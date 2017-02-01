Mechanism for leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse diabetic ketoacidosis

It is well established that leptin replacement therapy lowers plasma glucose concentrations in insulinopenic rodent models of type 1 diabetes (1–8, 10, 13). The mechanism or mechanisms by which leptin mediates these acute and/or chronic effects remain unclear. We recently found that acute leptin replacement therapy reduces plasma glucose concentrations by suppressing plasma corticosterone concentrations, resulting in lower rates of lipolysis, which in turn leads to reductions in hepatic acetyl CoA content and HGP in 3 rat models of poorly controlled diabetes (12). However, Morton et al. found that leptin as well as glucocorticoid receptor blockade had no effect on plasma glucose concentrations in a STZ-treated rat model of T1D and that adrenalectomized T1D rats did not exhibit plasma glucose concentrations lower than those of nonadrenalectomized T1D rats (13). One possible explanation for the different results could be differences in the diabetic rat model. In contrast to our T1D rat model, which was severely insulinopenic (~15 pM), and in DKA, the Morton et al. STZ-induced rat model had basal insulin concentrations that were 4- to 5-fold higher (~70pM) than those in our T1D rat model. Furthermore, in contrast to our acute studies, which were all performed following a 12-hour overnight fast, many of the studies performed by Morton et al. were chronic studies in fed rats, or were performed in rats that had food removed for only 3 hours. In order to examine whether these differences in the diabetic rat models could account for the disparate findings as well as to further elucidate the insulin-independent mechanism by which leptin acutely reverses DKA, we performed a series of experiments of acute leptin replacement therapy under several conditions to replicate the conditions used in both studies.

First, in order to examine the mechanism by which leptin replacement therapy acutely reverses DKA in an insulin-independent manner, we examined the effects of leptin replacement therapy on rates of lipolysis, HGP, hepatic ketogenesis, hepatic acetyl CoA content, and malonyl CoA content in a rat model of STZ-induced DKA with plasma insulin concentrations of approximately 15 pM. Consistent with our previous study (12) and that of Morton et al. (13), STZ-induced diabetic rats exhibited hyperglycemia, hypoleptinemia, and hypercorticosteronemia compared with normal rats not treated with STZ, all of which were reversed with an acute leptin infusion. Leptin’s acute effect to lower plasma glucose concentrations could be attributed to a greater than 40% reduction in rates of HGP (Figure 1H). To understand the mechanism for this effect, we measured plasma glucagon, epinephrine, norepinephrine, and growth hormone concentrations as well as IGF-1 and found that acute leptin replacement therapy did not change concentrations of any of these hormones, in contrast to its effect of reducing plasma corticosterone concentrations by 50%. However, replacing corticosterone in leptin-infused rats caused hyperglycemia, which could be attributed to a 2-fold increase in rates of endogenous glucose production. These changes were associated with a doubling in rates of lipolysis and hepatic acetyl CoA content, but no change in malonyl CoA content (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Taken together, these data demonstrate that leptin-induced suppression of plasma corticosterone concentration is necessary to mediate leptin’s acute insulin-independent effects to decrease rates of HGP and reverse hyperglycemia in DKA.

To determine whether increased rates of lipolysis promote increased rates of HGP and ketogenesis in DKA, we next treated leptin- and corticosterone-infused rats with atglistatin, a small molecule inhibitor of ATGL. As expected, ATGL inhibition led to marked decreases in lipolysis, as reflected by acute reductions in rates of both palmitate and glycerol turnover. Reduced rates of lipolysis in turn resulted in an approximately 50% reduction in rates of HGP, ketogenesis, and hepatic acetyl-CoA content, thereby demonstrating that suppression of lipolysis is sufficient to reverse DKA. Taken together, these data demonstrate that leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse DKA is mediated by leptin-induced suppression of hypercorticosteronemia, resulting in reductions in lipolysis.

Surprisingly, despite reversal of DKA, neither leptin nor ATGL treatment resulted in any changes in hepatic malonyl CoA content (nondiabetic controls, 0.51 ± 0.08 nmol/g) (Supplemental Figure 1I), thus dissociating reversal of DKA from changes in this key regulator of CPT-I activity and hepatic fatty acid oxidation (16). We hypothesized that increased hepatic acetyl CoA, derived from increased lipolysis and fatty acid delivery to the liver, was the main driver of increased hepatic gluconeogenesis through activation of pyruvate carboxylase in the setting of DKA (12). Consistent with this hypothesis, leptin-treated T1D rats infused with acetate to match hepatic acetyl CoA concentrations to those of untreated T1D controls were hyperglycemic and ketotic without any changes in hepatic malonyl CoA content (Figure 3). Collectively, these data directly implicate increases in hepatic acetyl CoA as a major driver of increased hepatic gluconeogenesis and demonstrate that increased hepatic ketogenesis in DKA is driven mostly by acute increases in fatty acid delivery to the liver and not by reductions in hepatic malonyl CoA content.

Next, we sought to understand why Morton et al. did not observe any chronic differences in plasma glucose concentrations in adrenalectomized STZ-induced diabetic rats (13). As expected, we found that adrenalectomized T1D rats had almost undetectable plasma corticosterone concentrations and higher plasma ACTH concentrations than sham-operated T1D controls without any difference in plasma glucose concentrations when given drinking water containing sodium chloride, sucrose, and corticosterone; however, within 1 hour of replacing this water mixture with water containing only sodium chloride, plasma glucose concentrations rapidly decreased by 75 mg/dl and continued to fall to approximately 125 mg/dl within 4 hours of removal of the sucrose/corticosterone water. This striking reduction of plasma glucose concentrations could be explained by reductions in whole-body glucose turnover driven by lower rates of lipolysis and hepatic acetyl CoA content and was accompanied by a reversal of DKA and suppression of βOHB turnover (Figure 4). However, infusion of corticosterone to match plasma concentrations in sham-operated T1D controls abrogated each of these effects of adrenalectomy. Taken together, these data demonstrate that hypercorticosteronemia is necessary for acute ketoacidosis and that insulinopenia alone is necessary but not sufficient to induce DKA.

Our data also suggest that the inability of Morton et al. to observe any glucose-lowering effect of adrenalectomy is likely the result of administering sucrose-containing water to their polydipsic diabetic adrenalectomized rats. In the aforementioned study, the authors state that variations in the amount of sucrose water intake did not affect glycemia in diabetic animals (13). However, Morton et al. did not assess plasma glucose concentrations in adrenalectomized diabetic rats in the absence of sucrose water. To examine this possibility, we studied adrenalectomized T1D rats maintained on water containing 1% sucrose and sodium chloride. Here, we found that, consistent with the findings of Morton et al. (13), providing diabetic rats with sucrose water increased plasma glucose concentrations by more than 200 mg/dl relative to adrenalectomized diabetic rats given water containing only sodium chloride. Thus, in fed adrenalectomized diabetic rats, such as those given sucrose-containing water, suppression of hypercorticosteronemia is insufficient to normalize plasma glucose concentrations.

In addition to the striking effect of sucrose in the drinking water to abrogate the effect of glucocorticoid deficiency to decrease plasma glucose concentrations in diabetic rats, we also hypothesized that the 5-fold higher plasma insulin concentrations (~70 pM) in the STZ-treated diabetic rat model studied by Morton et al. may have also contributed to their inability to detect any effects of acute leptin treatment on plasma glucose concentrations (13). T1D rats with fasting plasma insulin concentrations of approximately 70 pM retain the ability to secrete substantial amounts of insulin in response to a glucose challenge, unlike insulinopenic rats with fasting plasma insulin concentrations of approximately 15 pM, which do not increase following a glucose challenge, demonstrating the absence of any pancreatic β cell reserve in our diabetic rodent model. Importantly, rats with fasting plasma insulin concentrations of approximately 70 pM are not in DKA, as indicated by their lower βOHB concentrations and normal anion gap. To further clarify this point, we infused insulin to increase plasma insulin concentrations from approximately 15 to approximately 70 pM in overnight-fasted T1D rats. We found that this intervention acutely suppressed lipolysis, hepatic acetyl CoA, HGP, and plasma glucose concentrations. In the setting of approximately 70 pM insulin, leptin had a very modest effect on plasma glucose and corticosterone and no additional effect on lipolysis, similar to Morton et al.’s data (13) and demonstrating that the effect of insulin to suppress hypercorticosteronemia, lipolysis, and HGP nullifies any additional effect of leptin to further suppress these parameters. Similarly, and consistent with our data in adrenalectomized rats given sucrose water, leptin replacement therapy had no additional effect of lowering plasma glucose, glucose turnover, lipolysis, ketosis, or hepatic acetyl CoA in fed rats, again consistent with the findings of Morton et al. (13) and suggesting that the chronic effects of leptin in the postprandial state are minimally or not at all reliant upon suppression of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activity. These data demonstrate that insulin — even insulin concentrations insufficient to achieve euglycemia — will nullify the effects of hypercorticosteronemia to stimulate lipolysis, HGP, and hyperglycemia and likely explain the inability of Morton et al. to observe an acute effect of leptin to reduce hyperglycemia in their diabetic rat studies. In addition, and in contrast to this and our previous studies (12, 17), Morton et al. did not assess metabolite turnover or liver metabolite concentrations, so it is impossible to determine whether leptin had any effect on rates of lipolysis, rates of HGP, rates of hepatic ketogenesis, or hepatic acetyl CoA content in their studies (13). Thus, the lack of an effect of leptin in these animals may represent an inability of leptin to reverse postprandial hyperglycemia, which is mostly an insulin-dependent condition, and/or to suppress lipolysis beyond the extent to which it is already suppressed by insulin concentrations of approximately 70 pM (17).

The results from our studies and those of Morton et al. clearly demonstrate that leptin has little to no acute effect on plasma glucose in diabetic rats that have plasma insulin concentrations of 70 pM or more and are not in DKA. Thus, the acute mechanism of action of leptin to reverse DKA by suppression of HPA axis activity is unlikely to explain the chronic glucose-lowering effect of leptin observed by other groups in diabetic rodents that are not completely insulin deficient and not in DKA (1–3, 7).

To better understand the mechanism or mechanisms for the chronic glucose-lowering effects of leptin, we treated a STZ-induced mouse model of poorly controlled T1D with leptin by subcutaneous ALZET pump for 2 weeks. This intervention lowered plasma glucose concentrations in 6-hour–food-withdrawn animals without affecting plasma insulin concentrations. The lower plasma glucose concentrations exhibited by the leptin-treated mice were associated with reductions in both plasma corticosterone and glucagon, consistent with previous studies (8, 12). Chronic leptin treatment lowered both water drinking, consistent with lower plasma glucose concentrations throughout the day, and food intake, similar to its effect in humans with poorly controlled diabetes due to lipodystrophy (18), but did not affect activity or energy expenditure. As ectopic lipid content and, more importantly, intracellular DAG content have been strongly implicated in causing insulin resistance in liver and skeletal muscle, the lower plasma glucose concentrations in chronic leptin-infused mice can be attributed, at least in part, to lower liver and muscle DAG content and reversal of insulin resistance in these tissues (19–21). In contrast these glucose lowering effects of chronic leptin treatment occurred independently of any changes in liver and muscle ceramide content. Interestingly, a growing body of literature suggests that leptin may actually promote lipolysis by increasing catecholamine concentrations on a chronic basis in normal rodents, as reviewed recently by Ruud and Brüning (22). However, the fact that plasma NEFA concentrations actually dropped in our chronic leptin-treated T1D mice suggests that, in models of poorly controlled diabetes, the effect of leptin in suppressing HPA axis activity in hypercorticosteronemic diabetic rodents trumps its potential to promote catecholamine release and would be consistent with the idea that suppression of HPA axis activity may not be central to leptin’s chronic effect to normalize glycemia in rodents with T1D. Taken together, our data combined with results from previous studies suggest that the chronic effects of leptin to reduce both fasting and postprandial hyperglycemia in leptin-deficient diabetic rodents not in DKA are likely pleotropic and may have minimal dependence on suppression of the HPA axis. Based on these results, we hypothesize that the chronic effect of leptin can be attributed at least in part to its ability to (a) decrease hyperphagia, resulting in reductions in postprandial hyperglycemia; (b) lower ectopic lipid (DAG) content in liver and skeletal muscle, resulting in reversal of insulin resistance in these organs (7, 18); (c) reduce plasma corticosterone concentrations; and (d) reduce plasma glucagon concentrations (1, 8, 23–25). All of these chronic changes will also result in reductions in glucose toxicity, which will further improve insulin responsiveness in liver and skeletal muscle and enhance pancreatic β cell activity (26, 27).

In summary, we examined the acute insulin-independent effects of leptin replacement therapy in an STZ-induced rat model of DKA and found that (a) hypercorticosteronemia is necessary to cause increased rates of lipolysis, HGP, and hepatic ketogenesis in DKA; (b) leptin’s acute insulin-independent ability to reverse DKA is mediated by suppression of the HPA axis, resulting in reductions in hypercorticosteronemia; (c) relatively low concentrations of insulin (~70 pM) are sufficient to suppress lipolysis, hepatic acetyl CoA, and HGP and abrogate the acute effects of leptin to reduce plasma glucose concentrations in a rat model of poorly controlled T1D; (d) reversal of DKA by leptin and insulin is mostly driven by reduction in rates of lipolysis and independent of any changes in hepatic malonyl CoA content; and (e) surprisingly, as demonstrated in the adrenalectomized T1D rats, insulinopenia per se is necessary but not sufficient to cause DKA. These data demonstrate that suppression of hypercorticosteronemia, lipolysis, and hepatic acetyl CoA mediates leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse DKA.

In contrast, we found that the chronic effects of leptin to reduce both fasting and postprandial hyperglycemia in leptin-deficient diabetic rodents not in DKA are likely pleotropic and can be attributed at least in part to leptin’s ability to decrease hyperphagia, resulting in reductions in postprandial hyperglycemia and ectopic lipid content in liver and skeletal muscle that in turn result in reversal of insulin resistance in these organs as well as chronic reductions in plasma glucagon and corticosterone concentrations. Taken together, these studies demonstrate marked differences in the acute insulin-independent effects by which leptin reverses fasting hyperglycemia and ketoacidosis in a rat model of DKA versus the chronic effects by which leptin reverses hyperglycemia in a less insulinopenic, non-DKA rodent model of T1D. Furthermore, these results resolve the discordant findings between our studies examining the glucose-lowering effects of leptin to reverse DKA in the absence of insulin (12) and studies examining the chronic effects of leptin to reduced hyperglycemia in diabetic rodents that still retain some β cell reserve (13).