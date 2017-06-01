Ca2+ channel clustering with insulin-containing granules is disturbed in type 2 diabetes

Localized Ca2+ entry into human β cells. We simultaneously imaged submembrane [Ca2+] and exocytosis in β cells from nondiabetic (ND) human donors (Supplemental Figure 9; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88491DS1 for details) using total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) microscopy (Figure 1, A and B). The cells expressed neuropeptide Y–mCherry (NPY-mCherry) as a secretable granule marker and were loaded with the fast Ca2+ indicator Fluo5F (K D ~2.3 μM) and the slow Ca2+ chelator EGTA (both supplied as acetomethoxy esters). The latter narrows the Fluo5F/Ca2+ signal from individual Ca2+ influx sites by restricting Ca2+ diffusion (34) but does not affect β cell electrical activity or glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (8). The cells were then subjected to pulses of elevated K+ (75 mM for 1 s every 10 s) from a pressurized glass pipette. Relatively high K+, together with the ATP-sensitive potassium channel (KATP channel) opener diazoxide, essentially clamps the membrane potential, resulting in steep depolarizations and rapid opening of voltage-gated Ca2+ channels. During K+ pulses, the Fluo5F signal increased by about 4-fold and returned toward baseline in the interval between (Figure 1C, black lines). Small areas of locally high Fluo5F fluorescence could be discerned (Figure 1A), suggesting an uneven distribution of voltage-gated Ca2+ entry. Exocytosis was triggered by the depolarizations (Figure 1F, gr) and continued during the 9-second intervals between pulses, in agreement with data from capacitance recordings (17). On average, 0.085 ± 0.010 granules/μm2 underwent exocytosis in response to the train of depolarizations (n = 120 granules, 22 cells, normalized to the footprint area). Exocytosis was significantly faster during the short depolarizations than during the interval between (63 of 120 events; P < 0.0001 by logistic modeling) (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Local calcium influx at exocytosing granules in human islet cells. (A and B) TIRF images of a ND (A) and T2D (B) human β cell expressing NPY-mCherry (see “gr,” granule) and loaded with the Ca2+ sensor Fluo5F (right), before and during (stim) stimulation with 75 mM K+. Circles indicate the location of exocytosis events. Scale bar: 5 μm (A and B). (C) Time course of Fluo5F-Ca2+ fluorescence (the whole-cell signal was normalized to prestimulation, Fcell/Fcell 0 ; black lines) and cumulative exocytosis events (orange line) in a cell periodically stimulated with K+ as indicated. The stimulation was carried out for 1 second, with an interval of 9 seconds. Imaging was performed from 2 seconds before until 2 seconds after each pulse. (D) Exocytosis events as a function of time relative to the most recent K+ pulse in 22 cells, as in A. (E) Average Fluo5F fluorescence from responders (blue) and failures (black), aligned to the onset of the K+ application and the center position of each granule. There were 102 granules each in 22 cells from 8 ND donors. P = 0.033, by Student’s t test, for the difference in peak amplitude. (F) Examples of an individual granule undergoing exocytosis (gr), the Fluo5F signal for the same granule (Fluo5F), the average Fluo5F signals for 102 responders in ND cells (Avg ND), and 104 responders in T2D cells (Avg T2D). Sequences were aligned to the onset of K+ application (red arrow). Note the different spatial scale for the example and the averages. (G) As in F, but for granules that failed to undergo exocytosis (failures). In F and G, the image frames are shown for every 0.1 second. Arrowheads indicate onset of stimulation. Scale bars: 1 μm (F and G). (H–J) As in C–E, but for 104 granules each in 26 cells from 7 T2D donors. Dashed lines in J indicate a subset of 8 ND cells with the highest cell-averaged Fluo5F/Ca2+ responses.

To understand the spatial relationship of exocytosis and Ca2+ influx, we compared the Fluo5F signal at granules that responded to the depolarization with exocytosis (responders) with that at granules that remained docked during the experiment (failures). The individual Fluo5F image sequences suggested local influx of Ca2+ near responders (Figure 1, F and G, Fluo5f). This became more obvious when the image sequences were averaged for all responders (Figure 1F). In contrast, at failures, the signal increased gradually and was spatially more uniform (Figure 1G, Avg ND). On average, the peak of the local Fluo5F signal, normalized to its prestimulatory value (F/F 0 ), was higher at responder granules than at failures (F/F 0 = 1.80 ± 0.20 vs. 1.57 ± 0.12 in 102 granules from 22 cells, P = 0.033) (Figure 1E). The difference was even greater when we compared granules undergoing exocytosis during a pulse (F/F 0 = 2.78 ± 0.69, n = 19, P = 0.002 vs. failures) with those between pulses (F/F 0 = 1.14 ± 0.06, n = 23, P = 0.028 vs. during pulses). Thus, depolarization-induced [Ca2+] entry occurs preferentially near granules that are released with short latency and high probability. We reached similar conclusions with human β cells stimulated with elevated glucose (Supplemental Figure 1) or tolbutamide (Supplemental Figure 7).

Localized Ca2+ influx is absent in β cells from human diabetic donors. During the course of this study, we had access to islets from 7 donors with clinically diagnosed T2D (glycated hemoglobin [HbA1c] values between 6.1% and 7.9 %). When these β cells were depolarized with K+ (Figure 1, B and H), the Ca2+ responses were on average smaller than those in β cells from ND donors (peak F/F 0 = 0.92 ± 0.40 in 26 T2D cells vs. 1.80 ± 0.20 in 22 ND cells, P = 0.05) (Figure 1, H and J). Inspection of the traces revealed that this was due to a large fraction of cells with very small Ca2+ responses in the T2D group. Exocytosis occurred with slight preference during the 1‑second depolarizations and continued during the 9‑second interval between (24 vs. 97 events, P = 0.0004 by logistic modeling) (Figure 1I). However, the estimated probability per time unit for exocytosis to occur during the pulse, rather than between stimuli, was significantly lower in T2D cells than in ND cells (P = 0.0001 by logistic modeling). Notably, Ca2+ influx in T2D β cells was not localized to granules (Figure 1G, Avg T2D), and the peak Fluo5F/Ca2+ signal in responders was not higher than that in failures (0.92 ± 0.40 vs. 1.38 ± 0.09, n = 102–105 granules in 26 vs. 22 cells), even in the few cells that had normal cell-averaged Ca2+ amplitudes (Figure 1J, dotted lines). We conclude that both granule-localized Ca2+ influx and the synchronization between depolarization and exocytosis are disturbed in T2D β cells.

Localized Ca2+ entry into INS1 cells. We also observed granule-localized Ca2+ influx into INS1-832/13 cells, a widely used insulin-secreting rodent cell line that shares many features with primary β cells and is easy to transfect (35). We imaged submembrane [Ca2+] with a membrane-targeted version of R-GECO (lyn-R-GECO) in EGTA-loaded cells. As in the human cells, short, repeated pulses of elevated K+ (1 s every 5 s) or trains of voltage-clamp depolarizations resulted in pulsatile increases in submembrane [Ca2+] (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2) and elicited partially synchronized exocytosis of NPY-mCherry–labeled granules (Figure 2, A and B). Exocytosis was significantly faster during the K+ pulses than in the intervals between stimuli (36 events vs. 11, P < 0.0001 by χ2 test) (Figure 2B). Spatiotemporal averaging of the GECO images revealed localized Ca2+ influx at responder granules, but not at failures (Figure 2C), which corresponded with faster GECO/Ca2+ rise times at responders compared with failures (t 1/2 = 0.37 ± 0.02 s vs. 0.51 ± 0.03 s, P = 0.00012, by Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test, n = 68 responders vs. 200 failures in 12 cells) (Figure 2F). For granules undergoing exocytosis during the first depolarization, the rise times were even shorter (t 1/2 = 0.32 ± 0.08 s, n = 8 granules). In cells loaded with the faster Ca2+ chelator BAPTA [1,2-bis(o-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N′,N′-tetraacetic acid], [Ca2+] still rose faster at responders than at failures but was slowed in both groups relative to EGTA-loaded cells (Figure 2G). When the cells were instead stimulated with short pulses of acetylcholine (ACh) (250 μM) to release Ca2+ from intracellular stores, the GECO/Ca2+ signal was no longer localized to granules (Figure 2, D and I, and Supplemental Figure 1A). Likewise, expression of the II–III loop fragment of CaV1.2 (amino acids 726–985), which interferes with binding of CaV1.2 to synaptotagmin (30), prevented granule-localized Ca2+ influx (Figure 2, E and H). In both cases, the rise in [Ca2+] at responders was slower compared with the control but was similar to that at failures.

Figure 2 Local calcium influx at exocytosing granules in INS1 cells. (A) Cumulative exocytosis events (orange) and cell-averaged lyn-R-GECO-Ca2+ fluorescence (Fcell/Fcell 0 , black) in an INS1 cell periodically stimulated with K+, as indicated. See Supplemental Figure 2 for cell images. (B) Frequency of exocytosis events in 15 cells as in A, relative to the most recent K+ pulse. (C) Average images of lyn-R-GECO fluorescence centered on granules undergoing exocytosis or not (Failure) and temporally aligned to the onset of application of 75 mM K+ (pink arrowhead); 68 granules each in 15 cells. (D) As in C, but for cells stimulated with 250 μM ACh (24 granules each in 10 cells). (E) As in C, but for cells expressing the II–III loop fragment and stimulated with 75 mM K+ (30 granules each in 9 cells). Arrowheads indicate onset of stimulation. Scale bar: 2 μm (C–E). (F) Average lyn-R-GECO-Ca2+ fluorescence at granules (F/F 0 ) undergoing exocytosis (responders, blue), failures (red), and random locations (black) during the first K+ pulse. The cells were loaded with EGTA-AM, and 75 mM K+ was applied as indicated (12 cells with 67 responders and 200 failures). (G) As in F, but for cells preloaded with BAPTA-AM (14 cells, 43 granules each). (H) As in F, but for cells expressing the II–III loop fragment and stimulated for 2 seconds (9 cells, 30 granules each). For comparison, the signal at responders in untransfected cells is shown in gray (8 cells, 45 granules). (I) As in F, but for cells stimulated with ACh for 2 seconds (10 cells, 24 granules each).

Release probability varies with the granules’ proximity to Ca2+ influx sites. We mathematically modeled Ca2+ influx through clusters of 3 to 20 Ca2+ channels with realistic opening kinetics in space and time (see Methods), assuming either added cytosolic EGTA (1 mM) or no exogenous Ca2+ buffer. This analytical approach indicated that microdomains with time-averaged [Ca2+] of greater than 5 μM and a radius similar to that of a granule (100 nm) form around Ca2+ channels (Figure 3, A and B, gray lines, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Within the microdomains, [Ca2+] fluctuates rapidly as a result of stochastic channel gating and reaches peak values of more than 20 μM (Figure 3B, black). The theoretical Ca2+ signal was then convolved with the known characteristics of our imaging system and the GECO sensor (Figure 3, A and B, green, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), giving us the theoretical relationship among the GECO/Ca2+ rise time, the distance to the Ca2+ entry site, and the number of clustered channels (Figure 3C). Accordingly, the rise time reflects the distance to the influx site and, to a lesser degree, the number of channels at its center. This allowed us to use the experimental rise times from INS1 cells (Figure 3D, corresponding to Figure 2G) to estimate the distance of a granule from the nearest Ca2+ influx site (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). The estimated distances were inserted into a Cox regression model that treats all exocytosis events in a cell as clustered data (time-to-event statistical analysis [ref. 36]; see Methods). This analysis indicates that the rate of exocytosis drops by approximately 50% when the rise time doubles (hazard ratio [HR] 0.49, 95% CI [0.36, 0.68], P < 0.0001). Further, it allowed us to calculate the exocytosis rate (cumulative hazard) as a function of the distance to Ca2+ channels (Figure 3E). Accordingly, a granule’s release probability is 5- to 10-fold higher when the Ca2+ channel cluster is located at the periphery of the release site, compared with when it is an additional 0.5 μm away.

Figure 3 Modeling of Ca2+ influx. (A) Modeled GECO/Ca2+ signal, assuming 15 L-type channels in the center and either endogenous buffering or added EGTA (1 mM). Arrowheads indicate the onset of stimulation. Image frames are shown for every 0.1 second. Scale bar: 2 μm. (B) Modeled time course of the [Ca2+] (black) and GECO signal (green) in a circle with a diameter of 75 nm and centered on a cluster of 15 Ca2+ channels, assuming no added EGTA. The [Ca2+] average over 0.1 second time intervals is shown in gray. (C) Theoretical GECO rise times (color coded) as a function of the Ca2+ channel number in the cluster and the distance from the cluster’s center. (D) Cumulative histograms of GECO rise times for responders (blue) and failures (red) for the experiments depicted in Figure 2G (P = 0.00012, by Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test). (E) Exocytosis probability, normalized to the probability at d = 0.1 μm, as a function of the distance to the Ca2+ channel cluster; based on data in Figure 2, C and F, and Supplemental Figure 3 and time-to-event statistics and assuming no added buffering (solid line) or 1 mM EGTA (dotted line).

L-type Ca2+ channels cocluster with Munc13 at a subset of docked granules. We expressed the pore-forming α subunit of the L-type Ca2+ channel, N-terminally tagged with enhanced GFP (EGFP-CaV1.2), and confirmed that it traffics correctly to the plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 4A) and forms functional Ca2+ channels (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). TIRF microscopy showed a punctate distribution of EGFP-CaV1.2 in the membrane of both human β cells and INS1 cells (Figure 4A), reminiscent of the pattern obtained earlier by immunostaining in mouse β cells (4). In most cells (83% ± 2% in 416 INS1 cells), the tagged channel formed clusters that were usually diffraction limited in size (<0.2 μm) (Figure 4A). In cells coexpressing the granule marker NPY-mCherry, the vast majority of granules visible in TIRF were docked and immobile at the membrane (37); just over 25% of these docked granules colocalized with a EGFP-CaV1.2 cluster (Figure 4D), compared with 1.1% ± 0.1% at random positions (data not shown). Colocalization was also apparent when we excised small squares from the EGFP-CaV1.2 images, each centered on the location of a randomly chosen granule (>7 per cell), and then averaged all squares (Figure 4C, Control). We quantified the apparent affinity of EGFP-CaV1.2 for granule sites by measuring the local fluorescence specifically associated with granules, normalized for expression level (ΔF/S, see Methods) (38). At the location of docked INS1 cell granules, the ΔF/S was approximately 0.03 (Figure 4D, gray bars). When either the II–III loop fragment or the C2 domain of Munc13-1 was coexpressed, EGFP-CaV1.2 still formed clusters in the plasma membrane (Figure 4A), but its binding to granules (ΔF/S) was strongly reduced (Figure 4, B–E). Likewise, long-term culture with fatty acids, to emulate the diabetogenic action of a high-fat diet (HFD) (39), decreased binding of EGFP-CaV1.2 to insulin granules (Figure 4, C–E). In human ND β cells, EGFP-CaV1.2 localized docked granules to an extent similar to that seen in INS1 cells (Figure 4, A–C), resulting in a ΔF/S of approximately 0.35, regardless of the extracellular glucose concentration (Figure 4E, black bars). In contrast, in cells from T2D donors, only one-tenth of the granules associated with a CaV1.2 cluster. This is likely the consequence of reduced binding of CaV1.2 to granules (Figure 4, D and E, red bars) as well as overall fewer CaV1.2 clusters (Figure 4F). We performed similar experiments with EGFP-tagged Munc13-1 (Munc13-EGFP), because it binds to the synprint domain of voltage-gated Ca2+ channels (22) and is required for granule priming. Since its expression is reduced in T2D (40), this loss may underlie reduced Ca2+ channel association with granules in T2D. The association of Munc13-EGFP with granules was reduced by approximately half in human T2D versus ND β cells, in parallel with strongly reduced Ca2+ channel cluster density (Figure 4, A–F, M13).

Figure 4 L-type Ca2+ channels and Munc13 cluster at docked insulin granules. (A and B) Images showing parts of INS1 or human β cells coexpressing EGFP-CaV1.2 or Munc13-EGFP as indicated (A), together with the granule marker NPY-mCherry (B). Solid circles indicate granules with associated CaV1.2/Munc13 clusters, and dotted circles indicate granules without the cluster. Conditions for INS1 (21–52 cells) cells are: control (3 mM glucose); IRES vector control [bicistronic p(empty)IRES-NPY24 mCherry]; overexpression of the Munc13 C2-domain fragment using the IRES vector (M13); the CaV1.2 II–III loop fragment (II–III loop) using the IRES vector; and long-term exposure to 0.5 mM oleate or palmitate. Conditions for human β cells are: 3 or 10 mM glucose (3G, 10G) in ND (20–34 cells, 3 donors) or T2D (31–52 cells, 3 donors) cells. Scale bars: 1 μm. (C) Average images of EGFP-CaV1.2 or Munc13-EGFP spatially aligned to the location of docked granules; conditions as in A and B. The number of analyzed granules is shown in yellow. Scale bar: 1 μm. (D–F) Quantification of EGFP-CaV1.2 or Munc13-EGFP clusters shown in A and B as (D) the percentage of granules associated with a cluster, (E) granule-associated fluorescence (ΔF/S), and (F) cluster density. The ΔF/S for EGFP-CaV1.2 was essentially zero at random locations (–0.004 ± 0.001, 38 cells; P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (G) Example of a granule docking in INS1 cells and corresponding Munc13-EGFP (M13) or EGFP-CaV1.2 signals (separate cells). Scale bar: 1 μm. (H) Quantification of granule (gray) and corresponding Munc13-EGFP (blue) or EGFP-CaV1.2 signals (green) aligned to the moment of docking (34 and 21 granules in 12 and 9 cells, respectively).

L-type channels are slowly recruited during granule priming. We monitored the time course of EGFP-CaV1.2 and Munc13-EGFP recruitment to granules that had newly arrived at the plasma membrane (docking) in INS1 cells (Figure 4, G and H). EGFP-CaV1.2 was initially undetectable at the docking site. The ΔF/S then increased slowly and reached values similar to those at already docked granules after approximately 40 seconds (Figure 4H, green). Likewise, the ΔF/S for Munc13-EGFP only increased slowly after granule docking, although it was somewhat faster than for EGFP-CaV1.2 (Figure 4, G and H, blue). The data indicate that the 2 proteins are recruited during granule priming rather than docking. To understand the recruitment of Ca2+ channels to granules, we performed single-molecule imaging (Figure 5A). Single EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules, identified by step-wise bleaching and unitary brightness (Supplemental Figure 5), were mobile within the plasma membrane (Figure 3I and Supplemental Video 1). We obtained single-molecule trajectories by a tracking algorithm (41) and calculated the displacements for single-frame intervals (50 ms). A Brownian diffusion model was then fitted to the data, which revealed 2 dominant modes with diffusion coefficients of D 1 = 0.76 ± 0.02 and D 2 = 3.57 ± 0.06 × 10–14 m2/s (Figure 5B). Visually, 2 types of single-molecule behaviors were apparent: apparently random diffusion or temporary confinement to a small area, often beneath a granule (see Supplemental Video 1). On average, single-channel molecules remained for 1.06 ± 0.07 seconds within 100 nm of the granule site compared with 0.41 ± 0.06 seconds at random sites (Figure 5C). Superresolution images of EGFP-CaV1.2 constructed from live-cell, single-molecule observations (Figure 5D) indicated that EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules preferentially localized at the site of a few of the granules. Thus, CaV1.2 molecules are confined at granules but rapidly exchange with free molecules in the surrounding plasma membrane.

Figure 5 Single-molecule analysis of CaV1.2 behavior. (A) Single-molecule imaging of EGFP-CaV1.2 at 50 Hz. Part of an INS1 cell expressing EGFP-CaV1.2 at low levels to facilitate observation of single molecules, at 2 different time points (1–2, bandpass filtered for clarity). Granules and trajectories of individual EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules with granule positions overlaid (large circles). Scale bar: 1 μm. (B) Histogram of single molecule distance traveled per frame (50 ms). The red line is a fitted diffusion equation with D 1 = 0.007 and D 2 = 0.035 μm2/s as diffusion coefficients; blue lines show the 2 components of the fit. The green line is the best fit, assuming a single diffusion coefficient. (C) Cumulative histograms of single-molecule residence times within circles of 100 nm diameter and centered at either granule (black) or random positions (gray). (D) Superresolution image obtained by plotting the area density of detected single molecules from a live cell. The granule positions are shown as circles. Scale bar: 0.5 μm.

Granules with associated Ca2+ channels undergo rapid exocytosis. To test how association with Ca2+ channels affects exocytosis, we expressed EGFP-CaV1.2 and NPY-mCherry in human β cells and depolarized them with elevated K+ for 40 seconds. As expected, exocytosis in cells from T2D donors was only one-third of that in cells from ND donors (0.084 ± 0.06 vs. 0.027 ± 0.009 events per µm2, P < 0.001), with the strongest reduction occurring during the initial burst (Figure 6A). The corresponding EGFP-CaV1.2 signal (ΔF/S) prior to exocytosis was 4-fold stronger in ND cells than in T2D cells (Figure 6, B and C), indicating reduced L-Ca2+ channel association with granules in T2D. Neither exocytosis nor the location of EGFP-CaV1.2 was affected by the L-type agonist BayK8644 (5 μM, Supplemental Figure 8). However, in both NA and T2D cells, we found higher ΔF/S values at responders than at failures (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Preferential exocytosis of granules associated with L-type Ca2+ channels. (A) Cumulative time course of exocytosis in human ND or T2D cells expressing EGFP-CaV1.2 and NPY-mCherry, normalized to the cellular footprint area. Exocytosis was stimulated at t = 0–40 seconds with 75 mM K+ (ND, green, 94 events from 10 cells; T2D, red, 31 events from 12 cells; P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test). (B) Examples of individual granules (gr) and associated EGFP-CaV1.2 (CaV) or Munc13-EGFP (M13) signals for responder granules (Exocytosis) and failures in ND or T2D cells as indicated. Scale bar: 1 μm. (C) Quantitative analysis of EGFP-CaV1.2 or Munc13-EGFP binding to granules (ΔF/S) in A and B. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

In INS1 cells, the depolarizations released, on average, 6.6 ± 1.4 granules (exocytosis density 0.071 ± 0.007 granules/μm2) (Figure 7A), and 50% of the exocytosis events occurred during the initial 5 seconds of the stimulation. This burst of exocytosis was strongly reduced or absent when the II–III loop of CaV1.2 was coexpressed to displace L-type Ca2+ channels from granules, or when exocytosis was elicited with ACh, to induce the release of Ca2+ from intracellular stores that is spatially unrelated to granules (Figure 7A). As in human cells, responder granules were associated with stronger EGFP-CaV1.2 signals than were failures (ΔF/S = 0.10 ± 0.02 versus 0.006 ± 0.001, n = 91 granules, 18 cells; P = 0.0003) (Figure 7, B and C). Consistent with a role of Ca2+ channel association in the initial burst of exocytosis, early responders (0–10 s) tended to have more associated EGFP-CaV1.2 than did later responders (Figure 7C), and granules with an EGFP-CaV1.2 cluster had a higher release probability than did those without (62% vs. 37% for the 45-s pulse, 91 granules). In cells overexpressing the II–III loop fragment, EGFP-CaV1.2 was no longer localized to granules, and the ΔF/S was essentially zero at both responders and failures (Figure 7, B and C). When stimulating with ACh, EGFP-CaV1.2 still localized to granules, but the ΔF/S was similar for responders and failures. We quantified these findings using a Cox regression model with an interaction term between the ΔF/S and the group (K+, ACh, and II–III loop). In the K+ group, a ΔF/S increase of 0.1 augmented the rate of exocytosis by approximately 20% (HR 1.19, 95% CI [1.08, 1.31], P < 0.001). In contrast, for the other 2 groups, there was no statistical evidence of an effect of the ΔF/S signal on the exocytosis rate (Figure 7C). Following exocytosis, EGFP-CaV1.2 vanished from the docking site within a few seconds of NPY-mCherry release (Figure 7F), similar to what is observed for other exocytosis-related proteins (37).

Figure 7 Exocytosing granules are associated with L-type Ca2+ channels localized to Munc13. (A) Cumulative time course of exocytosis in INS1 cells expressing EGFP-CaV1.2 and NPY-mCherry and stimulated with 75 mM K+ (black, 88 events from 13 cells) or 250 μM ACh (purple, 28 events from 9 cells) were applied at t = 0. Cells coexpressing the II–III loop fragment were stimulated with K+ (pink, 41 events from 15 cells). (B) Examples of individual granules and associated EGFP-CaV1.2 (CaV) signals in cells as in A. Scale bar: 1 μm. (C) Quantitative analysis of EGFP-CaV1.2 binding to granules (ΔF/S) in D and E for early (0–10 s, see D), late (10–40 s), or all responders or failures. ACh stimulation and expression of the II–III loop or Munc13 C2 domain as indicated. Images are average CaV1.2 images centered onto the granule position prior to exocytosis for early and late events. Scale bar: 1 μm. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (D and E) As in A and B, but for cells expressing Munc13-EGFP (M13, gray), Munc13-AA-EGFP (M13 AA, purple) or the C2 domain fragment of Munc13 (M13 C2, pink), together with the granule marker. (F) Quantitative analysis of granule (upper, ΔF) and EGFP-CaV1.2 (lower, ΔF/S) fluorescence for the cells in A (black, K+), aligned to the moment of exocytosis for responders (Exocytosis, blue) and failures (gray); 88 granules each in 13 cells.

Using the same protocol, we tested the role of Munc13 in Ca2+ channel association with granules. Consistent with a role of Munc13 in granule priming, EGFP-Munc13 localized to responder granules but not to failures in human ND cells (Figure 6B, M13), corresponding to a more than 3-fold higher ΔF/S (Figure 6C, Munc13). Again, we turned to the use of INS1 cells for more detailed analysis. Exocytosis in cells expressing EGFP-Munc13 was similar to the control (compare Figure 7, A and D), and responder granules were associated with stronger Munc13-EGFP signals than were failures (data not shown). In contrast, exocytosis was reduced by approximately two-thirds in cells expressing either the Munc13 C2 domain or Munc13-AA-EGFP, which carries a mutation in its C2 domain that prevents Ca2+ channel binding (P < 0.001, n = 9 cells) (Figure 4D). Both Munc13-EGFP and Munc13-AA-EGFP localized to docked granules to a similar degree (ΔF/S = 0.08 ± 0.02, n = 38 cells and 0.095 ± 0.018, n = 35 cells, NS) (Figure 7E). The data suggest that Munc13 is involved in the recruitment of L-type channels to the release site.

Number of L-type channels in granule-associated clusters. The fluorescence intensities of EGFP-CaV1.2 clusters were used to estimate how many channels are present within a granule-associated cluster. The average ΔF value in the experiments depicted in Figure 4, A–F, is proportional to the copy number of EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules that are bound to the average granule site. On average, the ΔF was 97 ± 14 camera units (cu), or 1.9 ± 0.3 × 106 cu/(W × s) when the exposure time (50 ms) and excitation power (1 mW) are considered. By dividing this value with the fluorescence of a single EGFP molecule (0.82 ± 0.01 × 106 cu/(W × s); Supplemental Figure 5B), we derived that, on average, 2.4 ± 0.4 EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules bound to each granule. Since the ΔF is an average of all granules, but only 26% of the granules carried a channel cluster (Figure 4D), each of these granules was associated with 9.1 ± 2.1 EGFP-CaV1.2 molecules. Unlabeled endogenous L-type channels were also present and corresponded to approximately half of the whole-cell L-type current (Supplemental Figure 4, B–C). Therefore, each granule-associated cluster contained 15–20 L-type channels, which contrasts with our previous electrophysiology-based estimates of 7 channels per granule in mouse β cells (4).