mice and mice with germline heterozygous Gnas deletion on either the maternal (E1m–) or paternal (E1p–) allele (upper panel: dark field showing G s α expression; lower panel: H&E staining). Original magnification: ×20. (B) Quantification of in situ hybridization study with G s α mRNA levels expressed as percentage of WT. n = 5–8/group. *P < 0.05, E1m– vs. WT; #P < 0.05, E1m– vs. E1p–. (C and D) Body weight curves of (C) male mDMHGsKO and (D) pDMHGsKO mice and their control littermates. (E and F) Body composition of (E) mDMHGsKO and (F) pDMHGsKO mice and their control littermates at 2 to 2.5 months after AAV injection (n = 5–10/group). (*P < 0.05 or **P < 0.01 vs. controls by Student’s t test.) (G) Body length of mDMHGsKO (left) and pDMHGsKO (right) mice and their respective controls at 4 to 5 months after injection (n = 5–14/group). (H) Histology of BAT, epididymal WAT (Epi), and inguinal WAT (Ing) from mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls (H&E staining). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Maternal, but not paternal, G s α deletion in DMH leads to obesity. Mice with DMH-specific deletion within the maternal (mDMHGsKO mice) or paternal (pDMHGsKO mice) G s α allele were generated by bilateral stereotaxic injection of AAV-Cre-GFP into the DMH of male maternal (referred to hereafter as E1fl/+) or paternal (referred to hereafter as E1+/fl) G s α-floxed mice at 6 to 7 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88622DS1). G s α-floxed littermates simultaneously injected with AAV-GFP (lacking Cre) were used as controls. mDMHGsKO mice gradually gained more weight than control mice (Figure 1C) and were 38% heavier at 4 to 5 months after injection (mDMHGsKO 51 ± 1 g vs. control 37 ± 1 g), while pDMHGsKO mice gained weight at a rate similar to that of controls (Figure 1D). Increased weight gain was only observed in mDMHGsKO mice in which AAV-Cre-GFP was correctly targeted to the DMH bilaterally, while mice in which only one side was correctly targeted showed normal body weight (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Only mice in which viral injection was correctly targeted bilaterally are included in the further analysis.

Consistent with increased body weight, mDMHGsKO mice had marked increased fat mass (Figure 1E) with greater lipid accumulation within adipocytes in interscapular BAT and epididymal and inguinal white adipose tissue (WAT) (Figure 1H). mDMHGsKO mice also had a small but significant increase in lean body mass (Figure 1E). The increased thickening between lipid droplets in WAT of mDMHGsKO mice is at least partially explained by increased inflammation and macrophage invasion, as these sections showed increased immunohistochemical staining for the macrophage-specific marker F4/80 (Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast to mDMHGsKO mice, pDMHGsKO mice showed only a small increase in fat mass (Figure 1F) and no obvious changes in BAT or WAT histology (Figure 1H). In line with their increased adiposity, mDMHGsKO mice had a 5-fold increase in serum leptin levels (at 4 to 5 months after injection), while leptin levels were only 2-fold higher in pDMHGsKO mice (Table 1). Body length was not affected in either mDMHGsKO or pDMHGsKO mice (Figure 1G). This parent-of-origin effect of DMH G s α mutation on obesity is consistent with G s α being imprinted in the DMH. There were no differences in serum triiodothyronine (T3), l-thyroxine (T4), or corticosterone levels between groups of mice (Table 1).

Table 1 Serum chemistries in mDMHGsKO, pDMHGsKO, and control mice

Obesity in mDMHGsKO mice is associated with reduced energy expenditure. We observed no differences in daily food intake (normalized by body weight) between mDMHGsKO and control mice at 2 months after injection (Figure 2A) or at 2 weeks after injection (in kcal/d) before the development of obesity in mDMHGsKO mice (Figure 2C). Therefore, obesity in mDMHGsKO mice is not primarily a result of hyperphagia. Food intake was also unaffected in pDMHGsKO mice (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Reduced energy expenditure in mDMHGsKO, but not pDMHGsKO mice. (A) Food intake (left) and body weight (right) of mDMHGsKO and control mice (n = 4–5/group). (B) Food intake (left) and body weight (right) of pDMHGsKO and control mice (n = 4/group). Food intake was measured at 2 months after viral injection and is normalized to body weight. (C) Absolute food intake (kcal/d, left) and body weight (right) of young mDMHGsKO and control mice at 2 weeks after injection (n = 7–10/group). (D and E) Food intake response to MC4R agonist MTII (expressed as percentage of intake vs. intake after vehicle injection) in (D) mDMHGsKO mice (n = 7–10/group) and (E) pDMHGsKO mice (n = 4/group) and their respective controls. (F and G) REE and TEE at 22°C and 30°C in (F) mDMHGsKO mice and (G) pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls at 2 to 2.5 months after viral injection (n = 7–12/group). (H and I) Total and ambulatory (Amb) activity levels in (H) mDMHGsKO mice and (I) pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls (n = 7–12/group). (J and K) Increase in energy expenditure in response to MTII in (J) mDMHGsKO mice (n = 6–10/group) and (K) pDMHGsKO (n = 6) and their respective controls. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. controls by Student’s t test.

Both resting energy expenditure (REE) and total energy expenditure (TEE) were significantly reduced in mDMHGsKO mice at ambient temperature (22°C), but were unaffected at thermoneutral temperature (30°C), a temperature at which SNS stimulation of thermogenesis is minimized (Figure 2F), a finding consistent with impaired SNS activation in response to an environmental temperature below thermoneutrality. mDMHGsKO mice also had low total and ambulatory activity levels at 22°C and low total activity levels at 30°C (Figure 2H). In contrast to mDMHGsKO mice, pDMHGsKO mice had normal energy expenditure and activity levels except for reduced ambulatory activity at 22°C (Figure 2, G and I). Respiratory exchange ratios (vCO 2 /vO 2 ) were unaffected in both mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice (data not shown). Overall obesity in mDMHGsKO mice was associated with reduced energy expenditure with little effect on food intake.

Impaired melanocortin stimulation of energy expenditure in mDMHGsKO mice. We examined the acute energy expenditure and food intake responses to the MC3R/MC4R agonist MTII in mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice. mDMHGsKO mice showed impaired stimulation of energy expenditure in response to MTII (Figure 2J). In contrast, the ability of MTII to inhibit food intake was similar in mDMHGsKO and control mice (Figure 2D; both groups of mice showed an approximately 60% reduction in food intake after MTII when compared with a saline injection). Both energy expenditure and food intake responses to MTII were unaffected in pDMHGsKO mice (Figures 2, E and K). The responses to MTII in mDMHGsKO mice are consistent with these mice having reduced energy expenditure and normal food intake.

Maternal, but not paternal, Gnas deletion in DMH leads to glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. At 2 to 2.5 months after injection, mDMHGsKO mice had elevated fasting blood glucose levels (Table 1). Serum insulin levels were unaffected while fasting, but were strikingly elevated in the fed state (Table 1). At this time point, mDMHGsKO mice also had impaired glucose tolerance (Figure 3A) and insulin sensitivity (Figure 3C). In contrast, all of these parameters were unaffected in pDMHGsKO mice (Figure 3, B and D; Table 1). Serum-free fatty acid, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels were not significantly different between groups, although triglycerides and cholesterol tended to be higher in mDMHGsKO mice (Table 1).

Figure 3 Glucose metabolism in mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice. (A and B) Results of glucose tolerance tests (glucose curve, left; AUC, right) performed on (A) mDMHGsKO mice (n = 7–9/group) and (B) pDMHGsKO mice (n = 5–7/group) and their respective controls. (C and D) Results of insulin tolerance tests (glucose curves as percentage of baseline, left; area below baseline [ABB], right) performed in (C) mDMHGsKO mice (n = 7–10/group) and (D) pDMHGsKO mice (n = 4–6/group) and their respective controls. Experiments in parts A–D were performed in mice at 2.5 to 3 months after injection. (E) Glucose tolerance test (glucose curve, left; AUC, right) performed on mDMHGsKO and control mice at 2 weeks after injection (n = 4–6/group). (F) Body weight of mice at the time of glucose tolerance tests shown in part E. (G) Fasting blood glucose levels in mDMHGsKO and control mice at 2 weeks after viral injection. (H) Serum insulin levels at time 0 and 120 minutes during glucose tolerance tests shown in part E. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. controls by Student’s t test.

In contrast to what was observed in obese mDMHGsKO mice at 2 to 2.5 months after injection, mDMHGsKO mice showed no differences in fasting glucose (Figure 3G) or insulin levels (Figure 3H, time point 0) or in glucose tolerance (Figure 3E) at 2 weeks after injection before the development of obesity (Figure 3F). Insulin levels were elevated at time point 120 minutes of the glucose tolerance test (Figure 3H). These results suggest that G s α deficiency in the DMH does not primarily affect glucose metabolism independently of obesity.

Cold-induced thermogenesis is intact in both mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice. The DMH is a key hypothalamic region governing SNS stimulation of BAT thermogenesis (13, 14). Consistent with histology showing inactive BAT in mDMHGsKO mice (Figure 1H), expression of several BAT genes involved in thermogenesis, including those for PPARγ coactivator 1-α (Pgc1a), cytochrome c (Figure 4A), and uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp1) (Figure 4D , RT) were significantly reduced in mDMHGsKO mice. Despite these differences in BAT activation, mDMHGsKO mice had normal baseline body temperature (mDMHGsKO 36.7 ± 0.2°C vs. maternal control [mControl] 36.8 ± 0.3°C) and were able to maintain normal body temperature while placed at 4°C for 6 hours (Figure 4C). While BAT Ucp1 gene expression in mDMHGsKO mice was decreased at room temperature, its induction in response to cold was fully intact in these mice (Figure 4D), consistent with their ability to maintain normal body temperature in the cold. All of these parameters were unaffected in pDMHGsKO mice (Figure 4, B, C, and E).

Figure 4 Cold tolerance and cardiovascular function in mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice. (A and B) Relative BAT gene expression in (A) mDMHGsKO mice and (B) pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls (n = 5–6/group). (C) Rectal temperature before (0 hours) and after exposure to 4°C for 6 hours (left panel, mDMHGsKO and control mice [n = 9–13/group]; right panel, pDMHGsKO and control mice [n = 4–6/group]). (D and E) BAT Ucp1 gene expression at room temperature (RT) and after 6 hours at 4°C (cold) in (D) mDMHGsKO mice and (E) pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls (n = 5–10/group). #P < 0.05 vs. room temperature; *P < 0.05 vs. controls. (F) Heart rate and (G) blood pressure in mDMHGsKO mice and pDMHGsKO mice and their respective controls (n = 6–7/group). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. controls by Student’s t test (with correction for repeated measures for parts A and B).

We also examined the response of both interscapular BAT and inguinal WAT to chronic cold adaptation. Mice were placed in chambers in which environmental temperature was reduced by 2°C per day over 8 days and then kept at 6°C for 7 days. Similarly to what occurred in the acute cold experiments, a normal body temperature was maintained throughout the experiment and BAT Ucp1 mRNA was induced normally in both mDMHGsKO and pDMHGsKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). BAT histology confirmed that both groups of mutants showed smaller BAT adipocytes with reduced lipid content, a pattern consistent with increased BAT activation (Supplemental Figure 3D). In addition, both sets of mutants showed areas of increased “browning” of inguinal WAT, as determined by increased UCP1 protein expression by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 3E). These results confirm that both BAT activation and WAT “browning” in response to cold are preserved in mDMHGsKO mice.

The DMH has been shown to also regulate cardiac SNS activity via sympathetic premotor neurons in the rostral medullary raphe region and to mediate stress-induced tachycardia (15–18). mDMHGsKO mice had significantly reduced heart rate (Figure 4F) with normal blood pressure (Figure 4G), suggesting that G s α signaling in the DMH is important in regulating cardiac SNS activity. Neither heart rate nor blood pressure was affected in pDMHGsKO mice (Figure 4, F and G).

MC4R deficiency in DMH leads to a phenotype similar to that of mDMHGsKO mice. To determine whether the mDMHGsKO metabolic phenotype may be due to loss of MC4R-G s α signaling in the DMH, we generated mice with homozygous DMH-specific Mc4r deletion (DMH-MC4RKO) by bilateral injection of AAV-Cre-GFP into the DMH of homozygous Mc4r-floxed mice, while mice injected with AAV-GFP served as controls. Loss of MC4R expression in the DMH was confirmed by in situ hybridization (Figure 5A). Overall, DMH-MC4RKO mice had a phenotype very similar to that of mDMHGsKO mice, including a large increase in body weight and fat mass with a smaller increase in lean mass (Figure 5, B and C), a large increase in serum leptin levels (Supplemental Table 1), and increased lipid accumulation in BAT and WAT adipocytes (Figure 5L). DMH-MC4RKO mice had a very small but significant increase in body length (Figure 5D). Similarly to mDMHGsKO mice, DMH-MC4RKO mice had unchanged food intake (Figure 5, G and H), but significantly reduced energy expenditure (Figure 5E), while activity levels were unaffected (Figure 5F). MTII stimulation of energy expenditure was impaired (Figure 5I), while the MTII effect on food intake was unaffected (Figure 5J). DMH-MC4RKO mice were also able to maintain body temperature at 4°C (Figure 5K) despite having relatively inactive BAT based upon histology (Figure 5L). During the same experiments, the ability of cold to increase UCP1 protein expression was not impaired in DMH-MC4RKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that MC4R signaling in DMH is not required for BAT activation in response to cold.

Figure 5 DMH-MC4RKO mice develop obesity with reduced energy expenditure. (A) Mc4r gene expression in DMH of control (AAV-GFP injected MC4R floxed) and DMH-MC4RKO (AAV-Cre injected Mc4r floxed) mice assessed by in situ hybridization (upper panels, dark field showing Mc4r expression; lower panels, H&E staining with DMH outlined). (B) Body weight curves (n = 12–14/group), (C) body composition (n = 7–8/group), and (D) body length (n = 10/group) in DMH-MC4RKO and control mice. (E and F) (E) REE and TEE and (F) total and ambulatory activity levels in DMH-MC4RKO and control mice at 22°C and 30°C (n = 7–8/group). (G and H) (G) Food intake and (H) body weight at the time of food intake measurement (n = 9/group). (I and J) (I) Acute energy expenditure (n = 5–6/group) and (J) food intake (n = 4/group) responses to MTII as compared with vehicle. (K) Cold tolerance test (n = 4–6/group). (L) Histology of BAT, epididymal WAT, and inguinal WAT from DMH-MC4RKO and control mice (H&E staining). Scale bar: 100 μm. All experiments were performed 2 to 2.5 months after viral injection. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. controls by Student’s t test.

DMH-MC4RKO mice studied at 2 to 2.5 months after injection (at a time when they were obese) also had elevated fasting insulin levels (Supplemental Table 1) and impaired glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 5A) and insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 5B). Serum-free fatty acids and triglycerides were unaffected, while serum cholesterol was elevated in DMH-MC4RKO mice (Supplemental Table 1). However, similarly to what we observed in mDMHGsKO mice, DMH-MC4RKO mice examined at 2 weeks after injection when the mice had similar body weight (Supplemental Figure 5E) showed no significant change in glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 5C), fasting glucose (72 ± 5 vs. 70 ± 5 mg/dl, n = 5–7), or fasting insulin (Supplemental Figure 5D). Overall, our results suggest that the metabolic changes observed in mDMHGsKO mice can be mostly, if not completely, accounted for by loss of MC4R signaling in the DMH.

To confirm that loss of G s α in the DMH also leads to loss of MC4R signaling in this region, we examined the phosphorylation of cAMP-response element–binding protein (CREB), a downstream response to G s α-cAMP–protein kinase A activation, in mDMHGsKO and control mice at 1 hour after i.p. MTII administration. We examined the dorsal and compact areas of the DMH, as these have been shown to be the regions where MC4R is expressed (19, 20). The extent of phosphorylated CREB (pCREB) staining was significantly reduced in the DMH of mDMHGsKO mice as compared with controls, while the extent of staining for total CREB protein was similar between the 2 groups (Figure 6).

Figure 6 Reduced MTII-stimulated CREB phosphorylation in the DMH of mDMHGsKO mice. (A) Representative images of the DMH (dorsal and compact area) showing DAPI staining, GFP staining, pCREB staining, and merged images from control and mDMHGsKO mice after i.p. MTII administration. Right panel shows quantification of percentage of GFP+ neurons that are also pCREB+ (n = 9–10). Baseline pCREB staining in control mice after saline injection was very low (7% ± 2% pCREB+/GFP+ neurons; not shown). (B) Representative images of the DMH (dorsal and compact area) showing DAPI staining, GFP staining, total CREB protein staining, and merged images from control and mDMHGsKO mice after MTII administration. Right panel shows quantification of the percentage of GFP+ neurons that are also CREB+ (n = 4–5). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. controls by Student’s t test.

Absence of metabolic effect in mice with loss of G s α expression in other CNS regions. We previously showed that G s α mutations in SIM1 neurons (present in PVN and other sites) (9) and SF1 neurons (present in VMH) (10) do not replicate the metabolic phenotype seen in maternal germline G s α–deficient (E1m–) (4) and maternal whole-brain G s α–deficient (mBrGsKO) (8) mice. Here, we further show that heterozygous G s α deletions in serotonergic neurons (including raphe), agouti-related peptide-expressing (Agrp-expressing) neurons, and cholinergic neurons generated by mating maternal and paternal G s α-floxed mice with tryptophan hydroxylase 2–Cre, (Tph2-Cre), Agrp-Cre, and choline acetyltransferase–Cre (Chat-Cre) mouse lines, respectively, had no effects on body weight or glucose metabolism (Figure 7).