Rpl13a small nucleolar RNAs regulate systemic glucose metabolism

Generation of Rpl13a-snoless mice. Our previous work demonstrated a critical role for box C/D snoRNAs U32a, U33, U34, and U35a, embedded within 4 introns of the Rpl13a locus (Figure 1A), in the cellular response to lipotoxic and oxidative stress (10). The observation that loss of function of the individual snoRNAs in cultured cells is not sufficient to confer resistance to metabolic stress suggests that these 4 snoRNAs function in concert in stress response pathways. Therefore, to probe the long-term physiological consequences of loss of function of Rpl13a snoRNAs, we generated a model with simultaneous loss of all 4 box C/D sno-RNAs encoded in this locus. Since deletion of the RPL13a protein in Drosophila is embryonic lethal (13), our goal was to selectively modify 4 snoRNA-hosting introns without perturbing expression of the exon-encoded ribosomal protein. This was accomplished using a single recombination event to replace the locus with an allele from which the snoRNAs were selectively deleted (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88069DS1). No known regulatory regions overlap with these 4 snoRNAs, and these intronic sequences are relatively depleted of H3K27 histone marks that are often found near regulatory regions.

Figure 1 Generation of mice lacking Rpl13a snoRNAs. (A) WT locus and targeting construct (–/–) with exons in black and intronic snoRNAs in gray rectangles. (B) Representative Southern blot from F 1 (+/–) and WT offspring (n = 5 experiments) using probe indicated in A. (C) Primers (straight arrows) and predicted size (nucleotides) of genotyping PCR products, above. Representative agarose gel of PCR products from tail DNA is shown below (n > 10 experiments).

Homozygous Rpl13a snoRNA loss-of-function mice (referred to hereafter in text as Rpl13a-snoless and in figures as -/-) were live-born at normal Mendelian ratios, were fertile, and displayed no overt pathophysiological phenotype under standard housing, feeding, and breeding conditions. Body weight and body composition were indistinguishable between Rpl13a-snoless and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The Rpl13a-snoless mice were deficient in expression of the 4 intronic snoRNAs from this locus, but Rpl13a mRNA and protein levels were indistinguishable from those of WT controls (Figure 2, A and B), and expression of other snoRNAs was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2C). Fibroblasts from Rpl13a-snoless embryos (MEFs) had significantly lower levels of cellular superoxide and hydrogen peroxide under normal growth conditions (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, following brief exposure to exogenous hydrogen peroxide, Rpl13a-snoless MEFs had diminished ability to amplify ROS. Lower basal ROS tone and resistance to ROS stimulation are consistent with the phenotype of the previously reported mutant Chinese hamster ovary cell line, in which decreased expression of the Rpl13a snoRNAs caused diminished oxidative stress responses (10).

Figure 2 Rpl13a-snoless mice demonstrate lower ROS tone. (A) RT-qPCR-quantified expression of Rpl13a snoRNAs and mRNA (relative to Rplp0) in WT and Rpl13a-snoless (–/–) fibroblasts. Mean + SEM for n = 3 independent experiments. (B) Representative Western blot of RPL13a protein in embryos (n = 4 mice/genotype). (C) MitoSOX staining of embryonic fibroblasts. Mean fluorescence of 104 cells/sample (+SEM) for n = 4 independent experiments. (D) DCF staining of embryonic fibroblasts under basal growth conditions and following exposure to 100 μM H 2 O 2 for 10 minutes. n = 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.005 for –/– vs. WT determined by unpaired t test. rel, relative.

Altered glucose homeostasis in Rpl13a-snoless mice. ROS participate in physiologic signaling cascades that regulate insulin secretion. Therefore, we assessed systemic glucose metabolism in Rpl13a-snoless mice. Fasting plasma glucose and insulin levels were indistinguishable between WT and Rpl13a-snoless mice; however, glucose tolerance test (GTT) revealed enhanced glucose tolerance with lower peak glucose excursion and decreased AUC following an intraperitoneal glucose bolus (Figure 3A). To understand the cause of these changes in glucose metabolism, we used a sensitive Singulex single molecule tracking method to quantify fasting serum insulin and insulin levels at the 30-minute time point of the GTT, the point at which the greatest difference in serum glucose was observed between the genotypes. Serum insulin was significantly increased in Rpl13a-snoless mice at the 30-minute time point (Figure 3B), implicating enhanced release of insulin into the circulation in response to a glucose challenge as the cause of improved glucose tolerance. By contrast, glucose levels during insulin tolerance test (ITT) were similar between the genotypes (Figure 3C), further suggesting that the lower peak glucose excursion resulted not from alterations in peripheral insulin sensitivity, but rather from a difference in insulin secretion.

Figure 3 Rpl13a-snoless mice have improved glucose tolerance and insulin secretion. (A) Mean (+SEM) blood glucose and AUC during GTT in 8-week-old female WT and –/– mice. n = minimum of 9 mice/genotype. (B) Mean serum insulin (+SEM) at 0 and 30 minutes of GTT. n = minimum of 8 mice/genotype. (C) Mean blood glucose (+SEM) during ITT. n = minimum of 7 mice/genotype. **P < 0.0005; *P < 0.05 for –/– vs. WT determined by unpaired t test.

Rpl13a-snoless islets have enhanced insulin secretion. To investigate the physiological basis of increased insulin levels following a glucose challenge, we examined pancreatic tissue of 8-week-old WT and Rpl13a-snoless animals. β Cell mass as determined by morphometric analysis was indistinguishable between the genotypes (Figure 4A). Protein and insulin content of isolated islets were also not different between WT and Rpl13a-snoless mice (Figure 4, B and C). Nonetheless, consistent with enhanced insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in vivo, Rpl13a-snoless islets had a 51% increase in glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS; Figure 4D). Similar insulin release from islets of the two genotypes in response to potassium chloride and glibenclamide indicated that the secretory machinery downstream of the K ATP channel is intact in Rpl13a-snoless islets (Figure 4E). Consistent with increased insulin secretion at stimulatory glucose concentrations, Rpl13a-snoless islets demonstrated increased calcium oscillations, and these differences were greatest at 8 mM and 16 mM glucose (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3). We confirmed that Rpl13a snoRNAs are expressed in WT, but not Rpl13a-snoless, islets (Figure 4G). Together, these findings suggest that enhanced glucose tolerance in Rpl13a-snoless mice results from greater islet insulin secretion following glucose challenge.

Figure 4 Rpl13a-snoless islets demonstrate enhanced glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. (A) Representative insulin-stained pancreas sections with morphometric quantification of β cell mass for WT and Rpl13a-snoless (–/–) mice (n = 4 mice/genotype). Mean + SEM; n = 4 mice/genotype; scale bars: 25 μm. (B) Mean islet protein content (+SEM) quantified in 8 mice/genotype (10 islets/mouse) obtained from 3 independent experiments. (C) Mean islet insulin content (+SEM) quantified in 12 mice/genotype (10 islets/mouse) obtained from 3 independent experiments. (D) Mean islet insulin secretion (+SEM) in response to low and high glucose quantified in a minimum of 9 mice/genotype over 3 independent experiments. (E) Mean islet insulin secretion (+SEM) in response to 30 mM KCl and 1 μM glibenclamide quantified in 3–4 mice/genotype over 3 independent experiments. (F) Changes in Fluo-4–quantified calcium activity of islets relative to basal, expressed as Δf/f 0 for differing glucose concentrations. Data from 20 independent cells from 4 mice/genotype. (G) RT-qPCR-quantified expression of Rpl13a snoRNAs and mRNA in islets (relative to Rplp0). n = 3 independent islet preparations/genotype. **P < 0.001; *P < 0.05; for –/– vs. WT determined by unpaired t test.

Increased mitochondrial leak and lower ROS in Rpl13a-snoless islets. Glucose stimulates insulin secretion through its metabolism to produce “metabolic coupling factors” that regulate the cellular machinery for insulin secretion (14). To assess islet glucose metabolism and mitochondrial function, we quantified oxygen consumption rates (OCR) in isolated WT and Rpl13a-snoless islets at baseline and following serial addition of modulators that target specific components of the electron transport chain. At 3 mM glucose, basal and maximal respiration, ATP production, and spare respiratory capacity were comparable between the genotypes, with a large proton leak relative to ATP production in both genotypes (Figure 5A), similar to results previously described in WT islets (15). At 20 mM glucose, basal and maximal respiration were substantially increased in Rpl13a-snoless islets relative to WT, which was due to a large increase in proton leak, but oxygen consumption for ATP production was not significantly different (Figure 5B). Dynamic OCR measurements — for which WT and Rpl13a-snoless islets were initially incubated in 3 mM glucose, followed by addition of glucose to 20 mM in the same wells — demonstrated similar OCR under basal conditions, with divergence in response only under stimulatory conditions (Figure 5C). These results indicate that Rpl13a-snoless islets have altered mitochondrial efficiency specifically during metabolic stress conditions. Nonetheless, morphology of β cell mitochondria and quantity of mitochondrial DNA per cell were indistinguishable between WT and Rpl13a-snoless mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 5 Increased mitochondrial leak in Rpl13a-snoless islets. (A) OCR of WT and –/– islets at 3 mM glucose with injection of oligomycin (OM), FCCP, and rotenone and antimycin A (Rot/AntA). Data points in line graphs (left) represent mean values (±SEM) from 3 independent experiments in which islets pooled by genotype were used to generate a total of 9 (WT) or 8 (–/–) technical replicates from n = 11 WT and n = 12 –/– mice. Bar graphs (right) report calculated mean (+SEM) oxygen consumption for basal and maximal (Max) respiration, proton leak, ATP production and spare respiratory capacity. (B) OCR of WT and –/– islets at 20 mM glucose, as in A. Data points from 3 independent experiments in which islets pooled by genotype were used to generate a total of 9 (WT) or 11 (–/–) technical replicates from n = 13 WT and n = 14 –/– animals. Graphs as in A. (C) OCR of WT and –/– islets initially maintained at 3 mM glucose; this was changed at the time indicated to 20 mM glucose. Data points represent mean values (±SEM) from 3 independent experiments in which islets pooled by genotype generated 12 (WT) or 8 (–/–) technical replicates from n = 15 WT and n = 10 –/– animals. *P < 0.05 for –/– vs. WT; **P < 0.01 for –/– vs. WT determined by unpaired t test.

Mitochondria are a major source of ROS in all cell types during substrate oxidation and oxidative phosphorylation, with production of superoxide or hydrogen peroxide at 11 distinct mitochondrial sites (16). Given that uncoupled respiration decreases mitochondrial hydrogen peroxide production during metabolic challenge (17, 18), we hypothesized that increased proton leak in Rpl13a-snoless islets could lead to lower islet ROS. Similar to our observations in MEFs, isolated, intact islets from Rpl13a-snoless mice demonstrated a 60% decrease in basal superoxide content compared with WT islets, as assessed by staining with dihydroethidium (DHE) (Figure 6A). Dissociated islets demonstrated significantly lower intracellular hydrogen peroxide (DCF) and superoxide (DHE) not only under basal conditions, but also following exposure to exogenous hydrogen peroxide (Figure 6B) or menadione, a rapid inducer of superoxide (Figure 6C). Consistent with the known ability of high glucose to induce islet ROS (19), dispersed WT islets had higher hydrogen peroxide content under stimulatory (20 mM) compared with basal (3 mM) glucose conditions (Figure 6D). Dispersed Rpl13a-snoless islets demonstrated significantly lower ROS under both conditions. General antioxidant capacity measured in lysates of WT and Rpl13a-snoless islets was indistinguishable as determined using the Trolox equivalent antioxidant capacity assay (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that differences in ROS related to differences in ROS production. Given that ROS can function to inhibit GSIS (20, 21), our findings suggest a model in which enhanced mitochondrial proton leak and the resulting lower ROS in Rpl13a-snoless islets leads to greater insulin secretion.

Figure 6 Rpl13a-snoless islets are ROS resistant. (A) Representative images of WT and –/– islets (n = 3 mice/genotype) stained for superoxide with DHE. Scale bar: 50 μm. Graph shows mean fluorescence (+SEM) of WT and –/– islets for n = 6 random fields/genotype in each of 2 independent experiments. (B and C) DCF and DHE staining of dispersed islets at baseline and following treatment for 2 hours with 100 μM H 2 O 2 (B) or 25 μM menadione (mdn; C). Mean (+SEM) of data from a minimum of 3 independent experiments. (D) DCF staining (mean + SEM) of dispersed islets incubated for 2 hours with 3 mM or 20 mM glucose. Data from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 for –/– vs. WT; #P < 0.05 for treated vs. untreated (within a genotype) determined by unpaired t test.

To gain further mechanistic insight into these observations, we carried out RNAseq analysis of Rpl13a-snoless and WT islets. We observed 2-fold or greater differences in the expression of only 6 genes, none of which encodes a mitochondrial protein or is known to have direct effects on the response to ROS (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). None is predicted bioinformatically to have strong binding sites for U32a, U33, U24, or U35a (22). Our findings suggest these 6 genes are unlikely to be direct targets of the Rpl13a snoRNAs, and effects of Rpl13a snoRNAs on gene expression may be post-transcriptional.

Rpl13a-snoless mice are resistant to diabetogenic stimuli. ROS have also been implicated in the pathogenesis of diabetes in animal models and in humans (23–27). The enhanced ROS tolerance of Rpl13a-snoless islets suggested that Rpl13a-snoless mice would have improved responses to diabetogenic stimuli. We therefore examined the susceptibility of Rpl13a-snoless mice to treatment with low dose streptozotocin, an antibiotic known to cause β-cell oxidative stress and cell death (28). After administration of streptozotocin or sodium citrate as control, mice were followed for an additional 8 weeks. Hyperglycemia was less severe in streptozotocin-treated Rpl13a-snoless mice compared with WT mice (Figure 7A). GTT performed 8 weeks after streptozotocin treatment revealed lower blood glucose in Rpl13a-snoless mice at each time point (Figure 7B). In sodium citrate–treated mice, fasting blood glucose was indistinguishable between the genotypes, with persistence of improved glucose tolerance in Rpl13a-snoless mice at 16 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 5). To gain insight into the mechanism of this protection, we harvested pancreas tissue from an independent cohort of animals 5 days after streptozotocin treatment. While markers of inflammation and β cell replication were indistinguishable between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5), streptozotocin-induced accumulation of the oxidatively modified lipids 4-hydroxynonenal and 3β,5α,6β-cholestanetriol (triol) was prevented in Rpl13a-snoless mice (Figure 7, C and D). Furthermore, TUNEL staining of insulin-positive β cells was decreased by 50% in Rpl13a-snoless animals compared with WT controls (Figure 7E). This indicates that Rpl13a snoRNAs function in propagation of oxidative stress in the pancreas and in β cell apoptosis in response to streptozotocin.

Figure 7 Rpl13a-snoless mice are resistant to diabetogenic stimuli. (A–E) streptozotocin- (STZ-) or vehicle-treated (control) 8-week-old WT and –/– mice. (A) Mean fasting blood glucose over time (+SEM) for n = 9 mice per genotype/treatment. (B) Mean blood glucose (+SEM) during GTT at 16 weeks for n = 9 mice per genotype/treatment. (C) Representative pancreas sections stained for 4-hydroxynonenal 5 days after STZ. Scale bar: 25 μm (n = 4 mice per genotype/treatment). (D) Pancreas tissue triol 5 days after STZ for n = 7 mice per genotype/treatment. (E) Representative pancreas sections stained for TUNEL 5 days after STZ. Scale bar: 25 μm. Quantification for n = 4 mice per genotype/treatment. Magnification ×2. (F) Ins2C96Y Akita allele bred into Rpl13a-snoless model. Mean (+SEM) random blood glucose at indicated time points for a minimum of n = 7 per group. (G) Rpl13a-snoless alleles were bred into the NOD model. Diabetes-free survival over 24 weeks for NOD (n = 26) vs. NOD Rpl13a-snoless (n = 16) female mice. *P < 0.05 for (–/–, STZ) vs. (WT, STZ); **P < 0.05 for (WT, STZ) vs. (WT); #P < 0.001 for (WT, C96Y) vs. (WT); †P < 0.0005 for (–/–, C96Y) vs. (WT, C96Y); determined by unpaired t test. §P < 0.04 by log-rank testing.

We further evaluated the effect of loss of Rpl13a snoRNAs in other murine models of diabetes. In the Akita model of diabetogenesis, the Ins2C96Y allele causes endoplasmic reticulum and oxidative stress, leading to β cell apoptosis and diabetes (29, 30). Loss of function of the Rpl13a snoRNAs decreased the degree of hyperglycemia in both male and female mice carrying the Ins2C96Y allele (Figure 7F). In the non-obese diabetic (NOD) model, oxidative damage in pancreatic β cells, β cell destruction, and the development of diabetes are mitigated by treatment with inhibitors of ROS-producing enzymes, treatment with chemical ROS scavengers, or β cell–specific overexpression of antioxidants, independent of immune cell infiltration into islets (24, 31, 32). Cross of the Rpl13a-snoless alleles into the NOD strain revealed that loss of the snoRNAs was also protective against the development of hyperglycemia in the NOD background (Figure 7G). Taken together, our findings provide evidence that the Rpl13a snoRNAs contribute to hyperglycemia in 3 independent murine models of diabetogenesis.