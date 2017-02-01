Matriptase-mediated cleavage of EpCAM destabilizes claudins and dysregulates intestinal epithelial homeostasis

EpCAM undergoes limited proteolysis in IECs in vitro and in vivo. Anti-EpCAM immunoblots of lysates from human IEC cell lines regularly demonstrated doublets composed of 42-kDa and 36-kDa species when affinity-purified rabbit polyclonal antibodies that react with multiple epitopes in the extracellular domain (Figure 1A) or epitopes contained within a C-terminal peptide (Figure 1B) were used. Although EpCAM heterogeneity could reflect differential glycosylation, we hypothesized that the smaller species represented a 36-kDa proteolytic C-terminal fragment derived from full-length EpCAM as previously proposed by Thampoe et al. (26). To test this, we carried out preparative immunoprecipitation of EpCAM from Caco-2 cell lysates, resolved immunoprecipitated proteins via gel electrophoresis, and attempted N-terminal sequencing of isolated 42-kDa (CE1) and 36-kDa (CE2) species (Figure 1C). We did not obtain useful sequence information from CE1, perhaps because of a blocked N-terminus (27). However, analysis of CE2 resulted in a peptide sequence corresponding to human EpCAM beginning with Arg81 (Figure 1D). To begin to assess the physiologic relevance of this finding, we sought evidence of EpCAM cleavage in IEC organoids and in vivo. Although the predominant bands in immunoblots from organoids and tissues corresponded to full-length EpCAM, we consistently detected small amounts of 36-kDa EpCAM fragments in lysates of murine small IEC organoids (Figure 1E) as well as in lysates of ileum and colon tissues (Figure 1F) from 3 of 3 normal adult mice.

Figure 1 Multiple EpCAM species in IEC lysates reflect proteolytic processing. (A) Nonionic detergent lysates of Caco-2 and T84 cells were resolved via SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with polyclonal Ab raised against the entire EpCAM extracellular domain. Representative data from 1 of more than 5 experiments are shown. (B) Stable vector– or EpCAM shRNA–transduced Caco-2 cells were lysed, and SDS-PAGE–resolved proteins were immunoblotted with anti-EpCAM polyclonal Ab raised against a C-terminal peptide. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown. (C) RIPA buffer lysates of Caco-2 cells were immunoprecipitated with control IgG or anti-EpCAM mAb. Immunoprecipitates were fractionated using SDS-PAGE and stained with Coomassie blue. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown. Two EpCAM-reactive species (CE1 and CE2) were recovered, and N-terminal amino acid sequences were determined. H and L correspond to IgG heavy and light chains, respectively. (D) X represents an indeterminate amino acid; A/L indicates that both A and L were detected at this position. (E and F) RIPA lysates of small intestine organoids (E) and ileum and colon tissues (F) from three 8- to 10-week-old mice (C57BL/6; Charles River Laboratories) were resolved using reduced SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with the anti-EpCAM polyclonal Ab used in A.

EpCAM associates with, and is a substrate of, the cell surface protease matriptase. Cleavage of EpCAM between Arg80 and Arg81 suggested the action of a trypsin-like serine protease (28). Matriptase is a cell surface serine protease that has been implicated in the regulation of epithelial cell physiology in several tissues, including the gastrointestinal tract (22, 29), and we postulated that EpCAM might be a matriptase substrate. Confocal immunofluorescence microscopy revealed that EpCAM and matriptase colocalized at lateral intercellular interfaces in Caco-2 and T84 monolayers (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88428DS1) and in vertical sections of normal human ileum as well (Figure 2C). EpCAM, preferentially uncleaved EpCAM, also coimmunoprecipitated with matriptase when the proteins were coexpressed in HEK293 cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). Furthermore, endogenous matriptase coimmunoprecipitated with EpCAM from lysates of Caco-2 cells that had been treated with the bifunctional cross-linking reagent dithiobis(succinimidyl propionate) (DSP) before lysis (Figure 2D). Coimmunoprecipitation of matriptase and EpCAM from lysates of Caco-2 cells that had not been treated with DSP was inconsistent (data not shown).

Figure 2 Matriptase colocalizes and physically interacts with EpCAM in IECs. (A and B) Monolayers of T84 (A) or Caco-2 cells (B) were cultured in Transwells and stained for EpCAM (green) and matriptase (red). En face (A) and XZ (B) images from confocal immunofluorescence microscopy are shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Frozen sections of human small intestine were stained with anti-EpCAM (green) and anti-matriptase (red) and analyzed via confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Caco-2 cells were treated with cleavable cross-linking reagent (1 mM DSP) at room temperature for 30 minutes and lysed in 1% Triton X-100 lysis buffer. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with control IgG or anti-EpCAM mAb, and immunoprecipitates were resolved using SDS-PAGE under reducing conditions and immunoblotted with anti-matriptase and anti-EpCAM as indicated. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown in A–D.

The ability of matriptase to cleave EpCAM was tested directly by incubation of recombinant human matriptase catalytic domain with a fusion protein composed of the extracellular N-terminal portion of murine EpCAM and the Fc region of human IgG1 (EpCAM-Ig). Treatment of 61-kDa EpCAM-Ig with matriptase resulted in nearly quantitative conversion to a 55-kDa species (Figure 3, A and B), while the Ala30-Gln289 catalytically active fragment of prostasin, another cell surface protease implicated in intestinal epithelial physiology, was without effect, even at 200-fold higher concentrations (Figure 3B). N-terminal amino acid sequencing of the purified 55-kDa fragment (RE2, Figure 3C) confirmed that it corresponded to murine EpCAM-Ig that had been cleaved between Arg80 and Arg81 (Figure 3D). Failure to obtain sequence information from full-length RE1 again suggested the possibility of a blocked N-terminus. The ability of matriptase to initiate EpCAM cleavage in intact cells was initially assessed by cotransfection of HEK293 cells with fixed amounts of human EpCAM expression plasmid and varying amounts of human matriptase expression plasmids (Figure 4A). Whereas only 42-kDa full-length EpCAM was detected in 293 cells transfected with EpCAM expression plasmid alone, introduction of increasing amounts of matriptase expression plasmid led to accumulation of increasing amounts of the 36-kDa EpCAM fragment.

Figure 3 Matriptase cleaves EpCAM. (A) Recombinant murine EpCAM-Ig was incubated with or without recombinant matriptase in “matriptase reaction buffer” at 37°C for 1 hour. Reactants were then resolved using SDS-PAGE and stained with Coomassie blue. (B) EpCAM-Ig was incubated with indicated amounts of recombinant matriptase or recombinant prostasin in “prostasin reaction buffer” at 37°C for 1 hour. Reactants were resolved via SDS-PAGE and stained with Coomassie blue. (C) Recombinant EpCAM-Ig and recombinant matriptase were coincubated as in A, and residual proteins were resolved using SDS-PAGE, transferred onto a PVDF membrane, and stained with Coomassie blue. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown in A–C. (D) The N-terminal amino acid sequence of eluted RE2 was determined, and alignment of the N-terminal sequence of RE2 with that of murine EpCAM is depicted. X indicates an indeterminate amino acid.

Figure 4 EpCAM is a matriptase substrate in cells, and matriptase regulates claudin-7 levels in IECs. (A) HEK293 cells were transiently transfected with a fixed amount of pcDNA3 encoding EpCAM and varied amounts of matriptase expression plasmid. After 48 hours, cell lysates were prepared, proteins were resolved by gel electrophoresis, and EpCAM and matriptase were detected via immunoblotting with anti-HA and anti-Flag mAb, respectively. (B and C) Caco-2 cells were transfected with control siRNA or matriptase siRNAs using electroporation. Cell lysates that had been normalized for total protein concentrations were resolved using SDS-PAGE and matriptase, and EpCAM and claudin-7 expression was assessed using Western blotting. The data shown are representative of 1 of 3 (A) or 4 (B and C) experiments.

The occurrence of EpCAM cleavage by matriptase in IECs was tested by modulating levels of matriptase in Caco-2 and T84 cells with siRNAs. Efficient downregulation of matriptase by siRNA-1 led to complete inhibition of EpCAM cleavage (Figure 4, B and C), while siRNA-2 reduced matriptase expression and EpCAM cleavage less effectively. Strikingly, inhibition of EpCAM cleavage in IECs with matriptase siRNAs led to parallel increases in claudin-7 levels (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 2).

Cleavage of EpCAM by matriptase in IECs causes dissociation of EpCAM from claudin-7 and subsequent internalization and degradation in lysosomes. We have previously demonstrated that EpCAM associates with claudin-7 and that, in IECs, the expression of EpCAM prevents constitutive lysosomal degradation of claudin-7 (12). We hypothesized that limited proteolysis of EpCAM by matriptase might be linked to cell surface expression of EpCAM, association of EpCAM with claudin-7, and/or lysosomal degradation of EpCAM and/or claudin-7. Indeed, treatment of Caco-2 cells with the lysosomal enzyme inhibitor chloroquine for 20 hours resulted in preferential accumulation of the 36-kDa EpCAM fragment (Figure 5A), suggesting that matriptase-cleaved EpCAM was preferentially targeted for lysosomal degradation.

Figure 5 Matriptase cleavage leads to dissociation of EpCAM and claudin-7 and targets EpCAM for internalization and lysosomal degradation. (A) Caco-2 cells were treated with or without 100 μM chloroquine for 20 hours, and RIPA lysate proteins were resolved using SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-EpCAM. Band intensities corresponding to full-length EpCAM and matriptase-cleaved EpCAM were quantified and normalized to that corresponding to β-actin intensity in each condition. Paired ratios of band intensities after chloroquine treatment relative to nontreatment controls are depicted (n = 8). The 2-tailed P value (*P < 0.0001) for the comparison of abundances of full-length EpCAM and cleaved EpCAM in chloroquine-treated and untreated cells was determined using a paired t test. (B) Caco-2 cells were labeled with sulfo-NHS-SS-biotin for 30 minutes at 4°C, followed by incubation at 37°C for the indicated times to allow cell surface proteins to be internalized. Cell surface biotin was stripped via treatment with MESNA, cell lysates were prepared, and biotin-labeled proteins were recovered as described in Methods. Proteins were resolved using SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-EpCAM or anti–transferrin receptor (TFR). Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown. (C) Caco-2 cells treated with or without 100 μM chloroquine for 20 hours were lysed, protein concentrations were normalized, and immunoprecipitations were carried out with anti–claudin-7 Ab or IgG. Immunoprecipitates and lysate proteins were resolved with SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-EpCAM and anti–claudin-7. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown.

To determine whether there was a relationship between surface expression of EpCAM and matriptase cleavage, Caco-2 cells were labeled with the cell-impermeable biotinylating reagent sulfo-NHS-SS-biotin at 4°C and warmed to 37°C for varying periods, and biotin-modified proteins that had been internalized were enriched and characterized by immunoblotting with relevant antibodies. Proteins that had been internalized were distinguishable from proteins that remained on cell surfaces because biotin residues on the latter were accessible and removable via treatment with the cell-impermeable reducing reagent MESNA. Treatment of Caco-2 cells with sulfo-NHS-SS-biotin at 4°C resulted in efficient labeling of 42-kDa and 36-kDa EpCAM, and biotin labeling was completely reversed via immediate MESNA treatment (Figure 5B), suggesting that both EpCAM species were present on IEC surfaces. Incubation of biotin-labeled Caco-2 cells at 37°C resulted in selective internalization of 36-kDa EpCAM, albeit at a somewhat slower rate than the transferrin receptor (Figure 5B).

The potential relationship between EpCAM/claudin-7 association and matriptase-mediated cleavage of EpCAM was tested by assessment of the ability of 42-kDa and 36-kDa EpCAM to coimmunoprecipitate with claudin-7. Claudin-7 was immunoprecipitated from Caco-2–nonionic detergent cell lysates from chloroquine-treated and untreated cells, and EpCAM was detected by immunoblotting. Claudin-7 immunoprecipitates contained only full-length 42-kDa EpCAM even though cell lysates contained abundant amounts of EpCAM 36-kDa fragments (Figure 5C).

The cell surface protease inhibitor HAI-2 is a negative regulator of matriptase-mediated EpCAM cleavage and stabilizes claudin-7 in IECs. Matriptase is synthesized as a zymogen that undergoes a spontaneous single internal cleavage as it is inserted into ER membranes and traffics to cell surfaces (18). Additional proteolysis that results in release of matriptase extracellular domains from cell surfaces is required for complete activation of the enzyme (16, 18). The membrane protease prostasin and the membrane-bound serine protease inhibitors HAI-1 and HAI-2 have been implicated as an activator and as inhibitors, respectively, of the proteolytic cascade that includes matriptase (16, 18). Identification of mutations in SPINT2 (the gene encoding HAI-2) in patients with CTE, a disease also caused by EPCAM mutations (1, 2, 30), led us to speculate that HAI-2 might modulate matriptase-mediated EpCAM proteolysis.

Transfection of 293 cells with increasing amounts of plasmids encoding human HAI-2 in conjunction with fixed amounts of plasmids encoding EpCAM and matriptase resulted in a dose-dependent inhibition of EpCAM cleavage (Figure 6A). Introduction of HAI-2 also led to increased cell-associated matriptase, consistent with inhibition of matriptase activation by HAI-2. The possible involvement of HAI-2 as a regulator of matriptase-mediated EpCAM cleavage in IECs was then assessed using siRNAs. Introduction of several SPINT2 siRNAs into Caco-2 cells efficiently reduced HAI-2 expression with a corresponding decrease in full-length EpCAM and increased accumulation of 36-kDa EpCAM fragments (Figure 6B). The observed decrease in cell-associated matriptase is consistent with enhancement of endogenous matriptase activation in association with HAI-2 knockdown (16). The effects of activation of this proteolytic pathway on levels of tight junction–associated proteins were subsequently studied in Caco-2 cells and T84 cells. In Caco-2 cells (Figure 6C), inhibition of matriptase expression by matriptase siRNA was associated with decreased EpCAM cleavage and increased claudin-7 accumulation, as expected (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, reduction of SPINT2 expression with siRNA led to efficient matriptase activation, manifested as reduced cell-associated matriptase (16) and enhanced EpCAM cleavage in conjunction with almost complete loss of claudin-7. Claudin-1 levels were also decreased secondary to HAI-2 knockdown at late time points (compare Supplemental Figure 3 with Figure 6C), while occludin levels were not altered. Similar effects of SPINT2 siRNAs on EpCAM and claudin-7 expression were obtained in corresponding experiments with T84 cells (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 HAI-2 prevents EpCAM cleavage and subsequent claudin degradation in lysosomes by inhibiting matriptase. (A) HEK293 cells were transiently transfected with fixed amounts of pcDNA3 encoding EpCAM and matriptase and varied amounts of SPINT2 expression plasmids as indicated. Proteins of interest were quantified in cell lysates via immunoblotting using relevant Ab. (B–D) Caco-2 cells (B and C) and T84 cells (D) were transfected with control siRNA, EpCAM siRNA, matriptase siRNA, or SPINT2 siRNAs via electroporation. Transfected cells were replated the next day and cultured for 2 more days. Cell lysate proteins were resolved using SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-matriptase, anti–HAI-2, anti-EpCAM, anti–claudin-7, anti–claudin-1, or anti-occludin as indicated. Claudin-7 and EpCAM band intensities in C were quantified and normalized to β-actin signals. Data are depicted as ratios (mean ± SEM) relative to corresponding siControls (n = 5). A repeated-measures 2-ANOVA Dunnett’s method was used to calculate 2-tailed P values corrected for multiple comparisons to assess mean differences between groups (*P < 0.0001, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.05). (E) Caco-2 cells were transfected with control siRNA, EpCAM siRNA, matriptase siRNA, or SPINT2 siRNA, and treated with or without 100 μM chloroquine for 20 hours. RIPA lysates were subjected to SDS-PAGE and analyzed for EpCAM, HAI-2, claudin-7, and occludin via Western blotting. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Representative data from 1 of 3 (A, D, and E) or 1 of 5 (B and C) experiments are shown.

The involvement of lysosomal degradation in the pathway activated by loss of HAI-2 was confirmed using the lysosomal protease inhibitor chloroquine. Addition of 100 μM chloroquine to Caco-2 cells that had been transfected with SPINT2 siRNAs led to increased accumulation of 36-kDa EpCAM and effectively normalized claudin-7 levels (Figure 6E). Chloroquine also increased levels of 36-kDa EpCAM in control siRNA– and matriptase siRNA–treated cells. Occludin levels in Caco-2 cells were not altered in siRNA- and/or chloroquine-treated cells (Figure 6E).

HAI-2 proteins corresponding to those found in patients with CTE are ineffective inhibitors of matriptase-dependent EpCAM cleavage and fail to stabilize claudin-7 in IECs. Both nonsense and missense mutations in SPINT2 have been described in patients with CTE, and it has been demonstrated that missense mutant HAI-2 proteins are less potent inhibitors than control HAI-2 proteins in cell-free in vitro assays of matriptase activity (2, 31). To test the prediction that HAI-2 mutant proteins in CTE patients are less effective inhibitors of the HAI-2/matriptase/EpCAM/claudin-7 pathway that we have described herein than control HAI-2 proteins, we carried out several types of experiments.

In initial experiments, varying amounts of plasmids encoding control or mutant SPINT2 were cotransfected into 293 cells with fixed amounts of EpCAM- and matriptase-encoding plasmids. Although plasmids corresponding to SPINT2 Y163C inhibited EpCAM cleavage to some extent at the highest concentration tested, SPINT2 Y163C plasmid (and corresponding HAI-2 protein) was less effective than comparable amounts of control SPINT2 plasmid (and corresponding protein) (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 CTE-associated HAI-2 mutant proteins are less potent inhibitors of matriptase-mediated EpCAM cleavage and claudin degradation than wild-type HAI-2. (A) HEK293 cells were transiently transfected with fixed amounts of pcDNA3 encoding EpCAM and matriptase and varied amounts of pcDNA3 encoding wild-type or Y163C mutant SPINT2. After 48 hours, EpCAM, matriptase, and HAI-2 were detected by Western blotting. (B–D) Caco-2 cells were transfected with pcDNA3 or pcDNA3 encoding HA-tagged wild-type SPINT2, SPINT2 Y163C, or SPINT2 G168S and selected with G418 for 2 weeks. Surviving cells were pooled (B and D) or cloned (C), and HAI-2 expression was assessed via immunoblotting with anti-HA and anti-HAI-2. Pooled cells (B) or cloned cells (C) transfected with plasmids encoding wild-type HAI-2 or HAI-2 mutant proteins were transfected with control siRNA or SPINT2 siRNA (targeting the 5′ untranslated region of SPINT2 mRNA). Cell lysates were harvested 72 hours later and immunoblotted with anti-EpCAM, anti-claudin-7, anti-occludin, anti-HA, anti-HAI-2, or anti–β-actin. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments is shown in A and B. Band intensities corresponding to claudin-7 and EpCAM in (C) were quantified and normalized to β-actin. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM of ratios of signals corresponding to full-length EpCAM, cleaved EpCAM, and claudin-7 relative to those in control siRNA transfections (n = 4). P values of comparisons between wild-type HASPINT2 and HASPINT2 Y163C transfected cells were determined as described in Supplemental Figure 4B. (D) Pooled Caco-2 cells transfected with vector, SPINT2, SPINT2 Y163C, or SPINT2 G168S plasmids were transiently transfected with control siRNA or SPINT2 siRNA. siRNA transfected cells were replated into Transwells the next day and cultured for 5 additional days to establish monolayers. Methanol-fixed monolayers were stained with anti-HA (green) or anti-claudin-7 (red) and analyzed using confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 20 μm. Representative images from 1 of 3 experiments are presented. For the experiment depicted, 10 images of SPINT2 siRNA transfected wild-type HASPINT2, HASPINT2 Y163C, or HASPINT2 G168S expressing cells were subjected to quantitative analysis. Values depicted represent mean ± SEM of claudin-7 pixels/HA-HAI-2 pixels (n = 10, each image including at least 50 cells, for each experimental condition). Two-tailed P values for the comparisons between effects of individual mutant (Y163C or G168S) and wild-type constructs were calculated via 1-way ANOVA using Dunnett’s method (*P < 0.0001).

To study effects of HAI-2 and HAI-2 mutant proteins in cells expressing “physiologic” levels of matriptase and EpCAM, we prepared stably transfected Caco-2 cells expressing control HAI-2 or the patient-associated point mutant HAI-2 Y163C and then inhibited expression of HAI-2 that was encoded by the endogenous SPINT2 locus with siRNA complementary to untranslated sequences contained within mRNA derived from the endogenous locus but not in mRNA transcribed from the expression plasmid cDNA. The feasibility of this approach is documented in Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 4A, in which stably transfected G418-resistant pools or clones of Caco-2 cells were treated with SPINT2 siRNA and effects on HAI-2, EpCAM, and claudin-7 were assessed. Treatment of vector-transfected Caco-2 cells with SPINT2 siRNA inhibited endogenous HAI-2 expression, enhanced EpCAM cleavage, and destabilized claudin-7 in pooled cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast, HAI-2 expression that was encoded by expression plasmids in pooled cells (Figure 7B) and each of several clones (Supplemental Figure 4A) was not inhibited by SPINT2 siRNA, EpCAM cleavage was not enhanced, and claudin-7 expression was maintained in Caco-2 cells transfected with these constructs.

We subsequently compared the ability of control and CTE patient–associated mutant HAI-2 proteins to modulate matriptase-mediated EpCAM cleavage in analogous experiments. Clones of Caco-2 cells that had been stably transfected with control SPINT2 (WT1 and WT2) or SPINT2 Y163C (Y163C1 and Y163C2) were treated with SPINT2 siRNA, and effects on HAI-2, EpCAM, claudin-7, and occludin were assessed via immunoblotting. Note that the levels of HAI-2 in the stable transfectants exceeded those present in vector-transfected Caco-2 cells and that levels of HAI-2 mutant proteins in transfectants exceeded those in cells transfected with control SPINT2 (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistent with Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 4A, knockdown of endogenous HAI-2 in Caco-2 cells transfected with control SPINT2 did not result in enhanced EpCAM cleavage or decreased claudin-7 expression. Despite being expressed at levels equal to or exceeding those of corresponding control proteins, in the absence of endogenous HAI-2, HAI-2 Y163C failed to inhibit matriptase-mediated proteolysis of EpCAM and did not stabilize claudin-7. The relative inability of CTE-associated HAI-2 proteins (Y163C or G168S) to stabilize claudin-7 in IECs was also observed in experiments involving pools of stably transfected Caco-2 cells where levels of expression of claudin-7 and control or mutant HAI-2 proteins were assessed simultaneously via confocal immunofluorescence microscopy analysis of Transwell cell monolayers (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 4C).