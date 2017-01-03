LIM domain–binding 1 maintains the terminally differentiated state of pancreatic β cells

Ablation of Ldb1 in mature β cells causes glucose intolerance by depleting pancreatic insulin. To determine the functional requirement for LDB1 in mature β cells, we crossed a floxed Ldb1 allele (Ldb1fl) with the β cell–specific, tamoxifen-inducible (Tm-inducible) MIP-CreERTm deleter strain to create Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice (32–34). At P28, Tm was orally administered over a 2-week period, followed by a 2-week washout (Figure 1A). Prior to Tm administration, the baseline glucose tolerance of Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice was indistinguishable from that of Ldb1fl/fl control mice (Figure 1B). During Tm administration and washout, both genotypes displayed similar weight gains and random blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88016DS1). After Tm washout, LDB1 was depleted from 40% to 60% of β cells (Figure 1, D–K). Induced Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice were glucose intolerant (Figure 1B) and showed an impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion response (Figure 1C). As expected, the insulin tolerance of Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice was unaffected (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Ablation of Ldb1 in the mature β cell results in impaired glucose homeostasis and insulin secretion. (A) Tm administration schedule for Ldb1fl/fl and Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice. Red vertical hash marks indicate Tm gavages; yellow box indicates the experimental analysis window. (B) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests (IPGTTs) performed at P28, prior to Tm administration (pre-Tm) (n = 9 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 11 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice), and at P56 following completion of a Tm pulse-chase (post-Tm) (n = 14 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 15 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice). Statistical annotation reflects the post-hoc comparisons at each time point in following order: post-Tm Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice compared to 1), post-Tm Ldb1fl/fl, 2) pre-Tm Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm, and 3) pre-Tm Ldb1fl/fl mice, respectively. (C) P56 glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) assay (n = 9 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 10 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice). (D–K) Co-IF for LDB1, insulin, and NKX6.1 at P56. (L) Static islet incubations: absolute insulin secretion. (M) Total pancreatic insulin content. (N) Total pancreatic glucagon content. (D–L) n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice. (M and N) n = 4 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 4 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice. †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, †††P < 0.001, and ††††P < 0.0001, by repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with (B) Holm-Sidak correction and (C and L) Bonferroni’s correction, and (L) #P < 0.05, by repeated-measures, 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction. (L) Only the post-hoc comparisons to the respective 2.0 mM glucose treatments were analyzed. (M and N) **P < 0.01, by Student’s 2-tailed t test. NS in B and absent statistical annotation in C, L, and N indicates comparisons were not significant. Original magnification, ×20. Pooled data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figures 1 and 2.

To directly interrogate the physiological capacity of Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm islets, we performed ex vivo static incubations using isolated islets challenged with increasing glucose concentrations in the presence and absence of exendin 4 (Ex-4), a GLP1 receptor (GLP1R) agonist (35). The absolute level of insulin secretion was decreased under all conditions, and the stimulatory responses to glucose and Ex-4 were blunted (Figure 1L and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Consistent with reduced insulin secretion, total pancreatic insulin content in Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice was significantly reduced compared with the content detected in Tm-treated littermates (Figure 1M). In contrast, total pancreatic glucagon content was unchanged (Figure 1N). Taken together, our in vivo and ex vivo physiologic analyses demonstrate that LDB1 expression in mature β cells maintains insulin content levels and a normal glucose-stimulated insulin secretion response, both of which are required for normal glucose homeostasis.

Ldb1-depleted β cells lose insulin but retain chromogranin A expression. The decreased pancreatic insulin content of Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice was clearly evident from the disrupted insulin-staining pattern (Figure 1, E and I). Areas of insulin paucity corresponded to the population of LDB1– cells (Figure 1, H–K) and accounted for a 33% reduction in insulin+ cell mass (Figure 2A). In contrast, the somatostatin+ and glucagon+ cell populations within Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm pancreata were unaffected and retained LDB1 expression (Figure 2, B–D). These LDB1–, insulin– cells remained positive, albeit at a diminished intensity, for the β cell–specific transcription factor NK6 homeobox 1 (NKX6.1) (Figure 1, D–K), suggesting that β cells persisted following Ldb1 depletion. This conclusion was further supported by the observed mass of chromogranin A+ (ChgA+) endocrine cells as well as unchanged islet size and density in Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm pancreata (Figure 2E, and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H).

Figure 2 Ldb1-depleted β cells persist, retain ChgA, and are insulin depleted. (A) Quantified insulin+ cell mass. (B and C) Co-IF for LDB1, glucagon (GCG), and somatostatin (SST) at P56. (D) Frequency of glucagon+ and somatostatin+ cells within ChgA+ cell mass. (E) Quantified ChgA+ cell mass. (F–M) Co-IF for LDB1, insulin, and eYFP at P56. White arrows indicate eYFPlo, LDB1lo, and insulin+ cell population; white arrowheads indicate eYFP–, LDB1+, and insulin+ cell population. (N–U) Co-IF for ChgA+, insulin, and eYFP at P56. (A–U) n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice. (D) Repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (A and E) ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Absent statistical annotation in D and E indicates that the comparisons that were not significant. Original magnification, ×20 and ×40 (insets in B and C). Pooled data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figure 3.

To conclusively determine the fate of Ldb1-depleted β cells, we crossed the R26LSLeYFP lineage-tracing allele with Lbd1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice (36). Following Tm administration, enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (eYFP) signal in the control R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm strain was exclusively detected in LDB1+, insulin+ cells (Figure 2, F–I). In contrast, eYFP signal in Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm islets almost exclusively labeled the LDB1–, insulin– cells (Figure 2, J–M), indicating that a) eYFP reliably traced Ldb1 ablation, and b) LDB1 maintained insulin expression in a cell-autonomous manner. Additionally, ChgA expression was replete throughout Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm islets including the population of eYFP+, insulin– cells (Figure 2, N–U). Thus, ablation of Ldb1 in mature β cells yields a population of insulin– cells that continue to express the endocrine marker ChgA and the β cell factor NKX6.1.

Ablation of Isl1 in mature β cells phenocopies Ldb1 loss of function. To determine whether LDB1 functions in a complex with ISL1 in mature β cells, we generated an Isl1 loss-of-function strain (Isl1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm) to compare the transcriptomes of Ldb1-depleted β cells and Isl1-depleted β cells (37). Prior to Tm administration, the baseline glucose tolerances of Isl1fl/fl and Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice were indistinguishable (Supplemental Figure 2F). As with the Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm model, we administered Tm starting at P28; however, fewer doses of Tm were required to achieve maximal ablation of Isl1 (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Ablation of Isl1 in mature β cells closely recapitulated the glucose homeostasis defects observed in the Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice and were similar to previous findings in Isl1fl/fl Pdx1-CreERTm and Isl1mER-Cre-mER/L mice (30, 38). Weight gain and insulin tolerance were similar between Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice and their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2, D and H), but the random blood glucose levels of Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice became significantly elevated (Supplemental Figure 2E). Tm-induced Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice were glucose intolerant and displayed negligible in vivo glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Likewise, static incubations of Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm islets revealed reduced absolute insulin secretion and nearly absent glucose-stimulated insulin secretion and Ex-4 potentiation (Supplemental Figure 2, I–L). Consistent with these observations, total pancreatic insulin content and insulin+ cell mass were decreased in Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice (Supplemental Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 3, A–I). There were no changes in pancreatic glucagon content, ChgA+ cell mass, average islet size, pancreatic islet density, or the number of somatostatin+ and glucagon+ cells per islet (Supplemental Figure 2N and Supplemental Figure 3, J–O). Overall, the physiological characterization of Isl1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice closely phenocopied that of Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice, suggesting that LDB1 indeed functionally interacts with ISL1 in the mature β cell.

To comprehensively interrogate the fates of Ldb1- and Isl1-depleted β cells, we performed RNA-seq on the FACS-enriched eYFP+ cell populations collected from the respective WT and loss-of-function lineage-tracing strains. Following Tm administration, we detected an eYFP+ cell population in the dispersed islets of all 3 lineage-tracing strains (Figure 3A) that was absent in the respective Tm-treated, Cre-negative littermates (Supplemental Figure 4). Notably, side scatter (SSC), an indicator of cellular granularity, was significantly reduced in eYFP+ cells collected from both loss-of-function strains (Figure 3, A and B), an observation that may be attributable to the reduced insulin content in both models (Figure 1M and Supplemental Figure 2M). Using the transcriptome of the FACS-enriched WT β cells as the common baseline, the FACS-enriched Ldb1– and Isl1– β cell transcriptomes were highly correlated (r = 0.74), with 1,876 and 1,234 genes identified as differentially regulated at an FDR of 0.01 or lower, respectively (Figure 3C). As would be expected if LDB1 and ISL1 were playing concerted transcriptional roles, the majority of these differentially regulated genes showed correlated misexpression in both loss-of-function transcriptomes (Figure 3D). The similarity between the 2 loss-of-function transcriptomes strongly supports the idea of overlapping functional roles for LDB1 and ISL1 in the mature β cell.

Figure 3 Ldb1 and Isl1 β cell transcriptomes are highly correlated. (A) Sorting strategy for FACS-enriched, eYFP+ WT, Isl1– β cell, and Ldb1– β cell populations. (B) SSC area mode of the FACS-enriched WT (n = 5), Isl1– β cell (n = 6), and Ldb1– β cell (n = 8) populations. (C) Scatter plot comparing the average expression change between the FACS-enriched Isl1– β cell (n = 5) and Ldb1– β cell (n = 8) populations across all genes. Gray circles denote unchanged genes; red circles denote misexpressed genes (FDR ≤0.01, no fold-change restriction). Pearson’s product-moment correlation coefficient: r = 0.74. (D) Heatmap of the union set of differentially regulated genes from FACS-enriched Ldb1– β cells (n = 8) and Isl1– β cells (n = 5), ordered on the basis of the average expression change in the Ldb1– β cell populations. (C and D) Fold-change (FC) in gene expression determined with respect to the average expression level in the FACS-enriched WT β cell (n = 5) populations and displayed as log 2 (FC)/log 2 (FC). ####P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction. Absent statistical annotation in B indicates comparisons that were not significant. Pooled data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figure 4.

Collapse of the terminally differentiated β cell transcriptional program after depletion of Ldb1 or Isl1. Targeted analysis of the RNA-seq data set revealed that genes critical to β cell function and/or development were misexpressed in one or both loss-of-function models (Table 1). Consistent with the in vivo and ex vivo physiological analyses, expression of Ins1 and Ins2 was significantly reduced, as was the expression of genes encoding other components critical to mature murine β cell function, including the GLUT2 glucose transporter, subunits of the ATP-dependent potassium channel (SUR1 and KIR6.2), the GLP1 receptor, and the paracrine hormone urocortin 3 (Table 1). We confirmed by coimmunofluorescence (co-IF) that GLUT2 downregulation, like insulin, was cell autonomous (Figure 4, A–H). Within Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm islets, GLUT2 expression was restricted to eYFP–, insulin+ cells and depleted in eYFP+, insulin– cells (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 Loss of β cell identity gene expression and acquisition of NEUROG3 in Ldb1-depleted β cells. Co-IF at P56 for (A–H) GLUT2, insulin, and eYFP; (I–P) PDX1, insulin, and eYFP; (Q–T) NEUROG3 and eYFP; and (U–BB) glucagon, insulin, and eYFP. (A–BB) n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl mice; n = 5 Ldb1fl/fl MIP-CreERTm mice. All images were captured at ×20 zoom (insets, ×40 zoom). See also Supplemental Figure 5.

Table 1 Differentially regulated genes relevant to β cell biology

The transcription factor network that establishes and directs β cell fate was also remarkably altered in Ldb1– β cells (Table 1). Expression of genes encoding factors that regulate β cell specification (PDX1 and NKX6.1) and maturation (MAFA and TSHZ1) was decreased (Table 1) (6, 8, 9, 39, 40). The genes encoding transcription factors required for endocrine precursor differentiation (Insulinoma-associated protein 1 [INSM1], motor neuron and pancreas homeobox 1 [MNX1], and Regulatory factor X6 [RFX6]) were also misexpressed (Table 1) (41–44). As seen with GLUT2, MAFA and PDX1 were exclusively depleted in eYFP+, insulin– cells in Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm islets (Figure 4, I–P, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–H), indicating that Ldb1 ablation impacted the β cell transcription factor network in a cell-autonomous manner.

In contrast to MAFA and PDX1, the gene encoding the endocrine progenitor transcription factor NEUROG3 was upregulated 22.8-fold in FACS-enriched Ldb1– β cells (Table 1). While low levels of Neurog3 transcript are recognized as being expressed in mature murine β cells (45), translation of the Neurog3 transcript is more controversial (46–48). As has been previously described, we observed a faint nuclear signal for NEUROG3 in a fraction of cells populating the islets in Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP animals (Figure 4Q). In contrast, the NEUROG3 signal in Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm islets was noticeably more intense and expressed in a larger proportion of islet cells (Figure 4R). Critically, the eYFP lineage tracer marked the majority of NEUROG3+ cells (Figure 4, R–T). Taken together, these results suggest that ablation of Ldb1 in mature β cell leads to a collapse of the terminally differentiated gene program, concomitant with a reversion to a dedifferentiated, possibly more progenitor-like state.

Last, a modest but significant increase in the levels of both Sst and Gcg was detected in the Ldb1– β cell transcriptome (Table 1), raising the possibility that ablation of Ldb1 in mature β cells also resulted in the adoption of alternate endocrine cell fates, as has been reported in other models of murine β cell dedifferentiation (49). However, neither glucagon nor somatostatin colocalized with eYFP or insulin in Ldb1fl/fl R26LSLeYFP MIP-CreERTm pancreata (Figure 4, U–BB, and Supplemental Figure 5, I–P), indicating that reprogramming of β cells to α or δ cells was not occurring. We believe that the Gcg and Sst transcripts detected by RNA-seq are derived from a minor population of non–β-eYFP– cells contaminating the FACS-enriched eYFP+ population. Technical limitations associated with sorting small, low-yield cell populations precluded the implementation of purifying protocols for this experiment.

Highly correlated LDB1 and ISL1 enrichment across the β cell genome. Our physiological and transcriptomic analyses implicate ISL1 as a key partner of LDB1 in the mature β cell. In support of this hypothesis, Isl1 expression was considerably higher than that of any other LIM-HD or LMO transcript detected in the FACS-enriched WT β cell transcriptome (Supplemental Figure 6). Nonetheless, even minimal expression of other LIM-HD and LMO species raises the possibility that LDB1 acts independently of ISL1. To determine the extent to which LDB1 and ISL1 partner in the mature endocrine pancreas, ChIP-seq for both LDB1 and ISL1 was performed using primary mouse islets.

While there was no clear evidence for the existence of LDB1-alone peaks, a small group of 795 ISL1-alone peaks was observed (Figure 5A). De novo motif analysis of this peak set failed to identify any significantly enriched motifs (data not shown). Further subdivision of this peak set was performed on the basis of histone h3 modifications indicative of inactive chromatin (H3K27me3), active chromatin (H3K27ac and H3K4me1), and active promoters (H3K4me3) (Figure 5C) (50, 51). One set of 472 ISL1-alone peaks were devoid of any histone modifications and deemed nonfunctional artifacts. The remaining 323 peaks were enriched at active promoters; however, the de novo motif analysis was, again, unsuccessful in identifying enriched motifs with clear biological relevance (Supplemental Figure 7). These 323 peaks may represent “phantom” peaks that have been described as occurring within the open chromatin of active promoters (52).

Figure 5 LDB1 and ISL1 are coenriched throughout the β cell genome. (A) Scatter plot comparing signal strength in reads per million (RPM) of ISL1 and LDB1 primary islet ChIP-seqs at the combined set of called peaks from both ChIP-seqs. Blue dots represent peaks in the LDB1, ISL1 common set; red-purple dots represent peaks in the ISL1-alone set. log 2 (ISL1 ChIP-seq RPM/LDB1 ChIP-seq RPM) = 2.0 delineates the 2 sets. (B) De novo motif analysis of the LDB1, ISL1 common peak set. The de novo motif is presented with the percentage of LDB1-ISL1 common peaks containing the motif and the P value. (C) Heatmap of primary mouse islet LDB1, ISL1, PDX1, NKX6.1, FOXA2, NEUROD1, H3K27ac, H3K4me1, H3K4me3, and H3K27me3 ChIP-seq data, Min6 NKX2.2 ChIP-seq data, and evolutionary conservation (phastCon) for the LDB1, ISL1 common and ISL1-alone peak sets. LDB1, ISL1 common peaks are displayed from the highest to lowest average LDB1 and ISL1 ChIP-seq signal. (D) Density of motifs with respect to identified LDB1, ISL1 common peaks. Colors above the plot correspond to the respective curve in the overlay panel. (E) Western blot (WB) of LDB1 and IgG immunoprecipitates using Min6 nuclear lysates (n = 3). The loaded volume is displayed as the percentage of immunoprecipitate volume. See also Supplemental Figures 6 and 7.

The remaining 3,928 peaks (83.2% of all peaks) displayed a correlated enrichment for both LDB1 and ISL1, referred to herein as LDB1-ISL1 common peaks (Figure 5A). Intriguingly, the majority of genes in Table 1 had one or more LDB1-ISL1 common peaks within ± 200 kb of their respective transcription start sites, including the previously published direct targets of ISL1: Slc2a2, Glp1r, Mafa, and Pdx1 (13, 30, 53). Over half of the LDB1-ISL1 common peaks were enriched for a de novo motif matching the consensus binding sequence of ISL1 that is also highly similar to the consensus binding sequences of the homeodomain factors PDX1 and NKX6.1 (Figure 5B). Three other de novo motifs matching the consensus binding sequences of the pancreatic endocrine–enriched factors forkhead box A2 (FOXA2), NK2 homeobox 2 (NKX2.2), and neuronal differentiation 1 (NEUROD1) were also identified within the LDB1-ISL1 common peak set (Figure 5B).

To determine whether the de novo motifs accurately reflect PDX1, NKX6.1, FOXA2, NKX2.2, and NEUROD1 enrichment in proximity to sites of LDB1, ISL1 coenrichment, we incorporated primary mouse islet cistrome data for PDX1, NKX6.1, FOXA2, and NEUROD1 as well as Min6 insulinoma cistrome data for NKX2.2 into our analysis (54–57) (Dominguez et al., unpublished observations). Strikingly, LDB1 and ISL1 co-occupancy was highly correlated with PDX1, NKX6.1, and FOXA2 occupancy in terms of both location and signal intensity (Figure 5C). NKX2.2 and NEUROD1 enrichment at sites of LDB1 and ISL1 co-occupancy was also frequently but less consistently observed than the other 3 factors (Figure 5C). Remarkably, the de novo motif density analysis of the LDB1-ISL1 common peak set accurately predicted the enrichment pattern of each islet-enriched transcription factor in terms of relative motif frequency and positioning to peak centers (Figure 5D). Given the strong correlation among LDB1, ISL1, PDX1, NKX6.1, and FOXA2 chromatin occupancy, we assessed whether they occur in a complex by performing co-IPs of endogenous LDB1 using Min6 insulinoma nuclear lysates. Indeed, we detected endogenous ISL1, PDX1, NKX6.1, and FOXA2 in LDB1 immunoprecipitates (Figure 5E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Collectively, our analysis positions LDB1-ISL1 complexes as trans-acting components that interact with key islet-enriched transcription factors.

Ldb1 occupies active enhancers in normal human islets. The histone h3 modifications enriched in proximity to the LDB-ISL1 common peaks are indicative of active enhancers. Specifically, the LDB-ISL1 common peaks are located in genomic regions devoid of inactive chromatin modifications (H3K27me3) and enriched for the histone modifications associated with active regulatory elements (H3K27ac and H3K4me1) but not active promoters (H3K4me3) (Figure 5C) (56, 58). In light of recent evidence reporting that human islet–specific, active enhancers are more likely to be coenriched for PDX1, NKX6.1, NKX2.2, and/or FOXA2 (59), our combination of de novo motif, cistromic colocalization, and IP data are significant. Taken together, these observations indicate that LDB1-ISL1 complexes are an integral component of active enhancers in murine islets and suggest a similar role in human islets. Indeed, LDB1 and ISL1 are coexpressed in the β cells of adult nondiabetic and type 2 diabetic donors (Figure 6, A–H, and Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, our analysis of a published human islet RNA-seq data set incorporating 77 donors revealed a weak negative correlation (R2 = 0.087; P = 0.009) between ISL1 expression with increasing HbA1c levels (Supplemental Figure 8A); whereas, there was no correlation between LDB1 expression and HbA1c levels (Supplemental Figure 8B) (60).

Figure 6 LDB1-mediated complexes occupy active enhancers in murine and human islets. (A–H) Co-IF for Insulin, LDB1, and ISL1 using human pancreatic sections. n = 1 nondiabetic donor; n = 1 type 2 diabetic donor (T2D). All images were captured at ×20 zoom. (I) Murine Slc2a2 downstream locus and ChIP-qPCR at the human SLC2A2 C3-2 locus. (J) Murine Zmiz1 locus and ChIP-qPCR at the human ZMIZ1 locus. (K) Murine Ucn3 locus and ChIP-qPCR at the human UCN3 locus. (I–K) IGV windows of murine loci. LDB1 and ISL1 ChIP-seqs labeled in blue. LDB1-ISL1 common peaks are indicated by blue line segments. PDX1, NKX6.1, FOXA2, NKX2.2, and NEUROD1 ChIP-seqs are labeled in gray. Human islet regulome active enhancers: human liftOvers (indicated by red line segments); human SNP liftOvers (indicated by orange line segments). FG, fasting glycemia associated and T2D, type 2 diabetes associated. H3K27ac and H3K4me1 ChIP-seqs are labeled in green; H3K27me3 ChIP-seq is labeled in red; PhastCon (evolutionary conservation) is labeled in black. Published cis-elements are indicated in red text. Nondiabetic donor ChIPs are indicated by blue and white squares: LDB1 IP = blue squares (n = 10); normal goat IgG IP = white squares (n = 8). Type 2 diabetic donor ChIPs are indicated by red and white triangles: LDB1 IP = red triangles (n = 6); normal goat IgG IP = white triangles (n = 5). Pooled data represent the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for the following post-hoc comparisons: nondiabetic LDB1 versus nondiabetic normal goat IgG; nondiabetic LDB1 versus type 2 diabetic LDB1; type 2 diabetic LDB1 versus type 2 diabetic normal goat IgG; and nondiabetic normal goat IgG versus type 2 diabetic normal goat IgG. Absent statistical annotation indicates comparisons were not significant. See also Supplemental Figures 8–10 and Supplemental Tables 1–4. chr, chromosome.

To determine whether LDB1 is enriched at active enhancer elements in human islets, we performed ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) using whole-islet chromatin from nondiabetic and type 2 diabetic donors. We consulted the Human Islet Regulome Browser (59) and selected genomic loci designated C3-accessible chromatin, i.e., active enhancers, that also batch coordinate converted (UCSC liftOver, https://genome.ucsc.edu/cgi-bin/hgLiftOver) to loci co-occupied by LDB1, ISL1, PDX1, and NKX6.1 in murine islets. The 10 loci we selected batch coordinate converted in proximity to misregulated genes from Table 1 or harbored converted regions with fasting glycemia– or type 2 diabetes–associated SNPs (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 6, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–C, E, and F) (59). For example, an active enhancer that is conserved from humans to mice in proximity to SLC2A2 met both criteria (Figure 6I). Of the 10 loci tested, we observed statistically significant enrichment for LDB1 over the IgG control at the SLC2A2 C3-2, ZMIZ1, and UCN3 loci as well as trending enrichment at the MAFA and GLIS3 C3-2 loci (Figure 6, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Comparably little LDB1 enrichment was observed at the DDX18 negative control locus as well as at the PDX1, SLC2A2 C3-1, GLIS3 C3-1, and both MNX1 loci (Supplemental Figure 9, B–F, Supplemental Figure 10B, and data not shown). Notably, the active enhancers in proximity to SLC2A2 C3-2 and MAFA correspond to the characterized murine cis-regulatory elements that are direct ISL1 targets: Slc2a2-Re2 and Mafa-Region3 (Figures 6I and Supplemental Figure 9A) (30, 53, 61). It is also worth noting that LDB1 enrichment at the UCN3 locus in nondiabetic adults displayed a strong negative correlation (R2 = 0.569) with donor age (Supplemental Figure 10C). Conversely, LDB1 enrichment at the PDX1 locus in nondiabetic adults displayed an equally strong but positive correlation (R2 = 0.597) with donor age (Supplemental Figure 10D). No such correlations between LDB1 enrichment and age in non-diabetics were discovered at the DDX18 , MAFA , SLC2A2 C3-2, ZMIZ1 , and GLIS3 C3-2 loci (Supplemental Figure 10, B, E–H). These findings indicate that LDB1 enrichment at certain active enhancers fluctuates with age.

Remarkably, in the type 2 diabetic donor islets, LDB1 enrichment was depleted at the SLC2A2 C3-2 and ZMIZ1 loci, and there was a trend toward reduced occupancy at the MAFA locus (Figure 6, I and J and Supplemental Figure 9A). The SLC2A2 C3-2 and ZMIZ1 loci contained SNPs associated with fasting glycemia levels and type 2 diabetes, respectively (Figure 6, I and J, and Supplemental Table 1). In the type 2 diabetic islets, LDB1 enrichment at the SLC2A2 C3-2 and ZMIZ1 loci was not correlated with donor age (Supplemental Figure 10, F and G). Considering that the overall age distribution of the nondiabetic and type 2 diabetic donors was not significantly different (Supplemental Figure 10A and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4), our findings suggest that LDB1 occupancy at the SLC2A2 C3-2 and ZMIZ1 loci reflects type 2 diabetes status independent of donor age. Taken together, these human data indicate that LDB1 complexes are indeed enriched at certain active enhancer elements in islets and can become dysregulated in type 2 diabetes.