Targeting integrin α5β1 ameliorates severe airway hyperresponsiveness in experimental asthma

Recombinant human chymase protects against IL-13–enhanced contraction without modulating the classical actin/myosin pathway. Contractile responses to methacholine (Mch) were evaluated in human bronchial rings that were incubated with IL-13 (or vehicle) for 12 hours and treated with human chymase (or vehicle) for 20 minutes. Recombinant human chymase (rhChy) had no effect on the contraction of control bronchial rings but inhibited IL-13–enhanced contraction (Figure 1A), as we previously reported for contraction of mouse tracheal rings (13). This protective effect was also observed when rings were treated with IL-17A, suggesting that the mechanisms responsible for this effect are not cytokine specific and probably involve a common downstream pathway (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Chymase abrogates cytokine-enhanced airway contraction. (A) Force exerted on human bronchial rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline (control), then for 20 minutes with rhChy (30 nM) or vehicle, in response to a range of concentrations agonist Mch. n = 3–9 rings per group. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, for IL-13 versus IL-13/rhChy; repeated measures of variance. (B) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-17A (100 ng/ml) or saline (control), then for 20 minutes with rhChy (30 nM) or vehicle in response to a range of concentrations of the contractile agonist Mch. n = 4–5 rings per group. ***P < 0.001, for IL-17A versus IL-17A/rhChy; repeated measures of variance. All data represent the mean ± SEM.

We have previously shown that mMCP-4, the closest ortholog of human mast cell chymase, acts independently of the epithelium to directly modulate smooth muscle contraction (13). We therefore explored the effect of rhChy on the classical intracellular pathways in smooth muscle cells that contribute to contraction (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88555DS1). Stimulation of smooth muscle cells by agonists such as KCl or Mch induce a rise in intracellular calcium concentration either through influx of extracellular calcium or the release of intracellular calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum (15). This transient increase in intracellular calcium activates downstream pathways to increase myosin light chain kinase activity and phosphorylate the myosin light chain, thus promoting actin-myosin coupling and smooth muscle contraction. The magnitude of contraction downstream of these transient increases in intracellular calcium is most highly correlated with the frequency of calcium oscillations rather than the magnitude of the individual increases (16–18). We thus measured the difference in frequency of Mch-induced calcium oscillations in mouse lung slices pretreated with IL-13 before and after treatment with rhChy and found no effect of chymase on calcium oscillations (Supplemental Figure 1B). The small guanosine triphosphatase (GTPase) RhoA can also contribute to the regulation of smooth muscle contraction through a calcium-independent pathway via inhibition of myosin light chain phosphatase. We therefore evaluated the effects of human chymase on RhoA activity, before and after treatment of both tracheal rings and human ASM cells with IL-13. As expected, IL-13 increased RhoA activity, but human chymase did not modulate this effect (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Finally, we examined the effects of human chymase on phosphorylation of myosin light chain and myosin light chain phosphatase (Supplemental Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Again, while IL-13 induced the expected increases in phosphorylation of each target in response to Mch, human chymase did not modulate these effects. Taken together, our data suggest that the mechanism for chymase-mediated protection from cytokine-enhanced contraction is unlikely to be related to modulation of the classical actin/myosin contraction pathway.

rhChy modulates the interaction of smooth muscle cells with the ECM protein fibronectin. In addition to activation of the actin-myosin power stroke cycle, generation of tension by ASM depends on firm adhesion of the muscle to the underlying ECM (19, 20). Mechanical force can regulate actin polymerization, stimulate the recruitment of the cytoskeletal linker and the signaling proteins focal adhesion kinase (FAK), paxillin, talin, vinculin, and α-actinin, and strengthen connections between these cytoskeletal adhesion complexes, integrins, and the ECM (21–25) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Chymase impairs smooth muscle adhesion to fibronectin and focal adhesion complex phosphorylation. (A) Schematic of alternate pathways important in the transmission of tension. Vh, vinculin head domain; Vt, vinculin tail domain. (B) Adhesion of human ASM cells to fibronectin measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm. Fibronectin (0.1 μg/ml) or cells were treated with the indicated doses of rhChy for 20 minutes and then chymostatin (10 μg/ml) prior to assessment of adhesion. (C) Adhesion of human ASM cells to collagen I (0.1 μg/ml), vitronectin (0.3 μg/ml), or laminin I (10 μg/ml), as measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm. Ligands were treated with the indicated doses of rhChy for 20 minutes and then chymostatin (10 μg/ml) prior to assessment of adhesion. (B and C) Data represent the mean ± SEM from triplicate experiments. (D) Representative Western blots and quantitative densitometry for phosphorylated and total vinculin and FAK in human ASM cells plated on poly-l-lysine (300 μg/ml) alone or poly-l-lysine with either fibronectin (1 μg/ml) or collagen I (1 μg/ml), with the addition of rhChy (30 nM) or vehicle for 20 minutes, followed by chymostatin (10 μg/ml). GAPDH was used as a loading control. Poly, poly-l-lysine; FN, fibronectin; C, collagen I. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus Poly; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus Poly/FN by 2-way ANOVA. n = 3 distinct experiments.

Histologic studies of asthmatic airways show altered profiles of ECM proteins including increased levels of collagens I, III, and V as well as fibronectin and laminin (26–28). We theorized that, since human mast cell chymase is released into the extracellular space, it may act on ECM proteins to modulate their interaction with smooth muscle cells. We directly examined the effect of chymase on cellular adhesion by treating ECM proteins with rhChy and measuring the resultant adhesion of human ASM cells. Treatment of fibronectin with chymase resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in adhesion (Figure 2B). We determined that the reduction in adhesion was due to direct effects of chymase on fibronectin and not to indirect effects on ASM cells themselves, since treatment of human ASM cells with chymase prior to incubation of these cells with fibronectin did not alter adhesion (Figure 2B).

We next sought to determine whether the effects of chymase were specific to fibronectin by examining the effects of chymase on ASM cell adhesion to alternative ECM proteins such as collagen I and laminin I. Chymase had no effect on adhesion to collagen I or laminin I (Figure 2C). Cellular adhesion to fibronectin is mediated in part by interactions between cell-surface integrins and a linear tripeptide sequence in the tenth fibronectin type III repeat, arginine-glycine–aspartic acid (RGD) (29). To determine whether chymase treatment might disrupt interactions with any RGD-containing integrin ligands, we also examined the effects of chymase on adhesion to vitronectin and again found no effect (Figure 2C). We further examined the effects of treatment with chymase on downstream signals induced by integrin ligation, specifically phosphorylation of the intracellular adhesion complex proteins vinculin and FAK. Adhesion to fibronectin or collagen induced phosphorylation of both downstream targets in human ASM cells compared with adhesion to poly-l-lysine (integrin-independent adhesion). These effects were inhibited by treatment of fibronectin with human chymase, but chymase treatment of collagen I had no effect on phosphorylation of either of these proteins (Figure 2D).

Chymase is an S1 serine protease and has been previously reported to have proteolytic activity against fibronectin (30, 31). We theorized that chymase may cleave fibronectin to interfere with the appropriate presentation of integrin recognition sites. We confirmed by Coomassie staining that chymase cleaves purified fibronectin in vitro (Figure 3A). A limited number of cleaved fibronectin fragments were also identified by Western blotting using a polyclonal antibody (Figure 3A), and cleavage was confirmed after ex vivo treatment of mouse tracheal strips with chymase (Figure 3B). We were unable to detect the major, smaller cleavage products by Western blotting, presumably because the epitopes recognized by the antibody we used were destroyed by one or more cleavage events.

Figure 3 Chymase cleaves fibronectin and disrupts integrin binding to abrogate IL-13–enhanced contraction. (A) Coomassie staining (5 μg, left) and representative Western blot (50 μg, right) for fibronectin cleavage products in human plasma fibronectin after treatment with rhChy (30 nM) or vehicle for 20 minutes. (B) Representative Western blot for fibronectin cleavage products in mouse posterior tracheal smooth muscle strips after treatment with rhChy (30 nM) or vehicle for 20 minutes. Ctrl, control. (C) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline (control), then for 1 hour with GRGDSP peptide (RGD, 10 μg/ml) or vehicle in response to a range of concentrations of the contractile agonist Mch. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, for IL-13 versus IL-13/RGD; repeated measures of variance. (D) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline (control), then for 1 hour with GRGDSP (10 μg/ml), 20 minutes with rhChy (30 nM), or both, in response to a range of concentrations of Mch. ***P < 0.001, for IL-13 versus IL-13/RGD plus rhChy. NS, for IL-13/RGD versus IL-13/rhChy versus IL-13/RGD plus rhChy; repeated measures of variance. All data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 4–5 rings per group.

To determine the functional effect of integrin ligation on the transmission of tension, we incubated tracheal rings with GRGDSP, an RGD-containing peptide derived from the tenth fibronectin type III repeat in fibronectin. We found that treatment with GRGDSP abrogated IL-13–enhanced contraction (Figure 3C). Furthermore, the addition of chymase to rings treated with GRGDSP did not confer additional protection from IL-13–enhanced contraction compared with treatment with either GRGDSP or chymase alone (Figure 3D), suggesting that GRGDSP and chymase act along the same pathway to inhibit integrin-mediated transmission of tension.

Integrin α 5 β 1 is critical for fibronectin-mediated adhesion and effective transmission of tension in smooth muscle. Integrins are heterodimeric proteins composed of one α and one β subunit (32). Although RGD has been identified as a general integrin-binding motif recognized by 8 of 24 mammalian integrins, individual integrins differentially bind to RGD sequences in the context of particular protein ligands or to more than one site in a single ligand. To further delineate the integrin(s) most relevant to fibronectin-mediated adhesion of human ASM cells, we first used flow cytometry to determine the potential fibronectin-binding integrins present on these cells. Using the promiscuous β 1 and α v integrin subunits as positive controls and β 6 (present only on epithelial cells) as a negative control, we determined that integrins α v β 3 , α v β 5 , α 8 β 1 , and α 5 β 1 were expressed (Figure 4A). There is currently no antibody specific for α v β 1 , so we used IP, followed by Western blotting, to verify that α v β 1 was also expressed (Figure 4B). To address the possible confounder that either treatment with chymase or IL-13 could modulate integrin expression, we performed flow cytometry and found that there was no change in integrin expression at the cell surface after treatment with either chymase or IL-13 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also evaluated the effect of IL-13 on fibronectin expression and found no major differences in protein or mRNA expression within the cell or in secreted fibronectin in the media (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To determine the primary integrin(s) responsible for fibronectin-mediated adhesion, we performed cell adhesion assays with human ASM cells in the presence or absence of a variety of anti-integrin antibodies. Blockade of either the β 1 or α 5 subunit nearly completely inhibited adhesion to fibronectin, while blockade of β 3 , β 5 , α v , and α 8 integrins had no effect on adhesion (Figure 4C), suggesting that integrin α 5 β 1 is the principal integrin mediating adhesion of ASM cells to fibronectin.

Figure 4 Integrin α 5 β 1 is critical for smooth muscle cell adhesion to fibronectin. (A) Human ASM cells in suspension were labeled with primary antibodies specific for cell-surface integrins β 1 , α v , β 6 , β 3 , β 5 , α 8 , α 5 and a secondary antibody conjugated to APC. The cells were analyzed by flow cytometry and gated for live cells. The resultant population was analyzed for APC expression (solid line). Human ASM cells labeled with a secondary antibody alone served as a control (dashed line). Representative histograms of APC expression versus cell counts are shown. The x axis represents APC expression (mean fluorescence intensity); the y axis represents the cell count (percentage of maximum). (B) Representative Western blot for expression of integrin α v β 1 was determined by IP. Lysates from human ASM cells underwent pulldown with mouse IgG or anti-α v antibody, followed by immunoblotting (IB) for β 1 . Immunoblotting for α v was performed to confirm enrichment of α v . n = 3 distinct experiments. (C) Adhesion (measured by absorbance of crystal violet at 595 nm) of human ASM cells to fibronectin (0.1 μg/ml) after treatment with the indicated specific integrin-blocking antibodies. Data represent the mean ± SEM from triplicate experiments. (D) Schematic of fibronectin, with arrows marking chymase cleavage sites identified during N-terminal sequencing of the 3 cleaved fibronectin bands seen on the Coomassie staining in Figure 3A. The underlined amino acids correspond to aligned sequences detected during N-terminal sequencing.

Integrin α 5 β 1 binds to the RGD sequence in the tenth fibronectin type III repeat with more affinity than do other integrins due to the presence of a PHSRN synergy region located in the ninth fibronectin type III repeat. This region is thought to have no adhesive activity by itself, but causes an increase of approximately 100-fold in the affinity of α 5 β 1 for fibronectin (33–35). We hypothesized that disruption of this interaction might explain the effect of chymase on inhibiting fibronectin-mediated adhesion. We performed N-terminal sequencing of the 3 major cleaved fibronectin bands identified in Figure 3A and identified a total of 5 cleavage sites within fibronectin. Three of the cleavage sites were in domains involved with fibrillogenesis, but, importantly, one cleavage site was within the tenth type III repeat between the PHSRN and RGD sequences (Figure 4D).

To investigate whether the loss of tethering of smooth muscle through the single integrin α 5 β 1 could have signaling effects, we showed that, as with chymase, blockade of integrin α 5 β 1 specifically inhibited phosphorylation of the intracellular adhesion complex proteins vinculin and FAK in ASM cells plated on fibronectin but not collagen I (Figure 5A). Prior to determining the functional consequences of blockade of α 5 β 1 on force generation, we identified that in human bronchial rings, integrin α 5 β 1 is most highly expressed in ASM, with relatively little expression in the subepithelial connective tissue and no expression in the airway epithelium (Supplemental Figure 5). We then examined the effect of blockade of α 5 β 1 on tracheal rings using a blocking antibody directed against the α 5 subunit. This blocking antibody inhibited IL-13–enhanced contraction, but the effects were smaller than those we observed after treatment with chymase (Figure 5B). Given the difficulty of adequate antibody penetration into tracheal rings, we also tested the small-molecule inhibitor ATN-161, a 5-mer capped peptide derived from the PHSRN synergy region of fibronectin. As no other fibronectin-binding integrin requires this synergy site, ATN-161 has been proposed to interact primarily with α 5 β 1 , though it has been shown to interact with other integrins including α v β 3 in vitro (36–38). Treatment with ATN-161 abrogated IL-13–enhanced contraction (Figure 5C) to a degree similar to that seen with human chymase, and, furthermore, the addition of chymase to rings treated with ATN-161 did not confer any additional protection compared with treatment with either ATN-161 or chymase alone (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Blockade of α 5 β 1 inhibits focal adhesion phosphorylation and impairs IL-13–enhanced tracheal ring contraction. (A) Representative Western blot and quantitative densitometry for phosphorylated and total vinculin and FAK in human ASM cells treated for 20 minutes with integrin α 5 –blocking antibody (P1D6, 10 μg/ml) or mouse IgG control, then plated on poly-l-lysine (300 μg/ml) or poly-l-lysine with either fibronectin (1 μg/ml) or collagen I (1 μg/ml). GAPDH was used as a loading control. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus Poly; #P < 0.05 versus Poly/FN. n = 3 distinct experiments. GAPDH was used as a loading control. *P < 0.05 and **P <0.01 versus Poly; #P < 0.05 versus Poly/FN, by 2-way ANOVA n = 3 distinct experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline and for 12 hours with α 5 -blocking antibody (300 μg/ml) or rat IgG in response to a range of concentrations of the contractile agonist Mch. ***P < 0.001, for IL-13/IgG versus IL-13/anti-α 5 . (C) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline, then for 1 hour with a small-molecule inhibitor directed against the α 5 β 1 synergy site of fibronectin (ATN-161, 100 μg/ml) or vehicle in response to a range of concentrations of Mch. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, for IL-13/vehicle versus IL-13/ATN-161. (D) Contractile force of mouse tracheal rings measured after incubation for 12 hours in DMEM with IL-13 (100 ng/ml) or saline (control), then for 1 hour with ATN-161 (100 μg/ml), 20 minutes with rhChy (30 nM), or both, in response to a range of concentrations of Mch. ***P < 0.001, for IL-13/vehicle versus IL-13/ATN-161 plus rhChy. NS, for IL-13/ATN-161 versus IL-13/rhChy versus IL-13/ATN-161 plus rhChy. (B–D) Data represent the mean ± SEM; n = 3–5 rings per group; significance was determined by repeated measures of variance.

Integrin α 5 β 1 is a therapeutic target for the treatment of airway contraction. To determine the in vivo effect of inhibition of α 5 β 1 on airway hyperresponsiveness, we sensitized WT C57BL/6 mice with 3 weekly i.p. injections of OVA, followed by 3 consecutive days of i.n. challenge with OVA. We delivered ATN-161 i.n. 1 hour prior to measurement of airway responsiveness to acetylcholine and found that inhibition of α 5 β 1 protected against increased airway hyperresponsiveness after OVA challenge (Figure 6A). Differential counting of cells obtained by bronchoalveolar lavage revealed similar numbers of macrophages, eosinophils, lymphocytes, and neutrophils in the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 6); H&E staining of lung sections revealed no differences in inflammation; and period acid-Schiff (PAS) staining of lung sections showed no differences in mucus staining (data not shown). To test the hypothesis that airway relaxation could be enhanced by targeting both the classical pathway involved in tension generation and the alternate pathway involved in transmission of tension to the ECM, mouse tracheal rings were treated with IL-13 and precontracted with a submaximal dose of Mch, and then relaxation responses to isoproterenol were evaluated after the addition of ATN-161 or vehicle. As expected, the addition of ATN-161 enhanced the relaxation induced by isoproterenol to near baseline (Figure 6B). Taken together, these data support the hypothesis that disruption of integrin-ECM association impairs the mechanical transmission of tension and identify integrin α 5 β 1 as a useful adjunctive therapeutic target for the treatment of airway hyperresponsiveness and bronchoconstriction in asthma.