Pancreatic β cell identity requires continual repression of non–β cell programs

Deletion of Nkx2.2 in β cells causes glucose intolerance and impaired insulin secretion. To determine the function of NKX2.2 specifically in β cells, we generated RIP- Nkx2.2fl/fl (hereafter referred to as Nkx2.2ΔBeta) mice (20, 21). For the metabolic studies, we included cohorts of mice carrying each single allele as controls to ensure these individual mutations were not contributing to the observed metabolic defects (Figure 1). Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice displayed efficient deletion of Nkx2.2; reduction of Nkx2.2 transcript can be detected as early as postnatal day 0 (P0), and greater than 80% of the Nkx2.2 RNA transcript was deleted in the insulin-producing cells of 4-week-old Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice versus littermate controls (Figure 1A). Western blot analysis confirmed there was a corresponding reduction of NKX2.2 protein (Figure 1B). Since NKX2.2 is also expressed in several islet endocrine cell populations, we used coimmunofluorescence staining for NKX2.2 and insulin in adult islets to demonstrate the efficient recombination of NKX2.2 specifically in the β cell lineage (Figure 1, C–F).

Figure 1 Deletion of Nkx2.2 in β cells results in diabetes. (A) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of Nkx2.2 expression in islets isolated from Nkx2.2ΔBeta (ΔBeta) and control (Ctrl) mice at 4 weeks of age (n = 4). **P ≤ 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Western Blot analysis of isolated islets from Nkx2.2ΔBeta and control mice confirms a reduction of NKX2.2 protein in islets isolated from 4 individual adult Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice. (C and D) Immunofluorescence staining of insulin (red) and NKX2.2 (green) demonstrates the loss of NKX2.2 expression in β cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta compared with control mice at 4 weeks of age. The white boxes indicate regions of the islet that are shown in higher magnification in E and F. (G) Ad libitum blood glucose levels in 2-week-old male Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice compared with controls (n = 3–16), in 3-week-old mice (n = 5–22), and in 11-week-old mice (n = 6–18). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. Each control genotype was examined separately to ensure that the individual Cre and floxed alleles did not cause metabolic phenotypes. (H) Higher fasting blood glucose levels are evident in 11-week-old Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice compared with controls (3-week-old mice: n = 6–23; 11-week-old mice: n = 8–21). *P ≤ 0.05; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (I) Glucose intolerance is observed in Nkx2.2ΔBeta male mice compared with controls at 3 weeks of age (n = 6–23). *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Glucose intolerance becomes more severe at 11 weeks of age in Nkx2.2ΔBeta male mice compared with control mice (n = 8–21). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In contrast to Nkx2.2-null mice, which develop severe hyperglycemia and die shortly after birth (10), both female and male Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice survive into adulthood. The adult mice appear overtly indistinguishable from their littermate controls and exhibit no apparent difference in BW (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88017DS1). However, by 2 weeks of age, the male Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice displayed significantly higher blood glucose levels than controls. The hyperglycemic phenotype became exacerbated with age, reaching mean glucose levels of 339.3 mg/dl at 11 weeks (Figure 1G). Fasting blood glucose levels in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice were also significantly elevated (≥217.3 mg/dl) at 11 weeks of age (Figure 1H).

Consistent with the elevated ad libitum and fasting blood glucose levels, 3-week-old Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice were unable to effectively clear a glucose bolus (Figure 1I). The metabolic impairment worsened with age, suggesting there was a progressive loss of β cell function in Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (Figure 1J). Similar phenotypes were observed in female Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice; however, hyperglycemia and glucose intolerance were manifested at slightly older ages and with less intensity (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). To eliminate the possibility that the observed glucose intolerance was due to an inability of the peripheral tissues to take up glucose, we performed insulin tolerance tests at 3 weeks of age. As expected for a β cell–specific genetic modification, no difference in insulin resistance was detected between Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice and controls (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice display reduced numbers of insulin-producing cells. Consistent with previous studies demonstrating that NKX2.2 directly regulates insulin expression (22), β cell deletion of Nkx2.2 resulted in a significant reduction of insulin 2 gene expression and total insulin content in 4-week-old Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (Figure 2, A and B). Insulin 1 gene expression was unaffected, suggesting that NKX2.2 is dispensable for its expression and the reduction in insulin content is primarily due to the loss of insulin 2. There was also a 33.6% decrease in β cell mass in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice compared with their littermate controls (Figure 2C); however, this did not appear to be due to decreases in the number of islets or islet size (Figure 2, D and E). We did, however, observe normal-sized islets containing a disproportionate number of cells lacking insulin (Figure 2, F and G). To determine whether the loss of insulin content without a corresponding change in islet size was due to the retention of a β cell population that no longer produced insulin, we introduced the R26R-Tomato allele into the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice to genetically label the β cell lineage regardless of its insulin-producing status. Although the Tomato reporter was coexpressed with insulin in the majority of control β cells, the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice contained a significant number of Tomato-expressing cells that had significantly less insulin expression (Figure 2, H and I). Furthermore, enumeration of the number of insulin-expressing cells per islet area confirmed the loss of insulin without a corresponding reduction in islet cell numbers (Figure 2J), suggesting that a loss of insulin content per cell and not cell loss causes the observed decrease in β cell mass. Consistent with a lack of islet cell loss, we also did not detect any reduction in expression of the pan-endocrine marker chromogranin A (Chga) at any ages tested (Figure 2K).

Figure 2 Lineage tracing in Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice indicates loss of insulin expression in Nkx2.2ΔBeta β cells. (A) qPCR analysis of insulin 1 (Ins1) and insulin 2 (Ins2) mRNA expression in islets from Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice (ΔBeta) compared with controls (n = 4). **P ≤ 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice have an approximately 50% reduction in pancreas insulin content compared with controls (n = 3). **P ≤ 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Loss of NKX2.2 results in decreased β cell mass at 4 weeks of age (n = 3). *P ≤ 0.05; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice have no statistical difference in islet numbers compared with controls (n = 3); 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Islet size of Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice compared with controls was not statistically different at 4 weeks of age (n = 3); 2-tailed Student’s t test. There was a trend down in the number of largest islets, but the difference did not reach significance. (F and G) Immunofluorescence staining of insulin (green) and DAPI (blue) shows a decrease of insulin expression in islet cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice compared with controls. (H and I) Immunofluorescence staining of insulin (green) and Tomato (red) shows a decrease or absence of insulin expression in Tomato-expressing β cell lineages. (J) Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice have fewer insulin-positive cells per islet area compared with controls (n = 3). ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (K) qPCR analysis of chromogranin A (Chga) mRNA expression shows no statistical significance in pancreas from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice compared with controls at P0 and 2 weeks of age (n = 4), as well as in islets from Nkx2.2ΔBeta 4-week-old mice compared with controls (n = 4–7). (L) Insulin levels are significantly lower in Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice after a glucose stimulus compared with controls (n = 3–4). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Although Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice display a significant reduction in the number of insulin-producing cells, this degree of β cell loss does not usually result in hyperglycemia (23, 24). To determine whether islet function was affected, we performed glucose-stimulated insulin secretion assays on young and old Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice. Surprisingly, although these islets contain significantly fewer insulin-producing cells and less overall insulin content, they were able to secrete normal amounts of insulin during a 1-hour glucose challenge in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1F); however, the ability of Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets to secrete basal insulin declined with age (Supplemental Figure 1G). Furthermore, although the Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets were able to compensate in response to a single dose of glucose in vitro, they were unable to mount an insulin response to an in vivo glucose challenge (Figure 2L), indicating that Nkx2.2ΔBeta mutant β cells have additional defects that contribute to the severe metabolic dysfunction in the mutant animals (see Discussion).

Nkx2.2 is essential for the acquisition of monohormonal β cell identity. To identify the primary molecular changes that were causing β cell dysfunction after deletion of Nkx2.2, we assessed the transcriptome of isolated islets extracted from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice and their littermate controls at 4 weeks of age. This analysis was performed shortly after the onset of hyperglycemia to minimize secondary effects caused by a chronically impaired metabolic environment. Consistent with the observed β cell dysfunction, we found several essential β cell genes, including those encoding β cell transcription factors, glucose transporter 2 (Glut2), Slc30a8, insulin granule proteins, and additional components of the insulin secretory pathway, to be significantly downregulated (Table 1). We validated a subset of these gene changes in islets at the protein level, including the reduction of 2 of the most functionally important β cell factors, GLUT2 and NKX6.1 (Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). Although NKX6.1 could still be detected in a number of insulin-expressing cells, it appeared to be expressed at lower levels. Notably, in addition to the loss of many essential β cell genes in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice, there was a significant upregulation of the non–β cell pancreatic endocrine hormones, including somatostatin (SST), pancreatic polypeptide, and glucagon (Table 1). Since we had not observed an overall increase in islet size that could account for increased numbers of the non-β endocrine cells that express these hormones, we immunostained islets with insulin and SST, pancreatic polypeptide, or glucagon to determine their cell localization. In addition, we lineage-traced the mutant β cells using the R26R-Tomato reporter to assess whether the β cell population in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice had acquired expression of the non–β cell endocrine hormones and/or novel cellular identities. This analysis revealed that not only were the Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets losing β cell gene expression, but a significant number of β cells were coexpressing insulin and either glucagon, pancreatic polypeptide, or SST. Of particular note, NKX6.1 expression became extinguished from these bihormonal cells (Supplemental Figure 2F). In addition, there were populations of lineage-labeled β cells that appeared to be completely reprogrammed; they no longer expressed insulin, but now expressed an alternative endocrine hormone (Figure 3, A–J). These data revealed that loss of Nkx2.2 is sufficient to cause partial and/or complete transdifferentiation of β cells into the other islet cell types.

Figure 3 NKX2.2 is essential for the establishment of β cell identity. (A–J) Immunofluorescence staining of pancreata from Nkx2.2ΔBeta (ΔBeta) and control mice at 4 weeks of age. White boxes indicate regions that are magnified in the panels in J. (A, D, and G) Representative images of control islets colabeled with insulin (green), Tomato (TOM; red), and either glucagon (A), pancreatic polypeptide (D), or somatostatin (G) (blue). (B, E, and H) Representative images of Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets colabeled with Tomato (TOM; red) and either glucagon (B), pancreatic polypeptide (E), or somatostatin (H) (blue). (C, F, and I) Representative images of Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets colabeled with insulin (green) and either glucagon (C), pancreatic polypeptide (F), or somatostatin (I) (blue). (J) Images of representative single lineage-labeled insulin-positive β cells expressing either glucagon, pancreatic polypeptide, or somatostatin and insulin-negative β cells expressing either glucagon, pancreatic polypeptide, or somatostatin. The channels are separated out from left to right: glucagon, pancreatic polypeptide, and somatostatin (blue), insulin (green), and Tomato (red). The final column shows the merged channels. (K) Quantification analysis shows that an average of 10% of β cells in Nkx2.2ΔBeta compared with control mice at 4 weeks of age coexpress insulin and either glucagon, somatostatin (Sst), or pancreatic polypeptide (n = 3). **P ≤ 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (L and M) Representative images showing immunofluorescence analysis of pancreata from Nkx2.2ΔBeta and control mice stained with guinea pig anti-insulin antibody (red) and a combination of rabbit anti–pancreatic polypeptide (PPY), rabbit anti-somatostatin (SST), and rabbit anti-glucagon (GCG) antibodies (green). Asterisks indicate the location of polyhormonal cells, which are present at both the mantle and the core of the islet.

Table 1 Categories and subsets of genes dysregulated by loss of NKX2.2 beta cell expression.

It is important to note that, unlike in the Nkx2.2-null mice, RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis did not reveal an increase in ghrelin expression. Immunofluorescent staining confirmed there was no change in numbers of ghrelin cells at birth or in 2-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 2, G–J). In older mice, ghrelin-expressing cells were not evident in either WT or mutant mice. These results confirm our previous studies of the Nkx2.2-null mice that indicated that the observed increase in ghrelin-producing cells at the expense of β cells was due to a cell fate lineage decision during development and there was no evidence of β cells converting into ghrelin cells (10, 14).

Quantification of the bihormonal and polyhormonal populations at 4 weeks of age revealed that approximately 10% of the β cells had acquired multihormonal features (Figure 3, K–M). Detailed immunofluorescence analysis of the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mutant islets also revealed extraordinary heterogeneity in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets. At any given age, we observed constant relative ratios of the different populations of Tomato lineage-labeled β cells that were either expressing only insulin, expressing no insulin, expressing insulin with other hormones, or expressing other endocrine hormones without insulin (Figure 3J). Notably, we did not observe evidence of β cell dedifferentiation; Ngn3, Sox9, or other progenitor markers were not upregulated in the β cell lineage (Supplemental Table 1).

To characterize the different β cell populations at the single-cell level, electron microscopy was performed on control and Nkx2.2ΔBeta mutant islets. As predicted by the light microscopy analysis, control islets contained endocrine cells displaying insulin granules with characteristic electron-dense crystal cores (Figure 4A). In contrast, the mutant islets were populated by approximately 11.3% of β cells containing both insulin granules and either glucagon- or SST-like granules (Figure 4, B–D). Quantification of granule identity within these hybrid β cells confirmed that at least 20% of the granules appeared to be SST-like, and 0.5% appeared to be glucagon-like (Figure 4F). Additionally, we quantified the granule content of hybrid α cells, and found that 5.2% of these cells contained insulin-appearing granules and 1.5% contained SST-appearing granules (Figure 4G). Remarkably, these results suggest that many of the Nkx2.2ΔBeta β cells have acquired a fully hybrid identity that is characterized not only by the expression of more than 1 endocrine hormone, but also by the likely expression of their corresponding granule packaging machinery.

Figure 4 Nkx2.2ΔBeta islet cells exhibit ultrastructural alterations compatible with a disrupted secretory granule identity and morphology, accompanied by ER stress. (A–E) Transmitted electron microscopy (TEM) of pancreatic islets reveals a combination of insulin and either glucagon- or somatostatin-like granules in the same cell in Nkx2.2ΔBeta (ΔBeta) mice. Magenta lines outline individual β cells. (B and C) Granule identity is indicated by colored arrows: glucagon (blue), insulin (yellow), and somatostatin (green). (D) Framed insets indicate regions magnified in B (yellow-framed inset shows an insulin granule; blue-framed inset shows a glucagon granule) and C (green-framed inset shows a somatostatin granule). (E) Representative image of a β cell from Nkx2.2ΔBeta islets with severely altered secretory granules. (F) Quantification of individual granule identity in hybrid β cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (n = 93 hybrid β cells with a total of 10,533 granules counted). (G) Quantification of individual granule identity in hybrid α cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (n = 31 hybrid α cells with 3,297 total granules counted). (H–K) TEM images of single cells from control and Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice. (H) Representative image of normal-looking rough endoplasmic reticulum (RER) in control islets (arrowheads). (I and J) Islet cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice show enlarged RER cisternae (red-stroked arrows) and increased free ribosomes not associated with RER (blue-stroked arrows). (K) β Cells in Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice contained large populations of insulin granules that exhibited an altered crystallization pattern (red-stroked arrows), and numerous coalescent granules (inset, arrowheads).

The mutant islets also contained a large number of cells that were devoid of granules and displayed features of altered endoplasmic reticulum with numerous enlarged cisternae (Figure 4, E and I–K, red-stroked arrows), whose membranes exhibited reduced ribosome content and increased frequency of free ribosomes in the cytosol (Figure 4J, blue-stroked arrows) compared to control cells (Figure 4H). Many β cells from Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice also contained insulin granules that exhibited an altered crystallization pattern (Figure 4K, red stroked arrows), and numerous coalescent granules (Figure 4K, inset, arrowheads), suggesting early stages of increased secretory vesicle autophagy. Collectively, these ultrastructural alterations indicate that in the absence of NKX2.2, many of the β cells became severely dysfunctional. It was not possible to determine whether these cells derived from the polyhormonal populations or arose independently. Surprisingly, despite the high degree of observed β cell dysmorphogenesis and apparent dysfunction, there was little evidence of β cell death by caspase-3 staining at 4 weeks (GDG, unpublished observations), which was consistent with the maintenance of normal islet size in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (Figure 2E) and the preservation of WT levels of Chga expression (Figure 2K).

Nkx2.2 directly activates β cell genes and represses non–β cell features. The transdifferentiation phenomenon observed in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice could be directly caused by the deletion of Nkx2.2 or could be secondary to the loss of β cell identity. To distinguish these possibilities, we performed ChIP sequencing (ChIP-seq) analysis in MIN6 cells (25) to determine how NKX2.2 directly impacts the regulatory networks required to maintain β cell identity. Similarly to previous studies in human β cells (26), NKX2.2 predominantly bound distal intergenic regions of the genome, rather than at promoter elements (Figure 5A). De novo motif analysis showed CACTC to be the core motif sequence that is preferably bound by NKX2.2 in 46.42% of its targets (P < 1 × 10–217) (Figure 5B). Consistent with the Nkx2.2ΔBeta phenotype, NKX2.2 binds and activates β cell genes that are essential for glucose uptake and insulin secretion (Slc2a2, G6pc2, Ucn3, and Slc30a8), insulin granule homeostasis (Sytl4, Ptprn2, and Rab37), and key β cell transcription factors (Nkx6.1, Insm1, and Tle3). Interestingly, NKX2.2 was also found to directly bind and repress non–β cell endocrine genes, including endocrine hormones (Sst, Ppy, Pyy, and Npy) and islet-disallowed genes (Oat, Acot7, and Higd1a), as well as the α and δ cell determination factors Arx and Hhex (Table 2 and Figure 5, C–F). In agreement with previous studies that have suggested that NKX2.2 functions as an activator and repressor (27, 28), this analysis revealed that within the β cell, NKX2.2 simultaneously activates β cell gene programs and represses non–β cell programs. These data are consistent with the polyhormonal phenotype observed in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice and clarify that NKX2.2 maintains β cell identity and function by directly activating β cell genes and repressing non–β cell endocrine genes.

Figure 5 NKX2.2 directly activates important β cell genes and actively represses non-β islet endocrine genes. (A) Distribution of regions bound by NKX2.2 within the genome obtained from ChIP-seq analysis performed in a MIN6 cell line (n = 3). (B) The consensus NKX2.2 binding motif identified through de novo motif analysis. (C–F) ChIP-seq analysis identified binding of NKX2.2 to active or repressed enhancers. qRT-PCR analysis confirms differential expression of direct NKX2.2 gene targets in islets from Nkx2.2ΔBeta (ΔBeta) compared with control mice (n = 5–7). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Table 2 Gene targets directly regulated by NKX2.2

The ability of NKX2.2 to function as both an activator and a repressor in a single cell may be dependent on the underlying chromatin features present in the vicinity of NKX2.2 binding. To characterize the regions that appeared to be activated or repressed by NKX2.2, we compared the association of NKX2.2 binding peaks with chromatin marks present in β cells isolated from young mice (29). Interestingly, consistent with the relatively equal number of activated (49.2%) and repressed (50.8%) targets (Supplemental Figure 3A), NKX2.2 appeared to equally associate with active enhancers (H3K4me+ and H3K27ac+) and poised enhancers (H3K4me+, H3K27ac–, H3K27me3–). Only a small number of NKX2.2-bound regions were associated with repressive marks (H3K4me+ and H3K27me3+) (Supplemental Figure 3B). This would suggest, not unexpectedly, that NKX2.2 binds to active enhancers to regulate the expression of β cell–specific genes. However, it also suggests that NKX2.2 function is equally necessary to maintain repression of the lineage-related non–β cell endocrine genes that are associated with poised enhancers that have been implicated in facilitating islet cell plasticity (30).

Nkx2.2 maintains β cell function and identity in mature β cells. Although analysis of the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice was performed in adult mice, it is possible that constitutive deletion of Nkx2.2 in the β cells during their normal maturation process compromises the initial acquisition and “locking in” of a stable β cell identity. To assess the importance of NKX2.2 in maintaining β cell function and identity not only during the maturation process of the β cell but also after they have fully differentiated, we deleted Nkx2.2 in adult β cells. Adult Nkx2.2fl/fl MIP-CreERT (31) (hereafter referred to as Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta) mice were given i.p. injections of tamoxifen every other day for 5 days (Figure 6A). We were able to consistently achieve approximately 70% deletion of Nkx2.2 mRNA from the treated mice (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 NKX2.2 is essential for the maintenance of β cell identity and function in adult β cells. (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) qRT-PCR analysis demonstrates significant deletion of Nkx2.2 in isolated islets from Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice compared with controls 5 weeks after the last injection (n = 5–7). ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Deletion of Nkx2.2 increases ad libitum blood glucose in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared with controls starting at 1 week after the last injection (n = 16–20). *P ≤ 0.05, **P = ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Fasting blood glucose levels become significantly increased 5 weeks after the last injection in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared with controls (n = 12–15). *P ≤ 0.05; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice are glucose intolerant at 3 weeks after the last injection compared with controls (n = 12–15). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Glucose intolerance becomes more severe 5 weeks after the last injection in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared with controls (n = 12–15). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Glucose intolerance continues to worsen with age; glucose tolerance test at 6–7 months after the last injection in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared with controls (n = 3–4). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H–N) Immunofluorescence staining of pancreata from Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta and control mice 5 weeks after the last injection. Insets are magnifications of selected areas indicated by white boxes showing coexpression of insulin (INS) and somatostatin (SST) (J and K) and coexpression of SST and Tomato (TOM) (M and N). The images in I–N show the same islet that was costained with insulin, somatostatin, and Tomato. The channels were separated out and false-colored to more clearly indicate coexpressed cells. qRT-PCR analysis confirms the increase in somatostatin over time in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared with controls (n = 4–6). Asterisks indicate the location of insulin/somatostatin-copositive cells. (O) qRT-PCR analysis confirms the increase in somatostatin over time in Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta compared to controls (n = 4-6). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Interestingly, depletion of Nkx2.2 in the adult β cell resulted in the rapid onset of diabetes. Ad libitum blood glucose levels of Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice were significantly increased within 1 week of the last injection, and continued to worsen with age (Figure 6C). Correspondingly, a significant increase in the fasting blood glucose levels was observed, although, similarly to that in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice (Figure 1H), this increase occurred at a slightly later stage (Figure 6D). Furthermore, the Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice were unable to effectively clear glucose following a glucose challenge (Figure 6E). This phenotype also became more severe with age (Figure 6, F and G).

Despite the defective glucose response in the Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice, there was no obvious change in islet size or number of islets (Figure 6, H–N). Similar to that in the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice, there was also decreased expression of several important β cell genes, including Nkx6.1 and Glut2, and increased expression of islet-disallowed genes such as Acot7 (Supplemental Figure 4). To investigate whether the observed islet dysfunction in the Nkx2.2ΔAdultBeta mice was also due to the development of polyhormonal cells, we introduced the R26R-Tomato reporter to lineage-trace the β cell lineage and immunostained the mutant islets with insulin and either glucagon, SST, or pancreatic polypeptide. Surprisingly, we were only able to identify cells coexpressing insulin and SST (Figure 6, I–K); there were no cells coexpressing insulin and the other endocrine hormones. Consistently, we also observed increased Sst gene expression with age (Figure 6O). These data suggest that NKX2.2 is essential in the acquisition and maintenance of β cell identity, during development and in the adult. However, they also imply that the level of β cell plasticity becomes more restricted with age, and only retains the ability to acquire δ cell characteristics.

Nkx2.2 function is conserved in human islets. To investigate whether NKX2.2 is also important for the function and identity of human β cells, islets from 3 individuals were infected with adenovirus encoding an shRNA directed against human NKX2.2 or a scrambled shRNA control. We were able to achieve an 80% reduction in NKX2.2 expression, which led to significant (P < 0.05) gene expression changes of which approximately 38% were downregulated and approximately 62% were upregulated (Figure 7, A and B). Since NKX2.2 is removed from all islet cells, the higher ratio of repressed versus activated genes in the human islets compared with the Nkx2.2ΔBeta mice may indicate that NKX2.2 functions predominantly as a repressor in the other islet cell types, including the α cells, which express high levels of NKX2.2. Future studies to delete Nkx2.2 specifically in the postnatal α cells will help clarify the molecular activity of NKX2.2 in the α cell population.

Figure 7 NKX2.2 function is conserved in human islets. (A) qRT-PCR analysis reveals significant deletion of NKX2.2 in human islets transduced with Ad.sh-NKX2.2 compared with scramble shRNA control vector (Ad.Scr) (n = 3). *P ≤ 0.05; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) One thousand one hundred fourteen genes were differentially regulated in human islets when NKX2.2 was reduced. The graph indicates the percentage distribution of genes differentially expressed (P ≤ 0.05) from adenoviral-mediated deletion of NKX2.2 in human islets compared with scramble control. (C and D) Binding sites shown to be activated or repressed in human islets through ChIP-seq analysis show direct targets of NKX2.2 that become dysregulated after its deletion. Fold change values obtained from RNA-seq data (n = 3). T2D-associated genes (43).

Comparison of the gene expression changes with previously published ChIP-seq analysis of NKX2.2 binding sites in human islets (26) demonstrated that, similarly to mouse NKX2.2, human NKX2.2 functions as both an activator and a repressor. Furthermore, it confirmed its importance in the regulation of factors essential for glucose homeostasis and insulin secretion, as well as its regulation of genes associated with T2D (Table 3). Notably, several important NKX2.2 gene targets were conserved, including NKX6.1, which was bound and downregulated (Figure 7C), and SST, which was bound and upregulated after loss of NKX2.2 (Figure 7D). Collectively, these data demonstrate a conserved role for NKX2.2 in maintaining β cell function and identity by activating important β cell genes and actively repressing non–β cell features.