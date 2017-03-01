A mouse model of MYCN-driven retinoblastoma reveals MYCN-independent tumor reemergence

To explore roles for MYCN in retinoblastoma, we used a TET-ON–inducible system, in which human MYCN can be controllably overexpressed (29) (Figure 1A). Here, a retina-specific Cre driver (Pax6 α enhancer Cre) (30) is coupled with a lox-stop-lox reverse tetracycline transactivator (rtTA) allele to lead to rtTA expression specifically in early retinal progenitor cells (beginning near E10) and their daughter cells. In the presence of a tetracycline-responsive element–MYCN/firefly luciferase (TRE-MYCN/LUC) allele (29) containing a tetracycline response element, human MYCN, and a luciferase reporter, doxycycline (DOX) addition to the food leads to overexpression of both MYCN and luciferase that can be monitored in vivo. Mice with the combination of LoxP-Stop-LoxP–reverse Tet transactivator (LSL-rtTA) TRE-MYCN/LUC Pax6 α enhancer Cre alleles are referred to herein as TET-MYCN mice.

Figure 1 MYCN overexpression cooperates with Rb loss to drive retinoblastoma. (A) Strategy to overexpress MYCN in Rb or Rb/p107-deficient retina. Retina-specific Pax6 α enhancer Cre (Pax6 α Cre) drives the expression of rtTA in the developing retina. The TRE-MYCN allele allowed for DOX-dependent expression of MYCN and luciferase in the retina. Image shows an in vivo assessment of bioluminescence in a tumor-bearing animal. (B) Kaplan-Meier curve shows the time to externally evident retinoblastoma in Rb/p107 (Rb/p107 DKO) compared with Rb/p107/TET-MYCN (Rb/p107 DKO MYCN) mice. The time to tumor presence in the first eye (unilateral curve) and second eye (bilateral curve) is shown. (C) H&E-stained eye from an Rb/p107/TET-MYCN mouse at P12, showing extensive retinoblastoma. The inset image is of tumor cells (original magnification, ×100) and shows Homer Wright rosettes typical of human and mouse retinoblastomas. O.N., optic nerve. (D) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the time to unilateral and then bilateral retinoblastoma formation in Rb/TET-MYCN (Rb KO MYCN) mice. (E) H&E staining of retinoblastoma-containing eye from an Rb/TET-MYCN model (inset: original magnification, ×100). Black scale bar: 500 μm; white scale bar: 25 μm.

MYCN overexpression accelerates Rb/p107-deleted retinoblastoma. We examined whether TET-MYCN would synergize with Rb family member loss to promote retinoblastoma. In a previous mouse model harboring conditional Rb and p107 deletion in the retina (genotype Pax6 α enhancer Cre Rbfl/fl p107fl/fl, referred to hereafter as Rb/p107 mice), retinoblastomas arose with long latency. MYCN was spontaneously amplified in a subset of mice from this model (24), just as MYCN is amplified in human retinoblastomas. We used the Rb/p107 model to now overexpress MYCN (referred to hereafter as Rb/p107/TET-MYCN mice). To induce MYCN during retinal development, we fed DOX-containing chow to breeders throughout their pregnancy and before weaning, such that MYCN was overexpressed throughout retinal development and into adulthood. Rb/p107/TET-MYCN animals were followed until they developed advanced retinoblastoma. We found that overexpression of MYCN dramatically accelerated the time to retinoblastoma (Figure 1B). Rb/p107 mice developed retinoblastoma with only partial penetrance, and starting at about 5 months of age, Rb/p107/TET-MYCN mice exhibited bilateral retinoblastomas, typically from the time that their eyes opened (Figure 1, B and C). Thus, MYCN potently synergizes with Rb/p107 loss to promote retinoblastoma.

MYCN overexpression with Rb deletion alone drives retinoblastoma. We next examined the effects of MYCN overexpression on retinae lacking Rb but with p107 intact (Rb/TET-MYCN mice). Remarkably, MYCN overexpression promoted retinoblastoma in the Rb-mutant context, bypassing any need to inactivate p107 or p130 (Figure 1, D and E). Rb/TET-MYCN mice developed retinoblastoma with very rapid kinetics (average of 54 days) and complete penetrance. While a subset of retinoblastoma patients who harbor MYCN amplification but not RB mutation has been described (3), we found no effect of MYCN overexpression on retinoblastoma when Rb was WT (Figure 1D). MYCN overexpression cooperated with Rb loss to lead to rapid retinoblastoma when DOX was present during retinal development (Figure 1, D and E). Interesting morphological changes were also noted when comparing retinoblastomas in the Rb/TET-MYCN mouse model with those in the Rb/p107 and Rb/p107/TET-MYCN mouse models. Tumors arising in Rb/p107 mice were composed of small, round blue cells with scattered apoptotic bodies and mitotic figures (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88508DS1). In some animals, neuroblastic Homer Wright rosettes were present. In Rb/TET-MYCN mice, tumor cells were somewhat larger and more often elongated, angular, or molded together (Supplemental Figure 1B) — anaplastic features that have been associated with MYCN amplification in human retinoblastoma and worse clinical outcomes (3, 31). We found that anaplastic changes were even more prominent in Rb/p107/TET-MYCN tumors (Supplemental Figure 1C).

We hypothesized that retinoblastoma, a pediatric cancer, would require MYCN overexpression to occur during retinal development to lead to retinoblastoma. Indeed, when we administered DOX to adult 3-week-old mice, retinoblastoma emerged in only 1 of 20 Rb/TET-MYCN mice (Supplemental Figure 2). This result indicates that there is a critical window during retinal development, prior to P21, for MYCN overexpression to efficiently cooperate with Rb loss in promoting retinoblastoma.

MYCN overexpression synergizes with Rb loss to bypass a proliferative block. To examine mechanisms underlying the observed synergy between MYCN and Rb loss, we analyzed mutant retinae at 2 time points, P12 and P22. We examined proliferation using BrdU and anti-Ser10 phosphorylated histone H3 (p-H3) immunohistochemical analysis and apoptosis using a TUNEL assay. At P12, when cells in control retinae had stopped proliferating, Rb and Rb/TET-MYCN retinae exhibited extensive proliferation and apoptosis (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3). We found no significant differences in proliferation or apoptosis levels between these genotypes. By P22, however, proliferation in the Rb-mutant retina had nearly ceased, and retinae in the Rb KO model were hypocellular owing to prior apoptosis. In contrast, proliferation continued unabated in the Rb/TET-MYCN retinae (Figure 2B). Thus, MYCN overexpression bypasses a proliferation block that otherwise occurs in the Rb-deficient retina. To identify gene expression changes driven by MYCN in the Rb-deficient retina, we focused on the earlier P12 stage, when there was no significant difference in overall proliferation levels between Rb and Rb/TET-MYCN–mutant retinae. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data revealed both MYC-associated and E2F-associated gene sets as the top 2 most highly enriched gene sets in the Rb/MYCN condition compared with Rb alone (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). Enrichment of E2F-associated gene sets compared with Rb-mutant retinae suggests that gene expression programs promoted by Rb loss may be strengthened by MYCN overexpression. We also used the edgeR package (32) to identify significant differentially expressed genes (Supplemental Table 2). Analyses of enriched Gene Ontology (GO) terms also revealed ribosome-, extracellular matrix–, and tissue development–associated genes to be enriched in the Rb/MYCN-overexpressed transcripts when compared with Rb-null retinae (Figure 3B). The most significant GO term was “cytosolic ribosome” (FDR-adjusted P value = 6.6 × 10–12), consistent with MYCN activation of ribosomal biogenesis–associated gene expression programs (33). Genes overexpressed in the Rb-null relative to Rb/TET-MYCN retinae at P12 included genes involved in eye/retina development (Figure 3C). The phenotypic data, along with gene expression changes, including enrichment of E2F target gene sets with MYCN overexpression, support the notion that MYCN drives proliferation programs in Rb-null cells to promote retinoblastoma. This is consistent with our finding that MYCN overexpression obviates the need for inactivation of other negative cell-cycle regulators to induce retinoblastoma (such as the other Rb family members p107, p130, and p27).

Figure 2 MYCN cooperates with Rb inactivation to increase proliferation in the retina. (A) Brdu and p-H3 analysis of retinae at P12 showing increased proliferation in Rb-null (Rb KO) and Rb/TET-MYCN (Rb KO MYCN) retinae relative to control or MYCN-only retinae. N = 4–7 independent retinae, with 1 section examined per retina. (B) BRDU and p-H3 analysis at P22 shows increased proliferation in Rb/TET-MYCN retinae relative to Rb-deficient retinae that had largely exited the cell cycle. N = 4–6 independent retinae, with 1 section per retina. Scale bar: 25 μm. Error bars represent the SD. P values shown in B were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Figure 3 Gene expression changes with MYCN overexpression in Rb-deleted retina. (A) GSEA comparing Rb-null (n = 4) with Rb/MYCN (n = 4) retinae at P12. The 50-gene “Hallmark signatures” set from MSigDB was queried and showed MYC- and E2F-related gene sets as the top 2 most significant gene sets enriched upon MYCN overexpression in the Rb-null retina. (B) Top 10 gene sets enriched in Rb/TET-MYCN and top 3 gene sets in Rb-null P12 retinae, with the normalized enrichment score (NES) shown. (C) Enriched GO terms in genes upregulated in Rb/TET-MYCN relative to Rb-null P12 retinae. (D) Enriched GO terms in genes upregulated in Rb-null relative to Rb/TET-MYCN P12 retinae. MF, molecular function; BP, biological process; CC, cellular component.

Suppression of MYCN expression in retinoblastoma cells. To determine whether maintenance of MYCN expression is important for retinoblastoma cells in culture, we generated cell lines from Rb/TET-MYCN and Rb/p107/TET-MYCN retinoblastomas in the presence of DOX. Removal of DOX led to a rapid loss of MYCN protein (Figure 4A) and suppression of proliferation (Figure 4B) that was associated with G 1 block (Supplemental Figure 4A). The cells exhibited an enlarged and flattened morphology (Supplemental Figure 4B) and stained positively for senescence-associated β-gal (SA-β-gal) (Supplemental Figure 4C). MYCN has been found to control global chromatin structure, with MYCN-deficient neural progenitor cells exhibiting global hypoacetylation (13). To examine the effects of MYCN suppression on global histone marks, we performed Western blotting of extracted histones. Removal of DOX led to global reduction in acetylation at a number of sites associated with active chromatin, including H3K9, H3K27, and H2AK5, and led to increases in repressive marks such as H3K27 and H4K20 trimethylation (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D). Acute MYCN suppression in retinoblastoma cells led to the suppression of proliferation and changes in histone modifications that are generally associated with repressive chromatin.

Figure 4 Sustained MYCN expression is initially required for retinoblastoma cell proliferation. DOX removal in cell lines derived from Rb/TET-MYCN tumors led to (A) reduced MYCN protein expression on Western blotting and (B) proliferation impairment, as assessed by counting cells 1, 3, and 5 days after plating. Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments. (C) Western blot of histone extracts from 3 Rb/TET-MYCN cell lines showing reduced histone H3K9, H3K27, and H2A K5 acetylation (Ac) and increased H3K27 and H4K20 trimethylation (me3) upon removal of DOX from the media. Individual blots indicating equal loading are shown Supplemental Figure 4D. (D) DOX removal in vivo initially resulted in suppression of MYCN protein expression by day 4. (E) Immunohistochemical analysis shows decreased BrdU-positive cells and increased cleaved caspase 3 (CC3) levels 4 days after DOX removal. Black scale bars: 500 μm; white scale bars (insets): 25 μm. Plot shows quantification from 5 to 8 independent retinae per genotype. The P values were determined by Student's t test. (F) Photographs showing a mouse with retinoblastoma in the anterior chamber, compared with 49 days later when the tumor had regressed.

Suppression of MYCN expression in MYCN-driven tumors leads to cell-cycle arrest and partial tumor regression. Several studies have reported on potential MYCN-directed therapeutic approaches to reduce MYCN expression levels (14–18). One approach involves inhibition of aurora kinase A, which is required for MYCN protein stability (14–16). We found that MYCN overexpression in retinoblastoma cell lines conferred sensitivity to aurora kinase A inhibition using MLN8237 (alisertib) (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). MLN8237 treatment led to reduced MYCN protein levels and activation of p53 in an Rb/TET-MYCN retinoblastoma cell line (Supplemental Figure 5B). Two Rb/TET-MYCN and two Rb/p107/TET-MYCN cell lines were highly sensitive to MLN8237 in the DOX-ON condition (Supplemental Figure 5C). Removal of DOX from the media of these cell lines suppressed MYCN expression and strongly reduced the effectiveness of MLN8237, suggesting that the effectiveness of aurora kinase A inhibition was MYCN dependent. DOX removal led to decreased proliferation upon MYCN suppression, which could have affected the MLN8237 response; thus, we also compared MLN8237 activity in retinoblastoma cells that differed in MYCN expression levels but that had similar proliferation rates. In cell lines derived from Rb/p107 retinoblastomas, in which MYCN protein levels were very low, there was a strikingly reduced effect of MLN8237 compared with cell lines from Rb/p107/TET-MYCN retinoblastomas (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Thus, the inhibitory effect of MLN8237 was specific to MYCN-overexpressing retinoblastoma cells. These data indicate that MYCN-directed therapy acts in a MYCN-specific manner in retinoblastoma cells.

We hypothesized that retinoblastomas initiated by Rb inactivation and MYCN overexpression would maintain a continued requirement for MYCN expression, given the complete absence of retinoblastoma in mice lacking Rb alone (22, 23, 34). To test this hypothesis, we removed DOX from the feed of retinoblastoma-bearing Rb/TET-MYCN animals. Four days after DOX removal, MYCN protein levels were suppressed (Figure 4D), and we found a strong decrease in BrdU-positive cells along with an increase in apoptosis, as shown by cleaved caspase 3 immunohistochemical analysis (Figure 4E). Histological changes were also evident 4 days after DOX removal, as the reduction in MYCN expression was associated with a round, regular tumor cell morphology, suggesting increased differentiation as well as a dramatic reduction in mitotic figures (Supplemental Figure 1D). In contrast to the phenotype observed in cell culture, where DOX removal led to features of senescence, we found no evidence of senescence in vivo 4 days or 27 days after DOX removal. Tumors did not stain for SA-β-gal 4 or 27 days after DOX removal (Supplemental Figure 6A), and we did not observe an upregulation of a panel of senescence-associated transcripts such as p21 or p16 or senescence-associated cytokines (Supplemental Figure 6B). In 66 of 71 tumor-bearing eyes, complete elimination of retinoblastoma in the anterior chamber of the eye was eventually observed with DOX removal (average time of 21 ± 13 days) (Figure 4F and Figure 5B). The early response to MYCN suppression was suppression of tumor proliferation, increased cell death, and tumor elimination from the anterior chamber of the eye.

Figure 5 MYCN-independent retinoblastomas emerge in the absence of DOX. (A) BrdU analysis showing regions with extensive proliferation in Rb/TET-MYCN retinae in the DOX-OFF condition 27 days after DOX removal, while other regions were nonproliferative. Black scale bar: 500 μm; white scale bars: 25 μm. Five of twelve eyes examined showed pockets of proliferation, with one section examined per eye. (B) Histogram showing the proportion of eyes with no tumor regression upon DOX removal, with regression but no regrowth, and with regression followed by DOX-independent tumor regrowth. (C) Photographs showing tumor regression upon DOX removal and then reappearance in the anterior chamber of the eye in 2 animals. (D) BrdU analysis showing a high proliferation rate in DOX-independent returned tumor. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier curves showing the time to development of late-stage retinoblastoma filling the eye. Rb/TET-MYCN mice were either maintained continuously on DOX (n = 17), or had DOX removed from their diet when the retinoblastoma was first externally visible in the eye (n = 42), usually with tumor evident in the anterior chamber. The P value shown was determined by log-rank test.

MYCN-independent proliferation and tumor reemergence. We next determined whether the proliferation arrest associated with MYCN suppression in vivo would be sustained over time. Twenty-seven days after DOX removal, we performed BRDU analysis. In 5 of 12 eyes, we found pockets of extensive proliferation, while other regions of the retinoblastoma were nonproliferative (Figure 5A). We followed mice for a return of tumor to the anterior chamber of the eye. In 56 of the 66 eyes that showed tumor regression from the anterior chamber, we found that tumors eventually returned (Figure 5, B and C). The average time to relapse was 87 ± 51 days, and when tumors returned, they were highly proliferative (Figure 5D). We followed mice beyond the time of the tumor’s first appearance in the eye to when morbidity from advanced retinoblastoma filling the eye occurred and euthanasia was required. We compared cohorts with or without DOX removal at the first appearance of tumor cells in the eye and found that the mice with DOX removal had significantly increased survival, free of advanced retinoblastoma filling the eye (Figure 5E). One mechanism associated with DOX-independent growth of tumors driven by a DOX-inducible oncogene could be reactivation of the initiating oncogene. For example, rtTA mutations could occur that render the allele DOX independent (35). Examination of 27 tumors that had returned using quantitative real-time PCR to assess transgenic human MYCN expression showed that only 1 tumor had high MYCN expression levels (Supplemental Figure 7A). This tumor also had high levels of luciferase bioluminescence (not shown), suggesting a rare occurrence of DOX-independent activation of rtTA in this sample. We did not observe widespread upregulation of endogenous murine Mycn, Myc, or Mycl in the DOX-independent tumors (Supplemental Figure 7B). Thus, reactivating the initiating oncogene MYCN was not a frequent cause of DOX-independent retinoblastoma regrowth in this model. Previous mouse models relied on mutation of other Rb family members or p27, together with Rb inactivation, to induce retinoblastoma. We found no loss of p107, p130, or p27 in a group of tumors that returned in the absence of DOX (Supplemental Figure 8).

Amplification of Mir-17-92 in a subset of DOX-independent tumors. To identify genetic changes that occur in MYCN-independent retinoblastomas, we performed copy number variation (CNV) analyses, comparing DNA copy numbers in the tumor relative to normal tail DNA. We used low-coverage whole-genome sequencing to identify regions of deletion and amplification in Rb/TET-MYCN (DOX-ON) versus Rb/TET-MYCN (DOX-OFF) retinoblastomas and found whole chromosome gains and losses in the MYCN-ON condition but did not see focal amplifications. In contrast, we now observed focal amplifications in the MYCN-OFF condition. One of thirteen DOX-independent samples showed Mycn genomic amplification (Figure 6, A and C). More frequently, recurrent focal amplifications were found not in Mycn but rather in a key MYCN target gene, Mir-17-92, which encodes the miR-17~92 cluster (Figure 6, B and C). To expand upon this result, we performed quantitative real-time PCR for Mir-17-92 copy numbers across a larger sample set and found that 4 of 26 tumors harbored Mir-17-92 amplifications in the MYCN-OFF group, while 0 of 25 harbored Mir-17-92 amplifications in the MYCN-ON group (Supplemental Figure 9A). We did not expect to see Mir-17-92 amplifications in the MYCN-ON group, as Mir-17-92 is a well-characterized direct MYCN target gene (7, 36–38). We next determined whether enforced expression of Mir-17-92 would allow Rb/TET-MYCN cells to continue to cycle upon DOX removal and the consequent MYCN suppression. We used a murine stem cell virus–Mir-17-92 (MSCV–Mir-17-92) retroviral vector (39) to overexpress Mir-17-92 in 2 Rb/TET-MYCN cell lines. We achieved expression of miR-17 at levels similar to those found in the Rb/TET-MYCN DOX-ON condition (Supplemental Figure 9B). However, Mir-17-92 overexpression did not rescue the proliferation arrest caused by DOX removal and MYCN suppression in either cell line (Supplemental Figure 9C). Thus, a subset of retinoblastomas that had evolved DOX independence exhibited amplification of a key MYCN target gene, while the majority of these tumors did not show focal amplifications or deletions of MYCN or its targets.