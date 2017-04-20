Sirtuin 2 regulates cellular iron homeostasis via deacetylation of transcription factor NRF2

SIRT2 regulates cellular iron content. To test the hypothesis that SIRT2 directly regulates cellular iron homeostasis, we first measured iron content in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs). We found that cellular iron levels were significantly lower in Sirt2–/– MEFs than in Sirt2+/+ MEFs, as assessed by a non-heme iron assay, radioactive iron content analysis, and measurement of heme levels (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88574DS1). Similarly, silencing SIRT2 in human HepG2 hepatoma cells using an shRNA lentivirus decreased cellular iron content (Figure 1, C and D), and pharmacological inhibition of the protein by the specific SIRT2 inhibitor AGK2 also reduced iron levels in HepG2 cells (Figure 1, E and F). To further confirm the observed effects of SIRT2 on iron regulation, we constructed 2 lentiviruses that overexpressed either the WT SIRT2 (lenti-Sirt2-WT) or a deacetylation-null SIRT2 mutant that lacked deacetylase activity (lenti-Sirt2-DN) (25). These viruses were infected into Sirt2–/– MEFs. Infection with lenti-Sirt2-WT, but not lenti-Sirt2-DN, reversed iron deficiency in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Figure 1G). These results indicate that SIRT2 regulates cellular iron homeostasis at least in part through its deacetylation activity.

Figure 1 SIRT2 regulates cellular iron content. (A) Non-heme iron content in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs normalized to the protein concentration (n = 5 for each genotype). (B) Cellular content of 55Fe in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs after 48 hours of incubation with radioactive iron (n = 10–12 for each genotype). (C) Non-heme iron content in HepG2 cells infected with control lentivirus (lenti-control shRNA) or SIRT2 shRNA (lenti-SIRT2 shRNA) (n = 10–12 per group). (D) Cellular content of 55Fe in HepG2 cells infected with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-SIRT2 shRNA after 48 hours of incubation with radioactive iron (n = 5–6 per group). (E) Non-heme iron content in HepG2 cells treated with DMSO or the SIRT2 inhibitor AGK2 (n = 6 per group). (F) Cellular content of 55Fe in HepG2 cells treated with DMSO or the SIRT2 inhibitor AGK2 overnight after 48 hours of incubation with radioactive iron (n = 6 per group). (G) Non-heme iron content in Sirt2–/– MEFs infected with lenti-control, lenti-Sirt2-WT, or lenti-Sirt2-DN (n = 10–11 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test (A–F) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (G).

SIRT2 mediates iron export through FPN1. We next studied the mechanism by which SIRT2 alters cellular iron by measuring the expression of genes involved in iron regulation. Gene expression of the cellular iron import protein Tfrc was significantly higher and the light chain of the iron storage molecule ferritin (Ftl) was lower in Sirt2–/– MEFs than in Sirt2+/+ MEFs (Figure 2A). These changes are consistent with an iron deficiency signature; however, they were not the primary driver of the decrease in cellular iron in Sirt2–/– MEFs. Among other genes, the cellular iron export protein Fpn1 was noted to be significantly higher at both the mRNA and protein levels in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Figure 2, A and B). Likewise, FPN1 was upregulated in human HepG2 cells infected with lenti-SIRT2 shRNA as compared with those infected with lenti-control shRNA (Figure 2, C and D). HepG2 cells with SIRT2 knockdown also showed increased iron export, as measured by a radioactive iron–based export assay (Figure 2E). These results suggest that enhanced cellular iron export via increased Fpn1 expression in Sirt2–/– or Sirt2-knockdown conditions is likely the primary cause of cellular iron deficiency and that SIRT2 mediates iron export though the regulation of Fpn1.

Figure 2 SIRT2 mediates iron export through FPN1. (A) mRNA levels of genes involved in iron homeostasis in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 5–9 for each genotype). Exoc6, exocyst complex component 6; Dmt1, divalent metal transporter 1; Ftl, ferritin light chain. (B) FPN1 protein levels in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 3 per group). (C) Representative blot from 3 independent experiments showing FPN1 levels in HepG2 cells treated with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-SIRT2 shRNA. (D) mRNA levels of FPN1 in HepG2 cells infected with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-SIRT2 shRNA (n = 5 per group). (E) Time-dependent 55Fe export in HepG2 cells treated with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-SIRT2 shRNA after 16 hours of incubation with radioactive iron (n = 6 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

SIRT2 regulates FPN1 through NRF2. The regulation of cellular iron has previously been shown to mostly occur at the posttranscriptional level via RNA-binding proteins such as IRP1/2 and TTP. Our data suggest that FPN1 mRNA and protein levels are regulated by SIRT2. To determine whether the increase in Fpn1 mRNA with SIRT2 deficiency is at the posttranscriptional level, we measured Fpn1 mRNA stability in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs and in HepG2 cells with or without SIRT2 knockdown after treatment with the transcriptional inhibitor actinomycin D. Our results demonstrated that SIRT2 deficiency does not alter Fpn1 mRNA stability (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), suggesting that SIRT2 regulation of Fpn1 probably occurs at the transcriptional level.

We next assessed the mechanism by which SIRT2 regulates Fpn1 transcription. Fpn1 has been shown to be transcriptionally regulated by the transcription factors HIF, metal-regulatory transcription factor 1 (MTF1), and NRF2 (26, 27). We asked whether these transcription factors are involved in SIRT2-mediated regulation of Fpn1. To determine the role of the HIF pathway in the regulation of Fpn1 by SIRT2, we downregulated SIRT2 in aryl hydrocarbon receptor nuclear translocator (Arnt, encoding the obligatory dimer for HIF1-α and HIF2-α) KO MEFs (Arnt–/– MEFs) and assessed Fpn1 mRNA levels. Since the change in Fpn1 expression with SIRT2 modulation was not altered in Arnt–/– MEFs (Supplemental Figure 2C), we concluded that SIRT2 regulation of Fpn1 is independent of the HIF pathway. Furthermore, Mtf1 knockdown in Sirt2–/– MEFs did not alter Fpn1 levels (Supplemental Figure 2D), indicating that MTF1 is also not involved in this process. However, the increase in mRNA and protein levels of FPN1 in Sirt2–/– MEFs was reversed with Nrf2 knockdown using an Nrf2 shRNA lentivirus (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating that NRF2 mediates SIRT2 regulation of Fpn1. Thus, we focused our studies on the mechanism of SIRT2 regulation of NRF2.

Figure 3 Regulation of Fpn1 by SIRT2 occurs through NRF2. (A) Fpn1 mRNA levels in MEFs infected with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-Nrf2 shRNA (n = 5–6 per group). (B) Representative blot from 2 independent experiments showing FPN1 expression in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs infected with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-Nrf2 shRNA. (C) NRF2 protein levels in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 3 per genotype). (D) mRNA levels of Nrf2 in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 8 per genotype). (E) NRF2 protein levels in nuclei of Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 3 per genotype). (F) NRF2 antioxidant target genes Nqo1 and Hmox1 mRNA levels in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs (n = 8–9 per genotype). (G) Non-heme iron levels in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs infected with lenti-control shRNA or lenti-Nrf2 shRNA (n = 6 per genotype). (H) Luciferase activity in HEK293T cells transfected with a murine Fpn1 promoter–luciferase reporter construct along with Nrf2 plasmid and WT Sirt2 or deacetylation-null Sirt2 plasmids (lenti-Sirt2-WT and lenti-Sirt2-DN). An empty vector was used as a control (n = 4–6 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (A, G, and H) or by Student’s t test (C, D, and F).

We found that NRF2 protein levels were higher in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Figure 3C), while its mRNA levels were lower (Figure 3D), which suggests that SIRT2 destabilizes NRF2 protein at the posttranslational level. The reduced Nrf2 mRNA levels in Sirt2–/– cells is probably a compensatory mechanism when NRF2 protein levels are elevated. Similarly, NRF2 protein levels were also increased in HepG2 cells with SIRT2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 3B). Using a luciferase construct containing NRF2-binding sites (also known as antioxidant response elements [AREs]) of the murine Fpn1 promoter, we showed that NRF2 activates the Fpn1 promoter (Supplemental Figure 3C). Since NRF2 is a transcription factor and translocates into the nucleus upon activation (28), we measured nuclear levels of NRF2 and found them to be significantly higher in Sirt2–/– MEFs than in Sirt2+/+ MEFs (Figure 3E). Cytosolic levels of NRF2 were also increased in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Supplemental Figure 3D), reflecting the increased total levels of the proteins. The increase in nuclear levels of NRF2 suggests a higher transcriptional activity of the protein with SIRT2 knockdown. Thus, we next examined the effects of SIRT2 modulation on NRF2 transcriptional activity. In Sirt2–/– MEFs, we observed an increase in mRNA levels of the antioxidant genes regulated by NRF2, NAD(P)H quinone oxidoreductase 1 (Nqo1) and heme oxygenase 1 (Hmox1) (Figure 3F), suggesting that NRF2 transcriptional activity is increased when SIRT2 levels are reduced.

To confirm these results, we also conducted studies with overexpression of WT SIRT2 and deacetylation-null SIRT2 (lenti-Sirt2-DN). Overexpression of lenti-Sirt2-WT, but not lenti-Sirt2-DN, resulted in a significant decrease in both cellular and nuclear NRF2 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, mRNA expression of Fpn1 and Tfrc was decreased with lenti-Sirt2-WT, but not lenti-Sirt2-DN (Supplemental Figure 4C).

We next asked whether NRF2 is involved in SIRT2-mediated iron homeostasis. Knockdown of Nrf2 significantly increased non-heme iron in Sirt2+/+ MEFs (Supplemental Figure 5A) and reversed the reduced iron levels in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Figure 3G). Furthermore, transcriptional activation of the Fpn1 promoter by NRF2 was reversed by lenti-Sirt2-WT, but not by lenti-Sirt2-DN (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 5B). These results indicate that the regulation of iron homeostasis and Fpn1 expression by SIRT2 is NRF2 dependent.

SIRT2 deacetylates NRF2 and decreases its stability. We next investigated how SIRT2 regulates NRF2 levels. Under normal conditions, Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (KEAP1) sequesters NRF2 in the cytoplasm and promotes its degradation, while stress conditions lead to NRF2 release from KEAP1 and its translocation to the nucleus, with subsequent upregulation of antioxidant gene expression (29). Since NRF2 activity was regulated by SIRT2 and SIRT2 is localized to the cytoplasm, we proposed that SIRT2 interacts with either NRF2 or KEAP1 to alter their activity. To test the hypothesis, we performed co-IP studies of SIRT2 with NRF2 or KEAP1. Flag-tagged SIRT2 was transfected into cells and immunoprecipitated with an anti-Flag antibody, followed by Western blotting with NRF2 or KEAP1 antibody. The co-IP experiments showed interaction between SIRT2 and the NRF2-KEAP1 complex (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 SIRT2 deacetylates NRF2 and promotes its ubiquitination. (A) Co-IP of SIRT2 and either NRF2 or KEAP1 in HeLa cells transfected with Flag-SIRT2. The label “GFP” refers to transfection with a control GFP plasmid, while Flag-SIRT2 was transfected with a Flag-SIRT2 construct. Endogenous NRF2 was detected in the input lane transfected with GFP. (B) Co-IP experiments of HEK293T cells transfected with V5-NRF2 and either GFP (control) or different HATs including EP300, KAT2B, KAT2A, KAT5, and CREBBP, using an anti-V5 antibody for IP and anti–acetyl-lysine (α-Ac-K) or anti-V5 (α-V5) antibodies for immunoblotting. WB, Western blot. (C) HEK293T cells cotransfected with p300 and V5-NRF2 were harvested, and NRF2 was purified by IP. Immunoprecipitated acetylated NRF2 was mixed with NAD+ and WT purified SIRT2 in the presence and absence of NAM, which was used as a deacetylase inhibitor. rSIRT2, recombinant SIRT2. (D) Time course of NRF2 protein stability in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs after treatment with 100 μg/ml CHX. All panels are representative blots from 2 independent experiments.

Since there was an interaction between the NRF2-KEAP1 complex and SIRT2, we then assessed whether NRF2 or KEAP1 could be deacetylated by SIRT2. Cells were cotransfected with V5-tagged NRF2, together with vectors containing either GFP (control) or different HATs including E1A-binding protein P300 (EP300), K(lysine) acetyltransferase 2B (KAT2B), KAT2A, KAT5, and CREB-binding protein (CREBBP), followed by IP using V5 antibody and blotting with anti–acetylated lysine antibody. These studies showed that EP300 and CREBBP acetylate NRF2 (Figure 4B), indicating that NRF2 is posttranslationally modified by acetylation. However, KEAP1 could not be acetylated by any of these HATs (Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, SIRT2 removed NRF2 acetylation in the presence of NAD+ (Figure 4C), and nicotinamide (NAM), which inhibits sirtuins, reversed the deacetylation of NRF2 by SIRT2 (Figure 4C). Since NRF2 levels are increased with SIRT2 depletion, we assessed whether SIRT2 alters the stability of NRF2 protein. We found that NRF2 levels were significantly decreased 120 minutes after treatment with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX), while we did not observe this effect in Sirt2–/– MEFs (Figure 4D). Additionally, overexpression of lenti-Sirt2-WT, but not lenti-Sirt2-DN, resulted in the destabilization of NRF2 protein (Supplemental Figure 6C). There also was no change in SIRT2 levels with CHX treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data indicate that SIRT2 deacetylates NRF2, resulting in its instability and shortened half-life.

Lysines 506 and 508 of NRF2 are the deacetylation targets of SIRT2. We next asked which lysine residue(s) of NRF2 are targets of SIRT2 and are required for the regulation of NRF2 by SIRT2. We found that Flag-tagged human NRF2 was overexpressed in Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– MEFs and then performed IP with Flag antibody to isolate Flag-NRF2 protein and assessed the immunoprecipitated protein by mass spectrometry. Peptide identification and analysis of the precise localization of potential reversible lysine acetylation sites showed that multiple lysine residues in the highly conserved NRF2-ECH homology domains Neh1 and Neh3 were acetylated in Sirt2–/– MEFs, but not in deacetylated in Sirt2+/+ MEFs (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 6D). To confirm these mass spectrometric findings and to narrow down the potential targets, we generated 3 different deacetylation mimetic mutants by mutating lysine (K) to arginine (R) in the following 3 regions: (a) the first 4 lysine residues in Neh1 (Neh1-4KR); (b) the remaining 6 lysine residues in Neh1 (Neh1-6KR); and (c) the 4 lysine residues in Neh3 (Neh3-4KR) (Supplemental Figure 6D). Deacetylation assays with these mutants demonstrated that CREBBP acetylated all of the mutant constructs. However, in the presence of SIRT2, Neh1-6KR and Neh3-4KR maintained their acetylation levels, suggesting that SIRT2 may target lysines within both regions (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7). However, since Neh3 lysines have been shown to be potential targets of SIRT1 (30) and our goal was to study the impact of acetylation of the NRF2 DNA-binding domain on the function of NRF2, we focused our studies on Neh1-6.

Figure 5 Lysines 506 and 508 of NRF2 are targeted and deacetylated by SIRT2. (A) Co-IP experiments in HEK293T cells overexpressing Flag-NRF2 or mutant plasmids and CREBBP together, with or without SIRT2. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag antibody and blotted with anti–acetyl-lysine (α-Ac-K) antibody. The numbers under the gel reflect the degree of protein acetylation in the presence of SIRT2 and CREBBP normalized to CREBBP only. pcDNA3.1 empty vector was used as a control. (B) Luciferase activity in HepG2 cells transfected with a murine Fpn1 promoter–luciferase reporter construct along with NRF2 plasmid or the indicated NRF2 deacetylation mutants with mutations in the indicated NRF2-ECH homology (Neh) domain. SIRT2 was coexpressed as indicated. Fpn1 promoter reporter activity was normalized to Renilla luciferase activity and empty vector (EV). Empty vector was used as a control (n = 6 per group). (C) Protein stability of overexpressed WT NRF2, 6KQ, and 6KR mutants after treatment with CHX in HepG2 cells. Samples were taken 0 and 90 minutes after CHX treatment. Since all of the samples could not be run on the same gel, they were processed on 2 separate gels, with Neh1-6KQ shared between them (n = 3 per group). (D) Luciferase activity in HepG2 cells transfected with a murine Fpn1 promoter–luciferase reporter construct along with NRF2 or NRF2 mutants. Luciferase activity was measured and analyzed as in B. An empty vector was used as a control, and pairwise comparisons were made between the glutamate and arginine mutants for each amino acid site (n = 6 per group). (E) Protein stability of overexpressed 506KQ, 506KR, 508KQ, and 508KR mutants after treatment with 100 μg/ml CHX in HepG2 cells. Samples were taken 0 and 90 minutes after CHX treatment (n = 3 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (B and C) or by Student’s t test (D and E).

Table 1 Acetylated/deacetylated lysine residues in FLAG-NRF2 overexpressed in MEFs detected by mass spectrometry

To confirm that SIRT2-mediated deacetylation of the lysine residues in Neh1 has functional consequences, we assessed the effects of the Neh1-6KR mutant on Fpn1 promoter activity using the Fpn1 promoter–luciferase construct. For these studies, we also made group mutations of Neh1-6K to glutamine (Q) to mimic the acetylated form. A luciferase reporter assay showed that overexpression of NRF2 increased Fpn1 promoter activity, while concurrent overexpression of Sirt2 inhibited NRF2-induced transcriptional activity of the reporter, consistent with our earlier observation. Overexpression of the acetylated form of Neh-6K (i.e., Neh1-6KQ) showed an increase in Fpn1 promoter activity similar to that seen with WT NRF2, which was not decreased with concurrent SIRT2 overexpression, whereas the deacetylated form (i.e., Neh1-6KR) displayed loss of transcriptional activation analogous to Sirt2 overexpression (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8). We also assessed the protein stability of the mutant constructs after treatment with CHX. Neh1-6KR displayed a shorter half-life compared with that of Neh1-6KQ (Figure 5C), suggesting that protein acetylation in at least 1 of these 6 lysine residues is important for NRF2 protein stability. These results further support the notion that acetylation of NRF2 increases its stability and transcriptional activity.

To determine which specific lysine residue(s) in the Neh1 region are targeted by SIRT2, we made individual mutations of the 6 lysine residues to either glutamine or arginine, followed by measurement of Fpn1 promoter activity and NRF2 protein stability. We found that only mutations of 506K and 508K had effects on Fpn1 promoter activity that were similar to the effects seen with the Neh1-6k group mutants; mutation of 506K to Q (506KQ) or 508K to Q (508KQ) maintained transcriptional activity at the same level as that detected in WT NRF2, while mutation of 506K to R (506KR) or 508K to R (508KR) resulted in a loss of transcriptional activation (Figure 5D). Mutation of other lysine residues in this region to either Q or R did not alter transcriptional activation of the Fpn1 promoter (Figure 5D). We confirmed these results by assessing the stability of the mutant proteins. Consistent with the results of our luciferase studies, only 506K and 508K mutants showed protein stability similar to that of the Neh1-6k group mutants (Figure 5E), while no difference was observed in protein stability between Q and R mutations of other lysine residues in this region in response to CHX (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, our data indicate that lysines 506 and 508 of NRF2, both of which are evolutionarily conserved across multiple species (Supplemental Figure 6D), are the functional deacetylation targets of SIRT2.

SIRT2 modulates cellular iron homeostasis in vivo, and its absence promotes cell death in iron deficiency. Our in vitro studies thus far suggest a role for SIRT2 in the regulation of cellular iron homeostasis through deacetylation of NRF2, which diminishes NRF2 stability and transcriptional activity. We then asked whether SIRT2 deficiency could regulate cellular iron homeostasis in vivo. We first demonstrated that NRF2 acetylation was increased in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice, confirming that NRF2 is a target of SIRT2 in mouse livers (Figure 6A). Consistent with the in vitro data, non-heme iron levels were significantly decreased in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice compared with levels in Sirt2+/+ littermate controls (Figure 6B), while FPN1 mRNA and protein levels increased significantly (Figure 6, C and D). The higher Tfrc mRNA levels may reflect activation of the IRP system under iron deficiency (Figure 6C), similar to our observation in tissue culture (Figure 2A).

Figure 6 SIRT2 regulates cellular iron homeostasis in vivo and protects against primary hepatocyte death in iron deficiency. (A) NRF2 acetylation levels in the livers of Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice (n = 3 per genotype). (B) Non-heme iron content in the livers of Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice (n = 5 per genotype). (C) Tfrc and Fpn1 mRNA levels in the livers of Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice (n = 8 per genotype). (D) FPN1 protein levels in the livers of Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice (n = 4 per genotype). (E) Steady-state cell numbers in primary hepatocytes from Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice, as measured by MTS assay after treatment with DFO (n = 1 per genotype; cells cultured in 5 to 6 individual wells per genotype). (F) Cell death in primary hepatocytes from Sirt2+/+ and Sirt2–/– mice measured by PI staining (n = 1 per genotype; cells were cultured in 5 or 6 individual wells per genotype). Original magnification, ×200; scale bar: 50 μm. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test (A–D) or ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (E and F).

Iron is essential for cell survival and is needed for many basic cellular processes such as energy production, DNA synthesis, and substrate conversion. Therefore, we assessed the physiological implications of our observations by assessing cell viability with iron deficiency and Sirt2 deletion. We observed decreased steady-state cell numbers (using the MTS assay) and increased cell death (as determined by positive staining of propidium iodide [PI]) in Sirt2–/– primary hepatocytes compared with littermate control primary hepatocytes in response to iron deficiency (Figure 6, E and F). These results suggest that Sirt2–/– primary hepatocytes are more susceptible to cell death in iron deficiency and that the regulation of cellular iron by SIRT2 may function to protect against cell death during iron deficiency.

Nrf2 deletion reverses iron deficiency in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice. To determine whether iron deficiency in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice is NRF2 dependent, we generated Sirt2–/– Nrf2 double-KO (DKO) mice by crossing Sirt2–/– mice with Nrf2–/– mice. As expected, non-heme iron and FTL levels were lower (Figure 7, A and B) and NRF2 and FPN1 protein levels were higher (Figure 7B) in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice compared with levels in Sirt2+/+ mice. However, deletion of Nrf2 in Sirt2–/– mice reversed the decrease in liver iron and FTL levels and the increase in FPN1 protein levels (Figure 7, A and B). Sirt2–/– Nrf2–/– DKO mice also exhibited a reversal of the expected increase in the expression of Tfrc and Fpn1 genes as well as antioxidant gene targets of NRF2 (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). We also found increased nuclear levels of NRF2 in the primary hepatocytes of Sirt2–/– mice compared with levels in Sirt2+/+ mice (Figure 7C). The effects of SIRT2 and NRF2 on FTL and FPN1 protein expression levels was further confirmed in isolated primary mouse hepatocytes (Figure 7D). Furthermore, we investigated the effects of Nrf2 deletion on hepatocyte cell survival in the absence of SIRT2 and found that deletion of Nrf2 rescued the increased cell death in primary hepatocytes from Sirt2–/– mice under iron deficiency (Supplemental Figure 11). Collectively, these results provide in vivo data demonstrating that NRF2 mediates the iron deficiency response in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice.

Figure 7 Nrf2 deletion reverses iron deficiency in the livers of Sirt2–/– mice. (A) Non-heme iron content in the livers of Sirt2+/+, Sirt2–/–, and Sirt2–/– Nrf2–/– mice (n = 5 per group). (B) NRF2, FPN1, and FTL protein levels in the livers of Sirt2+/+, Sirt2–/–, and Sirt2–/– Nrf2–/– mice (n = 3 per genotype). Bar graph representing densitometry result were shown in (C). (D) Nuclear NRF2 levels in primary hepatocytes isolated from Sirt2+/+, Sirt2–/–, and Sirt2–/– Nrf2–/– mice (n = 1 per genotype; cells were cultured in 5 or 6 individual wells). (E) TFRC1, FTL, and FPN1 protein levels in primary hepatocytes isolated from Sirt2+/+, Sirt2–/–, and Sirt2–/– Nrf2–/– mice (n = 1 per genotype; cells were cultured in 3 individual wells). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

Finally, we investigated the physiological significance of our findings by measuring SIRT2 levels in mouse and human liver tissue with iron overload. We first showed that a reduction in cellular iron leads to an increase in SIRT2, while iron overload has the opposite effect (Supplemental Figure 12). We then assessed the levels of SIRT2 in the livers of 3 different animal models of iron overload: mice with deletion of the hemochromatosis (Hfe) gene, mice with deletion of the hemojuvelin (Hjv) gene, and mice with dietary iron overload (31). In all of these models, we noted a significant decrease in hepatic SIRT2 protein levels in the iron-overloaded livers (Supplemental Figure 13).

We also studied the effects of cellular iron on SIRT2 levels in 2 sets of human liver samples: (a) patients with various degrees of transfusion-associated iron overload due to thalassemia, and (b) infants with fatal neonatal hemochromatosis (NH). In the first group, liver iron content (LIC) was assessed by MRI, and the samples were divided into low, intermediate, and high iron groups on the basis of their LIC scores. Immunohistochemical studies showed that intermediate and high LIC scores were associated with a significant decrease in SIRT2 levels (Figure 8A). Additionally, liver samples from patients with NH showed significantly higher iron (as assessed by Prussian blue staining) and lower SIRT2 levels (Figure 8B), indicating that iron overload is associated with lower SIRT2 levels in human liver. The decrease in SIRT2 likely serves as a compensatory mechanism for the cell to reduce its intracellular iron levels by increasing FPN1 expression.