Hippo signaling interactions with Wnt/β-catenin and Notch signaling repress liver tumorigenesis

Notch signaling forms a positive feedback loop with YAP/TAZ. We and other groups have shown previously that inactivation of Hippo signaling in the liver leads to hepatomegaly and rapid tumor initiation and progression (24, 25, 39, 40). However, it is still largely unknown whether inactivation of Hippo signaling causes liver tumor formation by misregulating other signaling pathway(s) that are critical for controlling hepatocyte proliferation and survival. Oval cells (liver progenitor/stem cells) and bile ductal cells both express Sox9 and EPCAM (41, 42). The marked expansion of oval/ductal cells observed in the albumin-Cre (Alb-Cre) Mst1–/– Mst2fl/fl (referred to hereafter as DKO) mutant liver (24, 25, 39) led us to hypothesize that Notch signaling may have been upregulated, as its activation promotes oval/ductal cell formation (37, 43, 44). The Notch pathway is activated by direct cell-cell contact that allows direct binding of Notch receptors and ligands (jagged and Delta-like). Notch ligand binding induces sequential proteolytic cleavage of Notch receptors to generate Notch intracellular domain (NICD) (45), which enters the nucleus to participate in the transcriptional regulation of target genes (46–48). As with previous studies (49, 50), the expression of jagged 1 (Jag1), which encodes the Notch ligand JAG1, and Notch genes were upregulated in the DKO liver (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88486DS1). We then examined Notch signaling activities directly and found that Notch reporter activity, NICD levels, and Notch target gene expression were significantly increased in the DKO liver and primary hepatocytes (Figure 1, B–D and Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Notch signaling activates and forms a positive feedback loop with YAP/TAZ. (A) Western blot analysis of control and DKO liver tissues with the indicated antibodies. (B) Notch reporter assay in primary hepatocytes derived from control and DKO mice (n = 3). (C) Western blot analysis of JAG1, β-catenin, YAP, and TAZ protein levels in primary hepatocytes derived from control and DKO mice. (D) qRT-PCR of Notch or YAP/TAZ response gene expression in liver tissues from control and DKO mice (n = 3). (E) JAG1 upregulation in DKO liver depended on the presence of YAP or YAP/TAZ. Western blot analysis of lysates from the indicated mice. (F) Western blot analysis of primary hepatocytes treated with neutralizing anti-JAG1 antibody (20 μg/ml). (G) YAP/TAZ-dependent reporter assay in primary hepatocytes isolated from control and DKO-treated mice with 15 μg/ml neutralizing anti-JAG1 antibody (n = 3). (H) Increase in YAP/TAZ reporter activity by NICD in Huh7 cells. (I) Western blot analysis of the indicated protein levels induced by NICD expression in Huh7 cells. (J) Western blot analysis of TAZ protein in Huh7 cells treated with 25 μg/ml CHX for the indicated durations. Line graphs show quantified TAZ levels at the indicated time points (n = 4). Data in J represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (K) NICD associated with endogenous TAZ or YAP in Huh7 cells. IP was performed using anti-NICD antibody, and coprecipitated protein was analyzed by Western blotting. (L) Flag-tagged NICD was transfected into Huh7 cells, which were treated with 20 μM MG132 for 8 hours. IP with anti-TAZ antibody was performed to detect interaction with β-TrCP. (D, G, and H) Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Ctrl, control.

To test whether Jag1 activation is required to activate Notch signaling in the DKO liver, we applied the anti-JAG1 antibody to the DKO primary hepatocytes and found that Notch signaling was reduced (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that JAG1 upregulation is important in activating Notch signaling in the DKO liver. Furthermore, we found that upregulation of Jag1 expression and Notch signaling in the DKO liver was Yap and Taz dependent. Partial removal of Yap or Yap and Taz led to reduced Jag1 expression in the mouse liver in vivo (Figure 1E), and in vitro, knocking down YAP or TAZ led to reduced Notch signaling reporter activity in the HCC cell line Huh7 (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). In addition, we found that overexpressing YAP or TAZ in Huh7 cells led to upregulated JAG1 expression and Notch signaling activity (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). These results indicate that the Hippo kinases MST1 and MST2 inhibit Notch signaling by inhibiting the expression of Jag1 that is activated by YAP and TAZ.

Interestingly, in DKO hepatocytes treated with the JAG1 antibody, we also found that the levels of TAZ and YAP protein as well as JAG1 protein itself were reduced (Figure 1F). In addition, Notch signaling inhibition by treatment with DAPT (N-[(3,5-difluorophenyl)acetyl]-L-alanyl-2-phenyl]glycine-1,1-dimethylethyl ester), an inhibitor of the γ-secretase complex that is essential for the generation of NICD (51), or anti-JAG1 antibody repressed TEA domain family member–dependent (TEAD-dependent) YAP/TAZ reporter activity in DKO primary hepatocytes as well as in YAP- or TAZ-expressing Huh7 cells (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These results indicate that there is a positive feedback loop between Notch signaling and YAP/TAZ. To test whether Notch signaling activation enhances YAP/TAZ activity, we expressed NICD, and it indeed enhanced TEAD-dependent YAP/TAZ reporter activity (Figure 1H). To explore the mechanisms whereby NICD promotes YAP/TAZ activity, we first examined YAP and TAZ expression in various cell lines including Huh7 cells. We found that TAZ protein levels, and only slight amounts of YAP protein levels in different cell lines, were enhanced by NICDs (NICD1-4), while Taz mRNA expression levels were not altered (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Furthermore, we examined TAZ protein degradation after treating the cells with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) and found that NICD expression resulted in much-reduced TAZ protein degradation (Figure 1J). These results indicate that Notch signaling enhances YAP/TAZ activity by stabilizing TAZ protein through NICD.

To test whether NICD regulates TAZ protein stability by regulating Hippo signal transduction, we examined LATS activity and YAP phosphorylation in Huh7 cells and found that NICD had no influence, indicating that Notch signaling stabilizes TAZ protein without altering Hippo signaling (Supplemental Figure 2F). Therefore, we proceeded to ask whether NICD inhibits TAZ degradation directly by examining TAZ polyubiquitination. We found that NICD interacted with TAZ and reduced its polyubiquitination (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, we determined that the C-terminal region of TAZ was required for interaction with NICD (Supplemental Figure 3C), raising the possibility that association of NICD with TAZ may prevent the C-terminally phosphorylated TAZ from binding to β-TrCP, which promotes TAZ degradation (52). β-TrCP recognizes 2 different sites on the N-terminal (serine 58) or C-terminal (serine 314) region of TAZ when they are phosphorylated by glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK3) or casein kinase 1/LATS (CK1/LATS), respectively. Indeed, NICD disrupted the interaction between TAZ and β-TrCP (Figure 1L and Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, we found that the N-terminal phospho-mutant TAZ-S58/62A could still be stabilized by NICD to a degree similar to that seen with WT TAZ, whereas the stabilized C-terminal phospho-mutants TAZ-S314A and TAZ-3SA, due to failure of β-TrCP binding, could not be further stabilized by NICD (Supplemental Figure 3E). Taken together, our results indicate that Notch signaling stabilizes TAZ protein by inhibiting its β-TrCP–mediated degradation, and by doing so, Notch signaling forms a positive feedback loop with YAP/TAZ.

Genetic removal of 1 copy of YAP is sufficient to completely restore the Hippo-mutant phenotype in the liver. Our results indicate that TAZ also plays important roles in the liver tumor formation and progression caused by Hippo signaling deficiency. To address the contribution of TAZ to liver enlargement and tumor formation, we generated Alb-Cre Mst1–/– Mst2fl/fl Tazfl/+ (referred to hereafter as DKO-Tazfl/+) mice by removing 1 allele of the Taz gene in the DKO liver. As with DKO-Yapfl/+ mice, removal of 1 copy of Taz efficiently reduced liver overgrowth and tumor formation (Supplemental Figure 4). These findings show that TAZ is also required for the hepatomegaly and tumor initiation caused by Hippo deficiency.

Pharmacological or genetic blockade of Notch signaling suppresses YAP/TAZ activity in vivo. As YAP/TAZ promotes Jag1 expression and NICD stabilizes TAZ protein, our studies identify a potent positive feedback loop between YAP/TAZ and Notch signaling in the liver that may account for the rapid initiation and progression of liver tumors in Hippo-mutant mice. To test this hypothesis, we first inhibited Notch signaling pharmacologically in vivo by injecting DAPT into DKO mice. Breaking down the positive feedback loop by inhibiting the Notch pathways in DKO mice should reduce liver size and slow down tumor formation and progression. Indeed, DAPT injection led to reduced protein levels of JAG1, NICD, YAP, and TAZ (Figure 2A). Expression levels of YAP/TAZ and Notch target genes were also reduced in DAPT-treated mouse livers compared with expression levels in DMSO-injected controls (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with these results, expression of oval/ductal cell markers was also significantly reduced (Figure 2, A and B). Importantly, DAPT injection resulted in a significant reduction of liver size, tumor numbers, and growth compared with DMSO-injected DKO control mice (Figure 2, C–F).

Figure 2 Pharmacological inhibition of Notch signaling suppresses YAP/TAZ activity in vivo. (A) DKO mice received 20 i.p. injections of DAPT at a concentration of 125 mg/kg every other day or vehicle DMSO (control). Western blot analysis of lysates from DAPT- or DMSO-injected mouse livers. (B) qRT-PCR analysis showed significantly reduced expression of YAP/TAZ target genes, Notch-response genes, and oval cell markers in liver from DAPT-injected mice (n = 4 per group). (C) Representative macroscopic images of livers treated with DMSO or DAPT. White arrows indicate tumor nodules. (D–F) Quantitative analysis of liver-to-BW ratio (D), tumor numbers (E), and maximal tumor size (F) (n = 7). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. P values in D–F were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The Hippo-mutant liver exhibited increased Jag1 expression compared with other Notch ligands, and neutralization with anti-JAG1 antibody in vitro or DAPT injection in vivo efficiently inhibited the YAP/TAZ/Notch signaling feedback loop (Figures 1 and 2, and Supplemental Figure 1). To determine definitively whether Jag1 expression is critically required for liver tumor initiation and progression in DKO mice, we removed the Jag1 gene by generating Alb-Cre Mst1–/– Mst2f/f Jag1fl/fl mice (referred to hereafter as TKO-Jag1 mice), which allowed for further investigation of the genetic interaction of Notch signaling with YAP/TAZ in liver size control and tumorigenesis. Consistent with the effects of DAPT injection, liver size, tumor numbers, and tumor burden were significantly reduced in the TKO-Jag1 mice compared with the control DKO mice (Figure 3, A–D). At the molecular level, the TKO-Jag1 mice showed reduced NICD and Notch signaling target gene expression as well as reduced YAP/TAZ protein levels compared with that observed in the DKO controls (Figure 3, E and F). In addition, expression of the oval/ductal cell markers EPCAM and Sox9 was dramatically diminished in the TKO-Jag1 mouse liver (Figure 3, E–G). Taken together, these results indicate that upregulation of Jag1 is a critical downstream event leading to a positive feedback loop between the Notch signaling and YAP/TAZ activity that promotes rapid tumor initiation and progression in the Hippo-deficient liver.

Figure 3 Genetic blockade of Notch signaling suppresses YAP/TAZ activity in vivo. (A–D) Representative macroscopic images of livers (A) and analysis of liver-to-BW ratio (B), tumor numbers (C), and maximal tumor size (D) for 4-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Arrows in A indicate tumor nodules. (E) qRT-PCR analysis of YAP/TAZ target genes, Notch-response genes, and oval cell markers in liver from 6-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 4 per group). (F) Western blot analysis of liver lysates from 4-month-old control, DKO, and TKO-Jag1 mice. (G) Liver cross sections were subjected to immunofluorescence staining with anti-EPCAM antibody. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (D) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (B, C, and E) when ANOVA was significant.

Wnt/β-catenin signaling inhibits liver growth and tumor initiation in the Hippo-deficient liver. We have shown previously that Wnt/β-catenin signaling might be activated in the DKO-mutant liver (25). To further test this, we examined the final outputs of Wnt/β-catenin pathway and found that total and active β-catenin (ABC) were markedly increased in the DKO liver and primary hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). In addition, Wnt/β-catenin reporter activity (Top-Flash) and expression of Wnt/β-catenin target genes such as Axin2, Apcdd1, and Wif1 were also elevated in DKO hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). These results indicate that loss of the mouse Hippo kinases MST1 and MST2 indeed leads to Wnt/β-catenin signaling activation in hepatocytes.

Because β-catenin has been found to cooperate with YAP/TAZ to control heart size and colon cancer formation (53, 54), and activation of β-catenin leads to HCC (27), we expected that removal of β-catenin in the DKO liver might alleviate its phenotypes including liver enlargement and tumorigenesis. To test this idea, we crossed DKO mice with mice with a β-catenin–conditional null allele (Ctnnb1fl/+) (55) to generate Alb-Cre Mst1–/– Mst2fl/fl Ctnnb1fl/+ mice (referred to hereafter as DKO-βcat-het mice) and Alb-Cre Mst1–/– Mst2fl/fl Ctnnb1fl/fl mice (referred to hereafter as TKO-βcat mice). Surprisingly, liver sizes in both the DKO-βcat-het and TKO-βcat mice were significantly enlarged compared with liver sizes in the DKO mice (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with these gross tissue abnormalities, hepatocyte proliferation indicated by phospho–histone 3 staining was upregulated to a greater degree in TKO-βcat livers than in DKO livers, whereas cell death detected by TUNEL assay was reduced (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Strikingly, liver tumorigenesis in the DKO mice was further accelerated by β-catenin removal. In a cohort of control and mutant mice, we observed that by 2 months of age, 100% and 42% of TKO-βcat and DKO-βcat-het mice, respectively, had already developed HCC, while none of the DKO mice had developed tumors. At 3 months of age, approximately 40% of the DKO mice developed HCC, whereas almost all TKO-βcat and DKO-βcat-het mice had HCC, with markedly increased numbers of tumor nodules (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 7A). In some liver tumor samples, we also found intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), composed mainly of multilayered biliary epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). In the MST1/2, β-catenin TKO mouse line, we found a larger number of less-differentiated HCCs and ICCs, but substantially fewer hepatocellular ademomas (HCAs) compared with our findings in the MST1/2 DKO mouse line. These results demonstrate genetically that β-catenin inhibits the liver tumor initiation caused by Hippo signaling inactivation. Apart from hepatomegaly and HCC formation, the TKO-βcat and DKO-βcat-het mice also showed other more severe liver phenotypes compared with the DKO mice, including a distended abdomen and lethargy at earlier ages. In particular, livers and serum from TKO-βcat mice were abnormally yellow due to severe jaundice, as evidenced by elevated serum levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and bilirubin (Figure 4, A, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7C). The combination of these effects resulted in an earlier death of the DKO-βcat-het and TKO-βcat mice compared with the DKO mice, with death of the TKO-βcat mice occurring at the earliest age (Figure 4H). It is important to note that β-catenin, in addition to being a regulator of Wnt signaling, is also associated with E-cadherin at the cell membranes. The function of β-catenin in Wnt signaling is nonredundant, but previous reports suggest that its function in cell adhesion by binding to E-cadherin can be compensated by γ-catenin in hepatocytes (56, 57). We indeed observed a robust increase in γ-catenin in the livers of TKO-βcat (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). γ-Catenin had also functionally replaced β-catenin in cell adhesion, as E-cadherin mainly interacted with β-catenin in the DKO livers, while it was associated with γ-catenin in TKO-βcat livers (Supplemental Figure 8C). However, γ-catenin could not compensate for β-catenin’s function in Wnt signaling, as it was unable to activate TCF reporter activity (Supplemental Figure 8D). These data indicate that complete loss of β-catenin did not disrupt cell adhesion at the hepatocyte membrane in TKO-βcat mice due to the compensatory upregulation of γ-catenin. To further test the transcriptional role of β-catenin in inhibiting rapid HCC formation and hepatomegaly, we injected iCRT3, a small-molecule inhibitor of Wnt signaling, into DKO mice. iCRT3 is known to disrupt β-catenin interaction with TCF factors, without altering its protein levels (58). Injection of iCRT3 into DKO mice led to a marked reduction in Wnt target genes including APC downregulated 1 (Apcdd1) and Wnt inhibitory factor 1 (Wif1) (Supplemental Figure 8E). However, iCRT3 injection significantly enhanced YAP/TAZ target gene expression and the DKO liver phenotype (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G). Taken together, these data indicate that Wnt/β-catenin signaling suppresses liver enlargement and tumor initiation in the Hippo-mutant liver.

Figure 4 Loss of Wnt/β-catenin signaling enhances DKO liver phenotypes. (A) Representative macroscopic images of livers from 4-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 1 cm. (B) Analysis of liver-to-BW ratio of mice of the indicated genotypes and ages. Middle bars in the box plots represent the median value (n = 7–15). (C) Quantification of proliferative cells in the indicated mouse liver tissues (n = 4 mice per genotype). (D) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells. The number of TUNEL+ cells/mm2 was counted for each sample in a group (n = 4 mice per genotype). (E) Quantification of liver tumor incidence according to the indicated genotypes and ages. (F and G) Serum levels of ALP and bilirubin in mice of the indicated genotypes. (H) Kaplan-Meier curves showing survival of mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 24–26). P = 0.0104 for DKO versus DKO-βcat-het; P = 0.0002, for DKO versus TKO-βcat. (I and J) qRT-PCR analysis (n = 3 per group) (I) and immunofluorescence staining (J) for the oval cell markers Sox9 and EPCAM in liver samples from 6-week-old and 4-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (B–D, F, G, and I) when ANOVA was significant.

Wnt/β-catenin signaling inhibits YAP/TAZ/Notch positive feedback activation by regulating DP1 localization. The unexpected suppressive function of β-catenin in liver size control and tumor initiation in the absence of MST1 and MST2 prompted us to investigate the underlying molecular mechanisms. We found that EPCAM and Sox9 expression and the oval/ductal cell population was more severely expanded in the TKO-βcat liver compared with the DKO liver (Figure 4, I and J), suggesting that activated β-catenin in the DKO liver may repress YAP/TAZ activity by inhibiting Notch signaling. Indeed, we found that Notch signaling was more activated in the TKO-βcat liver than in the DKO liver, as determined by expression of Jag1, NICD, and Notch signaling target genes (Figure 5, A and B). TAZ protein levels were higher in TKO-βcat liver than in DKO liver, and this was consistent with higher Notch signaling in TKO-βcat liver (Figure 5A). Notch signaling was more active in tumor nodules than in the surrounding nontumor tissue. The tumor nodules also contained more oval/ductal cells than did the neighboring nontumor regions, as shown by JAG1 and Sox9 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 9A). Furthermore, injection of DAPT into the TKO-βcat mice led to a marked reduction in protein levels of JAG1 and NICD as well as YAP and TAZ. Also, it significantly reduced the expression of Notch target genes Nrarp and Hes1 (Figure 5, B and C). Consistent with these molecular changes, DAPT-treated TKO-βcat mice had a significant reduction in liver size, tumor numbers, and other liver malfunctions indicated by serum levels of ALP and bilirubin (Figure 5, D–G). These results suggest that the Wnt/β-catenin pathway may inhibit Notch signaling in the liver. In support of this idea, we found that overexpression of β-catenin suppressed Notch reporter activity in Huh7 cells (Supplemental Figure 9B). In Alb-Cre Ctnnb1+/Δex3 mice, which produce truncated, nondegradable β-catenin in hepatocytes, Notch signaling and oval/ductal cells were reduced (Supplemental Figure 9C), while removal of β-catenin from Alb-Cre Ctnnb1fl/fl mouse hepatocytes showed the opposite effect (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Figure 5 Wnt/β-catenin signaling inhibits YAP/TAZ/Notch positive feedback activation by promoting DP1 nuclear localization. (A) Western blot analysis of control, DKO, and TKO-βcat liver tissue for the indicated proteins. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of Notch and YAP/TAZ target gene expression in liver from mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 3 per group). (C) TKO-βcat mice were given 20 i.p. injections of DAPT at a concentration of 125 mg/kg every other day. Western blot analysis of liver lysates from DAPT- or DMSO-injected TKO-βcat mice. (D–G) Analysis of liver-to-BW ratio (D), liver tumor size (E), serum levels of bilirubin (F) and ALP (G) in DMSO- or DAPT-injected TKO-βcat mice (n = 5 per group). (H) DP1 staining was performed on liver sections from 6-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification: ×25. (I) qRT-PCR analysis of Notch target gene expression in DP1-depleted cells (n = 3). (J) Notch-dependent reporter assay in Huh7 cell–depleted human DP1. The effect of DP1 loss on Notch reporter activity was rescued by overexpression of siRNA-resistant murine DP1 (mDP1) (n = 3). (K) Western blot analysis with the indicated antibodies in DP1-depleted Huh7 cells. (L) Notch reporter assay in Huh7 cells transfected with the indicated plasmids and siDP1 (n = 3). (M) Suppression of NICD-mediated reporter activity by WT DP1 or NLS-DP1, but not by NES-DP1 (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F, G, and I) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (B, J, L, and M) when ANOVA was significant.

To understand the mechanism whereby Wnt/β-catenin signaling inhibits Notch signaling, we came across dimerization partner 1 (DP1), which was originally identified as a binding partner of the E2Fs transcriptional factor–regulating genes involved in G 1 /S transition and DNA synthesis (59, 60). Our recent work showed that DP1 plays dual roles in regulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway during anteroposterior neural patterning, and these dual functions are determined by Wnt activity–dependent differential localization of DP1 (61). In the Wnt-low region, DP1 is mainly localized in the cytoplasm. When Wnt signaling is high, DP1 enters the nucleus, where it boosts Wnt signaling (61). Interestingly, DP1 was predominantly cytoplasmic in the hepatocytes of control mice (Figure 5H, left panel), but it was enriched in the nucleus of DKO hepatocytes in which Wnt/β-catenin signaling was upregulated (Figure 5H, middle panel). When β-catenin was removed in the TKO-βcat hepatocytes, DP1 nuclear localization was reduced (Figure 5H, right panel). This finding demonstrates that localization of DP1 in hepatocytes depends on Wnt/β-catenin signaling activity and that β-catenin is required to promote DP1 nuclear localization. To test whether nuclear localization of DP1 induced by Wnt signaling also modulates other signaling activities, we first examined whether DP1 is able to regulate the Notch signaling pathway. Overexpression of DP1 significantly repressed Notch reporter activity in Huh7 or HeLa cells (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Conversely, knocking down DP1 by siRNA further enhanced Notch reporter activity as well as expression of the target genes HES1 and HEY2 in Huh7 cells (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 9, G and H), and these effects could be rescued by expressing mouse Dp1 that could not be targeted by the siRNA recognizing the human DP1 gene (Figure 5J). Furthermore, DP1 also acted in vivo to inhibit Notch signaling, since depletion of DP1 by a morpholino (MO) targeting DP1 enhanced expression of the Notch target gene her6 in zebrafish embryo, as analyzed by ISH (Supplemental Figure 9I).

To understand the molecular mechanism by which DP1 suppresses the Notch pathway, we tested the levels of core transcription components in Notch signaling and found that overexpression or knockdown of DP1 reduced or increased NICD, respectively, without altering other core components such as mastermind-like 1 (MAML1) and RBP-J. In addition, reduction of NICD protein by DP1 was fully rescued by treatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG132, indicating that DP1 regulates ubiquitin-proteasome–mediated NICD degradation (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 9J). NICD contains the PEST degradation domain, which can be recognized and subsequently degraded by the E3 ubiquitin ligase FBW7. NICD degradation by DP1 was abolished when its PEST domain (NICDΔPEST) was deleted (Supplemental Figure 9K). Likewise, overexpression or depletion of DP1 no longer affected the Notch reporter activity induced by NICDΔPEST (Supplemental Figure 9 L and M). Taken together, these results suggest that DP1 inhibits Notch signaling by promoting NICD degradation. We further asked whether inhibition of Notch signaling by β-catenin can be alleviated by knocking down DP1 expression in Huh7 cells and found that this is indeed the case, indicating that DP1 mediates at least part of the role of Wnt/β-catenin in inhibiting Notch signaling (Figure 5L). We then asked more specifically whether nuclear localization is required for DP1 to inhibit Notch signaling and found that only nuclear DP1 (NLS-DP1), but not cytoplasmic DP1 (NES-DP1), was able to suppress Notch activity (Figure 5M). Taken together, our data show that Wnt/β-catenin signaling inhibits the YAP/TAZ/Notch positive feedback loop by controlling DP1 nuclear localization. Our results provide definitive evidence that HCCs formed primarily by Wnt/β-catenin signaling activation or YAP/TAZ/Notch signaling activation are fundamentally different in both their underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms, suggesting that different therapeutic strategies must be applied to treat these 2 types of HCCs.

STAT3 activation is not required for HCC formation caused by loss of MST1 and MST2. We have previously shown that there were signs of increased inflammation in the histological analysis of DKO liver (25, 39, 62) (Figure 6A). Since inflammatory responses are known to be associated with a variety of human cancers, we first examined Kupffer cells that are macrophages in the liver in order to understand how inflammatory responses in the Hippo-deficient DKO liver contribute to liver tumor progression. Kupffer cells can regulate liver proliferation and survival by secreting cytokines (63, 64). We found that Kupffer cells, in particular the newly infiltrated Kupffer cells associated with inflammation, which are the CD11b+F4/80+ cell population, were markedly increased in DKO livers (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10A). Consistent with these changes, we found that the pro-inflammatory IL-6 family of cytokines including IL-6, IL-11, leukemia-inhibitory factor (LIF), and oncostatin M (OSM), known to be released in newly infiltrating Kupffer cells, were highly expressed in DKO-mutant liver when we analyzed the IL-6/STAT3 signaling pathway using PCR array (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10B). The expression was further corroborated by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis (Figure 6C). As these cytokines signal through activating STAT3, which is required for tumorigenesis in mice (4, 65), we examined STAT3 activation and found that both STAT3 total protein levels, STAT3 phosphorylation, and its target genes Bcl-2 and Socs3 were augmented in the DKO liver (Figure 6, D and E), indicating that STAT3 signaling was indeed activated in the DKO liver.

Figure 6 Stat3 ablation in liver failed to alleviate the liver phenotype of DKO mice. (A) Representative H&E-stained liver sections from 2-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes (top). Scale bars: 50 μm. Liver sections from 2-month-old mice were subjected to immunofluorescence staining for anti-F4/80 antibody (bottom). (B) Scatter plot analysis for 84 IL-6/STAT3–related genes in control and DKO mouse liver. The figure depicts a log transformation plot of the relative expression levels of each gene (ΔΔCt) in control and DKO groups. Dotted lines indicate a 4-fold change in the gene expression threshold. (C) qRT-PCR of IL-6 cytokine family genes for control and DKO liver (n = 3). (D) Western blot analysis of liver extracts from control and DKO mice at 4 months of age using the indicated antibodies. STAT3 phosphorylation (Y705) levels were normalized to total STAT3 protein (bottom panel). p-STAT3, phosphorylated STAT3. (E) qRT-PCR of the STAT3 target genes Bcl-2 and Socs3 with the indicated liver samples (n = 3). (F–H) Representative macroscopic images of liver (F), analysis of liver-to-BW ratio (G), and average number of liver tumors (H) in 4-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (I) Western blot analysis of 4-month-old TKO-Stat3 mouse liver using the indicated antibodies. (J) Liver sections were subjected to immunofluorescence staining with F4/80 antibody, and the percentage of F4/80+ cells was quantified. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and E) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (G, H, and J).

As STAT3 is associated with a wide variety of human malignancies and known to be activated in the majority of HCCs with poor prognosis and not in surrounding nontumor tissue or in normal liver (4), we hypothesized that STAT3 activation in the DKO liver may mediate the effects of loss of Hippo signaling in causing HCC. Similar signaling regulation between Hippo and Jak/STAT pathways has been found in Drosophila, in which loss of Hippo signaling promotes intestinal stem cell proliferation by activating the Jak/STAT pathway (66–68). To test the contribution of STAT3 activation to HCC formation in the DKO liver, we removed Stat3 in DKO liver by generating Alb-Cre Mst1–/– Mst2fl/fl Stat3fl/fl (TKO-Stat3) mice. However, to our surprise, tumor formation and progression were the same in both TKO-Stat3 and DKO livers. We observed no significant reduction in the number of tumors or size of livers (Figure 6, F–H). Efficient STAT3 removal was documented by Western blot analysis, and consistent with a gross analysis of the liver, we observed no reduction of YAP or Sox9 protein levels (Figure 6I). Furthermore, Kupffer cell numbers and YAP target gene expression levels were not altered in the TKO-Stat3 liver compared with that observed in the DKO liver (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 11A). We also tested the expression of several inflammatory cytokines and STAT3 target genes. Interestingly, most inflammatory cytokines and chemokines tested were not significantly altered in TKO-Stat3 livers when compared with those in DKO livers, even though STAT3 target genes such as Bcl-2 and Socs3 were reduced in the TKO-Stat3 liver (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). These results suggest that loss of STAT3 in hepatocytes may not be sufficient to reduce the inflammatory response that occurred in the DKO mice. To test whether STAT3 inhibitors could still be effective therapeutically if the target cell population was macrophages or other nonparenchymal cell types, we injected Stattic, a small-molecule inhibitor of STAT3 (69), into DKO mice and found that the inhibitor reduced STAT3 target gene expression (Supplemental Figure 11C). However, STAT3 inhibition by Stattic did not induce a significant alteration in the DKO liver phenotype (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). Therefore, despite the upregulated proinflammatory response in the DKO liver, our data indicate that STAT3 activation is not required for the tumor formation caused by loss of Mst1 and Mst2.