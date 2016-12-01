Neuronal firing patterns outweigh circuitry oscillations in parkinsonian motor control

We discovered that bradykinesia is regulated by STN bursting codes in a feed-forward mechanism and can be completely dissociated from beta oscillations. STN bursts and beta oscillations are two parallel mechanisms controlled by different NMDARs in STN. In this study, we quantified bradykinesia (slow movements) by velocity measurement, which has been reliably used in other studies in the 6-OHDA model (20, 23–26). Nevertheless, there are other behavioral tests linked to bradykinesia and other motor deficits in PD (27, 28), and these deserve further investigation.

Differential distributions of NMDARs and CaTs in STN and their potential impacts. The burst-generating cascade requires the collaboration between GluN2B/D NMDARs and CaTs in STN, while beta oscillations depend on GluN2A NMDARs. Consistent with the clear-cut dissociation in electrophysiology, we found differential distributions of NMDAR subtypes in the STN neurons of 6-OHDA rats (Supplemental Figure 8). The oscillation-contributing GluN2A subunits were diffusely expressed in STN soma (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), while the burst-generating GluN2B/D subunits had punctal expression extended to STN neurites (Supplemental Figure 8, D–I). Also, both GluN2B/D and CaTs (e.g., Ca V 3.3, the predominant CaT subtype in STN) (29) had the characteristic punctal pattern and distribution (Supplemental Figure 9), supporting their collaborative role in burst generation. It is interesting that NMDAR subtypes and CaTs are differentially segregated according to their burst- or oscillation-generating roles. Beta oscillations have been linked to the tightly time-locked STN firings in response to NMDAergic cortico-subthalamic transmission (12). The fast kinetics of GluN2A NMDARs and their prominent somatic expression could provide better temporal precision and larger positive currents near the axon hillock and thus facilitate the time-locked STN responses (12). This kinetic profile may also partly explain why the oscillations fall into beta frequencies, which are the frequency range of GluN2A kinetics (12, 21). Bursting cells such as STN neurons and Purkinje cells (PCs) were shown to have their CaT currents initiated in dendrites (30, 31). In theory, dendrites have less capacitance than soma and permit wider voltage fluctuations locally to unleash inactivated CaTs. Therefore, activation of GluN2B/D NMDARs in dendrites may initiate CaT-dependent bursts in STN. Although the causal relationship remains to be established, our data suggest that receptor distributions may contribute to the dissociation between bursts and oscillations.

Potential interactions between oscillation-based motor preparation and firing pattern–based motor execution in PD. Bradykinesia is characterized by slow movements beyond volitional control and therefore serves as a prototypical disease model of motor execution. Other than bradykinesia and STN bursts, the volitional motor controls, including motor decision or preparation, heavily modulate beta oscillations in PD (4, 7, 32). This concept is supported by the observations in our free-moving paradigm, which revealed the typical shift of oscillatory frequencies (Figure 2J and Figure 4H) and the reduction of beta powers (Figure 2, G and H, and Figure 4G) when the rats decided to move, regardless of whether their motor performances changed due to CaT/NMDAR manipulations. STN has two parallel mechanisms, oscillations and firing patterns, to modulate movements. The interplay of the two mechanisms could explain how oscillation-based motor preparation tunes the firing pattern–based motor execution. Cortical oscillatory activities can be transmitted to STN via a GluN2A-mediated mechanism, which may oscillate the somatic membrane potentials in STN and disturb the precise timing of firing-pattern switches for motor execution. Motor preparation evidently desynchronizes cortical oscillatory activities (4, 7, 33, 34), which may suppress the above-mentioned processes and result in better motor execution. Similar mechanisms are well documented in the thalamus, the homolog of STN in developmental biology (35). Sleep induces thalamic oscillations and interferes with sensory information relays (36–38). Based on the fact that STN receives first-order command directly from the cortex via cortico-subthalamic pathway, it may be one of the fastest and the key mechanisms to explain how volitional motor preparation talks to the automatic/involuntary motor execution, and deserves further investigation by preparation-triggered protocols other than the free-moving paradigms in this study. By revisiting the oscillatory theory with the results in this study, parkinsonian motor control may be divided into two steps: the feedback, interactive oscillations for volitional motor decisions and preparations; and fast-responsive, feed-forward neuronal codes for involuntary motor execution, which results in bradykinesia. We did not investigate the interactions between beta oscillations and motor decisions in this study. However, PD patients have significant problems in decision making (39, 40), and this study provides the mechanism of beta oscillation that may help in further investigation of this issue.

The roles of neuronal codes versus oscillations in regulating normal motor behaviors. This study focused on the online circuitry mechanism of bradykinesia in PD. Notably, STN bursts and beta oscillations, which are pathologically augmented in PD, also exist in normal motor circuitry. Physiological amounts of STN bursts and beta oscillations are both present in normal conditions (12, 13). Reduction of cortical oscillatory activities in beta frequencies (beta desynchronization) is also observed in normal motor preparations (33, 34, 41–43). Our study showed that the feed-forward, burst-coded mechanism also regulated inhibitory motor execution in rodents with intact basal ganglia circuits (Figures 3, 5, and 6, and Supplemental Figure 6) and is independent of oscillatory profiles. Naive rats also had cortical beta desynchronization in moving scenarios (Figure 3H), regardless of whether the motor performances were being modulated by HC. The patterns and distributions of NMDARs and CaTs of STN in naive rodents were also similar to those in 6-OHDA rat models (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). Beyond PD pathophysiology, these results may also apply to physiological states and improve our understandings of the fundamental principles of motor control physiology. Feedback circuitry oscillations may contribute to the volitional aspects of motor commands, while the feed-forward, firing pattern–coded neurotransmissions regulate motor execution (schematic summary, Supplemental Figure 12.